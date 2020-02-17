for display only
what Giants receiver had the best hands you've seen

CMicks3110 : 5/25/2020 10:42 pm
who did you trust the most not to drop a big pass
I think Hakeem Nicks  
section125 : 8:02 am : link
closely followed by Steve Smith, Odell and Toomer in any order.
Nicks  
beatrixkiddo : 8:07 am : link
then OBJ for me.

Grey Pilgrim + 1. Odell then Plax  
Marty in Albany : 8:11 am : link
When they practiced with the jugs gun, they did stuff that I never saw anyone else do. They both could catch the ball one-handed with either hand. Odell would practice catching the ball while lying on on the ground...on his back! Odell and Plax both had fun doing it, too. They made it look so easy.

This is my favorite catch. Shockey catches the ball and Dawkins make the correct defensive move by getting his arm in between Shockey's and ripping one of Shockey's hands off the ball. But Shockey has big mitts and he holds onto the ball with his OTHER hand. Unbelievable!
I have a feeling the guy with the best hands...  
EricJ : 8:17 am : link
could be someone who for some reason could not make the team on hands alone
Nicks and Beckham for me  
UConn4523 : 8:17 am : link
.
NO Victor Cruz sightings???  
jonnyess : 8:22 am : link
WTF
Based on one catch in SB 46..  
rmc3981 : 8:23 am : link
I'll give it to Manningham.
Mike in Prescott  
arniefez : 8:33 am : link
Agree. His nickname was polygrip.
Nicks easily  
adamg : 8:41 am : link
Monster hands
Nicks  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:41 am : link
is a good candidate, but one of the biggest flip outs in BBI history was Nicks dropping a sure TD against Dallas that bounced up into the air and was intercepted at the goal line, costing us a game.

Half of BBI wanted to run him out of town after that.
Fairly certain OBJ should win this  
LBH15 : 8:43 am : link
if you don't count playoff games.
McConkey can never be included in this  
jvm52106 : 8:50 am : link
list as I still see him from early on in 1985 game against Dallas (the Jeffcoat Int game) where early on in the game Simms throws a great deep pass to an open PM who just flat out drops the ball. That play alone could have meant a major change in momentum and the ultimate outcome.

That was a day he had 6 for over 100 yards but that one play could have changed the game!
Nicks  
Daniel in Kentucky : 8:57 am : link
.
Del Shofner  
ChicagoMarty : 9:04 am : link
could go get them
Jake Ballard deserves a shout out  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 9:09 am : link
He was so damn slow, but he had great hands and made some big-time catches with us. Although Shockey, Engram, and even Boss were far better athletes than him; I'd rather have Ballard over any of those guys in terms of "making a catch if my life depended on it".
Nicks  
Eman11 : 9:12 am : link
Steve Smith and Calloway get my votes.

Homer Jones  
Giants : 9:41 am : link
Was the best. It was great watching him make the catch then watching everyone trying to catch him
Bob Tucker had vice grips  
gtt350 : 9:46 am : link
remember him at camp with a cast on one hand bt practicing , making one handed catches all afternoon as the crowd went wild at Monmouth U
not so fast my friends.....Hillard  
BCD : 9:46 am : link
was pretty solid hands wise....
I go Nicks too  
Eric on Li : 9:54 am : link
Steve Smith was close but Nicks had the ability to physically overpower defenders and come down with almost any ball (like the hail mary).

Beckham obviously made the most spectacular catches but he also had some huge drops. His 1 playoff game, Carolina game opening deep ball, etc.
RE: OBJ in a landslide  
Racer : 9:54 am : link
In comment 14910647 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Nicks had big hands, not sure about great hands.


OBJ had Norman beat badly on a deep post the first time they faced off after the wig-out game, Eli hit him right in the hands and what happened?

No way he gets a vote here, sorry. Too many painful drops where he's probably thinking a little too far ahead.
Ed Mcaffery was up there  
1st and 10 : 9:56 am : link
Short career but I was pissed when Reeves cut him.
Nicks from the recent bunch...  
GA5 : 9:58 am : link
but I'd go with Bob Tucker, Del Shofner and Joe Morrison.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:00 am : link
trying to remember guys who didn't drop the ball a lot... and my memory may be hazy here...

But Bobby Johnson, Lionel Manuel, Phil McConkey were pretty reliable. So was Johnny Perkins.

I've already mentioned Chris Calloway.

Steve Smith is a good candidate... he was money.

If you're talking running backs, Rodney Hampton had really good hands (even better than Dave Meggett). So does Saquon Barkley.

Circus catches are obvious... Beckham and Burress.
Best hands  
Scott in Seattle : 10:12 am : link
Nothing to write home about athletically, but John Mistler never dropped anything. Madden even referred to him as "PolyGrip."
I say Amani Toomer  
jsuds : 10:14 am : link
Not only can I not remember him dropping one, the toe drag sideline catches he made are too numerous to count, and they regularly came at clutch moments in key drives.
Best hands in my era of watching Giants football (1981+)  
eric2425ny : 10:18 am : link
would be Nicks. Toomer and Smith would be right behind him. Toomer had amazing body control along the sidelines, one of the better WR’s in the league during his time in terms of the sideline toe catches.

I’m not putting Beckham at the top because while I think talent wise he’s the best WR we have ever had, he was always looking for the home run and often dropped easy passes because his eyes were already upfield. High risk, high reward type of mentality in that regard. And the question is who had the best hands, not big play ability.
...  
V.I.G. : 10:27 am : link
Nicks: Best pure soft hands
OBJ: hands / body control / snatch
Best hands  
Jerry K : 10:39 am : link
Hakeem Nicks
Bob Tucker
John Mistler
Mike Friede
Johnny Perkins
Ike  
totowa_gman : 10:44 am : link
Hilliard
I like Ike  
BCD : 10:46 am : link
Hillard tons of big catches in big games....he was no Jackie Smith....poor fellow
Before the injury Ike was so fun to watch.  
jsuds : 11:03 am : link
The first defender he faced after the catch NEVER got him. He just had a knack of making the first guy miss.
RE: And these are really 2 different questions.  
Johnny5 : 11:21 am : link
In comment 14910637 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Best hands? Imo, it isn't even close. Beckham had the most unbelievable hands I have ever seen. What he was able to do was remarkable.

With that said, I am not putting him up there in the top anything when it comes to making a clutch catch in an important moment just based off that GB game. It was too easy for people to get in his head and mess up his concentration. But in terms of pure hands he is at the top of the list.

I still think Nicks in terms of hands and clutch moments.

I agree with Mr. Balls2003.
If it is an impossible catch  
Amtoft : 11:30 am : link
OBJ... if it is a routine catch no reason to drop it then easily should be Nicks. He didn't drop the simple passes that OBJ does.
RE: If it is an impossible catch  
Amtoft : 11:47 am : link
In comment 14910895 Amtoft said:
Quote:
OBJ... if it is a routine catch no reason to drop it then easily should be Nicks. He didn't drop the simple passes that OBJ does.


Oh and let me throw in... if it is a sideline pass give me two feet in Amani Toomer!
Bob Tucker yes  
Poktown Pete : 12:02 pm : link
I also thought of Nicks, but he had some head scratching misses, almost like he was nearsighted. It also seemed like after he got hurt, both his wheels AND hands were gone. To make matters worse, he developed alligator arms at that point too. Was sad and frustrating to see.
Don Maynard  
DCOrange : 12:42 pm : link
Hands down.
RE: OBJ in a landslide  
Dr. D : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14910647 mattlawson said:
Quote:
Nicks had big hands, not sure about great hands.

I would take Nicks (in his prime) and his hands in a big game over OBJ any day.
RE: I like Ike  
eric2425ny : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14910841 BCD said:
Quote:
Hillard tons of big catches in big games....he was no Jackie Smith....poor fellow


Hilliard was solid, you are right he wasn’t the same post injury. We really have had bad luck with keeping WR’s healthy the last several years: Hilliard (neck?), Cruz (knee), Plax (granted it was self inflicted), Nicks (knee) Steve Smith (knee), OBJ (leg/ankle, doesn’t seem to have the same burst anymore), Manningham (knee), Shepard (concussions). Toomer even tore an ACL here in his rookie or second year if I remember correctly.
Plax and Nicks were Big in big games  
larryflower37 : 1:41 pm : link
Toomer, Cruz, and Steve Smith were also big in big spots.
OBJ dropped too many passes in big spots, also there was a much smaller window of opportunity since he only had 1 season of winning football.

John Mistler  
PEEJ : 2:33 pm : link
couldn't run much, but sure could catch
In picking receivers, I'd always want the guy with the highest floor  
CT Charlie : 2:42 pm : link
in terms of hands. I don't know who that is among the Giants, but we might have to go back decades. Although OBJ had the highest ceiling in terms of getting open with his quickness off the line, acceleration after the catch, and some of his dives behind defenders at the back of the end zone, his hands simply weren't as reliable as those of many top-drawer receivers.
toomer  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:06 pm : link
had great hands on the sideline. Nicks to me was the best Giants receiver of all time...sad what happened to him.
Ray McKigney  
Pete in MD : 3:08 pm : link
...
OBJ had the best hands and its not even close.  
Brown Recluse : 3:09 pm : link
Case closed.

Now ask me which receiver I trust in catching the ball the most and my answer will be different.
Forgot just how good Nicks was...  
SMitch-56 : 3:22 pm : link
.
Nicks highlights - ( New Window )
RE: OBJ had the best hands and its not even close.  
Victor in CT : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 14911078 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
Case closed.

Now ask me which receiver I trust in catching the ball the most and my answer will be different.


huh? best hands by far, but you don't trust him to catch the ball? then he doesn't have the best hands. Sorry. the occasional spectacular catch doesn't offset the easy drops that kill drives.
Bavaro was pretty damn sure handed. Made his share of spectacular  
Damon : 3:32 pm : link
Grabs too.... can’t believe he’s not in the conversation.
RE: Ray McKigney  
eric2425ny : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14911077 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
...


Ha ha. He had the most exquisite hands you have ever seen.
RE: RE: Ray McKigney  
LBH15 : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14911110 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14911077 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


...



Ha ha. He had the most exquisite hands you have ever seen.


But they became deformed from overuse as he was not master of his domain.
