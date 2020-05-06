Hope everyone is doing well and safe.
In 2018, Spencer Pulley actually played well the second half of the season (o-line played much better than first half). He was playing with Hernandez and the guard we got from the Rams.
In 2019, he played 1 game against the jets and the whole offensive line played terrible.
Heading into 2020, with an improve offensive line, I think Pulley can play better when surrounded well.
Kyle Murphy, Shane Lemineux, and Nick Gates will compete for the center position as well.
With everything being delayed there won't be a lot of time compare to a regular offseason.
I think Pulley starts the season and then throughout the year, Shane or Gates will come in.
Who do you think will start week 1 at center or throughout the season?
That's possible. The Giants don't have much money so I don't see them signing someone. I think it will be Pulley, Shane, or Kyle Murphy, or Gates
Have the Giants finishing last, and a huge void at Center is one of them.
Need a rule change for safety. No defensive players can play “0” technique. They did it for the field goal unit. Ha, ha.
Yep. Key is when/if they can examine his knee.
I don't understand why anyone wouldn't want Britt on this team if he is past his injury. The guy was a Pro Bowl alternate. I know the Pro Bowl is bullshit but its not like Spencer Pulley would even get so much as a sniff of that sort of recognition.
Not to mention, he was one of the leaders on that team. Great dude.
Hell yeah, I'll take Britt if he's healthy.
We need a better solution. He's just a stop gap. Hopefully Gates/Lemeuix/new FA will beat him out
Amen!!! I thought I was alone in that stance.
As posted above, the Giants had a bit of a renaissance the 2nd half of 2018 when Brown, Pulley, and Wheeler got their footing and played 8 games together. It was an acceptable line.
That's the one thing you can say about Pulley over Pio -- there was at least a stretch where he was the center on a line that wasn't a disaster.
I predict we'll see the younger guys supplant the vets either in camp or quickly into the season. If the three rookies get serious burn this year, that's a great investment.
And this is the year to do it. It's a weird, and I suspect ultimately it will be a 'lost' year.
They need a starting NFL-caliber player at the position and right now that guy isn't on the roster.
I think the more apt description is Pulley played on a line that wasn't a disaster.
I also wonder if Pulley just gets beaten, but at least sticks to his assignment. That could help explain why Hernandez and Brown played better next to him.
Ah yes Brett Jones; he of the 1 offensive and 2 months of IR. He was the answer.
We need a better solution. He's just a stop gap. Hopefully Gates/Lemeuix/new FA will beat him out
To start the season is fine, if the rest of the line does well then the offensive line will be fine...
Spencer Pulley started at center beginning in week 7 and the line continued to struggle until Brown arrived. I've seen a few posters mistakenly assume that Brown and Pulley were inserted into the starting lineup at the same time.
If Pulley is the starter expect the to see more of the same with him consistently pushed back into the pocket. He might make the proper line calls which is important but physically he is just not an NFL player.
I don’t think his contract says anything. It’s not like he is making $10MM per year. He will start out as number one and maybe he will win the job.