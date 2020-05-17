for display only
Most hated NFL player ever.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/17/2020 7:45 pm
Brian Dawkins for me.

Go.
Mine or the NFL's?  
Anakim : 5/17/2020 7:47 pm : link
Mine would be DeSean Jackson

The NFL's has to be OJ Simpson
Desean jackson  
ron mexico : 5/17/2020 7:47 pm : link
.
Vick.  
Diver_Down : 5/17/2020 7:49 pm : link
.
Bill Romanowski...  
BamaBlue : 5/17/2020 7:49 pm : link
all-time #1 cheap-shot artist and douche bag.
Anak, yours.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/17/2020 7:52 pm : link
Who gives a F what anyone else thinks, Haha.
Michael Vick  
Danny Kanell : 5/17/2020 8:03 pm : link
.
NFL, has to one of two guys  
jvm52106 : 5/17/2020 8:03 pm : link
Conrad Dobler or Richie Incognito.

For me the guy I hate more than anyone, ever, has to be Brian Dawkins. A close second to that would be Ezekiel Elliott.
Maybe not hate,  
Angel Eyes : 5/17/2020 8:04 pm : link
but Terrell Owens is pretty close.
I would have to go with Desean Jackson  
BigBluDawg : 5/17/2020 8:05 pm : link
And Flozell Adams gets a honorable mention on my list.
I was  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2020 8:09 pm : link
pretty pissed off at Andre "Dirty" Waters for a long time, especially after he threw Joe Morris into the stadium wall.
Rodney Harrison  
Aaroninma : 5/17/2020 8:09 pm : link
Easily the cheapest player ive ever watched.
RE: I was  
GiantGolfer : 5/17/2020 8:13 pm : link
In comment 14905557 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
pretty pissed off at Andre "Dirty" Waters for a long time, especially after he threw Joe Morris into the stadium wall.


Agreed. Waters was Brian Dawkins without the talent and twice as many cheap shots.
Dawkins and Vick for different reasons  
Torrag : 5/17/2020 8:22 pm : link
One was bereft of basic decency in real life the other was bereft of consideration for the safety of his fellow players.


Two complete scumbags.





for me, it's easy  
Sonic Youth : 5/17/2020 8:27 pm : link
desean jackson.
Hmmm  
Walt in MD : 5/17/2020 8:31 pm : link
Wilbur Marshall, vai sikahema, DeSean Jackson, Brian Mitchell, Robert Delpino.
RE: I was  
BillKo : 5/17/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14905557 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
pretty pissed off at Andre "Dirty" Waters for a long time, especially after he threw Joe Morris into the stadium wall.


That was rather benign to some of the other BS he did, not necessarily against us.
Lotta Eagles showing up in this list!  
dannysection 313 : 5/17/2020 8:40 pm : link
Just sayin.....
Burfict  
Professor Falken : 5/17/2020 8:41 pm : link
has to be in the mix.
Andre Waters  
Matt M. : 5/17/2020 8:42 pm : link
The dirtiest player I've ever watched, and that is saying a lot with some of the other names here (Dawkins, Romanowski, etc.).
Agree with Andre Waters, Desean Jackson, and Romanowski  
Scuzzlebutt : 5/17/2020 8:48 pm : link
Also hate Warren Sapp and Donovan McNabb.
RE: Bill Romanowski...  
US1 Giants : 5/17/2020 8:54 pm : link
In comment 14905545 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
all-time #1 cheap-shot artist and douche bag.


+1
Vick and OJ  
KDavies : 5/17/2020 8:57 pm : link
for what they’ve done football related, Aaron Rodgers. I despise him and McCarthy after the 2011 playoffs. Giants crushed them 37-20. Would have been a lot more, but the refs were terrible. After the game, those two gave the Giants no credit, and said the Packers were the better team and beat themselves. As if nobody had just watched the game. Glad McCarthy wasn’t hired by the Giants
Can't be one for me  
mpinmaine : 5/17/2020 9:00 pm : link
OJ
Romanowski
Irvin
Emmit (this is my house) smith
A. Waters
R. Cunningham
Tom Brady.
Aaron Rodgers
Dave Maggot
and that dickhead who was jailed recently I believe for drugging and raping women,, he used to be on espn but the name escapes me. DB I think?


Staubach used to kill us but I have respect for him
RE: Can't be one for me  
Angel Eyes : 5/17/2020 9:03 pm : link
In comment 14905589 mpinmaine said:
Quote:
OJ
Romanowski
Irvin
Emmit (this is my house) smith
A. Waters
R. Cunningham
Tom Brady.
Aaron Rodgers
Dave Maggot
and that dickhead who was jailed recently I believe for drugging and raping women,, he used to be on espn but the name escapes me. DB I think?


Staubach used to kill us but I have respect for him

I think the guy you're looking for is Darren Sharper.
I think the first player  
pjcas18 : 5/17/2020 9:05 pm : link
I hated was Vai Sikahema.

I couldn't just let that hate go.

But hearing Darren Sharper sing "I love New York" on the sideline during the Eli 4 pick (3 pick 6 game) in 2007 immediately put him on the list. And then learning about him being a serial rapist makes him top the list for me.
Toss up  
theking : 5/17/2020 9:08 pm : link
Between Trey Junkin and CC Brown.
RE: Lotta Eagles showing up in this list!  
Angel Eyes : 5/17/2020 9:09 pm : link
In comment 14905575 dannysection 313 said:
Quote:
Just sayin.....

My dislike for Owens is mainly from his Cowboys tenure.

For players I dislike, Cliff Harris might be a close second. You should hear about him taunting Lynn Swann and Roy Gerela before and during Super Bowl X; Jack Lambert responded to that by slamming Harris to the turf.
no hate for  
Del Shofner : 5/17/2020 9:16 pm : link
Chuck Bednarik?
Ndamukong Suh  
TXRabbit : 5/17/2020 9:18 pm : link
total piece of garbage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaojAiK-8JU
many but my 2 cents, top 3 nfl and top 3 personal  
bluetothegrave : 5/17/2020 9:27 pm : link
NFL- oj, aaron hernandez, darren sharper. with unfortunately Dave megget not far behind

RG top 3 most hated-

1)Donovan Mcnabb- always hurt us but picking up the phone one the ny giant sidelines after another 1st down scramble late in a horrendous playoff loss cinched it. Always hated him

2) Deasean Jackson- he has made his career vs us. Really overrated player but def a good deep threat but against us with the punt return for the td and seemingly toasting us a will over the years and always slow rolling it into the end zone.

3) Jason Witten- The stats against the giants tell it all but really it seemed worse. Anything he ever wanted to do in his blessed life he did against the giants. Killed us more than any one single player ever,.
I thought about it for a mi ute  
Mark from Jersey : 5/17/2020 9:35 pm : link
Brian Dawkins.
Almost any Eagles player  
Darth Paul : 5/17/2020 9:44 pm : link
Tony Romo and Elliot are close seconds.
thanks angel eyes,,yes its Sharper I was thinking of  
mpinmaine : 5/17/2020 9:47 pm : link
agree on those who said dawkins..hernandez..
TO, but the sniff sniff incident in 07 made it easier.

Did he get a ring?

So many dicks have played in the nfl

McNabb,,,Prime time ,,,

can we include coaches ?
Surprised no Rae Caruth mentions. That guy can burn in hell.  
j_rud : 5/17/2020 10:00 pm : link
For rivalry-related Id have to say Patrick Crayton. Something about that guy made my blood boil.
Ray  
ZGiants98 : 5/17/2020 10:35 pm : link
Lewis is up there.
Overall?  
FStubbs : 5/17/2020 10:48 pm : link
OJ
Colin Kaepernick
Michael Vick

Those three each hold the distinction of at one point being the most hated man in America. Kaepernick still might be. I can't think of any players on that level.
Wasn’t Waters also the one who went after  
mfsd : 5/17/2020 11:00 pm : link
Bavaro’s knee with a cheap shot after he’d already hurt it in 89 or 90?

And I have know doubt it was done to collect a bounty offered by that fucking piece of trash coach of his, Buddy Ryan
I always hated Reggie White  
mfsd : 5/17/2020 11:19 pm : link
not even as much for him as a player, but all that religious preacher bullshit he used to spew.

Amongst other gems, Reggie White once said homosexuality was a sin that’s been allowed to run rampant. I also heard him once say in an interview AIDS is God’s way of punishing gays for their sins.

I’ve never understood why his bullshit was largely overlooked by the media. Some media sources like The NY Times ripped him for it.

I guess that was still of an era when someone saying things like that was met by many people with an eye roll, nothing more.

But fuck him
RE: Rodney Harrison  
Toth029 : 5/17/2020 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14905558 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
Easily the cheapest player ive ever watched.


Between roiding it and cheap shots, yep.
Desean Jackson  
Gregorio : 5/17/2020 11:34 pm : link
Burfict earned the hate too.
For Giants fans, the one and only  
Gene Filipski : 5/17/2020 11:53 pm : link
Chuck Bednarik!!!!
Andre Waters, no doubt  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:03 am : link
..Close second is Erik Williams, who made a career on grabbing DL facemasks and trying to cause spinal injuries.

Once the NFL made that move illegal, all of the sudden that cocksucker wasn't so great, was he?
Michael Irvin  
Greg from LI : 12:20 am : link
.
McNabb  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:12 am : link
most of the others guys I considered and that were mentioned are guys that everybody knew was a POS. We all knew Dawkins and Romonowksi were dirty. We all knew DeSean was a wannabee gangster punk.

But McNabb was promoted as such a "nice guy" and was one of the faces of the league with Chunky Soup commercials on TV all the time.

He was a fucking asshole.
Rodney Harrison  
JohnB : 2:01 am : link
.
Easy for me.  
GoDeep13 : 2:03 am : link
Desean Jackson has ruined days of my life.
RE: Overall?  
aquidneck : 5:06 am : link
In comment 14905626 FStubbs said:
Quote:
OJ
Colin Kaepernick
Michael Vick

Those three each hold the distinction of at one point being the most hated man in America. Kaepernick still might be. I can't think of any players on that level.


Kaepernick doesn't belong on your list. He didn't do anything illegal and he probably has just as many fans of what he represents as he does detractors.

But hey, it's a personal list, so whatever.
......  
Micko : 7:24 am : link
Loathed Deion Sanders when he was playing.
I hated Randall Cunningham  
LBH15 : 7:33 am : link
.
Add me to the  
Ryan in Albany : 7:38 am : link
Vick and OJ list.
Can I say George Allen the HC?  
Big Blue '56 : 7:52 am : link
As mentioned above, Chuck Bednarik
RE: Can I say George Allen the HC?  
kes722 : 7:56 am : link
In comment 14905694 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
As mentioned above, Chuck Bednarik


Add Buddy Ryan
RE: RE: Overall?  
Darth Paul : 8:00 am : link
In comment 14905669 aquidneck said:
Quote:
In comment 14905626 FStubbs said:


Quote:


OJ
Colin Kaepernick
Michael Vick

Those three each hold the distinction of at one point being the most hated man in America. Kaepernick still might be. I can't think of any players on that level.



Kaepernick doesn't belong on your list. He didn't do anything illegal and he probably has just as many fans of what he represents as he does detractors.

But hey, it's a personal list, so whatever.


Everyone has different reasons for disliking players. I happen to think it's ridiculous to put players on a hated list because they committed a criminal activity. I pick players based upon playing. Who am I to tell somebody that they cannot dislike somebody because they killed a pregnant woman and stuffed her in the trunk of a car. When I think OJ, I can only think of Chris Rock's stand up. So I understand.
Michael Irvin  
FanMan : 8:47 am : link

DeSean Jackson, 2nd.
RE: Add me to the  
Chris in Philly : 8:57 am : link
In comment 14905691 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Vick and OJ list.


I don’t know man, we don’t think you’re THAT bad...
Barry Sanders  
crick n NC : 9:37 am : link
What a friggen jerk!
Michael Vick, but that isn't about football.  
x meadowlander : 9:57 am : link
Jason Witten.

Tony Romo.

Deshaun Jackson.

Mark Gastinaeu. I hate showboats and he was the cream of the crop.
keeping it to on the field stuff  
bc4life : 10:13 am : link
some good choices already: Andre Waters (RIP), Bill Romanowski, Rodney Harrison, and Erik Williams of the Cowboys ( extremely talented, but dirty and after the car accident very dirty player).

We talk about other teams dirty players - we've had our share. Jumbo Elliott had a good repetoire of dirty tricks. Rolled up on the back of Russell Maryland's legs, intentional, unnecessary, and near the end of the play
11.19.78  
Big Blue '56 : 10:13 am : link
Herman Edwards
Desean Jackson  
figgy2989 : 10:14 am : link
And its not really close.

Elliot is starting to make a strong case for himself.
sb from NYT Forum  
bc4life : 10:15 am : link
Think the car accident may havehad more to do with it. Real piece of shit. Made no sense because he was extremely talented
Brian Dawkins  
cjac : 10:15 am : link
in this day and age he'd be suspended for the rest of the season for his hit on Ike Hilliard.

i dont even know if he would be allowed in the NFL now the way he played

dirty fucker
Interesting that Kaepernick's name  
bc4life : 10:17 am : link
comes up but no mentions of Tyreek Hill
Courtland Finnegan  
JB_in_DC : 10:25 am : link
Incredibly dirty player, got me so angry when we played them back in 2010 and he ripped Steve Smith to the ground by his helmet. Was karmic as hell to watch him get his ass beat by Andre Johnson later that same season. Johnson was a noted choir boy/high character guy before the fight, but Finnegan was so widely hated that the fight did nothing to hurt that rep haha.
Sit down Courtland - ( New Window )
Ray the murderer Lewis  
HoustonGiant : 10:38 am : link
or Ben the rapist Rothlisberger

I can't decide which
Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith  
Rick in Dallas : 10:50 am : link
My blood would boil when Smith would take his helmet off in end zone after a TD and they would show a staff person putting the ball in an equipment bag after he scored a TD.
Irvin pushed off more than any WR in history and never had a penalty called against him. Plus he was a total ass in the community and a big time drug user. Terrible human being.
Any community stories you'd care to share  
bc4life : 11:08 am : link
I used to live in Dallas Fort Worth area (1981-1983). The Cowboys I met were pretty cool (e.g., Ed Jones).

The only one who was kind of annoying was Butch Johnson. We'd be at a club and everyone would clear the dance floor so he could do his stupid TD dance. It was harmless...but annoying.
DeAndre Baker  
Harvest Blend : 11:14 am : link
of course.
Any player from the Eagles  
Fishmanjim57 : 11:17 am : link
In particular Dawkins. He was an extremely dirty player and the miscreants in Philly consider him HOF worthy.
ANY Cowboy who ever wore 88...  
x meadowlander : 11:29 am : link
...past, present, future. Fuck them. Showboating assholes all, and damned talented and annoying ones at that.

Thanks to some of you for jogging my memory.

Fuck Ray Lewis. Not much I don't despise about him. The *murder* smoke matched what I'd already thought of him.

Cowboys and Eagles  
GiantsLaw : 11:33 am : link
too many to choose from
Vontaze Burfict  
ChicagoMarty : 11:53 am : link
Bengal lb who was suspended a bunch of times for attempting to hurt players with his tackles frequently by spearing them with his helmet.

This guy would have gotten 5-10 years if he people on the street the way he went after folks in the NFL.
Vontez Burfict  
Jerry K : 12:06 pm : link
I suspect that anyone who puts Colin Kaepernick on this list has a serious problem.
RE: I hated Randall Cunningham  
BillKo : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 14905687 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.


Extremely cocky and arrogant. If you lived in the area as I did you would get a lot of it.

In retropsect, back in the 80s there was probably two players I'd pay to see: LT and Cunningham.
RE: Interesting that Kaepernick's name  
Default : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 14905825 bc4life said:
Quote:
comes up but no mentions of Tyreek Hill


Yep...
Russell  
NINEster : 12:17 pm : link
Wilson.

He beat out the likes of Brett Favre, Leonard Marshall, Mark Chmura, Jim Burt, etc.
RE: Interesting that Kaepernick's name  
NINEster : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14905825 bc4life said:
Quote:
comes up but no mentions of Tyreek Hill


Or Frank Clark. Or lots of other people.
RE: McNabb  
NINEster : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 14905659 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
most of the others guys I considered and that were mentioned are guys that everybody knew was a POS. We all knew Dawkins and Romonowksi were dirty. We all knew DeSean was a wannabee gangster punk.

But McNabb was promoted as such a "nice guy" and was one of the faces of the league with Chunky Soup commercials on TV all the time.

He was a fucking asshole.


I agree, McNabb was an off the radar POS, until after he retired.
How can no one  
Dave on the UWS : 12:24 pm : link
suggest Jack Tatum- he paralyzed a guy! (Darryl Stingley if I remember correctly)
RE: How can no one  
NINEster : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 14905996 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
suggest Jack Tatum- he paralyzed a guy! (Darryl Stingley if I remember correctly)


Not sure how "intentional" it was. Seemed par for the course for that era, a violent hit that was more tragic than on purpose from what I could tell.

The Burt/Marshall hits on Montana were worse, the intent to clearly annihilate a player. The closest thing to those guys know is Clay Matthews, and none of his hits except maybe that one against Wilson in the 2014 NFC Championship come close.

bc4life.... Michael Irvin  
Rick in Dallas : 1:20 pm : link
Arrested in 1996 in motel room with hooker, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.
In 1998 fought his teammate Everett McIver using scissors and caused a deep cut in McIver’s neck. Jerry Jones buried this story.
In 2011 Irvin settled a sexual assault lawsuit out of court.

Irvin is a total asshole.
