for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What other RB, past or present is most similar to Barkley?

trueblueinpw : 6/2/2020 1:44 pm
Talking pigskin at work today and we were trying to think of which running back in the NFL was most like Barkley. We came up with Barry Sanders, because he could score anytime he touched the ball from anywhere on the field and Sanders was a terrific receiver. But the body type obvy isn’t the same. The other backs we considered were Walter Payton, which is close but I think Payton was a much more physical runner than Barks has been so far. I was also thinking maybe Eric Dickerson? He was so smooth and he had that get away gear where he just seemed to pull away from the defenders.

Ultimately though, none of these seems quite right as a comparison to Saquon. Barkley is so strong and so big and fast and with good hands and smart and great off the field too (which isn’t necessarily part of the comparison but I think Walter Payton was the greatest RB and a great person). Anyway, what back do you think he’s most like, past or present?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
he's in his own world  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/2/2020 2:38 pm : link
Hershel Walker and Bo Jackson were similar to Barkley in terms of size/speed, they were both probably a little bit faster. Barry Sanders was even quicker and explosive at cutting than Barkley, but Barkley has a similar ability.

The only other guy in NFL history to come close to combining Bo Jackson's size/speed ratio with Barry Sanders' explosive cutting was Jim Brown. Except Brown was also much bigger relative to his era and more willing to run straight through people, imagine Derrick Henry with Barkley's moves. There's a reason Brown's the GOAT.

He's not really close to Jim Brown's power but he's probably the most complete physical specimen we've seen at the RB position in the last 50 years.

The only thing keeping him back from being a legend is his tendency to dance too much and questionable vision. By "questionable vision" I mean compared to the greats. Hopefully experience + a better OL helps him reach his potential.
Faster more athletic Le'Veon Bell imo  
Belowtheshadows : 6/2/2020 2:41 pm : link
He's almost like a Bell clone to me. Their style of play and abilities are very similar.
RE: RE: would still like barkley to not dance aound as much as sanders  
KDavies : 6/2/2020 2:50 pm : link
In comment 14914673 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14914667 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


could be OLINE but sometimes 1 cuts and 4 yards works
probably multiple things that cause this



I'd like that too, but he also breaks 80 yarders because of them so I'll take the good with the bad. I'd also like to see him with a better O-line to see how it effects his patience.

All things considered he rushed for 5 yards a clip his rookie year, 4.8 pyc overall behind a really bad line.


Exactly, I loved Barry Sanders and watched him every chance I could get. It's a catch-22 with those guys. In a sense, their strength is also a weakness. Yes, it is frustrating to watch them go 10 carries for 1 yard, and barely getting by the line of scrimmage.

However, the patience and vision that produces that is also what allows for the 80 yard runs. An added aspect is that rather than the 4 yards a clip bruisers, I am hopeful Barkley's career will be a bit longer than the average back.

An improved OL and a mobile QB will be huge for Barkley. I expect him to reach a whole new level in the next couple of years.
To me he’s very close to Faulk  
NoGainDayne : 6/2/2020 2:53 pm : link
young Faulk was very explosive. He ran a faster 40 than Barkley. I think Barkley accelerates better which is why he can break more big runs IMO, less opportunity to get a hand on him at the line before he gets outside.

Faulk had better vision though IMO. Barkley sometimes doesn’t see how to take what the defense is giving him. Vision can definitely improve easier than acceleration though
Not to signal the analytics freaks  
ron mexico : 6/2/2020 2:58 pm : link
But is there something like a volatility adjusted average for RBs?

Something like the sharp ratio for rushing stats.

I see  
ChicagoMarty : 6/2/2020 3:02 pm : link
a lot of Adrian Peterson in his prime in that Pete could break away on any play at any time. He also could fumble at any time but that reminds more of our qb than our rb.
Similar to?  
Big Blue '56 : 6/2/2020 3:09 pm : link
Most RBs in the later rounds...
I think he  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/2/2020 3:42 pm : link
has traits of many past greats and the great ones all have a uniqueness. What I think will define him like a lot of great players is can he stay on the field? The OL will be better this year and next year it may be a strength so his talent is going to really show imo.

I remember hearing Jim Brown talk on a show long ago about being the best ever and why he was. He said something along the lines of having played 9 years and never missed a play.....remarkable.
Sanders was the greatest RB ever...  
Milton : 6/2/2020 3:58 pm : link
...if you're putting together a highlight reel, but if you're putting together an offensive game plan, not so much. He was of very little use in the passing game. Hard to coach 80-yard TD runs sprinkled among three-and-outs.

I've always said Gale Sayers was the best comparison, but it's far from exact.
Gale Sayers - ( New Window )
RE: RE: would still like barkley to not dance aound as much as sanders  
Victor in CT : 6/2/2020 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14914673 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14914667 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


could be OLINE but sometimes 1 cuts and 4 yards works
probably multiple things that cause this



I'd like that too, but he also breaks 80 yarders because of them so I'll take the good with the bad. I'd also like to see him with a better O-line to see how it effects his patience.

All things considered he rushed for 5 yards a clip his rookie year, 4.8 pyc overall behind a really bad line.


I think it's more about judgement. THere's a time and place. Emmitt Smith was great about that. When the game situation calls for getting the 3rd and 2 and keeping the ball, get the damn 2 yards, don't dance around. when the big play is more necessary, than go ahead and try for the home run play.
RE: Sanders was the greatest RB ever...  
OdellBeckhamJr : 6/2/2020 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14914700 Milton said:
Quote:
...if you're putting together a highlight reel, but if you're putting together an offensive game plan, not so much. He was of very little use in the passing game. Hard to coach 80-yard TD runs sprinkled among three-and-outs.

I've always said Gale Sayers was the best comparison, but it's far from exact. Gale Sayers - ( New Window )


I could see the comparison there.

I watched an old Bears game not long ago and thought Saquon was similar to Payton.

I think he's most similar to Thurman Thomas. Just bigger and stronger.
RE: OJ Simpson  
flycatcher : 6/2/2020 4:25 pm : link
In comment 14914670 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
The Juice could run you over, jump over you or juke you out of your socks. Hopefully SB doesn't have the stab you part of his game.

Great comp
RE: Sanders was the greatest RB ever...  
USAF NYG Fan : 6/2/2020 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14914700 Milton said:
Quote:
...if you're putting together a highlight reel, but if you're putting together an offensive game plan, not so much. He was of very little use in the passing game. Hard to coach 80-yard TD runs sprinkled among three-and-outs.

I've always said Gale Sayers was the best comparison, but it's far from exact. Gale Sayers - ( New Window )


This. Running style keeps reminding me of Gale Sayers highlights. Now Barkley is his own RB that can run agry but the moves though ....
RE: RE: RE: would still like barkley to not dance aound as much as sanders  
averagejoe : 6/2/2020 4:32 pm : link
In comment 14914681 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 14914673 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14914667 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


could be OLINE but sometimes 1 cuts and 4 yards works
probably multiple things that cause this



I'd like that too, but he also breaks 80 yarders because of them so I'll take the good with the bad. I'd also like to see him with a better O-line to see how it effects his patience.

All things considered he rushed for 5 yards a clip his rookie year, 4.8 pyc overall behind a really bad line.



Exactly, I loved Barry Sanders and watched him every chance I could get. It's a catch-22 with those guys. In a sense, their strength is also a weakness. Yes, it is frustrating to watch them go 10 carries for 1 yard, and barely getting by the line of scrimmage.

However, the patience and vision that produces that is also what allows for the 80 yard runs. An added aspect is that rather than the 4 yards a clip bruisers, I am hopeful Barkley's career will be a bit longer than the average back.

An improved OL and a mobile QB will be huge for Barkley. I expect him to reach a whole new level in the next couple of years.

The problem with Barkley/Sanders is obvious. Giants get ten possessions a game. They break one long spectacular run per game. Everyone is amazed and thrilled. The other nine possessions they have no yards and Giants are punting. That does not really help their teams win. Patience is not a virtue when you are trying to move the chains. He needs to run harder between tackles.
RE: RE: RE: would still like barkley to not dance aound as much as sanders  
UConn4523 : 6/2/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 14914704 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 14914673 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14914667 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


could be OLINE but sometimes 1 cuts and 4 yards works
probably multiple things that cause this



I'd like that too, but he also breaks 80 yarders because of them so I'll take the good with the bad. I'd also like to see him with a better O-line to see how it effects his patience.

All things considered he rushed for 5 yards a clip his rookie year, 4.8 pyc overall behind a really bad line.



I think it's more about judgement. THere's a time and place. Emmitt Smith was great about that. When the game situation calls for getting the 3rd and 2 and keeping the ball, get the damn 2 yards, don't dance around. when the big play is more necessary, than go ahead and try for the home run play.


I don't disagree but we are talking about two pretty opposite end of the spectrum OLines.

I don't think we know for sure what Barkley will do with a competent OLine in front of him. Maybe he still tries to do too much on occasion, or maybe his awareness is better since he will have more to work with. What I do know is that without him hitting those huge runs we are an even worse football team so I guess we will see.
Has Barkley played with a decent OL yet?  
George from PA : 6/2/2020 4:54 pm : link
Lets be fair.....he might get caught for a one yard gain.

But if OL can run block....Barkely with legit holes....watch out
RE: RE: RE: RE: would still like barkley to not dance aound as much as sanders  
LBH15 : 6/2/2020 5:04 pm : link
In comment 14914713 averagejoe said:
Quote:


The problem with Barkley/Sanders is obvious. Giants get ten possessions a game. They break one long spectacular run per game. Everyone is amazed and thrilled. The other nine possessions they have no yards and Giants are punting. That does not really help their teams win. Patience is not a virtue when you are trying to move the chains. He needs to run harder between tackles.


While I am sure Barkley would agree he has things he still needs to develop with his game, him running harder between the tackles is probably #198 on the problems the NY Giants need to concern themselves with.
I  
DG_89 : 6/2/2020 5:14 pm : link
was gonna say Edgerrin James or Ahman Green but neither one have Barkley's power. However both guys could run and were damn good receivers
RE: OJ Simpson  
Dave : 6/2/2020 5:35 pm : link
In comment 14914670 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
The Juice could run you over, jump over you or juke you out of your socks. Hopefully SB doesn't have the stab you part of his game.


this is who i think of too
one and only....  
BCD : 6/2/2020 5:41 pm : link
.....
Eric Dickerson. He had the same combination of great speed and power.  
Jack Stroud : 6/2/2020 5:51 pm : link
.
Saquon is 25 lbs heavier  
Chip : 6/2/2020 5:51 pm : link
than Simpson, Billy Sims both 210. As well as Sanders, Tomlinson and Sayers. He potentially can be better than all of them.
RE: one and only....  
eric2425ny : 6/2/2020 5:58 pm : link
In comment 14914727 BCD said:
Quote:
.....


Agreed, I can’t really find a comparable. He’s like five of these guys rolled into one. He’s got some Barry Sanders, some OJ, some Dickerson, some Sayers, some Bo Jackson.

What makes a comparison difficult is the fact that his closest comparable players in terms of size and speed mostly played when RB’s were not really utilized in the passing game.
RE: Saquon is 25 lbs heavier  
Milton : 6/2/2020 6:48 pm : link
In comment 14914731 Chip said:
Quote:
than Simpson, Billy Sims both 210. As well as Sanders, Tomlinson and Sayers. He potentially can be better than all of them.
Everybody is 25 lbs heavier now. Sayers played in the day when 300 pound linemen were few and far between.
Twitchier ray rice  
nyballa0891 : 6/2/2020 7:05 pm : link
Think body types and skill sets are similar, saquon is just more athletically gifted
A stronger Marshall Faulk?  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/2/2020 7:57 pm : link
Thurman Thomas maybe?
I'm in the Bo Jackson  
Boatie Warrant : 6/2/2020 9:49 pm : link
Barry Sanders camp. He can do what they both could. The question is will he for an entire career and at a high level?
Thank you everyone  
arniefez : 6/2/2020 10:00 pm : link
I really needed a good laugh. This thread is hilarious. If BBI is still around someone needs to repost this in about 5 years and we'll see how Barkley compares to the all time greats. In the mean time maybe he can pick up a blitz or two and run over a few guys in between the tackles for a few first downs.
RE: Thank you everyone  
Belowtheshadows : 6/2/2020 10:18 pm : link
In comment 14914781 arniefez said:
Quote:
I really needed a good laugh. This thread is hilarious. If BBI is still around someone needs to repost this in about 5 years and we'll see how Barkley compares to the all time greats. In the mean time maybe he can pick up a blitz or two and run over a few guys in between the tackles for a few first downs.
Man you're hilarious. You must have thought Marshall Faulk was pure shit after his first 3 seasons. Because running over guys is what delineates a great back from a bad back.Yeah he definitely should run through the tackles when the line is creating zero holes.
According to SI.com's latest survey of  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:42 am : link
"NFL scouts", Zeke Elliot is the best RB in the NFC East.

Must've tabbed Marc Ross for that opinion, and others with similar skills.
Belichick called Barkley the best RB in the league  
Milton : 1:24 am : link
Not the obligatory "one of the best" that we generally hear when teams are facing a top RB. He felt safe saying "the best" because he was just stating the obvious.
Floyd Little  
No Where Man : 1:26 am : link
.
RE: Thank you everyone  
BlueLou'sBack : 2:12 am : link
In comment 14914781 arniefez said:
Quote:
I really needed a good laugh. This thread is hilarious. If BBI is still around someone needs to repost this in about 5 years and we'll see how Barkley compares to the all time greats. In the mean time maybe he can pick up a blitz or two and run over a few guys in between the tackles for a few first downs.


If BBI is around? I'll bet BBI outlasts arniefez...

It takes a special kinda Stoopid to hate on Barkley. I can understand "no RB is worth the 2nd overall pick" argument even if I don't buy in, but hating Saquon and professing he lacks talent?

That takes a sub simian IQ.
Walter...  
Brown_Hornet : 7:38 am : link
...Payton.
RE: Thank you everyone  
UConn4523 : 8:21 am : link
In comment 14914781 arniefez said:
Quote:
I really needed a good laugh. This thread is hilarious. If BBI is still around someone needs to repost this in about 5 years and we'll see how Barkley compares to the all time greats. In the mean time maybe he can pick up a blitz or two and run over a few guys in between the tackles for a few first downs.


Maybe you can put your money where your mouth is and actually post something that's worth reading on occasion. I don't expect you to bat 1,000 but i'm not sure if you've even gotten on base yet.
Saquon Barkley  
arniefez : 8:42 am : link
seems like a good person and someone worth rooting for. You don't have to be a SR VP of Player Personnel to see he is insanely talented and has athletic gifts that are rare.

While being one of the worst teams in the NFL using the 2nd pick in the draft on a RB is one of the biggest of dozens of horrible decisions the Giants have made since Super Bowl 46.

The horse is dead from explaining the lack of positional value, salary cap implications and lack of supporting talent.

The Giants record since Barkley was drafted speaks for itself.

So many of the great RBs that people on this thread are WAY WAY prematurely comparing Barkley to never won a thing. Sanders, OJ, Dickerson, even Payton, who finally won as a passenger at the very end, were sideshows not part of winning teams.

Barkley is two years in let's see where he is 5 years from now.
we get it  
UConn4523 : 9:08 am : link
you let us know every chance you get. Maybe move on?

The OP asked about the closest comparison in the history of the league, he didn't ask about anything else.
and you still don't understand the question  
UConn4523 : 9:09 am : link
no one is comparing careers and the responses have been pretty clear that they are comparing the talent level, running style, etc.

No one is saying that to date Barkley has equaled Barry Sanders' or Marshall Faulk in career achievements.
LOL...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:35 am : link
The rationalization here is funny!

Quote:
even Payton, who finally won as a passenger at the very end, were sideshows not part of winning teams


Over 1500 yards and 9 TD's is being a "passenger"?? I like how you didn't mention the RB's who he's compared to who had team success like Brown, Dorsett and Faulk.

Not only that, it was another way to work in the angle that it is management's fault!!
RE: Similar to?  
mfsd : 9:37 am : link
In comment 14914688 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Most RBs in the later rounds...


Haha this is the post of the thread.

The question is, who is Sam Darnold most similar to?

I’d say a combo of Brady, Marino and Montana, only better. With the speed of Vick and the size and durability of Big Ben.

In fact the only real Darnold comp is Superman.
RE: Saquon Barkley  
KDavies : 9:46 am : link
In comment 14914824 arniefez said:
Quote:
seems like a good person and someone worth rooting for. You don't have to be a SR VP of Player Personnel to see he is insanely talented and has athletic gifts that are rare.

While being one of the worst teams in the NFL using the 2nd pick in the draft on a RB is one of the biggest of dozens of horrible decisions the Giants have made since Super Bowl 46.

The horse is dead from explaining the lack of positional value, salary cap implications and lack of supporting talent.

The Giants record since Barkley was drafted speaks for itself.

So many of the great RBs that people on this thread are WAY WAY prematurely comparing Barkley to never won a thing. Sanders, OJ, Dickerson, even Payton, who finally won as a passenger at the very end, were sideshows not part of winning teams.

Barkley is two years in let's see where he is 5 years from now.


Um, ok. Those players were hardly sideshows. Obviously, you need more than just a great RB to win football games. Big insight there.

Are you seriously arguing that there is a correlation to where great RBs lead to losing football? You conveniently leave out all of the great RBs that have been on winning teams, including some mentioned in this thread (ie. Faulk).

I can cite Dan Marino and leave out all of the great QBs who have won SBs and say just because you have a great QB, doesn't mean you win. Genius argument.
Sweetness, a passenger?  
trueblueinpw : 9:51 am : link
Baha haha!

In a year of ridiculous statements, that may actually be the most ridiculous.

But, yeah, thanks for coming out.
Bigger, more powerful version of Faulk but a different kind of wiggle  
JonC : 9:58 am : link
He has rare elusiveness especially for 230 lbs and is very hard to tackle for one defender, but I don't see a ton of Sanders in him. Sanders was unique in that defenders struggled to even lay a hand on him.

He's got some Bo Jackson in him in how he can get to and capture the edge for breakaway runs, but no back had Bo's blazing straight line speed.

The only back that reminds me of Dickerson was Ahman Green, with the smooth, silent, pumping high knee sprinter's gate. Dickerson was next-generation talent in his prime.
What would Elway do without that passenger  
UConn4523 : 9:59 am : link
Terrell Davis?
Sideshows  
LBH15 : 10:04 am : link
Barry Sanders
OJ Simpson
Eric Dickerson
Walter Peyton


Tomlinson is a good answer  
Eric on Li : 10:19 am : link
he was probably a little better between the tackles and Barkley a little better home run hitter, but pretty similar. 2 best all around running backs since Marshall Faulk probably (since AP was never as much of a threat as a receiver).

Just need to hope Saquon can have the same kind of longevity as those guys.

Tomlinson had 8 1k seasons, 5 pro bowls, and 3 all pro.
Faulk had 7 1k seasons, 8 pro bowls, and 3 all pro.

Saquon is 2/2 with 1k seasons and has 1 pro bowl so he is on track if he can have another 5 good years out of the 7 years left in his 20's.
Like Barkley  
blueblood : 10:51 am : link
hasnt done enough for me yet to give an accurate comparison. Right now Id say Faulk or Edgerrin James.
I’m thinking Faulk is the closest...  
trueblueinpw : 11:48 am : link
Barks is mid height for a back, so not long and strong like E Dick and Eddie George and AP. Not short and hiding behind the OL before exploding into the second level LBs like Emitt and Barry. Your gonna see Barks coming at you but he’s got that wiggle in the hole, he can run over LBs and he’s got that get away gear in the third level.

He’s just not physical enough for me to compare him to Sweetness. Sweetness is the second greatest football player I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. And man was he physical. If you could catch him, he’d often make you wish you couldn’t. But body type, raw talent and overall game seem really close. Payton was a great team member, an outstanding human being and he was an amazing worker and everything I read about Barks is similar.

Faulk seems like the best fit. I’m thinking here again about body type and talent set. Faulk was a terrific route runner and could read the defenses. I’m really hoping Garrett can get DJ8 and Barks some synergy and some great plays. This too though is gonna depend on Barks ability to pass pro.

And yeah, I know Barks has a lot more to accomplish before he’s in the same room as Faulk and Payton who are two of the all time greatest ever to buckle a chin strap in the NFL. But he’s got the skills and the work ethic. Really looking forward to seeing what he does this season.
Passenger  
crick n NC : 4:15 pm : link
Seeing TD on that list ^  
trueblueinpw : 4:47 pm : link
At 5'11" Dorsett is the same height as Barks but 40 pounds lighter! Barks is a freaking beast man. Speaking of beast's, Saquon is also the same height as Marshawn Lynch who's listed at 215. It's just crazy to think of how Barks can move that much weight the way he does. He could be such a punisher!
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions