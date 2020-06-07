for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Kerry and Toomer, extremely high on Garrett

Big Blue '56 : 9:06 am
Really good article. Read it in its entirety.

Quote:


“For a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything,’’ Kerry Collins, a former Giants quarterback and former Garrett teammate, told The Post. “He’s not just gonna be an X’s and O’s guy, he’s gonna talk about that position and what it means to be successful. I’m really excited to see that combination.

“For a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything,’’ Kerry Collins, a former Giants quarterback and former Garrett teammate, told The Post. “He’s not just gonna be an X’s and O’s guy, he’s gonna talk about that position and what it means to be successful. I’m really excited to see that combination.

Collins instantly saw the brainy side of Garrett, but that is not what sticks with him most of all.

“He understood with every play there are so many nuances with it and while, yes, he has the X’s and O’s inside and out and he was a details kind of guy, he just added such a great understanding of what it took to play the position, from a macro level, if that makes sense,’’ Collins said. “That, to me, more than anything was his best attribute as a teammate and as a colleague, as a guy in the room. That’s why I think for a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Jason is gonna help him immensely, with everything. I’m really excited to see that combination.’’



“Get back and let it rip,’’ Kitna, who was hired by Garrett last year as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach, said on Big Blue Kickoff. “But if it’s not there, move on. Move on, find the back, find the tight end, find the next thing. Don’t stand back there waiting for something to come open. He’s going to play free. Jason does a great job of not over-complicating the game.’’



“He was great,’’ Toomer told The Post. “He was always like a coach, even when he was a teammate. I remember one of my best years I went up to him, I was like ‘Oh man, how can I take my game to the next level?’ Because he was around Michael Irvin [as the Cowboys backup from 1993-99] and around a lot of greats. He was like ‘You got to make it personal, every route, everything you do, make it personal. Don’t just do it by the book, you got to put your own twist on it.’ I’m like ‘Yeah!’ He was great. I love JG


I was excited the minute he was hired. He’ll be huge for us, imo.
Link - ( New Window )
Oops, sorry for the repeat  
Big Blue '56 : 9:07 am : link
paragraphs
Uh huh  
Greg from LI : 9:17 am : link
It's really sweet and all that they're pumping up a buddy from their playing days, but his track record in Dallas says much more about him than they do.
Oops  
Jay in Toronto : 9:22 am : link
Just started a thread with the link that I have deleted.

Here is my OP:

There has been a rush of these (nice to read 😊) and now the NY Post chimes in again.

What is interesting about this one is that it widely quotes Collins, who epitomizes what might be Jones' most problematic attribute -- holding on to the ball too long.

I realize they have many differences (e.g. Jones is more mobile and athletic) but at the end of the day, a good read.

RE: Uh huh  
KDavies : 9:30 am : link
In comment 14916560 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It's really sweet and all that they're pumping up a buddy from their playing days, but his track record in Dallas says much more about him than they do.


What track record in Dallas are you talking about? As OC or head coach? Because those are different things, and he has been hired as OC.
RE: Uh huh  
Toth029 : 9:33 am : link
In comment 14916560 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It's really sweet and all that they're pumping up a buddy from their playing days, but his track record in Dallas says much more about him than they do.


A career winning record?
I greatly enjoy how Jason Garrett's become this OC guru  
Greg from LI : 9:43 am : link
around here based on 3 decent seasons in which his offense flopped in the playoffs twice.
I must be missing  
LS : 9:53 am : link
it, the part where Garrett is now an offensive guru.
RE: I greatly enjoy how Jason Garrett's become this OC guru  
lax counsel : 9:56 am : link
In comment 14916582 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
around here based on 3 decent seasons in which his offense flopped in the playoffs twice.


The best part being that Garrett was BBI's favorite whipping boy 5 minutes before being announced as the Giants OC. Now he's some sort of savior. His OC and HC playoff performances in Dallas leaves a lot to be desired...
RE: I must be missing  
Greg from LI : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14916586 LS said:
Quote:
it, the part where Garrett is now an offensive guru.


I guess you haven't visited BBI much in the past 5-6 months, then, because there are frequent threads extolling what a genius move hiring him was.
RE: RE: I must be missing  
KDavies : 10:15 am : link
In comment 14916591 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14916586 LS said:


Quote:


it, the part where Garrett is now an offensive guru.



I guess you haven't visited BBI much in the past 5-6 months, then, because there are frequent threads extolling what a genius move hiring him was.


He's a solid OC. Would have preferred someone else as HC, which we got. Which OCs out there that have had success in the playoffs would you have preferred that would have signed with the Giants as OC?

And if your biggest criticism of Garrett as OC is that his offenses went to the playoffs, but didn't do well there, you do realize the Giants have been having top 6 picks the past couple years, right?
Garrett has his warts for sure  
Ben in Tampa : 10:16 am : link
but he runs a quarterback friendly system. His QBs have found success in his system.

And the Giants offense has been vanilla dog shit for half a decade, so even if he’s bad, it’s better than what we’ve seen.
Do people really not understand  
Dr. D : 10:24 am : link
that you can be optimistic about Garrett as an OC, while at the same time not be impressed with him as a HC?

Do we really have to list all the coaches who were really good coordinators, but not great HCs?

The cowpies offense was pretty darn good during the years Garrett was OC. How the f*ck else did he even get the job as HC?

News flash: He's our OC, not HC.
Add to that...  
KDavies : 10:25 am : link
we have a rookie head coach. I like Judge and have high hopes for him, but he has never been a head coach at any level. It is good to have an experienced head coach for Judge to bounce things off of, etc.

I don't get the outrage of hiring Garrett as OC.
RE: RE: I greatly enjoy how Jason Garrett's become this OC guru  
UConn4523 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 14916588 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 14916582 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


around here based on 3 decent seasons in which his offense flopped in the playoffs twice.



The best part being that Garrett was BBI's favorite whipping boy 5 minutes before being announced as the Giants OC. Now he's some sort of savior. His OC and HC playoff performances in Dallas leaves a lot to be desired...


Well you need to understand that none of us wanted him as the HC, something you didn't mention but is extremely important. I was one of them, but absolutely was on board at OC given his track record there is pretty damn good. He took 2 QB's with major flaws (Romo + Prescott) and created top level offenses. I want that here, I just don't want him overseeing the defense and ST.
he went from the Dolphins QB coach in 2006  
UConn4523 : 10:31 am : link
to the OC in Dallas in 07'. Go look at the jump Romo and the Cowboys take in that same year stretch.

Yeah I'm excited to see what he can do with Jones and the offence. No I don't want him running the entire team.
I think lots of times good coaches  
section125 : 10:38 am : link
can take flawed teams into the playoffs where they get beaten by better teams. Look at Dan Reeves in Denver and Marv Levy in Buffalo. Always in the playoffs and always beaten in the Super Bowl.
Garrett is probably the right guy to be OC at this time, if simply that he is better than what was out there. And yes, he took two QBs with inferior credentials and made them look very good.
The Cowboys went from 4th in points scored in 2006  
Greg from LI : 10:39 am : link
to 2nd in 2007. IOW, they already had a good offense.
my dream  
giantfan2000 : 10:42 am : link
Garrett runs a first play of second half flea flicker !
Amani Toomer catches 82 yard flea flicker TD vs Colts in 2002 - ( New Window )
9-7  
UConn4523 : 10:43 am : link
to 13-3 along with it. Improvements on both sides of the ball for sure, but big improvements from Romo.

Should I really not be excited for the offense being more competent? Seems like a weird thing to complain about.
The biggest gripes..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:45 am : link
I had about Garrett as an OC was that he abandoned the run too many times when he was successful with it. We saw it several times, but most glaring in the playoff game where Marion Barber had 129 yards rushing on 27 attempts, but only had 8 rushes in the second half, a game that Dallas led most of the 3rd quarter and into the 4th.

I would not want to see him go away from what is working here in a big game.
well, you assume the offense makes major improvements under Garrett  
Greg from LI : 10:46 am : link
I don't.
RE: The biggest gripes..  
Greg from LI : 10:47 am : link
In comment 14916622 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I had about Garrett as an OC was that he abandoned the run too many times when he was successful with it. We saw it several times, but most glaring in the playoff game where Marion Barber had 129 yards rushing on 27 attempts, but only had 8 rushes in the second half, a game that Dallas led most of the 3rd quarter and into the 4th.

I would not want to see him go away from what is working here in a big game.


Does that ever sound like a familiar gripe
I don't agree but that's fine  
UConn4523 : 10:49 am : link
as for the Barer playoff game, was extremely strange to say the least. I'd have to think Barber was either hurt or gassed - no other explanation especially after seeing how he's used RB's since.
I guess I can understand optmism  
Greg from LI : 11:04 am : link
But some people were outright giddy about hiring Jason Garrett, calling it a "home run" and saying it was the best hiring they made (including Judge), and that all seems very weird to me.
RE: I guess I can understand optmism  
Big Blue '56 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14916629 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But some people were outright giddy about hiring Jason Garrett, calling it a "home run" and saying it was the best hiring they made (including Judge), and that all seems very weird to me.


I was outright giddy about him coming here as OC and working with DJ, after working with Romo and Dak.
RE: I don't agree but that's fine  
Big Blue '56 : 11:11 am : link
In comment 14916627 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
as for the Barer playoff game, was extremely strange to say the least. I'd have to think Barber was either hurt or gassed - no other explanation especially after seeing how he's used RB's since.


I’ve watched and re-watched that game and yes, He abandoned the running game in the second half, but I believe Barber was gassed at that point. He certainly looked that way to me from my TV perch..Running him 21 times in the first half was absurd, imv, especially with the way MB ran with his non-stop motor and desire to squeeze out every inch he could.

JG has Barkley to work with and should see better production with less carries
Unfortunately..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:15 am : link
that wasn't the only time Garrett went away from the run. He also did it a few other times.

Not a huge red flag, but in a big game, you should exploit those advantages as much as possible.
RE: I guess I can understand optmism  
UConn4523 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 14916629 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But some people were outright giddy about hiring Jason Garrett, calling it a "home run" and saying it was the best hiring they made (including Judge), and that all seems very weird to me.


Sounds like a small minority. I'm excited for the hire and I know for a fact the offense will be better coached and more prepared than it ever was under Shurmur and McAdoo. He isn't a perfect coach, but he's got a good track record and can handle the spotlight.

I also like that Judge will likely let Garrett do his thing and won't get in the way. He's going to default to others' expertise and will enhance where he can (this is what it sounds like to me in his pressers). Just seems like a really good combination on paper.
I don't know about that  
Greg from LI : 11:19 am : link
Considering that the biggest complaint most people had about Shurmur's offense was that he abandoned the run, it seems like it would be a fairly big worry.
RE: I don't know about that  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:20 am : link
In comment 14916643 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Considering that the biggest complaint most people had about Shurmur's offense was that he abandoned the run, it seems like it would be a fairly big worry.


The main difference was that we have a shit line and Dallas has had an excellent one for some time now. And personally, I don't think Shurmur abandoned the run. I just don't think he utilized Barkley the best he could.
yeah I just think Barkley was misused  
UConn4523 : 11:22 am : link
and chose very odd times to get him rest. IE, resting him for an entire series instead of throughout gameflow. It just seemed like Barkley got specified rest regardless of situation which works in baseball, but really stupid in football.
RE: yeah I just think Barkley was misused  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:26 am : link
In comment 14916648 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and chose very odd times to get him rest. IE, resting him for an entire series instead of throughout gameflow. It just seemed like Barkley got specified rest regardless of situation which works in baseball, but really stupid in football.


And even the rest thing is a tough issue to manage. We had fans wanting to see more of Gallman or the backups, then when we see more of them, the place explodes. There has to be workload management, even though I agree that it doesn't have to be hard and fast rules about specific series.
its definitely an imperfect science  
UConn4523 : 11:34 am : link
one thing that did hinder SHurmur (which I can't really blame him for) was Barkley being the only guy worth a damn. When Gallman is hit at the LOS, which was basically the majority of his carries, the offense just stalls.

We need better line play not just for Barkley to flourish but so we can give him a breather and still pick up a few yards by the backups. Non-Barkley/Jones/WR runs were about 3.2 YPC.
RE: yeah I just think Barkley was misused  
Big Blue '56 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 14916648 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and chose very odd times to get him rest. IE, resting him for an entire series instead of throughout gameflow. It just seemed like Barkley got specified rest regardless of situation which works in baseball, but really stupid in football.


Are you referencing his “odd” rest in general or last year? Last year was the HAS issue he dealt with after being out 4 games.
I think the Kitner quote is important in that  
Big Blue '56 : 11:38 am : link
it could legitimately cut back on DJ’s fumbling (one of the ways, anyway) given how he so desperately wants to make a play and finding himself holding on too long:

Quote:


Get back and let it rip,’’ Kitna, who was hired by Garrett last year as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach, said on Big Blue Kickoff. “But if it’s not there, move on. Move on, find the back, find the tight end, find the next thing. Don’t stand back there waiting for something to come open. He’s going to play free. Jason does a great job of not over-complicating the game.’’
Kitna  
Big Blue '56 : 11:39 am : link
.
RE: RE: The biggest gripes..  
BestFeature : 11:55 am : link
In comment 14916625 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14916622 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


I had about Garrett as an OC was that he abandoned the run too many times when he was successful with it. We saw it several times, but most glaring in the playoff game where Marion Barber had 129 yards rushing on 27 attempts, but only had 8 rushes in the second half, a game that Dallas led most of the 3rd quarter and into the 4th.

I would not want to see him go away from what is working here in a big game.



Does that ever sound like a familiar gripe


This was a gripe against Andy Reid for years and he's considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. This is common, doesn't make him bad at his job.
RE: RE: I don't know about that  
darktimes : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14916647 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14916643 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Considering that the biggest complaint most people had about Shurmur's offense was that he abandoned the run, it seems like it would be a fairly big worry.



The main difference was that we have a shit line and Dallas has had an excellent one for some time now. And personally, I don't think Shurmur abandoned the run. I just don't think he utilized Barkley the best he could.


Well we have to hope Judge can track those tendencies with staff up in the booth to make sure Garrett is not doing something wrong.
RE: Uh huh  
Saquads26 : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 14916560 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It's really sweet and all that they're pumping up a buddy from their playing days, but his track record in Dallas says much more about him than they do.


Yes it does thankfully. We got a winning coach!
RE: Uh huh  
Racer : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14916560 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It's really sweet and all that they're pumping up a buddy from their playing days, but his track record in Dallas says much more about him than they do.


Bullshit. His QB never pulled the trigger on a tight window and that's mostly what you get against playoff caliber opponents. Current Dallas QB isn't much different in that regard.

But hey, you're popular around here and post 120 times a week...people should listen.
2 comments in defense of Jason G who I think is going to be an  
Spider56 : 12:46 pm : link
outstanding OC this year ... first, he was coaching under the extreme shadow of Jerrah the know it all and second, the Cowboys had their share of guys who wilted under pressure ... the Environment in NY should help him a lot.
Remember Kevin Gilbride?  
DieHard : 12:59 pm : link
He was a failed head coach and supposedly an offensive relic, but he put together some good years here. Garrett has a better pedigree at the equivalent stage of their careers. As long as we can continue to stockpile talent and Garrett can adapt to what we have, it should be a step up. Why not feel positive about it?

As for the "get away from the run" thing, every OC gets ragged on for that. Kyla Shanhan is supposedly a playcalling genius, but ask 49er fans if they should have run it more down the stretch in the Super Bowl. Who can forget Gilbride asking Eli to throw 50+ times into high winds in December?
RE: Do people really not understand  
joeinpa : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14916604 Dr. D said:
Quote:
that you can be optimistic about Garrett as an OC, while at the same time not be impressed with him as a HC?

Do we really have to list all the coaches who were really good coordinators, but not great HCs?

The cowpies offense was pretty darn good during the years Garrett was OC. How the f*ck else did he even get the job as HC?

News flash: He's our OC, not HC.


In what universe was he an abject failure as a head coach?
I probably say this ever off season  
Gman11 : 1:32 pm : link
but I think the Giants are going to surprise a lot of people this season.
A winning coach?  
Greg from LI : 1:35 pm : link
What's he won?
RE: A winning coach?  
Semipro Lineman : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14916757 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
What's he won?


Everyone's hearts and mind
I think he was the right choice  
Milton : 2:53 pm : link
I think for a young guy like Jones, who has obviously shown a lot of ability, Garret will help him immensely, with everything. I’m really excited to see that combination.
Greg...  
Brown_Hornet : 3:26 pm : link
... Everything OK?

Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions