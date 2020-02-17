for display only
1st round pick next year

CMicks3110 : 8:04 am
If talent is equal, what position you going with?
Preferably EDGE  
CromartiesKid21 : 8:15 am : link
But take the best player at any position outside of HB/QB. This team still needs upper end talent that can only be acquired via top-10 picks
Pass Rusher  
ATL_Giants : 8:17 am : link
 
Running Back.  
Klaatu : 8:18 am : link
Ha! Just kidding. The Giants will most likely go with an ER or a WR.
If it’s a top 10 pick then Edge Rusher  
LBH15 : 8:24 am : link
If it’s later in round one then add WR or LB into mix.
Center  
flycatcher : 8:30 am : link
if a C is rated that high he might be gold jacket.
Hmm, a little early don't you think...lol  
edavisiii : 8:34 am : link
Pass Rush, Center, Receiver. Again, WR will be a big position of strength. Hopefully we will be better and not have as high a pick. I think this year many realized that you do not have to get a player in the 1st round to get good players.
2021  
Mike in NY : 8:51 am : link
Assuming nobody develops from our roster I am looking at WR, EDGE, C, CB.
Someone who can get to the QB  
Crazed Dogs : 8:59 am : link
I am hoping we have our new center already on the roster ....Lemieuz/Gates
At this point I think it is impossible to tell  
Hades07 : 9:41 am : link
Maybe WR, but what if Slayton becomes a legit #1 and we get a Cruz redux with one of the young guys.

Maybe DL, but them Tomlinson and LW re-up long term.

Maybe C, but could be that Gates or another player on the team really takes off at the position.

DB looks solid now, but maybe none of these young players develop.

ER seems an obvious spot, but maybe Carter and Ximines fullfil their potential.

You can do this at any position. So it would be impossible to predict.
Too early  
Giants : 9:43 am : link
We have no idea how any of the new coaches are going to turnout. We have no idea how last year’s draft picks or this year’s picks are going to turnout . This virus close down has gotten to some of you guys. Get up get out
One of the strengths of the 2021 draft is, again, at the WR position  
JohnB : 9:45 am : link
and it might be a position of great need.

But all things being equal, I'd take a Edge rusher above all else.
Chase (WR) or Rousseau (Edge). Both are top 10 guys.  
The_Boss : 9:51 am : link
Those are my 2 choices unless the NYG go 2-14 like USA TODAY says and secure #1 overall.
RE: 2021  
Anakim : 10:02 am : link
In comment 14909739 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Assuming nobody develops from our roster I am looking at WR, EDGE, C, CB.


Agreed
Way too early  
PaulN : 10:21 am : link
If Slayton catches 75 passes for 1200 yards and 10 TD's, and Engram plays the slot reciever role, for the most part, and he stays healthy, and he catches 85 passes for 1,000 yards and 8 TD's, suddenly that priority changes, you add Barkley to the equasion and you know if he stays healthy he is good for 80 catches and 550 yards, then you are looking to move on from Shepherd and Tate to save cap space and looking for servicable replacements through, but the priority changes.
Edge rusher  
Optimus-NY : 11:42 am : link
Followed by Center in Round 2, then Safety & TE in the immediate subsequent rounds. Leave WR for the years after.
Since we will be picking #32, I say just go BPA  
PatersonPlank : 11:44 am : link
.
PATERSON  
CMicks3110 : 11:54 am : link
I SAID IF ALL VALUES WERE EQUAL
Specific names for WR and EDGE:  
Anakim : 12:00 pm : link
EDGE

Miami has three excellent EDGE guys - Greg Rousseau (who draws comparisons to Chase Young), Quincy Roche (Temple transfer) and Jaelan Phillips (transferred from UCLA. Former #1 recruit out of HS)

Micah Parsons - Penn State. he's kind of a hybrid between EDGE, ILB and OLB, but he's the best linebacker in the country Jack of all trades and an impactful game-changer.

Big Kat Bryant - Auburn. There were games when he looked better than both Derrick Brown and Nick Coe.

Chris Rumph II - Duke. Productive, talented, incredible technique and has the NFL bloodlines

Joe Tryon - Washington

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - Oregon State. I don't know much about him aside from the awesome name, but he had 14 sacks last year so he must be doing something right.



WR

Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

Justyn Ross - Clemson - I think he may eclipse Chase as the best WR in the country. Ross, though will be having surgery next month, so who knows if he'll be healthy when the season begins.

Warren Jackson – Colorado State - tall and excellent hands
Trevon Grimes - Florida - with Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain off to the NFL, he's going to get his time to shine with Kyle Trask. Their TE, Kyle Pitts, is an excellent prospect himself.

Nico Collins - Michigan - no DPJ + no Tarik Black + no Shea Patterson = Collins is poised to break out.

TJ Vasher – Texas Tech - makes some of the most incredible highlight reel catches you'll ever see. 6'6.

When you're picking 32nd,  
MOOPS : 12:04 pm : link
it's always BPA.
My hope is that we don’t end up with more “needs” than we start with.  
Ivan15 : 12:05 pm : link
Edge, WR, center needs are more than enough to start this season. With some luck, maybe one of the “needs” disappears during the season.
RE: Way too early  
Ivan15 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 14909781 PaulN said:
Quote:
If Slayton catches 75 passes for 1200 yards and 10 TD's, and Engram plays the slot reciever role, for the most part, and he stays healthy, and he catches 85 passes for 1,000 yards and 8 TD's, suddenly that priority changes, you add Barkley to the equasion and you know if he stays healthy he is good for 80 catches and 550 yards, then you are looking to move on from Shepherd and Tate to save cap space and looking for servicable replacements through, but the priority changes.


I don’t think the FO wants to move on from Shepherd unless he decides to retire. His cap charge probably prevents the option to release him and he probably isn’t tradeable. Never understood why they felt a need to sign him at that point in time considering the injuries he already had.

No more Smurfs.
Will probably have 3-4 top needs  
Payasdaddy : 12:33 pm : link
If we are a top 5 pick?
Sewell at OT would be obvious, but probably top 2-3 pick
Miami DE at edge, parsons at LB, chase at WR
Figure 2-3 qbs in top ten this yr so top ten we should be able to nail a blue chip player
Wonder if that North Dakota state q2 is a top ten potential guy?
Still think top needs will still be 1 more oline, #1 wr on offense
Game wrecker in front 7 also
Hopefully 1-2 fairly big gets in FA followed by 1 more successful draft and all the groundwork is laid for competitive team next 5 yrs
DJ ascending and saquon healthy obviously a must too
RE: PATERSON  
PatersonPlank : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14909822 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
I SAID IF ALL VALUES WERE EQUAL


Well then I am going WR. Since its pick #32 all Blue ship guys are already gone. WE have Slayton, Shepard, and over the long term thats it. Tate isn't going to be around that long and all the rest are bums/journeymen.
At this point  
beatrixkiddo : 1:14 pm : link
Biggest glaring needs and holes are ER and WR. I expect them to use the 1st and 2nd round picks on both, obviously anything can change and happen throughout the season but these two positions are devoid of talent and depth. After this year I think only Dkayton and Shepard are under contract at WR. Hope they cluster draft a bunch at both positions next year. ER is equally as bad.
I'm hoping we go 9-7 so around the 20th or so pick...  
SGMen : 1:39 pm : link
I know, odds are we are looking at improvement at 6-10 as our schedule is not easy; we have a young team; and, two whole new systems to learn in an abbreviated CV19 off-season. The bottom line is BPA always and we have and will have a lot of holes.

We do have the QB. We do have the HB star; the LT star (Thomas LOL, gotta pray) and we can definitely use an OT (Solder is gone for sure); an OC (unless GATES or LEMIUEX shock); and, a #1 WR unless Slayton is that 85-1250-10 deep threat stud.

An edge rusher is a "for sure" need but I'm not seeing it unless we finish 3-13 or something and up for a top 3 pick.
My heels are already dug in on  
barens : 1:39 pm : link
Micah Parsons. He may not be an edge guy, but he's a heck of a blitzing linebacker. Such a physical force.

Unless there are off-field issues or red flags, he's my #1 guy for us.
Finish the Reconstruction of the Offense  
No Where Man : 2:39 pm : link
Draft a WR then a C
RE: Preferably EDGE  
OC2.0 : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14909724 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
But take the best player at any position outside of HB/QB. This team still needs upper end talent that can only be acquired via top-10 picks

At risk of sounding rosy I’ve got my sights set higher than another fkg top 10 pk
if they follow the Pats model  
BigBlueCane : 5:15 pm : link
it will be someone in the front 7.
RE: Finish the Reconstruction of the Offense  
Percy : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 14909925 No Where Man said:
Quote:
Draft a WR then a C
Unless a terror at EDGE is available.
Trevor Lawrence is a no brainier if he's on the board when the Giants  
BlueLou'sBack : 6:55 pm : link
pick.
I'm with those in the WR camp....  
Milton : 7:07 pm : link
Assuming there isn't a TE worthy of the pick.
RE: My heels are already dug in on  
scotepsu22 : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14909891 barens said:
Quote:
Micah Parsons. He may not be an edge guy, but he's a heck of a blitzing linebacker. Such a physical force.

Unless there are off-field issues or red flags, he's my #1 guy for us.


WITHOUT A DOUBT! No off-field issues or red flags. He would be the instant QB of our Defense and bring the attitude we so desperately need.
Pass rush or  
Mr. Nickels : 7:42 pm : link
WR
