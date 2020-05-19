for display only
Lawrence Taylor Run Defense

EricJ : 5/19/2020 10:11 pm
Most of the highlights we see are his sacks. This video shows just how dominant he was in the run game. This is actually more impressive than his sack highlight videos.

For those of you who are too young to have watched him as an adult... enjoy.
LT Run Defense - ( New Window )
RE: I may be a bit biased  
Klaatu : 6:30 am : link
In comment 14907141 Marty866b said:
Quote:
But that is the greatest defensive player that has ever played. No one is even close to him.


I take nothing away from LT, but I'd say that Deacon Jones is pretty close to him.

In his time, Jones was just as dominant a defender as LT was in his.
It was so awesome watching games in his prime.  
jsuds : 6:45 am : link
when the defense became so dominant.

Opposing offenses regularly went backwards.
RE: I may be a bit biased  
M.S. : 6:58 am : link
In comment 14907141 Marty866b said:
Quote:
But that is the greatest defensive player that has ever played. No one is even close to him.

That's not biased.

And when you throw in that he changed the very definition of his position, well, that cements it.

G.O.A.T.
RE: RE: I may be a bit biased  
LS : 7:24 am : link
In comment 14907192 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14907141 Marty866b said:


Quote:


But that is the greatest defensive player that has ever played. No one is even close to him.



I take nothing away from LT, but I'd say that Deacon Jones is pretty close to him.

In his time, Jones was just as dominant a defender as LT was in his.

Imagine LT if he was able to use the head slap.
RE: I may be a bit biased  
Capt. Don : 7:30 am : link
In comment 14907141 Marty866b said:
Quote:
But that is the greatest defensive player that has ever played. No one is even close to him.


Reggie White is close.
I had the privilege of watching this man play his entire career  
Sec 103 : 7:42 am : link
Every so often there be a "new' LT, not a chance, no one and I mean no one has even come close to the level of play this man brought to the filed on a daily basis. Eben in his last game in 93, still a formidable force, but far from his peak, in the Cowboys home game in Giants stadium, they were still triple teaming him.
If you were foolish enough to not game plan for HIM, he would disrupt your entire offense almost single handed. An amazing, amazing player. I don't ever think we will see another like him in our generation. The game has changed too much, and quite frankly he probably would have gotten unnecessary roughness calls against him now which would mask the terror he brought to opposing QBs, Linemen, TEs, and RBs.
Too bad for the character flaws, imagine if he were as saintly as Jeter or Eli?
I've heard 40 time estimates all over the place  
Biteymax22 : 8:03 am : link
But I've never seen a LB play anywhere close to his speed. He honestly looks like a madden cheat code out there.
Like the tape....comments  
WideRight : 8:14 am : link
Highlight reel was a little long, which speaks volumes.

I was a little dissapointed because, the majority were just foolish teams trying to run away from LT. Everyone always thinks you could never run against Carl Banks. This tape reveals the real reason.

Thats why convention at the time was to run at LT, because anything else was completely futile. And in that regard some of the most fun tape to watch is LT and Leonard Marshall holding up the entire opposing OL on runs directed against them. Real football.

My sympathies to those who never had the pleasure
RE: I may be a bit biased  
Big Blue '56 : 8:21 am : link
In comment 14907141 Marty866b said:
Quote:
But that is the greatest defensive player that has ever played. No one is even close to him.


He’s already been acknowledged as the best ever by the NFL. He might even be the best player, period.
I’m pushing 40  
KDavies : 8:24 am : link
And he’s the best football player period I’ve seen in my life notwithstanding QBs. Really don’t know how to compare a player like LT to a QB
LT really spoiled a lot of us, did the guy  
barens : 8:40 am : link
ever miss a tackle? Watching that video, what amazes me is that a lot of teams didn't bother to put a backside blocker on him, and he's always chase the play down.
He was simply unblockable ...  
Spider56 : 9:02 am : link
Instinct, reaction, quickness, speed, power and passion. One of the rare types that could takeover a game on willpower alone. Man, he was fun to watch. The audio of him talking to players after he takes them down is priceless.
he was incredible. and made All-Pro in 1983 playing ILB  
Victor in CT : 9:10 am : link
when Harry Carson went down with a knee injury
That was the best run defense I ever saw.  
x meadowlander : 9:18 am : link
Dominance.

Marshall was an All-Pro, Burt and Martin very stout against the run, excellent at maintaining their gaps, allowing the All-World linebackers to make plays - Harry Carson was already an All-Pro by the time LT arrived, you cannot overstate that units greatness.

Opponents realized running up the gut was futile - a brick wall, running outside worse. Banks could stand up any Tackle or TE, would consistently blow up double teams. LT would consistently catch backs running away from him for losses and strip fumbles. Off-tackle plays, sweeps usually feature pulling linemen and do NOT block that backside LB - LT FEASTED.

Teams actually started running AT Taylor - felt the back had a better chance if he could see Taylor.

It didn't work.



RE: I've heard 40 time estimates all over the place  
Johnny5 : 9:21 am : link
In comment 14907217 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
But I've never seen a LB play anywhere close to his speed. He honestly looks like a madden cheat code out there.

Yeah he was fast, but he also played fast mentally. That was the thing I always remember most about him, he wasn't just fast, he was naturally very strong, his football instincts were ridiculous and he had no fear of contact or committing to a play. You can see how he just gives himself up physically to make the tackle. That defense was so much fun to watch.
RE: That was the best run defense I ever saw.  
Spider56 : 9:21 am : link
In comment 14907267 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Dominance.

Marshall was an All-Pro, Burt and Martin very stout against the run, excellent at maintaining their gaps, allowing the All-World linebackers to make plays - Harry Carson was already an All-Pro by the time LT arrived, you cannot overstate that units greatness.

Opponents realized running up the gut was futile - a brick wall, running outside worse. Banks could stand up any Tackle or TE, would consistently blow up double teams. LT would consistently catch backs running away from him for losses and strip fumbles. Off-tackle plays, sweeps usually feature pulling linemen and do NOT block that backside LB - LT FEASTED.

Teams actually started running AT Taylor - felt the back had a better chance if he could see Taylor.
It didn't work


And these guys were coached by the GOAT ... in retrospect, it doesn’t seem fair... but yet they only won 2 SBs
RE: RE: I've heard 40 time estimates all over the place  
barens : 9:36 am : link
In comment 14907269 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14907217 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


But I've never seen a LB play anywhere close to his speed. He honestly looks like a madden cheat code out there.


Yeah he was fast, but he also played fast mentally. That was the thing I always remember most about him, he wasn't just fast, he was naturally very strong, his football instincts were ridiculous and he had no fear of contact or committing to a play. You can see how he just gives himself up physically to make the tackle. That defense was so much fun to watch.


He really wasn't that fast, nor did he have extraordinary strength, he just had the strongest will, was a competitive freak, and was the most instinctual player I've ever seen.
RE: Like the tape....comments  
BMac : 9:38 am : link
In comment 14907223 WideRight said:
Quote:
Highlight reel was a little long, which speaks volumes.

I was a little dissapointed because, the majority were just foolish teams trying to run away from LT. Everyone always thinks you could never run against Carl Banks. This tape reveals the real reason.

Thats why convention at the time was to run at LT, because anything else was completely futile. And in that regard some of the most fun tape to watch is LT and Leonard Marshall holding up the entire opposing OL on runs directed against them. Real football.

My sympathies to those who never had the pleasure


"You're never going to make a living running sweeps at Lawrence Taylor."

-- John Madden
Best  
PaulN : 9:50 am : link
Football player I ever saw, just listen to Belichick talk about him, his praise for Brady isn't even as much as his praise for Taylor. George Young selected Zimmeman instead of White when the NFL had that USFL draft or whatever it was called, had to trade him for 2 second round picks because he refused to play for the Giants, they did draft Pepper, Collins, and Howard instead, sorry, 3 second round picks for Zimmerman, he was a long time all pro tackle and hall of famer, he was a great player, and we were a weak OLine, but we did okay with those three, nothing to criticize.
RE: RE: RE: I've heard 40 time estimates all over the place  
Greg from LI : 9:54 am : link
In comment 14907289 barens said:
Quote:
He really wasn't that fast, nor did he have extraordinary strength


I don't think I agree with that. His track time 40 may not have been exceptional (although it was still pretty fast for an LB of that era) but he played incredibly fast on the field.

And the way he routinely ragdolled OTs, I'm gonna say he was incredibly strong and powerful, particularly when you take into account that he never lifted weights.
regarding Zimmerman and GY  
Greg from LI : 9:58 am : link
George Young wasn't real big on players dictating to him. He probably got his dander up about Zimmerman telling him that he would never play for the Giants, making him even more determined to draft Zimmerman. And it's not as if he were wrong in his assessment of Zimmerman's ability, since he's in Canton today.
"not that fast or strong".right. Thanksgiving 1982 OPENED IT UP  
Victor in CT : 9:59 am : link
on the WRs and Billy Sims chasing him. Pushed Joe Jacoby over like a rag doll so much they moved him to RT. And he never got the credit he deserved for his football intelligence
Best player I ever saw.  
smshmth8690 : 10:02 am : link
That's player, not just LB. Any positional arguments, mostly for SF players, Momtana, Rice, Lott are moot. Same goes for Singletary, and Payton.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I've heard 40 time estimates all over the place  
PatersonPlank : 10:09 am : link
In comment 14907319 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14907289 barens said:


Quote:


He really wasn't that fast, nor did he have extraordinary strength



I don't think I agree with that. His track time 40 may not have been exceptional (although it was still pretty fast for an LB of that era) but he played incredibly fast on the field.

And the way he routinely ragdolled OTs, I'm gonna say he was incredibly strong and powerful, particularly when you take into account that he never lifted weights.


Most sights say he ran a 4.53 which is plenty fast. In fact SI made a big thing when Clowney was coming out because he ran the same 40 time as LT.

So you have a guy who is an athletic freak, has 4.5 speed, and is 6'3" 245 give or take. Plus as we all know, combo measurements don't make a player
he was the best I ever saw  
Paulie Walnuts : 10:19 am : link
the man could literally win games on his own out of force of his will
a good definition of greatness is to make those around you great.... Taylor did that

he wrecked teams, I mean wrecked them

the front 7 in 1986 Plus Mark Collns was HOF defense.

that defense HATED to give up 1 YARD, Hated it

rewatch the 1986 Playoff with SF, the Giants Defense destroyed them and because of all the attention Taylor got, other players would get free and make plays

I got to see it all and I'm still in awe

Banks was the only one who came close on the Giants

My Dad would put Taylor up with Jim Brown, as the 2 best he ever saw
I love these LT videos  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10:31 am : link
that this youtube poster provides. As much as I love the LT Run Defense vid that EricJ posted, my favorite is actually the LT Goal-Line Defense vid.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQrQh-dueKM

His closing speed is unlike anything I've seen. The fact that he's the "deep safety" in a lot of the Goal-line highlights shows how much respect the coaching staff had for his sideline-to-sideline speed/tackling ability. Even if you transported Von Miller to Khalil Mack or the Bosas to the 1980s, I don't think they would have the sideline-to-sideline speed to play the deep safety position at the Goal-line like LT did.

He stands out so much from a strength/speed/hustle standpoint on these vids. All that crazy speed I mentioned above yet he is out there throwing Lomas Brown and Joe Jacoby around with realtive ease.

I think you could make an argument for Reggie White as the Defensive GOAT based on his longevity. Reggie Whit at age 35 was the defensive MVP of a Super Bowl team in '96, where he was absolutely dominant in the big game. Reggie White was league DPOY at the age of 37 in '98. Whereas LT was done being an impact player at the age of 31 and retired at the age of 34.

But in terms of defensive impact at their best, I don't think anyone is on LT's level. His versatility forced the game to evolve in order to limit his greatness from single-handedly wrecking games.
Ironic...  
MarkT : 10:47 am : link
Lt was the best defensive player ever, yet many of the youthful BBIers would cut him in a heartbeat, simply because of his off the field distractions and problems. He never would have had the chance to play. Fantasy football and keyboard courage at it's best...
RE: Best player I ever saw.  
Victor in CT : 10:57 am : link
In comment 14907337 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
That's player, not just LB. Any positional arguments, mostly for SF players, Momtana, Rice, Lott are moot. Same goes for Singletary, and Payton.


Agrred! He's the best football player of my lifetime and its not close.
LT was dominant at everything  
Torrag : 10:59 am : link
That's why he's the greatest football player of all time.

You couldn't run at him. You couldn't run away from him. They created entire pass blocking schemes just to keep him from wrecking the game...and it slowed him down a bit some weeks. He could cover. He had good hands. He was the strongest. He was the fastest. He had elite instincts. He could sniff out a screen or other BS.

It wasn't fair.



I think LT's maniacal style is why he didn't have the longevity  
Greg from LI : 11:02 am : link
of a Reggie White. He played with absolutely no regard for his own well-being and it took a toll. LT never made "business decisions".

Didn't help that he never trained at all.
RE: I think LT's maniacal style is why he didn't have the longevity  
x meadowlander : 11:27 am : link
In comment 14907403 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
of a Reggie White. He played with absolutely no regard for his own well-being and it took a toll. LT never made "business decisions".

Didn't help that he never trained at all.
LT played at a very high level for 6 seasons, then was still a very good LB for the rest of his career. You really think there was some way 1982 LT blowing up tackles and rag dolling RB's should have still been happening in 91-92?

Reggie White's longevity a good measuring stick for any player. And Reggie White, as great as he was - NEVER played at LT's level. Noone did.
RE: I think LT's maniacal style is why he didn't have the longevity  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11:36 am : link
In comment 14907403 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
of a Reggie White. He played with absolutely no regard for his own well-being and it took a toll. LT never made "business decisions".

Didn't help that he never trained at all.


Yea it's one of the craziest things about him. Almost every other "GOAT tier" athlete in sports always talks about how hard they trained and practiced. They go out of their way to prove to the public that their work ethic is why they reached the pinnacle.

LT was the opposite. He wanted people to know that he was just more naturally gifted than everyone else and it didn't matter how hard he worked. That level of cockiness is just wild, especially when he could back it up until he got older. Makes you wonder.

In other sports people wonder "Could Mantle have been the GOAT if he didn't tear up his leg at the beginning of his career and if he took better care of his body in his later years instead of being an alcoholic?" or "Could Shaq have been the GOAT if was more focused on basketball than off-the-court entertainment pursuits when he was young and if he took better care of his body instead of ballooning in weight as he got older?". Guys who still end up as all-time greats but fall short.

"Could LT have been the GOAT if he wasn't a drug addict who chose not to take weight training seriously?" That's a legitimate question we could've been asking. Except LT was so damn good that he STILL became the defensive GOAT. But you still have to wonder if there was another level he could've reached had he been more responsible with his body. Or maybe it takes away something from his game if he wasn't living such a wild lifestyle. Interesting to think about.
I was more impressed by his run defense  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:36 am : link
or it was overshadowed. Routine shedding two blockers, sometimes three. And simultaneously setting the edge taking on a block and making a TFL diving at the RBs ankles while blocked.
RE: I think LT's maniacal style is why he didn't have the longevity  
PatersonPlank : 11:41 am : link
In comment 14907403 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
of a Reggie White. He played with absolutely no regard for his own well-being and it took a toll. LT never made "business decisions".

Didn't help that he never trained at all.


12 years is a pretty long career.
LT spoiled me.  
penkap75 : 11:45 am : link
I started watching football in 1984.
Then we had Strahan, Osi, Tuck, Jpp.

So I took for granted decades of good edge play, along with multiple SBs as a result.

However, as we all painfully know, our D's in the past few years are flaming dumpster fires. Even in the Dave Brown/Kent Graham/Kannell days, there was always a good D to keep me satisfied as fan.
It's not that long a career for an NFL Hall of Famer  
Greg from LI : 11:46 am : link
Probably a bit shorter than the average for Canton, I'd guess.
Your Dad  
PaulN : 11:47 am : link
Was correct, LT and Jim Brown were the 2 greatest players that ever played the game. Jim Brown could also dominate a game, he was fun to watch also, big, strong, and fast.
Jim Brown  
PaulN : 12:03 pm : link
Averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 104.3 yards per game, Emmit averaged 82 yards per game, Sanders 99 per game, Payton 88 per game, Dickerson 91 per game, Faulk 69 per game. Tiki averaged 68 per game. Barkley 79 per game. Elliott 96 per game.
Was LT  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:05 pm : link
ever fooled by a misdirection, PA, sweep, fake sweep or misdiagnose a play?
No one has topped LT.  
Rolyrock : 1:25 pm : link
The best football player I ever saw.
there's no arguing about Jim Brown.My father who went back to Mel Hein  
Victor in CT : 2:08 pm : link
being his favorite Giant as a boy always said Jim Brown was the best he ever saw and called LT #2.

On CenterStage Frank Gifford was asked who he thought the 3 best of all time were and he said "Jimmy Brown, Jimmy Brown, Jimmy Brown"
He was Superman  
mdthedream : 2:13 pm : link
teams planned there offense on how to stop LT. He was by far my favorite player to watch. Couldn't wait for Sundays to get start.
RE: Was LT  
x meadowlander : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 14907498 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
ever fooled by a misdirection, PA, sweep, fake sweep or misdiagnose a play?
*ever*? Yes, but rarely. Usually could recover with his speed and god forbid anyone ever blindsided him. As vengeful as any player I've ever seen.
I think  
mdthedream : 3:44 pm : link
the RB and QB where very afraid of him.
.  
Stan in LA : 4:37 pm : link
4 second clip
Link - ( New Window )
Check this vid out:  
Optimus-NY : 5:01 pm : link
Landeta turned the eff away with the quickness at the start! lol.


The Real LT - ( New Window )
RE: Check this vid out:  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14907683 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Landeta turned the eff away with the quickness at the start! lol.
The Real LT - ( New Window )

LT exploded into players, which you never really seen out of Strahan, Watt, Ware, etc.,
Watching Lawrence Taylor  
mattnyg05 : 7:01 pm : link
move on the football field was like watching Michael Jordan move on the basketball court. He was so good and so athletic... it’s like they were seeing and reacting in slow motion... When they say “the game slowed down for me” in a positive way. For someone like LT it must have been as slow as molasses in a good way.
RE: RE: That was the best run defense I ever saw.  
NINEster : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14907270 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14907267 x meadowlander said:


Quote:


Dominance.

Marshall was an All-Pro, Burt and Martin very stout against the run, excellent at maintaining their gaps, allowing the All-World linebackers to make plays - Harry Carson was already an All-Pro by the time LT arrived, you cannot overstate that units greatness.

Opponents realized running up the gut was futile - a brick wall, running outside worse. Banks could stand up any Tackle or TE, would consistently blow up double teams. LT would consistently catch backs running away from him for losses and strip fumbles. Off-tackle plays, sweeps usually feature pulling linemen and do NOT block that backside LB - LT FEASTED.

Teams actually started running AT Taylor - felt the back had a better chance if he could see Taylor.
It didn't work




And these guys were coached by the GOAT ... in retrospect, it doesn’t seem fair... but yet they only won 2 SBs


Defenses win championships, but offenses are needed for dynasties.

SF & DC had enough defense but better offense.
