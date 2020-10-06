wasted 12-4 Seasons

Which 12-4 season playoff lost felt worse the 1989 divisional lost to the Rams when Flipper Anderson caught the winning touchdown pass in overtime or the 2008 dominant 12-4 team that laid an egg in the first round playoff lost against Eagles The Rams lost sucked all the air outta me as I watched Anderson catch the TD running into the end zone and into the tunnel. I think the 2008 team was better but the 1989 felt worse cause we should have won. We did not show up in the 2008 game.
I wanted 3 with Eli.
Flipper and The Rams kick our ass....i guess 1990 made it less painful.
The 08 was more of a waste. If we beat the Eagles, I think we beat the Cards & face Pittsburgh, who we beat in the regular season, in the funeral. I'm convinced if Plax doesn't shoot himself we end up in the Super Bowl.
When? In 2005? The Giants weren't the number 1 seed then.
"This is the Giant team that was referred to as the worst team ever to win the home field advantage in the National Football League. And today on this field of painted mud, we proved we are the worst team to win the Nation Football League Conference Championship. I'm happy to say that in two weeks were going to try to become the worst team ever to win the Super Bowl." -
-Wellington Mara-
Got crushed by Ray Lewis's Ravens after we annihilated Randy Moss's Vikings. Ray Lewis should not have even been playing that fucking game, if you know you know.
Then 2008...
Osi went down preseason... we still dominated, Tuck was a monster that season, Kiwi had his best year too finally playing more DE full time... then Plax just shot the life out of this team, period.
Those are the two 12-4 years I think we really could have/should have had two more Super Bowls.
Plax, despite having a statistically down year, was a must double cover that year. His impact on the running game - dud to not only the attention he demanded but his blocking skills - torpedoed the season.
Plax not having a gun with a safety on it (or Pierce/whoever convincing him to go eat Turkey in the VIP lounge at a night club) singlehandedly cost the team another ring.
That team was fucking dominant, and that was also near peak Eli (unpopular opinion aside: Eli was as good in '10 as '11, or at least close, and that high INT number in 10 was due to a bizarrely high number of fluke INTs which bounced off WRs hands. My Dad and I have season tickets and commented on it during the time, and a year or two ago, I watched a montage of every pick that year and counted like 12-15 that hit a WRs hands, bounced up, and got picked)
Manning threw the pick early that setup Philly for a score and Carney missed two field goals. The offense scored 9 points.
That was one of the most frustrating Gilbride called games too. McNabb throws a pick, the Giants are running the ball down Philly's throat. 1&5 at the 20 with 2 timeouts -- the Giants throw 3 times, pick up a few yards and settle for a field goal.
a) You're right - that team was so good that even in that mistake riddled game, they still SHOULD have been able to win.
b) If Plax doesn't shoot himself in the leg, they score far more than 9 points for the reasons I mentioned in my previous post. It entirely changes the strategy the Eagles employed (plus what we could exploit and our own offensive capabilities), and on top of all that, it was only a month or so after Plax got hurt. The team was in the zone, so it was harder to adjust, but there wasn't a viable replacement on the roster anyway. The chemistry was fucked.
The first Giants season where I can remember the whole thing on a game by game basis (to a degree obviously) was 2001, and while I don't have as many seasons under my belt as some others, I can say that 08 was the best team I personally saw. I think after that, '10 was next, then '07. It's a weird thing to say, but I think '07 would lose to '10. Off the top of my head, I'd say the best teams I saw (in order) where 08, '10, 07, 11, 02, 05/16 (this can go either way), 06... then we delve into the "who gives a fuck" category. I'd put 01, 15, and 09 I guess as the "best" of the rest.
Thank you for listening to my TED talk
The other thing that fucked 08 so badly was Osi being out for the year in preseason. That's one thing that could have mitigated for the loss of Plax.
How is it used against Eli, I m not following?
In the second game and the playoff game without Plax, the Eagles controlled our running game much better and the LOS. Eli had to take a few more chances and the picks came.
It was all the difference.
Plax shot a 14-2 season in the ass. For real.
To lose that way one and done to the fucking EAGLES. The worst.
The ONLY reason 08 and 89 are palatable at all is 11 and 90.
08 was a steamroller. The offense was unstoppable at times, the running game averaged 4.5+ ypc - Ward was an unreal receiving back, that OL was a fine tuned machine and Burress was snagging EVERYTHING over the middle.
Brutal season end for me. My father passed 12/29/08, Giants just accentuated one of the shittiest months ever for me.
In the Superbowl against the Ravens, the better team won easily. Take Ray Lewis off the field, and the result is the same. The Giants were not ready to play that game and it showed.
In 2008 the Giants team from the first 11 weeks was a championship caliber team. The team post-Plax shooting was very beatable.
If you want to believe the Giants "should have" won a championship in those years, how is that different than the Patriots "should have" won the Superbowl after the 2007 season? Are the Giants a fluke winner because they beat a team that was better all year?
1989 Giants simply didn't have enough offense to overcome a slim margin of error against the best teams. Even then while I wanted to beat the Rams and have the crack at SF, the chance of winning that game in SF wasn't very good.
2008 Giants ran out of gas at the wrong time, it wasn't solely about Plax.
These things happen, any one small bounce is often the difference between a ring and no ring. NYG could easily be owners of one ring now rather than four. We are on the fortunate side of the historical fence.
But I also think Parcells/Ehrhardt/Simms take too much flak for the interception at the end of the first half. Wasn't it fluky - bounced off the Giants receiver, otherwise if it succeeded we'd be saying how brilliant Ehrhardt or Parcells are for putting us in field goal range for another 3 before the half. A really bad break for a team that could ill-afford mistakes against a better Rams team.
All that said, the 2008 loss was much more disappointing because it was against the arrogant McNabb and a bitter NFC East rival. Eagles played better and took advantage of opportunities while the Giants did not on theirs. The killer was a really long drive in the 3rd quarter or early in the 4th where McNabb kept converting on 3rd down (was there a personal foul on the Giants that kept the drive going?) So incredibly painful - I can never bring myself to watch that game again. 2008 ranks up there as the most deflating experience as a life long Giants fan, especially after those gems against the Steelers, Cardinals, Cowboys (at home), etc.
Plax shot a 14-2 season in the ass. For real.
To lose that way one and done to the fucking EAGLES. The worst.
The ONLY reason 08 and 89 are palatable at all is 11 and 90.
Exactly. They were 11-1 and stumbled to 12-4 over the last month. Back to back loses to the Cowboys & Eagles and then the 17 loss at Minn where the starters were rested in the 2nd half. Coughlin went against his own line of thinking by resting players. If they are at full strength and beat the Eagles it would have kept them out of the playoffs. Oh well.
In 2000? Nope. Ravens' defense was one off the best ever. Fassel was coaching scaried, and Collins was pissing himself before the game even began.
Plax was definitely a pain that season and while actual production was down, the threat of him was still real. Watch the Eagles game where Giants beat them 36-31 versus the defense in the other two games. Safeties and LBs up closer, corners taking more chances on Eli throws, etc. in the latter games.
I think the Coughlin got away from the grind it no matter what approach he employed in 07, and not playing the starters against Minnesota was a bad call.
I think Manning just didn't play all that well against.
I think Gilbride got away from the run game at times against Philly, which was weird when they broke a pretty good a Panthers team on the ground to clinch a few weeks before.
I think the Coughlin got away from the grind it no matter what approach he employed in 07, and not playing the starters against Minnesota was a bad call.
That decision has always driven me nuts. TC and the Giants got all sorts of praise for playing all out in a meaningless week 17 game in 2007. Lots of people credited it for getting the team ready for the playoff run in contrast to teams like Indy who always mailed in the last game or two and usually tanked in the playoffs. Now, one year later Tom inexplicably pulls most of the starters by halftime seemingly forgetting the lesson from the previous year. Especially bad since we had lost 2 of our last 3 and needed to get back on the right track. Maybe it wouldn't have mattered but the team and Eli sure as hell came out flat against the Eagles. Something was missing that day. And it wasn't just Plax.
Plus LT missed most of the game when scumbag Wesley Walls took out his knee, using the Niners' usual scumbag blocking tactics.
How many times did Peyton Manning have a 14+ win team fall short?
It is a gauntlet. No team has ever won a Lombardi that didn't truly deserve it.
We went from running Plax on the outside to Hixon. Don't get me wrong, I live Hixon, but he was not close to the thread Plax was.
Plus I think the blocking is understated in your post. Burress was an exceptional run blocker.
I think Philly was pretty happy they got to play the NYG in the divisional round since they had beaten them just a few weeks earlier. They were confident they could take us w/o Plax, even at home.
Eli didn't play well down the stretch, and Giant offense had 3 turnovers in that playoff game and a few missed FGs too. Defensive line was wearing down as well as season went on.
I remember at the time being bent out of shape the Giants just didn't plow over Philly. I'm sure my anger and the years conspire to paint a colored picture.
That game was a total series of missed opportunities. Bradshaw has the huge return, the Giants are held to a field goal. Giants give the Eagles a short field on the interception. 1st and 5 at the 21 under 2 minutes and the Giants held to three and Philly marches right back matches. The 2 missed field goals. The 2 missed 4th downs.
We went from running Plax on the outside to Hixon. Don't get me wrong, I live Hixon, but he was not close to the thread Plax was.
Plus I think the blocking is understated in your post. Burress was an exceptional run blocker.
Hixon technically started 7 games, including the Pitt game where Coughlin sat Burress to start, and then brought him on.
- Hixon (7 starts): 26 Rec/414 Yds/15.8 YPC/2 TDs
- Burress (10 games): 35 Rec/454 Yds/13/4 TDs
Rush Yards:
With Burress: 156/game
Without Burress: 159/game
The Giants had an unbelievably tough schedule, and the division was really tough. By the end of the year they were on fumes, and they laid a huge, mistake laden egg in the playoffs.
What Stu said is about the way it was.
Derrick Ward is a forgotten man. In 2008 it was Jacobs and Ward with Bradshaw in reserve. In fact, Bradshaw didn't get any carries in the playoff game.
Quote:
so not sure they went away from run much at all. They just didn't have any impact plays.
Yep. I always have a bit of hesitancy when divisional winners take it easy in the last game of season when they have already clinched a spot, and then add on another bye week into the mix.
Rest is always nice but staying sharp/focused in paramount.
Did you know that of all the teams that made the NFC Championship Game between '80-'90, only the Eagles made it less than the Giants? Bears, Cowboys made it more, and Rams just as many. Redskins and 49ers double and triple as many times, respectively.
And in the SB era, the Giants have played in 5 SBs, but only played in 5 NFC Championship games. They rank 8th in the NFC at getting to the NFC Championship Game.
4 Lombardi Trophies, which is scraping on Dallas and SF (5), but those teams have been to the NFC Championship 14 and 16 times.
For reference, New England and Pittsburgh are 16 and 15 times respectively.
The history of the New York Football Giants is excellence and luck concentrated in very, very few football games.
Quote:
It sucked that Bavaro was out though. He was a key missing element. Fuck Vencie Glenn. Thry could have beaten the Niners in Frisco that year.
Quote:
He did command extra DB attention, even if it was only based on reputation at that point.
The reality is the Giants were still the no. 1 seed, had home field throughout, and the no. 6 seed Eagles came in a won a sloppy game.
Burress isn't making Carney hit two field goals, he's not catching the bad throw that Samuels picks and returns to the goal line, he's not keeping the Eagles from converting on 3 and 20, he's not keeping Coughlin from running a sneak on 4th and inches instead of handing the ball to Jacobs.
It's a nice, tidy, what could have been story. But Carney, Manning, Coughlin, and the defense are the reasons the Giants lost that game.
Not a WR who dogged it all year, was gimpy, and kept getting in trouble.
That would have been true with Plax just as it was without him. The Eagles still would have focused on run defense and the short passing game.
Maybe one of those FGs is closer, or we aren't in that 4th down and inches sitution, etc...