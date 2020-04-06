Left tackle 2020

I believe we need to move Solder to right tackle for 2020 and let Thomas play left. Even as a rookie he is better than Solder who was terrible last year and will get Jones killed this year. He is not quick enough with his feet to handle the premier pass rushers. He was overrated because he protected Brady who got rid of the bell fast enough to not need as much protection. Who agrees Thomas at left tackle
Yea they should at least try Hernandez at left guard
But their not sure between Thomas and Matt Peart....then try them out.
What is Matt Peart potential?
I know they like versatility....i would like establish cohesion
Hernandez has played left guard for 2 seasons.
Quote:
Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.
Hernandez has played left guard for 2 seasons.
All the more reason.
Leaving solder & Fleming at RT/that can swing LT in case of Thomas injury
C'mon man. We can't have another year of rebuilding!!
Hernandez approves
Hernandez at LG .... GTFOOH.
But their not sure between Thomas and Matt Peart....then try them out.
What is Matt Peart potential?
I know they like versatility....i would like establish cohesion
I think they will expect Thomas to step in at LT immediately.
Peart needs some seasoning, and given the current state of things I doubt he is in the mix this season.
Hopefully he will be able to replace Solder at RT in 2021.
In the event that does not lead to a consensus then the coaches can always come back to this thread to determine what BBI would do.
Still, it's fun to speculate as fans, but that's all we can do - speculate.
+1
Everything we've heard or read or know about Thomas points to him starting at LT day one. Better he and Hernandez start working together as a unit ASAP. But of course that's not to say the job should be handed to him.
I expect the coaches, particularly Colombo, to sort this out quickly.
Keep in mind Thomas is supposedly very intelligent overall, and very very intelligent at football.
Based on 3 years starting in the SEC, beginning as a yruefreshman All American selection, and matching up very well vs the best past rushers the SEC has/had to offer including Josh Allen when he (Thomas) was only a sophomore.
Look at his tape vs Chaisson LSU last year.
And Chaisson played at the very top of his game, too. He was getting off the LOS like vintage Osi, moving almost before the snap.
Thomas still handled him. He is very, very capable.
Solder wasn't close to Thomas as a collegiate player IMO. He wasn't the 4th overall pick, either!
Get over what the pundits thought. The NFL GMs and scouts pretty much all had Thomas as the #1 OT this year.
Still none of that is any guarantee.
Quote:
Based on what? Like high draft choices have never been duds in the pros? As Parcells used to say, let's not put him in Canton just yet.
Based on 3 years starting in the SEC, beginning as a yruefreshman All American selection,
Eh. There have been Heisman Trophy winners that stunk in the pros. Can we at least see him in a preseason game before anointing him as an All-Pro?
Quote:
In comment 14915721 Gman11 said:
Quote:
Based on what? Like high draft choices have never been duds in the pros? As Parcells used to say, let's not put him in Canton just yet.
Based on 3 years starting in the SEC, beginning as a yruefreshman All American selection,
Eh. There have been Heisman Trophy winners that stunk in the pros. Can we at least see him in a preseason game before anointing him as an All-Pro?
Well continue with your straw man argument all you like, reason won't dissuade you apparently. Did I say he's going to be an all pro, fool? I noted I expect him to simply be better than Solder has been the past two years, which was pretty fffin poor, and gave the reasons WHY I expect that.
If you care to respond to MY post, try reading it first, nuh?
there's little benefit to cutting him now.
Who will we be able to spend it on thats a definitive upgrade? Can't worry about how much he's making relative to his production - the money is spent. All that matters is what we will get out of him and whether or not its a better option than the alternative.
The comp pick compensation for cutting him likely isn't very high and would potentially be negated with future FA acquisitions.
Exactly. There is no apprenticeship anymore. Let him get in their and play.
No matter when he's released, he will count for 6.5M in dead money in 2021 -- as result of his signing bonus and money that was restructured in 2019.
There would be 10M in savings in 2021.
And because we often play the game of "we had no choice, who else was available" -- I'd much rather cut Solder and sign Kelvin Beachum to a 1 year deal.
I believe at this point he's the superior player and will cost less money as a stop gap.
Come December...that could be a different story.
Come December...that could be a different story.
I think it's definitely foregone he's on the roster -- but I think it's quite possible Thomas and Flemmimg both beat him out in camp.
It's not often a player in his 10th year bounces back from being among the very worst. Solder being an average tackle would be miraculous based on his performance last year.
Think about it!
Unless my memory is failing me I would describe Fleming as a guy who could start but not really named a full-time starter.
Think about it!
Trueno and Lightning!!
It's often hyperbole, but it's quite true in this instance -- it would be difficult to be as bad as Solder was last year for Thomas and Fleming.
I am not defending Solder's play which has been bad, nor am I expecting a consistent bounceback season over 16 games.
But I do expect him on the roster and likely starting game 1 at least.
He's going to cost you less than 10M and the last time he laced up he wasn't terrible. Two things you can't say about Nate Solder.
Walking into camp with Beachum, Fleming, Peart, and Thomas and saving some money is my preference.
Yes it is an alternative but not one I see the Giants pursuing.
The Solder decision, contract, and restructure have been a real mark on Gettleman's tenure.
Pound for pound I think it's the worst UFA acquisition the Giants have ever made.
The Solder decision, contract, and restructure have been a real mark on Gettleman's tenure.
Pound for pound I think it's the worst UFA acquisition the Giants have ever made.
DG had no other options other than Solder. I’ve been told.
Quote:
In comment 14915548 Angus said:
Quote:
Amateur coach that I am. I also think they should at least try Hernandez at left guard.
Hernandez has played left guard for 2 seasons.
All the more reason.
Awesome.
Watched him vs Auburn and man he is impressive. Moves people in the run game, really good feet in pass pro. Seemed aware of stunts and people crossing him. The Auburn DL has NFL people on there too. Just looked very polished, finished with proper anger and when he gets his hands on you its over.