Best Hits You’ve Seen

Spike13 : 6/5/2020 5:20 am
Byars on Pepper
Marshal on Montana
Atwater on okaye
Reasons on Humphries
James Harrison on  
Tuckrule : 6/5/2020 5:37 am : link
....fill in the blank. One that comes to mind is Mohamed massaquoi
Turkey Joe Jones  
Earl the goat : 6/5/2020 6:00 am : link
On Bradshaw
Sonny Corleone at the toll booths.  
Klaatu : 6/5/2020 6:22 am : link
.....
Leonard Thompson of Lions  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/5/2020 7:15 am : link
hit on Leon Bright (punt return).
Eagles vs Oilers in 1991  
LBH15 : 6/5/2020 7:24 am : link
great hits the whole game
My Mom's hand on my butt  
MattyKid : 6/5/2020 7:33 am : link
back in '76. Welted right up
I've always thought LT  
MBavaro : 6/5/2020 7:40 am : link
dragging and throwing Gary Danielson down with one arm and then just walking away was pretty bad ass.
Gary Reasons is the list.  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 6/5/2020 8:08 am : link
Alford's sack on Brady was visually amazing.

When Lavar Arrington was at Penn State, it was like watching LT at the collegiate level. One tackle stands out against Arizona, he basically chased down a running back, tackled him with one arm and celebrated with the other.
Need gifs  
pjcas18 : 6/5/2020 8:21 am : link
and not in the category of some of those mentioned, but I loved this.

Burt on Montana  
Big Blue '56 : 6/5/2020 8:30 am : link
is up there
Jacobs trucking Woodson  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/5/2020 8:39 am : link
on our first offensive play in the '07 NFC title game.
Quentin Coryatt  
10thAve : 6/5/2020 8:44 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Need gifs  
flycatcher : 6/5/2020 8:57 am : link
In comment 14915662 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and not in the category of some of those mentioned, but I loved this.

Look at the speeds - the safety comes in fast, but as he gets blown backwards he barely slows down Jacobs at all. It’s like a goat ramming a rhinoceros.
I walked up to a roulette table  
I Love Clams Casino : 6/5/2020 9:00 am : link
placed $15 on #12 and hit for $600...first bet. BOOM!
RE: RE: Need gifs  
jnoble : 6/5/2020 9:04 am : link
In comment 14915674 flycatcher said:
Quote:
In comment 14915662 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


and not in the category of some of those mentioned, but I loved this.




Look at the speeds - the safety comes in fast, but as he gets blown backwards he barely slows down Jacobs at all. It’s like a goat ramming a rhinoceros.


I like how he not only ran over him but also stepped on his chest in the process. If it was an old Looney Toons cartoon, he would've woozily asked if anyone got the plate number of the truck that just hit him
I don't have the link to it but  
jnoble : 6/5/2020 9:07 am : link
...rookie year Shockey absolutely flattening a Texan during a preseason game along the sidelines
Alford on Brady  
WideRight : 6/5/2020 9:14 am : link

.
Thinking of the Giants only here  
mfsd : 6/5/2020 9:19 am : link
Reasons at the goal line against Denver
Shaun Williams blowing up Jimmy Smith of the Jags
Leonard Marshall wrecking Montana
Jacobs vs Woodson, Jacobs vs Landry

Here’s the goal line stand culminating in the Reasons hit. Quintessential old school Giants football
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Jacobs trucking Woodson  
UConn4523 : 6/5/2020 9:50 am : link
In comment 14915671 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
on our first offensive play in the '07 NFC title game.


This was my immediate reaction as well. Like a boxer getting that huge body shot making the opponent drop their hands a bit more as time goes by. Woodson wasn't the same all game after that hit.
Check out  
mittenedman : 6/5/2020 10:54 am : link
Sean Taylor hitting Brian Moorman (yes the Punter) in the Pro Bowl.
Bo Jackson on Bosworth was the best hit I ever saw  
MartyNJ1969 : 6/5/2020 12:24 pm : link
I saw that one live.
the hit on the kicker in the Pro Bowl  
gtt350 : 6/5/2020 12:26 pm : link
.
RE: Quentin Coryatt  
nzyme : 6/5/2020 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14915672 10thAve said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )

That's definitely up there. Broke that guy's jaw on that play!
RE: Check out  
nzyme : 6/5/2020 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14915744 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Sean Taylor hitting Brian Moorman (yes the Punter) in the Pro Bowl.


I checked that out simply because I can't believe a hit like that took place at the Pro Bowl. I'll give it to the punter though. He got up and jogged that off!
Pretty sure this Hines Ward hit on Ed Reed  
pjcas18 : 6/5/2020 12:40 pm : link
is a 15-yard penalty today, and Ward has more of these.

Here is Ward on Keith  
pjcas18 : 6/5/2020 12:44 pm : link
Rivers (I think). these blindside hits are brutal (like the Byars on Pepper hit - which was worse and I'm not going to share out of pinciple).

Jay Alford on Brady  
ColHowPepper : 6/5/2020 1:38 pm : link
not really in this genre of 'best hits',imo. It was impactful because of its impact on the game, coming when it did, but it wasn't pow, bam, slam!! He knifed between the guard and center (is my recollection) and took Brady down cleanly and decisively, but not bone jarring the way Spike sets up in the OP.
RE: Need gifs  
speedywheels : 6/5/2020 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14915662 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and not in the category of some of those mentioned, but I loved this.


I could watch that one all day...
not football, but Scott Stevens laying out Lindros  
Victor in CT : 6/5/2020 2:24 pm : link
was a doozy.
Sheldon Brown  
crackerjack465 : 6/5/2020 2:29 pm : link
on Reggie bush

Google .......  
Koffman : 6/5/2020 3:16 pm : link
Some videos on Jack Tatum & Dick Butkus and let me know your opinion.
!!!  
Bluenatic : 6/5/2020 4:06 pm : link
LT on Theisman!  
Jack Stroud : 6/5/2020 4:10 pm : link
.
That Reasons hit is probably my favorite.  
Mad Mike : 6/5/2020 4:30 pm : link
A monster hit at a huge moment. That Byars block on Pepper was certainly something too.
agreed with reason hit  
Payasdaddy : 6/5/2020 5:03 pm : link
what a great goaline stand
still gets me pumped.
giants all time hits  
hankb1126 : 6/5/2020 7:19 pm : link
I have two lt's hit on theisman when he broke his leg

and for you old guys one I saw in person I think it was in 1956 against the lions giants had a special teamer by the name of mickey walker and his hit on cassidy I think first name was howard on a kick off
Byars  
Spike13 : 6/5/2020 8:12 pm : link
Pepper
Wow - ( New Window )
Wrong link  
Spike13 : 6/5/2020 8:13 pm : link
Sorry
Richard Dent on Dave Meggett  
bc4life : 6/5/2020 8:54 pm : link
Meggett was trying to catch a pitchout or short screen pass - Bent timed it almost perfectly - jumping over the lineman who tried to cut him and hitting Meggett just as the ball arrived.
Spike13  
bc4life : 6/5/2020 8:54 pm : link
incredibly nasty
Steve Atwater  
bc4life : 6/5/2020 8:58 pm : link
unfriendly fire
Packers Broncos SB unfriendly fire - ( New Window )
Steve Atwater - Christian Okoye  
bc4life : 6/5/2020 9:01 pm : link
unreal collision
link - ( New Window )
jack tatum - sammy white  
bc4life : 6/5/2020 9:07 pm : link
Riley Odoms hot was better but couldn't find short video
link - ( New Window )
earl campbell v jack tatum  
bc4life : 6/5/2020 9:19 pm : link
see video at 2:30
link - ( New Window )
Jeter's 3000th was pretty good  
adamg : 6/5/2020 11:38 pm : link
.
RE: Thinking of the Giants only here  
Blue Dream : 4:35 am : link
In comment 14915681 mfsd said:
Quote:
Reasons at the goal line against Denver
Shaun Williams blowing up Jimmy Smith of the Jags
Leonard Marshall wrecking Montana
Jacobs vs Woodson, Jacobs vs Landry

Here’s the goal line stand culminating in the Reasons hit. Quintessential old school Giants football Link - ( New Window )


One of my favorites sadly today would have been a Person Foul 1st and goal and probably a hefty fine for Reasons on a hit to the head
Spike  
gersh : 6:11 am : link
I was thinking about all 3 of your Giants hits, as well as Burt on Montana.
....and Byars crushing Peppers  
gersh : 6:12 am : link
Was the first one I thought of. I think they were roommates at OSU
....  
gersh : 6:14 am : link
Added an s - sorry Pepper. Jabril is not quite Pepper, but hopefully he will be
Am I the only one who opened the thread thinking...  
Milton : 6:37 am : link
...it was "Best Tits You've Seen?
Ahmad truck Brodney  
floridafan : 9:54 am : link
This has got to be up there
Down goes Brodney - ( New Window )
For Maryland fans, the hit on Jahvid Best  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:59 am : link
is tops - hit him so hard he puked.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Am I the only one who opened the thread thinking...  
pjcas18 : 10:00 am : link
In comment 14916038 Milton said:
Quote:
...it was "Best Tits You've Seen?


even if I did think that (I didn't) it wouldn't have been about a girl who looks like she's 14 or 15 year old.
