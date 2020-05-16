Benny Fowler: All you need to know about DJ work ethic

|
He remembers getting back from Minnesota to his Clifton, N.J., apartment on Saturday night or Sunday morning, watching Jones’ first NFL loss to the Vikings on TV, and afterward texting Jones “way to play, keep your head up,” sharing messages of encouragement with a friend.
Fowler’s story is about the text Jones sent back.
“I got a text back from DJ, and he just said he was out to dinner with his family, and then he asked me if I wanted to throw,” Fowler recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What? Sure, bro, I guess. You want to throw tomorrow?’ And he’s like, ‘No, let’s throw tonight. I’m gonna finish up dinner with my family and come by your place and pick you up.’”
And that is exactly what happened.
“He comes to my place around 8:45, 9 o’clock, picks me up, and we’re driving around Jersey looking for a place to throw,” Fowler said.
This was not directed by the Giants’ coaches, either. The coaching staff didn’t even find out about it, in fact, until Fowler told them later. This was Jones’ idea alone after going 21-of-38 for 182 yds, one TD and one interception against the Vikes.
“I wanted to feel like I had made progress toward the things I had messed up on, that I didn’t do well,” Jones explained on Fowler’s “Quiet Time Podcast” this week. “And I had an opportunity to correct them before I went to sleep that day. So that was kind of the mindset.”
This was after 9 p.m. on a Sunday, though. Where would they even find a field with lights where they could throw? No matter. Jones was determined.
There were people playing soccer on one end of the field, and we just went to the other end of the field and we hit on all of the throws he wanted to work on that he thought he missed in the game,” Fowler said. “We threw for about 45 mins, chopped it up, and then he dropped me off.
“But that showed me his dedication and level of greatness,” Fowler continued.
It was not required, it was not a scheduled practice, he was not on the job at the moment and was basically "off" at that time.
I am glad to see that he gets it.
As did Eli. Could we strike gold twice, at least as far as dedication and work ethic goes and possibly more?
There are plenty of players with great work ethics in the NFL, yes. But there are plenty of players that got by on natural ability and don’t work nearly as much as they need to in the NFL
Quote:
have absolutely given their everything and have incredible work ethics that you never hear about. There are always those that just have insane natural ability and rely solely on that but it is no accident why most of these guys end up pros.
Wasn’t that the supposed knock on Haskins?
Reminds me of this old story about Kobe
Link - ( New Window )
I've had the opportunity to be around many talented players but what always separated them? Their work ethic. The constant desire and determination to be better.
Reminds me of this old story about Kobe Link - ( New Window )
Kobe is a good comparison. I thought of Michael Jordan when I read it. Eli was like that to an extent as well.
When a pro athlete loses and can't wait to fix what they did wrong, that's a good sign. Tomorrow isn't soon enough? That kind of competitiveness is priceless.
you just described me. The agony of a loss sticks with me longer than the celebration of a win. Any competitor will tell you they are haunted by the things they could have done differently in a difficult loss.
No boat trip for him.
Quote:
and I am sure DJ will work through his day off to make sure he is not going to waste the opportunity.
No boat trip for him.
Right... that was exactly my point.
He was looking for a card game, then ammo.
What, was Slayton busy?
What impressed me was that he recognized errors (smart) and wanted to unlearn and correct what was causing them while still fresh (strategic).
Sounds like a great fit with a coach who stresses teaching and learning.
What, was Slayton busy?
Did you even read the OP?
It was also an issue for Brett Favre.
PFT story on Haskins losing weight.
Maybe Rivera bringing in Kyle Allen after making Scott Turner his OC lit a fire under Haskins.
Quote:
has been a knock on Haskins. He can still turn it around. Off the top of my head it was an issue for Ryan Leaf and Jamarcus Russell.
PFT story on Haskins losing weight.
Maybe Rivera bringing in Kyle Allen after making Scott Turner his OC lit a fire under Haskins.
One way to motivate yourself to stay fit is to get a tattoo covering your belly.
give the Kid the keys to the NY complex
he can throw anytime
why mess around