Best Giants Player at each number..

Career, he could be in the same conversation as Bavaro at 89
I have to respectfully disagree. Boss was nowhere near the player that Bavaro was. Boss was a nice solid player but not on the same level as Bavaro. They played in different era's so just comparing stats they look similar.
Center Jim Clack wore both 56 and 58. Tie Giants got him at the end of his career to play C after he had a good career at PIT. He wore 56, retired after 1980, came back in 1981 when Ernie Hughes got hurt and helped lead the OL on that playoff run when LT was already wearing 56
but I was chatting with some buddies and Eli came up. I made the argument (homerism at first) that he may be the greatest #10 in NFL History. When you go back and look it's actually not a far fetched argument, Giants fan or not
If you play for 6 years and you're an "overachiever" for that time... maybe that you means you're actually a good player?
I don't think anyone is dissing Boss, they're just saying he was never going to be as good as Bavaro, no matter how long he played. Bavaro was borderline HOFer. Hard to believe anyone who saw them both play, would make the comparison and it's no disrespect to Boss.
#14 Y. A. Tittle.
#20 Jimmy Patton Safety and borderline HOFer.
#42 Charlie Conerly QB
#44 Kyle Rote WR.
#45 Ellen Tunnell S and Homer Jones, IMO greatest WR in Giants history.
#55 Ray Wietecha C.
#85 Del Shofner. WR.
70 Sam Huff, among the best ever
44 Kyle Rote, more famous as a college player but loved by teammates. Half the team named their kids “Kyle”
24 Tucker Frederickson
33 Mel Triplett
40 Joe Morrison, Mr. Versatility and the only guy ballsy enough to retire his own jersey.
20 Jimmy Patton
66 Jack Stroud
over Hammer for a ton of reasons. George Martin was amazing when you consider he still played quite a bit even after the Giants went 3-4. He was a small DE to begin with and even smaller as a 3-4 end. Martin scored a number of Defensive Td's and even scored as a goal line TE. When you think of the Patriots and Mike Vrabel, that was BB's and BP's mo back in the days of the Giants.
59- Brian Williams. If not for the eye injury who knows where his career would have gone.
While George Martin was a very good player for the Giants, IMO hands-down best player to ever wear #75 for the Giants was Jim Katcavage, who was All-Pro and Pro Bowler three times. Was part of the defensive line of Andy Robustelli, Roset Grier and Dick Modzelewski. That defensive line was pretty dominant in its day.
Which just got me thinking: what was the most dominant defensive line for its time? Of course, players were smaller back in the 1950s and 1960s because of more advanced training methods today, training all year long and not needing a second job in the off-season and for players in the 1950s, they had been raised in the Great Depression when food was not as available as today.
In answer to the question asked in one of the prior Comments, as far as I know the only player to wear #1 for the Giants was QB Benny Friedman.
Forgot two players that my Dad raved about:
#73 Arnold Weinmeister DT
#78 Al Derogatis DT. Paul Zimmerman once called him the greatest football analyst ever on TV or radio. Did broadcasts with the great Marty Glickman and also the great Curt Gowdy. Was the Tony Romo of his day in that after the first quarter, he would accurately forecast the next offensive play to be run by either team. Took into account down, distance, ball location on the field, players on the field, etc. without the benefit of today's computer, advanced stats, etc.Was correct probably 75% of the time. Was absolutely amazing.
Front Four Defensive Lines: You’d have to start from the 1950s onward since the 4-3 really began in the 1950s. The Giants had a pretty good one from the 50s to the 60s with Katcavage, Modzelewski (did I spell that right?), Rosey Grier, and Andy Robustelli. Robustelli is in the Hall and I recently read a case for Katcavage to be there as well.
For the most dominant of the 60s, probably the Fearsome Foursome of Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy. Though there are a lot of contenders like the Purple People Eaters (Carl Eller, Gary Larsen, Alan Page, and Jim “Wrong Way” Marshall) and the Packers’ defensive line (Willie Davis, Ron Kostelnik, Henry Jordan, and Lionel Aldridge).
For the 1970s, probably the Steel Curtain of L.C, Greenwood, “Mean” Joe Greene, Ernie Holmes, and Dwight “Mad Dog” White. Second that era would be the Cowboys’ Doomsday Defense of Jethro Pugh, Bob Lilly (later Randy “The Manster” White, and Harvey Martin. The left end spot is tricky since they had Larry Cole who lagged behind a bit and Ed “Too Tall” Jones (who didn’t).
but I was chatting with some buddies and Eli came up. I made the argument (homerism at first) that he may be the greatest #10 in NFL History. When you go back and look it's actually not a far fetched argument, Giants fan or not
I think you have to consider another Giant (and HOFer) who also wore #10... Fran Tarkenton.
1 Ray Flaherty
2 Raul Allegre
3 Pete Gogolak
4 Tuffy Leemans
5 Kerry Collins, Landetta
7 Mel Hein
9 Matt Bahr, Tynes, George Hunt
10 Eli Manning
11 Phil Simms
13 Odell, Dave Jennings
14 Y.A. Tittle
16 Frank Gifford
17 Plax
18 Feagles
20 Joe Morris, Jimmy Patton
21 Tiki
22 Dick Lynch
24 Tucker Fredrickson
25 Mark Collins
26 Antrel Rolle
27 Brandon Jacobs
29 Alex Webster, Myron Guyton
30 Ron Johnson, Dave Jennings, Charles Way
31 Sehorn
33 Mel Triplett
36 Mark Haynes
38 Bob Tucker
40 Joe Morrison
41 Willie Williams
42 Charlie Conerly
43 Spiker Lockhart
44 Bradshaw, Kyle Rote, Maurice Carthon
45 Emlen Tunnell, Homer Jones
50 Ken Strong
51 Zak Deossie
52 Pepper Johnson
53 Carson
55 Ray Wietecha
56 LT
58 Banks
59 Brian Williams
64 John Mendenhall
65 Bart Oates
66 Jack Stroud, David Diehl
67 Kareem Mackenzie
69 Seuburt
70 Sam Huff, Leonard Marshall
72 Osi
73 Arnold Weinmeister
74 Erik Howard
75 George Martin, Keith Hamilton, Jim Katcavage
76 Rosy Grier, Jumbo Elliot, Chris Snee
78 Al Derogatis
79 Rosy Brown
80 Shockey, Calloway, Cruz
81 Amani Toomer
85 Del Shofner, Tyree
87 Howard Cross
89 Bavaro
92 Strahan
98 Jessie Armstead
Add to it and vote away at the numbers with multiple names.
OJ played in 83 reg season games gaining 2300 yards with 35 TDs and another 430 yds / 3 TDs in the playoffs, all after the age of 30 ... Tucker’s career was marred by bad knees and he played in 66 games with 2200 yds, 9 TDs plus another 8 receiving. He retired at age 28. My vote goes to OJ even if only because of the hit he laid on Kelso in the SB.
I don't understand why Charles Way is even on this list
But Benny Friedman also wore #1 for the Giants and a HOFer as well.
Tiki over Jackrabbit? Tiki is a borderline HoF and should be in. Jackrabbit was an above average corner.
It doesn't matter since Tiki was 21 though.
Tiki wore 21, so no debate needed
#44 Ahmad Bradshaw (Sorry Doug Kotar)
#20 Joe Morris (sorry Tiki)
#3 Pete Gogolak
#2 Raul Allegre
#45 Pete Athas
#43 Spider Lockhart
Between Huff and Marshall, you choose
#16. Frank Gifford
#29. Alex Webster
#14. Y A Tittle
#16. Frank Gifford
#29. Alex Webster
#14. Y A Tittle
#85
I have to respectfully disagree. Boss was nowhere near the player that Bavaro was. Boss was a nice solid player but not on the same level as Bavaro. They played in different era's so just comparing stats they look similar.
Read his post again. He was poking fun at the OP for suggesting that Tiki wore #20, when he actually wore #21.
4 Tuffy Leemans
7 Mel Hein
42 Charlie Conerly
50 Ken Strong
don't think any of those posted yet
How did this take 10+ posts?
Speaking of Shockey, who else is in competition for 80? Calloway?
17 - Plax?
69 - Seubert? (probably someone better, but loved hearing #69 is eligible...)
Kidding, #75 - Keith Hamilton
#31 - Jason Sehorn
George Martin gets my vote
22 Dick Lynch
38. Bob Tucker
Speaking of Shockey, who else is in competition for 80? Calloway?
Who else is in competition for 80?!? Calloway?!? Are you freaking kidding me? Holy Alzheimer's Batman!!! How about a terrific Wide Receiver in 2011 by the name of VICTOR CRUZ!!!! Salsa anyone?!?
In all seriousness, an argument could be made for either Jeremy Shockey or Victor Cruz at 80. I loved both players personally, but I'll give the nod to Victor because he was a nicer person.
I don't think anyone is dissing Boss, they're just saying he was never going to be as good as Bavaro, no matter how long he played. Bavaro was borderline HOFer. Hard to believe anyone who saw them both play, would make the comparison and it's no disrespect to Boss.
#20 Jimmy Patton Safety and borderline HOFer.
#42 Charlie Conerly QB
#44 Kyle Rote WR.
#45 Ellen Tunnell S and Homer Jones, IMO greatest WR in Giants history.
#55 Ray Wietecha C.
#85 Del Shofner. WR.
44 Kyle Rote, more famous as a college player but loved by teammates. Half the team named their kids “Kyle”
24 Tucker Frederickson
33 Mel Triplett
40 Joe Morrison, Mr. Versatility and the only guy ballsy enough to retire his own jersey.
20 Jimmy Patton
66 Jack Stroud
27 Brandon Jacobs
51 Zak DeOssie
This gets my vote for dumbest post of the day ... btw, Bavaro’s career was limited by injuries too.
#36 Mark Haynes.
From my high school:
#2/#15/#50 Mickey Murtagh OG, C, LB.
#23 Jonathan Hilliman RB.
#25 Will Hill S and torn between Mark Collins and him as to better player😄
59- Brian Williams. If not for the eye injury who knows where his career would have gone.
Ron Johnson in a blow out. I guess people are forgetting just how good the guy was. He was one of the best RB's in football, could catch and run.
Ron Johnson, Dave Megget or Charles Way?
Ron Johnson in a blow out. I guess people are forgetting just how good the guy was. He was one of the best RB's in football, could catch and run.
+1 ... Ron Johnson was a shining star on some very bad teams.
than # 5 Sean Landeta
... and #85 went to David Tyree instead of Del Shofner. With all respect to Tyree, I think that's recency bias.
Front Four Defensive Lines: You’d have to start from the 1950s onward since the 4-3 really began in the 1950s. The Giants had a pretty good one from the 50s to the 60s with Katcavage, Modzelewski (did I spell that right?), Rosey Grier, and Andy Robustelli. Robustelli is in the Hall and I recently read a case for Katcavage to be there as well.
https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/state-your-case/katcavage-almost-hofer-on-almost-dynasty-giants
For the most dominant of the 60s, probably the Fearsome Foursome of Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy. Though there are a lot of contenders like the Purple People Eaters (Carl Eller, Gary Larsen, Alan Page, and Jim “Wrong Way” Marshall) and the Packers’ defensive line (Willie Davis, Ron Kostelnik, Henry Jordan, and Lionel Aldridge).
For the 1970s, probably the Steel Curtain of L.C, Greenwood, “Mean” Joe Greene, Ernie Holmes, and Dwight “Mad Dog” White. Second that era would be the Cowboys’ Doomsday Defense of Jethro Pugh, Bob Lilly (later Randy “The Manster” White, and Harvey Martin. The left end spot is tricky since they had Larry Cole who lagged behind a bit and Ed “Too Tall” Jones (who didn’t).
Antrelle Rolle #26
Not just a competitor, but the definite answer for that number. He is deservedly in the Hall of Fame. Toomer is a good player, but definitely no Hall of Fame candidate.
#17 - Jeff Feagles
#18 - Jeff Feagles
38. Bob Tucker
Thanks. I wanted to mention Tucker in the "best hands?" thread, but drew a blank re his name.
You can make an argument that a healthy Shockey would've had a better career than Bavaro (I know different #s), but Boss isn't even in the conversation.
Speaking of Shockey, who else is in competition for 80? Calloway?
Who else is in competition for 80?!? Calloway?!? Are you freaking kidding me? Holy Alzheimer's Batman!!! How about a terrific Wide Receiver in 2011 by the name of VICTOR CRUZ!!!! Salsa anyone?!?
In all seriousness, an argument could be made for either Jeremy Shockey or Victor Cruz at 80. I loved both players personally, but I'll give the nod to Victor because he was a nicer person.
Ha, good call, not sure how I blanked on Cruz, my oldest daughter even has his jersey!
I think you have to consider another Giant (and HOFer) who also wore #10... Fran Tarkenton.
Ron Johnson all the way
#66 David Diehl
A good page to take you down memory lane ... Note ... #81 did not go to Amani Toomer ... There was once a guy named Robustelli. Link - ( New Window )
... and #85 went to David Tyree instead of Del Shofner. With all respect to Tyree, I think that's recency bias.
No offense. But your bias is pretty evident in this case...
... and #85 went to David Tyree instead of Del Shofner. With all respect to Tyree, I think that's recency bias.
No offense. But your bias is pretty evident in this case...
His bias?? Tyree made an all time memorable play, but he was a STer. Del Shofner was a top WR for a decade. It's not close.
55 Gary Reasons
55 Brian Kelley
27 Rodney Hampton
10 Fran Tarkenton
24 O. J. Anderson
26 Saquon Barkley
64 Jim Burt
91 Justin Tuck
99 Steve DeOssie?
Not for anything, but #1 is a retired number and was (IIRC) the first number retired in all of American pro sports. This isn't like asking for some obscure number history within the franchise.
I assume if you're starting a thread about jersey numbers, this is of some interest to you. You might want to start with reading about the retired numbers first.
Meant to add the wiki link on his history.
Link - ( New Window )