Daniel Jones vs Washington in Week 16

I was just rewatching the Week 16 game against Washington and it's one of the best games I've ever seen for a rookie QB. He was money all day. He was 28 of 42 which is a 66.67 completion percentage. He had 352 yards passing with 5 TDs and 0 INTs.
After rewatching it I was curious how many rookie QBs have had a similar stat line. I'm sure it was said after the game, but I didn't remember that he was the first rookie QB to ever have 350 yards passing, 5 TDs and 0 INTs in a game. That's really fucking impressive.
I can't wait to see him this year. The OL should be improved. Hopefully the team can remain healthy and he can actually play a game with all of his weapons on the field at once.
While looking up those stats another one caught my eye. Only 4 times in NFL history has a rookie QB thrown for 300 yards with at least 4 TD passes and 0 INTs. Mariota did it once and Daniel Jones did it three times.
I think Gettleman made the right call on Jones. I was completely against the pick at the time, because I felt we could get him a little later. I'm glad he didn't wait. He seems to have got the goods. Yeah I know the fumbles suck, but he was a rookie so he's going to make mistakes. A lot of the fumbles were on the OL and some of the fumbles lost were on the rest of the team not being able to pick up a loose ball. I think the OL will be much better this year and I think that'll be a huge help in DJ protecting the ball. Also I think the game slowing down mentally as well as his work ethic will also help him.
Sorry for the long post, but after watching that I'm extremely fucking pumped. I can't think of a game where Eli played that well in his first two or three years and we all know how great his career turned out. Let's hope DJ can have a similar career.
Hopefully, we can surround him with the pieces so we don't need to find out.
Well yeah he was a rookie. Of course the jury is still out. I'm much more optimistic he can carry a team than I was about Eli's ability to carry a team after his rookie year.
He got teammates together during offseason....for work and fun. Bringing them on zoom calls to review the coaching instructions. Has tried called every new player as well as Baker.
Very important year to see if he is the longterm answer but he worked hard to have a great season.
If 350 yards, 5 TDs and 0 ints in a win (without all his weapons) isn’t “carrying a team” I’d like to know just what would qualify.
Ha! Yeah, it took me a while to warm up to Eli. I don't think I truly believed in him until the Week 2 OT win against the Eagles in 2006. I couldn't believe how tough he was, overcoming eight sacks and I don't know how many other hits. Who does that?
As for Jones, I liked what I saw, minus the fumbles, of course.
Me too
One thing I will always give credit to Shurmur for is having the guts to get Jones on the field, having him prepared weekly, and briging him on at a pace that didn't create a mess.
I also suspect Shurmur didn't make a huge deal about the fumbles and try and dramatically change Jones's approach under center, because there are too many other things a rookie QB is processing. That's an offseason issue.
I have similar respect and hope for Garrett. He did a really fine job with the two QBs in Dallas, and Jones has more talent than them.
Jones has all the tools to be a good QB, it's on the Giants to not mess it up.
According to NFL.com, Jones was the 10th most efficient quarterback in the league when under pressure:
UNDER PRESSURE: 73.3 passer rating, +0.2% completion rate above expectation, 53.1% completion rate.
Lombardo: “...Jones’ numbers were comparable to those of Matt Ryan, which should signal to Giants fans that, hey, they might have another guy like Eli! Manning secured two Super Bowl rings, of course, while so far we’re talking here about Jones’ 8:6 TD-INT ratio under pressure and nearly 1,000 passing yards. Many rookies have fared much worse when the blindingly fast NFL pass rush threatens to swallow them whole on a per-down basis...”
This coming season is going to be a vital indicator of whether or not Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback. Pretty much about ball retention.
All the superstar QBs have oft times beaten up on the league’s worst teams..
DJ has makings of a star QB.
I guess I never understood this argument. This is a guy that was a year away from playing at a shitty college program. You won't be impressed until he puts up insane numbers against the San Francisco 49ers? Like shouldn't there be a curve involved for a rookie?
Garoppolo stunk against them.
Rodgers had an ordinary game.
Cousins put up 0 points.
Jones beat their ass, give him credit.
But every fucking time he underthrows a ball, which isn't even that often, half of BBI says "see he doesn't have a great arm!" As if even the QBs with the best arms don't sometimes underthrow the ball.
I’m surprised Winston didn’t get more looks this offseason as he’s got the chops to put up big numbers even with the ints. I suspect he’s got other issues that scared teams away, like coachability. Jones won’t be a problem there.
I guess his rather face Chase Young (along with the rest of the very talented Redskins defensive front 5) TWICE a year and have Thomas blocking for him 16 games, than an alternative LT (Peart?) for his future left side protector....
He's STILL ONLY A 2ND year QB, he may still be dealing with a sub par OL, and he has to learn a new and presumably quite different offensive system under Garret.
Garret's system has been friendly for young QBs, so that may be a lot like Shurmer's.
And yes he needs to dramatically improve (lessen) his propensity to fumbling.
I expect a good year from him, but I wouldn't close the book on his evaluation after 2020.
I think he can be a special player. Time will tell.
I am surprised that more fans aren't more excited about Jones after his performance last season. Anybody who claims that they were expecting him to play that well especially under those circumstances is full of shit. Is the fumbling a concern? Yes, but I am confident that he correct it.
Thanks George. Great report.
Things like this will make the overall team better, I think.
As for the Redskins game, yeah, he was great, but you need to see performances against top tier teams to really get an idea. That's true in most sports.