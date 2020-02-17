what Giants receiver had the best hands you've seen

When they practiced with the jugs gun, they did stuff that I never saw anyone else do. They both could catch the ball one-handed with either hand. Odell would practice catching the ball while lying on on the ground...on his back! Odell and Plax both had fun doing it, too. They made it look so easy.
This is my favorite catch. Shockey catches the ball and Dawkins make the correct defensive move by getting his arm in between Shockey's and ripping one of Shockey's hands off the ball. But Shockey has big mitts and he holds onto the ball with his OTHER hand. Unbelievable! Link - ( New Window )
list as I still see him from early on in 1985 game against Dallas (the Jeffcoat Int game) where early on in the game Simms throws a great deep pass to an open PM who just flat out drops the ball. That play alone could have meant a major change in momentum and the ultimate outcome.
That was a day he had 6 for over 100 yards but that one play could have changed the game!
He was so damn slow, but he had great hands and made some big-time catches with us. Although Shockey, Engram, and even Boss were far better athletes than him; I'd rather have Ballard over any of those guys in terms of "making a catch if my life depended on it".
would be Nicks. Toomer and Smith would be right behind him. Toomer had amazing body control along the sidelines, one of the better WR’s in the league during his time in terms of the sideline toe catches.
I’m not putting Beckham at the top because while I think talent wise he’s the best WR we have ever had, he was always looking for the home run and often dropped easy passes because his eyes were already upfield. High risk, high reward type of mentality in that regard. And the question is who had the best hands, not big play ability.
Best hands? Imo, it isn't even close. Beckham had the most unbelievable hands I have ever seen. What he was able to do was remarkable.
With that said, I am not putting him up there in the top anything when it comes to making a clutch catch in an important moment just based off that GB game. It was too easy for people to get in his head and mess up his concentration. But in terms of pure hands he is at the top of the list.
I still think Nicks in terms of hands and clutch moments.
I also thought of Nicks, but he had some head scratching misses, almost like he was nearsighted. It also seemed like after he got hurt, both his wheels AND hands were gone. To make matters worse, he developed alligator arms at that point too. Was sad and frustrating to see.
Hillard tons of big catches in big games....he was no Jackie Smith....poor fellow
Hilliard was solid, you are right he wasn’t the same post injury. We really have had bad luck with keeping WR’s healthy the last several years: Hilliard (neck?), Cruz (knee), Plax (granted it was self inflicted), Nicks (knee) Steve Smith (knee), OBJ (leg/ankle, doesn’t seem to have the same burst anymore), Manningham (knee), Shepard (concussions). Toomer even tore an ACL here in his rookie or second year if I remember correctly.
in terms of hands. I don't know who that is among the Giants, but we might have to go back decades. Although OBJ had the highest ceiling in terms of getting open with his quickness off the line, acceleration after the catch, and some of his dives behind defenders at the back of the end zone, his hands simply weren't as reliable as those of many top-drawer receivers.
Half of BBI wanted to run him out of town after that.
Link - ( New Window )
Beckham obviously made the most spectacular catches but he also had some huge drops. His 1 playoff game, Carolina game opening deep ball, etc.
OBJ had Norman beat badly on a deep post the first time they faced off after the wig-out game, Eli hit him right in the hands and what happened?
No way he gets a vote here, sorry. Too many painful drops where he's probably thinking a little too far ahead.
But Bobby Johnson, Lionel Manuel, Phil McConkey were pretty reliable. So was Johnny Perkins.
I've already mentioned Chris Calloway.
Steve Smith is a good candidate... he was money.
If you're talking running backs, Rodney Hampton had really good hands (even better than Dave Meggett). So does Saquon Barkley.
Circus catches are obvious... Beckham and Burress.
OBJ: hands / body control / snatch
Bob Tucker
John Mistler
Mike Friede
Johnny Perkins
I agree with Mr. Balls2003.
Oh and let me throw in... if it is a sideline pass give me two feet in Amani Toomer!
I would take Nicks (in his prime) and his hands in a big game over OBJ any day.
OBJ dropped too many passes in big spots, also there was a much smaller window of opportunity since he only had 1 season of winning football.
Now ask me which receiver I trust in catching the ball the most and my answer will be different.
Nicks highlights - ( New Window )
huh? best hands by far, but you don't trust him to catch the ball? then he doesn't have the best hands. Sorry. the occasional spectacular catch doesn't offset the easy drops that kill drives.
Ha ha. He had the most exquisite hands you have ever seen.
