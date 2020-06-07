Kerry and Toomer, extremely high on Garrett

|
“For a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything,’’ Kerry Collins, a former Giants quarterback and former Garrett teammate, told The Post. “He’s not just gonna be an X’s and O’s guy, he’s gonna talk about that position and what it means to be successful. I’m really excited to see that combination.
Collins instantly saw the brainy side of Garrett, but that is not what sticks with him most of all.
“He understood with every play there are so many nuances with it and while, yes, he has the X’s and O’s inside and out and he was a details kind of guy, he just added such a great understanding of what it took to play the position, from a macro level, if that makes sense,’’ Collins said. “That, to me, more than anything was his best attribute as a teammate and as a colleague, as a guy in the room. That’s why I think for a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything. I’m really excited to see that combination.’’
“Get back and let it rip,’’ Kitna, who was hired by Garrett last year as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach, said on Big Blue Kickoff. “But if it’s not there, move on. Move on, find the back, find the tight end, find the next thing. Don’t stand back there waiting for something to come open. He’s going to play free. Jason does a great job of not over-complicating the game.’’
“He was great,’’ Toomer told The Post. “He was always like a coach, even when he was a teammate. I remember one of my best years I went up to him, I was like ‘Oh man, how can I take my game to the next level?’ Because he was around Michael Irvin [as the Cowboys backup from 1993-99] and around a lot of greats. He was like ‘You got to make it personal, every route, everything you do, make it personal. Don’t just do it by the book, you got to put your own twist on it.’ I’m like ‘Yeah!’ He was great. I love JG
There has been a rush of these (nice to read 😊) and now the NY Post chimes in again.
What is interesting about this one is that it widely quotes Collins, who epitomizes what might be Jones' most problematic attribute -- holding on to the ball too long.
I realize they have many differences (e.g. Jones is more mobile and athletic) but at the end of the day, a good read.
What track record in Dallas are you talking about? As OC or head coach? Because those are different things, and he has been hired as OC.
A career winning record?
The best part being that Garrett was BBI's favorite whipping boy 5 minutes before being announced as the Giants OC. Now he's some sort of savior. His OC and HC playoff performances in Dallas leaves a lot to be desired...
I guess you haven't visited BBI much in the past 5-6 months, then, because there are frequent threads extolling what a genius move hiring him was.
it, the part where Garrett is now an offensive guru.
I guess you haven't visited BBI much in the past 5-6 months, then, because there are frequent threads extolling what a genius move hiring him was.
He's a solid OC. Would have preferred someone else as HC, which we got. Which OCs out there that have had success in the playoffs would you have preferred that would have signed with the Giants as OC?
And if your biggest criticism of Garrett as OC is that his offenses went to the playoffs, but didn't do well there, you do realize the Giants have been having top 6 picks the past couple years, right?
And the Giants offense has been vanilla dog shit for half a decade, so even if he’s bad, it’s better than what we’ve seen.
Do we really have to list all the coaches who were really good coordinators, but not great HCs?
The cowpies offense was pretty darn good during the years Garrett was OC. How the f*ck else did he even get the job as HC?
News flash: He's our OC, not HC.
I don't get the outrage of hiring Garrett as OC.
around here based on 3 decent seasons in which his offense flopped in the playoffs twice.
The best part being that Garrett was BBI's favorite whipping boy 5 minutes before being announced as the Giants OC. Now he's some sort of savior. His OC and HC playoff performances in Dallas leaves a lot to be desired...
Well you need to understand that none of us wanted him as the HC, something you didn't mention but is extremely important. I was one of them, but absolutely was on board at OC given his track record there is pretty damn good. He took 2 QB's with major flaws (Romo + Prescott) and created top level offenses. I want that here, I just don't want him overseeing the defense and ST.
Yeah I'm excited to see what he can do with Jones and the offence. No I don't want him running the entire team.
Garrett is probably the right guy to be OC at this time, if simply that he is better than what was out there. And yes, he took two QBs with inferior credentials and made them look very good.
Should I really not be excited for the offense being more competent? Seems like a weird thing to complain about.
I would not want to see him go away from what is working here in a big game.
Does that ever sound like a familiar gripe
I was outright giddy about him coming here as OC and working with DJ, after working with Romo and Dak.
I’ve watched and re-watched that game and yes, He abandoned the running game in the second half, but I believe Barber was gassed at that point. He certainly looked that way to me from my TV perch..Running him 21 times in the first half was absurd, imv, especially with the way MB ran with his non-stop motor and desire to squeeze out every inch he could.
JG has Barkley to work with and should see better production with less carries
Not a huge red flag, but in a big game, you should exploit those advantages as much as possible.
Sounds like a small minority. I'm excited for the hire and I know for a fact the offense will be better coached and more prepared than it ever was under Shurmur and McAdoo. He isn't a perfect coach, but he's got a good track record and can handle the spotlight.
I also like that Judge will likely let Garrett do his thing and won't get in the way. He's going to default to others' expertise and will enhance where he can (this is what it sounds like to me in his pressers). Just seems like a really good combination on paper.
The main difference was that we have a shit line and Dallas has had an excellent one for some time now. And personally, I don't think Shurmur abandoned the run. I just don't think he utilized Barkley the best he could.
And even the rest thing is a tough issue to manage. We had fans wanting to see more of Gallman or the backups, then when we see more of them, the place explodes. There has to be workload management, even though I agree that it doesn't have to be hard and fast rules about specific series.
We need better line play not just for Barkley to flourish but so we can give him a breather and still pick up a few yards by the backups. Non-Barkley/Jones/WR runs were about 3.2 YPC.
Are you referencing his “odd” rest in general or last year? Last year was the HAS issue he dealt with after being out 4 games.
Get back and let it rip,’’ Kitna, who was hired by Garrett last year as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach, said on Big Blue Kickoff. “But if it’s not there, move on. Move on, find the back, find the tight end, find the next thing. Don’t stand back there waiting for something to come open. He’s going to play free. Jason does a great job of not over-complicating the game.’’
I had about Garrett as an OC was that he abandoned the run too many times when he was successful with it. We saw it several times, but most glaring in the playoff game where Marion Barber had 129 yards rushing on 27 attempts, but only had 8 rushes in the second half, a game that Dallas led most of the 3rd quarter and into the 4th.
Does that ever sound like a familiar gripe
This was a gripe against Andy Reid for years and he's considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. This is common, doesn't make him bad at his job.
Considering that the biggest complaint most people had about Shurmur's offense was that he abandoned the run, it seems like it would be a fairly big worry.
The main difference was that we have a shit line and Dallas has had an excellent one for some time now. And personally, I don't think Shurmur abandoned the run. I just don't think he utilized Barkley the best he could.
Well we have to hope Judge can track those tendencies with staff up in the booth to make sure Garrett is not doing something wrong.
Yes it does thankfully. We got a winning coach!
Bullshit. His QB never pulled the trigger on a tight window and that's mostly what you get against playoff caliber opponents. Current Dallas QB isn't much different in that regard.
But hey, you're popular around here and post 120 times a week...people should listen.
As for the "get away from the run" thing, every OC gets ragged on for that. Kyla Shanhan is supposedly a playcalling genius, but ask 49er fans if they should have run it more down the stretch in the Super Bowl. Who can forget Gilbride asking Eli to throw 50+ times into high winds in December?
Do we really have to list all the coaches who were really good coordinators, but not great HCs?
The cowpies offense was pretty darn good during the years Garrett was OC. How the f*ck else did he even get the job as HC?
News flash: He's our OC, not HC.
In what universe was he an abject failure as a head coach?
Everyone's hearts and mind