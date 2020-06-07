Kerry and Toomer, extremely high on Garrett





“For a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything,’’ Kerry Collins, a former Giants quarterback and former Garrett teammate, told The Post. “He’s not just gonna be an X’s and O’s guy, he’s gonna talk about that position and what it means to be successful. I’m really excited to see that combination.



Collins instantly saw the brainy side of Garrett, but that is not what sticks with him most of all.



“He understood with every play there are so many nuances with it and while, yes, he has the X’s and O’s inside and out and he was a details kind of guy, he just added such a great understanding of what it took to play the position, from a macro level, if that makes sense,’’ Collins said. “That, to me, more than anything was his best attribute as a teammate and as a colleague, as a guy in the room. That’s why I think for a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything. I’m really excited to see that combination.’’







“Get back and let it rip,’’ Kitna, who was hired by Garrett last year as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach, said on Big Blue Kickoff. “But if it’s not there, move on. Move on, find the back, find the tight end, find the next thing. Don’t stand back there waiting for something to come open. He’s going to play free. Jason does a great job of not over-complicating the game.’’







“He was great,’’ Toomer told The Post. “He was always like a coach, even when he was a teammate. I remember one of my best years I went up to him, I was like ‘Oh man, how can I take my game to the next level?’ Because he was around Michael Irvin [as the Cowboys backup from 1993-99] and around a lot of greats. He was like ‘You got to make it personal, every route, everything you do, make it personal. Don’t just do it by the book, you got to put your own twist on it.’ I’m like ‘Yeah!’ He was great. I love JG



