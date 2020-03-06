for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Ceiling for 2020 NYG?

Thegratefulhead : 6/3/2020 1:47 pm
I have always been a glass half full guy. I am generally overly optimistic about our chances in June. This year, with an entire new coaching staff, no rookie mini-camps combined with reduced opportunity to practice and meet...

I hate it, but I think our ceiling is mediocrity.

Talk me out of it.
IF Daniel Jones takes a Mahomes' like leap in year 2  
giants#1 : 6/3/2020 1:49 pm : link
and becomes a top 10 QB, then they can make some noise.












(big IF)
Disadvantage  
Thegratefulhead : 6/3/2020 1:50 pm : link
Teams using the same systems and coaches with less personnel change will have a clear advantage in 2020.
...  
darktimes : 6/3/2020 1:50 pm : link
if everything goes right? 9 wins.
If everything goes wrong? 3 wins.
It could be a decent season  
Dukie Dimes : 6/3/2020 1:50 pm : link
Worst to first comes about in the nfl a lot more than other sports. It could certainly happen to the giants this year (at least as far as the nfc east division is concerned). If they do make the playoffs somehow, don’t expect more than one win. That would be the absolute ceiling.
Can it really be worse  
Giantology : 6/3/2020 1:50 pm : link
than what it's been the last year or two? I'd say mediocrity is the floor.
RE: IF Daniel Jones takes a Mahomes' like leap in year 2  
Thegratefulhead : 6/3/2020 1:51 pm : link
In comment 14914989 giants#1 said:
Quote:
and becomes a top 10 QB, then they can make some noise.














(big IF)
I think that is the only chance.
RE: Can it really be worse  
Thegratefulhead : 6/3/2020 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14914993 Giantology said:
Quote:
than what it's been the last year or two? I'd say mediocrity is the floor.
Oh no, mediocrity is 7-8 wins. Our floor is the first pick in the draft.
We are trying  
Thegratefulhead : 6/3/2020 1:55 pm : link
To install entirely new offenses and defenses with players drafted being counted on to start at key positions combined with less ability to practice and meet.
McKinney replaces Bethea  
George from PA : 6/3/2020 1:57 pm : link
Advantage Gaints
Ceiling for 2020 NYG?  
M.S. : 6/3/2020 1:58 pm : link

6 wins max.

But good chance Giants have same ceiling as 31 other NFL teams who never play this season and end up staring at the ceiling.
I see 7-9  
Jay on the Island : 6/3/2020 2:00 pm : link
With the lack of pass rush and a very young roster the Giants won't be ready to compete this season. I think 2021 will be the beginning of several playoff appearances.
Stucco  
Klaatu : 6/3/2020 2:06 pm : link
.....
Roster is unfinished  
JonC : 6/3/2020 2:08 pm : link
Three biggest issues remain : talent at OL, Edge, WR on top of the new coaches and systems and a more limited offseason of work.

4-6 wins.
This is a team on the right track  
joeinpa : 6/3/2020 2:15 pm : link
My opinion. They will get better as the season progresses and end it with the arrow definitely pointing up.

Ceiling for this season? Playing meaningful games in December
I would be happy if after the first 4 to 6 games  
Beer Man : 6/3/2020 2:22 pm : link
I have something more than the draft to look forward to
Weird year  
Danny Kanell : 6/3/2020 2:37 pm : link
The new staff is a huge X factor. They could confirm what many of us thought. That we had arguably collectively the worst coaching staff in the NFL last year. Add in an unproven but promising young QB with a year under his belt and it’s very difficult to project what this team does, either way.

Gun to my head, I think the ceiling is meaningful games in December and 8-9 wins and this is the reality. Floor is another train wreck and we are talking about Trevor Lawrence in January.
...  
christian : 6/3/2020 2:43 pm : link
New first time head coach, new offensive system, new defensive system, second year QB with a new playbook, up to 3 new starters/assignments on the oline, 3 new starters in the secondary, new middle linebacker.

Add that to an unorthodox offseason.

Even without a talent issue, the program is going to take time to get going.

RE: Roster is unfinished  
Thegratefulhead : 6/3/2020 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14915012 JonC said:
Quote:
Three biggest issues remain : talent at OL, Edge, WR on top of the new coaches and systems and a more limited offseason of work.

4-6 wins.
I have to agree with this.
I'll also say this  
JonC : 6/3/2020 2:45 pm : link
if and when they turn the arrow pointing up, there will be surprise performances and wins. If they play with intense focus the football will be crisp, low on mental errors, and they will smack their opponents in the mouth for sixty minutes. At this point, those are the signs I'm looking for.
Giants#1  
Thegratefulhead : 6/3/2020 2:46 pm : link
Has it correct, only way this team takes a jump forward is on the potential growth of Daniel Jones. He will have to makes undefensible passes that win games while limiting turnovers. Big ask.
Talk you out of it  
SLIM_ : 6/3/2020 2:50 pm : link
We will be playing with 11 people on defense this year. Bethea just wasn't an NFL player last year and I"m not sure if Ogeltree sucked that bad or just stopped caring (or both).

On offense  
SLIM_ : 6/3/2020 2:53 pm : link
It is reasonable to expect improved performance from Jones and the OL and with a healthy Barkley we could have a good offense.
To reach mediocrity it feels like  
LBH15 : 6/3/2020 2:54 pm : link
DJ needs to curb the fumbling, the oline has to show improvement and the secondary has to stop folks every now and then on 3rd down.

Is all that going to happen over the season? Maybe they get to mediocrity to the end the season but doesn’t feel like it will be out of the gate.
It's a drop ceiling....  
EricJ : 6/3/2020 3:06 pm : link
...
Just get the arrow  
David B. : 6/3/2020 3:16 pm : link
pointing UP!
ceiling?  
I Love Clams Casino : 6/3/2020 3:30 pm : link
uhhhh, SuperBowl win
new Staff with limited offseason  
Payasdaddy : 6/3/2020 3:44 pm : link
cant help here (staing the obvious)
Expecting slow start, hopefully play hard, focused, together
may 6-7 wins with hopefully only 2-3 major holes to fill to become legit contender in 2021
Should be able to get 1-2 solid FA in 2021 and once more solid draft to real respectability
8-10 wins  
montanagiant : 6/3/2020 3:58 pm : link
If the season had started normally. Given how they have to adjust due COVID I say 7 wins
Split season. 2-6 followed by 4-4. Optimistic at that.  
Ivan15 : 6/3/2020 4:19 pm : link
.
I know of only one way to answer  
Greg from LI : 6/3/2020 4:25 pm : link
1 Playoff win...  
trueblueinpw : 6/3/2020 4:28 pm : link
Obviously it's always the goal to get to the playoffs. I would love to get DJ8 some playoffs experience.

I suppose a more realistic goal is to get the Giants playing meaningful football games after Halloween.

It's hard to imagine this actually happening, but I'd say realistically 1 playoff win is the ceiling for this team.
Remember,  
Burt in Alameda : 6/3/2020 4:49 pm : link
Parcels had a terrible first season. The Maras stuck with him, and the rest is history. Trust in Judge for the long term.
RE: I know of only one way to answer  
Darth Paul : 6/3/2020 5:01 pm : link
In comment 14915083 Greg from LI said:
Quote:


Nice, beat me to it.
RE: IF Daniel Jones takes a Mahomes' like leap in year 2  
MookGiants : 6/3/2020 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14914989 giants#1 said:
Quote:
and becomes a top 10 QB, then they can make some noise.

Big IF? Mahomes in his 2nd year was one of if not the best player in the entire sport. The 10th QB in the league wasn't in the same universe as Mahomes in his 2nd year.







(big IF)
I fucked that up  
MookGiants : 6/3/2020 5:20 pm : link
Big IF? Mahomes in his 2nd year was one of if not the best player in the entire sport. The 10th QB in the league wasn't in the same universe as Mahomes in his 2nd year.
...  
christian : 6/3/2020 5:28 pm : link
If Daniel Jones becomes an All Pro, league MVP, 50TD, fewer than 20 total turnover type quarterback -- the Giants better be in the playoffs.
This is a coaching and quarterbacking league  
WillieYoung : 6/3/2020 5:44 pm : link
and we have very little info on what to expect from either this year. Hope springs eternal but a lot would have to go right for us to get to 9 wins.
Ceiling  
theold5j : 6/3/2020 5:46 pm : link
win division...win a playoff game
Ceiling is the same every year  
IIT : 6/3/2020 6:00 pm : link
only some years it seems a lot higher than others:

S U P E R B O W L !!!
RE: Roster is unfinished  
The_Boss : 6/3/2020 6:35 pm : link
In comment 14915012 JonC said:
Quote:
Three biggest issues remain : talent at OL, Edge, WR on top of the new coaches and systems and a more limited offseason of work.

4-6 wins.


Pretty much sums it up for me. Another Top 10 pick at either Edge or WR would benefit this program immensely.
If mediocrity is 8 and 8,  
Simms11 : 6/3/2020 6:45 pm : link
I’d take that in a heart beat! I don’t think they’ll be there yet, but I do think they’ll be competitive this year and show improvement throughout the year. 6 wins is probably closer to the ceiling.
Ceiling is one playoff win, which is a lower ceiling  
CT Charlie : 6/3/2020 7:12 pm : link
than that of almost every other team in the league. New system, young players, still a weak O-line, and tactically it will be easy for other teams to attack our weaknesses on both sides of the ball. 6-7 wins would be a "good" season. IF we've drafted well AND it's a good coaching staff, then we can expect to be competitive in the NFC East in 2021, and the ceiling will rise.
tough to guess considering all that is changing but ceiling is 10 wins  
mpinmaine : 6/3/2020 10:59 pm : link
and playoff game
Not so worried about the Offense, barring injuries.  
Phiddler : 6/3/2020 11:02 pm : link
And we can expect Special Teams to excel. But the Defense obviously has to improve. I see a lot of arrows point upward, including better coaching, better players, captains, leaders, more speed, and tons of upside.

I like what several of you said about the upside being meaningful games in December. That’s what you hope for, so we can all stay in the game.
In the hunt, winning record, because  
flycatcher : 6/3/2020 11:23 pm : link
Barkley will be running behind the best line NYG has fielded since he arrived here. Saquon will have an absolutely legendary season.
I’d say 7 wins is the max in a 16 game season.  
yatqb : 6/3/2020 11:52 pm : link
Too much to overcome given the pandemic, and we still have an OL and defense with plenty of question marks. I’d like to see some semi-consistent stops on 3rd down for a change before I get more hopeful.
DJ  
Dragon : 6/4/2020 4:26 am : link
Takes a Giant leap into not good QB but top 3 NFL QB's don't see that happening. First of all if he can become a top ten NFL QB consistently that from years four to eleven the gamble would have paid off. I know we all want to see more victories but this lacks talent still. The schedule along with so many other variables are against a very young team and coaching staff.

Now let's be honest we have hopefully a hand full of very good players the rest are in decline, medical or production questions and youth. Yet some see a 5 or more wins season how will that happen? We are who we have shown we are a team in the early stages of rebuild that's not secret. When we drafted Eli the roster was solid we hoped he would lead us to the promise land. Even in the Eli era we could not find consistency let's try to really build a strong winning team.
Super Bowl!  
mfjmfj : 6/4/2020 8:52 am : link
This time of year I am always thinking Super Bowl. I agree with most of the pessimistic analysis here, but I can't help it. I go into the season looking for a SB. So what has to happen to have this go from pipe dream to having a chance of happening?:

1). Daniel Jones - eliminate fumbles. Marginal improvement elsewhere. With no fumbles and map his numbers to 16 games I think he was a top 10 QB last year.
2). Coaching - to think we have a chance you have to believe the primary problem last year was coaching not talent.
A). Defense - when your CB is 2 feet away from the receiver it is talent. When your CB is 15 feet away from the receiver it is coaching. I don't think we really know what our talent is like on defense especially in the secondary. As far as I could tell nobody knew where they were supposed to be except maybe the one guy who kept tripping over his walker trying to get there.
B). O-Line - if the problem was coaching the three returnees plus Thomas could well be enough to protect a weak center. Better play calling and learning to handle a stunt or two, could go a long way to being a c+ or B- line. The talent infusion from the draft could make it even better.
3). Coaching - the new staff has to be really good and overcome the difficulty of coaching in a Covid world.
4). Limited injuries - probably the largest factor in variance over time in the NFL.

Give me those four things and I say we have a shot at the Super Bowl. I will continue to think that until the whistle blows after game 1. Then I will probably be a pessimist.
Its a hard road for this team to improve significantly  
Rudy5757 : 6/4/2020 9:45 am : link
with all of the changes and lack of actual practice. I think the coaching has improved overall so that is a plus and shoudl account for a few wins. I think DJ will be put on a position to succeed, remeber that Garrett has experience in getting young QBs ready and playing at a high level. He did it with Dak and prior also helped Tony Romo.

The D should be improved as well. I think there will be more creativity on D and everyone will know their assignments better. there wont be as many guys running free. the secondary and LBs should be improved with the additions and better coaching.

I see this as an 8-8 team. If DJ make a leap I can see it getting to 10 wins. If we have a lot of injuries I can see us at 5 wins. keys to this team are if we can find a Center out of what we have and if DJ makes a jump from last year. A good O will help out the D.
I think 8 wins as a ceiling.  
an_idol_mind : 6/4/2020 10:38 am : link
I feel good about Judge long-term, but I expect a lot of mistakes as a rookie head coach. I think the team is trending in a good direction, but I don't expect them to look good at the beginning of the season at all.
I don't think they'll win mnay games in 2020  
arniefez : 6/4/2020 10:53 am : link
if there is a 2020. But I hope they play like the Dolphins did at the end of 2019 by the end of 2020. I think the Giants are on the right path with this HC and QB. But that's just hope. We'll see.
Hopefully not this one...again...  
rnargi : 6/4/2020 12:20 pm : link
RE: Hopefully not this one...again...  
Big Blue '56 : 6/4/2020 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14915324 rnargi said:
Quote:


Fucking murderer!!!
1st month  
OC2.0 : 6/4/2020 1:42 pm : link
Is gonna be huge, imo. Yeah, you can say that about everybody, but in our case it is especially. A new staff with a huge roster turnover is gonna need every bit of that time to see what we have as far as cohesion goes.
It’d be great to be 2-2 going to Dallas so that game, if a loss, wouldn’t be critical.
I just want meaningful games come  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/4/2020 1:48 pm : link
Columbus Day weekend. My bar is THAT freaking low.
the division could be terrible  
Torrag : 6/4/2020 2:56 pm : link
Dallas and Philly are heading the wrong direction. I'll believe snyder can keep his hands off the team when I see it happen, so wash is doomed.

So we could win the division if we over achieve this year. Against the better teams though we'll be outclassed even if we make major strides as a team.
Not sure about the Eagles  
arniefez : 6/4/2020 3:02 pm : link
But why do you think the Cowboys are on the way down?
why do you think the Cowboys are on the way down?  
Torrag : 6/4/2020 3:06 pm : link
O-line and defense are both slowly degrading. They're in cap hell and they're QB has gone greedy on them.

I do think they've drafted well recently since the son took that over...unfortunately. Not enough to keep them on the top tier of playoff hopefuls imo.
I think the ceiling is 15-1 and a Super Bowl victory...  
Milton : 6/4/2020 3:14 pm : link
It's very hard to go undefeated in both the regular season and playoffs.
I am hoping for something like when Gibbs  
Chris in San Diego : 6/4/2020 3:21 pm : link
Took over the redskins. They lost like every game first half of the season...second half they were the best team in the league.
RE: I am hoping for something like when Gibbs  
Milton : 6/4/2020 7:27 pm : link
In comment 14915461 Chris in San Diego said:
Quote:
Took over the redskins. They lost like every game first half of the season...second half they were the best team in the league.
How about when Fassel took over the Giants in 1997? They started 1-3 and finished 10-5-1! I would take that, but much prefer 15-1.
Yeah!  
Chris in San Diego : 6/4/2020 9:22 pm : link
Something like that! Establish an identity...something that they do well consistantly!
The ceiling is the  
RELICDOA : 6/4/2020 9:34 pm : link
Roof
not much difference in ceiling or floor. Giants are a recovering team,  
plato : 1:45 am : link
with no preparation time. they won’t be an NFL comparable team until 8 games into season. So if they win 2 games in first eight that’s a lot, and then maybe can win 4-5 out of last 8. that’s the best with good bounces, low injuries and reasonable calls. so let’s say 6 wins max 2 wins least.
ESPN has a clip on their website where the contributors  
The_Boss : 12:04 pm : link
Including that Anita Marks take the under on the NYG win total of 6. Marks has the NYG at 1-7 at the midpoint.

That would certainly be depressing.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions