Walter Football seems to like Giants’ chances

| New York Giants: Over 6 Wins
This is my favorite over play. The Giants are a dark-horse Super Bowl sleeper of mine, so you have to believe I think they'll win seven or more games. Their roster has improved greatly this offseason, while Daniel Jones will improve exponentially with some experience under his belt.
I don't know how they did this year, but I'm betting it was bad.
It’s just not happening.
Super Bowl.....not saying impossible but most unlikely!
Very Young....plenty of untested but needed players....brand new coaching...new system without a typical off season to learn it....holes still exsist.
In a more normal year for a first year HC, I think 8 wins would have been a reasonable hope.
But is that plausible with a brand new coaching staff trying to get everyone pulling in the same direction in the year of a worldwide pandemic?
This sounds like pre draft talk of redskins taking a QB and passing on Young. Fairy tale stuff...
I agree with him. I mean, it wasn't stated how dark, haha.
But after that Rams game....and honestly after that Niner game...I felt like this team was building, growing, getting better and better.
That is what the 2020 Giants need to be. That team that has young talent and coalesces into a winning team...a take no prisoners team.
That is what I will be looking for this year.
Sensible. Agree here. I’m extremely high on Judge and (on paper) the solid staff he’s assembled. My opinion means squat, but I’ll stand by it
Start to control the line of scrimmage and time of possession game.
Will be elated with the above and 7-8 wins.
Two guys. Walt Cherpensky and Charlie Campbell.
Nah, they will just isolate that one player and keep playing.
I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo
Nah, they will just isolate that one player and keep playing.
That’s not the protocol
We need a center: I'm hoping Shane Lemieux is that guy, but I fear that's a stretch.
We need linebackers who can cover: I'm not sure we have that, and the LBs we picked at the end of April's draft seem to me to be special teams picks rather than top defenders.
Is there a pass-rusher on this squad that causes other teams to change their offensive schemes? I don't think so.
But we're young and more athletic than we've been in the past. I like our secondary better than last year's, even with Baker potentially out for the year. I think the OL is better, and that Solder will actually improve on his play from '19. Having EE for a whole year would be nice.
It's not a playoff team for sure, but I'm much more bullish on this group than I was in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
And I think we'll be a playoff team in 2021.
If their plan is to completely shut down the sport after one positive test they may as well just cancel the season. There are going to be positive cases. It’s inevitable for the foreseeable future. I’m not sure what the answer is or what their plan is, but they aren’t going to start things back up and put all the time into it just to shut it down after one case, IMO
To sell copy or get clicks you need to say that a bad team is gonna be great or, that a super bowl contender is gonna suck. Take any football prognostications with a large chunk of salt.
I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo
If their plan is to completely shut down the sport after one positive test they may as well just cancel the season. There are going to be positive cases. It’s inevitable for the foreseeable future. I’m not sure what the answer is or what their plan is, but they aren’t going to start things back up and put all the time into it just to shut it down after one case, IMO
I too have nary a clueas to how they’ll handle anything. But one case means others have been exposed and therein lies the domino. I just don’t know how any sport can do this, especially if the predicted second wave becomes a reality. I’m totally stumped here.
I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo
Nah, they will just isolate that one player and keep playing.
That’s not the protocol
What protocol? NFL hasn’t said what they will do.
Here is the MLB plan
In the event of a positive test, however, Manfred said that "our experts are advising that we don't need a 14-day quarantine." Instead, the player testing positive would himself be quarantined until he has two negative tests. As well, MLB would conduct contact tracing, and those individuals coming in contact with the infected player would be immediately tested and receive instant results. All of this means a positive test will not necessarily lead to a 14-day quarantine for that player's entire team.
Never again
This is where I fall as well. Anyone can get lucky and have 1 of those magical years where everyone stays healthy and you win a lot of close games (kind of like 2016), but going through the schedule it seems like an 8-8 year would be a big accomplishment.
The offense has the personnel to be solid if Garrett does a solid job. That seems to be a safeish projection on both ends (unless Jones regresses).
The special teams should be strong if Rosas bounces back (or if they just replace him).
The defense is the big question. Every projected DB/DL starter was a top 50 pick and is still on their first contract (except Bradberry who is on his 2nd). Mostly high profile big school too - 2 from Bama, 1 USC, 1 Michigan, 1 UGA, 1 Clemson. 5/7 were first round picks. That's a good amount of young talent if Graham can create a system that maximizes it.
Super Bowl bound Giants? These guys smoke a lot of strong weed?
Still, glad they agree with what I was saying before the draft: the Jaguars are tanking for Trevor Lawrence.