Best Giants Player at each number..

1st and 10 : 6/3/2020 8:29 am
I saw a list of the best NFL players at each number and thought it would be fun to do this for the Giants. I will list out a few that come to mind right away:

10 Eli Manning
11 Phil Simms
13 Odell
20 Tiki
56 LT
58 Banks
81 Amani Toomer
89 Bavaro
I think if Boss has a longer healthier  
CMicks3110 : 6/3/2020 8:30 am : link
Career, he could be in the same conversation as Bavaro at 89
I also disagree  
CMicks3110 : 6/3/2020 8:31 am : link
Jackrabbit was better than Tiki at #20
Tiki’s jersey # was 21  
MadPlaid : 6/3/2020 8:37 am : link
RE: I also disagree  
crackerjack465 : 6/3/2020 8:37 am : link
In comment 14914818 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
Jackrabbit was better than Tiki at #20


Tiki over Jackrabbit? Tiki is a borderline HoF and should be in. Jackrabbit was an above average corner.

It doesn't matter since Tiki was 21 though.
RE: I also disagree  
TrueBlue56 : 6/3/2020 8:37 am : link
In comment 14914818 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
Jackrabbit was better than Tiki at #20


Tiki wore 21, so no debate needed
Joe Morris was 20  
MadPlaid : 6/3/2020 8:37 am : link
I still think of Brad VanPelt...  
BamaBlue : 6/3/2020 8:39 am : link
at #10.

#44 Ahmad Bradshaw (Sorry Doug Kotar)

#20 Joe Morris (sorry Tiki)

#3 Pete Gogolak

#2 Raul Allegre

#45 Pete Athas

#43 Spider Lockhart

I feel pretty good  
Azul Grande : 6/3/2020 8:52 am : link
About Strahan at 92
76  
Big Blue '56 : 6/3/2020 8:57 am : link
Rosy Grier
79  
Big Blue '56 : 6/3/2020 8:58 am : link
Rosy Brown
70  
Big Blue '56 : 6/3/2020 8:58 am : link
Sam Huff
70  
Big Blue '56 : 6/3/2020 9:00 am : link
Leonard Marshall

Between Huff and Marshall, you choose
No Carson @ 53  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/3/2020 9:00 am : link
Tuck with  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/3/2020 9:01 am : link
91.
Old guys  
yalebowl : 6/3/2020 9:02 am : link
#40. Joe Morrison
#16. Frank Gifford
#29. Alex Webster
#14. Y A Tittle
RE: Old guys  
Del Shofner : 6/3/2020 9:10 am : link
In comment 14914835 yalebowl said:
Quote:
#40. Joe Morrison
#16. Frank Gifford
#29. Alex Webster
#14. Y A Tittle


#85
forget the numbers  
UConn4523 : 6/3/2020 9:12 am : link
Jenkins had a better career than Tiki Barber? What?
RE: I think if Boss has a longer healthier  
Rudy5757 : 6/3/2020 9:18 am : link
In comment 14914817 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
Career, he could be in the same conversation as Bavaro at 89


I have to respectfully disagree. Boss was nowhere near the player that Bavaro was. Boss was a nice solid player but not on the same level as Bavaro. They played in different era's so just comparing stats they look similar.
RE: forget the numbers  
Jim in Tampa : 6/3/2020 9:22 am : link
In comment 14914841 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Jenkins had a better career than Tiki Barber? What?

Read his post again. He was poking fun at the OP for suggesting that Tiki wore #20, when he actually wore #21.
yeah I see that now  
UConn4523 : 6/3/2020 9:24 am : link
whew, glad someone doesn't actually think that, haha.
Boss???  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2020 9:28 am : link
Longer career? Uh, he only played 6 years and Bavaro 10 years. Boss was mediocre at best. Overachiever who did a very nice job, but to say better than Bavaro?
from the retire number list  
US1 Giants : 6/3/2020 9:29 am : link
1 Ray Flaherty
4 Tuffy Leemans
7 Mel Hein
42 Charlie Conerly
50 Ken Strong

don't think any of those posted yet
How about adding  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2020 9:31 am : link
#38 Bob Tucker. Excellent TE in the day. Also former Pottstown Firebird.
RE: I feel pretty good  
giants#1 : 6/3/2020 9:31 am : link
In comment 14914827 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
About Strahan at 92


How did this take 10+ posts?
How about 75?  
Angel Eyes : 6/3/2020 9:33 am : link
The big names that stand out to me are Jim Katcavage, George Martin, and Keith Hamilton.
72 - Osi?  
giants#1 : 6/3/2020 9:35 am : link
You can make an argument that a healthy Shockey would've had a better career than Bavaro (I know different #s), but Boss isn't even in the conversation.

Speaking of Shockey, who else is in competition for 80? Calloway?

17 - Plax?

69 - Seubert? (probably someone better, but loved hearing #69 is eligible...)

obscure tidbit  
Victor in CT : 6/3/2020 9:38 am : link
Center Jim Clack wore both 56 and 58. Tie Giants got him at the end of his career to play C after he had a good career at PIT. He wore 56, retired after 1980, came back in 1981 when Ernie Hughes got hurt and helped lead the OL on that playoff run when LT was already wearing 56
#75  
eric2425ny : 6/3/2020 9:39 am : link
Jonas Seawright

Kidding, #75 - Keith Hamilton

#31 - Jason Sehorn
98 Jessie Armstead  
US1 Giants : 6/3/2020 9:40 am : link
anyone better than Armstead at 98?
RE: How about 75?  
Victor in CT : 6/3/2020 9:40 am : link
In comment 14914852 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
The big names that stand out to me are Jim Katcavage, George Martin, and Keith Hamilton.


George Martin gets my vote
...  
US1 Giants : 6/3/2020 9:44 am : link
45 Emlen Tunnell
22 Dick Lynch
I think Rosey Brown takes 79  
Angel Eyes : 6/3/2020 9:47 am : link
need a running list in # order  
giants#1 : 6/3/2020 9:48 am : link
fun fact  
Matt in SGS : 6/3/2020 9:51 am : link
the Giants didn't use numbers in the #90s until 1980 (Kervin Wyatt was the first to wear #99). So when you go through the numbers in the 90s, you won't have much to choose from.
88  
Phil in LA : 6/3/2020 9:51 am : link
Hakeem Nicks, plust Ike Hilliard plus part of Shockey's Giant career.
8 Daniel Jones  
US1 Giants : 6/3/2020 9:54 am : link
don't think there is much competition for that number.
76...  
Angel Eyes : 6/3/2020 9:55 am : link
Rosey Grier, Jumbo Elliott, and Chris Snee come to mind as solid players. Curtis McGriff, Ereck Flowers, and Nate Solder... not so much.
Boss  
lugnut : 6/3/2020 10:02 am : link
If you play for 6 years and you're an "overachiever" for that time... maybe that you means you're actually a good player?
I read all the posts  
joeinpa : 6/3/2020 10:06 am : link
Will only add

38. Bob Tucker
Not sure how it came up  
emcca005 : 6/3/2020 10:06 am : link
but I was chatting with some buddies and Eli came up. I made the argument (homerism at first) that he may be the greatest #10 in NFL History. When you go back and look it's actually not a far fetched argument, Giants fan or not
RE: 72 - Osi?  
RiffRaff : 6/3/2020 10:09 am : link
In comment 14914853 giants#1 said:
Quote:
You can make an argument that a healthy Shockey would've had a better career than Bavaro (I know different #s), but Boss isn't even in the conversation.

Speaking of Shockey, who else is in competition for 80? Calloway?



Who else is in competition for 80?!? Calloway?!? Are you freaking kidding me? Holy Alzheimer's Batman!!! How about a terrific Wide Receiver in 2011 by the name of VICTOR CRUZ!!!! Salsa anyone?!?

In all seriousness, an argument could be made for either Jeremy Shockey or Victor Cruz at 80. I loved both players personally, but I'll give the nod to Victor because he was a nicer person.
Not saying Boss  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2020 10:11 am : link
wasn't a "good" player but to compare him to Bavaro is hilarious IMO. That's all, nothing more.
#53  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2020 10:19 am : link
Harry Carson and #64 John Mendenhall.
13  
FJ : 6/3/2020 10:19 am : link
I'll take Dave Jennings over Odell. Longer career with the Giants and he was among the best punters in the league the whole time.
5  
FJ : 6/3/2020 10:20 am : link
Kerry Collins
Not saying he was better than Bavaro  
US1 Giants : 6/3/2020 10:20 am : link
but Fred Dryer also wore 89
Andy Robustelli is another competitor for 81  
Angel Eyes : 6/3/2020 10:22 am : link
Excellent point!  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2020 10:23 am : link
Dryer was a beast but really was much better with the Rams.
Number 74... Ereck Flowers! Just kidding,  
Angel Eyes : 6/3/2020 10:32 am : link
Erik Howard.

30  
Phil in LA : 6/3/2020 10:33 am : link
Ron Johnson, Dave Megget or Charles Way?
Charles Way #30  
Milton : 6/3/2020 10:34 am : link
Meggett also wore #30 but he did the number no favors.
He was a great player for the Giants  
Phil in LA : 6/3/2020 10:36 am : link
and presumably wasn't wearing his giants uni when committing crimes post Giants career. Maybe the Pats corrupted him,.
RE: Boss  
Dr. D : 6/3/2020 10:37 am : link
In comment 14914879 lugnut said:
Quote:
If you play for 6 years and you're an "overachiever" for that time... maybe that you means you're actually a good player?

I don't think anyone is dissing Boss, they're just saying he was never going to be as good as Bavaro, no matter how long he played. Bavaro was borderline HOFer. Hard to believe anyone who saw them both play, would make the comparison and it's no disrespect to Boss.
#25  
Marty866b : 6/3/2020 10:39 am : link
Mark Collins.
Sorry my bad on Tiki  
1st and 10 : 6/3/2020 10:42 am : link
Agree on Carson and Strahan. Who wore 1 in our history?
#27  
eric2425ny : 6/3/2020 10:44 am : link
Rodney Hampton, close second would be Jacobs
Also  
eric2425ny : 6/3/2020 10:45 am : link
#24 - Ottis Anderson
Best player numbers in my lifetime, not already mentioned:  
Gene Filipski : 6/3/2020 10:48 am : link
#14 Y. A. Tittle.
#20 Jimmy Patton Safety and borderline HOFer.
#42 Charlie Conerly QB
#44 Kyle Rote WR.
#45 Ellen Tunnell S and Homer Jones, IMO greatest WR in Giants history.
#55 Ray Wietecha C.
#85 Del Shofner. WR.
Go back in time. 1950s and 1960s.  
Ivan15 : 6/3/2020 10:48 am : link
70 Sam Huff, among the best ever
44 Kyle Rote, more famous as a college player but loved by teammates. Half the team named their kids “Kyle”
24 Tucker Frederickson
33 Mel Triplett
40 Joe Morrison, Mr. Versatility and the only guy ballsy enough to retire his own jersey.
20 Jimmy Patton
66 Jack Stroud
58 Carl Banks  
Chris684 : 6/3/2020 10:48 am : link
98 Jessie Armstead

27 Brandon Jacobs

51 Zak DeOssie

#44  
eric2425ny : 6/3/2020 10:57 am : link
Maurice Carthon, huge part of our running success with his blocking.
#41  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2020 11:05 am : link
Willie Williams.
#87  
Gap92 : 6/3/2020 11:05 am : link
Howard Cross
RE: I think if Boss has a longer healthier  
Spider56 : 6/3/2020 11:06 am : link
In comment 14914817 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
Career, he could be in the same conversation as Bavaro at 89


This gets my vote for dumbest post of the day ... btw, Bavaro’s career was limited by injuries too.
#9  
Gap92 : 6/3/2020 11:10 am : link
Matt Bahr
In prior Comment, forgot following numbers:  
Gene Filipski : 6/3/2020 11:13 am : link
#25 Mark Collins.
#36 Mark Haynes.

From my high school:
#2/#15/#50 Mickey Murtagh OG, C, LB.
#23 Jonathan Hilliman RB.
#25 Will Hill S and torn between Mark Collins and him as to better player😄
George Martin  
jvm52106 : 6/3/2020 11:18 am : link
over Hammer for a ton of reasons. George Martin was amazing when you consider he still played quite a bit even after the Giants went 3-4. He was a small DE to begin with and even smaller as a 3-4 end. Martin scored a number of Defensive Td's and even scored as a goal line TE. When you think of the Patriots and Mike Vrabel, that was BB's and BP's mo back in the days of the Giants.

59- Brian Williams. If not for the eye injury who knows where his career would have gone.
RE: 30  
PatersonPlank : 6/3/2020 11:23 am : link
In comment 14914898 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
Ron Johnson, Dave Megget or Charles Way?


Ron Johnson in a blow out. I guess people are forgetting just how good the guy was. He was one of the best RB's in football, could catch and run.
RE: RE: 30  
Spider56 : 6/3/2020 11:30 am : link
In comment 14914925 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 14914898 Phil in LA said:

Quote:
Ron Johnson, Dave Megget or Charles Way?

Ron Johnson in a blow out. I guess people are forgetting just how good the guy was. He was one of the best RB's in football, could catch and run.


+1 ... Ron Johnson was a shining star on some very bad teams.
Here’s a link to Big Blue View on all the numbers from 2010 ...  
Spider56 : 6/3/2020 11:36 am : link
A good page to take you down memory lane ... Note ... #81 did not go to Amani Toomer ... There was once a guy named Robustelli.
Link - ( New Window )
Paterson Plank  
Gene Filipski : 6/3/2020 11:44 am : link
While George Martin was a very good player for the Giants, IMO hands-down best player to ever wear #75 for the Giants was Jim Katcavage, who was All-Pro and Pro Bowler three times. Was part of the defensive line of Andy Robustelli, Roset Grier and Dick Modzelewski. That defensive line was pretty dominant in its day.

Which just got me thinking: what was the most dominant defensive line for its time? Of course, players were smaller back in the 1950s and 1960s because of more advanced training methods today, training all year long and not needing a second job in the off-season and for players in the 1950s, they had been raised in the Great Depression when food was not as available as today.

In answer to the question asked in one of the prior Comments, as far as I know the only player to wear #1 for the Giants was QB Benny Friedman.

Forgot two players that my Dad raved about:

#73 Arnold Weinmeister DT
#78 Al Derogatis DT. Paul Zimmerman once called him the greatest football analyst ever on TV or radio. Did broadcasts with the great Marty Glickman and also the great Curt Gowdy. Was the Tony Romo of his day in that after the first quarter, he would accurately forecast the next offensive play to be run by either team. Took into account down, distance, ball location on the field, players on the field, etc. without the benefit of today's computer, advanced stats, etc.Was correct probably 75% of the time. Was absolutely amazing.

Excellent point  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2020 11:53 am : link
about Ron Johnson. The 2 best RB's during a 5-6 year span in the early 70's were Johnson and Larry Brown from the Redskins who went to I believe 4-5 pro bowls.
# 18  
Dave in PA : 6/3/2020 11:55 am : link
I’d give that to Jeff Feagles, though may be overlooking an old timer here. Not often you can say a punter was one of the more influential players on a championship team
RE: # 18  
Victor in CT : 6/3/2020 12:00 pm : link
In comment 14914936 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
I’d give that to Jeff Feagles, though may be overlooking an old timer here. Not often you can say a punter was one of the more influential players on a championship team


than # 5 Sean Landeta
RE: Here’s a link to Big Blue View on all the numbers from 2010 ...  
Del Shofner : 6/3/2020 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14914930 Spider56 said:
Quote:
A good page to take you down memory lane ... Note ... #81 did not go to Amani Toomer ... There was once a guy named Robustelli. Link - ( New Window )


... and #85 went to David Tyree instead of Del Shofner. With all respect to Tyree, I think that's recency bias.
RE: Paterson Plank  
Angel Eyes : 6/3/2020 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14914931 Gene Filipski said:
Quote:
While George Martin was a very good player for the Giants, IMO hands-down best player to ever wear #75 for the Giants was Jim Katcavage, who was All-Pro and Pro Bowler three times. Was part of the defensive line of Andy Robustelli, Roset Grier and Dick Modzelewski. That defensive line was pretty dominant in its day.

Which just got me thinking: what was the most dominant defensive line for its time? Of course, players were smaller back in the 1950s and 1960s because of more advanced training methods today, training all year long and not needing a second job in the off-season and for players in the 1950s, they had been raised in the Great Depression when food was not as available as today.

In answer to the question asked in one of the prior Comments, as far as I know the only player to wear #1 for the Giants was QB Benny Friedman.

Forgot two players that my Dad raved about:

#73 Arnold Weinmeister DT
#78 Al Derogatis DT. Paul Zimmerman once called him the greatest football analyst ever on TV or radio. Did broadcasts with the great Marty Glickman and also the great Curt Gowdy. Was the Tony Romo of his day in that after the first quarter, he would accurately forecast the next offensive play to be run by either team. Took into account down, distance, ball location on the field, players on the field, etc. without the benefit of today's computer, advanced stats, etc.Was correct probably 75% of the time. Was absolutely amazing.

Front Four Defensive Lines: You’d have to start from the 1950s onward since the 4-3 really began in the 1950s. The Giants had a pretty good one from the 50s to the 60s with Katcavage, Modzelewski (did I spell that right?), Rosey Grier, and Andy Robustelli. Robustelli is in the Hall and I recently read a case for Katcavage to be there as well.

https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/state-your-case/katcavage-almost-hofer-on-almost-dynasty-giants

For the most dominant of the 60s, probably the Fearsome Foursome of Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy. Though there are a lot of contenders like the Purple People Eaters (Carl Eller, Gary Larsen, Alan Page, and Jim “Wrong Way” Marshall) and the Packers’ defensive line (Willie Davis, Ron Kostelnik, Henry Jordan, and Lionel Aldridge).

For the 1970s, probably the Steel Curtain of L.C, Greenwood, “Mean” Joe Greene, Ernie Holmes, and Dwight “Mad Dog” White. Second that era would be the Cowboys’ Doomsday Defense of Jethro Pugh, Bob Lilly (later Randy “The Manster” White, and Harvey Martin. The left end spot is tricky since they had Larry Cole who lagged behind a bit and Ed “Too Tall” Jones (who didn’t).
Another great Hall if Fame 10  
joeinpa : 6/3/2020 12:32 pm : link
Fran Tarkington
80  
uncledave : 6/3/2020 12:40 pm : link
Shockey
sorry if mentioned above  
Eliyah : 6/3/2020 12:40 pm : link
Spider Lockheart #43
Antrelle Rolle #26

RE: Andy Robustelli is another competitor for 81  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6/3/2020 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14914893 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
.


Not just a competitor, but the definite answer for that number. He is deservedly in the Hall of Fame. Toomer is a good player, but definitely no Hall of Fame candidate.
Pretty easy  
YAJ2112 : 6/3/2020 1:15 pm : link
#10 - Jeff Feagles
#17 - Jeff Feagles
#18 - Jeff Feagles
RE: I read all the posts  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/3/2020 2:27 pm : link
In comment 14914881 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Will only add

38. Bob Tucker


Thanks. I wanted to mention Tucker in the "best hands?" thread, but drew a blank re his name.
#9 Lawrence "Prime" Tynes  
FranknWeezer : 6/3/2020 2:34 pm : link
for sure.
#9 Georgie Hunt  
Jimmy Brown : 6/3/2020 2:42 pm : link
Pk. Have his jersey. Got it from someone who worked for the Giants.
RE: RE: 72 - Osi?  
giants#1 : 6/3/2020 2:56 pm : link
In comment 14914884 RiffRaff said:
Quote:
In comment 14914853 giants#1 said:


Quote:


You can make an argument that a healthy Shockey would've had a better career than Bavaro (I know different #s), but Boss isn't even in the conversation.

Speaking of Shockey, who else is in competition for 80? Calloway?





Who else is in competition for 80?!? Calloway?!? Are you freaking kidding me? Holy Alzheimer's Batman!!! How about a terrific Wide Receiver in 2011 by the name of VICTOR CRUZ!!!! Salsa anyone?!?

In all seriousness, an argument could be made for either Jeremy Shockey or Victor Cruz at 80. I loved both players personally, but I'll give the nod to Victor because he was a nicer person.


Ha, good call, not sure how I blanked on Cruz, my oldest daughter even has his jersey!

RE: Not sure how it came up  
BamaBlue : 6/3/2020 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14914882 emcca005 said:
Quote:
but I was chatting with some buddies and Eli came up. I made the argument (homerism at first) that he may be the greatest #10 in NFL History. When you go back and look it's actually not a far fetched argument, Giants fan or not


I think you have to consider another Giant (and HOFer) who also wore #10... Fran Tarkenton.
RE: 30  
yalebowl : 6/3/2020 7:24 pm : link

Ron Johnson all the way

In comment 14914898 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
Ron Johnson, Dave Megget or Charles Way?
1 Red Badgro.  
Jack Stroud : 6/3/2020 7:40 pm : link
52 - Pepper Johnson  
Greg from LI : 6/3/2020 8:36 pm : link
65 - Bart Oates
#67  
eric2425ny : 6/3/2020 8:40 pm : link
Kareem McKenzie

#66 David Diehl

RE: RE: Here’s a link to Big Blue View on all the numbers from 2010 ...  
adamg : 6/3/2020 10:45 pm : link
In comment 14914939 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 14914930 Spider56 said:


Quote:


A good page to take you down memory lane ... Note ... #81 did not go to Amani Toomer ... There was once a guy named Robustelli. Link - ( New Window )



... and #85 went to David Tyree instead of Del Shofner. With all respect to Tyree, I think that's recency bias.


No offense. But your bias is pretty evident in this case...
29  
flycatcher : 6/3/2020 11:11 pm : link
Myron Guyton
A running List (did it quick so sorry for SP)  
1st and 10 : 1:29 am : link
1 Ray Flaherty
2 Raul Allegre
3 Pete Gogolak
4 Tuffy Leemans
5 Kerry Collins, Landetta
7 Mel Hein
9 Matt Bahr, Tynes, George Hunt
10 Eli Manning
11 Phil Simms
13 Odell, Dave Jennings
14 Y.A. Tittle
16 Frank Gifford
17 Plax
18 Feagles
20 Joe Morris, Jimmy Patton
21 Tiki
22 Dick Lynch
24 Tucker Fredrickson
25 Mark Collins
26 Antrel Rolle
27 Brandon Jacobs
29 Alex Webster, Myron Guyton
30 Ron Johnson, Dave Jennings, Charles Way
31 Sehorn
33 Mel Triplett
36 Mark Haynes
38 Bob Tucker
40 Joe Morrison
41 Willie Williams
42 Charlie Conerly
43 Spiker Lockhart
44 Bradshaw, Kyle Rote, Maurice Carthon
45 Emlen Tunnell, Homer Jones
50 Ken Strong
51 Zak Deossie
52 Pepper Johnson
53 Carson
55 Ray Wietecha
56 LT
58 Banks
59 Brian Williams
64 John Mendenhall
65 Bart Oates
66 Jack Stroud, David Diehl
67 Kareem Mackenzie
69 Seuburt
70 Sam Huff, Leonard Marshall
72 Osi
73 Arnold Weinmeister
74 Erik Howard
75 George Martin, Keith Hamilton, Jim Katcavage
76 Rosy Grier, Jumbo Elliot, Chris Snee
78 Al Derogatis
79 Rosy Brown
80 Shockey, Calloway, Cruz
81 Amani Toomer
85 Del Shofner, Tyree
87 Howard Cross
89 Bavaro
92 Strahan
98 Jessie Armstead

Add to it and vote away at the numbers with multiple names.
RE: RE: RE: Here’s a link to Big Blue View on all the numbers from 2010 ...  
Victor in CT : 7:28 am : link
In comment 14915174 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14914939 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 14914930 Spider56 said:


Quote:


A good page to take you down memory lane ... Note ... #81 did not go to Amani Toomer ... There was once a guy named Robustelli. Link - ( New Window )



... and #85 went to David Tyree instead of Del Shofner. With all respect to Tyree, I think that's recency bias.



No offense. But your bias is pretty evident in this case...


His bias?? Tyree made an all time memorable play, but he was a STer. Del Shofner was a top WR for a decade. It's not close.
@#24 Anderson vs Frederickson is a good one ...  
Spider56 : 8:21 am : link
OJ played in 83 reg season games gaining 2300 yards with 35 TDs and another 430 yds / 3 TDs in the playoffs, all after the age of 30 ... Tucker’s career was marred by bad knees and he played in 66 games with 2200 yds, 9 TDs plus another 8 receiving. He retired at age 28. My vote goes to OJ even if only because of the hit he laid on Kelso in the SB.
A few more but not on 1st and 10’s list  
MadPlaid : 8:56 am : link
81 Andy Robustelli
55 Gary Reasons
55 Brian Kelley
27 Rodney Hampton
10 Fran Tarkenton
24 O. J. Anderson
26 Saquon Barkley
64 Jim Burt
91 Justin Tuck
99 Steve DeOssie?
updated list  
1st and 10 : 9:04 am : link
1 Ray Flaherty
2 Raul Allegre
3 Pete Gogolak
4 Tuffy Leemans
5 Kerry Collins, Landetta
7 Mel Hein
9 Matt Bahr, Tynes, George Hunt
10 Eli Manning, Fran Tarkenton
11 Phil Simms
13 Odell, Dave Jennings
14 Y.A. Tittle
16 Frank Gifford
17 Plax
18 Feagles
20 Joe Morris, Jimmy Patton
21 Tiki
22 Dick Lynch
24 Tucker Fredrickson, OJ Anderson
25 Mark Collins
26 Antrel Rolle, Saquon
27 Brandon Jacobs, Rodney Hampton
29 Alex Webster, Myron Guyton
30 Ron Johnson, Dave Jennings, Charles Way
31 Sehorn
33 Mel Triplett
36 Mark Haynes
38 Bob Tucker
40 Joe Morrison
41 Willie Williams
42 Charlie Conerly
43 Spiker Lockhart
44 Bradshaw, Kyle Rote, Maurice Carthon
45 Emlen Tunnell, Homer Jones
50 Ken Strong
51 Zak Deossie
52 Pepper Johnson
53 Carson
55 Ray Wietecha, Gary Reasons, Brian Kelley
56 LT
58 Banks
59 Brian Williams
64 John Mendenhall, Jim Burt
65 Bart Oates
66 Jack Stroud, David Diehl
67 Kareem Mackenzie
69 Seuburt
70 Sam Huff, Leonard Marshall
72 Osi
73 Arnold Weinmeister
74 Erik Howard
75 George Martin, Keith Hamilton, Jim Katcavage
76 Rosy Grier, Jumbo Elliet, Chris Snee
78 Al Derogatis
79 Rosy Brown
80 Shockey, Calloway, Cruz
81 Amani Toomer, Andy Robustelli
85 Del Shofner, Tyree
87 Howard Cross
88 Ike Hilliard, Pat Summerall
89 Bavaro
91 Justin Tuck
92 Strahan
98 Jessie Armstead
99 Steve Deossie
I don't understand why Charles Way is even on this list  
PatersonPlank : 9:45 am : link
#30 is Johnson easily, with a * for Jennings
RE: Sorry my bad on Tiki  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:50 am : link
In comment 14914904 1st and 10 said:
Quote:
Agree on Carson and Strahan. Who wore 1 in our history?

Not for anything, but #1 is a retired number and was (IIRC) the first number retired in all of American pro sports. This isn't like asking for some obscure number history within the franchise.

I assume if you're starting a thread about jersey numbers, this is of some interest to you. You might want to start with reading about the retired numbers first.
Though a fan since 1963, I never heard of Tuffy Leemans and bet most  
Spider56 : 10:10 am : link
of you haven’t either ... Imagine having ‘your day’ at the Polo Grounds on December 7, 1941.
RE: Though a fan since 1963, I never heard of Tuffy Leemans and bet most  
Spider56 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 14915245 Spider56 said:
Quote:
of you haven’t either ... Imagine having ‘your day’ at the Polo Grounds on December 7, 1941.


Meant to add the wiki link on his history.
Link - ( New Window )
Ray Flaherty did wear #1 and is a HOFer  
Gene Filipski : 11:26 am : link
But Benny Friedman also wore #1 for the Giants and a HOFer as well.
