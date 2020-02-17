Kevin Abrams  

I was listening to The Athletic's Giants podcast & thought Duggan had a good point re. Abrams being the next GM: let's say the Giants have a rough 2020 season & go something like 4-12 again. There's going to be a ton of pressure to get rid of Gettleman. So DG is shown the door...how does Mara sell to the fan base replacing him with Abrahams? 'Hey, yeah Dave's gone, but we're replacing him with our assistant GM.' That's like the house being on fire & asking one of the arsonists to help put out the flames.
I know they've been grooming him to be the next Giants GM for awhile, but if that happens,come on...that'd be weak AF.
Abrams was the interim GM when reese was let go and he was interviewed for the job. I believe at the time john mara said that he just felt that abrams was not ready from a personnel perspective. Since gettleman has been hired abrams has taken on a more active role in assisting gettleman and the scouts in evaluating talent, talking to the media and interviewing head coaching candidates.
This will be an interesting one to watch, and it will be interesting to revisit this thread from time to time if he's the heir. If Gettleman parts ways for underperformance -- what are the signals Abrams will be better?
The only two things I believe we know with solid confidence are:
1) the Giants have picked pretty well in the top 10 under Gettleman
2) the Giants have maintained good fiscal discipline
The major open questions remain:
1) will the focus on "culture" help win more games
2) was picking a special teams, 1st time head coach smart
3) will the tide turn with veteran acquisitions
4) will three years worth of drafts produce more than one starter outside of the top 2 rounds
If the answer is no to those questions, why would the Giant retain anyone in operations?
Nature abhors a vacuum, and if DG is gone, JJ as forceful as he's shown himself to be in this interregnum is as likely to add to personnel responsibilities as anyone, whether with Abrams or a different successor. And maybe a rugged record this season, however long or short it turns out to be, is appropriate exit premise for DG. In a thread this week, some folks were saying stuff like, "We're far from being competitive...I'can't see us being much better than 8-8." Holy Crap!! 8-8 would be COY for JJ.
1. You want me to provide evidence for something I believe is unprecedented? How does one provide evidence for something they are literally saying they don’t believe there is any for?
2. Your Giants examples? Pro football reference says Handley was the GM until 1974 then they put in Robustelli who then had a 15-41 record, this is the precedent you think the Giants should be following? Or Marv Levy who has two 7-9 Seasons as the Bills GM? You can’t use teams promoting from within after winning that’s the whole point, it’s totally different.
3. This is like when we’d talk about if the Giants were in good hands with modernization and you’d share an article about DG “doing analytics” in Carolina. I’m sharing an article below of an analytics expert
going through how DG and the Giants haven’t been in line with what other successful teams have been doing. These aren’t good points you are making. From the article:
4. You are clearly so emotionally invested in the fact that I’ve said DG wasn’t equipped to lead a modernization effort and you acted like I had no basis for that and one of us prognosticated that way better. Now you don’t seem to grasp the simple idea of what makes Abrams qualified? What is the case for him? As I keep asking. If someone says I’m jumping out the window because I think I can fly and I say well don’t do that there isn’t any precedent. And someone chimes in well TONS of people have jumped out windows saying they can fly. You haven’t addressed the important point. When Robustelli is one of the few examples you provide and he was such a spectacular failure that’s the kind of chiming in you are doing. What you are doing isn’t making a good point you are just being a pedantic jerk.
I’ll leave you with one more quote from the article.
“It’s been a very bizarre management process to kind of follow," Manocherian said. "I don’t really know what that process is in New York.”
Abrams has been an important voice in leadership as this team has become the poster child for clinging to “old school” philosophies descending into the cellar. Promoting someone like that just completely illustrates the point that you have no idea what it looks like to make good data driven decisions. That’s how you keep losing.
In the ultimate par for the course a haphazard effort to pick at minor details of a point you add evidence to the larger point that there isn’t a case that promoting Abrams is a good idea.
Analytics expert calls Giants’ plan ‘bizarre.’ Says another: ‘I don’t think you can win’ that way. Dave Gettleman’s critics are everywhere - ( New Window )
And I'm the pedantic one?
You seem awfully intent on questioning others credentials while calling it slanderous when yours are questioned. There's a huge irony there.
Just look up what unprecedented means and use it correctly. It shouldn't be that difficult for a person who claims to make fact-based arguments.
What I think happened is that the poster used an exaggerated term "unprecedented". The older I get the less value exaggerations have to me in discussion. Exaggerations have plenty of value in comedy however.
I think they are hoping a few good years and an orderly pass of the baton to Abrams, keeping the FO structure in tact.
Although if the losing starts to impact the financials, you could see the silent partners forcing the active partners to give up control. The Covid impact to profits combined with another disappointing season could be the perfect storm for the Mara Bros and nephew Tim.
That's how they sell it.
I think it's because DG doesn't give him the time of day
There will be an event horizon where past success doesn't cut it. We're going on 10 years since a playoff win.
Having been good is not an indication of a good future. The Giants had a fabulous legacy before the dark years, and then it all fell to pieces. The 40s, 50s, and 60s did not prevent the 70s.
The factoids of the Giants having really great success each decade back to the 80s are true, wonderful, and not that indicative of being well managed today.
If the Gettleman/Judge Giants do not work out, I'd hope Mara is self reflective enough to understand he's the common variable in a pretty bad run of football and management.
What leads you to believe he is a terrific cap guy? What has he done for our Cap that teams like Dallas etc have not done? Seems like Dallas signs whomever they want every year, with half of BBI saying "It will catch up to them soon!!!". I have been hearing that line on here since 2005 and guess what, it has not caught up with them.
The issue is that it’s the same concern with Abrams that he would be promoted along the lines of similar logic.
The credentials and selection process of the Giants has been called into question by me and others including the article I shared about quoting various analytics experts. I’ve been saying this for years and the Giants finally admitted this offseason that the people in charge weren’t paying enough attention to this and had to change. I wouldn’t have said word 1 about any of this if the Giants weren’t an on field embarrassment.
You on the other hand attacked me from day one demanding to know how I could possibly have the information that the giants weren’t well positioned to modernize given their leadership. (Which, again turned out to be the correct assertion by me) Then you say things like I have a fake resume and I am pompous when you are the one that provides very little information and just attacks anyone that thinks the Giants leadership aren’t given what you view as the proper reverence. You don’t know me, you don’t know what I’ve done in my career yet you act like you do. You act like you know about a lot of things you don’t.
Even DG can come out and admit he did a bad job modernizing the Giants why can’t you acknowledge that you put way to much faith them without even really understanding the types of qualifications it takes to build a system like the better NFL teams have. So yeah it’s no surprise to me that they had to acknowledge “they made mistakes” the biggest one was acting like they were competent in areas they weren’t when other teams made huge strides prioritizing those areas
Abrams being the future GM actually can be quite beneficial. If he stays in his lane and we bring in the talent evaluator, it can be a very nice match.
Jumping the gun about hiring within being bad is a waste of time. It’s arguing just to argue.
And good lord enough with the analytics department lectures.
Not being able to manage through the end of the post championship era is a mark on ownership, not a mitigating factor.
Mara clearly had a lot of emotional investment in Coughlin, Reese, and Manning -- and he fumbled his way through all three exiting.
A sentimental owner is a liability. If Gettleman can't get the engine out stall, I hope the sentimentality doesn't apply to him too.
the story is silly, they aren't grooming Abrams to be the GM. He is a contracts and cap guy, not a talent guy.
What’s funny is the analytics crowd in the media still praises the job he did.
That’s what kills me about the analytics media (usually in their low 30’s), they are so freakin arrogant. I’m a believer in analytics, but the Kevin Clark’s of the world cannot see beyond it at all.
Had the Giants drafted Sam Darnold in 2018, Eli closed out two lackluster 6-10 seasons to end his career in Jax & the Giants went 6-10 & 7-9 each of the last two seasons (and that’s being generous), would you be much happier with how things play out?
I think that’s a fallacious line of argument. There are a number of other viable alternatives that have been debated to exhaustion.
I have beyond zero sentimentality for any players and coaches. When they don’t perform, I’d prefer they be replaced. Holding onto players and coaches because they are legends is infuriating.
Favre was a Jet, Montana was Chief, Brady is a Buc. Life goes on.
For me the, Giants made two critical mistakes last decade:
- Retaining Reese during the Coughlin “resigning” charade
- Retaining Manning after the 2017 season
I don’t believe the Giants were sentenced to this shitty stretch.
Many franchises, successful ones even, operate similarly to Mara. It’s how he chooses to run his business and they’ve been successful. Championships are great but they aren’t the only reason for being in business, whether you like it or not.
Had the Giants drafted Sam Darnold in 2018, Eli closed out two lackluster 6-10 seasons to end his career in Jax & the Giants went 6-10 & 7-9 each of the last two seasons (and that’s being generous), would you be much happier with how things play out?
I would prefer that we went into this off season as a 7 win team as opposed to a 4 win team, so I guess yes, I would be happier with your hypothetical.
I mean, 7 wins this year gets you paid on the over.
I like Danny Dimes just fine, but I'm sure I could just as easily root for mono boy if he is winning some games.
Many franchises, successful ones even, operate similarly to Mara. It’s how he chooses to run his business and they’ve been successful. Championships are great but they aren’t the only reason for being in business, whether you like it or not.
A lot of pro sports teams are successful primarily because someone made a good decision 50 or 60 years ago and there is no competition.
But there is no doubting the John Mara has been successful, the value of the franchise has gone up exponentially under his watch. Unfortunately for the fans, the main actions he has taken to increase that figure, building a new stadium with PSL money, pretty much sucked for the fanbase.
But being a shitty team before or after the PSLs is all the same. You are buying tickets to a good product or bad product but it’s on you either way. I feel Mara does what he thinks is best the vast majority of the time but has made some big mistakes that are glaring. It happens.
You’d think we all agree on that, sadly I don’t think that’s the case.
I didn’t say they were alone. Kind of ties into my point about the lack competition. All these owners get away with highway robbery Because there’s no other game in town.
I’ll go one further. If I was in John Maras shoes I probably would’ve launched PSL’s as well. I’d like to think I would’ve signed off on a better designed stadium though, at least aesthetically.
In addition to being privately financed, the teams also at least pay property taxes. I know they got some land and NJ put up money for train and road extensions, but it's nothing like much richer owners have taken.
I respect Mara, he's a good man. I just want him to field a better football team. That's literally my only stake in being a Giants fan -- rooting for them to win.
While sometimes the manager ( Torre) was an external hire the coaching and FO and advisors were loaded with ex New York Yankees. For decades.
Roy White, Willie Randolph, Mattingly, Stottlemyre, Reggie Jackson, Gossage, Guidry, Dent, Mazzilli, Yogi Berra, Clete Boyer, Chambliss, Girardi, Whitey Ford, Crosetti, Rizzuto, Mantle, Nettles, Gene Michael, Stump Merrill, Pepitone, Pinella, Stearns, Jeff Torborg, Stan Williams, Don Zimmer and one Aaron Boone.
Ex Dodgers? Ex Mets? ex Raiders? ex Steelers? ex Cardinals?
Now lets turn to professional soccer?
Ex alumni at major college football and basketball programs?
Ex Celtics after Red Auerbach?
Ex Chicago Cubs?
Ex San Francisco Giant ex players on staff or managing?
This is like shooting fish in a barrel
Guess how many during the 1978 WS winning team?
How many were functional alcoholics?
Oh right...wait a second...those were years they had good players
That’s what I’m talking about being unprecedented, picking parts out of what someone says without taking in the full context is arguing in bad faith.
My point was always about the main qualifications for internal hires should be some successes to point to. What are those for Abrams?
If instead of your 30K view you’d like to dive down and explain that those franchises didn’t essentially let their fan bases know that they were ready to line the next person up for the job irrespective of bad on field performance I’d love to get that history lesson.
The point is it’s all over the news and we never get a good explanation for why it should be him. And that seems like you are just holding up a big sign that says you care more about doing things your way than trying to find the best way
It is just getting absurd.
Hell, everyone and their mother knew Roy Williams was taking the UNC job and it isn't like UNC prepped the fans and the Media on the pending move, and Roy was so eager to talk about it that after Syracuse beat him in the NCAA Finals he said "I don't give a shit about the UNC situation right now".
You know why teams don't prop up a guy before he takes a job? Because what if it doesn't happen? Everyone expected Bill to be the Giants HC. It didn't happen. Everyone expected Mike Hopkins to be the dutiful assistant until Boeheim steps down.
Everyone expected Jerry Richardson's sons to stay with the team and succeed him until he lost his mind and alienated them. Hell, they expected Brandon Beane to succeed Gettleman there.
You are so entrenched in saying the Giants Way is the wrong way that you are blatantly ignoring history and applying criticisms that don't have any merit.
The giants don't owe you, me or the fucking fencepost an explanation on Abrahms before he is named GM or whatever his future holds for him
That’s what I’m talking about being unprecedented, picking parts out of what someone says without taking in the full context is arguing in bad faith.
My point was always about the main qualifications for internal hires should be some successes to point to. What are those for Abrams?
If instead of your 30K view you’d like to dive down and explain that those franchises didn’t essentially let their fan bases know that they were ready to line the next person up for the job irrespective of bad on field performance I’d love to get that history lesson.
The point is it’s all over the news and we never get a good explanation for why it should be him. And that seems like you are just holding up a big sign that says you care more about doing things your way than trying to find the best way
The story is BS from top to bottom. No one has anointed Abrams the next GM. He's been an Assistant GM since the beginning of Accorsi's tenure more than 20 years ago; Gettleman is his 3rd GM. If they wanted to promote him they would have already.
Gene Michael
Aaron Boone
Mel Stottlemyre
Joe Torre
No analytics, no cutting edge models, no predictive tests/factor analysis.
Yet they did...imagine that
Now lets look at a real predictive anomalies where incumbencies showed nothing as to what was ahead:
Casey Stengel - would you take his managerial record?
Or lets predict the likely success of these two 18 year olds:
1) Lost his entire primary family, mother, father ( died when he was 5), brothers by the time he was 14. Was a boy soldier captured and tortured before escaping. Lost 12 other members of his uncles and cousins before 16. Lost his first wife after two years. Was unable to make a living as a self taught lawyer and had to move several times before 30.
2) Son of a failed father and an illegimate daughter of a prostitute born into a house over 10 miles from any other. Both were illiterate and could not read or write or sign their name, Mother died when he was 3. Father lost home in legal dispute and they became squatters in an open sided lean too. Brother and sister died by time he was 6.
Has a grand total of one year of schooling in his life. Was destitute and near starvation many years. Lived in barns.
Fortunately his step mother taught him to read.
Now 18, his main skill was splitting logs.
Now, take those traumatized profiles, sure to predict mental illness, violent short lives filled with refuge in drugs or alcohol, excuses and utter failure ---and go analyze any predictive scientific approach to their likely future.
The first is Andrew Jackson and the second the least educated, poorest President we ever had.
Maybe we all would be better off a little less sure of ourselves
If the argument is that knowing people and trusting them is of extreme value, I would never argue against that.
Where it gets tough is when it feels like familiarity and trust trumps a thoughtful process of when factors outside of concrete performance have gone from essential parts of a broader equation vs overweighted factors in the decision point of power and influence in an organization.
Why would they? No one has the slightest idea who will do great or horrible or in between.
Any evidence the NYG makes decisions before they have to?
Organizations gossip all the time. Organizations make tentative maybe it depends plans and almost always have a few candidates they keep an eye on.
Organizations make final decisions when they have to.
This is before we recognize that there is flexibility in the roles of all management froups.
Also I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that Abrams is the next GM. Petit is really well spoken and has done an excellent job since taking over the drafts. What happens on the field and how the current crop of young players and coaches develop (or don't) will be a big factor in whatever happens when Gettleman rides off.
Loyalty shown previous coaching staff?
Data is not supporting the certitude of the contention?
Inflection points in org trends are hard to spot but disastrous analysis follows missing when they might be in flex.
Certitude is the enemy of good analysis
Loyalty shown previous coaching staff?
Data is not supporting the certitude of the contention?
Inflection points in org trends are hard to spot but disastrous analysis follows missing when they might be in flex.
Certitude is the enemy of good analysis
One other factor that's always flown in the face of this rationale is the fact that Gettleman literally got fired over being overly confrontational with the owner in CAR. I'm not lionizing him but if they wanted a true yes man there were likely better candidates. The fact that he was known and there was an existing relationship was almost definitely in his favor but he's also shown willingness to do unpopular things against the grain.
Whether or not he was the right hire is still very much up in the air but as you pointed out his tenure has certainly not been business as usual.
Whether that ascendancy is common or not, that's up to someone with more Wikipedia time than me.
Whether that's been successful for the Giants is up for debate.
Whether the implication is the Giants are antiquated fools or patient calculators, Abrams getting the gig is in line with the trend.
When there is a concern like when you pick a GM in a process that doesn't appear to be very open that you are getting attention in the media that your ways of operating might be dated. You’d think that there would be an effort to manage that perception, demonstrate that you are aware of even potential flaws in how you operate and are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The fact that there is this much talk of Abrams belies a point that they are so far into this way of operating that they don’t care to manage the perception it makes the problem seem bigger.
If they can’t even manage stories and how the team is viewed how can that inspire confidence that they can turn around a franchise and start catching up with the same people at the top that oversaw them falling behind?