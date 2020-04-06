Left tackle 2020 blue1986 : 6/4/2020 8:05 pm

I believe we need to move Solder to right tackle for 2020 and let Thomas play left. Even as a rookie he is better than Solder who was terrible last year and will get Jones killed this year. He is not quick enough with his feet to handle the premier pass rushers. He was overrated because he protected Brady who got rid of the bell fast enough to not need as much protection. Who agrees Thomas at left tackle