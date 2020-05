Parcells leaving in '91. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/26/2020 7:26 pm

What were your thoughts at the time? I was watching the 'Two Bills' earlier. Remember, he left in May, long after BB, TC, & others have gone so we didn't have a great pool of candidates to choose from. I know GY was adamant BB would never be the Giants HC so that's that, but perhaps TC? Or some other hot shot coordinator from around the league?



The timing wasn't ideal, to put it mildly.