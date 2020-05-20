for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Eli Manning to graduating class - embrace the awkward

TrueBlue56 : 5/21/2020 10:29 am
“You see, I don’t mind being in awkward situations or doing things I don’t necessarily want to do,’’ Manning said. “Like becoming the Giants backup quarterback after winning two Super Bowls and walking away with the MVP. Embracing awkward is worth cultivating, because life, like this graduation, rarely goes as planned.’’
NY Post - ( New Window )
It never  
Big Blue '56 : 5/21/2020 10:32 am : link
gets old.
Love that man  
Harvest Blend : 5/21/2020 10:35 am : link
.

Throughout his 16 year career...  
RC in MD : 5/21/2020 10:40 am : link
Eli has displayed his maturity and leadership more so than so many in the league or in the real world. Loved that we had him as our quarterback, but hate that we squandered much of the latter part of his career.

And we used to have some terrible threads arguing about whether he was a leader or not, mainly because he wasn't a rah rah guy...man, those were the days.
That was great!  
Rico : 5/21/2020 10:43 am : link
I sent it to my son who graduates college this year. I'm sure that will be better than his actual graduation!
There are some that are taught to lead  
Sec 103 : 5/21/2020 10:44 am : link
others are born that way, Eli is definitely in the the latter group.
As Giant fans we were so fortunate  
arniefez : 5/21/2020 10:45 am : link
to have someone with such great character to root for, for 16 years.
he's the fucking man  
UConn4523 : 5/21/2020 10:47 am : link
“I’m not the smartest person you’ve ever met, not by a longshot,’’ he said. “School was hard for me all my life, from elementary through college. But I showed up and I was present. That doesn’t take skill. It takes commitment.’’
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/21/2020 10:47 am : link
'Because life, like this graduation, rarely goes as planned.’

That's a great quote.
Is there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/21/2020 10:48 am : link
a video link to the ceremony?
not to go this direction so I hope it doesn't detour there  
UConn4523 : 5/21/2020 10:51 am : link
but I see why it was really hard for Mara to move on, and I get it. I accept it even. I also understand why it was important to try and find another Eli and hopefully we have that in Jones (i'm pretty certain we do on a character level already).

Guys like Eli just don't really exist. For as great as Tom Bray is, for example, I just don't get the sincerity and top notch character vibe that I will always have from Eli. Some of that is me being a Giants fan, but there's also some truth in it I think. He's even better at it than his brother, IMO.
Audio of his speech  
DieHard : 5/21/2020 10:52 am : link
Right here...

2020 Commencement Speech
UConn  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/21/2020 10:53 am : link
Add in that Mara was Wellington's last pick & I get Mara's sentimentality about Eli. He probably viewed Eli like a son.
RE: not to go this direction so I hope it doesn't detour there  
ron mexico : 5/21/2020 10:58 am : link
In comment 14907987 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but I see why it was really hard for Mara to move on, and I get it. I accept it even. I also understand why it was important to try and find another Eli and hopefully we have that in Jones (i'm pretty certain we do on a character level already).

Guys like Eli just don't really exist. For as great as Tom Bray is, for example, I just don't get the sincerity and top notch character vibe that I will always have from Eli. Some of that is me being a Giants fan, but there's also some truth in it I think. He's even better at it than his brother, IMO.


Yeah I brought this up a few times during the Eli debates.

on top of Eli being a generally great person that I’m sure John has great affection for, he has also made him a shit ton of money.
I doubt we will ever see....  
Reb8thVA : 5/21/2020 11:05 am : link
anyone like Eli in blue again. It makes you stop and think how fortunate were were.

On the field I don't think I have ever seen a more explosive Giants offense than under his command. Off the field, he always carried himself with a quiet dignity, respect, and class, that made you want to emulate.

The haters are always going to hate. His detractors will cite all kinds of statistical tropes. Nonetheless, Eli was the man and there will never be another like him.

Always loved #10 always will!
Hell, there was a thread on this board THIS WEEK....  
Britt in VA : 5/21/2020 11:06 am : link
that argued that Eli Manning wasn't clutch.

Quote:
JPA
@jpafootball
·
May 18
Most Game Winning Drives Since the 1970 NFL Merger :
1 : #Saints Drew Brees (50)
2 : #Buccaneers Tom Brady (45)
3 : #Steelers Ben Roethlisberger (42)
4 : #Falcons Matt Ryan (38)
5 : #Giants Eli Manning (37)
It was also hard seeing how his career ended  
UConn4523 : 5/21/2020 11:07 am : link
but only Eli can take that and turn it into a positive. Gotta love those quotes about being a backup.
Excuse the list above....  
Britt in VA : 5/21/2020 11:09 am : link
it was meant to be for active players and Eli is no longer active.
But he's still up there, so point remains.  
Britt in VA : 5/21/2020 11:11 am : link
.
The 'Eli wasn't clutch' crowd...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/21/2020 11:14 am : link
GTFO with that garbage. He practically won us a Super Bowl in '11 with clutch 4th quarter QBs.

Eli will forever be my favorite Giant. I hope DJ lights it up for 15 plus years & wins Super Bowls too, but Eli was my QB.
that list also  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/21/2020 11:14 am : link
doesn't include Eli's 5 GW playoff drives including 2 of those in the Super Bowl.
That list does not  
Fred in Atlanta : 5/21/2020 11:36 am : link
include games that he drove for a go ahead or tie in the last 5 minutes to see the defense blow it also.
RE: That list does not  
Big Blue '56 : 5/21/2020 11:42 am : link
In comment 14908052 Fred in Atlanta said:
Quote:
include games that he drove for a go ahead or tie in the last 5 minutes to see the defense blow it also.


👍🏿👍
Was it a week ago or so (Eli quote about coming years)  
GiantSteps : 5/21/2020 11:48 am : link
where Eli mentioned he'd be interested in working with the Giants in some capacity after he gets some time off?

Keeping my fingers crossed NYG finds a way to keep him around the facility somehow, whether it's coaching or media or who knows what.

His days of slinging it might be over, but nothing would make me happier to see him come back to the organization somehow. My all time fave.
"I'm not the smartest man...  
GiantSteps : 5/21/2020 11:50 am : link
...but I know what MVP is."

Eli Forrest Manningump
Eli was the most clutch player I remember as a Giant.  
Dinger : 5/21/2020 11:57 am : link
I think his worst games came in the mundane, the Giants are favored, this should be a standard win, kind of games. His performance in every playoff game he was in was no less than above average and at the most he won games with his clutchness.

I love him because of his faults, his greatness, his humbleness, his drive to win but not rule the world, his self awareness and understanding of the bigger picture.....
Anyone who says Eli wasn't clutch....  
Reb8thVA : 5/21/2020 12:21 pm : link
is an idiot and clearly not a Giants fan because as fans we know there was a long stretch of years where we new if it was the 4th quarter and we were down a score, it was more likely than not that Eli would rally the teams for a win. It was that kind of confidence that you can't explain to someone who isn't a Giants fan or explain with statistics easily.
There was  
Pete in MD : 5/21/2020 12:24 pm : link
a show or documentary about the Manning family and Archie said that he's never met anyone as comfortable in his own skin as Eli.
RE: he's the fucking man  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/21/2020 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14907982 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
“I’m not the smartest person you’ve ever met, not by a longshot,’’ he said. “School was hard for me all my life, from elementary through college. But I showed up and I was present. That doesn’t take skill. It takes commitment.’’


Hating school and not being smart are two different things. Dude scored like a 40 on his wonderlic. The point about showing up and being committed every day stands.
I almost posted about this earlier  
exiled : 5/21/2020 2:23 pm : link
The speech is just so Eli, Manning face and all. Definitely worth the listen.
class. you have it or you don't  
Victor in CT : 5/21/2020 2:37 pm : link
Eli clearly does.
RE: Anyone who says Eli wasn't clutch....  
section125 : 5/21/2020 3:04 pm : link
In comment 14908107 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
is an idiot and clearly not a Giants fan because as fans we know there was a long stretch of years where we new if it was the 4th quarter and we were down a score, it was more likely than not that Eli would rally the teams for a win. It was that kind of confidence that you can't explain to someone who isn't a Giants fan or explain with statistics easily.


Up until and even including the last two years, every time the Giants got the ball back, down a score with about 2-4 minutes I still expected Eli to drive the field.

No, Eli was clutch. About as clutch a QB as you could hope for.
RE: Audio of his speech  
upnyg : 8:05 am : link
In comment 14907988 DieHard said:
Quote:
Right here...

2020 Commencement Speech

Actually pretty good speech.
to me, Eli was clutch not because of the 4th quarter drives but  
markky : 11:33 am : link
because of the way he played in the most difficult games (like the SF playoff game).
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions