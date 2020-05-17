Most hated NFL player ever.

for what they’ve done football related, Aaron Rodgers. I despise him and McCarthy after the 2011 playoffs. Giants crushed them 37-20. Would have been a lot more, but the refs were terrible. After the game, those two gave the Giants no credit, and said the Packers were the better team and beat themselves. As if nobody had just watched the game. Glad McCarthy wasn’t hired by the Giants
OJ
Romanowski
Irvin
Emmit (this is my house) smith
A. Waters
R. Cunningham
Tom Brady.
Aaron Rodgers
Dave Maggot
and that dickhead who was jailed recently I believe for drugging and raping women,, he used to be on espn but the name escapes me. DB I think?
Staubach used to kill us but I have respect for him
I think the guy you're looking for is Darren Sharper.
But hearing Darren Sharper sing "I love New York" on the sideline during the Eli 4 pick (3 pick 6 game) in 2007 immediately put him on the list. And then learning about him being a serial rapist makes him top the list for me.
My dislike for Owens is mainly from his Cowboys tenure.
For players I dislike, Cliff Harris might be a close second. You should hear about him taunting Lynn Swann and Roy Gerela before and during Super Bowl X; Jack Lambert responded to that by slamming Harris to the turf.
NFL- oj, aaron hernandez, darren sharper. with unfortunately Dave megget not far behind
RG top 3 most hated-
1)Donovan Mcnabb- always hurt us but picking up the phone one the ny giant sidelines after another 1st down scramble late in a horrendous playoff loss cinched it. Always hated him
2) Deasean Jackson- he has made his career vs us. Really overrated player but def a good deep threat but against us with the punt return for the td and seemingly toasting us a will over the years and always slow rolling it into the end zone.
3) Jason Witten- The stats against the giants tell it all but really it seemed worse. Anything he ever wanted to do in his blessed life he did against the giants. Killed us more than any one single player ever,.
Those three each hold the distinction of at one point being the most hated man in America. Kaepernick still might be. I can't think of any players on that level.
Kaepernick doesn't belong on your list. He didn't do anything illegal and he probably has just as many fans of what he represents as he does detractors.
But hey, it's a personal list, so whatever.
Everyone has different reasons for disliking players. I happen to think it's ridiculous to put players on a hated list because they committed a criminal activity. I pick players based upon playing. Who am I to tell somebody that they cannot dislike somebody because they killed a pregnant woman and stuffed her in the trunk of a car. When I think OJ, I can only think of Chris Rock's stand up. So I understand.
some good choices already: Andre Waters (RIP), Bill Romanowski, Rodney Harrison, and Erik Williams of the Cowboys ( extremely talented, but dirty and after the car accident very dirty player).
We talk about other teams dirty players - we've had our share. Jumbo Elliott had a good repetoire of dirty tricks. Rolled up on the back of Russell Maryland's legs, intentional, unnecessary, and near the end of the play
Incredibly dirty player, got me so angry when we played them back in 2010 and he ripped Steve Smith to the ground by his helmet. Was karmic as hell to watch him get his ass beat by Andre Johnson later that same season. Johnson was a noted choir boy/high character guy before the fight, but Finnegan was so widely hated that the fight did nothing to hurt that rep haha. Sit down Courtland - ( New Window )
My blood would boil when Smith would take his helmet off in end zone after a TD and they would show a staff person putting the ball in an equipment bag after he scored a TD.
Irvin pushed off more than any WR in history and never had a penalty called against him. Plus he was a total ass in the community and a big time drug user. Terrible human being.
suggest Jack Tatum- he paralyzed a guy! (Darryl Stingley if I remember correctly)
Not sure how "intentional" it was. Seemed par for the course for that era, a violent hit that was more tragic than on purpose from what I could tell.
The Burt/Marshall hits on Montana were worse, the intent to clearly annihilate a player. The closest thing to those guys know is Clay Matthews, and none of his hits except maybe that one against Wilson in the 2014 NFC Championship come close.
Arrested in 1996 in motel room with hooker, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.
In 1998 fought his teammate Everett McIver using scissors and caused a deep cut in McIver’s neck. Jerry Jones buried this story.
In 2011 Irvin settled a sexual assault lawsuit out of court.
Irvin is a total asshole.
The NFL's has to be OJ Simpson
For me the guy I hate more than anyone, ever, has to be Brian Dawkins. A close second to that would be Ezekiel Elliott.
Agreed. Waters was Brian Dawkins without the talent and twice as many cheap shots.
Two complete scumbags.
That was rather benign to some of the other BS he did, not necessarily against us.
+1
I couldn't just let that hate go.
TO, but the sniff sniff incident in 07 made it easier.
Did he get a ring?
So many dicks have played in the nfl
McNabb,,,Prime time ,,,
can we include coaches ?
Colin Kaepernick
Michael Vick
And I have know doubt it was done to collect a bounty offered by that fucking piece of trash coach of his, Buddy Ryan
Amongst other gems, Reggie White once said homosexuality was a sin that’s been allowed to run rampant. I also heard him once say in an interview AIDS is God’s way of punishing gays for their sins.
I’ve never understood why his bullshit was largely overlooked by the media. Some media sources like The NY Times ripped him for it.
I guess that was still of an era when someone saying things like that was met by many people with an eye roll, nothing more.
But fuck him
Between roiding it and cheap shots, yep.
Once the NFL made that move illegal, all of the sudden that cocksucker wasn't so great, was he?
But McNabb was promoted as such a "nice guy" and was one of the faces of the league with Chunky Soup commercials on TV all the time.
He was a fucking asshole.
Kaepernick doesn't belong on your list. He didn't do anything illegal and he probably has just as many fans of what he represents as he does detractors.
But hey, it's a personal list, so whatever.
Add Buddy Ryan
Everyone has different reasons for disliking players. I happen to think it's ridiculous to put players on a hated list because they committed a criminal activity. I pick players based upon playing. Who am I to tell somebody that they cannot dislike somebody because they killed a pregnant woman and stuffed her in the trunk of a car. When I think OJ, I can only think of Chris Rock's stand up. So I understand.
DeSean Jackson, 2nd.
I don’t know man, we don’t think you’re THAT bad...
Tony Romo.
Deshaun Jackson.
Mark Gastinaeu. I hate showboats and he was the cream of the crop.
We talk about other teams dirty players - we've had our share. Jumbo Elliott had a good repetoire of dirty tricks. Rolled up on the back of Russell Maryland's legs, intentional, unnecessary, and near the end of the play
Elliot is starting to make a strong case for himself.
i dont even know if he would be allowed in the NFL now the way he played
dirty fucker
Sit down Courtland - ( New Window )
I can't decide which
The only one who was kind of annoying was Butch Johnson. We'd be at a club and everyone would clear the dance floor so he could do his stupid TD dance. It was harmless...but annoying.
Thanks to some of you for jogging my memory.
Fuck Ray Lewis. Not much I don't despise about him. The *murder* smoke matched what I'd already thought of him.
This guy would have gotten 5-10 years if he people on the street the way he went after folks in the NFL.
Extremely cocky and arrogant. If you lived in the area as I did you would get a lot of it.
In retropsect, back in the 80s there was probably two players I'd pay to see: LT and Cunningham.
Yep...
He beat out the likes of Brett Favre, Leonard Marshall, Mark Chmura, Jim Burt, etc.
Or Frank Clark. Or lots of other people.
I agree, McNabb was an off the radar POS, until after he retired.
