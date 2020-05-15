Post: Baker's red flags sparked draft day 'battle'

for display only
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/15/2020 8:26 pm
“There was a battle in our building on whether we were going to take DeAndre or not,” a source privy to the Giants’ draft thinking told The Post, “because the story was he had to have his a– kicked every day to work hard at Georgia — to even go to practice. We knew that and we still drafted him, and from Day 1 it was like taking a guy in the first round that you had to teach nearly everything to.”

Let the CYA begin...

Again, I think blaming DG for this is absurd. There were a ton of red flags about a lot of dudes who go on to have great NFL careers. Who could foresee this kid going all OJ in Vegas?
So who is this "Source"  
montanagiant : 5/15/2020 8:29 pm : link
That was privy to the Giants’ draft thinking last year?

Jackrabbit?
Sounds like a standup guy and great teammate  
widmerseyebrow : 5/15/2020 8:32 pm : link
Could have happened to Saquon or Eli Manning. Gettleman just got unlucky!
Another fireable offense committed  
Silver Spoon : 5/15/2020 8:36 pm : link
by the bumbling GM. There were apparent character issues, yet they traded up to get this piece of garbage. How did he repay them? He fell asleep during team meetings.
If I guy is lazy and dumb  
Payasdaddy : 5/15/2020 8:48 pm : link
And DG knows it but still trades up for him when
1) he would’ve been there at 37
2) we needed all the draft picks we could get
Then seriously he should be fired
Throw in lame brain l Williams deal and his signing of solder, j Stewart and that Jax OG and I have had enough
This is all within an 18 month period
Too hit or miss for me. I like most of his picks. But the ones u have a conviction on u better hit on
RE: So who is this  
Diver_Down : 5/15/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14904158 montanagiant said:
Quote:
That was privy to the Giants’ draft thinking last year?

Jackrabbit?


It could be the fired SEC scout.
Yup,  
darren in pdx : 5/15/2020 8:57 pm : link
it is ultimately Gettleman's gamble and responsibility. Chose the prospect of him maturing and the inherent talent over the poor work ethic. All you can do is hope that it's a learning experience to all moving forward that they won't take that gamble.

Makes me wonder if Judge would have vetoed the pick based on what he's said about the type of players he wants so far. If the rumours are true about Shurmur asking Gettleman to not get rid of OBJ because he would be able to handle him, maybe Shurmur was in favor of Baker saying that the coaching staff would be able to get through to him. Not saying that's what happened, but I wonder.

Still, none of those issues about work ethic would lead anyone to believe that Baker would have taken the actions he did. And the fact that he did this kind of tells me that he may have never improved his work ethic to become a better player.

Oh well, for the team, next man up and move on. Hope that the other investments in the backfield work out.
Giants let  
Matt in SGS : 5/15/2020 9:02 pm : link
3 scouts go this offseason, I'd wonder if one of them are the source on this.
Some one in the room? Bettcher maybe?  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/15/2020 9:09 pm : link
Some other defensive coach?
A source that knew Giants thinking.....  
George from PA : 5/15/2020 9:17 pm : link
Knew DeAndre Baker was dumb, lazy, not multiple with criminal tendency and DG knew he had to have him, against the wishes of everyone....as he would fit perfectly ....so he trade up for this guy


Does anyone else think.....these threads has gotten a bit nuts?

At least we know, the media doesnt lie.
Dude receives a free college education  
Knineteen : 5/15/2020 9:19 pm : link
and is falling asleep in team meetings.

Quality guy! Burn picks to get him.
How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
ron mexico : 5/15/2020 9:21 pm : link
What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?
Anybody  
XBRONX : 5/15/2020 9:29 pm : link
have a picture of DG asleep at the wheel?
RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
UConn4523 : 5/15/2020 9:37 pm : link
In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:
Quote:
What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?


I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?
RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
ron mexico : 5/15/2020 9:40 pm : link
In comment 14904201 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:


Quote:


What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?



I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?


I’m responding to the OP Who said you can’t blame Gettleman for the pick
RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
eric2425ny : 5/15/2020 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14904201 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:


Quote:


What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?



I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?


It’s something about Gettleman that gets people riled up. Reese drafted multitudes of crap for years and didn’t get half the flack that Gettleman gets on here from some people. I don’t get it.
RE: RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
ron mexico : 5/15/2020 9:42 pm : link
In comment 14904204 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14904201 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:


Quote:


What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?



I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?



It’s something about Gettleman that gets people riled up. Reese drafted multitudes of crap for years and didn’t get half the flack that Gettleman gets on here from some people. I don’t get it.


Reese got tons of crap and eventually got fired.
RE: Anybody  
BigBlueShock : 5/15/2020 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14904195 XBRONX said:
Quote:
have a picture of DG asleep at the wheel?

If you weren’t so fucking stupid you’d figure out how to find and post that yourself. But we all know your posting history, so we understand your inability to do that without asking for help
RE: So who is this  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 9:56 pm : link
In comment 14904158 montanagiant said:
Quote:
That was privy to the Giants’ draft thinking last year?

Jackrabbit?

Either of the scouts who got fired? Any of the coaches who got fired? Chris Mara?

Why the hell would it have to be Jenkins? We just had a regime change and a few other layoffs. You don't think there's some access to sour grapes fueled commentary?
RE: RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14904204 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14904201 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:


Quote:


What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?



I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?



It’s something about Gettleman that gets people riled up. Reese drafted multitudes of crap for years and didn’t get half the flack that Gettleman gets on here from some people. I don’t get it.

Didn't get half the flak? Reese still gets blamed by some posters for Gettleman's missteps even now!
RE: Dude receives a free college education  
Sonic Youth : 5/15/2020 10:03 pm : link
In comment 14904190 Knineteen said:
Quote:
and is falling asleep in team meetings.

Quality guy! Burn picks to get him.
I was initially going to post that I agree with you, but we both know these guys don't give a shit about class and just want to get to the NFL...

...but you know what? That makes him SO MUCH FUCKING DUMBER for going out and robbing people at gunpoint after he already got to the league.

What a fucking moron. And yeah, this is on Gettleman. This wasn't Chad Jones getting in a car crash or Corey Ballentine getting shot. If there were red flags and Gettleman gambled, it's his fault.
What.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:08 pm : link
the fuck??

Quote:
What a fucking moron. And yeah, this is on Gettleman. This wasn't Chad Jones getting in a car crash or Corey Ballentine getting shot. If there were red flags and Gettleman gambled, it's his fault.


So you are literally saying it is on Gettleman for Baker robbing a house full of people?

Just come out and say it - so we can point to how fucked up that take is.

How many players have whispers about them in college? How many of them commit armed robbery?
I don't think Gettleman was in on the robbery  
widmerseyebrow : 5/15/2020 10:16 pm : link
I'm pretty sure he just meant the bad draft pick was his fault.

How many 1st rounders need to get their ass kicked to go to practice? Maybe we can avoid that next time. Let's ignore the armed robbery correlation and maybe just focus on how that type of behavior doesn't correlate with a successful player who gets a second contract.
Could be Shurmur  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 10:21 pm : link
Or Bettcher or any of the guys let go from the last coaching regime. I doubt Bettcher because my guess would be is that Baker would be a player that he pushed for. Seems hard to believe they would go hard after a guy that Bettcher was opposed to.

Shurmur or even Mike Schula...those would make more sense.
You guys don't..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:23 pm : link
see anything odd with the fact that over the past 24 hours, Baker's draft profile has been completely rewritten by people here as if it included a ton of mentions about red flags?
RE: What.  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14904229 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the fuck??



Quote:


What a fucking moron. And yeah, this is on Gettleman. This wasn't Chad Jones getting in a car crash or Corey Ballentine getting shot. If there were red flags and Gettleman gambled, it's his fault.



So you are literally saying it is on Gettleman for Baker robbing a house full of people?

Just come out and say it - so we can point to how fucked up that take is.

How many players have whispers about them in college? How many of them commit armed robbery?


I'm surprised your still defending him. It wouldn't have been as bad if they stayed pat at 37, took Baker, and this still happened. And again, no one is placing any blame on DG or anyone else for the actions of Baker. The criticism was that the significant use of draft resources for a player that had these flags. Clean prospects you don't typically have to worry about them being motivated to play football, stay awake for meetings, or attend off-season virtual meetings, though, much less Rob people at gunpoint. And now we have confirmation that people in the building didn't like him for character reasons, and now they have been proven right.

DG obviously fell on the wrong side of that debate, what's so terrible about holding him accountable for that bad decision?
RE: You guys don't..  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 10:31 pm : link
In comment 14904249 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
see anything odd with the fact that over the past 24 hours, Baker's draft profile has been completely rewritten by people here as if it included a ton of mentions about red flags?


It's not being re-written. Sy mentioned it right after the draft, others did. It wasn't ba big topic on BBI, because the story was the Daniel Jones pick at the time, not the 3rd first rounder the Giants took last year. New franchise QB as the heir apparent to one of the greatest Giants' in history...that was the story. You could forgive many here for not discussing Baker in more detail at the time, but it was known by people, and it was known in the building, by the people whose job it is to know these things, not posters on the Corner Forum.
I am..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:33 pm : link
defending the idea that it was clear that Baker should not have been drafted because of red flags - flags that have multiplied overnight that are now stated as if they were glaring and obvious.

I mean, you guys have already decided the outcome of this before Baker has been put in custody. And saying that trading up to get such a risky player is a fireable offense.

When all is said and done, if Baker is gone, he's a failed pick. Let's not act like it was clear as day and Gettleman just ignored anything and anyone - which is exactly what is being said here.
The character flags were an issue on draft day  
widmerseyebrow : 5/15/2020 10:35 pm : link
It didn't get a lot of air time then because:
1) It's a Giants draft pick'
2) We actually traded up
3) Because many people thought we were getting some kind of bargain

I'm always optimistic about picks, but it was an odd choice to me because we just traded a malcontent because culture.
I'll..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:38 pm : link
post it again.

It is revisionist history to act as if Baker was not only a risky pick, but that his character issues were obvious.
Where's Baker? - ( New Window )
RE: I am..  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 10:41 pm : link
In comment 14904265 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
defending the idea that it was clear that Baker should not have been drafted because of red flags - flags that have multiplied overnight that are now stated as if they were glaring and obvious.

I mean, you guys have already decided the outcome of this before Baker has been put in custody. And saying that trading up to get such a risky player is a fireable offense.

When all is said and done, if Baker is gone, he's a failed pick. Let's not act like it was clear as day and Gettleman just ignored anything and anyone - which is exactly what is being said here.

They were well known enough that the supposed best cover corner in the draft slid all the way to 30th overall.

Either the other teams knew more about Baker's flags, or they cared more about them, than the Giants did. But the top corner doesn't nearly tumble out of the first round with a clean scouting report.

BBI's awareness of those flags is not a requirement for the legitimacy of their existence.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
eric2425ny : 5/15/2020 10:43 pm : link
In comment 14904205 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14904204 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 14904201 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:


Quote:


What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?



I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?



It’s something about Gettleman that gets people riled up. Reese drafted multitudes of crap for years and didn’t get half the flack that Gettleman gets on here from some people. I don’t get it.



Reese got tons of crap and eventually got fired.


Reese got way more leash than Gettleman has gotten. It helps when you inherit someone else’s good team though. Unfortunately for Gettleman, Reese handed him a bunch of malcontent free agent signings, a head case diva in Beckham, and no cap room to work with to do much of anything.
RE: I'll..  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 10:44 pm : link
In comment 14904269 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
post it again.

It is revisionist history to act as if Baker was not only a risky pick, but that his character issues were obvious. Where's Baker? - ( New Window )


You understand sports journos at Bleacher Report aren't the bellwether for good scouting, right? Why do you keep ignoring that multiple sources, including Sy, made mention of his character flag, and now we have someone who was quoted, reportedly in the room, giving confirmation. This is not the hill to die on. It is possible to acknowledge the draft capital expended on a player like this was not a wise investment, and Sy openly questioned in it right after the draft.
.  
widmerseyebrow : 5/15/2020 10:46 pm : link
Quote:
Baker's tape is some of the best from the 2019 cornerback class, but average testing and poor interviews seem to have affected his stock. He's a potential rookie starter if teams are able to vet his character and dial in on who he is as a player and person.


-Bleacher Report

Quote:

Weaknesses:
...
- Has some off-the-field character concerns

In speaking to team sources, they feel that Baker's tape and talent level should have him going in the No. 10-15 range of the first round, but they believe he will slide some because he has off-the-field issues and has not interviewed well with teams during the leadup to the 2019 NFL Draft.


-Walter Football



-Sy
So does that..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:46 pm : link
mean that McKinney had a number of red flags that caused him to slip too?

Baker was the 1st CB drafted.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 10:49 pm : link
In comment 14904276 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14904205 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14904204 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 14904201 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:


Quote:


What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?



I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?



It’s something about Gettleman that gets people riled up. Reese drafted multitudes of crap for years and didn’t get half the flack that Gettleman gets on here from some people. I don’t get it.



Reese got tons of crap and eventually got fired.



Reese got way more leash than Gettleman has gotten. It helps when you inherit someone else’s good team though. Unfortunately for Gettleman, Reese handed him a bunch of malcontent free agent signings, a head case diva in Beckham, and no cap room to work with to do much of anything.

Here we go again with the cap room bullshit. Gettleman pissed away more contract value and dead money on his own bad signings than Reese did.

Reese got more leeway because he won two Super Bowls. And let's not forget that even the supposed architect of those teams if it wasn't Reese himself - Accorsi - recommended Reese over Gettleman as his successor. I guess Accorsi only gets credit for some of his own legacy.
RE: So does that..  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 10:50 pm : link
In comment 14904279 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
mean that McKinney had a number of red flags that caused him to slip too?

Baker was the 1st CB drafted.

Does the top safety in the draft usually get drafted around the same spot as the top corner?
RE: RE: I'll..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:51 pm : link
In comment 14904277 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14904269 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


post it again.

It is revisionist history to act as if Baker was not only a risky pick, but that his character issues were obvious. Where's Baker? - ( New Window )



You understand sports journos at Bleacher Report aren't the bellwether for good scouting, right? Why do you keep ignoring that multiple sources, including Sy, made mention of his character flag, and now we have someone who was quoted, reportedly in the room, giving confirmation. This is not the hill to die on. It is possible to acknowledge the draft capital expended on a player like this was not a wise investment, and Sy openly questioned in it right after the draft.


Who said anything about being the bellwether? I'm saying that in the past 24 hours, Baker's red flags went from being minor comments about attitude to being reflective of a huge character concern.

And I love when only part of what Sy said is referenced. His write-up on Baker pre-draft made no mention of red flags. Now you guys are acting as if Sy warned us all that this guy was a bad apple.

If you don't think there's exaggeration here, I really don't know what the fuck to tell you.
RE: RE: So does that..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:54 pm : link
In comment 14904283 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14904279 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


mean that McKinney had a number of red flags that caused him to slip too?

Baker was the 1st CB drafted.


Does the top safety in the draft usually get drafted around the same spot as the top corner?


If there were CB hungry teams out there, you don't think one might draft a player other than Baker, or did everyone just shun him and pick someone else? Baker was the first CB picked - late in the first round. Did the other CB's have these terrible red flags too?
RE: What.  
Sonic Youth : 5/15/2020 10:54 pm : link
In comment 14904229 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the fuck??



Quote:


What a fucking moron. And yeah, this is on Gettleman. This wasn't Chad Jones getting in a car crash or Corey Ballentine getting shot. If there were red flags and Gettleman gambled, it's his fault.



So you are literally saying it is on Gettleman for Baker robbing a house full of people?

Just come out and say it - so we can point to how fucked up that take is.

How many players have whispers about them in college? How many of them commit armed robbery?


Haha you're not getting a response from me until you answer back about the masks, and learn how to read a graph and admit you were 100% wrong about television contract revenue.

They interviewed him and had him in the room, and now there's a scout saying there were character concerns. And yeah, the point (which clearly went over your head) is that the other two incidents were incidental and not at the fault of the players I mentioned. This was all on Baker. Cool bleacher report article though.
I'm going to assume..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 10:55 pm : link
in your head you were making sense with that rambling paragraph??
RE: So does that..  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 10:56 pm : link
In comment 14904279 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
mean that McKinney had a number of red flags that caused him to slip too?

Baker was the 1st CB drafted.


Sir, I'm struggling to pretend you are arguing in good faith.

Let's talk about the actual facts. And as we all know, and there are no hard and fast rules, but the top Safeties are typically taken after Corners, just as the top Guards are typically taken after the top Tackles. I know this is not a revelation to you, and I know that just because Player A was a bad pick and the first of his position to be taken in the 30s area of the draft, does not mean Player B is a bad pick as the same.

Let's not play dumb.
RE: RE: RE: I'll..  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 10:57 pm : link
In comment 14904284 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14904277 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 14904269 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


post it again.

It is revisionist history to act as if Baker was not only a risky pick, but that his character issues were obvious. Where's Baker? - ( New Window )



You understand sports journos at Bleacher Report aren't the bellwether for good scouting, right? Why do you keep ignoring that multiple sources, including Sy, made mention of his character flag, and now we have someone who was quoted, reportedly in the room, giving confirmation. This is not the hill to die on. It is possible to acknowledge the draft capital expended on a player like this was not a wise investment, and Sy openly questioned in it right after the draft.



Who said anything about being the bellwether? I'm saying that in the past 24 hours, Baker's red flags went from being minor comments about attitude to being reflective of a huge character concern.

And I love when only part of what Sy said is referenced. His write-up on Baker pre-draft made no mention of red flags. Now you guys are acting as if Sy warned us all that this guy was a bad apple.

If you don't think there's exaggeration here, I really don't know what the fuck to tell you.

The flags pretty clearly paint Baker as having attitude and maturity shortcomings. Basically an entitled asshole - although "swagger" is the spin word used for part of that.

Should anyone have been able to predict this turn of events? Of course not. But it's not like Baker had distanced himself from any attitude and maturity concerns even before this, had he?

Where did you stand on Reese's selection of Eli Apple? Another entitled brat of a player and one whose selection has universally been blamed on Reese.
RE: RE: RE: So does that..  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 10:59 pm : link
In comment 14904286 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14904283 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14904279 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


mean that McKinney had a number of red flags that caused him to slip too?

Baker was the 1st CB drafted.


Does the top safety in the draft usually get drafted around the same spot as the top corner?



If there were CB hungry teams out there, you don't think one might draft a player other than Baker, or did everyone just shun him and pick someone else? Baker was the first CB picked - late in the first round. Did the other CB's have these terrible red flags too?


Now you're getting it! So you finally admit they should've taken a cleaner CB?

I also want to point out that many in the business had Murphy as the top CB. From my recollection, the top grade at the position was pretty evenly split. Sy was one that had Murphy with a slight edge over Baker.

What was the talk..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:00 pm : link
ab out McKinney when we drafted him?

That the Giants couldn't believe he was still available.

So why did he fall? Are we going to trot out that there were red flags regarding him if he blows a coverage next year?

You guys have been beating the drum all day that Baker was a known malcontent. Red flags abounded and we picked him. It's the way you justify blaming Gettleman here.

yet, that is revisionist of what happened. Where was the talk of draft day red flags all of last season?
I also much more readily excuse  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 11:02 pm : link
Reese for Apple than I do DG for Baker, and I think Reese was by far a worse GM than Gettleman. I trust DG a lot more to get more of these right than Reese.

Apple, to my knowledge, was a pretty clean player with elite measurables coming out of OSU. Forgiveable miss there, but Reese still sucked and there were way too many misses and bad decisions.
I didn't blame..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:04 pm : link
Reese for Apple:

Quote:
Where did you stand on Reese's selection of Eli Apple? Another entitled brat of a player and one whose selection has universally been blamed on Reese.


I didn't even blame Reese for Flowers. Both were immature guys who had physical skills to succeed. And they are glaring examples of why the draft was a crapshoot.

Apple's biggest red flag was his reliance on his Mom and his immaturity.

And again - you can say the same about several players each draft. Some work out, some don't. It is like you guys are looking for ideal character players.

Remember when tried that? It was derisively mocked as picking captains over people who could actually play football.

I don't think consistency is a strong point here
RE: What was the talk..  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14904293 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
ab out McKinney when we drafted him?

That the Giants couldn't believe he was still available.

So why did he fall? Are we going to trot out that there were red flags regarding him if he blows a coverage next year?

You guys have been beating the drum all day that Baker was a known malcontent. Red flags abounded and we picked him. It's the way you justify blaming Gettleman here.

yet, that is revisionist of what happened. Where was the talk of draft day red flags all of last season?


He fell because this was a loaded draft with more players with a first round grade than draft picks in the first round...players who play a more premium position than safety. That is why McKinney fell. Every situation is different and relative to the specific facts in that scenario.
RE: RE: RE: So does that..  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 11:08 pm : link
In comment 14904286 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14904283 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14904279 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


mean that McKinney had a number of red flags that caused him to slip too?

Baker was the 1st CB drafted.


Does the top safety in the draft usually get drafted around the same spot as the top corner?



If there were CB hungry teams out there, you don't think one might draft a player other than Baker, or did everyone just shun him and pick someone else? Baker was the first CB picked - late in the first round. Did the other CB's have these terrible red flags too?

There were injury concerns on Murphy and level-of-comp and technique concerns on Ya-Sin.

And I'm not saying Baker's flags at the time of the draft, as far as we know, were especially terrible, but they did exist. And for a GM who declared victory in his crusade against bad culture, the particular flags that Baker carried seem inconsistent with what he was trying to build. So did DG miss the flags or was his culture talk yet more lip service? At least one of those feels like it has to be true.

I'll await your response on my Eli Apple question before going further because I think that really gets to what feels like an obvious double standard here.
Do I have..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:10 pm : link
to answer it again?
When the story came out about him telling the vet  
ron mexico : 5/15/2020 11:10 pm : link
“I dont gotta do shit” when the vet was telling him to pay attention, the character flags were discussed.

And again when he gave up in the play against the jets. Probably lots of other times as well.

Let’s not act like everyone is bringing this up for the first time today. It’s just not true.
RE: What was the talk..  
AdamBrag : 5/15/2020 11:12 pm : link
In comment 14904293 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
ab out McKinney when we drafted him?

That the Giants couldn't believe he was still available.

So why did he fall? Are we going to trot out that there were red flags regarding him if he blows a coverage next year?

You guys have been beating the drum all day that Baker was a known malcontent. Red flags abounded and we picked him. It's the way you justify blaming Gettleman here.

yet, that is revisionist of what happened. Where was the talk of draft day red flags all of last season?


Sy posted about the red flags for Baker before he was drafted and in the Giants review.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So does that..  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 11:13 pm : link
In comment 14904306 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14904286 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 14904283 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14904279 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


mean that McKinney had a number of red flags that caused him to slip too?

Baker was the 1st CB drafted.


Does the top safety in the draft usually get drafted around the same spot as the top corner?



If there were CB hungry teams out there, you don't think one might draft a player other than Baker, or did everyone just shun him and pick someone else? Baker was the first CB picked - late in the first round. Did the other CB's have these terrible red flags too?


There were injury concerns on Murphy and level-of-comp and technique concerns on Ya-Sin.

And I'm not saying Baker's flags at the time of the draft, as far as we know, were especially terrible, but they did exist. And for a GM who declared victory in his crusade against bad culture, the particular flags that Baker carried seem inconsistent with what he was trying to build. So did DG miss the flags or was his culture talk yet more lip service? At least one of those feels like it has to be true.

I'll await your response on my Eli Apple question before going further because I think that really gets to what feels like an obvious double standard here.


Posted elsewhere but Sean Murphy-Bunting had a big year, made All-Rookie, and was taken at #39 by the Bucs. Not many talked about him as a high-2nd round talent but clearly the Bucs were on to something as they took him over a bunch of other more well-known guys at the position...were probably panned for taking him that high last year, also.
And look..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:14 pm : link
"culture" is a damn hard thing to mesh. I already used the example of team captains being selected.

Dexter Lawrence was suspended for something the vast majority of players do, yet if he fails, I have no doubt you guys will pounce on PED use as a huge red flag and an example of bad culture.

Personally, I don't like hearing Gettleman talk about culture, but he's in a market with beat reporters and a lot of dumbass fans who ripped him for trading Beckham and that was his response. And even with picking some high character guys, it only takes one misstep to get the sharks looking for chum.
RE: RE: What was the talk..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14904311 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
In comment 14904293 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


ab out McKinney when we drafted him?

That the Giants couldn't believe he was still available.

So why did he fall? Are we going to trot out that there were red flags regarding him if he blows a coverage next year?

You guys have been beating the drum all day that Baker was a known malcontent. Red flags abounded and we picked him. It's the way you justify blaming Gettleman here.

yet, that is revisionist of what happened. Where was the talk of draft day red flags all of last season?



Sy posted about the red flags for Baker before he was drafted and in the Giants review.


He did not post about the red flags before the draft. His write-up is still up. Go look at it.
RE: I'm going to assume..  
Sonic Youth : 5/15/2020 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14904289 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
in your head you were making sense with that rambling paragraph??

JFC, your profile says your 51 -- are you seriously 51 and this infantile/childlish?

My original point was more about the person's comment I replied to with regards to "free education". I was saying that if we're being real, recruited athletes do not give a fuck about school, they just want to get to the league. Which makes Baker even dumber, since he got to the league and then held up people at gunpoint.

Then I said, this was not incidental, like Chad Jones and Ballentine.

They are interviewing these players, and sources themselves are saying there was disagreement within the Giants own scouting dept.

Because this was not incidental, and because the implication here is that Gettleman took a risk and went against the grain, then yes, he is at fault.

Your stupid bleacher report proves nothing.

Bonus points:

Your anecdotal evidence about masks proves nothing, considering I linked a Gallup poll and stats based analysis of said opinions.

Your dipshit comment in the 3 sport thread was also stupid, since I wrote "TV revenues", got a link to overall revenue, then LOOKED at the link which proved me to be correct.

Are you following along now? Do you need it in smaller words?

You can't build a roster  
AcesUp : 5/15/2020 11:17 pm : link
exclusively with boyscouts. I don't fault the character gamble, you gotta do it once and a while. You actually need a couple of these guys on the roster, you need some edge in the locker room. However, they definitely missed the mark in their research with Baker. By all accounts he had shitty football character last year and now we know he's probably even worse off the field. This is a bad miss.

If you're going to gamble on character at least make sure that he loves football and is willing to work. Guys like Tyreek Hill and Terrell Owens are examples of that. Honey Badger is an example of a guy like that who actually matured off the field and turned into a high character guy. Baker is probably a lost cause and always has been.
RE: RE: What was the talk..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14904311 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
In comment 14904293 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


ab out McKinney when we drafted him?

That the Giants couldn't believe he was still available.

So why did he fall? Are we going to trot out that there were red flags regarding him if he blows a coverage next year?

You guys have been beating the drum all day that Baker was a known malcontent. Red flags abounded and we picked him. It's the way you justify blaming Gettleman here.

yet, that is revisionist of what happened. Where was the talk of draft day red flags all of last season?



Sy posted about the red flags for Baker before he was drafted and in the Giants review.


I'll help you out. Point to these glaring red flags:

Quote:
2: DeAndre Baker – Georgia – 5’11/193

Grade: 83

Summary: Baker was a three year starter for the Bulldogs that progressively improved as a prospect from the beginning of 2017. The two-time all SEC defender (1st Team in 2018) brings the kind of confidence and swagger that can take on the numerous challenges of playing cornerback in the NFL. He can be left alone on an island and stick with anyone on all levels of the route tree as well as make plays on the ball like a receiver. His issues can be correctable, mainly the technique-based and mental ones. The lack of power presence can be an issue at times but in a league where contact is allowed less and less in coverage, the corners that can get the job done via instincts, agility, and speed stand out a bit more.

*Another safe pick here that may have a limited upside, but at this position you just want reliable. That is Baker is a nutshell. I love the competitive spirit, the swagger he shows on the outside. Do I trust him against a Michael Thomas on an island? Probably not. But at the end of the day that isn’t the job of a #1 corner on most teams. He can fit in to any coverage scheme and any role, right away.

NFL Comparison: Tre’Davious White / BUF
Sonic..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:20 pm : link
I'm not 51 yet.

But I do appreciate the discussion of something being childish and infantile followed up by this mature comment:

Quote:
Your stupid bleacher report proves nothing.


Dude - you put the Capital A in Adult there.
...  
christian : 5/15/2020 11:20 pm : link
Baker's poor work ethic was mentioned and discussed regularly after he was drafted. His poor work ethic and poor professionalism were regularly discussed during the season.

Drafting him wasn't a tragedy, it was a calculated risk.

I personally have always felt the concept of "culture" was overblown and silly, so I wasn't upset at the pick. I was quite pleased the Giants focused on the secondary.

Now, in the context of management who made a point about fixing culture -- seemed a little off script.

If the Giants believe personnel is a big component in setting the culture they desire, they should take a second pass at their process. They held onto and acquired some dope last year.
For the regular..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:22 pm : link
references to Sy calling out his character concerns, I just want to make sure people aren't exaggerating here.

I mean, he only says that Baker is a "safe pick".

Clearly, this was a prospect teetering on the edge of homicidal maniac that was well known to all.
RE: You can't build a roster  
Sonic Youth : 5/15/2020 11:25 pm : link
In comment 14904321 AcesUp said:
Quote:
exclusively with boyscouts. I don't fault the character gamble, you gotta do it once and a while. You actually need a couple of these guys on the roster, you need some edge in the locker room. However, they definitely missed the mark in their research with Baker. By all accounts he had shitty football character last year and now we know he's probably even worse off the field. This is a bad miss.

If you're going to gamble on character at least make sure that he loves football and is willing to work. Guys like Tyreek Hill and Terrell Owens are examples of that. Honey Badger is an example of a guy like that who actually matured off the field and turned into a high character guy. Baker is probably a lost cause and always has been.
Agree with you, but I think the TO, Tyreek, and Honey Badger juxtaposition isn't one that makes total sense. I get where you're coming from and appreciate the statement, but if we break down those three guys, they seem to be placemarkers along the "red flag" spectrum.

Honey Badger got in trouble for smoking pot. Nobody would bat an eye today.

TO was a loose cannon head case, but was a 3rd round pick anyway. Better to take a shot there.

Tyreek choked out his pregnant girlfriend. Clearly the worst of the three, and IMO, he's still a huge piece of shit, whether he's successful or not. He still had the child abuse issue around a year ago where (IIRC) he was talking about not only beating his child but his wife. So he's still human garbage to me, but yeah, I guess nobody cares when they're cheering for him or playing FF (myself included on FF draft day - not like I can change he's in the league)

That's actually worse than what Baker did IMO (and I assume everyone elses opinion).

Either way though, even if you gotta take your shot, when you're the GM, the results are on you. It's like the QB position - you get more credit when you win, and you get more shit when you lose.

I find it hard to believe anyone can look at DG's tenure and say that it's been a success.
RE: Do I have..  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/15/2020 11:25 pm : link
In comment 14904307 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
to answer it again?

No, sorry. Our respective replies crossed there.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
eric2425ny : 5/15/2020 11:30 pm : link
In comment 14904281 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14904276 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 14904205 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14904204 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 14904201 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14904191 ron mexico said:


Quote:


What are the qualities he has shown that are in line with a late first round selection? Two or three games where he didn’t stink?



I blame Gettelman for drafting every player he drafted.

What exactly is your obsession with assigning blame?



It’s something about Gettleman that gets people riled up. Reese drafted multitudes of crap for years and didn’t get half the flack that Gettleman gets on here from some people. I don’t get it.



Reese got tons of crap and eventually got fired.



Reese got way more leash than Gettleman has gotten. It helps when you inherit someone else’s good team though. Unfortunately for Gettleman, Reese handed him a bunch of malcontent free agent signings, a head case diva in Beckham, and no cap room to work with to do much of anything.


Here we go again with the cap room bullshit. Gettleman pissed away more contract value and dead money on his own bad signings than Reese did.

Reese got more leeway because he won two Super Bowls. And let's not forget that even the supposed architect of those teams if it wasn't Reese himself - Accorsi - recommended Reese over Gettleman as his successor. I guess Accorsi only gets credit for some of his own legacy.


Are you 100% sure he recommended Reese over Gettleman? I’m 99.9% sure no one on the board knows if that is true or not.
FMiC  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 11:30 pm : link
Is your argument that these character issues weren't known by the Giants, other organizations, and/or the scouting community on draft day?

Clearly they were.

Is your argument, then, that DG doesn't deserve criticism for using three picks to get him? We all know teams take gambles on questionable guys. That's not the issue. The issue is where you take them and how many resources you expend to take them.

At want point is criticism fair? Because it seems to not be when a player who has known character issues is traded up for in the first round and expending not one, not two, but three picks when the room was divided on him because of said character issues.

Just trying to figure out what it would take for you to be cool saying DG fucked up.
Chris Mara camp for sure  
V.I.G. : 5/15/2020 11:32 pm : link
Tyreek Hill  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 11:32 pm : link
Taken at pick 165 overall. 5th rounder. Good spot to gamble on a guy.
RE: Sonic..  
Sonic Youth : 5/15/2020 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14904324 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I'm not 51 yet.

But I do appreciate the discussion of something being childish and infantile followed up by this mature comment:



Quote:


Your stupid bleacher report proves nothing.



Dude - you put the Capital A in Adult there.


Siqqq burn brah.

Thanks for the bleacher report article though, really proves your point.

I'm sure they had as much insight, and did as much research writing that article as a billion dollar NFL franchise had conducted when they chose to draft him.

Fact of the matter is this: Sy, the bleacher report writer, any third party observers etc. did not get this guy in a room and interview him.

There's a source saying there was consternation at drafting him. Well, DG took a calculated risk and lost. That's STILL on him. Or, you know, he could say, "I take responsibility for nothing". As if he where the buck stops when constructing the roster.

Your argument is "who could have seen this coming?"

The answer is "the people interviewing him before giving him millions of dollars after trading up to pick him?"

And this thread is about the fact that there was dissent in the room.

On a more general point, I'll never understand individuals who think that people make up these quotes for clicks or fame or whatever. If someone had an axe to grind, this article wouldn't come out late on a Friday like this.
SY  
AcesUp : 5/15/2020 11:34 pm : link
I wasn't minimizing or quantifying what their indiscretions off the field, all 3 of my examples are different and are going to fall in different levels on the risk/reward spectrum. It was just an illustration.

The point I was really trying to make is that there is actual character and football character. Some guys are flat out pieces of shit off the field but they're driven, hardworkers that love football. Within the football and locker room bubble, they're actually good. Ray Lewis is the ultimate example there. We all now about his off the field history but his "football character" is pristine.

Where the Giants missed the mark is that they rolled the dice on a guy and within a year, he's proven that lacks both forms of character. That's not a lot of time at all. It's a bad bad miss.
RE: FMiC  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/15/2020 11:37 pm : link
In comment 14904338 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Is your argument that these character issues weren't known by the Giants, other organizations, and/or the scouting community on draft day?

Clearly they were.

Is your argument, then, that DG doesn't deserve criticism for using three picks to get him? We all know teams take gambles on questionable guys. That's not the issue. The issue is where you take them and how many resources you expend to take them.

At want point is criticism fair? Because it seems to not be when a player who has known character issues is traded up for in the first round and expending not one, not two, but three picks when the room was divided on him because of said character issues.

Just trying to figure out what it would take for you to be cool saying DG fucked up.


my argument is that what Baker reportedly did has caused people to exaggerate his draft profile. We keep haring about Sy "repeatedly" calling out the red flags. I think he mentioned them once, and not if the pre-draft profile. when Baker was selected, there wasn't controversy over him having a lot of question marks.

I'm still trying to figure out why there is such a focus and importance on saying that Gettleman fucked up? There's as much talk about Gettleman as there is about Baker. Does Lynch carry the stigma of Foster? Did he ever? Does Hurney carry the stigma of Carruth? Did he ever?

Just as you are trying to apparently figure out some things, I want to know what the obsession is with focusing on the GM here. And why are a lot of you exaggerating things to make it seem like Baker wasn't just a risky pick, but that it was widely known? If it was so widely know, why did Sy call it a safe pick and that he was reliable?

What is the end goal here of rewriting history?
Reese gets unfairly shit on  
Sonic Youth : 5/15/2020 11:38 pm : link
If anyone would go back in time and take DG over Reese after Accorsci retired, you're batshit crazy.

We got those two rings, I don't give a shit who was the architect or not. There we moves made that season and that year - Kawikia Mitchelle, Domenik Hixon, that entire draft -- that made huge differences.

Reese trailed off at the end, but anyone who can say DG has been remotely as good for the Giants is simply not being objective.
RE: SY  
Sonic Youth : 5/15/2020 11:40 pm : link
In comment 14904346 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I wasn't minimizing or quantifying what their indiscretions off the field, all 3 of my examples are different and are going to fall in different levels on the risk/reward spectrum. It was just an illustration.

The point I was really trying to make is that there is actual character and football character. Some guys are flat out pieces of shit off the field but they're driven, hardworkers that love football. Within the football and locker room bubble, they're actually good. Ray Lewis is the ultimate example there. We all now about his off the field history but his "football character" is pristine.

Where the Giants missed the mark is that they rolled the dice on a guy and within a year, he's proven that lacks both forms of character. That's not a lot of time at all. It's a bad bad miss.


For sure, I hear you. No disagreements there.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How can you not blame DG for drafting him  
NYG07 : 5/15/2020 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14904337 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14904281 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:

Are you 100% sure he recommended Reese over Gettleman? I’m 99.9% sure no one on the board knows if that is true or not.


It is true. I don't remember exactly where but I have seen a clip of Accorsi himself saying he told Mara to promote Reese and explaining why.
RE: Reese gets unfairly shit on  
allstarjim : 5/15/2020 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14904353 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
If anyone would go back in time and take DG over Reese after Accorsci retired, you're batshit crazy.

We got those two rings, I don't give a shit who was the architect or not. There we moves made that season and that year - Kawikia Mitchelle, Domenik Hixon, that entire draft -- that made huge differences.

Reese trailed off at the end, but anyone who can say DG has been remotely as good for the Giants is simply not being objective.


Reese is not responsible for that '07 team. And he was objectively terrible for almost the entirety of his tenure as GM. It wasn't trailing off at the end, it was excruciatingly poor performance, like bottom of the league. He didn't draft a legitimate good NFL player after the 2nd round since arguably Mario Manningham in 2008. And most of the 2nd rounders, and 1st rounders, for that matter, weren't good picks, either. Fuck yes I'd take DG over Reese any day of the week.

DG has already surpassed him just with grabbing Slayton in the 5th. All you have to do is look at the all-time Giants draft picks list on pro football reference. If you can stomach it.

But please, don't fluff him up any more than he deserves. Mykelle Thompson, basketball on grass, the JPP of tight ends, and Darian freaking Thompson over Justin Simmons.

For the record I was elated when he took Reuben Randle, but I also wanted Aaron Donald, Michael Thomas over Shepard, and the aforementioned Simmons where we could've had them.
RE: RE: FMiC  
WillVAB : 12:00 am : link
In comment 14904351 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14904338 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Is your argument that these character issues weren't known by the Giants, other organizations, and/or the scouting community on draft day?

Clearly they were.

Is your argument, then, that DG doesn't deserve criticism for using three picks to get him? We all know teams take gambles on questionable guys. That's not the issue. The issue is where you take them and how many resources you expend to take them.

At want point is criticism fair? Because it seems to not be when a player who has known character issues is traded up for in the first round and expending not one, not two, but three picks when the room was divided on him because of said character issues.

Just trying to figure out what it would take for you to be cool saying DG fucked up.



my argument is that what Baker reportedly did has caused people to exaggerate his draft profile. We keep haring about Sy "repeatedly" calling out the red flags. I think he mentioned them once, and not if the pre-draft profile. when Baker was selected, there wasn't controversy over him having a lot of question marks.

I'm still trying to figure out why there is such a focus and importance on saying that Gettleman fucked up? There's as much talk about Gettleman as there is about Baker. Does Lynch carry the stigma of Foster? Did he ever? Does Hurney carry the stigma of Carruth? Did he ever?

Just as you are trying to apparently figure out some things, I want to know what the obsession is with focusing on the GM here. And why are a lot of you exaggerating things to make it seem like Baker wasn't just a risky pick, but that it was widely known? If it was so widely know, why did Sy call it a safe pick and that he was reliable?

What is the end goal here of rewriting history?


You’re so fucking dumb. Your entire argument is based on Joe Public’s Opinion of Baker which means absolutely dick.

This link sites a source inside of the organization (or at least at some point). If true, and the organization traded up for a guy they knew had issues, this doesn’t look good and management deserves criticism.

And to be clear, this has nothing to do with DG foreseeing Baker robbing people at a poker game, which is undoubtedly the shitty straw man point you continue to reply with. It’s about burning several assets to trade up for a risky football player when the organization is not in a position to assume that risk.
RE: Yup,  
Optimus-NY : 12:09 am : link
In comment 14904179 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
it is ultimately Gettleman's gamble and responsibility. Chose the prospect of him maturing and the inherent talent over the poor work ethic. All you can do is hope that it's a learning experience to all moving forward that they won't take that gamble.

Makes me wonder if Judge would have vetoed the pick based on what he's said about the type of players he wants so far. If the rumours are true about Shurmur asking Gettleman to not get rid of OBJ because he would be able to handle him, maybe Shurmur was in favor of Baker saying that the coaching staff would be able to get through to him. Not saying that's what happened, but I wonder.

Still, none of those issues about work ethic would lead anyone to believe that Baker would have taken the actions he did. And the fact that he did this kind of tells me that he may have never improved his work ethic to become a better player.

Oh well, for the team, next man up and move on. Hope that the other investments in the backfield work out.


Excellent post. Shurmur was an epic failure. How did they ever hire that schmuck.
RE: RE: Reese gets unfairly shit on  
Sonic Youth : 12:15 am : link
In comment 14904376 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14904353 Sonic Youth said:


Quote:


If anyone would go back in time and take DG over Reese after Accorsci retired, you're batshit crazy.

We got those two rings, I don't give a shit who was the architect or not. There we moves made that season and that year - Kawikia Mitchelle, Domenik Hixon, that entire draft -- that made huge differences.

Reese trailed off at the end, but anyone who can say DG has been remotely as good for the Giants is simply not being objective.



Reese is not responsible for that '07 team. And he was objectively terrible for almost the entirety of his tenure as GM. It wasn't trailing off at the end, it was excruciatingly poor performance, like bottom of the league. He didn't draft a legitimate good NFL player after the 2nd round since arguably Mario Manningham in 2008. And most of the 2nd rounders, and 1st rounders, for that matter, weren't good picks, either. Fuck yes I'd take DG over Reese any day of the week.

DG has already surpassed him just with grabbing Slayton in the 5th. All you have to do is look at the all-time Giants draft picks list on pro football reference. If you can stomach it.

But please, don't fluff him up any more than he deserves. Mykelle Thompson, basketball on grass, the JPP of tight ends, and Darian freaking Thompson over Justin Simmons.

For the record I was elated when he took Reuben Randle, but I also wanted Aaron Donald, Michael Thomas over Shepard, and the aforementioned Simmons where we could've had them.


Thomas over Shepard is a legit beef and I agree with you there. Donald over OBJ (or Martin who I wanted) would have worked out better, but I think it was more "the catch" that fucked OBJ 's head up more than anything.

But he did take Nicks over Britt (I'm a Rutgers homer and Britt actually was great till he got hurt, but that was the right call).

And he drafted the 07 draft class. You can't tell me that it was still all Accorsci in '11.

He did hit on some late round guys who were solid and still in the league. Kennard,

But it's not fair to say most of his 1st and 2nd round picks sucked. That's just not accurate. In fact, I think the bigger issue is that Reese was great at the beginning of his tenure, then started betting on potential too much.

Take a look at the draft history. He was pretty good in the 1st couple rounds. You're always gonna have a Marvin Austin and what not, but all things considered, there are a lot of players in those 1st 2 rounds.

I'm not saying we should have kept Reese. I'm just saying that people are acting like he was the worst GM of all time. He wasn't. His biggest problem was his inability to fix the OL, no matter what he tried. Pugh, Richburg, Flowers.... just awful. David Baas signing, Geoff Schwartz.

The dude could not fix the line. To be fair though, Gettleman hasn't ben able to either.
NYG year by year draft history - ( New Window )
We had a total of 3 scouts leave, yes?  
Red Right Hand : 12:17 am : link
Or am I mistaken? I seem to think there was a noticeable changeover in the scouting dept. Thought 2 left earlier in the off-season, some other stuff...
RE: RE: RE: Reese gets unfairly shit on  
WillVAB : 12:27 am : link
In comment 14904385 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
In comment 14904376 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 14904353 Sonic Youth said:


Quote:


If anyone would go back in time and take DG over Reese after Accorsci retired, you're batshit crazy.

We got those two rings, I don't give a shit who was the architect or not. There we moves made that season and that year - Kawikia Mitchelle, Domenik Hixon, that entire draft -- that made huge differences.

Reese trailed off at the end, but anyone who can say DG has been remotely as good for the Giants is simply not being objective.



Reese is not responsible for that '07 team. And he was objectively terrible for almost the entirety of his tenure as GM. It wasn't trailing off at the end, it was excruciatingly poor performance, like bottom of the league. He didn't draft a legitimate good NFL player after the 2nd round since arguably Mario Manningham in 2008. And most of the 2nd rounders, and 1st rounders, for that matter, weren't good picks, either. Fuck yes I'd take DG over Reese any day of the week.

DG has already surpassed him just with grabbing Slayton in the 5th. All you have to do is look at the all-time Giants draft picks list on pro football reference. If you can stomach it.

But please, don't fluff him up any more than he deserves. Mykelle Thompson, basketball on grass, the JPP of tight ends, and Darian freaking Thompson over Justin Simmons.

For the record I was elated when he took Reuben Randle, but I also wanted Aaron Donald, Michael Thomas over Shepard, and the aforementioned Simmons where we could've had them.



Thomas over Shepard is a legit beef and I agree with you there. Donald over OBJ (or Martin who I wanted) would have worked out better, but I think it was more "the catch" that fucked OBJ 's head up more than anything.

But he did take Nicks over Britt (I'm a Rutgers homer and Britt actually was great till he got hurt, but that was the right call).

And he drafted the 07 draft class. You can't tell me that it was still all Accorsci in '11.

He did hit on some late round guys who were solid and still in the league. Kennard,

But it's not fair to say most of his 1st and 2nd round picks sucked. That's just not accurate. In fact, I think the bigger issue is that Reese was great at the beginning of his tenure, then started betting on potential too much.

Take a look at the draft history. He was pretty good in the 1st couple rounds. You're always gonna have a Marvin Austin and what not, but all things considered, there are a lot of players in those 1st 2 rounds.

I'm not saying we should have kept Reese. I'm just saying that people are acting like he was the worst GM of all time. He wasn't. His biggest problem was his inability to fix the OL, no matter what he tried. Pugh, Richburg, Flowers.... just awful. David Baas signing, Geoff Schwartz.

The dude could not fix the line. To be fair though, Gettleman hasn't ben able to either. NYG year by year draft history - ( New Window )


Reese was a terrible GM. The draft isn’t about 1-2nd round picks, it’s about drafting more quality players in total than your competition. He had one good year and the rest was either well below average or trash. His drafts over the duration of his tenure are the primary reason why this team went from being a yearly contender to a bottom dweller. The talent got old and there was nothing in the pipeline to reload with.
Check the year by year draft link  
Sonic Youth : 12:41 am : link
Obviously, DG's picks deserve more time, but unless Lorenzo Carter or BJ Hill suddenly tear it up, you're describing the same thing.

Yeah, I (hope) he found something in Slayton (no credit for Reese on Cruz?) -- But DG on NYG hasn't been a mid-round savant.

And also, Reese had a much better eye for FAs than DG.
...  
christian : 12:41 am : link
It really doesn't matter if the amateur draft community mentioned Baker's issues enough for it to register on a Bleacher Report list.

What matters is if Gettleman and the Giants knew, and their level of comfort drafting him. I'm assuming Gettleman has better sources than Sy. I assume he knew all the whispers and the context.

In the small sample size of a year, he dogged it on the field, dogged it in preparations, and was reportedly exhibiting the same behavior to some extent this year, before he went bananas and robbed a poker game.

If culture and character are a big priority to this GM, sounds like the vetting process needs some work.

One of the really admirable characteristics Gettleman displays is the ability to admit his mistakes. I'm confident they'll tighten up their evaluations.
RE: ...  
AcesUp : 12:48 am : link
In comment 14904400 christian said:
Quote:

What matters is if Gettleman and the Giants knew, and their level of comfort drafting him. I'm assuming Gettleman has better sources than Sy. I assume he knew all the whispers and the context.


The people quoting and deferring to Sy on the character stuff just don't get it. Sy has better industry contacts than 99% of us reading this board but he'll probably be the first to tell you that he isn't the authority on those matters. The worst organization in football has exponentially more intel on prospect intangibles than Sy.
...  
christian : 12:57 am : link
Sure. I'm more responding to the repeated reference to a single Bleacher Report article as some kind of authority on who was and wasn't a risk in the draft.

Obviously Gettleman had the information and chose to draft Baker. Obviously some of the smoke about his work ethic was fire.

Trading up and picking Baker at the end of the first round seems like a mistake. Not a tragedy, but not inconsequential. A pretty bad, but not franchise shattering mistake.
I agree  
AcesUp : 1:08 am : link
I don't think every gamble that busts should be villified, you have to roll the dice once in a while. This seems like a really bad miss though. He's a year out and we're dangerously close to calling him a wash out already. The football side and the off the field stuff, all a disaster in his first year. And there was trade up into what the consensus had as a 4-5 player CB tier. I liked him at Georgia too but how do you miss that bad on the intangibles? Especially in a trade up.
...  
christian : 1:27 am : link
Some parts of the story sound fishy to me -- him ordering someone to be killed and the get away cars.

I don't believe a perfectly reasonable kid sought dangerous revenge, guns drawn, and kill orders, out of nowhere.

He's either a really dangerous guy, or this isn't true.

If it's the former, I really hope the Giants take a strong look into their vetting process.
I'm sure that warrant affidavit  
AcesUp : 1:36 am : link
isn't 100% accurate. But unless it's a total fabrication cooked up by 5 different people and/or a Miramar police conspiracy against no name NFL players, it's probably partially true. Reading that thing, the best case half truth is that it wasn't pre-meditated and Baker lost his cool after busting in a poker game...then he flipped the table, pulled out a semi automatic weapon and robbed people in the heat of the moment.
RE: ...  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:51 am : link
In comment 14904415 christian said:
Quote:
Some parts of the story sound fishy to me -- him ordering someone to be killed and the get away cars.

I don't believe a perfectly reasonable kid sought dangerous revenge, guns drawn, and kill orders, out of nowhere.

He's either a really dangerous guy, or this isn't true.

If it's the former, I really hope the Giants take a strong look into their vetting process.


DG ultimately bears responsibility for the wasted picks it took to land Baker.

If folks missed it - clearly Baker was/is mega talented.

But there are lots of talented guys I think who don't get the ring because of attitude, commitment, work ethic. This is a basic universal truth.

Hopefully at least one of the recently fired scouts was "the one" or one of a few scouts for the South East that was supposed to make the determination on Baker's character issues. Obviously some or another individual completely whiffed on vetting Baker. Hopefully that individual is no longer a NY Giants scout!

If DG was relying on someone else's work to vet Baker, then you don't hang DG for the pick. Especially if DG has since removed the scout who blew this evaluation.
We took a chance on a talented guy and LOST  
SGMen : 5:11 am : link
First, the rumors are coming out about his attitude moreso now than before, but OF COURSE!!!

However, it is a big leap to be perhaps "lazy, immature, lacking strong work ethic" at age 22-23 and being simply "crazy" or just plain evil. We don't have all the facts yet and my prayer is still that somehow this was blown out of proportion and the case is dropped. All I can do is hope cause if he is facing a real trial for real assaults and robbery he will be going to jail and all is lost. team can't catch a break with draft picks, can it?

I really thought Baker in his 2nd year would "step up" alongside Bradlee and the rest of the young, talented secondary and give us a strong defense. Now that is all POOF.
Gettleman traded up  
jeff57 : 6:17 am : link
And fucked up.

Quote:
You’d take him off his film,” a league source said. “But there were too many red flags. It felt like New York was a bad spot for him, anyway.”


Had the Giants stayed at 37  
jeff57 : 7:18 am : link
They could have chosen Erik McCoy or Elgton Jenkins. Both starters at center their rookies season. But Gettleman was happy with ‘Pio.
....and the parade of stupidity continues.  
EricJ : 7:41 am : link
why am I not surprised?

Every once in a while you get an NFL player or coach who when being interviewed, essentially implies that most fans and reporters have no clue and should just STFU. Then, you read some of the comments made on this website and you just have to agree with that sentiment.
RE: I am..  
HomerJones45 : 9:25 am : link
In comment 14904265 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
defending the idea that it was clear that Baker should not have been drafted because of red flags - flags that have multiplied overnight that are now stated as if they were glaring and obvious.

I mean, you guys have already decided the outcome of this before Baker has been put in custody. And saying that trading up to get such a risky player is a fireable offense.

When all is said and done, if Baker is gone, he's a failed pick. Let's not act like it was clear as day and Gettleman just ignored anything and anyone - which is exactly what is being said here.
Nice strawman. The issue is do you trade three draft picks to move up 7 spots and pick a guy who had to have his ass kicked every day in college and doesn't pay attention to instruction.

So, no you don't blame Dave for this idiot deciding he wants to be a gangsta, but it is not wrong to question Dave's pick spend for a guy who struggled in the self-motivation and learning department and was dropping in the draft as a result.
RE: I'm sure that warrant affidavit  
HomerJones45 : 9:28 am : link
In comment 14904416 AcesUp said:
Quote:
isn't 100% accurate. But unless it's a total fabrication cooked up by 5 different people and/or a Miramar police conspiracy against no name NFL players, it's probably partially true. Reading that thing, the best case half truth is that it wasn't pre-meditated and Baker lost his cool after busting in a poker game...then he flipped the table, pulled out a semi automatic weapon and robbed people in the heat of the moment.
Which means he will be spending at least part of his rookie contract time in prison, and if he doesn't your favorite commissioner and mine will be suspending him for violations of the conduct policy.
Not surprising  
WillieYoung : 10:06 am : link
that some of the people defending Gettleman were the same people who praised him for getting rid of OBJ because of his "character issues". Maybe now you know what a character issue is - - it is not pretending to be a dog in the end zone after a long touchdown catch.
RE: RE: I'm sure that warrant affidavit  
Big Blue '56 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 14904513 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14904416 AcesUp said:


Quote:


isn't 100% accurate. But unless it's a total fabrication cooked up by 5 different people and/or a Miramar police conspiracy against no name NFL players, it's probably partially true. Reading that thing, the best case half truth is that it wasn't pre-meditated and Baker lost his cool after busting in a poker game...then he flipped the table, pulled out a semi automatic weapon and robbed people in the heat of the moment.

Which means he will be spending at least part of his rookie contract time in prison, and if he doesn't your favorite commissioner and mine will be suspending him for violations of the conduct policy.


Gene, wasn’t the trade-up a net loss of two picks given that the 3rd pick was a swap with the other team?
The problem for me  
dabru : 10:47 am : link
is the Giants traded up for the guy. Someone had to think this guy was worth extra draft capital. If he had fallen to them it wouldn't seem as bad.
RE: RE: So who is this  
montanagiant : 10:47 am : link
In comment 14904216 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14904158 montanagiant said:


Quote:


That was privy to the Giants’ draft thinking last year?

Jackrabbit?


Either of the scouts who got fired? Any of the coaches who got fired? Chris Mara?

Why the hell would it have to be Jenkins? We just had a regime change and a few other layoffs. You don't think there's some access to sour grapes fueled commentary?

My God, take a chill pill Francis, I was mocking the atypical unnamed "sources" that gets thrown around with no proof by most of these hacks
RE: RE: RE: So who is this  
montanagiant : 10:50 am : link
In comment 14904573 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14904216 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14904158 montanagiant said:


Quote:


That was privy to the Giants’ draft thinking last year?

Jackrabbit?


Either of the scouts who got fired? Any of the coaches who got fired? Chris Mara?

Why the hell would it have to be Jenkins? We just had a regime change and a few other layoffs. You don't think there's some access to sour grapes fueled commentary?


My God, take a chill pill Francis, I was mocking the atypical unnamed "sources" that gets thrown around with no proof by most of these hacks

And I highly doubt that Jenkins was involved at all in any kind of draft strategy
RE: The problem for me  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:02 am : link
In comment 14904572 dabru said:
Quote:
is the Giants traded up for the guy. Someone had to think this guy was worth extra draft capital. If he had fallen to them it wouldn't seem as bad.

I'm guessing Betcher pounded the table. Didn't seem like a DG guy, but Betcher probably figured he got something out of Honey Badger.
When the Giants trade up, it seems to work out badly  
Vanzetti : 11:19 am : link
Kehl
Sinorice
Deandre

And weirdly enough they all had personality issues. Shockey too
RE: When the Giants trade up, it seems to work out badly  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:23 am : link
In comment 14904594 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Kehl
Sinorice
Deandre

And weirdly enough they all had personality issues. Shockey too


Well there's one helluva counter argument and example named Eli Manning.

How'd he work out?
RE: RE: When the Giants trade up, it seems to work out badly  
Default : 11:24 am : link
In comment 14904595 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14904594 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


Kehl
Sinorice
Deandre

And weirdly enough they all had personality issues. Shockey too



Well there's one helluva counter argument and example named Eli Manning.

How'd he work out?


Technically not a trade up.
Thought I would chime in quickly ...  
Sy'56 : 11:26 am : link
Since I was brought up a few times:

I did discuss Baker's off-field question marks several times in threads. My report that I post here (which is about a third of my actual final reports) did not touch on those issues too much. I did, right after he was traded up for and taken over other corners that I had graded slightly higher or close-to, state I was surprised NYG took him in that manner. They themselves were preaching the concept of building a locker room full of quality young men on the straight and narrow. That was the end of my point.

In no way would I ever forecast something like this. In no way did I think Baker would be getting arrested on a potential felony charge a year in to his career. That was never my point. Again, my point was that Baker was NOT a clean prospect when it came to character. And not only did NYG use a 1st on him, but they traded up for him. It simply just rubbed me the wrong way....saying one thing and doing another. That is all.
RE: I am..  
DonnieD89 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 14904265 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
defending the idea that it was clear that Baker should not have been drafted because of red flags - flags that have multiplied overnight that are now stated as if they were glaring and obvious.

I mean, you guys have already decided the outcome of this before Baker has been put in custody. And saying that trading up to get such a risky player is a fireable offense.

When all is said and done, if Baker is gone, he's a failed pick. Let's not act like it was clear as day and Gettleman just ignored anything and anyone - which is exactly what is being said here.


It is very strange that little was said on this board about Gettleman trading up to take Baker up until now, and suddenly, all of these “fire Gettleman poster” are all in full force. It’s so plainly a reflexive, moronic reaction. The Gettleman hate is just pure blindness without any thought of the situation. These people are just trying to confabulate the “laziness and dumb“ red flags with this incident. I have a question for all of these people. Could you have predicted that this would’ve happened?
Here you go donnie  
ron mexico : 11:48 am : link
Happy reading

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590246&show_all=1

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590078


Gutless baker deserves to be benched - ( New Window )
RE: Reese gets unfairly shit on  
dabru : 11:59 am : link
In comment 14904353 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
If anyone would go back in time and take DG over Reese after Accorsci retired, you're batshit crazy.

We got those two rings, I don't give a shit who was the architect or not. There we moves made that season and that year - Kawikia Mitchelle, Domenik Hixon, that entire draft -- that made huge differences.

Reese trailed off at the end, but anyone who can say DG has been remotely as good for the Giants is simply not being objective.


I think all the shitting on Reese is quite fair
The trade to move back into the first round for a premium position was  
glowrider : 12:06 pm : link
A smart move, and it cost almost nothing. Swap 1/2 and pony up a late 4th we got from New Orleans for Eli Apple and a 7th that’s worth nothing.

Moving up to get the firth year option for a CB is smart. The player is another story.
RE: Here you go donnie  
christian : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14904617 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Happy reading

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590246&show_all=1

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590078
Gutless baker deserves to be benched - ( New Window )


In the last 3 days I've not seen many if any posts claiming Baker was an unequivocal bad pick or a massive tragic risk Gettleman should have avoided at all costs.

What I have seen is a resurfacing of some of the sentiments expressed before the draft and during the season -- that Baker had work ethic issues.

As the threads you've linked show, it was an issue and many posters saw it.

I'm not sure why certain posters feel the need to exaggerate. It wasn't an unknown issue, it's not after the fact criticism, and very few if any feel like it was a mortal sin to draft him.
RE: RE: ...  
ColHowPepper : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14904418 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
...But there are lots of talented guys I think who don't get the ring because of attitude, commitment, work ethic. This is a basic universal truth.

Hopefully at least one of the recently fired scouts was "the one" or one of a few scouts for the South East that was supposed to make the determination on Baker's character issues. Obviously some or another individual completely whiffed on vetting Baker. Hopefully that individual is no longer a NY Giants scout!

If DG was relying on someone else's work to vet Baker, then you don't hang DG for the pick. Especially if DG has since removed the scout who blew this evaluation.

Agree above, Blue Lou:

Re the timing of 'the' scout's firing (if indeed the one covering UGa): my question is whether this occurred once they saw that Baker wasn't even logging in to the virtual team meetings, before Miami.

And to your universal truth, robbie summed it up well in the earlier thread:
Quote:
I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to see that this kid at that moment in time didn't have what it takes to succeed.
RE: RE: RE: I'm sure that warrant affidavit  
HomerJones45 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14904539 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14904513 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 14904416 AcesUp said:


Quote:


isn't 100% accurate. But unless it's a total fabrication cooked up by 5 different people and/or a Miramar police conspiracy against no name NFL players, it's probably partially true. Reading that thing, the best case half truth is that it wasn't pre-meditated and Baker lost his cool after busting in a poker game...then he flipped the table, pulled out a semi automatic weapon and robbed people in the heat of the moment.

Which means he will be spending at least part of his rookie contract time in prison, and if he doesn't your favorite commissioner and mine will be suspending him for violations of the conduct policy.



Gene, wasn’t the trade-up a net loss of two picks given that the 3rd pick was a swap with the other team?
Hi Doc.

Not from what I found. This is how the trade is described on NFL.com:

"Giants receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 30; select CB Deandre Baker)

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 37; trade to Panthers)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 132; select S Ugochukwu Amadi)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 142; select LB Ben Burr-Kirven)"
Lonk - ( New Window )
^  
ColHowPepper : 1:07 pm : link
if that isn't form over substance, I don't know what is. The essence of the swap, the material picks involved, was an early 2nd for a late first, + the two late rounders to even the methodology points
...  
christian : 1:08 pm : link
Over the last 2 days the semantics of trades has become a weird debate.

In the context of draft language the Giants used 2 picks to "move up."

But in the context of reality the Giants trade 3 picks for 1 pick.

There's something in there about the perception of the trading costing more or less to defend one view or another I think.
that insider  
BigBlueCane : 1:15 pm : link
sounds more like a former coach then a former Scout.
As I recall, part of the reason for trading up was to get the extra  
Ira : 1:17 pm : link
contract year for first round picks.
i agree with the OP  
GiantsFan84 : 1:22 pm : link
this was a CYA puff piece. i'm waiting for names of former employees now to drop as the people who wanted Baker to insulate and protect the guys still with the organization

DG likes to say everything is collaborative when it doesn't work out. that's his go to scapegoat move

RE: What.  
Section331 : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 14904229 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the fuck??



Quote:


What a fucking moron. And yeah, this is on Gettleman. This wasn't Chad Jones getting in a car crash or Corey Ballentine getting shot. If there were red flags and Gettleman gambled, it's his fault.



So you are literally saying it is on Gettleman for Baker robbing a house full of people?

Just come out and say it - so we can point to how fucked up that take is.

How many players have whispers about them in college? How many of them commit armed robbery?


Come on Fats, that’s not what the poster said at all. It’s fine to defend DG, many claims against him are over the top, but you don’t think, if the stories about significant red flags is true, that DG doesn’t deserve criticism for not only drafting him, but trading up too do so?

The lengths some will go to polish DG’s pipe is unreal.
We are assuming that Gettleman liked Baker  
GiantJake : 2:05 pm : link
DG tends to lean old school and a bit conservative. I would be surprised if he had no reservations about Baker's red flags. People keep acting like Gettleman is this iron fist that makes all the decisions based only on what HE wants. What if it was Shurmur and Bettcher that really wanted to take the risk on Baker? The scouts and coaches may have convinced Gettleman (and a Mara or two) that Baker would be a steal and that they could "handle" him. It's lazy to just blame DG for everything that goes wrong. Every single team has players that go off the rails and/or bust for a myriad of reasons.
RE: We are assuming that Gettleman liked Baker  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14904737 GiantJake said:
Quote:
DG tends to lean old school and a bit conservative. I would be surprised if he had no reservations about Baker's red flags. People keep acting like Gettleman is this iron fist that makes all the decisions based only on what HE wants. What if it was Shurmur and Bettcher that really wanted to take the risk on Baker? The scouts and coaches may have convinced Gettleman (and a Mara or two) that Baker would be a steal and that they could "handle" him. It's lazy to just blame DG for everything that goes wrong. Every single team has players that go off the rails and/or bust for a myriad of reasons.


Even if it was Shurmur or Bettcher, their hiring was also a mistake. So either way you slice it it's a reflection on the GM.
RE: RE: Reese gets unfairly shit on  
FStubbs : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 14904628 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 14904353 Sonic Youth said:


Quote:


If anyone would go back in time and take DG over Reese after Accorsci retired, you're batshit crazy.

We got those two rings, I don't give a shit who was the architect or not. There we moves made that season and that year - Kawikia Mitchelle, Domenik Hixon, that entire draft -- that made huge differences.

Reese trailed off at the end, but anyone who can say DG has been remotely as good for the Giants is simply not being objective.



I think all the shitting on Reese is quite fair


I'm confused. Are we blaming Reese for drafting Baker?
RE: RE: FMiC  
Matt M. : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14904351 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14904338 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Is your argument that these character issues weren't known by the Giants, other organizations, and/or the scouting community on draft day?

Clearly they were.

Is your argument, then, that DG doesn't deserve criticism for using three picks to get him? We all know teams take gambles on questionable guys. That's not the issue. The issue is where you take them and how many resources you expend to take them.

At want point is criticism fair? Because it seems to not be when a player who has known character issues is traded up for in the first round and expending not one, not two, but three picks when the room was divided on him because of said character issues.

Just trying to figure out what it would take for you to be cool saying DG fucked up.



my argument is that what Baker reportedly did has caused people to exaggerate his draft profile. We keep haring about Sy "repeatedly" calling out the red flags. I think he mentioned them once, and not if the pre-draft profile. when Baker was selected, there wasn't controversy over him having a lot of question marks.

I'm still trying to figure out why there is such a focus and importance on saying that Gettleman fucked up? There's as much talk about Gettleman as there is about Baker. Does Lynch carry the stigma of Foster? Did he ever? Does Hurney carry the stigma of Carruth? Did he ever?

Just as you are trying to apparently figure out some things, I want to know what the obsession is with focusing on the GM here. And why are a lot of you exaggerating things to make it seem like Baker wasn't just a risky pick, but that it was widely known? If it was so widely know, why did Sy call it a safe pick and that he was reliable?

What is the end goal here of rewriting history?
Well put. Plus, the red flag(s) on him had to do with work ethic. There was nothing to indicate he was going to go on a two day gambling bender with another player and hold people up at gunpoint.
For those emphasizing that this couldn’t have been predicted  
ron mexico : 3:32 pm : link
Does that mean you give Gettleman a pass for picking him? Even in light of the fact that he skipped OTAs and reportedly had to be prodded all year last year?

Do you still contend it was a good/ok pick and just chalk it up to bad luck?

Honest question
RE: For those emphasizing that this couldn’t have been predicted  
Matt M. : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 14904795 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Does that mean you give Gettleman a pass for picking him? Even in light of the fact that he skipped OTAs and reportedly had to be prodded all year last year?

Do you still contend it was a good/ok pick and just chalk it up to bad luck?

Honest question
The point is, that argument has little to do with this isolated incident and neither do the other examples you cited. I have no problem arguing he was a bad pick. But, calling g for Gettleman's head based solely or primarily on this incident is ludicrous.
RE: RE: For those emphasizing that this couldn’t have been predicted  
ron mexico : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14904802 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 14904795 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Does that mean you give Gettleman a pass for picking him? Even in light of the fact that he skipped OTAs and reportedly had to be prodded all year last year?

Do you still contend it was a good/ok pick and just chalk it up to bad luck?

Honest question

The point is, that argument has little to do with this isolated incident and neither do the other examples you cited. I have no problem arguing he was a bad pick. But, calling g for Gettleman's head based solely or primarily on this incident is ludicrous.


I honestly have not seen many post at all calling for his head because of this. There may be a couple post when this first came out but that was about it.

I personally do not think gettleman should be fired for this and I don’t know if any other poster who holds that stance.
RE: We took a chance on a talented guy and LOST  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14904429 SGMen said:
Quote:
First, the rumors are coming out about his attitude moreso now than before, but OF COURSE!!!

However, it is a big leap to be perhaps "lazy, immature, lacking strong work ethic" at age 22-23 and being simply "crazy" or just plain evil. We don't have all the facts yet and my prayer is still that somehow this was blown out of proportion and the case is dropped. All I can do is hope cause if he is facing a real trial for real assaults and robbery he will be going to jail and all is lost. team can't catch a break with draft picks, can it?

I really thought Baker in his 2nd year would "step up" alongside Bradlee and the rest of the young, talented secondary and give us a strong defense. Now that is all POOF.


I don't think he's crazy or evil, just dumb. Which apparently has been the case forever. If he was some Joe Scmo and got stiffed for 70k this would make a lot more sense.
RE: Thought I would chime in quickly ...  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14904600 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Since I was brought up a few times:

I did discuss Baker's off-field question marks several times in threads. My report that I post here (which is about a third of my actual final reports) did not touch on those issues too much. I did, right after he was traded up for and taken over other corners that I had graded slightly higher or close-to, state I was surprised NYG took him in that manner. They themselves were preaching the concept of building a locker room full of quality young men on the straight and narrow. That was the end of my point.

In no way would I ever forecast something like this. In no way did I think Baker would be getting arrested on a potential felony charge a year in to his career. That was never my point. Again, my point was that Baker was NOT a clean prospect when it came to character. And not only did NYG use a 1st on him, but they traded up for him. It simply just rubbed me the wrong way....saying one thing and doing another. That is all.


And this is exactly my issue with it. Preaching culture every other word and than drafting a guy like Baker. The only reason it didn't get more shine was because he was our 3rd pick and we drafted a QB that year. I expect the GM to lie, but something like that it just crushes the credibility of anything you say and the press is going to respond in kind. I seriously think this is going to be pretty damaging for how much power DG has moving forward. Starting to think this becomes more of Judge's show, possibly before they really wanted to make the transition.
RE: Here you go donnie  
DonnieD89 : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 14904617 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Happy reading

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590246&show_all=1

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590078
Gutless baker deserves to be benched - ( New Window )


Like I said, little discussion. Yeah. 3 threads. No one was asking for Gettleman's firing on the account of Baker before. BTW....I enjoyed the readings. Now, can you answer the question? Did you know Baker was going to attempt armed robbery?
RE: RE: Here you go donnie  
DonnieD89 : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14904831 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 14904617 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Happy reading

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590246&show_all=1

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590078
Gutless baker deserves to be benched - ( New Window )



Like I said, little discussion. Yeah. 3 threads. No one was asking for Gettleman's firing on the account of Baker before. BTW....I enjoyed the readings. Now, can you answer the question? Did you know Baker was going to attempt armed robbery?


Not saying Gettleman is not responsible for the pick; however, he took the chance and made the pick. Baker didn't look good the first half of the season, but he showed improvement in the second half of the season. I still don't understand the reflexive response of posters wanting him fired.
RE: RE: Here you go donnie  
WillVAB : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14904831 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 14904617 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Happy reading

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590246&show_all=1

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590078
Gutless baker deserves to be benched - ( New Window )



Like I said, little discussion. Yeah. 3 threads. No one was asking for Gettleman's firing on the account of Baker before. BTW....I enjoyed the readings. Now, can you answer the question? Did you know Baker was going to attempt armed robbery?


You’re missing the point. People in the organization knew about his character issues and expressed concerns about drafting him. Character concerns that would potentially prevent him from realizing his potential on the field.

Does that mean they should’ve foreseen an armed robbery? No, but when you’re entering year 2 of a complete roster overhaul you should probably steer clear of trading up for risky football players.
RE: RE: RE: Here you go donnie  
ron mexico : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14904837 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 14904831 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14904617 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Happy reading

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590246&show_all=1

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=590078
Gutless baker deserves to be benched - ( New Window )



Like I said, little discussion. Yeah. 3 threads. No one was asking for Gettleman's firing on the account of Baker before. BTW....I enjoyed the readings. Now, can you answer the question? Did you know Baker was going to attempt armed robbery?



Not saying Gettleman is not responsible for the pick; however, he took the chance and made the pick. Baker didn't look good the first half of the season, but he showed improvement in the second half of the season. I still don't understand the reflexive response of posters wanting him fired.


Once again, barely anybody is calling for him to be fired.
Gettleman shouldn’t be fired for this.  
Default : 6:34 pm : link
He should have been fired well before this, and in my opinion never hired in the first place.
