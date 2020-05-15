Gettleman's responsibility

ROUND 1 - #30 OVERALL



Deandre Baker � CB/Georgia � 5�11/193



Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.



*I was surprised by the trade up, and I was surprised by the selection. Before I get in to why, know that I had a top 15 overall grade on him and I think it was a great value-grab. What surprised me was the fact he didn�t receive a lot of love from the UGA coaching staff when it came to character and work ethic. In addition, it was public knowledge he didn�t interview very well. While that is all subjective and it shouldn�t be a make or break, with how NYG has been trying to steer this �team culture� idea back on the straight and narrow, a trade up for Baker was puzzling. In addition, there were a handful of corners there that fit the similar grade. Was it necessary to trade up? I�m not sure but I do understand why. They had picks to burn, Baker was their top guy that probably fits the scheme more than the others, and there is one more thing that may go unnoticed by some. Drafting Baker in round 1 allows for the 5th year team option to be added to the rookie contract so that if he does indeed become a big time player, they won�t have to pay him big time money until his sixth season. Baker will likely compete for a starting spot opposite Janoris Jenkins with Sam Beal and if I had to pick a winner right now, it is Baker. He is a competitor that shows up on game day and plays well in the highest-pressure situations. Really good fit and a really good pick.



WHO I WOULD HAVE TAKEN



Byron Murphy � CB/Washington - 5�11/190



Summary: Third year sophomore entry. Murphy missed 7 games in 2017 with a broken foot but came back with a 1st Team All Pac 12, 2nd Team All American performance. Despite the lack of game�experience, Murphy proved to be one of the more NFL-ready corners in the class with his top shelf athletic ability and ball tracking. He does play a little light which will need to change in the NFL, but his aggressive style and fast twitch reactions make him scary to throw near. If the technique can get cleaned up and he can improve in zone coverage, he has starting corner written all over him.



*The need for more talent at corner was obvious. With NYG back on the clock, Murphy was my top available player and because I like the upside and character with him more so than Baker, I leaned in his direction even though he may struggle to handle bigger, more physical receivers more so. Murphy is Mr. Smooth out there with the anticipation and reaction I always look for from the position. He screams �dependable� every time I watch him and I love who this kid is off the field.