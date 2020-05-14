DeAndre Baker Arrest Warrant Issued

But wtf?
Why do this yet the getaway cars are Lambo, Mercedes... story was he lost $70 grand gambling a few days ago? Why not just stop gambling? You sign a deal for $10M and you decide to blow this all away?
But wtf?
Why do this yet the getaway cars are Lambo, Mercedes... story was he lost $70 grand gambling a few days ago? Why not just stop gambling? You sign a deal for $10M and you decide to blow this all away?
Well that seems obvious. Might have a gambling problem.
I'm a Logan Ryan fan but he is a slot defender. This is great news for Ballentine and Beal.
I’m not very confident in either. Both looked overmatched last year. At least Baker looked competent over the last quarter of the season. We’re probably gonna find out if either is worth a damn this year now.
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
While I’m not ready to shit on Dave for this yet, I need to go back and re-read Sy’s write up on Baker. I want to see if there were any character flags. If there were, then maybe we can question Dave’s decision to trade back into round 1 for him.
are both talented young players. Not like Baker is a lockdown corner. Very replaceable. Don't think the team is any worse off without him.
The worst thing about this is this is a guy the Giants spent draft capital to move up back into round 1 last year. They could have stayed put and had their pick between Dalton Risner, Erik McCoy, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf or Greedy Williams...all guys that I personally wanted over Baker.
are both talented young players. Not like Baker is a lockdown corner. Very replaceable. Don't think the team is any worse off without him.
The worst thing about this is this is a guy the Giants spent draft capital to move up back into round 1 last year. They could have stayed put and had their pick between Dalton Risner, Erik McCoy, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf or Greedy Williams...all guys that I personally wanted over Baker.
Baker was one of the more questionable moves by Gettleman from the get-go. I'll admit I did think he was going to be a good player (and I still think he has great talent in the right system-- namely focused on man-to-man coverage), but there were so many questionable pieces to it:
1) We traded a 3rd and a 5th to move up just 7 slots to get him. It felt to me like Gettleman was a little trigger-happy with the trade because he a) had so many picks on his hands, and b) missed out on trading up for Josh Allen earlier in the draft. But we really could have used that 3rd rounder now in hindsight.
2) There were 3 or 4 corners all of similar talent/value available at the time, and we were picking just 7 picks later, so I did not feel that CB wast the position to trade up for at THAT time if we were going to trade up.
3) DG had talked about "cleaning up the culture of the locker-room" and Baker had known character concerns. We'd cut/traded much more talented players with barely any "attitude problems" for the sake of the culture, then turn around and trade up for a guy with character concerns. Just weird.
4) Baker was known for his great skills in man-coverage. Some said he had the talent to become a "shutdown" man corner. So of course the Giants decide to play him in zone the entire year and he sucked. If you really know your DC's system how do you trade up for a corner who who doesn't fit said system. Just surprising that there seemed to be a clear disconnect between DG and Bettcher on that front.
So yeah, I was actually in favor of keeping DG another year, but still-- let's not forget the guy is 8-24 as a GM here, and let's wait until this team has an actual winning season on his watch before we give him high marks for a "great" off-season. He's done a number of things since he got here that are completely inexplicable, and I don't think this is fully a "hindsight is 20/20" situation with Baker. A lot of us saw these holes in DG's logic when he made the move to trade up and draft Baker and a year later much of those criticisms have been proven right.
In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.
How many GM’s you think asked him in interviews:
“Hey, DeAndre, let me present you with a hypothetical situation:
Let’s say you go to a party with an automatic weapon and shit kind of hits the fan. How would you react?”
"In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft," scouting site walterfootball.com wrote.
Nobody’s mentioned the falling asleep at team meetings. He’s toast. What a waste of a first round pick.
As an aside, I just finished watching the five-part OJ Simpson documentary. He unravels in south Florida.
I'd be surprised if he wasn't cut even though he was a first rounder.
"The morality clause, contained in Paragraph 11 of the standard NFL contract, simply allows teams to release players for “skill, performance and conduct”. The morality clause, however, does not allow a team to recoup any Bonus money paid (much less his entire bonus)."
Every tweet that comes out really makes me question if he is a sane human being. This is almost Aaron Hernandez dumb. If the person he instructed to shoot would've actually done so and killed the person people would be talking about Hernandez. IDIOTS!
Cutting baker doesnt help them cap wise unless they can get out of his guaranteed money. Hes a first round pick.
If the charges are stick and he pleads guilty or is found guilty, it triggers the forfeiture clause that is standard in every player's contract. There is a bit of a process and a potential grievance that can be filed, but the Player's Association likely won't make an effort to represent Baker's interests.
Dre Kirkpatrick injury-prone
Trumaine Johnson - was a huge FA bust for the Jets and couldn't stay healthy for a good part of his time there
Aqib Talib - yeah right
Eli Apple - bwahahahahaha
Brandon Carr - he knows Garrett...
All in all, Kirkpatrick or Johnson may be a decent signing to compete with Beal and Ballentine for the outside CB spot, but I'd be rooting REALLY hard for Beal. At least we know Beal can play a bit. He was up-and-down last season, but it was really his first game-action. Ballentine was awful throughout (albeit playing the slot).
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
While I’m not ready to shit on Dave for this yet, I need to go back and re-read Sy’s write up on Baker. I want to see if there were any character flags. If there were, then maybe we can question Dave’s decision to trade back into round 1 for him.
To think he was a first round pick that Gettleman traded UP for. The reason this franchise sucks? First round picks that yield zero return.
Flowers
Apple
Baker
Can’t keep missing these picks. I’d imagine Baker will be cut.
Every team whiffs on 1st rounders. Want to feel bad about first round picks? Look at Seattle over the last handful of years.
LJ Collier, Germain Ifedi, a backup RB Rashad Penny, trading back into round 2 to take Malik McDowell who never played a snap, trading first rounders for a declining Jimmy Graham and Percy Harvin- two guys who produced very little. They even topped it off by taking a LB in round 1 this year that many had as a round 3 prospect.
Robbery, aggravated assault! Im wondering how the Giants will view this?! He’ll most likely get suspended by the league. Is he worth keeping around?
Only if we can’t get from out of the contract, and if he somehow still holds any value after this is all said and done. I think they will likely cut him if it cancels out the contract, crossing my fingers.
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
3m
A spokesperson for Miramar Police told @BradyHenderson
that there have been discussions with at least one of the player’s representatives about turning himself in. But neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET.
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Giants PR out doing damage control already I see. Thanks, Dave.
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
3m
A spokesperson for Miramar Police told @BradyHenderson
that there have been discussions with at least one of the player’s representatives about turning himself in. But neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET.
Baker turning himself in won’t alter the likely outcome here.
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Giants PR out doing damage control already I see. Thanks, Dave.
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Those alone should have been a red flag not to trade up into the first round to take him.
RE: I can't think of any other NFL starter (Millionaire)
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Whether he's robbing someone or being unaccountable to the point where a coach (obviously wasn't going to be Shurmur) has to constantly evaluate whether or not he should be a part of the team...that's a guy you want on the team? Trade into the first round for? Right after the Beckham situation?
If we're being honest Baker hasn't flashed the on field thus far to warrant any of that.
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Yeah, but there was also talk that he removed the labels from his matress.
Looks like Getty may not have picked up the street in him during pre-draft interviews. Heard he told Dunbar or someone else with a gun to kill someone who was there. Minimum of 20 years. Just another dumbass punk.
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?
Defending the Giants front office right now than the reality that yet another high Giants pick will likely not pan out and more importantly committed a violent crime.
No wonder the Giants got away with 2013-present. To apply an old Jets saying to our beloved Big Blue...Same old Giants!!
Well, you could just direct anger at the guy who is actually accused of doing something. I know that means your other pitchfork might go unused, but your probably broke the shit out of it a long time ago.
What's actually incredible is that you act as if the front office is the issue here.
RE: at least they haven't found a dead body at his house?
Unreal, every off season there is always some ridiculous story of a key Giants player fucking up there life, JPP blows hand off in contract year, Jenkins brother murders someone in his house, Baker commits armed robbery and aggravated assault, oh boy, can’t wait for the next one.
Penalties for Robbery with a Firearm
The crime of Robbery with a Firearm is a First Degree Felony and is assigned a Level 9 offense severity ranking under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code.
If convicted of Robbery with a Firearm, a judge is required to impose a minimum sentence of either the 10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement or 48 months in prison absent grounds to impose a downward departure sentence and can also impose any combination of the following penalties:
Up to life in prison.
Up to life on probation.
Up to $15,000 in fines.
10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement
Under Florida Statute 775.087(2)(a)(1), a person convicted of actually possessing a firearm during the commission of a Robbery with a Firearm, as opposed to being an unarmed accomplice, is subject to being sentenced under Florida’s 10/20/Life statute.
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?
What about the clause if your player commits armed robbery?!
I guess CB will be another hole to fill next offseason again.
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?
The Giants may be able to get this money back. I am not 100% sure how it works but I think any money that has been paid out already is paid out for the books but any guaranteed money not paid out yet may get taken off. Obviously, we'll have to see how this plays out first.
Penalties for Robbery with a Firearm
The crime of Robbery with a Firearm is a First Degree Felony and is assigned a Level 9 offense severity ranking under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code.
If convicted of Robbery with a Firearm, a judge is required to impose a minimum sentence of either the 10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement or 48 months in prison absent grounds to impose a downward departure sentence and can also impose any combination of the following penalties:
Up to life in prison.
Up to life on probation.
Up to $15,000 in fines.
10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement
Under Florida Statute 775.087(2)(a)(1), a person convicted of actually possessing a firearm during the commission of a Robbery with a Firearm, as opposed to being an unarmed accomplice, is subject to being sentenced under Florida’s 10/20/Life statute.
This could easily be kicked up federally-Hobbs Act.
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?
There is no sense it doing the mental gymnastics on the cap consequences. Baker will either plead guilty to lesser charges or be convicted of the stated charges in the arrest warrant. I'm sure there are plenty of eyewitnesses to corroborate what happened to support the charges. It will be an open/shut case. Baker's only hope is to plead down to lesser charges to limit jail time.
The end result will trigger the forfeiture clause in his contract. It will void future guarantees on salary and allow the Giants to recoup the prorated portion of his signing bonus.
did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG
What a ridiculous post. Did he do anything in college to suggest this behavior? Missing a few team meetings in college does not equal this but I guess Gettleman should have saw this coming because you don’t like him.
To paraphrase the late great David Stern the Giants are not a model of intelligent management.
Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.
Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.
You realize that as of right now, three of those players have a grand total of zero arrests, right? Technically, at this moment, all four - although that will change when Baker goes into custody.
Here's a little bit of hypocrisy though. You know what player many posters have called on the Giants to sign this offseason? Clowney. A player who was going to sit out a season in college, missed team meeting regularly and was at odds with teammates.
Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news
Here is Sy’s write up:
DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193
Grade: 83
Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.
*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.
To paraphrase the late great David Stern the Giants are not a model of intelligent management.
Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.
Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.
It really should go without saying that Flowers, Beckham, and Apple should not be put in the same discussion as Baker in this situation. Those guys had their own issues, but this guy allegedly tried to have someone murdered. At the very least he's looking to be going away for 5 to 10 years for armed robbery, if not more. That's not comparable to punching a net.
Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news
Here is Sy’s write up:
DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193
Grade: 83
Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.
*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.
NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF
it wasn't in his write-up but he mentioned it, i'm not making this up
on this thread?? The guy had a loaded gun, pointed at someone, told an accomplice to SHOOT someone, committed grand theft in what appears to be a pre meditated pre planned robbery. IF true, he’s going to jail for a VERY long time.
it wasn't in his write-up but he mentioned it, i'm not making this up
He might have mentioned some minor stuff but to suggest that Gettleman should have seen this coming is absolutely ridiculous. I remember Sy complimenting the Giants they took Baker even though he had Murphy ranked higher.
In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.
picks like candy. Doesn't look good for DG. But I wouldn't want to be whoever pushed for this kid. Meaning a scout. Did anyone do any kind of background intel on him before deciding they take a shot and give up pics to move down for this idiot. Even if not all the facts are correct he sure hangs around with some questionable people. NFL teams never learn including the Giants. If you have someone ranked as a first round talent you better be able to back that pic up inside and out. Some teams build thru the draft but the Giants destroy thru the draft.
Pick up some talented player with an iffy background the chorus around here is that the Giants only want team captains and choir boys and ignore talent. Gettleman took a shot on talent I can’t kill him for it.
Baker seems legitimately stupid (this aside) so that would have been a red flag but they thought he could play.
Pick up some talented player with an iffy background the chorus around here is that the Giants only want team captains and choir boys and ignore talent. Gettleman took a shot on talent I can’t kill him for it.
Baker seems legitimately stupid (this aside) so that would have been a red flag but they thought he could play.
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.
If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.
he’s got a problem. He pointed a gun a someone and told someone else to shoot someone!! And according to Duggan, he hasn’t participated at all in the off season Zoom program. So he had made a conscious decision to take his life in another direction. This isn’t like Plax doing something “stupid”. The guy is an armed criminal (allegedly at this point).
he’s got a problem. He pointed a gun a someone and told someone else to shoot someone!! And according to Duggan, he hasn’t participated at all in the off season Zoom program. So he had made a conscious decision to take his life in another direction. This isn’t like Plax doing something “stupid”. The guy is an armed criminal (allegedly at this point).
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.
If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.
Which were.....what?
I never heard any.
Anyway, that is the end of that career. Next step - license plates!
Coming out of the woodwork after the emergence of this incident. That is being Baker himself acting out this crime and the morons on this board that claim Gettleman should have known that Baker would do such a crime. Unfucking Believable!
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.
If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.
I'm still waiting for you to list his arrests and off the field incidents.
Skipping a bowl game isn't a red flag. Christian McCaffery and Leonard Fournette are among ones who did.
Funny that Greedy Williams is mentioned above as a player we could have drafted. He also skipped a bowl game and actually had off the field incidents.
If you are going to disqualify players who had questionable work ethic, you can identify at least 5 players in the 1st round each year with those whispers.
How many of those guys go onto commit armed robbery. You are literally acting as if it was a foregone conclusion Baker was going to get arrested and that the GM should have seen it
Coming out of the woodwork after the emergence of this incident. That is being Baker himself acting out this crime and the morons on this board that claim Gettleman should have known that Baker would do such a crime. Unfucking Believable!
Incredible isn’t it? We can’t just talk about how stupid Baker is and how he should be held accountable for his actions. Instead some use it to push their agenda.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
someone light a candle or say a Novena for the Giants
He’ll be on the Cowboys in 10 minutes.
millions of dollars because of this.
You are a millionaire with potential to earn millions more- why are you committing armed robbery?
Also what a whiff this pick is looking like.
Asshole.
millions of dollars because of this.
You are a millionaire with potential to earn millions more- why are you committing armed robbery?
Also what a whiff this pick is looking like.
and idiot with money is still an idiot
@KimJonesSports
·
1m
The statement from the #NYG: “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”
It very well could be. Could be a set up, could be true, partially trur. Who knows. Let the facts come out first
Link - ( New Window )
Waste of a pick. AS I SAID AT THE TIME WE MADE IT.
I’m not doubting the arrest warrant is real, I guess I’m doubting the details alleged in the report.
Why do this yet the getaway cars are Lambo, Mercedes... story was he lost $70 grand gambling a few days ago? Why not just stop gambling? You sign a deal for $10M and you decide to blow this all away?
Literally almost every gun lol
Quote:
It's very real. Link - ( New Window )
I’m not doubting the arrest warrant is real, I guess I’m doubting the details alleged in the report.
LOL. Sure, why not.
He'd separate a shoulder opening the door or something.
Why do this yet the getaway cars are Lambo, Mercedes... story was he lost $70 grand gambling a few days ago? Why not just stop gambling? You sign a deal for $10M and you decide to blow this all away?
Well that seems obvious. Might have a gambling problem.
I'm a Logan Ryan fan but he is a slot defender. This is great news for Ballentine and Beal.
Quote:
go sign logan ryan
I'm a Logan Ryan fan but he is a slot defender. This is great news for Ballentine and Beal.
Neither was Baket
TMZ usually doesn't post stuff without verifying it.
They play different positions so I don't see the connection personally. This is about Beal and Ballentine now.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
go sign logan ryan
I'm a Logan Ryan fan but he is a slot defender. This is great news for Ballentine and Beal.
I’m not very confident in either. Both looked overmatched last year. At least Baker looked competent over the last quarter of the season. We’re probably gonna find out if either is worth a damn this year now.
Stat.
- pointing guns directly at people
- left in vehicles that looked pre-positioned for a quick getaway suggesting planning
Thats the application for the warrant not arrest report. Still not good
WTF has happened to this franchise?
While I’m not ready to shit on Dave for this yet, I need to go back and re-read Sy’s write up on Baker. I want to see if there were any character flags. If there were, then maybe we can question Dave’s decision to trade back into round 1 for him.
Right because the good GMs can tell the fucking future.
All accounts showed baker wasn’t a problem child before being drafted. Carry on with the pitchforks some of you are fucking brutal and that’s being kind.
"Hi DeAndre, it's Dave. Hope you're safe and well. Quick question. Did you commit an armed robbery yesterday?"
Save us, Sam Beal
WTF has happened to this franchise?
Yes because the giants never had a player get arrested while they were winning..
The worst thing about this is this is a guy the Giants spent draft capital to move up back into round 1 last year. They could have stayed put and had their pick between Dalton Risner, Erik McCoy, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf or Greedy Williams...all guys that I personally wanted over Baker.
Or let's not jump to conclusions and see how this plays out? It seems like celebrity/athlete arrests always turn out way different than the first reports that come out.
Flowers
Apple
Baker
Can’t keep missing these picks. I’d imagine Baker will be cut.
Link - ( New Window )
millions of dollars because of this.
You are a millionaire with potential to earn millions more- why are you committing armed robbery?
Also what a whiff this pick is looking like.
Stupid is as stupid does
The worst thing about this is this is a guy the Giants spent draft capital to move up back into round 1 last year. They could have stayed put and had their pick between Dalton Risner, Erik McCoy, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf or Greedy Williams...all guys that I personally wanted over Baker.
Not to mention Cody Ford and Jawan Taylor.
Why does this piss me off!!!! Ugh
Next man up
Quote:
Let Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine battle it out for the starting job and let Darnay Holmes start in the slot.
Or let's not jump to conclusions and see how this plays out? It seems like celebrity/athlete arrests always turn out way different than the first reports that come out.
Obviously. I'm just acting as if there is some validity to these allegations. Logan Ryan is a slot guy. Let Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine battle it out for the outside CB position.
Fire him for what? For drafting a player that got in trouble? Guess the Pats should have fired Belichick for drafting a murderer?
Jesus Christ sometimes this board is the worst.
No we get to waste more 2021 draft picks on corners, yay.
Quote:
Baker they need to fire Gettleman. What an embarrassment.
Fire him for what? For drafting a player that got in trouble? Guess the Pats should have fired Belichick for drafting a murderer?
Jesus Christ sometimes this board is the worst.
Belichick can get away with drafting a red flag player who was a red flag in college because he's the greatest coach of all time.
Baker didnt just wake up and decide to start a life a crime. Clearly they messed up on doing his homework in the draft.
the character concerns were there from day 1 at georgia...how did our guys miss this?
Fucking blind asswipe!
No we get to waste more 2021 draft picks on corners, yay.
A.J. Brown would look awfully good about now.
1) We traded a 3rd and a 5th to move up just 7 slots to get him. It felt to me like Gettleman was a little trigger-happy with the trade because he a) had so many picks on his hands, and b) missed out on trading up for Josh Allen earlier in the draft. But we really could have used that 3rd rounder now in hindsight.
2) There were 3 or 4 corners all of similar talent/value available at the time, and we were picking just 7 picks later, so I did not feel that CB wast the position to trade up for at THAT time if we were going to trade up.
3) DG had talked about "cleaning up the culture of the locker-room" and Baker had known character concerns. We'd cut/traded much more talented players with barely any "attitude problems" for the sake of the culture, then turn around and trade up for a guy with character concerns. Just weird.
4) Baker was known for his great skills in man-coverage. Some said he had the talent to become a "shutdown" man corner. So of course the Giants decide to play him in zone the entire year and he sucked. If you really know your DC's system how do you trade up for a corner who who doesn't fit said system. Just surprising that there seemed to be a clear disconnect between DG and Bettcher on that front.
So yeah, I was actually in favor of keeping DG another year, but still-- let's not forget the guy is 8-24 as a GM here, and let's wait until this team has an actual winning season on his watch before we give him high marks for a "great" off-season. He's done a number of things since he got here that are completely inexplicable, and I don't think this is fully a "hindsight is 20/20" situation with Baker. A lot of us saw these holes in DG's logic when he made the move to trade up and draft Baker and a year later much of those criticisms have been proven right.
Beal is a stick with two bum shoulders.
Ballentine was a late round pick for a reason,as far as I can see.
Lance Zierlein projected Love for round 2.
He should get a very hard look for the outside CB spot.
Love is all we need - ( New Window )
In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.
How many GM’s you think asked him in interviews:
“Hey, DeAndre, let me present you with a hypothetical situation:
Let’s say you go to a party with an automatic weapon and shit kind of hits the fan. How would you react?”
Fucking blind asswipe!
Well, Gettleman preached “culture” after trading Beckham. The problem with a statement like that is when shit like this happens. Another wasted first round pick. Ugh.
no bueno...no bueno
Admit it, you're just loving this.
As an aside, I just finished watching the five-part OJ Simpson documentary. He unravels in south Florida.
Not if you're Charles Barkley
Hey, if you're not going to social distance, might as well wear a mask :D
Fucking blind asswipe!
Strike three. Leonard Williams deal was strike 2
Beal is a stick with two bum shoulders.
Ballentine was a late round pick for a reason,as far as I can see.
Lance Zierlein projected Love for round 2.
He should get a very hard look for the outside CB spot. Love is all we need - ( New Window )
He will. Judge even mentioned earlier that Love will get a shot at outside corner.
Still butt hurt huh??
He’s slit corner. Opportunity for Beal and Ballentine.
Also doesn’t seem like Judge would want any part of this guy if this is true. Spending quality offseason time robbing people at gunpoint instead of just hanging out normally......fucking Christ
and I would have no issue getting rid of him tonight
but please lets find out a few facts first
No. But called strike on a Gettleman. Actually with the Beal pick, this might be strike four.
Rough indeed.
Wouldn’t have made a difference, he went #3
He will. Judge even mentioned earlier that Love will get a shot at outside corner.
Thanks, good to know.
If the charges are stick and he pleads guilty or is found guilty, it triggers the forfeiture clause that is standard in every player's contract. There is a bit of a process and a potential grievance that can be filed, but the Player's Association likely won't make an effort to represent Baker's interests.
Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.
I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.
and I would have no issue getting rid of him tonight
but please lets find out a few facts first
They’re not going to wait till trial.
Trumaine Johnson - was a huge FA bust for the Jets and couldn't stay healthy for a good part of his time there
Aqib Talib - yeah right
Eli Apple - bwahahahahaha
Brandon Carr - he knows Garrett...
All in all, Kirkpatrick or Johnson may be a decent signing to compete with Beal and Ballentine for the outside CB spot, but I'd be rooting REALLY hard for Beal. At least we know Beal can play a bit. He was up-and-down last season, but it was really his first game-action. Ballentine was awful throughout (albeit playing the slot).
Quote:
Okudah wouldn't have been a waste after all. Too many idiots in the NFL to declare a bad roster as set at a position.
Wouldn’t have made a difference, he went #3
After so many said he wasn't a top 5 pick. Point is still valid.
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.
I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.
No it didn’t. See link above. He gambled.
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
While I’m not ready to shit on Dave for this yet, I need to go back and re-read Sy’s write up on Baker. I want to see if there were any character flags. If there were, then maybe we can question Dave’s decision to trade back into round 1 for him.
IIRC there were flags on Baker.
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.
I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.
It was reported in more than one place that Baker fell in the draft due to character concerns. So especially for a team that preaches the “character” garbage, this is especially on them.
of mistaken identity.
Like, you know, Gettleman thought he was drafting a CB, but he got a nut job instead.
Flowers
Apple
Baker
Can’t keep missing these picks. I’d imagine Baker will be cut.
Every team whiffs on 1st rounders. Want to feel bad about first round picks? Look at Seattle over the last handful of years.
LJ Collier, Germain Ifedi, a backup RB Rashad Penny, trading back into round 2 to take Malik McDowell who never played a snap, trading first rounders for a declining Jimmy Graham and Percy Harvin- two guys who produced very little. They even topped it off by taking a LB in round 1 this year that many had as a round 3 prospect.
@DDuggan21
·
1m
DeAndre Baker didn't participate in the Giants' virtual meeting today or any of the other meetings during the team's voluntary minicamp this week, per source
@DDuggan21
·
1m
DeAndre Baker didn't participate in the Giants' virtual meeting today or any of the other meetings during the team's voluntary minicamp this week, per source
He's gone. He is not a Joe Judge-type of player.
@DDuggan21
·
1m
DeAndre Baker didn't participate in the Giants' virtual meeting today or any of the other meetings during the team's voluntary minicamp this week, per source
He had a robbery to plan.
Quote:
In comment 14902649 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.
I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.
No it didn’t. See link above. He gambled.
Your link posts no information whatsoever. Your grasping.
Unless you can prove to me that Baker was previously violent or this fucking stupid (like a Joe Mixon) then this is one of those scenarios that really sucks and it’s 100% on the player.
The Giants are very deep in the secondary, so they'll be ready to plug and play.
(But without guns.)
Do tell!
Link - ( New Window )
The Giants are very deep in the secondary, so they'll be ready to plug and play.
(But without guns.)
Really? Who’s their best player, Peppers? Bradberry? Because other than those two all I see is rookies or guys who didn’t cover themselves in glory as rookies,
Quote:
In comment 14902729 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902649 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.
I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.
No it didn’t. See link above. He gambled.
Your link posts no information whatsoever. Your grasping.
Unless you can prove to me that Baker was previously violent or this fucking stupid (like a Joe Mixon) then this is one of those scenarios that really sucks and it’s 100% on the player.
There were off the field concerns. I remember reading that at the time.
The tone needs to be set for the Judge area....here you go.
Only if we can’t get from out of the contract, and if he somehow still holds any value after this is all said and done. I think they will likely cut him if it cancels out the contract, crossing my fingers.
@AdamSchefter
·
3m
A spokesperson for Miramar Police told @BradyHenderson
that there have been discussions with at least one of the player’s representatives about turning himself in. But neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?
Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season
Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..
Can we?
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Giants PR out doing damage control already I see. Thanks, Dave.
Nkeal Harry WR
Byron Murphy CB
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Jawaan Taylor OT
Deebo Samuel WR
Cody Ford OT
Greg Little OT
AJ Brown WR
Irv Smith Jr. TE
@AdamSchefter
·
3m
A spokesperson for Miramar Police told @BradyHenderson
that there have been discussions with at least one of the player’s representatives about turning himself in. But neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET.
Baker turning himself in won’t alter the likely outcome here.
What bothered me were the whispers we heard about his poor work ethic and sub optimal attitude.
Now after this bizarre robbery we also hear that he didn't show up for any of the voluntary (Zoom) meetings.
After a rough first year and with a new coach and a new system, you can't even show up for a "sit in front of your computer" meeting???
Good fucking riddance!
Quote:
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Giants PR out doing damage control already I see. Thanks, Dave.
OK Clouseau. Point to his arrests...
Bakers past didn’t suggest armed robbery. You are flat out lying if you claim otherwise.
Quote:
Baker they need to fire Gettleman. What an embarrassment.
Fire him for what? For drafting a player that got in trouble? Guess the Pats should have fired Belichick for drafting a murderer?
Jesus Christ sometimes this board is the worst.
Yeah let's put Belichik in the same category as Gettleman. Unbelievable
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Those alone should have been a red flag not to trade up into the first round to take him.
Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?
Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season
Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..
Can we?
Was Maurice Clarette still in the league when he was busted for armed robbery?
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Whether he's robbing someone or being unaccountable to the point where a coach (obviously wasn't going to be Shurmur) has to constantly evaluate whether or not he should be a part of the team...that's a guy you want on the team? Trade into the first round for? Right after the Beckham situation?
If we're being honest Baker hasn't flashed the on field thus far to warrant any of that.
Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.
Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Yeah, but there was also talk that he removed the labels from his matress.
Hernandez was actually good though!
Quote:
arrested for Armed Robbery?
Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?
Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season
Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..
Can we?
Was Maurice Clarette still in the league when he was busted for armed robbery?
If I remember correctly, his life went to total shit once he was excommunicated.
Quote:
In comment 14902781 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
arrested for Armed Robbery?
Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?
Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season
Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..
Can we?
Was Maurice Clarette still in the league when he was busted for armed robbery?
If I remember correctly, his life went to total shit once he was excommunicated.
He was banished from the church?
No wonder the Giants got away with 2013-present. To apply an old Jets saying to our beloved Big Blue...Same old Giants!!
Yet! He's still on the loose so there is a chance.
You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.
Well, falling asleep in meetings will lead to armed robbery.
Obviously.
No wonder the Giants got away with 2013-present. To apply an old Jets saying to our beloved Big Blue...Same old Giants!!
Well, you could just direct anger at the guy who is actually accused of doing something. I know that means your other pitchfork might go unused, but your probably broke the shit out of it a long time ago.
What's actually incredible is that you act as if the front office is the issue here.
Haha, good one.
Unreal, every off season there is always some ridiculous story of a key Giants player fucking up there life, JPP blows hand off in contract year, Jenkins brother murders someone in his house, Baker commits armed robbery and aggravated assault, oh boy, can’t wait for the next one.
The crime of Robbery with a Firearm is a First Degree Felony and is assigned a Level 9 offense severity ranking under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code.
If convicted of Robbery with a Firearm, a judge is required to impose a minimum sentence of either the 10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement or 48 months in prison absent grounds to impose a downward departure sentence and can also impose any combination of the following penalties:
Up to life in prison.
Up to life on probation.
Up to $15,000 in fines.
10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement
Under Florida Statute 775.087(2)(a)(1), a person convicted of actually possessing a firearm during the commission of a Robbery with a Firearm, as opposed to being an unarmed accomplice, is subject to being sentenced under Florida’s 10/20/Life statute.
What about the clause if your player commits armed robbery?!
You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.
He will be on the cowboys, Redskins, or Jets in a few weeks.
The Giants may be able to get this money back. I am not 100% sure how it works but I think any money that has been paid out already is paid out for the books but any guaranteed money not paid out yet may get taken off. Obviously, we'll have to see how this plays out first.
This makes no sense.
Deandre Baker is an utter and complete moron (most likely scenario) or someone is lying to the cops.
The crime of Robbery with a Firearm is a First Degree Felony and is assigned a Level 9 offense severity ranking under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code.
If convicted of Robbery with a Firearm, a judge is required to impose a minimum sentence of either the 10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement or 48 months in prison absent grounds to impose a downward departure sentence and can also impose any combination of the following penalties:
Up to life in prison.
Up to life on probation.
Up to $15,000 in fines.
10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement
Under Florida Statute 775.087(2)(a)(1), a person convicted of actually possessing a firearm during the commission of a Robbery with a Firearm, as opposed to being an unarmed accomplice, is subject to being sentenced under Florida’s 10/20/Life statute.
This could easily be kicked up federally-Hobbs Act.
This waste is done.
Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.
Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.
You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.
we sent jenkins away for saying retard. this guy should be cut immediately by those standards
Quote:
the obvious, this is a major, major blow.
You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.
He will be on the cowboys, Redskins, or Jets in a few weeks.
I know you’re likely half joking, but you’d have to think he’s gone for at least half of 2020, no? That might be a conservative length.
Bad choice by Baker to say the least
There is no sense it doing the mental gymnastics on the cap consequences. Baker will either plead guilty to lesser charges or be convicted of the stated charges in the arrest warrant. I'm sure there are plenty of eyewitnesses to corroborate what happened to support the charges. It will be an open/shut case. Baker's only hope is to plead down to lesser charges to limit jail time.
The end result will trigger the forfeiture clause in his contract. It will void future guarantees on salary and allow the Giants to recoup the prorated portion of his signing bonus.
Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.
Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.
The drunk petting horses?
Bad choice by Baker to say the least
dude that's a huge job of drafting. is the character stuff. that is ABSOLUTELY on the GM
I didn’t read anything about character issues in Sy’s work on Baker last spring. Someone posted a reference from Walter football though.
What a ridiculous post. Did he do anything in college to suggest this behavior? Missing a few team meetings in college does not equal this but I guess Gettleman should have saw this coming because you don’t like him.
Quote:
In comment 14902813 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the obvious, this is a major, major blow.
You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.
He will be on the cowboys, Redskins, or Jets in a few weeks.
I know you’re likely half joking, but you’d have to think he’s gone for at least half of 2020, no? That might be a conservative length.
Yeah I was mostly joking.
Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.
Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.
You realize that as of right now, three of those players have a grand total of zero arrests, right? Technically, at this moment, all four - although that will change when Baker goes into custody.
Here's a little bit of hypocrisy though. You know what player many posters have called on the Giants to sign this offseason? Clowney. A player who was going to sit out a season in college, missed team meeting regularly and was at odds with teammates.
How many arrests does he have?
Quote:
did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG
I didn’t read anything about character issues in Sy’s work on Baker last spring. Someone posted a reference from Walter football though.
Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news
While this sucks it at least opens up a huge opportunity for Beal, Love, Ballentine, and Holmes.
Quote:
In comment 14902830 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG
I didn’t read anything about character issues in Sy’s work on Baker last spring. Someone posted a reference from Walter football though.
Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news
Sy knew, but the bumbling idiot drafting the players did not.
Here is Sy’s write up:
DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193
Grade: 83
Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.
*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.
NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF
Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.
Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.
It really should go without saying that Flowers, Beckham, and Apple should not be put in the same discussion as Baker in this situation. Those guys had their own issues, but this guy allegedly tried to have someone murdered. At the very least he's looking to be going away for 5 to 10 years for armed robbery, if not more. That's not comparable to punching a net.
Quote:
Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news
Here is Sy’s write up:
DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193
Grade: 83
Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.
*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.
NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF
it wasn't in his write-up but he mentioned it, i'm not making this up
He might have mentioned some minor stuff but to suggest that Gettleman should have seen this coming is absolutely ridiculous. I remember Sy complimenting the Giants they took Baker even though he had Murphy ranked higher.
Didn’t work out, that happens. The hand ringing over this is pretty silly IMO, drafting is not an exact science. But objectively I d say DG drafts have been better than average.
What Bake did has nothing to do with football , he s a bad character. Evidently their research led them to believe it was worth the risk.
I can think of some other Giants with character traits that worked out pretty well. One of them is considered the greatest Giant of all time, by many.
In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.
WTF was going through this guy's head? Sounds like he lost some serious coin gambling and he must have lost his shit. But this has a premeditated feel to it.
Did he honestly think there would be no consequences? WTF?
Good thing the Giants drafted a shitload of defensive backs the last couple years, but it’s still a significant blow.
Baker seems legitimately stupid (this aside) so that would have been a red flag but they thought he could play.
Didn’t work out, that happens. The hand ringing over this is pretty silly IMO, drafting is not an exact science. But objectively I d say DG drafts have been better than average.
What Bake did has nothing to do with football , he s a bad character. Evidently their research led them to believe it was worth the risk.
I can think of some other Giants with character traits that worked out pretty well. One of them is considered the greatest Giant of all time, by many.
Baker seems legitimately stupid (this aside) so that would have been a red flag but they thought he could play.
Well said
If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.
Link - ( New Window )
WTF was going through this guy's head? Sounds like he lost some serious coin gambling and he must have lost his shit. But this has a premeditated feel to it.
Did he honestly think there would be no consequences? WTF?
He is busy blasting his girlfriend in the butt. Where he is going, he'll likely be the one getting blasted.
Can I say his life choice was stupid? /s
Sucks so move on at the position.
if he is a scumbag who wants him on the team we love anyway..
but go ahead blame DG..
cus, he knew
Didn’t work out, that happens. The hand ringing over this is pretty silly IMO, drafting is not an exact science. But objectively I d say DG drafts have been better than average.
What Bake did has nothing to do with football , he s a bad character. Evidently their research led them to believe it was worth the risk.
I can think of some other Giants with character traits that worked out pretty well. One of them is considered the greatest Giant of all time, by many.
Baker and LT. Great comparison. And LT’s problems began years after he got here.
Quote:
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.
If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.
Which were.....what?
I never heard any.
Anyway, that is the end of that career. Next step - license plates!
That’s on the GM.
Found in footnote on DeAndre Baker's Wikipedia page.
Can't vouch for the accuracy of it.
Link - ( New Window )
That’s on the GM.
He gambled. He lost.
Quote:
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.
If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.
I'm still waiting for you to list his arrests and off the field incidents.
Skipping a bowl game isn't a red flag. Christian McCaffery and Leonard Fournette are among ones who did.
Funny that Greedy Williams is mentioned above as a player we could have drafted. He also skipped a bowl game and actually had off the field incidents.
If you are going to disqualify players who had questionable work ethic, you can identify at least 5 players in the 1st round each year with those whispers.
How many of those guys go onto commit armed robbery. You are literally acting as if it was a foregone conclusion Baker was going to get arrested and that the GM should have seen it
Incredible isn’t it? We can’t just talk about how stupid Baker is and how he should be held accountable for his actions. Instead some use it to push their agenda.
To shitty teams.
Happens all the time.