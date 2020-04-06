for display only
Leonard Marshall: Ring of Honor?

AFC11 : 6/4/2020 4:55 pm
How much longer should he have to wait?



as  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/4/2020 4:57 pm : link
background, here is who is in...
Link - ( New Window )
I believe it's because of his view on CTE, but it's absurd-IMO-  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/4/2020 5:02 pm : link
that he's not in there. He was damn good.
Hard to believe  
US1 Giants : 6/4/2020 5:04 pm : link
the Giants have not inducted him.
I thought he was a Hall of Fame  
Phil in LA : 6/4/2020 5:22 pm : link
when he was playing and since The specious argument against his induction has been about playing the same side as LT. They absolutely helped each other and we have since seen a bunch of Chicago Bears D's being inducted who all benefitted from playing together, so I think it's been bullshit
I thought it was Bullshit until I saw the induction years.  
DCGMan : 6/4/2020 5:36 pm : link
I forgot that inductions first started in 2010.

Could it be that the Mara’s are just incompetent?
RE: I believe it's because of his view on CTE, but it's absurd-IMO-  
US1 Giants : 6/4/2020 5:41 pm : link
In comment 14915498 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
that he's not in there. He was damn good.


I agree with you. Don't see any other reason why the owners would keep him out.
Definitely Belongs There  
Samiam : 6/4/2020 5:52 pm : link
But I don’t see any kind of vendetta or conspiracy that he’s not. Wouldn’t call Marshall great but he was very good and other very good players are in.
He belongs for sure  
Crazed Dogs : 6/4/2020 5:53 pm : link
He is 3rd in sacks for the Giants all time. He was named twice as NFL Defensive Lineman of the Year and has two rings.
It's disgraceful  
Marty866b : 6/4/2020 6:40 pm : link
That Marshall isn't in there. Just watch the playoff games and the two Super Bowl teams that he was on to see what a travesty this is.
Lack of DTs  
PEEJ : 6/4/2020 7:52 pm : link
in general
He absolutely belongs  
Greg from LI : 6/4/2020 8:38 pm : link
.
RE: He absolutely belongs  
joeinpa : 6/4/2020 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14915558 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Ditto
RE: I thought he was a Hall of Fame  
djm : 6/4/2020 9:11 pm : link
In comment 14915505 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
when he was playing and since The specious argument against his induction has been about playing the same side as LT. They absolutely helped each other and we have since seen a bunch of Chicago Bears D's being inducted who all benefitted from playing together, so I think it's been bullshit


This and then some. I’ll post Marshall’s numbers and accolades soon but without even looking I’m certain that Marshall’s numbers are straight up terrific. The guy kicked ass for a good long stretch.

Two defensive guys from both golden eras need to get more HOF talk: Marshall and Tuck. They really do have the numbers.
RE: RE: I thought he was a Hall of Fame  
AFC11 : 6/4/2020 9:19 pm : link
In comment 14915566 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14915505 Phil in LA said:


Quote:


when he was playing and since The specious argument against his induction has been about playing the same side as LT. They absolutely helped each other and we have since seen a bunch of Chicago Bears D's being inducted who all benefitted from playing together, so I think it's been bullshit



This and then some. I’ll post Marshall’s numbers and accolades soon but without even looking I’m certain that Marshall’s numbers are straight up terrific. The guy kicked ass for a good long stretch.

Two defensive guys from both golden eras need to get more HOF talk: Marshall and Tuck. They really do have the numbers.


I'd take Len over Osi all day. Len owns the run game, and they are even (at best) for Len. Osi is a joke in contain compared to Len.
Marshall’s numbers  
djm : 6/4/2020 9:24 pm : link
Played 12 years
177 games

83.5 sacks
714 total tackles

9 FF
6 FR

2 pro bowls
11 playoff games with 7 more sacks

His numbers are similar to some other guys that are in.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I thought he was a Hall of Fame  
djm : 6/4/2020 9:26 pm : link
In comment 14915568 AFC11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14915566 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 14915505 Phil in LA said:


Quote:


when he was playing and since The specious argument against his induction has been about playing the same side as LT. They absolutely helped each other and we have since seen a bunch of Chicago Bears D's being inducted who all benefitted from playing together, so I think it's been bullshit



This and then some. I’ll post Marshall’s numbers and accolades soon but without even looking I’m certain that Marshall’s numbers are straight up terrific. The guy kicked ass for a good long stretch.

Two defensive guys from both golden eras need to get more HOF talk: Marshall and Tuck. They really do have the numbers.



I'd take Len over Osi all day. Len owns the run game, and they are even (at best) for Len. Osi is a joke in contain compared to Len.


I’d take Marshall over osi too but osi was underrated too. Everyone talks about tuck’s super bowl 42 performance and rightfully so, but Osi was in the backfield every single time Brady dropped back to pass. He was huge for the giants too.
Leonard Marshall: Ring of Honor?  
AFC11 : 6/4/2020 10:13 pm : link
Len had the only sack in SB 25

BEAST
83.5 sacks is an awful lot for a 3-4 DE  
Greg from LI : 6/4/2020 10:37 pm : link
.
Yes, if only for his hit on Montana!  
Jack Stroud : 6/4/2020 11:24 pm : link
.
They had long stretches  
Phil in LA : 6/4/2020 11:59 pm : link
of not giving up 100 yard rushers when it was a run first league.
no, he was very good, but take away LT and banks and he was a good  
plato : 1:39 am : link
but not game changing de, even in a 3/4 or therefore a two gap dt. compare him to a gifford, conerly, rote, or those who played like kavanaugh, robustelli, etc etc. Marshall was very ok but could be replaced. could not do that with other players in hof or ring of honor.
he belongs  
Victor in CT : 8:21 am : link
no question
Yes  
Dr. D : 9:43 am : link
He belongs. Make it so Giants!
Marshall was a beast.  
section125 : 9:48 am : link
He is up there with Martin as far as I am concerned.
Giant great DT  
PEEJ : 10:09 am : link
James Richard Katcavage (October 28, 1934 – February 22, 1995) was an American football defensive tackle in the National Football League who played thirteen seasons for the New York Giants. From 1952 until 1956, Katcavage played college football at the University of Dayton and was drafted in the fourth round of the 1956 NFL Draft. Although quarterback sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, Katcavage is unofficially credited with a career total of 96½ sacks, placing him third on the Giants unofficial list.[1]
RE: no, he was very good, but take away LT and banks and he was a good  
djm : 10:13 am : link
In comment 14915612 plato said:
Quote:
but not game changing de, even in a 3/4 or therefore a two gap dt. compare him to a gifford, conerly, rote, or those who played like kavanaugh, robustelli, etc etc. Marshall was very ok but could be replaced. could not do that with other players in hof or ring of honor.


sorry but this is nonsense. You can say the exact same thing for dozens of other HOF inductees. You're either a destructive defensive player or you aren't. Marshall was in every sense of the word.

I don't remmember Kenny Holmes playing well here and he had Strahan on the other side and Hammer next to him.

How come so many other players from the 90s Broncos, 80s Niners or 90's Packers have more HOF inductees than the 80s Giants? How is that even possible? Take a wild guess.
and Marshall posted 11 sacks  
djm : 10:16 am : link
in 1991 when the entire team was a disaster. The guy was as good as any 3-4 DE ina ll of football save for one or two and I am not even sure if 1-2 were better. I am just too lazy to look up some of the greats from that era and whether they played in 4-3 or 3-4. I think Bruce Smith was a 4-3 DE. Not that I am comparing the two, Bruce was legendary good.

But Dan Fucking Hampton was not a better player than Marshall. Sorry, no way.
RE: no, he was very good, but take away LT and banks and he was a good  
AFC11 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 14915612 plato said:
Quote:
but not game changing de, even in a 3/4 or therefore a two gap dt. compare him to a gifford, conerly, rote, or those who played like kavanaugh, robustelli, etc etc. Marshall was very ok but could be replaced. could not do that with other players in hof or ring of honor.


Come on.
Incredibly productive player who deserves whatever  
LBH15 : 11:08 am : link
honors the NYG franchise offers. Marshall was a staple on that defense for years and a big contributor to numerous playoff and championship runs.
It's amazing that the Giants defense was so good  
Greg from LI : 12:05 pm : link
When the only great player they had was Lawrence Taylor, apparently.
There is no doubt  
arniefez : 2:03 pm : link
Leonard Marshall is one of the greatest Giants of all time and is well deserving of being in their Hall of Fame/Ring of Honor.
