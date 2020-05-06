Spencer Pulley giantsfanforlife : 6/5/2020 1:14 am

Hope everyone is doing well and safe.



In 2018, Spencer Pulley actually played well the second half of the season (o-line played much better than first half). He was playing with Hernandez and the guard we got from the Rams.



In 2019, he played 1 game against the jets and the whole offensive line played terrible.



Heading into 2020, with an improve offensive line, I think Pulley can play better when surrounded well.



Kyle Murphy, Shane Lemineux, and Nick Gates will compete for the center position as well.



With everything being delayed there won't be a lot of time compare to a regular offseason.



I think Pulley starts the season and then throughout the year, Shane or Gates will come in.



Who do you think will start week 1 at center or throughout the season?