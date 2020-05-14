for display only
DeAndre Baker Arrest Warrant Issued

LarmerTJR : 7:16 pm
So that’s not good...
Ugh. - ( New Window )
Welp he will be cut  
nygiants16 : 7:18 pm : link
go sign logan ryan
Holy shit  
Danny Kanell : 7:18 pm : link
Armed robbery
Jesus Christ  
Paulie Walnuts : 7:21 pm : link
this team is snake bit

someone light a candle or say a Novena for the Giants
If even 20% of what is reported  
MookGiants : 7:21 pm : link
is true, adios jerkoff.
You have got to be kidding me  
KDavies : 7:22 pm : link
There goes Baker’s Giants career.

He’ll be on the Cowboys in 10 minutes.
Jesus Christ, how stupid.  
wigs in nyc : 7:23 pm : link
You think by now thered be enough cautionary tales. What a waste.
What an idiot...  
nyjuggernaut2 : 7:23 pm : link
...Sam Beal time.
I don't get it?  
Breeze_94 : 7:23 pm : link
Signed a $10 mil contract as a first round pick..he'll likely end up getting cut if this is true and lose out on
millions of dollars because of this.

You are a millionaire with potential to earn millions more- why are you committing armed robbery?

Also what a whiff this pick is looking like.
How F'n Stupid Can Someone Be?  
Bernie : 7:24 pm : link
Answer: Very.
Well  
TommyWiseau : 7:24 pm : link
lets see it play out first. Let all the facts come out before we judge him.
Bye Bye POS.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:24 pm : link
Armed Robbery. Sickening.
so about that Dave Gettleman  
mphbullet36 : 7:26 pm : link
draft history....sorry I had too.
WTF  
Ryan in Albany : 7:26 pm : link
What a scumbag. Get him off the team.

Asshole.
a bust on and off the field  
bluepepper : 7:27 pm : link
bye bye.
RE: I don't get it?  
mphbullet36 : 7:27 pm : link
Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Signed a $10 mil contract as a first round pick..he'll likely end up getting cut if this is true and lose out on
millions of dollars because of this.

You are a millionaire with potential to earn millions more- why are you committing armed robbery?

Also what a whiff this pick is looking like.


and idiot with money is still an idiot
Good thing we got  
KDavies : 7:28 pm : link
Darnay Holmes. Could play a big role in next year or so
The story seems made up  
JoeyBigBlue : 7:28 pm : link
Robbing people at a party and driving away in Lambos. Highly unlikely.
I’ll play devils advocate here I guess but  
RicFlair : 7:29 pm : link
I don’t know man the story doesn’t sound right. Sounds too crazy.
Oh for fucks sake  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 7:29 pm : link
.
The Giants have commented on it:  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:29 pm : link
Kimberly Jones
@KimJonesSports
·
1m
The statement from the #NYG: “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”
What a waste  
beatrixkiddo : 7:30 pm : link
Those 2-14 predictions now become a greater reality, hope Beal and Ballentine can step it up.
WTF?  
jeff57 : 7:30 pm : link
.
Giants  
JesseS : 7:31 pm : link
Really did their homework.
RE: The story seems made up  
TommyWiseau : 7:31 pm : link
JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Robbing people at a party and driving away in Lambos. Highly unlikely.


It very well could be. Could be a set up, could be true, partially trur. Who knows. Let the facts come out first
Rappaport posted the arrest report:  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:31 pm : link
It's very real.
Link - ( New Window )
Hey Sam Beal  
Walt in MD : 7:31 pm : link
opportunity knocking...
I mean I thought the pick was fine  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:32 pm : link
But let's cut the BS about drafting "culture" guys between this and Dexter Lawrence's PED suspension.
Seems like even if he resurrected Johnny Cochran  
The_Boss : 7:33 pm : link
He can’t escape the rap on this one. Nice knowing you, DeAndre.
Release  
Mr. Nickels : 7:33 pm : link
sign Logan Ryan.

Waste of a pick. AS I SAID AT THE TIME WE MADE IT.
RE: Rappaport posted the arrest report:  
RicFlair : 7:33 pm : link
Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
It's very real. Link - ( New Window )


I’m not doubting the arrest warrant is real, I guess I’m doubting the details alleged in the report.
So much for bouncing back after a poor rookie year  
90.Cal : 7:33 pm : link
Can we do any worse with first round cornerbacks? That's two corners taken in round 1 in less than 5 years that are both busts
What an idiot  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:33 pm : link
.
Baker was armed with a semi-automatic  
jeff57 : 7:33 pm : link
.
good thing we got rid  
Enzo : 7:33 pm : link
of all the bad seeds.
What a dick  
UGADawgs7 : 7:34 pm : link
But wtf?
Why do this yet the getaway cars are Lambo, Mercedes... story was he lost $70 grand gambling a few days ago? Why not just stop gambling? You sign a deal for $10M and you decide to blow this all away?
RE: Baker was armed with a semi-automatic  
Mr. Nickels : 7:34 pm : link
jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Literally almost every gun lol
RE: RE: Rappaport posted the arrest report:  
Dave in Hoboken : 7:34 pm : link
In comment 14902624 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 14902618 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


It's very real. Link - ( New Window )



I’m not doubting the arrest warrant is real, I guess I’m doubting the details alleged in the report.


LOL. Sure, why not.
Imagine being the GM  
ltbeatsall56 : 7:34 pm : link
who did his homework and decided this guy is worth trading into the first round for.
RE: Hey Sam Beal  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14902619 Walt in MD said:
Quote:
opportunity knocking...


He'd separate a shoulder opening the door or something.
You stick up 4 people over a year after being a 1st round pick  
90.Cal : 7:35 pm : link
WTF really happened yesterday DeAndre!?!?!?
RE: What a dick  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 14902629 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
But wtf?
Why do this yet the getaway cars are Lambo, Mercedes... story was he lost $70 grand gambling a few days ago? Why not just stop gambling? You sign a deal for $10M and you decide to blow this all away?


Well that seems obvious. Might have a gambling problem.
RE: Welp he will be cut  
robbieballs2003 : 7:36 pm : link
nygiants16 said:
Quote:
go sign logan ryan


I'm a Logan Ryan fan but he is a slot defender. This is great news for Ballentine and Beal.
Good corners in next year’s draft  
jeff57 : 7:37 pm : link
Wade, Adebo, Surtain.
RE: RE: Welp he will be cut  
jeff57 : 7:37 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
In comment 14902586 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902586 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


go sign logan ryan



I'm a Logan Ryan fan but he is a slot defender. This is great news for Ballentine and Beal.


Neither was Baket
RE: The story seems made up  
robbieballs2003 : 7:37 pm : link
JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Robbing people at a party and driving away in Lambos. Highly unlikely.


TMZ usually doesn't post stuff without verifying it.
RE: Good thing we got  
robbieballs2003 : 7:38 pm : link
KDavies said:
Quote:
Darnay Holmes. Could play a big role in next year or so


They play different positions so I don't see the connection personally. This is about Beal and Ballentine now.
Arrest warrant affidavit  
jeff57 : 7:39 pm : link
Here
Link - ( New Window )
Holy fuck!  
Rico : 7:40 pm : link
And so our 2020 season begins. :-(
Wow what  
cokeduplt : 7:43 pm : link
A piece of shit. Just cut him and get it over with. What a waste
RE: RE: Welp he will be cut  
The_Boss : 7:43 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
In comment 14902586 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902586 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


go sign logan ryan



I'm a Logan Ryan fan but he is a slot defender. This is great news for Ballentine and Beal.


I’m not very confident in either. Both looked overmatched last year. At least Baker looked competent over the last quarter of the season. We’re probably gonna find out if either is worth a damn this year now.
The Gettleman haters are  
Brown Recluse : 7:43 pm : link
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now
Dumb Fuck!  
ZogZerg : 7:43 pm : link
Jesus H.
Cue...  
MOOPS : 7:44 pm : link


Stat.
that police report is scary stuff  
bluepepper : 7:44 pm : link
- directing one of the others guys to shoot someone
- pointing guns directly at people
- left in vehicles that looked pre-positioned for a quick getaway suggesting planning

RE: Rappaport posted the arrest report:  
halfback20 : 7:44 pm : link
Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
It's very real. Link - ( New Window )


Thats the application for the warrant not arrest report. Still not good
RE: The Gettleman haters are  
mphbullet36 : 7:45 pm : link
Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now


Let Me Guess  
Bernie : 7:45 pm : link
someone was squelching on a bet and nobody is going to disrespect Deandre like that. Had to make a stand.

WTF has happened to this franchise?
RE: The Gettleman haters are  
The_Boss : 7:45 pm : link
Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now


While I’m not ready to shit on Dave for this yet, I need to go back and re-read Sy’s write up on Baker. I want to see if there were any character flags. If there were, then maybe we can question Dave’s decision to trade back into round 1 for him.
WTF!  
Simms11 : 7:45 pm : link
This is just too much! This organization is just snake bit! Another blown First Round pick!
The guy walking in was wearing a $25k watch  
jvm52106 : 7:46 pm : link
and had $7k in cash on him. The whole scene sounds like some sort of hood, hillbilly whatever low end issue but with expensive cars, cash and jewelry.
RE: Imagine being the GM  
djm : 7:46 pm : link
ltbeatsall56 said:
Quote:
who did his homework and decided this guy is worth trading into the first round for.


Right because the good GMs can tell the fucking future.

All accounts showed baker wasn’t a problem child before being drafted. Carry on with the pitchforks some of you are fucking brutal and that’s being kind.
Nice to know the Giants  
Professor Falken : 7:46 pm : link
have been in touch with him.

"Hi DeAndre, it's Dave. Hope you're safe and well. Quick question. Did you commit an armed robbery yesterday?"
Jesus Christ. Come on, dude.  
Anakim : 7:46 pm : link
Not only did we take this guy in the first round but we traded up for him...and he sucked for a large part of his rookie year.

Save us, Sam Beal
This about as dumb as it gets  
ghost718 : 7:46 pm : link
He's finished
Well, I guess this leave the door open now for a guy like Askew  
Simms11 : 7:47 pm : link
to make the roster too.
No. No Logan Ryan.  
Anakim : 7:48 pm : link
Let Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine battle it out for the starting job and let Darnay Holmes start in the slot.
RE: Let Me Guess  
nygiants16 : 7:48 pm : link
Bernie said:
Quote:
someone was squelching on a bet and nobody is going to disrespect Deandre like that. Had to make a stand.

WTF has happened to this franchise?


Yes because the giants never had a player get arrested while they were winning..
Beal and Ballentine  
Breeze_94 : 7:49 pm : link
are both talented young players. Not like Baker is a lockdown corner. Very replaceable. Don't think the team is any worse off without him.

The worst thing about this is this is a guy the Giants spent draft capital to move up back into round 1 last year. They could have stayed put and had their pick between Dalton Risner, Erik McCoy, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf or Greedy Williams...all guys that I personally wanted over Baker.
After they cut  
Mendenhall : 7:49 pm : link
Baker they need to fire Gettleman. What an embarrassment.
RE: No. No Logan Ryan.  
Big Rick in FL : 7:49 pm : link
Anakim said:
Quote:
Let Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine battle it out for the starting job and let Darnay Holmes start in the slot.


Or let's not jump to conclusions and see how this plays out? It seems like celebrity/athlete arrests always turn out way different than the first reports that come out.
What an idiot..  
Sean : 7:50 pm : link
To think he was a first round pick that Gettleman traded UP for. The reason this franchise sucks? First round picks that yield zero return.

Flowers
Apple
Baker

Can’t keep missing these picks. I’d imagine Baker will be cut.
“Has some off-the-field character concerns”  
jeff57 : 7:50 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I don't get it?  
Anakim : 7:50 pm : link
Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Signed a $10 mil contract as a first round pick..he'll likely end up getting cut if this is true and lose out on
millions of dollars because of this.

You are a millionaire with potential to earn millions more- why are you committing armed robbery?

Also what a whiff this pick is looking like.


Stupid is as stupid does
RE: Beal and Ballentine  
jeff57 : 7:51 pm : link
Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
are both talented young players. Not like Baker is a lockdown corner. Very replaceable. Don't think the team is any worse off without him.

The worst thing about this is this is a guy the Giants spent draft capital to move up back into round 1 last year. They could have stayed put and had their pick between Dalton Risner, Erik McCoy, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf or Greedy Williams...all guys that I personally wanted over Baker.


Not to mention Cody Ford and Jawan Taylor.
Unbelievable  
George from PA : 7:51 pm : link
You can not make this stuff up....


Why does this piss me off!!!! Ugh


Next man up
RE: RE: No. No Logan Ryan.  
Anakim : 7:51 pm : link
Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14902664 Anakim said:


Quote:


Let Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine battle it out for the starting job and let Darnay Holmes start in the slot.



Or let's not jump to conclusions and see how this plays out? It seems like celebrity/athlete arrests always turn out way different than the first reports that come out.



Obviously. I'm just acting as if there is some validity to these allegations. Logan Ryan is a slot guy. Let Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine battle it out for the outside CB position.
RE: After they cut  
Big Rick in FL : 7:51 pm : link
Mendenhall said:
Quote:
Baker they need to fire Gettleman. What an embarrassment.


Fire him for what? For drafting a player that got in trouble? Guess the Pats should have fired Belichick for drafting a murderer?

Jesus Christ sometimes this board is the worst.
They cant afford ryan anyway.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:51 pm : link
Cutting baker doesnt help them cap wise unless they can get out of his guaranteed money. Hes a first round pick.
What a Dumb Pick  
WillVAB : 7:52 pm : link
When the Giants could’ve stayed where they were and locked up a legitimate RT and kept the picks.

No we get to waste more 2021 draft picks on corners, yay.
Whew! I thought he did something unforgivable  
mikeinbloomfield : 7:52 pm : link
Like pretend to pee in the end zone.
This is not the type of player you want in your locker room  
DavidinBMNY : 7:53 pm : link
No excuse. If true gone. ASAP.
Florida Man  
jeff57 : 7:53 pm : link
Strikes again.
RE: RE: After they cut  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:53 pm : link
Big Rick in FL said:
In comment 14902667 Mendenhall said:
Quote:
In comment 14902667 Mendenhall said:


Quote:


Baker they need to fire Gettleman. What an embarrassment.



Fire him for what? For drafting a player that got in trouble? Guess the Pats should have fired Belichick for drafting a murderer?

Jesus Christ sometimes this board is the worst.


Belichick can get away with drafting a red flag player who was a red flag in college because he's the greatest coach of all time.

Baker didnt just wake up and decide to start a life a crime. Clearly they messed up on doing his homework in the draft.
RE: This is not the type of player you want in your locker room  
mphbullet36 : 7:54 pm : link
DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
No excuse. If true gone. ASAP.


the character concerns were there from day 1 at georgia...how did our guys miss this?
This is strike..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:54 pm : link
two for Gettleman. He also missed driver anger management issues with Lauletta!

Fucking blind asswipe!
It wasn't going to be easy to top his uselessness from 2019,  
Mad Mike : 7:54 pm : link
but damm if he didn't find a way.
RE: What a Dumb Pick  
jeff57 : 7:55 pm : link
WillVAB said:
Quote:
When the Giants could’ve stayed where they were and locked up a legitimate RT and kept the picks.

No we get to waste more 2021 draft picks on corners, yay.


A.J. Brown would look awfully good about now.
I have to say  
Leg of Theismann : 7:55 pm : link
Baker was one of the more questionable moves by Gettleman from the get-go. I'll admit I did think he was going to be a good player (and I still think he has great talent in the right system-- namely focused on man-to-man coverage), but there were so many questionable pieces to it:

1) We traded a 3rd and a 5th to move up just 7 slots to get him. It felt to me like Gettleman was a little trigger-happy with the trade because he a) had so many picks on his hands, and b) missed out on trading up for Josh Allen earlier in the draft. But we really could have used that 3rd rounder now in hindsight.

2) There were 3 or 4 corners all of similar talent/value available at the time, and we were picking just 7 picks later, so I did not feel that CB wast the position to trade up for at THAT time if we were going to trade up.

3) DG had talked about "cleaning up the culture of the locker-room" and Baker had known character concerns. We'd cut/traded much more talented players with barely any "attitude problems" for the sake of the culture, then turn around and trade up for a guy with character concerns. Just weird.

4) Baker was known for his great skills in man-coverage. Some said he had the talent to become a "shutdown" man corner. So of course the Giants decide to play him in zone the entire year and he sucked. If you really know your DC's system how do you trade up for a corner who who doesn't fit said system. Just surprising that there seemed to be a clear disconnect between DG and Bettcher on that front.

So yeah, I was actually in favor of keeping DG another year, but still-- let's not forget the guy is 8-24 as a GM here, and let's wait until this team has an actual winning season on his watch before we give him high marks for a "great" off-season. He's done a number of things since he got here that are completely inexplicable, and I don't think this is fully a "hindsight is 20/20" situation with Baker. A lot of us saw these holes in DG's logic when he made the move to trade up and draft Baker and a year later much of those criticisms have been proven right.
Julian Love  
shyster : 7:55 pm : link
is my hope.

Beal is a stick with two bum shoulders.

Ballentine was a late round pick for a reason,as far as I can see.

Lance Zierlein projected Love for round 2.

He should get a very hard look for the outside CB spot.
Love is all we need - ( New Window )
RE: They cant afford ryan anyway.  
DavidinBMNY : 7:55 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Cutting baker doesnt help them cap wise unless they can get out of his guaranteed money. Hes a first round pick.
They probably can get out of his guarenteed money. He probably broke a clause in his contract. He is totally screwed.
RE: “Has some off-the-field character concerns”  
The_Boss : 7:55 pm : link
jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.

How many GM’s you think asked him in interviews:
“Hey, DeAndre, let me present you with a hypothetical situation:
Let’s say you go to a party with an automatic weapon and shit kind of hits the fan. How would you react?”
RE: This is strike..  
Sean : 7:55 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
two for Gettleman. He also missed driver anger management issues with Lauletta!

Fucking blind asswipe!


Well, Gettleman preached “culture” after trading Beckham. The problem with a statement like that is when shit like this happens. Another wasted first round pick. Ugh.
He wasn’t good anyway  
Dave in PA : 7:55 pm : link
What a prick (if true)
baker report  
mphbullet36 : 7:56 pm : link
"In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft," scouting site walterfootball.com wrote.

no bueno...no bueno
Oh Man  
GiantEgo : 7:56 pm : link
What a gift from the gods for the BBI crybabies! I can't imagine what you did to deserve such generosity.

Admit it, you're just loving this.
Bye bye  
Gruber : 7:56 pm : link
Nobody’s mentioned the falling asleep at team meetings. He’s toast. What a waste of a first round pick.
As an aside, I just finished watching the five-part OJ Simpson documentary. He unravels in south Florida.
I'd be surprised if he wasn't cut even though he was a first rounder.  
Anakim : 7:56 pm : link
Joe Judge is trying to make a statement. No free rides, no earned spots because of your pedigree.
The morality clause  
DavidinBMNY : 7:57 pm : link
"The morality clause, contained in Paragraph 11 of the standard NFL contract, simply allows teams to release players for “skill, performance and conduct”. The morality clause, however, does not allow a team to recoup any Bonus money paid (much less his entire bonus)."
Hopefully  
pjcas18 : 7:57 pm : link
he at least had a mask on. For more reasons than one. LOL.
We might have a new answer soon to  
NoPeanutz : 7:58 pm : link
"what was the worst trade DG made here?"
The producers..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:58 pm : link
of "All-American" have a new storyline to work in!
Just need some clarification.  
Diver_Down : 7:58 pm : link
Is flipping a card table a bad tell?
RE: Just need some clarification.  
Anakim : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14902703 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Is flipping a card table a bad tell?


Not if you're Charles Barkley
RE: Hopefully  
Anakim : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14902700 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
he at least had a mask on. For more reasons than one. LOL.


Hey, if you're not going to social distance, might as well wear a mask :D
Well that’s the end of that career  
BillT : 8:00 pm : link
Darnay Holmes come on down! Unbelievable.
RE: This is strike..  
jeff57 : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14902684 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
two for Gettleman. He also missed driver anger management issues with Lauletta!

Fucking blind asswipe!


Strike three. Leonard Williams deal was strike 2
RE: Julian Love  
robbieballs2003 : 8:00 pm : link
shyster said:
Quote:
is my hope.

Beal is a stick with two bum shoulders.

Ballentine was a late round pick for a reason,as far as I can see.

Lance Zierlein projected Love for round 2.

He should get a very hard look for the outside CB spot. Love is all we need - ( New Window )


He will. Judge even mentioned earlier that Love will get a shot at outside corner.
Williams..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:01 pm : link
has been arrested??
RE: Whew! I thought he did something unforgivable  
JCin332 : 8:01 pm : link
In comment 14902679 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
Like pretend to pee in the end zone.


Still butt hurt huh??
RE: Well that’s the end of that career  
jeff57 : 8:01 pm : link
BillT said:
Quote:
Darnay Holmes come on down! Unbelievable.


He’s slit corner. Opportunity for Beal and Ballentine.
Cap implications  
UGADawgs7 : 8:01 pm : link
Any idea what the cap implications are?
Yeah not good!  
ryanmkeane : 8:02 pm : link
Gotta think he will be released if this is true.

Also doesn’t seem like Judge would want any part of this guy if this is true. Spending quality offseason time robbing people at gunpoint instead of just hanging out normally......fucking Christ
Can we let the judicial process take its course before we cut him  
Payasdaddy : 8:02 pm : link
Yes the whole thing sounds like a bad joke
and I would have no issue getting rid of him tonight
but please lets find out a few facts first
How can one be this dumb?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:02 pm : link
UFB.
RE: Williams..  
jeff57 : 8:03 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
has been arrested??


No. But called strike on a Gettleman. Actually with the Beal pick, this might be strike four.
It’s been  
cokeduplt : 8:04 pm : link
Really rough being a giants fan these past few years. Turn around needed desperately. Ugh
Welp  
JonC : 8:04 pm : link
Okudah wouldn't have been a waste after all. Too many idiots in the NFL to declare a bad roster as set at a position.
How dumb can he be???  
USCtoNYG : 8:05 pm : link
Every tweet that comes out really makes me question if he is a sane human being. This is almost Aaron Hernandez dumb. If the person he instructed to shoot would've actually done so and killed the person people would be talking about Hernandez. IDIOTS!
RE: It’s been  
M.S. : 8:05 pm : link
cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Really rough being a giants fan these past few years. Turn around needed desperately. Ugh

Rough indeed.
RE: Welp  
ryanmkeane : 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14902721 JonC said:
Quote:
Okudah wouldn't have been a waste after all. Too many idiots in the NFL to declare a bad roster as set at a position.

Wouldn’t have made a difference, he went #3
RE: RE: Julian Love  
shyster : 8:05 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:



He will. Judge even mentioned earlier that Love will get a shot at outside corner.


Thanks, good to know.
RE: They cant afford ryan anyway.  
Diver_Down : 8:05 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Cutting baker doesnt help them cap wise unless they can get out of his guaranteed money. Hes a first round pick.


If the charges are stick and he pleads guilty or is found guilty, it triggers the forfeiture clause that is standard in every player's contract. There is a bit of a process and a potential grievance that can be filed, but the Player's Association likely won't make an effort to represent Baker's interests.
RE: The Gettleman haters are  
UConn4523 : 8:06 pm : link
Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now


Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.

I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.
RE: Can we let the judicial process take its course before we cut him  
jeff57 : 8:06 pm : link
Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Yes the whole thing sounds like a bad joke
and I would have no issue getting rid of him tonight
but please lets find out a few facts first


They’re not going to wait till trial.
Baker didn’t impress me jogging after someone on a crossing route  
PetesHereNow : 8:06 pm : link
Last season. He sorta played better down the stretch but wasn’t exactly living up to first round billing. If this is true, release him and next man up.
Some available outside CBs (no Dennard or Ryan):  
Anakim : 8:06 pm : link
Dre Kirkpatrick injury-prone
Trumaine Johnson - was a huge FA bust for the Jets and couldn't stay healthy for a good part of his time there
Aqib Talib - yeah right
Eli Apple - bwahahahahaha
Brandon Carr - he knows Garrett...


All in all, Kirkpatrick or Johnson may be a decent signing to compete with Beal and Ballentine for the outside CB spot, but I'd be rooting REALLY hard for Beal. At least we know Beal can play a bit. He was up-and-down last season, but it was really his first game-action. Ballentine was awful throughout (albeit playing the slot).
RE: RE: Welp  
JonC : 8:06 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:
In comment 14902721 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14902721 JonC said:


Quote:


Okudah wouldn't have been a waste after all. Too many idiots in the NFL to declare a bad roster as set at a position.


Wouldn’t have made a difference, he went #3


After so many said he wasn't a top 5 pick. Point is still valid.
RE: RE: The Gettleman haters are  
jeff57 : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 14902729 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902649 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now



Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.

I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.


No it didn’t. See link above. He gambled.
RE: RE: The Gettleman haters are  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:08 pm : link
In comment 14902656 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14902649 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now



While I’m not ready to shit on Dave for this yet, I need to go back and re-read Sy’s write up on Baker. I want to see if there were any character flags. If there were, then maybe we can question Dave’s decision to trade back into round 1 for him.

IIRC there were flags on Baker.
Was he social distancing  
mattnyg05 : 8:08 pm : link
during it? That’s what I need to know
RE: RE: The Gettleman haters are  
mikeinbloomfield : 8:08 pm : link
In comment 14902729 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902649 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now



Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.

I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.



It was reported in more than one place that Baker fell in the draft due to character concerns. So especially for a team that preaches the “character” garbage, this is especially on them.
Maybe it's a case  
M.S. : 8:08 pm : link

of mistaken identity.

Like, you know, Gettleman thought he was drafting a CB, but he got a nut job instead.
I swear to God...  
rnargi : 8:09 pm : link
Somebody in ownership sold the Giants' fucking soul for SB 42.
RE: What an idiot..  
Breeze_94 : 8:10 pm : link
Sean said:
Quote:
To think he was a first round pick that Gettleman traded UP for. The reason this franchise sucks? First round picks that yield zero return.

Flowers
Apple
Baker

Can’t keep missing these picks. I’d imagine Baker will be cut.


Every team whiffs on 1st rounders. Want to feel bad about first round picks? Look at Seattle over the last handful of years.

LJ Collier, Germain Ifedi, a backup RB Rashad Penny, trading back into round 2 to take Malik McDowell who never played a snap, trading first rounders for a declining Jimmy Graham and Percy Harvin- two guys who produced very little. They even topped it off by taking a LB in round 1 this year that many had as a round 3 prospect.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:10 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
DeAndre Baker didn't participate in the Giants' virtual meeting today or any of the other meetings during the team's voluntary minicamp this week, per source
Duggan  
ryanmkeane : 8:10 pm : link
just reported that he also hasn’t participated in any of the offseason programs. This guy is gone.
“The exact wrong time not to be wearing a mask!”  
BillT : 8:11 pm : link
(Credit to my son1)
RE: ...  
Anakim : 8:11 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
DeAndre Baker didn't participate in the Giants' virtual meeting today or any of the other meetings during the team's voluntary minicamp this week, per source


He's gone. He is not a Joe Judge-type of player.
Boy Really...  
lax counsel : 8:11 pm : link
Golden age of Giants football right now, glad there are posters making light of the front office brilliance to date...
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 8:12 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
DeAndre Baker didn't participate in the Giants' virtual meeting today or any of the other meetings during the team's voluntary minicamp this week, per source


He had a robbery to plan.
The old saying really holds true  
Silver Spoon : 8:13 pm : link
On this one.
RE: RE: RE: The Gettleman haters are  
UConn4523 : 8:14 pm : link
In comment 14902735 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902729 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14902649 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now



Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.

I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.



No it didn’t. See link above. He gambled.


Your link posts no information whatsoever. Your grasping.

Unless you can prove to me that Baker was previously violent or this fucking stupid (like a Joe Mixon) then this is one of those scenarios that really sucks and it’s 100% on the player.
Fortunately  
M.S. : 8:15 pm : link

The Giants are very deep in the secondary, so they'll be ready to plug and play.

(But without guns.)
RE: The old saying really holds true  
mattnyg05 : 8:18 pm : link
Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
On this one.


Do tell!
Well at least we know he's not getting arrested for  
Stu11 : 8:19 pm : link
being too close to a WR...
Looks like a $2.3 Million tax hit for post June 1 cut  
Stan in LA : 8:20 pm : link
Ouch.
Link - ( New Window )
There’s no way he gets out of jail time here......  
Simms11 : 8:20 pm : link
Robbery, aggravated assault! Im wondering how the Giants will view this?! He’ll most likely get suspended by the league. Is he worth keeping around?
RE: Fortunately  
mikeinbloomfield : 8:20 pm : link
M.S. said:
Quote:

The Giants are very deep in the secondary, so they'll be ready to plug and play.

(But without guns.)


Really? Who’s their best player, Peppers? Bradberry? Because other than those two all I see is rookies or guys who didn’t cover themselves in glory as rookies,
So what's the over/under on his release?  
ChathamMark : 8:22 pm : link
It is his first strike, well armed robbery...
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Gettleman haters are  
jeff57 : 8:24 pm : link
In comment 14902757 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902735 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 14902729 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14902649 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


creaming in their Superman tighty-whities right now



Gettelman drafted a guy who’s background checked out (I would think). Player makes a stupid decision a year later and that’s on him and no one else.

I dont expect many on this board to grasp that, but that’s the reality.



No it didn’t. See link above. He gambled.



Your link posts no information whatsoever. Your grasping.

Unless you can prove to me that Baker was previously violent or this fucking stupid (like a Joe Mixon) then this is one of those scenarios that really sucks and it’s 100% on the player.


There were off the field concerns. I remember reading that at the time.
jiminey crickets  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:24 pm : link
!
Simple Decision  
Devour the Day : 8:27 pm : link
You cut him and move on. He was a problem last year with his attitude and it continues. Now this garbage.
The tone needs to be set for the Judge area....here you go.
RE: There’s no way he gets out of jail time here......  
beatrixkiddo : 8:27 pm : link
Simms11 said:
Quote:
Robbery, aggravated assault! Im wondering how the Giants will view this?! He’ll most likely get suspended by the league. Is he worth keeping around?


Only if we can’t get from out of the contract, and if he somehow still holds any value after this is all said and done. I think they will likely cut him if it cancels out the contract, crossing my fingers.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:28 pm : link
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
3m
A spokesperson for Miramar Police told @BradyHenderson
that there have been discussions with at least one of the player’s representatives about turning himself in. But neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET.
Let's be straight..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:29 pm : link
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.

Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.

Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman
Oh FFS  
MadPlaid : 8:30 pm : link
This is a nightmare.
I can't think of any other NFL starter (Millionaire)  
ZogZerg : 8:32 pm : link
arrested for Armed Robbery?

Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?

Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season

Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..

Can we?
RE: Let's be straight..  
eugibs : 8:32 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.

Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.

Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman


Giants PR out doing damage control already I see. Thanks, Dave.
And this is why you cluster draft  
Giantimistic : 8:32 pm : link
You hope that a first round pick works out but we took 3 players at one position and hopefully one or two work out.

Players on the board when the Giants moved up to pick 30  
Mr. Nickels : 8:32 pm : link
Kaleb McGary OT


Nkeal Harry WR


Byron Murphy CB


Rock Ya-Sin CB


Jawaan Taylor OT


Deebo Samuel WR


Cody Ford OT


Greg Little OT


AJ Brown WR


Irv Smith Jr. TE
Its not like Bill in New England  
Chip : 8:32 pm : link
didn't have Aaron Hernandez. What an idiot Baker is making stupid money now nothing. Hopefully Beal can stay healthy.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 8:33 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
·
3m
A spokesperson for Miramar Police told @BradyHenderson
that there have been discussions with at least one of the player’s representatives about turning himself in. But neither Baker nor Dunbar had done so as of 8:10 p.m. ET.


Baker turning himself in won’t alter the likely outcome here.
What Bothered Me About Baker Last Year...  
Jim in Tampa : 8:33 pm : link
Was not his (at times) poor play, because I thought at least part of that was due to the fact that he was a rookie playing a tough position.

What bothered me were the whispers we heard about his poor work ethic and sub optimal attitude.

Now after this bizarre robbery we also hear that he didn't show up for any of the voluntary (Zoom) meetings.

After a rough first year and with a new coach and a new system, you can't even show up for a "sit in front of your computer" meeting???

Good fucking riddance!
RE: RE: Let's be straight..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 14902782 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 14902778 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.

Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.

Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman



Giants PR out doing damage control already I see. Thanks, Dave.


OK Clouseau. Point to his arrests...
Jeff57  
UConn4523 : 8:34 pm : link
saying the same thing over and over doesn’t change the fact that you have nothing to actually go on here. You are passing blame on the guy drafting him instead of the player - think about that.

Bakers past didn’t suggest armed robbery. You are flat out lying if you claim otherwise.
RE: RE: After they cut  
Mendenhall : 8:35 pm : link
Big Rick in FL said:
In comment 14902667 Mendenhall said:
Quote:
In comment 14902667 Mendenhall said:


Quote:


Baker they need to fire Gettleman. What an embarrassment.



Fire him for what? For drafting a player that got in trouble? Guess the Pats should have fired Belichick for drafting a murderer?

Jesus Christ sometimes this board is the worst.


Yeah let's put Belichik in the same category as Gettleman. Unbelievable
RE: Let's be straight..  
jeff57 : 8:35 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.

Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.

Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman


Those alone should have been a red flag not to trade up into the first round to take him.
RE: I can't think of any other NFL starter (Millionaire)  
Anakim : 8:35 pm : link
ZogZerg said:
Quote:
arrested for Armed Robbery?

Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?

Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season

Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..

Can we?


Was Maurice Clarette still in the league when he was busted for armed robbery?
RE: Let's be straight..  
widmerseyebrow : 8:35 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.

Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.

Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman


Whether he's robbing someone or being unaccountable to the point where a coach (obviously wasn't going to be Shurmur) has to constantly evaluate whether or not he should be a part of the team...that's a guy you want on the team? Trade into the first round for? Right after the Beckham situation?

If we're being honest Baker hasn't flashed the on field thus far to warrant any of that.
RE: Let's be straight..  
terptacular : 8:36 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
about Baker's past. There were attitude concerns, not off the field concerns. He skipped a bowl game and he was absent during some film sessions and was combative with certain teammates. He did not have arrests or off the field incidents.

Last season, there were reports of him falling asleep in team meetings. Again - nothing illegal.

Don't exaggerate this to where it was evident to anyone with two eyes that Baker was headed into the life of an armed gunman


Yeah, but there was also talk that he removed the labels from his matress.
are you f'in kidding me  
xtian : 8:36 pm : link
seriously, how stupid can you be.
RE: Its not like Bill in New England  
widmerseyebrow : 8:36 pm : link
Chip said:
Quote:
didn't have Aaron Hernandez. What an idiot Baker is making stupid money now nothing. Hopefully Beal can stay healthy.


Hernandez was actually good though!
Anakim -  
ZogZerg : 8:36 pm : link
Hmm, maybe. But wasn't he a train wreck before he got into the league?
RE: RE: I can't think of any other NFL starter (Millionaire)  
The_Boss : 8:36 pm : link
Anakim said:
In comment 14902781 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14902781 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


arrested for Armed Robbery?

Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?

Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season

Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..

Can we?



Was Maurice Clarette still in the league when he was busted for armed robbery?


If I remember correctly, his life went to total shit once he was excommunicated.
RE: RE: RE: I can't think of any other NFL starter (Millionaire)  
Diver_Down : 8:38 pm : link
In comment 14902799 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14902792 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14902781 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


arrested for Armed Robbery?

Please help, we can't be the first team that this happened to?

Or the first team that had a player shoot themselves and derail a super bowl season

Or the first team to have a star pass rusher blow off their hand..

Can we?



Was Maurice Clarette still in the league when he was busted for armed robbery?



If I remember correctly, his life went to total shit once he was excommunicated.


He was banished from the church?
at least they haven't found a dead body at his house?  
GiantsFan84 : 8:39 pm : link
.
DeAndre Baker..........  
johnboyw : 8:39 pm : link
Looks like Getty may not have picked up the street in him during pre-draft interviews. Heard he told Dunbar or someone else with a gun to kill someone who was there. Minimum of 20 years. Just another dumbass punk.
I truly don’t know how some of you function  
UConn4523 : 8:40 pm : link
in real life
Sounds like a Fast and Furious movie  
Ben in Tampa : 8:40 pm : link
The early ones though, not the new ones
Don't remember the Clarett situation well  
Anakim : 8:40 pm : link
But I do remember he was busted for armed robbery. IDK if he was in the league when he was.
Let the be Feds take over,  
Silver Spoon : 8:40 pm : link
then he’ll be looking at a 10 year mandatory minimum. This skunk will never touch a football field again.
Glad were more worried about...  
lax counsel : 8:40 pm : link
Defending the Giants front office right now than the reality that yet another high Giants pick will likely not pan out and more importantly committed a violent crime.

No wonder the Giants got away with 2013-present. To apply an old Jets saying to our beloved Big Blue...Same old Giants!!
Great character evals  
XBRONX : 8:40 pm : link
at CB. First Apple now Baker.
RE: at least they haven't found a dead body at his house?  
Diver_Down : 8:40 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


Yet! He's still on the loose so there is a chance.
Stating  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:40 pm : link
the obvious, this is a major, major blow.

You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.
It's pretty evident  
Anakim : 8:41 pm : link
You know how psychologists say that torturing animals as kids is a telltale sign that those kids will grow up to be serial killers?


Well, falling asleep in meetings will lead to armed robbery.



Obviously.
Just looked at over the cap  
UGADawgs7 : 8:42 pm : link
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?
RE: Glad were more worried about...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:43 pm : link
lax counsel said:
Quote:
Defending the Giants front office right now than the reality that yet another high Giants pick will likely not pan out and more importantly committed a violent crime.

No wonder the Giants got away with 2013-present. To apply an old Jets saying to our beloved Big Blue...Same old Giants!!


Well, you could just direct anger at the guy who is actually accused of doing something. I know that means your other pitchfork might go unused, but your probably broke the shit out of it a long time ago.

What's actually incredible is that you act as if the front office is the issue here.
RE: at least they haven't found a dead body at his house?  
beatrixkiddo : 8:43 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


Haha, good one.

Unreal, every off season there is always some ridiculous story of a key Giants player fucking up there life, JPP blows hand off in contract year, Jenkins brother murders someone in his house, Baker commits armed robbery and aggravated assault, oh boy, can’t wait for the next one.
Play Holmes outside and Love in the slot  
Saquads Barkley : 8:44 pm : link
Darnay Holmes only played 76 snaps at slot in his college career. Makes sense to play him outside initially and have Love man the slot for the time being.
welp, he's done  
CMicks3110 : 8:45 pm : link
Penalties for Robbery with a Firearm
The crime of Robbery with a Firearm is a First Degree Felony and is assigned a Level 9 offense severity ranking under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code.

If convicted of Robbery with a Firearm, a judge is required to impose a minimum sentence of either the 10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement or 48 months in prison absent grounds to impose a downward departure sentence and can also impose any combination of the following penalties:

Up to life in prison.
Up to life on probation.
Up to $15,000 in fines.
10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement
Under Florida Statute 775.087(2)(a)(1), a person convicted of actually possessing a firearm during the commission of a Robbery with a Firearm, as opposed to being an unarmed accomplice, is subject to being sentenced under Florida’s 10/20/Life statute.
RE: Just looked at over the cap  
Silver Spoon : 8:46 pm : link
UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?


What about the clause if your player commits armed robbery?!
I guess CB will be another hole to fill next offseason again.  
The_Boss : 8:47 pm : link
My confidence in the guys behind Bradberry is fairly low.
RE: Stating  
Jay on the Island : 8:47 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the obvious, this is a major, major blow.

You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.

He will be on the cowboys, Redskins, or Jets in a few weeks.
RE: Just looked at over the cap  
robbieballs2003 : 8:47 pm : link
UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?


The Giants may be able to get this money back. I am not 100% sure how it works but I think any money that has been paid out already is paid out for the books but any guaranteed money not paid out yet may get taken off. Obviously, we'll have to see how this plays out first.
so where are the DG defenders now?  
GiantsFan84 : 8:47 pm : link
did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG
WTF  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:47 pm : link
is this all about?

This makes no sense.

Deandre Baker is an utter and complete moron (most likely scenario) or someone is lying to the cops.
RE: welp, he's done  
Silver Spoon : 8:48 pm : link
CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
Penalties for Robbery with a Firearm
The crime of Robbery with a Firearm is a First Degree Felony and is assigned a Level 9 offense severity ranking under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code.

If convicted of Robbery with a Firearm, a judge is required to impose a minimum sentence of either the 10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement or 48 months in prison absent grounds to impose a downward departure sentence and can also impose any combination of the following penalties:

Up to life in prison.
Up to life on probation.
Up to $15,000 in fines.
10/20/Life Firearm Enhancement
Under Florida Statute 775.087(2)(a)(1), a person convicted of actually possessing a firearm during the commission of a Robbery with a Firearm, as opposed to being an unarmed accomplice, is subject to being sentenced under Florida’s 10/20/Life statute.


This could easily be kicked up federally-Hobbs Act.

This waste is done.
Just another brick in the wall  
arniefez : 8:48 pm : link
To paraphrase the late great David Stern the Giants are not a model of intelligent management.

Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.

Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.
RE: Stating  
GiantsFan84 : 8:48 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the obvious, this is a major, major blow.

You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.


we sent jenkins away for saying retard. this guy should be cut immediately by those standards
RE: RE: Stating  
The_Boss : 8:49 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:
In comment 14902813 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14902813 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the obvious, this is a major, major blow.

You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.


He will be on the cowboys, Redskins, or Jets in a few weeks.


I know you’re likely half joking, but you’d have to think he’s gone for at least half of 2020, no? That might be a conservative length.
Not a gettleman fan  
micky : 8:49 pm : link
but, there's no way you can lay this on him. You never fully know a character of a player.

Bad choice by Baker to say the least
RE: Just looked at over the cap  
Diver_Down : 8:49 pm : link
UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
So it says pre-June 1, dead cap hit is $7.588M and a savings of $5.196M. Post June 1 cut Dead cap $4.75 M and $2.36 M savings... would it make more sense for NYG to wait until June 1, if they have less of a cap hit? And are there clauses in these players contracts where these types of situations nullify some cap hits to these players that ruin things for the teams?


There is no sense it doing the mental gymnastics on the cap consequences. Baker will either plead guilty to lesser charges or be convicted of the stated charges in the arrest warrant. I'm sure there are plenty of eyewitnesses to corroborate what happened to support the charges. It will be an open/shut case. Baker's only hope is to plead down to lesser charges to limit jail time.

The end result will trigger the forfeiture clause in his contract. It will void future guarantees on salary and allow the Giants to recoup the prorated portion of his signing bonus.
RE: Just another brick in the wall  
Silver Spoon : 8:49 pm : link
arniefez said:
Quote:
To paraphrase the late great David Stern the Giants are not a model of intelligent management.

Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.

Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.


The drunk petting horses?
RE: Not a gettleman fan  
GiantsFan84 : 8:50 pm : link
micky said:
Quote:
but, there's no way you can lay this on him. You never fully know a character of a player.

Bad choice by Baker to say the least


dude that's a huge job of drafting. is the character stuff. that is ABSOLUTELY on the GM
RE: so where are the DG defenders now?  
The_Boss : 8:50 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG


I didn’t read anything about character issues in Sy’s work on Baker last spring. Someone posted a reference from Walter football though.
RE: so where are the DG defenders now?  
Jay on the Island : 8:51 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG

What a ridiculous post. Did he do anything in college to suggest this behavior? Missing a few team meetings in college does not equal this but I guess Gettleman should have saw this coming because you don’t like him.
Ok Sam Beal  
Joey in VA : 8:51 pm : link
You're up. Baker has played his last down in the league for a long time. He will never suit up in blue again unless this is a total fabrication which it doesn't appear to be.
RE: RE: RE: Stating  
Jay on the Island : 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14902838 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14902828 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 14902813 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the obvious, this is a major, major blow.

You have to assume that his NFL career is over. At least with the Giants.


He will be on the cowboys, Redskins, or Jets in a few weeks.



I know you’re likely half joking, but you’d have to think he’s gone for at least half of 2020, no? That might be a conservative length.

Yeah I was mostly joking.
RE: Just another brick in the wall  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:52 pm : link
arniefez said:
Quote:
To paraphrase the late great David Stern the Giants are not a model of intelligent management.

Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.

Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.


You realize that as of right now, three of those players have a grand total of zero arrests, right? Technically, at this moment, all four - although that will change when Baker goes into custody.

Here's a little bit of hypocrisy though. You know what player many posters have called on the Giants to sign this offseason? Clowney. A player who was going to sit out a season in college, missed team meeting regularly and was at odds with teammates.

How many arrests does he have?
RE: RE: so where are the DG defenders now?  
GiantsFan84 : 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14902844 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14902830 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG



I didn’t read anything about character issues in Sy’s work on Baker last spring. Someone posted a reference from Walter football though.


Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news
RE: Ok Sam Beal  
Jay on the Island : 8:53 pm : link
Joey in VA said:
Quote:
You're up. Baker has played his last down in the league for a long time. He will never suit up in blue again unless this is a total fabrication which it doesn't appear to be.

While this sucks it at least opens up a huge opportunity for Beal, Love, Ballentine, and Holmes.
RE: RE: RE: so where are the DG defenders now?  
Silver Spoon : 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14902850 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902844 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 14902830 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


did he not know about the red flags that Sy did? this is another in a long line of fireable offenses for DG



I didn’t read anything about character issues in Sy’s work on Baker last spring. Someone posted a reference from Walter football though.



Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news


Sy knew, but the bumbling idiot drafting the players did not.
Guns and NFL players  
David B. : 8:56 pm : link
It always ends so well.

RE: RE: RE: so where are the DG defenders now?  
Jay on the Island : 8:57 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news

Here is Sy’s write up:

DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193

Grade: 83

Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.

*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.

NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF

Weird  
Jay on the Island : 8:58 pm : link
I don’t see one mention of character concerns that the Gettleman must go posters suggest.
RE: Just another brick in the wall  
eclipz928 : 8:59 pm : link
arniefez said:
Quote:
To paraphrase the late great David Stern the Giants are not a model of intelligent management.

Flowers, Beckham, Apple, Baker. Excellent character vetting system.

Since we're talking about two different GMs. Maybe the problem is the senior vice president of player personnel. Good thing he owns the team or people might hold him accountable.

It really should go without saying that Flowers, Beckham, and Apple should not be put in the same discussion as Baker in this situation. Those guys had their own issues, but this guy allegedly tried to have someone murdered. At the very least he's looking to be going away for 5 to 10 years for armed robbery, if not more. That's not comparable to punching a net.
the worst thing they can do now  
GiantsFan84 : 8:59 pm : link
is play holmes outside. 1 he's too small. but 2 if you want him to play the slot, play him in the slot. this team can't keep drafting guys and then playing them out of position. it doesn't help anyone
RE: RE: RE: RE: so where are the DG defenders now?  
GiantsFan84 : 9:00 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:
In comment 14902850 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902850 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


Sy mentioned the character red flags repeatedly about Baker. This is not news


Here is Sy’s write up:

DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193

Grade: 83

Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.

*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.

NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF


it wasn't in his write-up but he mentioned it, i'm not making this up
Are we taking stupid pills  
Dave on the UWS : 9:01 pm : link
on this thread?? The guy had a loaded gun, pointed at someone, told an accomplice to SHOOT someone, committed grand theft in what appears to be a pre meditated pre planned robbery. IF true, he’s going to jail for a VERY long time.
Could it get any worse for  
rebel yell : 9:01 pm : link
this team? Fucking snakebit. What a disaster.
I guess..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:02 pm : link
Sy had Baker at a 90 rating before he realized the guy was going to be posing as a capa.
What’s the over under  
bubba0825 : 9:03 pm : link
On when he gets cut? I’d say 18 hours
Brugeler didn't mention character issues.  
David B. : 9:03 pm : link
Either.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: so where are the DG defenders now?  
Jay on the Island : 9:04 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
it wasn't in his write-up but he mentioned it, i'm not making this up

He might have mentioned some minor stuff but to suggest that Gettleman should have seen this coming is absolutely ridiculous. I remember Sy complimenting the Giants they took Baker even though he had Murphy ranked higher.
Baker's a fucking idiot  
montanagiant : 9:05 pm : link
So is everyone trying to parlay this as some smack against DG. This board really does suck at times
Had a first round grade in the 10 to 20 range?  
joeinpa : 9:06 pm : link
I d say it was a calculated risk.

Didn’t work out, that happens. The hand ringing over this is pretty silly IMO, drafting is not an exact science. But objectively I d say DG drafts have been better than average.

What Bake did has nothing to do with football , he s a bad character. Evidently their research led them to believe it was worth the risk.

I can think of some other Giants with character traits that worked out pretty well. One of them is considered the greatest Giant of all time, by many.
RE: “Has some off-the-field character concerns”  
V.I.G. : 9:07 pm : link
jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )

In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:08 pm : link
fact that Baker has not immediately turned himself in is a TERRIBLE sign.

WTF was going through this guy's head? Sounds like he lost some serious coin gambling and he must have lost his shit. But this has a premeditated feel to it.

Did he honestly think there would be no consequences? WTF?
Idiot  
Oscar : 9:08 pm : link
He’ll get what he deserves, should be in jail for a long time.

Good thing the Giants drafted a shitload of defensive backs the last couple years, but it’s still a significant blow.
No wonder we suck every year. We give away draft  
Blue21 : 9:08 pm : link
picks like candy. Doesn't look good for DG. But I wouldn't want to be whoever pushed for this kid. Meaning a scout. Did anyone do any kind of background intel on him before deciding they take a shot and give up pics to move down for this idiot. Even if not all the facts are correct he sure hangs around with some questionable people. NFL teams never learn including the Giants. If you have someone ranked as a first round talent you better be able to back that pic up inside and out. Some teams build thru the draft but the Giants destroy thru the draft.
I thoguht DG's trade-up for Baker was dumb af  
Mike from SI : 9:09 pm : link
and I continue to think that, but it has nothing to do with this.
Everyone who is saying that a GM  
eclipz928 : 9:11 pm : link
can't always account for character issues in the players they draft is correct. But it's important acknowledge and accept that this applies to both the current and the past GMs of the Giants.
Whenever the Cowboys  
Oscar : 9:13 pm : link
Pick up some talented player with an iffy background the chorus around here is that the Giants only want team captains and choir boys and ignore talent. Gettleman took a shot on talent I can’t kill him for it.

Baker seems legitimately stupid (this aside) so that would have been a red flag but they thought he could play.

Had a first round grade in the 10 to 20 range?  
joeinpa : 9:14 pm : link
I d say it was a calculated risk.

Didn’t work out, that happens. The hand ringing over this is pretty silly IMO, drafting is not an exact science. But objectively I d say DG drafts have been better than average.

What Bake did has nothing to do with football , he s a bad character. Evidently their research led them to believe it was worth the risk.

I can think of some other Giants with character traits that worked out pretty well. One of them is considered the greatest Giant of all time, by many.
RE: Whenever the Cowboys  
Jay on the Island : 9:15 pm : link
Oscar said:
Quote:
Pick up some talented player with an iffy background the chorus around here is that the Giants only want team captains and choir boys and ignore talent. Gettleman took a shot on talent I can’t kill him for it.

Baker seems legitimately stupid (this aside) so that would have been a red flag but they thought he could play.

Well said
Assholes immediately look to blame DG ...  
Spider56 : 9:15 pm : link
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.
RE: Assholes immediately look to blame DG ...  
jeff57 : 9:18 pm : link
Spider56 said:
Quote:
Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.


If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.
Yeesh  
Anakim : 9:18 pm : link
The comments are brutal
Link - ( New Window )
RE: the  
Diver_Down : 9:18 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
fact that Baker has not immediately turned himself in is a TERRIBLE sign.

WTF was going through this guy's head? Sounds like he lost some serious coin gambling and he must have lost his shit. But this has a premeditated feel to it.

Did he honestly think there would be no consequences? WTF?


He is busy blasting his girlfriend in the butt. Where he is going, he'll likely be the one getting blasted.
It’s not that he is “stupid”  
Dave on the UWS : 9:19 pm : link
he’s got a problem. He pointed a gun a someone and told someone else to shoot someone!! And according to Duggan, he hasn’t participated at all in the off season Zoom program. So he had made a conscious decision to take his life in another direction. This isn’t like Plax doing something “stupid”. The guy is an armed criminal (allegedly at this point).
RE: It’s not that he is “stupid”  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:21 pm : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
he’s got a problem. He pointed a gun a someone and told someone else to shoot someone!! And according to Duggan, he hasn’t participated at all in the off season Zoom program. So he had made a conscious decision to take his life in another direction. This isn’t like Plax doing something “stupid”. The guy is an armed criminal (allegedly at this point).


Can I say his life choice was stupid? /s
Holy Crap!!  
mpinmaine : 9:21 pm : link
Crazy unexpected news ,,but this isn't the Giants fault this is the criminals fault.
Sucks so move on at the position.

if he is a scumbag who wants him on the team we love anyway..

but go ahead blame DG..

cus, he knew


RE: Had a first round grade in the 10 to 20 range?  
jeff57 : 9:22 pm : link
joeinpa said:
Quote:
I d say it was a calculated risk.

Didn’t work out, that happens. The hand ringing over this is pretty silly IMO, drafting is not an exact science. But objectively I d say DG drafts have been better than average.

What Bake did has nothing to do with football , he s a bad character. Evidently their research led them to believe it was worth the risk.

I can think of some other Giants with character traits that worked out pretty well. One of them is considered the greatest Giant of all time, by many.


Baker and LT. Great comparison. And LT’s problems began years after he got here.
RE: RE: Assholes immediately look to blame DG ...  
section125 : 9:22 pm : link
In comment 14902890 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902888 Spider56 said:


Quote:


Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.



If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.


Which were.....what?

I never heard any.

Anyway, that is the end of that career. Next step - license plates!
A GM trades up for a player in the first round,  
Default : 9:23 pm : link
and that player isn’t on the team in year two.
That’s on the GM.
I can’t believe the group of mental midgets  
DonnieD89 : 9:23 pm : link
Coming out of the woodwork after the emergence of this incident. That is being Baker himself acting out this crime and the morons on this board that claim Gettleman should have known that Baker would do such a crime. Unfucking Believable!
Here is the arrest warrant  
M.S. : 9:24 pm : link

Found in footnote on DeAndre Baker's Wikipedia page.

Can't vouch for the accuracy of it.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: A GM trades up for a player in the first round,  
jeff57 : 9:25 pm : link
Default said:
Quote:
and that player isn’t on the team in year two.
That’s on the GM.


He gambled. He lost.
RE: RE: Assholes immediately look to blame DG ...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:25 pm : link
In comment 14902890 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14902888 Spider56 said:


Quote:


Baker was the #1 ranked CB last year and considered a steal by many when drafted... there is no way to know how these clowns are going to act when all of a sudden they become millionaires before they earn a cent.



If you ignore the character concerns that were reported.


I'm still waiting for you to list his arrests and off the field incidents.

Skipping a bowl game isn't a red flag. Christian McCaffery and Leonard Fournette are among ones who did.

Funny that Greedy Williams is mentioned above as a player we could have drafted. He also skipped a bowl game and actually had off the field incidents.

If you are going to disqualify players who had questionable work ethic, you can identify at least 5 players in the 1st round each year with those whispers.

How many of those guys go onto commit armed robbery. You are literally acting as if it was a foregone conclusion Baker was going to get arrested and that the GM should have seen it
RE: I can’t believe the group of mental midgets  
Jay on the Island : 9:26 pm : link
DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
Coming out of the woodwork after the emergence of this incident. That is being Baker himself acting out this crime and the morons on this board that claim Gettleman should have known that Baker would do such a crime. Unfucking Believable!

Incredible isn’t it? We can’t just talk about how stupid Baker is and how he should be held accountable for his actions. Instead some use it to push their agenda.
Bad shit happens  
M.S. : 9:27 pm : link

To shitty teams.

Happens all the time.


