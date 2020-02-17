1st round pick next year

Pass Rush, Center, Receiver. Again, WR will be a big position of strength. Hopefully we will be better and not have as high a pick. I think this year many realized that you do not have to get a player in the 1st round to get good players.
We have no idea how any of the new coaches are going to turnout. We have no idea how last year’s draft picks or this year’s picks are going to turnout . This virus close down has gotten to some of you guys. Get up get out
One of the strengths of the 2021 draft is, again, at the WR position
If Slayton catches 75 passes for 1200 yards and 10 TD's, and Engram plays the slot reciever role, for the most part, and he stays healthy, and he catches 85 passes for 1,000 yards and 8 TD's, suddenly that priority changes, you add Barkley to the equasion and you know if he stays healthy he is good for 80 catches and 550 yards, then you are looking to move on from Shepherd and Tate to save cap space and looking for servicable replacements through, but the priority changes.
Miami has three excellent EDGE guys - Greg Rousseau (who draws comparisons to Chase Young), Quincy Roche (Temple transfer) and Jaelan Phillips (transferred from UCLA. Former #1 recruit out of HS)
Micah Parsons - Penn State. he's kind of a hybrid between EDGE, ILB and OLB, but he's the best linebacker in the country Jack of all trades and an impactful game-changer.
Big Kat Bryant - Auburn. There were games when he looked better than both Derrick Brown and Nick Coe.
Chris Rumph II - Duke. Productive, talented, incredible technique and has the NFL bloodlines
Joe Tryon - Washington
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - Oregon State. I don't know much about him aside from the awesome name, but he had 14 sacks last year so he must be doing something right.
WR
Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
Justyn Ross - Clemson - I think he may eclipse Chase as the best WR in the country. Ross, though will be having surgery next month, so who knows if he'll be healthy when the season begins.
Warren Jackson – Colorado State - tall and excellent hands
Trevon Grimes - Florida - with Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain off to the NFL, he's going to get his time to shine with Kyle Trask. Their TE, Kyle Pitts, is an excellent prospect himself.
Nico Collins - Michigan - no DPJ + no Tarik Black + no Shea Patterson = Collins is poised to break out.
TJ Vasher – Texas Tech - makes some of the most incredible highlight reel catches you'll ever see. 6'6.
I don’t think the FO wants to move on from Shepherd unless he decides to retire. His cap charge probably prevents the option to release him and he probably isn’t tradeable. Never understood why they felt a need to sign him at that point in time considering the injuries he already had.
If we are a top 5 pick?
Sewell at OT would be obvious, but probably top 2-3 pick
Miami DE at edge, parsons at LB, chase at WR
Figure 2-3 qbs in top ten this yr so top ten we should be able to nail a blue chip player
Wonder if that North Dakota state q2 is a top ten potential guy?
Still think top needs will still be 1 more oline, #1 wr on offense
Game wrecker in front 7 also
Hopefully 1-2 fairly big gets in FA followed by 1 more successful draft and all the groundwork is laid for competitive team next 5 yrs
DJ ascending and saquon healthy obviously a must too
Well then I am going WR. Since its pick #32 all Blue ship guys are already gone. WE have Slayton, Shepard, and over the long term thats it. Tate isn't going to be around that long and all the rest are bums/journeymen.
Biggest glaring needs and holes are ER and WR. I expect them to use the 1st and 2nd round picks on both, obviously anything can change and happen throughout the season but these two positions are devoid of talent and depth. After this year I think only Dkayton and Shepard are under contract at WR. Hope they cluster draft a bunch at both positions next year. ER is equally as bad.
I'm hoping we go 9-7 so around the 20th or so pick...
I know, odds are we are looking at improvement at 6-10 as our schedule is not easy; we have a young team; and, two whole new systems to learn in an abbreviated CV19 off-season. The bottom line is BPA always and we have and will have a lot of holes.
We do have the QB. We do have the HB star; the LT star (Thomas LOL, gotta pray) and we can definitely use an OT (Solder is gone for sure); an OC (unless GATES or LEMIUEX shock); and, a #1 WR unless Slayton is that 85-1250-10 deep threat stud.
An edge rusher is a "for sure" need but I'm not seeing it unless we finish 3-13 or something and up for a top 3 pick.
Maybe DL, but them Tomlinson and LW re-up long term.
Maybe C, but could be that Gates or another player on the team really takes off at the position.
DB looks solid now, but maybe none of these young players develop.
ER seems an obvious spot, but maybe Carter and Ximines fullfil their potential.
You can do this at any position. So it would be impossible to predict.
But all things being equal, I'd take a Edge rusher above all else.
Agreed
No more Smurfs.
Sewell at OT would be obvious, but probably top 2-3 pick
Miami DE at edge, parsons at LB, chase at WR
Figure 2-3 qbs in top ten this yr so top ten we should be able to nail a blue chip player
Wonder if that North Dakota state q2 is a top ten potential guy?
Still think top needs will still be 1 more oline, #1 wr on offense
Game wrecker in front 7 also
Hopefully 1-2 fairly big gets in FA followed by 1 more successful draft and all the groundwork is laid for competitive team next 5 yrs
DJ ascending and saquon healthy obviously a must too
Well then I am going WR. Since its pick #32 all Blue ship guys are already gone. WE have Slayton, Shepard, and over the long term thats it. Tate isn't going to be around that long and all the rest are bums/journeymen.
We do have the QB. We do have the HB star; the LT star (Thomas LOL, gotta pray) and we can definitely use an OT (Solder is gone for sure); an OC (unless GATES or LEMIUEX shock); and, a #1 WR unless Slayton is that 85-1250-10 deep threat stud.
An edge rusher is a "for sure" need but I'm not seeing it unless we finish 3-13 or something and up for a top 3 pick.
Unless there are off-field issues or red flags, he's my #1 guy for us.
At risk of sounding rosy I’ve got my sights set higher than another fkg top 10 pk
Unless there are off-field issues or red flags, he's my #1 guy for us.
WITHOUT A DOUBT! No off-field issues or red flags. He would be the instant QB of our Defense and bring the attitude we so desperately need.