for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Daniel Jones vs Washington in Week 16

Big Rick in FL : 6/6/2020 3:36 am
I was just rewatching the Week 16 game against Washington and it's one of the best games I've ever seen for a rookie QB. He was money all day. He was 28 of 42 which is a 66.67 completion percentage. He had 352 yards passing with 5 TDs and 0 INTs.

After rewatching it I was curious how many rookie QBs have had a similar stat line. I'm sure it was said after the game, but I didn't remember that he was the first rookie QB to ever have 350 yards passing, 5 TDs and 0 INTs in a game. That's really fucking impressive.

I can't wait to see him this year. The OL should be improved. Hopefully the team can remain healthy and he can actually play a game with all of his weapons on the field at once.

While looking up those stats another one caught my eye. Only 4 times in NFL history has a rookie QB thrown for 300 yards with at least 4 TD passes and 0 INTs. Mariota did it once and Daniel Jones did it three times.

I think Gettleman made the right call on Jones. I was completely against the pick at the time, because I felt we could get him a little later. I'm glad he didn't wait. He seems to have got the goods. Yeah I know the fumbles suck, but he was a rookie so he's going to make mistakes. A lot of the fumbles were on the OL and some of the fumbles lost were on the rest of the team not being able to pick up a loose ball. I think the OL will be much better this year and I think that'll be a huge help in DJ protecting the ball. Also I think the game slowing down mentally as well as his work ethic will also help him.

Sorry for the long post, but after watching that I'm extremely fucking pumped. I can't think of a game where Eli played that well in his first two or three years and we all know how great his career turned out. Let's hope DJ can have a similar career.
He was having trouble  
allstarjim : 6/6/2020 4:30 am : link
With two hands on the ball in the pocket. I think he's fixed that and his fumbles will decrease dramatically.
The jury's still out as to whether or not he can carry a team  
MBavaro : 6/6/2020 7:05 am : link
like Eli did.

Hopefully, we can surround him with the pieces so we don't need to find out.
RE: The jury's still out as to whether or not he can carry a team  
Big Rick in FL : 6/6/2020 7:13 am : link
In comment 14916043 MBavaro said:
Quote:
like Eli did.

Hopefully, we can surround him with the pieces so we don't need to find out.


Well yeah he was a rookie. Of course the jury is still out. I'm much more optimistic he can carry a team than I was about Eli's ability to carry a team after his rookie year.
Asshat: the man will not be out worked!  
George from PA : 6/6/2020 7:49 am : link
Gains 10lbs of muscles. Had people constantly trying to slap ball away. Tighten his passing radius. His arm is stronger. The ball looks like it gets out quicker. No doubt he has improved his fumbling.

He got teammates together during offseason....for work and fun. Bringing them on zoom calls to review the coaching instructions. Has tried called every new player as well as Baker.

Very important year to see if he is the longterm answer but he worked hard to have a great season.

RE: The jury's still out as to whether or not he can carry a team  
BillT : 6/6/2020 7:57 am : link
In comment 14916043 MBavaro said:
Quote:
like Eli did.

Hopefully, we can surround him with the pieces so we don't need to find out.

If 350 yards, 5 TDs and 0 ints in a win (without all his weapons) isn’t “carrying a team” I’d like to know just what would qualify.
RE: RE: The jury's still out as to whether or not he can carry a team  
Klaatu : 6/6/2020 8:10 am : link
In comment 14916044 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14916043 MBavaro said:


Quote:


like Eli did.

Hopefully, we can surround him with the pieces so we don't need to find out.



Well yeah he was a rookie. Of course the jury is still out. I'm much more optimistic he can carry a team than I was about Eli's ability to carry a team after his rookie year.


Ha! Yeah, it took me a while to warm up to Eli. I don't think I truly believed in him until the Week 2 OT win against the Eagles in 2006. I couldn't believe how tough he was, overcoming eight sacks and I don't know how many other hits. Who does that?

As for Jones, I liked what I saw, minus the fumbles, of course.
RE: RE: The jury's still out as to whether or not he can carry a team  
Big Blue '56 : 6/6/2020 9:04 am : link
In comment 14916044 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14916043 MBavaro said:


Quote:


like Eli did.

Hopefully, we can surround him with the pieces so we don't need to find out.



Well yeah he was a rookie. Of course the jury is still out. I'm much more optimistic he can carry a team than I was about Eli's ability to carry a team after his rookie year.


Me too
...  
christian : 6/6/2020 9:19 am : link
The difference maker for young quarterbacks in the NFL is the stability and quality of the program.

One thing I will always give credit to Shurmur for is having the guts to get Jones on the field, having him prepared weekly, and briging him on at a pace that didn't create a mess.

I also suspect Shurmur didn't make a huge deal about the fumbles and try and dramatically change Jones's approach under center, because there are too many other things a rookie QB is processing. That's an offseason issue.

I have similar respect and hope for Garrett. He did a really fine job with the two QBs in Dallas, and Jones has more talent than them.

Jones has all the tools to be a good QB, it's on the Giants to not mess it up.
I hope Garrett is a positive influence  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/6/2020 9:34 am : link
Good track record and I like having more assets available to Jones. Its too bad we couldn't hire Shurmur as offensive coordinator, Jones did play well under his tutelage.
From NFL.com  
Big Blue '56 : 6/6/2020 9:34 am : link

Quote:


According to NFL.com, Jones was the 10th most efficient quarterback in the league when under pressure:

UNDER PRESSURE: 73.3 passer rating, +0.2% completion rate above expectation, 53.1% completion rate.

Lombardo: “...Jones’ numbers were comparable to those of Matt Ryan, which should signal to Giants fans that, hey, they might have another guy like Eli! Manning secured two Super Bowl rings, of course, while so far we’re talking here about Jones’ 8:6 TD-INT ratio under pressure and nearly 1,000 passing yards. Many rookies have fared much worse when the blindingly fast NFL pass rush threatens to swallow them whole on a per-down basis...”
.  
Gruber : 6/6/2020 9:50 am : link
It was a great performance, but against a poor team who finished with the second worst record in the NFL.
This coming season is going to be a vital indicator of whether or not Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback. Pretty much about ball retention.
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 6/6/2020 9:52 am : link
In comment 14916117 Gruber said:
Quote:
It was a great performance, but against a poor team who finished with the second worst record in the NFL.
This coming season is going to be a vital indicator of whether or not Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback. Pretty much about ball retention.



All the superstar QBs have oft times beaten up on the league’s worst teams..
Improve on awareness in and around pocket, and  
LBH15 : 6/6/2020 10:05 am : link
strengthen that arm a bit for longish type throws.

DJ has makings of a star QB.
RE: .  
BestFeature : 6/6/2020 10:24 am : link
In comment 14916117 Gruber said:
Quote:
It was a great performance, but against a poor team who finished with the second worst record in the NFL.
This coming season is going to be a vital indicator of whether or not Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback. Pretty much about ball retention.


I guess I never understood this argument. This is a guy that was a year away from playing at a shitty college program. You won't be impressed until he puts up insane numbers against the San Francisco 49ers? Like shouldn't there be a curve involved for a rookie?
I don’t get it either  
UConn4523 : 6/6/2020 10:30 am : link
go look at all the other QBs that played the Skins and see how many games looked like Jones’.

Garoppolo stunk against them.
Rodgers had an ordinary game.
Cousins put up 0 points.

Jones beat their ass, give him credit.
Careful Gruber  
HomerJones45 : 6/6/2020 10:50 am : link
you are stepping on the 3rd rail of BBI.
Daniel Jones made a lot of us look dumb, including me....  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/6/2020 10:51 am : link
....from the first preseason game. He makes incredibly difficult throws and with velocity, which is exactly the opposite of what scouting reports (like PFF) said.
RE: Daniel Jones made a lot of us look dumb, including me....  
BestFeature : 6/6/2020 10:55 am : link
In comment 14916149 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
....from the first preseason game. He makes incredibly difficult throws and with velocity, which is exactly the opposite of what scouting reports (like PFF) said.


But every fucking time he underthrows a ball, which isn't even that often, half of BBI says "see he doesn't have a great arm!" As if even the QBs with the best arms don't sometimes underthrow the ball.
If jones’ biggest flaw is turnovers  
djm : 6/6/2020 11:00 am : link
Were gonna win a lot with him. You need a playmaking Qb to win above all else.

I’m surprised Winston didn’t get more looks this offseason as he’s got the chops to put up big numbers even with the ints. I suspect he’s got other issues that scared teams away, like coachability. Jones won’t be a problem there.
Jones did a helluva job locking the Giants  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/6/2020 11:22 am : link
down to the 4th pick, so they'd have no chance at Young.


I guess his rather face Chase Young (along with the rest of the very talented Redskins defensive front 5) TWICE a year and have Thomas blocking for him 16 games, than an alternative LT (Peart?) for his future left side protector....
As for 2020 being  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/6/2020 11:33 am : link
CRUCIAL to determine if Jones is a legit franchise QB, I'm not buying.

He's STILL ONLY A 2ND year QB, he may still be dealing with a sub par OL, and he has to learn a new and presumably quite different offensive system under Garret.

Garret's system has been friendly for young QBs, so that may be a lot like Shurmer's.

And yes he needs to dramatically improve (lessen) his propensity to fumbling.


I expect a good year from him, but I wouldn't close the book on his evaluation after 2020.
I liked the pick when he was drafted.  
Giant John : 6/6/2020 11:42 am : link
I knew he would make a lot of people eat apple pie(I’m in a good mood). I would be thrilled if he can carry a team like Eli did. Two more super bowls? Sign me up.
I think he can be a special player. Time will tell.
It was a very encouraging sign to see his performance that week  
Jay on the Island : 6/6/2020 1:09 pm : link
He struggled at times during his first start versus Washington but he played as well as a rookie can play in week 16 versus the same opponent. The defense did him no favors week 16 either.

I am surprised that more fans aren't more excited about Jones after his performance last season. Anybody who claims that they were expecting him to play that well especially under those circumstances is full of shit. Is the fumbling a concern? Yes, but I am confident that he correct it.
RE: Asshat: the man will not be out worked!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2020 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14916047 George from PA said:
Quote:
Gains 10lbs of muscles. Had people constantly trying to slap ball away. Tighten his passing radius. His arm is stronger. The ball looks like it gets out quicker. No doubt he has improved his fumbling.

He got teammates together during offseason....for work and fun. Bringing them on zoom calls to review the coaching instructions. Has tried called every new player as well as Baker.

Very important year to see if he is the longterm answer but he worked hard to have a great season.


Thanks George. Great report.
RE: Asshat: the man will not be out worked!  
darren in pdx : 6/6/2020 2:55 pm : link
In comment 14916047 George from PA said:
Quote:
Gains 10lbs of muscles. Had people constantly trying to slap ball away. Tighten his passing radius. His arm is stronger. The ball looks like it gets out quicker. No doubt he has improved his fumbling.

He got teammates together during offseason....for work and fun. Bringing them on zoom calls to review the coaching instructions. Has tried called every new player as well as Baker.

Very important year to see if he is the longterm answer but he worked hard to have a great season.


Things like this will make the overall team better, I think.
..  
Gruber : 6/6/2020 3:20 pm : link
Just to be clear here: I am a big Daniel Jones fan. I am praying that the ball retention thing gets sorted. But I stand by my assessment that this is a critical year for finding out if he is the real deal.
As for the Redskins game, yeah, he was great, but you need to see performances against top tier teams to really get an idea. That's true in most sports.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions