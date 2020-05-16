for display only
Benny Fowler: All you need to know about DJ work ethic

Big Blue '56 : 5/23/2020 4:23 pm
Quote:


He remembers getting back from Minnesota to his Clifton, N.J., apartment on Saturday night or Sunday morning, watching Jones’ first NFL loss to the Vikings on TV, and afterward texting Jones “way to play, keep your head up,” sharing messages of encouragement with a friend.

Fowler’s story is about the text Jones sent back.

“I got a text back from DJ, and he just said he was out to dinner with his family, and then he asked me if I wanted to throw,” Fowler recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What? Sure, bro, I guess. You want to throw tomorrow?’ And he’s like, ‘No, let’s throw tonight. I’m gonna finish up dinner with my family and come by your place and pick you up.’”

And that is exactly what happened.

“He comes to my place around 8:45, 9 o’clock, picks me up, and we’re driving around Jersey looking for a place to throw,” Fowler said.

This was not directed by the Giants’ coaches, either. The coaching staff didn’t even find out about it, in fact, until Fowler told them later. This was Jones’ idea alone after going 21-of-38 for 182 yds, one TD and one interception against the Vikes.

“I wanted to feel like I had made progress toward the things I had messed up on, that I didn’t do well,” Jones explained on Fowler’s “Quiet Time Podcast” this week. “And I had an opportunity to correct them before I went to sleep that day. So that was kind of the mindset.”

This was after 9 p.m. on a Sunday, though. Where would they even find a field with lights where they could throw? No matter. Jones was determined.

There were people playing soccer on one end of the field, and we just went to the other end of the field and we hit on all of the throws he wanted to work on that he thought he missed in the game,” Fowler said. “We threw for about 45 mins, chopped it up, and then he dropped me off.

“But that showed me his dedication and level of greatness,” Fowler continued.




Link - ( New Window )
I like hearing that...  
EricJ : 5/23/2020 4:35 pm : link
... examples of players doing everything they can to improve and gain an advantage.

It was not required, it was not a scheduled practice, he was not on the job at the moment and was basically "off" at that time.

I am glad to see that he gets it.
RE: I like hearing that...  
Big Blue '56 : 5/23/2020 4:41 pm : link
In comment 14909598 EricJ said:
Quote:
... examples of players doing everything they can to improve and gain an advantage.

It was not required, it was not a scheduled practice, he was not on the job at the moment and was basically "off" at that time.

I am glad to see that he gets it.


As did Eli. Could we strike gold twice, at least as far as dedication and work ethic goes and possibly more?
Most guys that make it to this level of competition  
Festina Lente : 5/23/2020 5:00 pm : link
have absolutely given their everything and have incredible work ethics that you never hear about. There are always those that just have insane natural ability and rely solely on that but it is no accident why most of these guys end up pros.

That said, it was a great little tid-bit and thank you for sharing.
Great story  
KDavies : 5/23/2020 5:16 pm : link
A work ethic like that should take him far
RE: Most guys that make it to this level of competition  
KDavies : 5/23/2020 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14909606 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
have absolutely given their everything and have incredible work ethics that you never hear about. There are always those that just have insane natural ability and rely solely on that but it is no accident why most of these guys end up pros.

That said, it was a great little tid-bit and thank you for sharing.


There are plenty of players with great work ethics in the NFL, yes. But there are plenty of players that got by on natural ability and don’t work nearly as much as they need to in the NFL
RE: RE: Most guys that make it to this level of competition  
Big Blue '56 : 5/23/2020 5:20 pm : link
In comment 14909611 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 14909606 Festina Lente said:


Quote:


have absolutely given their everything and have incredible work ethics that you never hear about. There are always those that just have insane natural ability and rely solely on that but it is no accident why most of these guys end up pros.

That said, it was a great little tid-bit and thank you for sharing.



There are plenty of players with great work ethics in the NFL, yes. But there are plenty of players that got by on natural ability and don’t work nearly as much as they need to in the NFL


Wasn’t that the supposed knock on Haskins?
This is more than work ethic  
ron mexico : 5/23/2020 5:24 pm : link
This is borderline obsessive. And I mean that I’m a very positive way.

Reminds me of this old story about Kobe
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Great story  
Peppers : 5/23/2020 5:31 pm : link
In comment 14909609 KDavies said:
Quote:
A work ethic like that should take him far


I've had the opportunity to be around many talented players but what always separated them? Their work ethic. The constant desire and determination to be better.
Lack of work ethic  
KDavies : 5/23/2020 5:41 pm : link
has been a knock on Haskins. He can still turn it around. Off the top of my head it was an issue for Ryan Leaf and Jamarcus Russell.
That's beyond the call, After a game and a Sunday dinner  
gtt350 : 5/23/2020 5:43 pm : link
all of us are totally spent and we just watched the game.
A mobile Peyton Manning  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/23/2020 5:53 pm : link
who made Dungy sad when he started discussing plays for next year right after they won the SB.
RE: This is more than work ethic  
KDavies : 5/23/2020 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14909613 ron mexico said:
Quote:
This is borderline obsessive. And I mean that I’m a very positive way.

Reminds me of this old story about Kobe Link - ( New Window )


Kobe is a good comparison. I thought of Michael Jordan when I read it. Eli was like that to an extent as well.
One day Daniel Jones may be preparing for his first playoff game...  
EricJ : 5/23/2020 5:59 pm : link
and I am sure DJ will work through his day off to make sure he is not going to waste the opportunity.
It tells me he really, REALLY doesn't like to lose.  
81_Great_Dane : 5/23/2020 5:59 pm : link
This is good in a pro athlete. Somebody I worked for once said he'd rather employ people who hate to lose than people who love to win. I understand what he meant.

When a pro athlete loses and can't wait to fix what they did wrong, that's a good sign. Tomorrow isn't soon enough? That kind of competitiveness is priceless.
RE: It tells me he really, REALLY doesn't like to lose.  
EricJ : 5/23/2020 6:45 pm : link
In comment 14909628 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
This is good in a pro athlete. Somebody I worked for once said he'd rather employ people who hate to lose than people who love to win. I understand what he meant.


you just described me. The agony of a loss sticks with me longer than the celebration of a win. Any competitor will tell you they are haunted by the things they could have done differently in a difficult loss.
I wonder if Baker was out too  
greatgrandpa : 5/23/2020 6:54 pm : link
Looking for ammo
RE: One day Daniel Jones may be preparing for his first playoff game...  
Big Blue '56 : 5/23/2020 7:27 pm : link
In comment 14909627 EricJ said:
Quote:
and I am sure DJ will work through his day off to make sure he is not going to waste the opportunity.


No boat trip for him.
RE: I wonder if Baker was out too  
Saquads26 : 5/23/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14909641 greatgrandpa said:
Quote:
Looking for ammo


Dumbass
RE: RE: One day Daniel Jones may be preparing for his first playoff game...  
EricJ : 5/23/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14909645 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14909627 EricJ said:


Quote:


and I am sure DJ will work through his day off to make sure he is not going to waste the opportunity.



No boat trip for him.


Right... that was exactly my point.
RE: I wonder if Baker was out too  
Silver Spoon : 5/23/2020 11:25 pm : link
In comment 14909641 greatgrandpa said:
Quote:
Looking for ammo


He was looking for a card game, then ammo.
RE: I wonder if Baker was out too  
Joey in VA : 5/23/2020 11:38 pm : link
In comment 14909641 greatgrandpa said:
Quote:
Looking for ammo
hahaha.. fuck you.
Cool story bro but he called up  
BlueLou'sBack : 2:07 am : link
Benny Fowler to practice with?

What, was Slayton busy?
It's not just about work ethic  
Jay in Toronto : 4:47 am : link
It's about being smart and strategic.

What impressed me was that he recognized errors (smart) and wanted to unlearn and correct what was causing them while still fresh (strategic).

Sounds like a great fit with a coach who stresses teaching and learning.
Fowler first texted him,,,,  
No Where Man : 6:19 am : link
apparently they are good friends. This has nothing to do with Slayton.
RE: Cool story bro but he called up  
BigBlueShock : 7:58 am : link
In comment 14909705 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
Benny Fowler to practice with?

What, was Slayton busy?

Did you even read the OP?
Also says a lot about  
flycatcher : 8:25 am : link
Benny Fowler
RE: Lack of work ethic  
Zeke's Alibi : 9:46 am : link
In comment 14909621 KDavies said:
Quote:
has been a knock on Haskins. He can still turn it around. Off the top of my head it was an issue for Ryan Leaf and Jamarcus Russell.


It was also an issue for Brett Favre.
RE: Lack of work ethic  
Klaatu : 9:58 am : link
In comment 14909621 KDavies said:
Quote:
has been a knock on Haskins. He can still turn it around. Off the top of my head it was an issue for Ryan Leaf and Jamarcus Russell.


PFT story on Haskins losing weight.

Maybe Rivera bringing in Kyle Allen after making Scott Turner his OC lit a fire under Haskins.
He clearly has all the right intangibles  
Simms11 : 10:34 am : link
to be successful in this league. He’s also shown the athletic ability and hopefully with the right coaching can bring us back to glory.
RE: RE: Lack of work ethic  
ron mexico : 11:24 am : link
In comment 14909765 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14909621 KDavies said:


Quote:


has been a knock on Haskins. He can still turn it around. Off the top of my head it was an issue for Ryan Leaf and Jamarcus Russell.



PFT story on Haskins losing weight.

Maybe Rivera bringing in Kyle Allen after making Scott Turner his OC lit a fire under Haskins.


One way to motivate yourself to stay fit is to get a tattoo covering your belly.
RE: I like hearing that...  
Paulie Walnuts : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 14909598 EricJ said:
Quote:
... examples of players doing everything they can to improve and gain an advantage.

It was not required, it was not a scheduled practice, he was not on the job at the moment and was basically "off" at that time.

I am glad to see that he gets it.

give the Kid the keys to the NY complex
he can throw anytime
why mess around
DJ8 has the work ethic and the smarts...  
trueblueinpw : 3:14 pm : link
The kid is tough as fuck all too. If he doesn’t make it in the NFL it won’t be because he doesn’t want it or because he doesn’t work hard enough.
