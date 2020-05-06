Best Hits You’ve Seen

When Lavar Arrington was at Penn State, it was like watching LT at the collegiate level. One tackle stands out against Arizona, he basically chased down a running back, tackled him with one arm and celebrated with the other.
and not in the category of some of those mentioned, but I loved this.
Look at the speeds - the safety comes in fast, but as he gets blown backwards he barely slows down Jacobs at all. It’s like a goat ramming a rhinoceros.
I like how he not only ran over him but also stepped on his chest in the process. If it was an old Looney Toons cartoon, he would've woozily asked if anyone got the plate number of the truck that just hit him
not really in this genre of 'best hits',imo. It was impactful because of its impact on the game, coming when it did, but it wasn't pow, bam, slam!! He knifed between the guard and center (is my recollection) and took Brady down cleanly and decisively, but not bone jarring the way Spike sets up in the OP.
I have two lt's hit on theisman when he broke his leg
and for you old guys one I saw in person I think it was in 1956 against the lions giants had a special teamer by the name of mickey walker and his hit on cassidy I think first name was howard on a kick off
Shaun Williams blowing up Jimmy Smith of the Jags
Leonard Marshall wrecking Montana
Jacobs vs Woodson, Jacobs vs Landry
Here’s the goal line stand culminating in the Reasons hit. Quintessential old school Giants football
This was my immediate reaction as well. Like a boxer getting that huge body shot making the opponent drop their hands a bit more as time goes by. Woodson wasn't the same all game after that hit.
That's definitely up there. Broke that guy's jaw on that play!
I checked that out simply because I can't believe a hit like that took place at the Pro Bowl. I'll give it to the punter though. He got up and jogged that off!
I could watch that one all day...
still gets me pumped.
One of my favorites sadly today would have been a Person Foul 1st and goal and probably a hefty fine for Reasons on a hit to the head
