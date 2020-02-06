What other RB, past or present is most similar to Barkley? trueblueinpw : 6/2/2020 1:44 pm

Talking pigskin at work today and we were trying to think of which running back in the NFL was most like Barkley. We came up with Barry Sanders, because he could score anytime he touched the ball from anywhere on the field and Sanders was a terrific receiver. But the body type obvy isn’t the same. The other backs we considered were Walter Payton, which is close but I think Payton was a much more physical runner than Barks has been so far. I was also thinking maybe Eric Dickerson? He was so smooth and he had that get away gear where he just seemed to pull away from the defenders.



Ultimately though, none of these seems quite right as a comparison to Saquon. Barkley is so strong and so big and fast and with good hands and smart and great off the field too (which isn’t necessarily part of the comparison but I think Walter Payton was the greatest RB and a great person). Anyway, what back do you think he’s most like, past or present?