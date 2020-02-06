What other RB, past or present is most similar to Barkley?

Talking pigskin at work today and we were trying to think of which running back in the NFL was most like Barkley. We came up with Barry Sanders, because he could score anytime he touched the ball from anywhere on the field and Sanders was a terrific receiver. But the body type obvy isn’t the same. The other backs we considered were Walter Payton, which is close but I think Payton was a much more physical runner than Barks has been so far. I was also thinking maybe Eric Dickerson? He was so smooth and he had that get away gear where he just seemed to pull away from the defenders.
Ultimately though, none of these seems quite right as a comparison to Saquon. Barkley is so strong and so big and fast and with good hands and smart and great off the field too (which isn’t necessarily part of the comparison but I think Walter Payton was the greatest RB and a great person). Anyway, what back do you think he’s most like, past or present?
The only other guy in NFL history to come close to combining Bo Jackson's size/speed ratio with Barry Sanders' explosive cutting was Jim Brown. Except Brown was also much bigger relative to his era and more willing to run straight through people, imagine Derrick Henry with Barkley's moves. There's a reason Brown's the GOAT.
He's not really close to Jim Brown's power but he's probably the most complete physical specimen we've seen at the RB position in the last 50 years.
The only thing keeping him back from being a legend is his tendency to dance too much and questionable vision. By "questionable vision" I mean compared to the greats. Hopefully experience + a better OL helps him reach his potential.
could be OLINE but sometimes 1 cuts and 4 yards works
probably multiple things that cause this
I'd like that too, but he also breaks 80 yarders because of them so I'll take the good with the bad. I'd also like to see him with a better O-line to see how it effects his patience.
All things considered he rushed for 5 yards a clip his rookie year, 4.8 pyc overall behind a really bad line.
Exactly, I loved Barry Sanders and watched him every chance I could get. It's a catch-22 with those guys. In a sense, their strength is also a weakness. Yes, it is frustrating to watch them go 10 carries for 1 yard, and barely getting by the line of scrimmage.
However, the patience and vision that produces that is also what allows for the 80 yard runs. An added aspect is that rather than the 4 yards a clip bruisers, I am hopeful Barkley's career will be a bit longer than the average back.
An improved OL and a mobile QB will be huge for Barkley. I expect him to reach a whole new level in the next couple of years.
Faulk had better vision though IMO. Barkley sometimes doesn’t see how to take what the defense is giving him. Vision can definitely improve easier than acceleration though
Something like the sharp ratio for rushing stats.
I remember hearing Jim Brown talk on a show long ago about being the best ever and why he was. He said something along the lines of having played 9 years and never missed a play.....remarkable.
I've always said Gale Sayers was the best comparison, but it's far from exact.
I think it's more about judgement. THere's a time and place. Emmitt Smith was great about that. When the game situation calls for getting the 3rd and 2 and keeping the ball, get the damn 2 yards, don't dance around. when the big play is more necessary, than go ahead and try for the home run play.
I've always said Gale Sayers was the best comparison, but it's far from exact. Gale Sayers - ( New Window )
I could see the comparison there.
I watched an old Bears game not long ago and thought Saquon was similar to Payton.
I think he's most similar to Thurman Thomas. Just bigger and stronger.
Great comp
I've always said Gale Sayers was the best comparison, but it's far from exact. Gale Sayers - ( New Window )
This. Running style keeps reminding me of Gale Sayers highlights. Now Barkley is his own RB that can run agry but the moves though ....
The problem with Barkley/Sanders is obvious. Giants get ten possessions a game. They break one long spectacular run per game. Everyone is amazed and thrilled. The other nine possessions they have no yards and Giants are punting. That does not really help their teams win. Patience is not a virtue when you are trying to move the chains. He needs to run harder between tackles.
I think it's more about judgement. THere's a time and place. Emmitt Smith was great about that. When the game situation calls for getting the 3rd and 2 and keeping the ball, get the damn 2 yards, don't dance around. when the big play is more necessary, than go ahead and try for the home run play.
I don't disagree but we are talking about two pretty opposite end of the spectrum OLines.
I don't think we know for sure what Barkley will do with a competent OLine in front of him. Maybe he still tries to do too much on occasion, or maybe his awareness is better since he will have more to work with. What I do know is that without him hitting those huge runs we are an even worse football team so I guess we will see.
But if OL can run block....Barkely with legit holes....watch out
While I am sure Barkley would agree he has things he still needs to develop with his game, him running harder between the tackles is probably #198 on the problems the NY Giants need to concern themselves with.
this is who i think of too
Agreed, I can’t really find a comparable. He’s like five of these guys rolled into one. He’s got some Barry Sanders, some OJ, some Dickerson, some Sayers, some Bo Jackson.
What makes a comparison difficult is the fact that his closest comparable players in terms of size and speed mostly played when RB’s were not really utilized in the passing game.
Must've tabbed Marc Ross for that opinion, and others with similar skills.
If BBI is around? I'll bet BBI outlasts arniefez...
It takes a special kinda Stoopid to hate on Barkley. I can understand "no RB is worth the 2nd overall pick" argument even if I don't buy in, but hating Saquon and professing he lacks talent?
That takes a sub simian IQ.
Maybe you can put your money where your mouth is and actually post something that's worth reading on occasion. I don't expect you to bat 1,000 but i'm not sure if you've even gotten on base yet.
While being one of the worst teams in the NFL using the 2nd pick in the draft on a RB is one of the biggest of dozens of horrible decisions the Giants have made since Super Bowl 46.
The horse is dead from explaining the lack of positional value, salary cap implications and lack of supporting talent.
The Giants record since Barkley was drafted speaks for itself.
So many of the great RBs that people on this thread are WAY WAY prematurely comparing Barkley to never won a thing. Sanders, OJ, Dickerson, even Payton, who finally won as a passenger at the very end, were sideshows not part of winning teams.
Barkley is two years in let's see where he is 5 years from now.
The OP asked about the closest comparison in the history of the league, he didn't ask about anything else.
No one is saying that to date Barkley has equaled Barry Sanders' or Marshall Faulk in career achievements.
Over 1500 yards and 9 TD's is being a "passenger"?? I like how you didn't mention the RB's who he's compared to who had team success like Brown, Dorsett and Faulk.
Not only that, it was another way to work in the angle that it is management's fault!!
Haha this is the post of the thread.
The question is, who is Sam Darnold most similar to?
I’d say a combo of Brady, Marino and Montana, only better. With the speed of Vick and the size and durability of Big Ben.
In fact the only real Darnold comp is Superman.
Um, ok. Those players were hardly sideshows. Obviously, you need more than just a great RB to win football games. Big insight there.
Are you seriously arguing that there is a correlation to where great RBs lead to losing football? You conveniently leave out all of the great RBs that have been on winning teams, including some mentioned in this thread (ie. Faulk).
I can cite Dan Marino and leave out all of the great QBs who have won SBs and say just because you have a great QB, doesn't mean you win. Genius argument.
In a year of ridiculous statements, that may actually be the most ridiculous.
But, yeah, thanks for coming out.
He's got some Bo Jackson in him in how he can get to and capture the edge for breakaway runs, but no back had Bo's blazing straight line speed.
The only back that reminds me of Dickerson was Ahman Green, with the smooth, silent, pumping high knee sprinter's gate. Dickerson was next-generation talent in his prime.
OJ Simpson
Eric Dickerson
Walter Peyton
Just need to hope Saquon can have the same kind of longevity as those guys.
Tomlinson had 8 1k seasons, 5 pro bowls, and 3 all pro.
Faulk had 7 1k seasons, 8 pro bowls, and 3 all pro.
Saquon is 2/2 with 1k seasons and has 1 pro bowl so he is on track if he can have another 5 good years out of the 7 years left in his 20's.
He’s just not physical enough for me to compare him to Sweetness. Sweetness is the second greatest football player I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. And man was he physical. If you could catch him, he’d often make you wish you couldn’t. But body type, raw talent and overall game seem really close. Payton was a great team member, an outstanding human being and he was an amazing worker and everything I read about Barks is similar.
Faulk seems like the best fit. I’m thinking here again about body type and talent set. Faulk was a terrific route runner and could read the defenses. I’m really hoping Garrett can get DJ8 and Barks some synergy and some great plays. This too though is gonna depend on Barks ability to pass pro.
And yeah, I know Barks has a lot more to accomplish before he’s in the same room as Faulk and Payton who are two of the all time greatest ever to buckle a chin strap in the NFL. But he’s got the skills and the work ethic. Really looking forward to seeing what he does this season.