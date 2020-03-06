Dayne or Alexander? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/3/2020 7:29 pm

So Lewis goes off the board @ 5 to Baltimore. The consensus was we were going to take a RB & now it's either Dayne or Alexander. I wanted Alexander mostly because I saw him play more in college & was concerned about Big Ten RBs translating in the pros, i.e. Wheatley, Tyrone



What were your thoughts at the time prior to the pick & then afterwards?



Dayne's time here was incredible frustrating. The 'Thunder & Lightning' thing was cool @ first, but he never really seemed committed to getting into shape until he left for Denver then Houston, where he had some nice seasons. If memory serves, he had a big game against Dallas on Thanksgiving in '05 as a Bronco so I thank him for that.



Obviously Alexander had a helluva career. Lewis had a nice career too.