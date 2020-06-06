Daniel Jones vs Washington in Week 16

I was just rewatching the Week 16 game against Washington and it's one of the best games I've ever seen for a rookie QB. He was money all day. He was 28 of 42 which is a 66.67 completion percentage. He had 352 yards passing with 5 TDs and 0 INTs.



After rewatching it I was curious how many rookie QBs have had a similar stat line. I'm sure it was said after the game, but I didn't remember that he was the first rookie QB to ever have 350 yards passing, 5 TDs and 0 INTs in a game. That's really fucking impressive.



I can't wait to see him this year. The OL should be improved. Hopefully the team can remain healthy and he can actually play a game with all of his weapons on the field at once.



While looking up those stats another one caught my eye. Only 4 times in NFL history has a rookie QB thrown for 300 yards with at least 4 TD passes and 0 INTs. Mariota did it once and Daniel Jones did it three times.



I think Gettleman made the right call on Jones. I was completely against the pick at the time, because I felt we could get him a little later. I'm glad he didn't wait. He seems to have got the goods. Yeah I know the fumbles suck, but he was a rookie so he's going to make mistakes. A lot of the fumbles were on the OL and some of the fumbles lost were on the rest of the team not being able to pick up a loose ball. I think the OL will be much better this year and I think that'll be a huge help in DJ protecting the ball. Also I think the game slowing down mentally as well as his work ethic will also help him.



Sorry for the long post, but after watching that I'm extremely fucking pumped. I can't think of a game where Eli played that well in his first two or three years and we all know how great his career turned out. Let's hope DJ can have a similar career.