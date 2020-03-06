Ceiling for 2020 NYG?  

I have always been a glass half full guy. I am generally overly optimistic about our chances in June. This year, with an entire new coaching staff, no rookie mini-camps combined with reduced opportunity to practice and meet...
I hate it, but I think our ceiling is mediocrity.
Talk me out of it.
If everything goes wrong? 3 wins.
6 wins max.
But good chance Giants have same ceiling as 31 other NFL teams who never play this season and end up staring at the ceiling.
4-6 wins.
Ceiling for this season? Playing meaningful games in December
Gun to my head, I think the ceiling is meaningful games in December and 8-9 wins and this is the reality. Floor is another train wreck and we are talking about Trevor Lawrence in January.
Add that to an unorthodox offseason.
Even without a talent issue, the program is going to take time to get going.
4-6 wins.
Is all that going to happen over the season? Maybe they get to mediocrity to the end the season but doesn’t feel like it will be out of the gate.
Expecting slow start, hopefully play hard, focused, together
may 6-7 wins with hopefully only 2-3 major holes to fill to become legit contender in 2021
Should be able to get 1-2 solid FA in 2021 and once more solid draft to real respectability
I suppose a more realistic goal is to get the Giants playing meaningful football games after Halloween.
It's hard to imagine this actually happening, but I'd say realistically 1 playoff win is the ceiling for this team.
Nice, beat me to it.
Big IF? Mahomes in his 2nd year was one of if not the best player in the entire sport. The 10th QB in the league wasn't in the same universe as Mahomes in his 2nd year.
S U P E R B O W L !!!
4-6 wins.
Pretty much sums it up for me. Another Top 10 pick at either Edge or WR would benefit this program immensely.
I like what several of you said about the upside being meaningful games in December. That’s what you hope for, so we can all stay in the game.
Now let's be honest we have hopefully a hand full of very good players the rest are in decline, medical or production questions and youth. Yet some see a 5 or more wins season how will that happen? We are who we have shown we are a team in the early stages of rebuild that's not secret. When we drafted Eli the roster was solid we hoped he would lead us to the promise land. Even in the Eli era we could not find consistency let's try to really build a strong winning team.
1). Daniel Jones - eliminate fumbles. Marginal improvement elsewhere. With no fumbles and map his numbers to 16 games I think he was a top 10 QB last year.
2). Coaching - to think we have a chance you have to believe the primary problem last year was coaching not talent.
A). Defense - when your CB is 2 feet away from the receiver it is talent. When your CB is 15 feet away from the receiver it is coaching. I don't think we really know what our talent is like on defense especially in the secondary. As far as I could tell nobody knew where they were supposed to be except maybe the one guy who kept tripping over his walker trying to get there.
B). O-Line - if the problem was coaching the three returnees plus Thomas could well be enough to protect a weak center. Better play calling and learning to handle a stunt or two, could go a long way to being a c+ or B- line. The talent infusion from the draft could make it even better.
3). Coaching - the new staff has to be really good and overcome the difficulty of coaching in a Covid world.
4). Limited injuries - probably the largest factor in variance over time in the NFL.
Give me those four things and I say we have a shot at the Super Bowl. I will continue to think that until the whistle blows after game 1. Then I will probably be a pessimist.
The D should be improved as well. I think there will be more creativity on D and everyone will know their assignments better. there wont be as many guys running free. the secondary and LBs should be improved with the additions and better coaching.
I see this as an 8-8 team. If DJ make a leap I can see it getting to 10 wins. If we have a lot of injuries I can see us at 5 wins. keys to this team are if we can find a Center out of what we have and if DJ makes a jump from last year. A good O will help out the D.
It’d be great to be 2-2 going to Dallas so that game, if a loss, wouldn’t be critical.
So we could win the division if we over achieve this year. Against the better teams though we'll be outclassed even if we make major strides as a team.
I do think they've drafted well recently since the son took that over...unfortunately. Not enough to keep them on the top tier of playoff hopefuls imo.
That would certainly be depressing.