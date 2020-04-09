Giants Defense will have a ton of new faces George from PA : 10:12 am

We need a football discussion.



The Team that started the end of last year will have a very different look especially on defense.



Hopefully, 2 promising players will return to form in Connerlly and Peppers after being injured...the Giants defense can still have 6 new faces.



Bradberry and Martinez are the high profile FA...but Kyler Fackrell (or Xmen) will hopefully have as much of impact if Golden does not return.



The new face that excites me most is McKinney....and its not even about what he brings to table....which is plenty...but more about removing Bethea, who I thought was absolutely a wasted spot. His play deteriorated badly.



Darnay Holmes seems to be the most likely candidate to take over the slot corner role. His buzz is growing.



The one unplanned starter might be the replacement Baker, which is unfortunate as he was playing well at the end of last year. Luckily, the Giants have several options...Beal, Ballentine and Love or even Dravon Askew-Henry. The skill level is encouraging.



I am not sure any of the 7th RD draft picks will see the field outside of special teams but you never know....



The DL was the Giants defense strength and expect they will take a step forward....



I feel their biggest hurdle is getting on same page as a unit.



But when they do, I feel this defense can become an asset vs a liability.



Granted, they still need that game wreaker...to make the defense a force. Maybe someone steps up.



Thoughts?