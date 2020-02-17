for display only
Kevin Abrams.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/24/2020 7:39 pm
I was listening to The Athletic's Giants podcast & thought Duggan had a good point re. Abrams being the next GM: let's say the Giants have a rough 2020 season & go something like 4-12 again. There's going to be a ton of pressure to get rid of Gettleman. So DG is shown the door...how does Mara sell to the fan base replacing him with Abrahams? 'Hey, yeah Dave's gone, but we're replacing him with our assistant GM.' That's like the house being on fire & asking one of the arsonists to help put out the flames.

I know they've been grooming him to be the next Giants GM for awhile, but if that happens,come on...that'd be weak AF.
RE: If Abrams is the “natural successor” now...  
TrueBlue56 : 5/25/2020 10:11 am : link
In comment 14910181 BillT said:
Quote:
Why wasn’t he when Reese was fired. Abrams has been with the organization since Accorsi became GM. I don’t remember him even being interviewed then though maybe he was. Not saying people are wrong but I’m not sure it’s quite the done deal most think.


Abrams was the interim GM when reese was let go and he was interviewed for the job. I believe at the time john mara said that he just felt that abrams was not ready from a personnel perspective. Since gettleman has been hired abrams has taken on a more active role in assisting gettleman and the scouts in evaluating talent, talking to the media and interviewing head coaching candidates.
...  
christian : 5/25/2020 10:17 am : link
Abrams was promoted last season, and he's been progressively more visible -- at the head coach interviews, available to the media etc. He was also interviewed after his interim stretch.

This will be an interesting one to watch, and it will be interesting to revisit this thread from time to time if he's the heir. If Gettleman parts ways for underperformance -- what are the signals Abrams will be better?

The only two things I believe we know with solid confidence are:

1) the Giants have picked pretty well in the top 10 under Gettleman

2) the Giants have maintained good fiscal discipline

The major open questions remain:

1) will the focus on "culture" help win more games
2) was picking a special teams, 1st time head coach smart
3) will the tide turn with veteran acquisitions
4) will three years worth of drafts produce more than one starter outside of the top 2 rounds

If the answer is no to those questions, why would the Giant retain anyone in operations?
Sean's post = well known set of factors why  
ColHowPepper : 5/25/2020 11:15 am : link
Matt in SGS post is likely true: 4-12 likely a mulligan year. And agree Uber Alias. with JJ (and Staff) assuming greater role in personnel decisions.

Nature abhors a vacuum, and if DG is gone, JJ as forceful as he's shown himself to be in this interregnum is as likely to add to personnel responsibilities as anyone, whether with Abrams or a different successor. And maybe a rugged record this season, however long or short it turns out to be, is appropriate exit premise for DG. In a thread this week, some folks were saying stuff like, "We're far from being competitive...I'can't see us being much better than 8-8." Holy Crap!! 8-8 would be COY for JJ.
I’ve talked to you with respect for a bit now  
NoGainDayne : 5/25/2020 11:24 am : link
even though you do not deserve it. And insist on arguing in bad faith or making terrible points but let’s dig in why not?

1. You want me to provide evidence for something I believe is unprecedented? How does one provide evidence for something they are literally saying they don’t believe there is any for?

2. Your Giants examples? Pro football reference says Handley was the GM until 1974 then they put in Robustelli who then had a 15-41 record, this is the precedent you think the Giants should be following? Or Marv Levy who has two 7-9 Seasons as the Bills GM? You can’t use teams promoting from within after winning that’s the whole point, it’s totally different.

3. This is like when we’d talk about if the Giants were in good hands with modernization and you’d share an article about DG “doing analytics” in Carolina. I’m sharing an article below of an analytics expert
going through how DG and the Giants haven’t been in line with what other successful teams have been doing. These aren’t good points you are making. From the article:
Quote:
As Gettleman and new head coach Joe Judge double down on building a team that is centered around the ground game, stopping the run and rushing the passer, the Chiefs and Niners have used advanced data to determine those are no longer the attributes of championship-caliber teams.
In that article Lynch talks about his huge commitment to advanced analytics. The 49ers and us both had a choice in the last few years and they made a strong commitment to the future while we doubled down on the past. How has that worked out for us?

4. You are clearly so emotionally invested in the fact that I’ve said DG wasn’t equipped to lead a modernization effort and you acted like I had no basis for that and one of us prognosticated that way better. Now you don’t seem to grasp the simple idea of what makes Abrams qualified? What is the case for him? As I keep asking. If someone says I’m jumping out the window because I think I can fly and I say well don’t do that there isn’t any precedent. And someone chimes in well TONS of people have jumped out windows saying they can fly. You haven’t addressed the important point. When Robustelli is one of the few examples you provide and he was such a spectacular failure that’s the kind of chiming in you are doing. What you are doing isn’t making a good point you are just being a pedantic jerk.

I’ll leave you with one more quote from the article.

Quote:
At every turn, Gettleman’s philosophies resist positional value and the importance of stockpiling draft picks, particularly for a rebuilding team.

“It’s been a very bizarre management process to kind of follow," Manocherian said. "I don’t really know what that process is in New York.”


Abrams has been an important voice in leadership as this team has become the poster child for clinging to “old school” philosophies descending into the cellar. Promoting someone like that just completely illustrates the point that you have no idea what it looks like to make good data driven decisions. That’s how you keep losing.

In the ultimate par for the course a haphazard effort to pick at minor details of a point you add evidence to the larger point that there isn’t a case that promoting Abrams is a good idea.
Analytics expert calls Giants’ plan ‘bizarre.’ Says another: ‘I don’t think you can win’ that way. Dave Gettleman’s critics are everywhere - ( New Window )
Again..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/25/2020 11:57 am : link
you said something is unprecedented that has happened numerous times and when called on the bullshit you want to see "hard facts"??

And I'm the pedantic one?

You seem awfully intent on questioning others credentials while calling it slanderous when yours are questioned. There's a huge irony there.

Just look up what unprecedented means and use it correctly. It shouldn't be that difficult for a person who claims to make fact-based arguments.

I would think  
crick n NC : 5/25/2020 12:08 pm : link
The one using the term "unprecedented" would be the one to have the burden of truth.

What I think happened is that the poster used an exaggerated term "unprecedented". The older I get the less value exaggerations have to me in discussion. Exaggerations have plenty of value in comedy however.
This is likely true  
ron mexico : 5/25/2020 12:09 pm : link
“Lastly, this is a family run business. People just need to accept that. Just like Dallas, the Giants aren’t changing. The Steelers aren’t changing. This is the business. I think this is the first year of a fresh start, and I’m hopeful.”

I think they are hoping a few good years and an orderly pass of the baton to Abrams, keeping the FO structure in tact.

Although if the losing starts to impact the financials, you could see the silent partners forcing the active partners to give up control. The Covid impact to profits combined with another disappointing season could be the perfect storm for the Mara Bros and nephew Tim.

The thing about Abrams potential elevation to GM is...  
Torrag : 5/25/2020 12:25 pm : link
he's a numbers geek not a personnel guy. Always has been. So he'd be a daily ops and financial overseer but the scouting and talent evaluation would be in others hands.

That's how they sell it.

RE: I think Duggan hates DG  
montanagiant : 5/25/2020 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14910065 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
.

I think it's because DG doesn't give him the time of day
RE: This is likely true  
christian : 5/25/2020 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14910286 ron mexico said:
Quote:
“Lastly, this is a family run business. People just need to accept that. Just like Dallas, the Giants aren’t changing. The Steelers aren’t changing. This is the business. I think this is the first year of a fresh start, and I’m hopeful.”


There will be an event horizon where past success doesn't cut it. We're going on 10 years since a playoff win.

Having been good is not an indication of a good future. The Giants had a fabulous legacy before the dark years, and then it all fell to pieces. The 40s, 50s, and 60s did not prevent the 70s.

The factoids of the Giants having really great success each decade back to the 80s are true, wonderful, and not that indicative of being well managed today.

If the Gettleman/Judge Giants do not work out, I'd hope Mara is self reflective enough to understand he's the common variable in a pretty bad run of football and management.
christian..  
Sean : 5/25/2020 1:06 pm : link
Fair, but let’s see how things look now that we are fully post Eli. That played a big factor.
RE: In observing Abrams from afar, I believe he is a terrific cap guy.  
TommyWiseau : 5/25/2020 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14910179 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I have zero idea how he would do as GM outside of contracts.


What leads you to believe he is a terrific cap guy? What has he done for our Cap that teams like Dallas etc have not done? Seems like Dallas signs whomever they want every year, with half of BBI saying "It will catch up to them soon!!!". I have been hearing that line on here since 2005 and guess what, it has not caught up with them.
Sean I think the issue is I’ve seen you  
NoGainDayne : 5/25/2020 2:34 pm : link
say they held onto Eli for reasons outside of on field performance and now that it’s over they can move on and compete.

The issue is that it’s the same concern with Abrams that he would be promoted along the lines of similar logic.
Fatman you again don’t seem to understand how  
NoGainDayne : 5/25/2020 2:47 pm : link
to analyze information so let’s just lay it out clearly.

The credentials and selection process of the Giants has been called into question by me and others including the article I shared about quoting various analytics experts. I’ve been saying this for years and the Giants finally admitted this offseason that the people in charge weren’t paying enough attention to this and had to change. I wouldn’t have said word 1 about any of this if the Giants weren’t an on field embarrassment.

You on the other hand attacked me from day one demanding to know how I could possibly have the information that the giants weren’t well positioned to modernize given their leadership. (Which, again turned out to be the correct assertion by me) Then you say things like I have a fake resume and I am pompous when you are the one that provides very little information and just attacks anyone that thinks the Giants leadership aren’t given what you view as the proper reverence. You don’t know me, you don’t know what I’ve done in my career yet you act like you do. You act like you know about a lot of things you don’t.

Even DG can come out and admit he did a bad job modernizing the Giants why can’t you acknowledge that you put way to much faith them without even really understanding the types of qualifications it takes to build a system like the better NFL teams have. So yeah it’s no surprise to me that they had to acknowledge “they made mistakes” the biggest one was acting like they were competent in areas they weren’t when other teams made huge strides prioritizing those areas
Jesus dude  
ron mexico : 5/25/2020 2:50 pm : link
Give it a break
Abrams is a cap specialist  
UConn4523 : 5/25/2020 3:01 pm : link
not a talent evaluator. Our problems haven’t stemmed from poor cap management or horribly structured contracts. Vernon not working out was because Reese fell in love with his upside and banked on him having his best years in front of him.

Abrams being the future GM actually can be quite beneficial. If he stays in his lane and we bring in the talent evaluator, it can be a very nice match.

Jumping the gun about hiring within being bad is a waste of time. It’s arguing just to argue.

And good lord enough with the analytics department lectures.
RE: christian..  
christian : 5/25/2020 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14910308 Sean said:
Quote:
Fair, but let’s see how things look now that we are fully post Eli. That played a big factor.


Not being able to manage through the end of the post championship era is a mark on ownership, not a mitigating factor.

Mara clearly had a lot of emotional investment in Coughlin, Reese, and Manning -- and he fumbled his way through all three exiting.

A sentimental owner is a liability. If Gettleman can't get the engine out stall, I hope the sentimentality doesn't apply to him too.
Let's hire that analytics GM Cleveland hired  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/25/2020 3:20 pm : link
and went 1-31.
Kevin Abrams  
Mike in Boston : 5/25/2020 3:29 pm : link
Has been the Assistant General Manager since early in Accorsi's tenure. That is, he is on his 3rd GM as Assistant General Manager. When Gettleman leaves, he will most likely be Assistant GM to his 4th GM.

the story is silly, they aren't grooming Abrams to be the GM. He is a contracts and cap guy, not a talent guy.
RE: Let's hire that analytics GM Cleveland hired  
Sean : 5/25/2020 3:40 pm : link
In comment 14910392 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
and went 1-31.


What’s funny is the analytics crowd in the media still praises the job he did.

That’s what kills me about the analytics media (usually in their low 30’s), they are so freakin arrogant. I’m a believer in analytics, but the Kevin Clark’s of the world cannot see beyond it at all.
christian..  
Sean : 5/25/2020 3:46 pm : link
That is where we disagree. Yes, the Giants showed too much sentimentality with Eli, but I understand why. He’s a legend, he’s not just another player. This isn’t an assembly line. And the Giants aren’t the only team that held onto a franchise legend too long.

Had the Giants drafted Sam Darnold in 2018, Eli closed out two lackluster 6-10 seasons to end his career in Jax & the Giants went 6-10 & 7-9 each of the last two seasons (and that’s being generous), would you be much happier with how things play out?
RE: RE: Let's hire that analytics GM Cleveland hired  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/25/2020 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14910400 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14910392 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


and went 1-31.



What’s funny is the analytics crowd in the media still praises the job he did.

That’s what kills me about the analytics media (usually in their low 30’s), they are so freakin arrogant. I’m a believer in analytics, but the Kevin Clark’s of the world cannot see beyond it at all.

They're like freaking Scientologists.
RE: christian..  
christian : 5/25/2020 4:29 pm : link
In comment 14910404 Sean said:
Quote:
Had the Giants drafted Sam Darnold in 2018, Eli closed out two lackluster 6-10 seasons to end his career in Jax & the Giants went 6-10 & 7-9 each of the last two seasons (and that’s being generous), would you be much happier with how things play out?


I think that’s a fallacious line of argument. There are a number of other viable alternatives that have been debated to exhaustion.

I have beyond zero sentimentality for any players and coaches. When they don’t perform, I’d prefer they be replaced. Holding onto players and coaches because they are legends is infuriating.

Favre was a Jet, Montana was Chief, Brady is a Buc. Life goes on.

For me the, Giants made two critical mistakes last decade:

- Retaining Reese during the Coughlin “resigning” charade
- Retaining Manning after the 2017 season

I don’t believe the Giants were sentenced to this shitty stretch.
It is what it is  
UConn4523 : 5/25/2020 4:37 pm : link
what you would do from a business standpoint is irrelevant. It sure sounds great to know that you’d be cut throat, and it may work for a while, but eventually sports being sports will catch up to you especially in the NFL.

Many franchises, successful ones even, operate similarly to Mara. It’s how he chooses to run his business and they’ve been successful. Championships are great but they aren’t the only reason for being in business, whether you like it or not.
RE: christian..  
ron mexico : 5/25/2020 4:39 pm : link
In comment 14910404 Sean said:
Quote:
That is where we disagree. Yes, the Giants showed too much sentimentality with Eli, but I understand why. He’s a legend, he’s not just another player. This isn’t an assembly line. And the Giants aren’t the only team that held onto a franchise legend too long.

Had the Giants drafted Sam Darnold in 2018, Eli closed out two lackluster 6-10 seasons to end his career in Jax & the Giants went 6-10 & 7-9 each of the last two seasons (and that’s being generous), would you be much happier with how things play out?


I would prefer that we went into this off season as a 7 win team as opposed to a 4 win team, so I guess yes, I would be happier with your hypothetical.

I mean, 7 wins this year gets you paid on the over.

I like Danny Dimes just fine, but I'm sure I could just as easily root for mono boy if he is winning some games.


RE: It is what it is  
ron mexico : 5/25/2020 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14910420 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
what you would do from a business standpoint is irrelevant. It sure sounds great to know that you’d be cut throat, and it may work for a while, but eventually sports being sports will catch up to you especially in the NFL.

Many franchises, successful ones even, operate similarly to Mara. It’s how he chooses to run his business and they’ve been successful. Championships are great but they aren’t the only reason for being in business, whether you like it or not.


A lot of pro sports teams are successful primarily because someone made a good decision 50 or 60 years ago and there is no competition.

But there is no doubting the John Mara has been successful, the value of the franchise has gone up exponentially under his watch. Unfortunately for the fans, the main actions he has taken to increase that figure, building a new stadium with PSL money, pretty much sucked for the fanbase.
People get to run their businesses however they want  
NoGainDayne : 5/25/2020 4:54 pm : link
but when you do things like take PSLs essentially having fans invest in your future and you seem to care more about loyalty than the product people invested in this is the consequence. Getting flack in the media and from the people that have handed over their hard earned dollars to you.

Don’t disagree  
UConn4523 : 5/25/2020 4:57 pm : link
everything about the new stadium was a disaster from a fans perspective.
Aren’t PSL’s pretty standard now?  
Sean : 5/25/2020 5:00 pm : link
Are the Giants on an island with PSL’s?
I never saw the PSLs as an investment in the Giants future  
UConn4523 : 5/25/2020 5:06 pm : link
from any other perspective but the person buying them for their own gain. If you want to continue getting season tickets then you have to purchase the right to. I think it’s shitty but I get it, it’s how they offset costs associated to building the new stadium.

But being a shitty team before or after the PSLs is all the same. You are buying tickets to a good product or bad product but it’s on you either way. I feel Mara does what he thinks is best the vast majority of the time but has made some big mistakes that are glaring. It happens.
Hopefully  
crick n NC : 5/25/2020 5:07 pm : link
We all can agree that simply stating our plan that we would put in place if we were the owner, GM, etc might not go the way we planned or not be so simple. There is value in remembering that we are viewing things from a different perspective.
RE: Hopefully  
UConn4523 : 5/25/2020 5:09 pm : link
In comment 14910436 crick n NC said:
Quote:
We all can agree that simply stating our plan that we would put in place if we were the owner, GM, etc might not go the way we planned or not be so simple. There is value in remembering that we are viewing things from a different perspective.


You’d think we all agree on that, sadly I don’t think that’s the case.
RE: Aren’t PSL’s pretty standard now?  
ron mexico : 5/25/2020 5:36 pm : link
In comment 14910431 Sean said:
Quote:
Are the Giants on an island with PSL’s?


I didn’t say they were alone. Kind of ties into my point about the lack competition. All these owners get away with highway robbery Because there’s no other game in town.
RE: Hopefully  
ron mexico : 5/25/2020 5:40 pm : link
In comment 14910436 crick n NC said:
Quote:
We all can agree that simply stating our plan that we would put in place if we were the owner, GM, etc might not go the way we planned or not be so simple. There is value in remembering that we are viewing things from a different perspective.


I’ll go one further. If I was in John Maras shoes I probably would’ve launched PSL’s as well. I’d like to think I would’ve signed off on a better designed stadium though, at least aesthetically.
...  
christian : 5/25/2020 6:31 pm : link
I could take or leave the old and new stadium -- but I respect and appreciate Mara and Johnson limiting the public burden of opening the building.

In addition to being privately financed, the teams also at least pay property taxes. I know they got some land and NJ put up money for train and road extensions, but it's nothing like much richer owners have taken.

I respect Mara, he's a good man. I just want him to field a better football team. That's literally my only stake in being a Giants fan -- rooting for them to win.
Unprecendented?  
Bill2 : 5/25/2020 7:22 pm : link
New York Yankees 1966-2018.

While sometimes the manager ( Torre) was an external hire the coaching and FO and advisors were loaded with ex New York Yankees. For decades.

Roy White, Willie Randolph, Mattingly, Stottlemyre, Reggie Jackson, Gossage, Guidry, Dent, Mazzilli, Yogi Berra, Clete Boyer, Chambliss, Girardi, Whitey Ford, Crosetti, Rizzuto, Mantle, Nettles, Gene Michael, Stump Merrill, Pepitone, Pinella, Stearns, Jeff Torborg, Stan Williams, Don Zimmer and one Aaron Boone.



Want to go through the list of ex Packers after the glory years?  
Bill2 : 5/25/2020 7:29 pm : link
Ex Cowboys between successful stretches?

Ex Dodgers? Ex Mets? ex Raiders? ex Steelers? ex Cardinals?

Now lets turn to professional soccer?

Ex alumni at major college football and basketball programs?

Ex Celtics after Red Auerbach?

Ex Chicago Cubs?

Ex San Francisco Giant ex players on staff or managing?

This is like shooting fish in a barrel
and just for fun  
Bill2 : 5/25/2020 7:38 pm : link
in the last Yankee WS winning dynasty, how many "Tampa Central" advisors were shipbuilding buddies, drinking buddies and horseracing experts assigned to scouting, coaching and special assignments?

Guess how many during the 1978 WS winning team?

How many were functional alcoholics?

Oh right...wait a second...those were years they had good players
The point that never gets addressed in these responses  
NoGainDayne : 5/25/2020 7:59 pm : link
is my primary point is about the fact that they’ve anointed Abrams not very secretively mired in failure.

That’s what I’m talking about being unprecedented, picking parts out of what someone says without taking in the full context is arguing in bad faith.

My point was always about the main qualifications for internal hires should be some successes to point to. What are those for Abrams?

If instead of your 30K view you’d like to dive down and explain that those franchises didn’t essentially let their fan bases know that they were ready to line the next person up for the job irrespective of bad on field performance I’d love to get that history lesson.

The point is it’s all over the news and we never get a good explanation for why it should be him. And that seems like you are just holding up a big sign that says you care more about doing things your way than trying to find the best way
What..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/25/2020 8:31 pm : link
pro franchise lists the reasons why a guy might be a successor before he's a successor?

It is just getting absurd.

Hell, everyone and their mother knew Roy Williams was taking the UNC job and it isn't like UNC prepped the fans and the Media on the pending move, and Roy was so eager to talk about it that after Syracuse beat him in the NCAA Finals he said "I don't give a shit about the UNC situation right now".

You know why teams don't prop up a guy before he takes a job? Because what if it doesn't happen? Everyone expected Bill to be the Giants HC. It didn't happen. Everyone expected Mike Hopkins to be the dutiful assistant until Boeheim steps down.

Everyone expected Jerry Richardson's sons to stay with the team and succeed him until he lost his mind and alienated them. Hell, they expected Brandon Beane to succeed Gettleman there.

You are so entrenched in saying the Giants Way is the wrong way that you are blatantly ignoring history and applying criticisms that don't have any merit.

The giants don't owe you, me or the fucking fencepost an explanation on Abrahms before he is named GM or whatever his future holds for him
RE: The point that never gets addressed in these responses  
Mike in Boston : 5/25/2020 8:39 pm : link
In comment 14910528 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
is my primary point is about the fact that they’ve anointed Abrams not very secretively mired in failure.

That’s what I’m talking about being unprecedented, picking parts out of what someone says without taking in the full context is arguing in bad faith.

My point was always about the main qualifications for internal hires should be some successes to point to. What are those for Abrams?

If instead of your 30K view you’d like to dive down and explain that those franchises didn’t essentially let their fan bases know that they were ready to line the next person up for the job irrespective of bad on field performance I’d love to get that history lesson.

The point is it’s all over the news and we never get a good explanation for why it should be him. And that seems like you are just holding up a big sign that says you care more about doing things your way than trying to find the best way


The story is BS from top to bottom. No one has anointed Abrams the next GM. He's been an Assistant GM since the beginning of Accorsi's tenure more than 20 years ago; Gettleman is his 3rd GM. If they wanted to promote him they would have already.
gonna keep at this point  
Bill2 : 5/25/2020 8:42 pm : link
Absolutely no reason looking at their history to think the following would excel more than many other ex ballplayers...until they did:

Gene Michael

Aaron Boone

Mel Stottlemyre

Joe Torre

No analytics, no cutting edge models, no predictive tests/factor analysis.

Yet they did...imagine that

Now lets look at a real predictive anomalies where incumbencies showed nothing as to what was ahead:

Casey Stengel - would you take his managerial record?

Or lets predict the likely success of these two 18 year olds:

1) Lost his entire primary family, mother, father ( died when he was 5), brothers by the time he was 14. Was a boy soldier captured and tortured before escaping. Lost 12 other members of his uncles and cousins before 16. Lost his first wife after two years. Was unable to make a living as a self taught lawyer and had to move several times before 30.

2) Son of a failed father and an illegimate daughter of a prostitute born into a house over 10 miles from any other. Both were illiterate and could not read or write or sign their name, Mother died when he was 3. Father lost home in legal dispute and they became squatters in an open sided lean too. Brother and sister died by time he was 6.

Has a grand total of one year of schooling in his life. Was destitute and near starvation many years. Lived in barns.

Fortunately his step mother taught him to read.

Now 18, his main skill was splitting logs.

Now, take those traumatized profiles, sure to predict mental illness, violent short lives filled with refuge in drugs or alcohol, excuses and utter failure ---and go analyze any predictive scientific approach to their likely future.

The first is Andrew Jackson and the second the least educated, poorest President we ever had.

Maybe we all would be better off a little less sure of ourselves



If the argument is predictions are incredibly hard to make  
NoGainDayne : 5/25/2020 10:05 pm : link
and shouldn’t be overly relied on then I agree. They need to find their place of usefulness and meld to their end use cases, now and for the foreseeable future

If the argument is that knowing people and trusting them is of extreme value, I would never argue against that.

Where it gets tough is when it feels like familiarity and trust trumps a thoughtful process of when factors outside of concrete performance have gone from essential parts of a broader equation vs overweighted factors in the decision point of power and influence in an organization.
But there is no evidence  
Bill2 : 5/25/2020 10:16 pm : link
that the organization who made unknown and unpredictable major upheavals from December 31 to January 5 has remotely decided who and when DG gets replaced.

Why would they? No one has the slightest idea who will do great or horrible or in between.

Any evidence the NYG makes decisions before they have to?

Organizations gossip all the time. Organizations make tentative maybe it depends plans and almost always have a few candidates they keep an eye on.

Organizations make final decisions when they have to.

This is before we recognize that there is flexibility in the roles of all management froups.
So, the whole thread is based on a  
Bill2 : 5/25/2020 10:20 pm : link
"Feels like" based emotion
Howie Roseman, Eric Decosta, Kevin Colbert, Stephen Jones, John Elway  
Eric on Li : 5/25/2020 10:23 pm : link
so I guess what I'm saying is it's not just the Mara way...

Also I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that Abrams is the next GM. Petit is really well spoken and has done an excellent job since taking over the drafts. What happens on the field and how the current crop of young players and coaches develop (or don't) will be a big factor in whatever happens when Gettleman rides off.
then please explain  
Bill2 : 5/25/2020 10:25 pm : link
the last HC search or the firing of three long term scouts?

Loyalty shown previous coaching staff?

Data is not supporting the certitude of the contention?

Inflection points in org trends are hard to spot but disastrous analysis follows missing when they might be in flex.

Certitude is the enemy of good analysis
RE: then please explain  
Eric on Li : 5/25/2020 10:34 pm : link
In comment 14910624 Bill2 said:
Quote:
the last HC search or the firing of three long term scouts?

Loyalty shown previous coaching staff?

Data is not supporting the certitude of the contention?

Inflection points in org trends are hard to spot but disastrous analysis follows missing when they might be in flex.

Certitude is the enemy of good analysis


One other factor that's always flown in the face of this rationale is the fact that Gettleman literally got fired over being overly confrontational with the owner in CAR. I'm not lionizing him but if they wanted a true yes man there were likely better candidates. The fact that he was known and there was an existing relationship was almost definitely in his favor but he's also shown willingness to do unpopular things against the grain.

Whether or not he was the right hire is still very much up in the air but as you pointed out his tenure has certainly not been business as usual.
...  
christian : 5/25/2020 11:34 pm : link
The last 3 Giants GMs have spent time in an immediate subordinate role to the prior GM before eventually getting the gig. That's a trend, likely a preference for ownership.

Whether that ascendancy is common or not, that's up to someone with more Wikipedia time than me.

Whether that's been successful for the Giants is up for debate.

Whether the implication is the Giants are antiquated fools or patient calculators, Abrams getting the gig is in line with the trend.
Numerous people connected to the team as  
NoGainDayne : 12:22 am : link
well as the media have talked about Abrams as the next GM. I don’t understand why there needs to be so much positive talk about a guy who since he was last interviewed to he GM we’ve been one of the worst teams in the league. To me the message should very much be that if this losing continues not a stone will he left unturned to get this turned around and improve as an organization not a we got our guy ready to go sort of attitude.

When there is a concern like when you pick a GM in a process that doesn't appear to be very open that you are getting attention in the media that your ways of operating might be dated. You’d think that there would be an effort to manage that perception, demonstrate that you are aware of even potential flaws in how you operate and are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The fact that there is this much talk of Abrams belies a point that they are so far into this way of operating that they don’t care to manage the perception it makes the problem seem bigger.

If they can’t even manage stories and how the team is viewed how can that inspire confidence that they can turn around a franchise and start catching up with the same people at the top that oversaw them falling behind?
