for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Left tackle 2020

blue1986 : 6/4/2020 8:05 pm
I believe we need to move Solder to right tackle for 2020 and let Thomas play left. Even as a rookie he is better than Solder who was terrible last year and will get Jones killed this year. He is not quick enough with his feet to handle the premier pass rushers. He was overrated because he protected Brady who got rid of the bell fast enough to not need as much protection. Who agrees Thomas at left tackle
I agree  
Angus : 6/4/2020 8:09 pm : link
Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.
RE: I agree  
90.Cal : 6/4/2020 8:17 pm : link
In comment 14915548 Angus said:
Quote:
Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.


Yea they should at least try Hernandez at left guard
If the Giants see Thomas as their future LT  
George from PA : 6/4/2020 8:18 pm : link
Then it make sense to keep him there.

But their not sure between Thomas and Matt Peart....then try them out.

What is Matt Peart potential?

I know they like versatility....i would like establish cohesion
RE: I agree  
GiantGolfer : 6/4/2020 8:20 pm : link
In comment 14915548 Angus said:
Quote:
Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.


Hernandez has played left guard for 2 seasons.
It's not a question of agree or disagree...  
Milton : 6/4/2020 8:20 pm : link
The coaches will make the right decision based on ten times the information that we enjoy. But ideally, yeah, it would be nice if that meant Thomas on the left side and Solder on the right (since Solder is the one soon to be out the door and Thomas is the future at left tackle). I'm sure the coaching staff would prefer that to be the case as well. But what's best will be decided on the practice field based on which combination does the best job of protecting Jones and opening holes for Barkley.
Hernandez  
SLIM_ : 6/4/2020 9:23 pm : link
at left guard - don't you guys think that move is a little extreme?
RE: RE: I agree  
flycatcher : 6/4/2020 9:24 pm : link
In comment 14915554 GiantGolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 14915548 Angus said:


Quote:


Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.



Hernandez has played left guard for 2 seasons.

All the more reason.
I want..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/4/2020 9:43 pm : link
to have Barkley play RB in place of Hernandez
One thing about the Pats is that they prioritize a strong middle of  
yatqb : 6/4/2020 9:46 pm : link
the line that allowed Brady to step up. That allowed Sold r to just push his guy wide and let him go up field. Our middle is still vulnerable.
If it’s a tie at camp, I hope they put Thomas at LT  
V.I.G. : 6/4/2020 9:47 pm : link
I expect Thomas to be much better than Solder.
Leaving solder & Fleming at RT/that can swing LT in case of Thomas injury
This may be controversial  
adamg : 6/4/2020 9:49 pm : link
But I'd start Jones at QB week 1.
RE: This may be controversial  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/4/2020 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14915583 adamg said:
Quote:
But I'd start Jones at QB week 1.


C'mon man. We can't have another year of rebuilding!!
RE: I want..  
flycatcher : 6/4/2020 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14915579 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
to have Barkley play RB in place of Hernandez


Hernandez approves
I feel the  
PhilD : 6/4/2020 10:44 pm : link
Coaching staff should play the player they feel is the best player at Left Tackle.
RE: Hernandez  
Brown_Hornet : 6/4/2020 11:01 pm : link
In comment 14915572 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
at left guard - don't you guys think that move is a little extreme?
Nice~
This place is special...  
Brown_Hornet : 6/4/2020 11:02 pm : link
...this time of year!

Blue1986 coulD have waited to post on tomorrow’s thread on the same  
Ivan15 : 6/5/2020 12:00 am : link
Subject.
hope to  
Giants : 6/5/2020 12:52 am : link
see Thomas @ LT and Peart @ RT
RE: I agree  
short lease : 6/5/2020 4:07 am : link
In comment 14915548 Angus said:
Quote:
Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.


Hernandez at LG .... GTFOOH.
With the new faces (i.e., young OTs)  
Beer Man : 6/5/2020 6:05 am : link
And a 2nd year QB with a fumbling problem, I'm happy to let it play out in the preseason, and let the coaches decide the best lineup to keep Jones upright and Barkley running.
RE: If the Giants see Thomas as their future LT  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/5/2020 7:05 am : link
In comment 14915552 George from PA said:
Quote:
Then it make sense to keep him there.

But their not sure between Thomas and Matt Peart....then try them out.

What is Matt Peart potential?

I know they like versatility....i would like establish cohesion


I think they will expect Thomas to step in at LT immediately.

Peart needs some seasoning, and given the current state of things I doubt he is in the mix this season.
Hopefully he will be able to replace Solder at RT in 2021.
Maybe let them compete at both tackle spots and  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 7:29 am : link
allow the coaches to determine the best path forward for the oline.

In the event that does not lead to a consensus then the coaches can always come back to this thread to determine what BBI would do.
Too early to speculate  
mavric : 6/5/2020 7:38 am : link
A whole new coaching staff will decide once they get to work with them. Trust in Columbo, Wilkerson, Garrett, and JJ to come to a decision after working with them and seeing them in action. They want the best 5 guys on the line at their optimum positions - it's their job and their future, not just the players whose asses are on the line - they don't really care much what fans think. Nor should they. I suspect they don't even know yet.

Still, it's fun to speculate as fans, but that's all we can do - speculate.

Best player  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/5/2020 8:01 am : link
will play LT. I would not expect anything less from this Head Coach. I hope Thomas shows he belongs day one and then Solder can be back up and compete at RT.
Thomas. Sooner the better.  
Victor in CT : 6/5/2020 8:23 am : link
Let Solder battle it out with Fleming, Gates, Peart at RT
RE: Thomas. Sooner the better.  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/5/2020 9:12 am : link
In comment 14915665 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Let Solder battle it out with Fleming, Gates, Peart at RT


+1

Everything we've heard or read or know about Thomas points to him starting at LT day one. Better he and Hernandez start working together as a unit ASAP. But of course that's not to say the job should be handed to him.

I expect the coaches, particularly Colombo, to sort this out quickly.

Keep in mind Thomas is supposedly very intelligent overall, and very very intelligent at football.
Even as a rookie he is better than Solder  
Gman11 : 6/5/2020 10:26 am : link
Based on what? Like high draft choices have never been duds in the pros? As Parcells used to say, let's not put him in Canton just yet.
RE: Even as a rookie he is better than Solder  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/5/2020 11:59 am : link
In comment 14915721 Gman11 said:
Quote:
Based on what? Like high draft choices have never been duds in the pros? As Parcells used to say, let's not put him in Canton just yet.


Based on 3 years starting in the SEC, beginning as a yruefreshman All American selection, and matching up very well vs the best past rushers the SEC has/had to offer including Josh Allen when he (Thomas) was only a sophomore.

Look at his tape vs Chaisson LSU last year.

And Chaisson played at the very top of his game, too. He was getting off the LOS like vintage Osi, moving almost before the snap.

Thomas still handled him. He is very, very capable.
BTW, personally I recall Solder in college  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/5/2020 12:05 pm : link
getting beat time and time again by a quick off the line DE/OLB from Cal.

Solder wasn't close to Thomas as a collegiate player IMO. He wasn't the 4th overall pick, either!

Get over what the pundits thought. The NFL GMs and scouts pretty much all had Thomas as the #1 OT this year.

Still none of that is any guarantee.

RE: RE: Even as a rookie he is better than Solder  
Gman11 : 6/5/2020 2:13 pm : link
In comment 14915781 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14915721 Gman11 said:


Quote:


Based on what? Like high draft choices have never been duds in the pros? As Parcells used to say, let's not put him in Canton just yet.



Based on 3 years starting in the SEC, beginning as a yruefreshman All American selection,


Eh. There have been Heisman Trophy winners that stunk in the pros. Can we at least see him in a preseason game before anointing him as an All-Pro?
Thomas  
Dragon : 6/5/2020 3:27 pm : link
Was the number four player taken first tackle you compare him to Barkley number two 1set RB taken and DJ number six player 2nd QB. These guys all started as rookies no redshirt year it would be a step backwards for Thomas not to start at LT the position he was drafted to play. In addition you drafted him knowing you needed to improve the starter at that position now sooner than later. I think like all the draft guys he was a surprise pick not a position surprise but he came with the LT top skills that’s what you drafted him for use him.
I read that 5 times...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/5/2020 3:38 pm : link
and all 5 times, I just kept thinking that dorgan gets increasingly pissed there's a similar handle to his here.
RE: RE: RE: Even as a rookie he is better than Solder  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/5/2020 3:45 pm : link
In comment 14915855 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14915781 BlueLou'sBack said:


Quote:


In comment 14915721 Gman11 said:


Quote:


Based on what? Like high draft choices have never been duds in the pros? As Parcells used to say, let's not put him in Canton just yet.



Based on 3 years starting in the SEC, beginning as a yruefreshman All American selection,



Eh. There have been Heisman Trophy winners that stunk in the pros. Can we at least see him in a preseason game before anointing him as an All-Pro?


Well continue with your straw man argument all you like, reason won't dissuade you apparently. Did I say he's going to be an all pro, fool? I noted I expect him to simply be better than Solder has been the past two years, which was pretty fffin poor, and gave the reasons WHY I expect that.

If you care to respond to MY post, try reading it first, nuh?
I'll be disappointed if Solder isn't cut  
WillieYoung : 6/5/2020 3:46 pm : link
at the end of training camp. Spending another 13 Million of cap space (between this year and next) is absurd. Williams is at least decent for his $16 Million and we now get a comp pick for him if he signs elsewhere. If we pay Solder this year, we still have to cut him next year and, hence, no comp pick even if someone were foolish enough to sign him.
I think..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/5/2020 3:48 pm : link
that savings number for Solder this year is incorrect.

there's little benefit to cutting him now.
RE: I'll be disappointed if Solder isn't cut  
UConn4523 : 6/5/2020 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14915882 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
at the end of training camp. Spending another 13 Million of cap space (between this year and next) is absurd. Williams is at least decent for his $16 Million and we now get a comp pick for him if he signs elsewhere. If we pay Solder this year, we still have to cut him next year and, hence, no comp pick even if someone were foolish enough to sign him.


Who will we be able to spend it on thats a definitive upgrade? Can't worry about how much he's making relative to his production - the money is spent. All that matters is what we will get out of him and whether or not its a better option than the alternative.

The comp pick compensation for cutting him likely isn't very high and would potentially be negated with future FA acquisitions.
The comp pick..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/5/2020 4:08 pm : link
has no part of this discussion. You don't get comp picks for cutting a guy.
RE: Thomas  
Victor in CT : 6/5/2020 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14915878 Dragon said:
Quote:
Was the number four player taken first tackle you compare him to Barkley number two 1set RB taken and DJ number six player 2nd QB. These guys all started as rookies no redshirt year it would be a step backwards for Thomas not to start at LT the position he was drafted to play. In addition you drafted him knowing you needed to improve the starter at that position now sooner than later. I think like all the draft guys he was a surprise pick not a position surprise but he came with the LT top skills that’s what you drafted him for use him.


Exactly. There is no apprenticeship anymore. Let him get in their and play.
...  
christian : 6/5/2020 4:19 pm : link
Cutting Solder now would net the Giants 10M in cap savings towards the 2020 cap, result in 9.5M dead money in 2020, and 6.5M dead money in 2021.

No matter when he's released, he will count for 6.5M in dead money in 2021 -- as result of his signing bonus and money that was restructured in 2019.

There would be 10M in savings in 2021.

And because we often play the game of "we had no choice, who else was available" -- I'd much rather cut Solder and sign Kelvin Beachum to a 1 year deal.

I believe at this point he's the superior player and will cost less money as a stop gap.
This discussion was moot the second the Giants paid Solder  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 4:38 pm : link
his $3M roster bonus in March. Barring some unforeseen event, he'll be on the roster come September and likely starting at one of the tackle spots.

Come December...that could be a different story.

RE: This discussion was moot the second the Giants paid Solder  
christian : 6/5/2020 4:44 pm : link
In comment 14915911 LBH15 said:
Quote:
his $3M roster bonus in March. Barring some unforeseen event, he'll be on the roster come September and likely starting at one of the tackle spots.

Come December...that could be a different story.


I think it's definitely foregone he's on the roster -- but I think it's quite possible Thomas and Flemmimg both beat him out in camp.

It's not often a player in his 10th year bounces back from being among the very worst. Solder being an average tackle would be miraculous based on his performance last year.
What about Hernandez at fullback  
armstead98 : 6/5/2020 4:49 pm : link
Paving the way for Barkley.

Think about it!
I think its possible as well...just not probable  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 4:51 pm : link
barring an injury to Solder.

Unless my memory is failing me I would describe Fleming as a guy who could start but not really named a full-time starter.
RE: What about Hernandez at fullback  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/5/2020 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14915913 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Paving the way for Barkley.

Think about it!


Trueno and Lightning!!
...  
christian : 6/5/2020 4:55 pm : link
He's definitely not a long term answer at right tackle -- my observation is much more skepticism of Solder than optimism with the alternative.

It's often hyperbole, but it's quite true in this instance -- it would be difficult to be as bad as Solder was last year for Thomas and Fleming.
Forget about the $3M roster bonus he already received....  
Milton : 6/5/2020 5:02 pm : link
If Solder is unable to beat out Fleming for one of the tackle spots than there is no justification for keeping him at his $10M/salary. You don't spend $10M on a backup, no way, no how. Whether it's on the left or the right side, Solder needs to win a starting job in order to stick.
Its not that simple nor prudent to go into any season  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 5:22 pm : link
with a shortage of tackles, and ones with so little starting NFL experience. Yes there should be competition to win the starting jobs, but to outright cut Solder because he may only be a reserve or swing-tackle is an aggressive decision.

I am not defending Solder's play which has been bad, nor am I expecting a consistent bounceback season over 16 games.

But I do expect him on the roster and likely starting game 1 at least.

...  
christian : 6/5/2020 5:44 pm : link
This is where I think a player like Kelvin Beachum is a totally viable alternative.

He's going to cost you less than 10M and the last time he laced up he wasn't terrible. Two things you can't say about Nate Solder.

Walking into camp with Beachum, Fleming, Peart, and Thomas and saving some money is my preference.

Beachum would save some money and  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 6:07 pm : link
probably hold up better in pass protection. Not as good on run blocking and then there is always that messy loyalty thing to deal with.

Yes it is an alternative but not one I see the Giants pursuing.
My guess is that Solder sticks @ LT  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/5/2020 7:30 pm : link
this season while Thomas plays RT. After this season, when Solder's gone, Thomas moves to LT. I'm not saying that's what I'd do-I'd put Thomas @ LT immediately-but that seems like the most likely outcome.
...  
christian : 9:02 am : link
It's dismaying that the best financial outcome for the Giants has Solder costing 26M against the cap in 20/22.

The Solder decision, contract, and restructure have been a real mark on Gettleman's tenure.

Pound for pound I think it's the worst UFA acquisition the Giants have ever made.
RE: ...  
LBH15 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 14916075 christian said:
Quote:
It's dismaying that the best financial outcome for the Giants has Solder costing 26M against the cap in 20/22.

The Solder decision, contract, and restructure have been a real mark on Gettleman's tenure.

Pound for pound I think it's the worst UFA acquisition the Giants have ever made.


DG had no other options other than Solder. I’ve been told.
RE: RE: RE: I agree  
AFC11 : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14915573 flycatcher said:
Quote:
In comment 14915554 GiantGolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 14915548 Angus said:


Quote:


Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.



Hernandez has played left guard for 2 seasons.


All the more reason.


Awesome.
I think this thread has turned into a SOlder discussion  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:52 pm : link
but I wouldn't be upset if Thomas started at OLT.

Watched him vs Auburn and man he is impressive. Moves people in the run game, really good feet in pass pro. Seemed aware of stunts and people crossing him. The Auburn DL has NFL people on there too. Just looked very polished, finished with proper anger and when he gets his hands on you its over.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions