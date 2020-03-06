So Lewis goes off the board @ 5 to Baltimore. The consensus was we were going to take a RB & now it's either Dayne or Alexander. I wanted Alexander mostly because I saw him play more in college & was concerned about Big Ten RBs translating in the pros, i.e. Wheatley, Tyrone
What were your thoughts at the time prior to the pick & then afterwards?
Dayne's time here was incredible frustrating. The 'Thunder & Lightning' thing was cool @ first, but he never really seemed committed to getting into shape until he left for Denver then Houston, where he had some nice seasons. If memory serves, he had a big game against Dallas on Thanksgiving in '05 as a Bronco so I thank him for that.
Obviously Alexander had a helluva career. Lewis had a nice career too.
Did Bettis have an NFL body?
I said to everyone who would listen that the Giants would be idiots if they took Dayne over Alexander.
I said to everyone who would listen that the Giants WERE idiots for taking Dayne over Alexander.
I stand by these two statements.
Also, his rookie season he was at least adequate, and he declined from there.
The way the Giants approached Dayne is exactly opposite from what Joe Judge says he wants to do. JJ wants to look at players and figure out what they can do to help him win. Fassel's staff looked at Dayne and tried to put him in a role he wasn't good at and when he didn't succeed, they wouldn't change course.
let alone a first round NFL body. He never should have been in the conversation.
Did Bettis have an NFL body?
Let's see. Let's compare the pillsbury doughboy's twin brother to a bus.
Yeah, I'll go with a bus.
Hated the pick then. Wanted no part of Dayne.
Now when I saw Barkley, I was not fooled.
Huh? They had basically identical bodies. The nickname has nothing to do with it.
Who was it that coined Dayne for no gain?
The Dayne group defended the pick at first and then sheepishly recanted or disappeared/changed handles as his career trajectory played out.
I didn't have strong feelings one way or the other as I came here to learn about college players in those days, but I remember being unimpressed and disappointed when he finally took the field. Soft, slow runner who couldn't catch or block. wtf.
Random things that stick with you years later: I remember going on the Giants.Com message boards years ago and someone had a post just titled "Ron Dayne".
When you opened it the body text just said "Is get the ball and roll into the back of your lineman's legs a set play?"
We're married over 17 years now, but she still hasn't forgiven me.
When they made the Dayne pick, I threw something soft (a cap? a sweat shirt?) in disgust, yelling in frustration that they had picked the wrong guy.
This sticks with me to this day as a low point in GIANTS draft history.
That said, don't think Alexander would have had the success here that he had in Seattle.
That distinction should be noted.
If not for having been a first round pick, I don't believe a player who averaged 3.5 YPC would have even stuck as a backup for 4 years. He was deeply ineffective.
His peak as a Giant in his second year was 'not terriblle.'
Athletic ability is overrated at this point. Everyone in the NFL can run and jump and move. It's whether you can see the field and process things that counts. Dayne couldn't see shit.