Kim Jones: Giants haven't had a leader since Antrel Rolle CMicks3110 : 5/26/2020 11:12 pm

was just listening to her interview with Mike F, and she pointed out the Bethea, Jenkins, Ogletree all failed to really reach Baker, that there was unhappiness with Baker in the lockerroom, and part of it was from a lack of veteran leadership, partly attributed to the fact that the Vets weren't really stars.



I thought that was an interesting take.



Curious what fans think about this. Do we need a strong leader to command the lockerroom to succeed on defense.



It seems a lot of the great defenses in Giants history, and generally in the NFL had a dominant leader or two. Strahan in 07', Rolle in 11', Taylor, Banks in 86, 90; Ravens had Lewis, Seahawks had Sherman.



So is that *leader*, that alpha in our locker room yet?