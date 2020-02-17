Kevin Abrams  

I was listening to The Athletic's Giants podcast & thought Duggan had a good point re. Abrams being the next GM: let's say the Giants have a rough 2020 season & go something like 4-12 again. There's going to be a ton of pressure to get rid of Gettleman. So DG is shown the door...how does Mara sell to the fan base replacing him with Abrahams? 'Hey, yeah Dave's gone, but we're replacing him with our assistant GM.' That's like the house being on fire & asking one of the arsonists to help put out the flames.



I know they've been grooming him to be the next Giants GM for awhile, but if that happens,come on...that'd be weak AF.