Eli Manning to graduating class - embrace the awkward

“You see, I don’t mind being in awkward situations or doing things I don’t necessarily want to do,’’ Manning said. “Like becoming the Giants backup quarterback after winning two Super Bowls and walking away with the MVP. Embracing awkward is worth cultivating, because life, like this graduation, rarely goes as planned.’’ NY Post
And we used to have some terrible threads arguing about whether he was a leader or not, mainly because he wasn't a rah rah guy...man, those were the days.
That's a great quote.
Guys like Eli just don't really exist. For as great as Tom Bray is, for example, I just don't get the sincerity and top notch character vibe that I will always have from Eli. Some of that is me being a Giants fan, but there's also some truth in it I think. He's even better at it than his brother, IMO.
2020 Commencement Speech
Yeah I brought this up a few times during the Eli debates.
on top of Eli being a generally great person that I’m sure John has great affection for, he has also made him a shit ton of money.
On the field I don't think I have ever seen a more explosive Giants offense than under his command. Off the field, he always carried himself with a quiet dignity, respect, and class, that made you want to emulate.
The haters are always going to hate. His detractors will cite all kinds of statistical tropes. Nonetheless, Eli was the man and there will never be another like him.
Always loved #10 always will!
Most Game Winning Drives Since the 1970 NFL Merger :
1 : #Saints Drew Brees (50)
2 : #Buccaneers Tom Brady (45)
3 : #Steelers Ben Roethlisberger (42)
4 : #Falcons Matt Ryan (38)
5 : #Giants Eli Manning (37)
Eli will forever be my favorite Giant. I hope DJ lights it up for 15 plus years & wins Super Bowls too, but Eli was my QB.
Keeping my fingers crossed NYG finds a way to keep him around the facility somehow, whether it's coaching or media or who knows what.
His days of slinging it might be over, but nothing would make me happier to see him come back to the organization somehow. My all time fave.
Eli Forrest Manningump
I love him because of his faults, his greatness, his humbleness, his drive to win but not rule the world, his self awareness and understanding of the bigger picture.....
Hating school and not being smart are two different things. Dude scored like a 40 on his wonderlic. The point about showing up and being committed every day stands.
Up until and even including the last two years, every time the Giants got the ball back, down a score with about 2-4 minutes I still expected Eli to drive the field.
No, Eli was clutch. About as clutch a QB as you could hope for.
Actually pretty good speech.