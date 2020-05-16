Benny Fowler: All you need to know about DJ work ethic





He remembers getting back from Minnesota to his Clifton, N.J., apartment on Saturday night or Sunday morning, watching Jones’ first NFL loss to the Vikings on TV, and afterward texting Jones “way to play, keep your head up,” sharing messages of encouragement with a friend.



Fowler’s story is about the text Jones sent back.



“I got a text back from DJ, and he just said he was out to dinner with his family, and then he asked me if I wanted to throw,” Fowler recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What? Sure, bro, I guess. You want to throw tomorrow?’ And he’s like, ‘No, let’s throw tonight. I’m gonna finish up dinner with my family and come by your place and pick you up.’”



And that is exactly what happened.



“He comes to my place around 8:45, 9 o’clock, picks me up, and we’re driving around Jersey looking for a place to throw,” Fowler said.



This was not directed by the Giants’ coaches, either. The coaching staff didn’t even find out about it, in fact, until Fowler told them later. This was Jones’ idea alone after going 21-of-38 for 182 yds, one TD and one interception against the Vikes.



“I wanted to feel like I had made progress toward the things I had messed up on, that I didn’t do well,” Jones explained on Fowler’s “Quiet Time Podcast” this week. “And I had an opportunity to correct them before I went to sleep that day. So that was kind of the mindset.”



This was after 9 p.m. on a Sunday, though. Where would they even find a field with lights where they could throw? No matter. Jones was determined.



There were people playing soccer on one end of the field, and we just went to the other end of the field and we hit on all of the throws he wanted to work on that he thought he missed in the game,” Fowler said. “We threw for about 45 mins, chopped it up, and then he dropped me off.



“But that showed me his dedication and level of greatness,” Fowler continued.



