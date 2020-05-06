for display only
Spencer Pulley

giantsfanforlife : 6/5/2020 1:14 am
Hope everyone is doing well and safe.

In 2018, Spencer Pulley actually played well the second half of the season (o-line played much better than first half). He was playing with Hernandez and the guard we got from the Rams.

In 2019, he played 1 game against the jets and the whole offensive line played terrible.

Heading into 2020, with an improve offensive line, I think Pulley can play better when surrounded well.

Kyle Murphy, Shane Lemineux, and Nick Gates will compete for the center position as well.

With everything being delayed there won't be a lot of time compare to a regular offseason.

I think Pulley starts the season and then throughout the year, Shane or Gates will come in.

Who do you think will start week 1 at center or throughout the season?
The starting C may still not be on this roster....  
No Where Man : 6/5/2020 1:42 am : link
Justin Britt comes to mind.
RE: The starting C may still not be on this roster....  
giantsfanforlife : 6/5/2020 1:51 am : link
In comment 14915613 No Where Man said:
Quote:
Justin Britt comes to mind.


That's possible. The Giants don't have much money so I don't see them signing someone. I think it will be Pulley, Shane, or Kyle Murphy, or Gates
There was an article yesterday  
Beer Man : 6/5/2020 6:01 am : link
that discussed the G-Men's O-line being in the top half of the NFL. The take the article gave on Pulley was that he would be alright as long as the other team doesn't lineup a NT right over him. IMO, that's not what you want starting at C.
There are 3 or 4 reasons why the vast majority of prognosticators  
M.S. : 6/5/2020 6:21 am : link

Have the Giants finishing last, and a huge void at Center is one of them.

Pulley is not a good Center. He never has been a good Center.  
Klaatu : 6/5/2020 6:43 am : link
At best, he's below average. At worst, he's abysmal. But "you go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had," and right now Pulley is what we have. That's not likely to change anytime soon.
Giants traded the best center they had in the past 4 years to the  
Ivan15 : 6/5/2020 7:23 am : link
Vikings for a low draft pick.
Smart move.
RE: There was an article yesterday  
Ivan15 : 6/5/2020 7:28 am : link
In comment 14915622 Beer Man said:
Quote:
that discussed the G-Men's O-line being in the top half of the NFL. The take the article gave on Pulley was that he would be alright as long as the other team doesn't lineup a NT right over him. IMO, that's not what you want starting at C.


Need a rule change for safety. No defensive players can play “0” technique. They did it for the field goal unit. Ha, ha.
I agree with the OP  
JFIB : 6/5/2020 7:30 am : link
Pulley being inserted into the line-up along with the new guard in 2018 resulted in a huge improvement in the O-line play in general that season. I think he is the better option between him and Halapio. I'm still hoping someone steps up but my vote goes to Pulley if it's between the two.
The starting Center will be  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 7:31 am : link
the player to be named later.
RE: The starting C may still not be on this roster....  
Victor in CT : 6/5/2020 8:23 am : link
In comment 14915613 No Where Man said:
Quote:
Justin Britt comes to mind.


Yep. Key is when/if they can examine his knee.
Pulley may start the season but  
flycatcher : 6/5/2020 8:36 am : link
don’t be surprised to see the young warrior Lemieux lined up between Big Will and Zeitler later in the season.
Pulley just seemed to be weak and unable to anchor well  
Simms11 : 6/5/2020 8:48 am : link
when he had to. Maybe he’s worked on getting stronger?! He’s at least average, which gives us something. Maybe Colombo and blocking scheme will help him be a better Center. He’s got the mental part of it down and knows what he has to do, it appears that he gets outmuscled though and that’s a bad thing when your QB needs to step up in the pocket!
Not really  
TommyWiseau : 6/5/2020 8:57 am : link
a fan of Britt. He is better then Pulley but he is nothing special. I am hoping for someone like Alex Mack to get cut and we use him as a stop hap until one of the young guys are ready
RE: Not really  
Brown Recluse : 6/5/2020 9:37 am : link
In comment 14915675 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
a fan of Britt. He is better then Pulley but he is nothing special. I am hoping for someone like Alex Mack to get cut and we use him as a stop hap until one of the young guys are ready


I don't understand why anyone wouldn't want Britt on this team if he is past his injury. The guy was a Pro Bowl alternate. I know the Pro Bowl is bullshit but its not like Spencer Pulley would even get so much as a sniff of that sort of recognition.

Not to mention, he was one of the leaders on that team. Great dude.

Hell yeah, I'll take Britt if he's healthy.
IMO Pulley is a backup caliber guy  
PatersonPlank : 6/5/2020 10:07 am : link
He was also this for San Diego. If he plays, and the rest of the line plays well, he will likely look passable. If the rest of the line is having problems he will look terrible. He's just a guy out there. I do agree that DL coaches are likely to figure this out quick, and put a DL right on his nose (which will get pressure into the backfield).

We need a better solution. He's just a stop gap. Hopefully Gates/Lemeuix/new FA will beat him out
RE: Giants traded the best center they had in the past 4 years to the  
HoustonGiant : 6/5/2020 10:07 am : link
In comment 14915633 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Vikings for a low draft pick.
Smart move.


Amen!!! I thought I was alone in that stance.
Brett Jones was beatable, but most of the time he did his job.  
CT Charlie : 6/5/2020 10:13 am : link
I'd feel better about the season with him on the team.
...  
christian : 6/5/2020 10:19 am : link
I tend to believe the issues on the line were more talent and continuity related and not entirely on coaching.

As posted above, the Giants had a bit of a renaissance the 2nd half of 2018 when Brown, Pulley, and Wheeler got their footing and played 8 games together. It was an acceptable line.

That's the one thing you can say about Pulley over Pio -- there was at least a stretch where he was the center on a line that wasn't a disaster.

I predict we'll see the younger guys supplant the vets either in camp or quickly into the season. If the three rookies get serious burn this year, that's a great investment.

And this is the year to do it. It's a weird, and I suspect ultimately it will be a 'lost' year.
Characterizing anybody the Giants had recently as their "best Center"  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 10:29 am : link
is a bit shifty. The truth is moreso the team has been trying to make decisions on who they think is the least worst at the position.

They need a starting NFL-caliber player at the position and right now that guy isn't on the roster.
If you think Spencer Pulley actually played well...  
Klaatu : 6/5/2020 10:40 am : link
In the latter half of the 2018 season, I suggest you read a few of Sy'56's game reviews from that year.

Link - ( New Window )
Pulley  
PaulN : 6/5/2020 10:43 am : link
To start the season is fine, if the rest of the line does well then the offensive line will be fine, Pulley isn't going to ruin it al. This season look for development along the offensive line, our young players developing is the key. Hernandez, Lemieux, Thomas, Peart, Gates, and Murphy are the players to watch, will they all make the team? How they play and progress this year, even the players that don't start this year is a huge key for our fortunes, this year and beyond. You look at these players and you have one first round pick, one 2nd, and one 3rd, that is a good mix.
RE: Giants traded the best center they had in the past 4 years to the  
section125 : 6/5/2020 10:50 am : link
In comment 14915633 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Vikings for a low draft pick.
Smart move.


Ha. Yeah, not really.
RE: If you think Spencer Pulley actually played well...  
christian : 6/5/2020 12:12 pm : link
In comment 14915734 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In the latter half of the 2018 season, I suggest you read a few of Sy'56's game reviews from that year. Link - ( New Window )


I think the more apt description is Pulley played on a line that wasn't a disaster.

I also wonder if Pulley just gets beaten, but at least sticks to his assignment. That could help explain why Hernandez and Brown played better next to him.
I think Lemieux will eventually be a starting Center if  
MartyNJ1969 : 6/5/2020 12:38 pm : link
his ceiling is ad adverstised from what I am reading about him on this board.
RE: Giants traded the best center they had in the past 4 years to the  
Dinger : 6/5/2020 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14915633 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Vikings for a low draft pick.
Smart move.

Ah yes Brett Jones; he of the 1 offensive and 2 months of IR. He was the answer.
RE: IMO Pulley is a backup caliber guy  
ColHowPepper : 6/5/2020 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14915701 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
He was also this for San Diego. If he plays, and the rest of the line plays well, he will likely look passable. If the rest of the line is having problems he will look terrible. He's just a guy out there. I do agree that DL coaches are likely to figure this out quick, and put a DL right on his nose (which will get pressure into the backfield).

We need a better solution. He's just a stop gap. Hopefully Gates/Lemeuix/new FA will beat him out
PP, I agree with your comment header, but the rest of your post tends to contradict that. You come close to PaulN's kneejerk comment
Quote:
Pulley
PaulN : 10:43 am : link : reply
To start the season is fine, if the rest of the line does well then the offensive line will be fine...
Utter trash because Pulley is trash. And for the reason, PP, you correctly cite later re DCoordinators scheming to attack the weakness. Agreed. "Fine", what is 'fine' in this context. Fine=inadequate and a formula for getting DJ beat up and SB stopped in his tracks before he gets going, just like 2019
Pulley played well in 2018?  
Jay on the Island : 6/5/2020 1:19 pm : link
This is a common misconception that I see a few posters have mentioned recently. The truth is the line played better once Jamon Brown was claimed and inserted into the starting lineup in week 10 of 2018.

Spencer Pulley started at center beginning in week 7 and the line continued to struggle until Brown arrived. I've seen a few posters mistakenly assume that Brown and Pulley were inserted into the starting lineup at the same time.

If Pulley is the starter expect the to see more of the same with him consistently pushed back into the pocket. He might make the proper line calls which is important but physically he is just not an NFL player.

Brett Jones  
MaraMan : 6/5/2020 1:31 pm : link
Brett Jones was released by the Vikings and was unemployed for a week.
Let's just hope  
Jay on the Island : 6/5/2020 1:39 pm : link
that Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux have spent the past few weeks snapping the ball 1000 times a day.
Let's pump the brakes on Jones.  
frankmihs : 6/5/2020 4:32 pm : link
In the two years since he's been with the Giants, he has started three games.
RE: Pulley is not a good Center. He never has been a good Center.  
81_Great_Dane : 6/5/2020 7:40 pm : link
In comment 14915628 Klaatu said:
Quote:
At best, he's below average. At worst, he's abysmal. But "you go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had," and right now Pulley is what we have. That's not likely to change anytime soon.
A "below average" starter is still an NFL starter. Almost every team is going to have at least a few below-average starters. What kills you is the guys who are flat-out bad. Like, when you have the 50th-best center in the league starting, which means there about 18 backups around the league better than your starter. I think the Giants have some flat-out bad linemen the past few years. And even the guys who should have been at least within shouting distance of average got poor coaching. It's been a mess.
Pulley is the starting center.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/5/2020 8:38 pm : link
The depth chart says so. His contract says so. The abbreviated offseason prep says so. Let’s get used to it, and hope he plays well and/or gets replaced quickly.
RE: Pulley is the starting center.  
Scuzzlebutt : 8:55 am : link
In comment 14915971 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
The depth chart says so. His contract says so. The abbreviated offseason prep says so. Let’s get used to it, and hope he plays well and/or gets replaced quickly.


I don’t think his contract says anything. It’s not like he is making $10MM per year. He will start out as number one and maybe he will win the job.
