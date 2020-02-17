for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Walter Football seems to like Giants’ chances

jeff57 : 7:42 am
Quote:
New York Giants: Over 6 Wins

This is my favorite over play. The Giants are a dark-horse Super Bowl sleeper of mine, so you have to believe I think they'll win seven or more games. Their roster has improved greatly this offseason, while Daniel Jones will improve exponentially with some experience under his belt.


Don’t see how the roster has “improved greatly.” And I think under 6 is more likely than over. Especially with their tough early schedule.
Link - ( New Window )
The Giants are very young, they haven't played together and have a  
Ira : 7:51 am : link
new coaching staff in a short pre-season. That being said, given the young talent and if they have another good off-season they could be very competitive in 2021. This is where their rebuild seems to be leading.
Dark hose Sb team?  
ron mexico : 7:51 am : link
I’ll have what he’s having.
Walter..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:57 am : link
Football is notoriously poor at predictions. They are the only outlet to have finished in the bottom ten of the draft predictions in each of the last 5 years (prior to this year)

I don't know how they did this year, but I'm betting it was bad.
OMG  
Optimus-NY : 8:04 am : link
This is a BAD foosball team that is adding young talent. Those dudes are on something. Giants are going 6-10 this year.
I honestly think  
section125 : 8:06 am : link
this is a 4 to 6 win team. New staff, new offense and defense and no practice time. If there is a season, it may very well go like Miami's last year - start bad and begin to put it together late (too late).
It is  
aGiantGuy : 8:06 am : link
Tough to be optimistic with our beast of a schedule
FYI if you click the link  
ron mexico : 8:09 am : link
The Giants are the first team they discuss after a little bit of an intro.
If this team goes to the SB  
BigBlueShock : 8:16 am : link
Joe Judge needs to be put in the HOF immediately. No need to wait. It would be the greatest coaching job in sports history.

It’s just not happening.
7 or more wins will be a success  
George from PA : 8:19 am : link
Playoff? Playoff????.....that would be fun.....but who are kidding.

Super Bowl.....not saying impossible but most unlikely!

Very Young....plenty of untested but needed players....brand new coaching...new system without a typical off season to learn it....holes still exsist.

7 or 8 wins  
PaulN : 8:21 am : link
They are improved and it will show.
Walter Football had Ereck Flowers the #1 OT  
LBH15 : 8:31 am : link
in their pre-draft rankings that year.
While fans obsess about the draft  
WillieYoung : 8:32 am : link
teams that make quantum leaps in the standings are usually fueled by huge strides made by 2nd and third year players. If we make a leap into playoff contention this year, it will likely be because some combination of Nick Gates, Kaden Smith, BJ Hill, RJ McIntosh, Sam Beal and Ryan Connelly get us there. Hopefully,with some help from the rookies.
Hopeful for 6 wins, 2 wins in first 8 games, 4 wins out of last 8.  
Ivan15 : 8:35 am : link
Under the circumstances, I think that is a reasonable expectation.

In a more normal year for a first year HC, I think 8 wins would have been a reasonable hope.
7 wins would be real nice  
M.S. : 8:36 am : link

But is that plausible with a brand new coaching staff trying to get everyone pulling in the same direction in the year of a worldwide pandemic?


Dark horse Super Bowl???  
ZogZerg : 8:41 am : link
LOL!

This sounds like pre draft talk of redskins taking a QB and passing on Young. Fairy tale stuff...
RE: Dark hose Sb team?  
UConn4523 : 8:41 am : link
In comment 14908600 ron mexico said:
Quote:
I’ll have what he’s having.


I agree with him. I mean, it wasn't stated how dark, haha.
Out of a curiosity  
ron mexico : 8:44 am : link
Is Walter football a guy or an organization?
I would love a scrappy 7-9 type season  
Sean : 8:44 am : link
.
The Eagles 2016 season should be the Giants goal..  
Sean : 8:45 am : link
Eagles were scrappy that year and went 7-9, it set them up nicely for their 2017 season.
I like the team we are building....I hope this is like 1984  
GiantBlue : 8:56 am : link
Giants made the playoffs, beat the Rams and and lost to the better Niner team.

But after that Rams game....and honestly after that Niner game...I felt like this team was building, growing, getting better and better.

That is what the 2020 Giants need to be. That team that has young talent and coalesces into a winning team...a take no prisoners team.

That is what I will be looking for this year.
RE: I like the team we are building....I hope this is like 1984  
Big Blue '56 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 14908646 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Giants made the playoffs, beat the Rams and and lost to the better Niner team.

But after that Rams game....and honestly after that Niner game...I felt like this team was building, growing, getting better and better.

That is what the 2020 Giants need to be. That team that has young talent and coalesces into a winning team...a take no prisoners team.

Sensible. Agree here. I’m extremely high on Judge and (on paper) the solid staff he’s assembled. My opinion means squat, but I’ll stand by it

That is what I will be looking for this year.
To echo others  
ron mexico : 9:19 am : link
Give me a scrappy team that wins a few games they have no business winning

Start to control the line of scrimmage and time of possession game.

Will be elated with the above and 7-8 wins.
RE: I like the team we are building....I hope this is like 1984  
Big Blue '56 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 14908646 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Giants made the playoffs, beat the Rams and and lost to the better Niner team.

But after that Rams game....and honestly after that Niner game...I felt like this team was building, growing, getting better and better.

That is what the 2020 Giants need to be. That team that has young talent and coalesces into a winning team...a take no prisoners team.

That is what I will be looking for this year.


Sensible. Agree here. I’m extremely high on Judge and (on paper) the solid staff he’s assembled. My opinion means squat, but I’ll stand by it

That is what I will be looking for this year.
RE: Out of a curiosity  
jeff57 : 9:21 am : link
In comment 14908637 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Is Walter football a guy or an organization?


Two guys. Walt Cherpensky and Charlie Campbell.
That said,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:21 am : link
I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo
7 wins is possible but...  
BillT : 9:22 am : link
The OL would have to play pretty well for that to happen. I not a betting man but that wouldn’t be where I’d put my money if I were. On the other hand I think the defense will surprise. The DL is a very good unit that will set the tone for the defense overall. Better down and distance will allow them to get better personnel groupings on the field. Defending 2nd and 8 is a lot easier than 2nd and 4
RE: That said,  
ron mexico : 9:24 am : link
In comment 14908671 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo


Nah, they will just isolate that one player and keep playing.

RE: RE: That said,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 14908673 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14908671 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo



Nah, they will just isolate that one player and keep playing.


That’s not the protocol
A lot of things have to break right for more than 7 wins  
George : 9:31 am : link
Young guys have to get markedly better in a hurry and the new coaching staff has to install their systems really effectively from the opening whistle of camp. Can DJ hold onto the ball better? Can Slayton be a #1 WR? Is Saquon ready to be a total workhorse? I kinda think the answers are all Yes, but who knows?

We need a center: I'm hoping Shane Lemieux is that guy, but I fear that's a stretch.

We need linebackers who can cover: I'm not sure we have that, and the LBs we picked at the end of April's draft seem to me to be special teams picks rather than top defenders.

Is there a pass-rusher on this squad that causes other teams to change their offensive schemes? I don't think so.

But we're young and more athletic than we've been in the past. I like our secondary better than last year's, even with Baker potentially out for the year. I think the OL is better, and that Solder will actually improve on his play from '19. Having EE for a whole year would be nice.

It's not a playoff team for sure, but I'm much more bullish on this group than I was in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

And I think we'll be a playoff team in 2021.
RE: That said,  
BigBlueShock : 9:34 am : link
In comment 14908671 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo

If their plan is to completely shut down the sport after one positive test they may as well just cancel the season. There are going to be positive cases. It’s inevitable for the foreseeable future. I’m not sure what the answer is or what their plan is, but they aren’t going to start things back up and put all the time into it just to shut it down after one case, IMO
Looking at it from the point of view of the sportswriter  
Marty in Albany : 9:38 am : link
There is not much football news to write about.

To sell copy or get clicks you need to say that a bad team is gonna be great or, that a super bowl contender is gonna suck. Take any football prognostications with a large chunk of salt.
RE: RE: That said,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 14908686 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14908671 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo


If their plan is to completely shut down the sport after one positive test they may as well just cancel the season. There are going to be positive cases. It’s inevitable for the foreseeable future. I’m not sure what the answer is or what their plan is, but they aren’t going to start things back up and put all the time into it just to shut it down after one case, IMO


I too have nary a clueas to how they’ll handle anything. But one case means others have been exposed and therein lies the domino. I just don’t know how any sport can do this, especially if the predicted second wave becomes a reality. I’m totally stumped here.
RE: RE: RE: That said,  
ron mexico : 9:45 am : link
In comment 14908674 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14908673 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14908671 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


I don’t believe there will be much of a season, if at all. One covid and it all shuts down, imo



Nah, they will just isolate that one player and keep playing.




That’s not the protocol


What protocol? NFL hasn’t said what they will do.

Here is the MLB plan

In the event of a positive test, however, Manfred said that "our experts are advising that we don't need a 14-day quarantine." Instead, the player testing positive would himself be quarantined until he has two negative tests. As well, MLB would conduct contact tracing, and those individuals coming in contact with the infected player would be immediately tested and receive instant results. All of this means a positive test will not necessarily lead to a 14-day quarantine for that player's entire team.
I used Walter Football for my fantasy football prep one year  
MetsAreBack : 9:51 am : link
and went like 4-9

Never again
I think that the Giants will be improved maybe "greatly improved"  
JohnB : 9:51 am : link
but with the schedule they have, that improvement will not translate into a 500 record. It's just too brutal of a schedule for them to win a lot.
RE: I think that the Giants will be improved maybe  
Eric on Li : 10:09 am : link
In comment 14908700 JohnB said:
Quote:
but with the schedule they have, that improvement will not translate into a 500 record. It's just too brutal of a schedule for them to win a lot.


This is where I fall as well. Anyone can get lucky and have 1 of those magical years where everyone stays healthy and you win a lot of close games (kind of like 2016), but going through the schedule it seems like an 8-8 year would be a big accomplishment.

The offense has the personnel to be solid if Garrett does a solid job. That seems to be a safeish projection on both ends (unless Jones regresses).

The special teams should be strong if Rosas bounces back (or if they just replace him).

The defense is the big question. Every projected DB/DL starter was a top 50 pick and is still on their first contract (except Bradberry who is on his 2nd). Mostly high profile big school too - 2 from Bama, 1 USC, 1 Michigan, 1 UGA, 1 Clemson. 5/7 were first round picks. That's a good amount of young talent if Graham can create a system that maximizes it.
Walter  
Gruber : 10:10 am : link
The Miami Dolphins bet looks risky. I'd leave it alone.
Super Bowl bound Giants? These guys smoke a lot of strong weed?
Still, glad they agree with what I was saying before the draft: the Jaguars are tanking for Trevor Lawrence.
The big question is: how much  
Dave on the UWS : 10:47 am : link
was Shurmur and his coaching staff responsible for the team’s performance? AND how much will JJ and his staff move the team forward. Their appears to be a LOT of young talent that needs to be developed.
Time to order Nike jumpsuits and sneakers  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:01 am : link
This Will Be a Much Better Team  
Samiam : 11:19 am : link
The record may not reflect that but the coaching staff is way better than its been since Coughlin days. I go back a long way watching this team and i don’t remember a Giants defense missing tackles the way they did last year going back to the laughingstock days. Give Barkley some blocking plus i expect very good special teams. I dont know how many wins theyll get but they will play better
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions