Leonard Marshall: Ring of Honor?  

when he was playing and since The specious argument against his induction has been about playing the same side as LT. They absolutely helped each other and we have since seen a bunch of Chicago Bears D's being inducted who all benefitted from playing together, so I think it's been bullshit
I thought it was Bullshit until I saw the induction years.
This and then some. I’ll post Marshall’s numbers and accolades soon but without even looking I’m certain that Marshall’s numbers are straight up terrific. The guy kicked ass for a good long stretch.
Two defensive guys from both golden eras need to get more HOF talk: Marshall and Tuck. They really do have the numbers.
I'd take Len over Osi all day. Len owns the run game, and they are even (at best) for Len. Osi is a joke in contain compared to Len.
I’d take Marshall over osi too but osi was underrated too. Everyone talks about tuck’s super bowl 42 performance and rightfully so, but Osi was in the backfield every single time Brady dropped back to pass. He was huge for the giants too.
but not game changing de, even in a 3/4 or therefore a two gap dt. compare him to a gifford, conerly, rote, or those who played like kavanaugh, robustelli, etc etc. Marshall was very ok but could be replaced. could not do that with other players in hof or ring of honor.
James Richard Katcavage (October 28, 1934 – February 22, 1995) was an American football defensive tackle in the National Football League who played thirteen seasons for the New York Giants. From 1952 until 1956, Katcavage played college football at the University of Dayton and was drafted in the fourth round of the 1956 NFL Draft. Although quarterback sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, Katcavage is unofficially credited with a career total of 96½ sacks, placing him third on the Giants unofficial list.[1]
RE: no, he was very good, but take away LT and banks and he was a good
sorry but this is nonsense. You can say the exact same thing for dozens of other HOF inductees. You're either a destructive defensive player or you aren't. Marshall was in every sense of the word.
I don't remmember Kenny Holmes playing well here and he had Strahan on the other side and Hammer next to him.
How come so many other players from the 90s Broncos, 80s Niners or 90's Packers have more HOF inductees than the 80s Giants? How is that even possible? Take a wild guess.
in 1991 when the entire team was a disaster. The guy was as good as any 3-4 DE ina ll of football save for one or two and I am not even sure if 1-2 were better. I am just too lazy to look up some of the greats from that era and whether they played in 4-3 or 3-4. I think Bruce Smith was a 4-3 DE. Not that I am comparing the two, Bruce was legendary good.
But Dan Fucking Hampton was not a better player than Marshall. Sorry, no way.
RE: no, he was very good, but take away LT and banks and he was a good
Come on.
Incredibly productive player who deserves whatever
Leonard Marshall is one of the greatest Giants of all time and is well deserving of being in their Hall of Fame/Ring of Honor.
Could it be that the Mara’s are just incompetent?
I agree with you. Don't see any other reason why the owners would keep him out.
Ditto
Quote:
177 games
83.5 sacks
714 total tackles
9 FF
6 FR
2 pro bowls
11 playoff games with 7 more sacks
His numbers are similar to some other guys that are in.
Quote:
In comment 14915505 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
I’d take Marshall over osi too but osi was underrated too. Everyone talks about tuck’s super bowl 42 performance and rightfully so, but Osi was in the backfield every single time Brady dropped back to pass. He was huge for the giants too.
BEAST
sorry but this is nonsense. You can say the exact same thing for dozens of other HOF inductees. You're either a destructive defensive player or you aren't. Marshall was in every sense of the word.
I don't remmember Kenny Holmes playing well here and he had Strahan on the other side and Hammer next to him.
How come so many other players from the 90s Broncos, 80s Niners or 90's Packers have more HOF inductees than the 80s Giants? How is that even possible? Take a wild guess.
Come on.