for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

wasted 12-4 Seasons

blue1986 : 6/10/2020 8:30 pm
Which 12-4 season playoff lost felt worse the 1989 divisional lost to the Rams when Flipper Anderson caught the winning touchdown pass in overtime or the 2008 dominant 12-4 team that laid an egg in the first round playoff lost against Eagles The Rams lost sucked all the air outta me as I watched Anderson catch the TD running into the end zone and into the tunnel. I think the 2008 team was better but the 1989 felt worse cause we should have won. We did not show up in the 2008 game.
89 was a missed opportunity  
Optimus-NY : 6/10/2020 8:35 pm : link
It sucked that Bavaro was out though. He was a key missing element. Fuck Vencie Glenn. Thry could have beaten the Niners in Frisco that year. That Rams game was Parcells' worst coaching performance in the playoffs. Fritz Shurmur's game plan was magnificent.
What about losing to Carolina, badly  
Adam G in Big D : 6/10/2020 8:39 pm : link
when we were the #1 seed.
In a weird way, I thought if the Giants could escape the Eagles  
George from PA : 6/10/2020 8:41 pm : link
They could go on a run....that team in 2008 was very strong. Freaking Plax!
I wanted 3 with Eli.

Flipper and The Rams kick our ass....i guess 1990 made it less painful.
We didn't show up for the Eagles game?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/10/2020 8:42 pm : link
Come on. We were winning in the 3rd quarter.

The 08 was more of a waste. If we beat the Eagles, I think we beat the Cards & face Pittsburgh, who we beat in the regular season, in the funeral. I'm convinced if Plax doesn't shoot himself we end up in the Super Bowl.
*in the  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/10/2020 8:43 pm : link
Super Bowl. God damn I hate autocorrect.
2008 was worse IMO  
bluepepper : 6/10/2020 8:53 pm : link
had a legit chance to repeat. We were the best team in the league for most of the season. And then one and done to the Eagles of all teams. In 1989 the Niners loomed and they would have been real hard to beat that year. Maybe their best team ever.
RE: What about losing to Carolina, badly  
Optimus-NY : 6/10/2020 8:58 pm : link
In comment 14917772 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
when we were the #1 seed.


When? In 2005? The Giants weren't the number 1 seed then.
2000 easy.  
90.Cal : 6/10/2020 9:11 pm : link
One game away.

"This is the Giant team that was referred to as the worst team ever to win the home field advantage in the National Football League. And today on this field of painted mud, we proved we are the worst team to win the Nation Football League Conference Championship. I'm happy to say that in two weeks were going to try to become the worst team ever to win the Super Bowl." -

-Wellington Mara-

Got crushed by Ray Lewis's Ravens after we annihilated Randy Moss's Vikings. Ray Lewis should not have even been playing that fucking game, if you know you know.

Then 2008...

Osi went down preseason... we still dominated, Tuck was a monster that season, Kiwi had his best year too finally playing more DE full time... then Plax just shot the life out of this team, period.

Those are the two 12-4 years I think we really could have/should have had two more Super Bowls.
2008 was worse  
David B. : 6/10/2020 9:30 pm : link
Because the Giants were beaten by their OWN WR.
Yea despite people's flawed memories around here about '89  
Stu11 : 6/10/2020 10:58 pm : link
'08 was worse. After 11 games That '08 team was by far and away the best team in the league. We toyed with the Cardinals in Arizona, and then physically beat up the Steelers in their house the 2nd half of that game. Plax literally shot that season in the foot. People around here underate that '89 Niners team. We weren't watzing into Candlestick and beating them that year, they were dominant. Were we good? sure. Is it possible to beat them in the NFC championship? Yea, but it was far from a 50/50 shot. Not to mention that Rams offense really took over the 4th quarter and OT of that playoff game.
Giants were the best team in the league in 2008  
Mr. Nickels : 6/10/2020 11:06 pm : link
I try to rationalize it as the Super bowl PRECEDED that great year because the 2007 team was just ok (although a couple losses away from being 12-4 themselves including a Rocky-esque loss to the Patriots in week 17)


But no doubt about it. We were set to go back to back and I had my heart set on a Giants Dynasty.

Up in smoke.

What makes it even worse is how Pitt and Ben easily beat a crappy 9-7 Arizona Cardinals team. You had Ben having an awful 2005 Super Bowl win against Seattle with crooked officiating and them avoiding the Giants in the 2008 Super Bowl.

Ben and the Steelers easily should have 0 rings with Super Bowl losses to Seattle and New York.

That Ben made it to 3 Super Bowls with 2-1 record is used against Eli.
I was born in 89  
Sonic Youth : 6/10/2020 11:22 pm : link
so my opinion is meaningless, but I've heard people say it was a lost ring, and it's hard for me to even fathom a team that was more of an NYG lost ring than 08.

Plax, despite having a statistically down year, was a must double cover that year. His impact on the running game - dud to not only the attention he demanded but his blocking skills - torpedoed the season.

Plax not having a gun with a safety on it (or Pierce/whoever convincing him to go eat Turkey in the VIP lounge at a night club) singlehandedly cost the team another ring.

That team was fucking dominant, and that was also near peak Eli (unpopular opinion aside: Eli was as good in '10 as '11, or at least close, and that high INT number in 10 was due to a bizarrely high number of fluke INTs which bounced off WRs hands. My Dad and I have season tickets and commented on it during the time, and a year or two ago, I watched a montage of every pick that year and counted like 12-15 that hit a WRs hands, bounced up, and got picked)
Typo  
Sonic Youth : 6/10/2020 11:23 pm : link
Should read that the *loss of Plax, and the coverage he demanded + blocking skills, impacted the running game and torpedoed the season
...  
christian : 6/10/2020 11:30 pm : link
The Giants weren't one player away from beating Philly. That was a mistake riddled game.

Manning threw the pick early that setup Philly for a score and Carney missed two field goals. The offense scored 9 points.

That was one of the most frustrating Gilbride called games too. McNabb throws a pick, the Giants are running the ball down Philly's throat. 1&5 at the 20 with 2 timeouts -- the Giants throw 3 times, pick up a few yards and settle for a field goal.
RE: ...  
Sonic Youth : 6/11/2020 1:22 am : link
In comment 14917839 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants weren't one player away from beating Philly. That was a mistake riddled game.

Manning threw the pick early that setup Philly for a score and Carney missed two field goals. The offense scored 9 points.

That was one of the most frustrating Gilbride called games too. McNabb throws a pick, the Giants are running the ball down Philly's throat. 1&5 at the 20 with 2 timeouts -- the Giants throw 3 times, pick up a few yards and settle for a field goal.
I'm gonna take a contrarian view to you, and support my opinion w two points:

a) You're right - that team was so good that even in that mistake riddled game, they still SHOULD have been able to win.

b) If Plax doesn't shoot himself in the leg, they score far more than 9 points for the reasons I mentioned in my previous post. It entirely changes the strategy the Eagles employed (plus what we could exploit and our own offensive capabilities), and on top of all that, it was only a month or so after Plax got hurt. The team was in the zone, so it was harder to adjust, but there wasn't a viable replacement on the roster anyway. The chemistry was fucked.

The first Giants season where I can remember the whole thing on a game by game basis (to a degree obviously) was 2001, and while I don't have as many seasons under my belt as some others, I can say that 08 was the best team I personally saw. I think after that, '10 was next, then '07. It's a weird thing to say, but I think '07 would lose to '10. Off the top of my head, I'd say the best teams I saw (in order) where 08, '10, 07, 11, 02, 05/16 (this can go either way), 06... then we delve into the "who gives a fuck" category. I'd put 01, 15, and 09 I guess as the "best" of the rest.

Thank you for listening to my TED talk

The other thing that fucked 08 so badly was Osi being out for the year in preseason. That's one thing that could have mitigated for the loss of Plax.
RE: Giants were the best team in the league in 2008  
joeinpa : 6/11/2020 7:40 am : link
In comment 14917830 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
I try to rationalize it as the Super bowl PRECEDED that great year because the 2007 team was just ok (although a couple losses away from being 12-4 themselves including a Rocky-esque loss to the Patriots in week 17)


But no doubt about it. We were set to go back to back and I had my heart set on a Giants Dynasty.

Up in smoke.

What makes it even worse is how Pitt and Ben easily beat a crappy 9-7 Arizona Cardinals team. You had Ben having an awful 2005 Super Bowl win against Seattle with crooked officiating and them avoiding the Giants in the 2008 Super Bowl.

Ben and the Steelers easily should have 0 rings with Super Bowl losses to Seattle and New York.

That Ben made it to 3 Super Bowls with 2-1 record is used against Eli.


How is it used against Eli, I m not following?
With Plaxico during the first regular season game vs Eagles  
LBH15 : 6/11/2020 7:55 am : link
the Giants ran over 200 yards. Eli could play smartly and spread the ball as defense was concerned so much on Plax.

In the second game and the playoff game without Plax, the Eagles controlled our running game much better and the LOS. Eli had to take a few more chances and the picks came.

It was all the difference.
2008  
x meadowlander : 6/11/2020 8:59 am : link
Because 2008 wasn't a 12-4 team.

Plax shot a 14-2 season in the ass. For real.

To lose that way one and done to the fucking EAGLES. The worst.

The ONLY reason 08 and 89 are palatable at all is 11 and 90.
08 was the best regular season Giant team in the modern era...  
x meadowlander : 6/11/2020 9:07 am : link
...86 was best in many ways, but most of the 86 games were TIGHT.

08 was a steamroller. The offense was unstoppable at times, the running game averaged 4.5+ ypc - Ward was an unreal receiving back, that OL was a fine tuned machine and Burress was snagging EVERYTHING over the middle.

Brutal season end for me. My father passed 12/29/08, Giants just accentuated one of the shittiest months ever for me.
I have never understood the concept of a "missing ring"  
Mike from Ohio : 6/11/2020 9:50 am : link
In 1989, the Rams simply outplayed the Giants in the second half. While the end of the game and season was crushing, the better team won. And it is silly to think somehow the Giants "should have" beat the 49ers that year.

In the Superbowl against the Ravens, the better team won easily. Take Ray Lewis off the field, and the result is the same. The Giants were not ready to play that game and it showed.

In 2008 the Giants team from the first 11 weeks was a championship caliber team. The team post-Plax shooting was very beatable.

If you want to believe the Giants "should have" won a championship in those years, how is that different than the Patriots "should have" won the Superbowl after the 2007 season? Are the Giants a fluke winner because they beat a team that was better all year?
Agree with Mike  
JonC : 6/11/2020 10:11 am : link
NFL game is full of ups and downs, teams improve and decline, as does team health.

1989 Giants simply didn't have enough offense to overcome a slim margin of error against the best teams. Even then while I wanted to beat the Rams and have the crack at SF, the chance of winning that game in SF wasn't very good.

2008 Giants ran out of gas at the wrong time, it wasn't solely about Plax.

These things happen, any one small bounce is often the difference between a ring and no ring. NYG could easily be owners of one ring now rather than four. We are on the fortunate side of the historical fence.
I have never understood the concept of a "missing ring"  
BreakerMorant : 6/11/2020 10:31 am : link
In re-watching the 1989 playoff loss last year, I agree. And also agree the Rams were the better team that day and Everett had pretty much had his way with our secondary. Frankly, we were lucky to host that game after backing into the NFC East Division title due to the Eagles MNF loss to the Saints, and the Giants were not all that crisp against the Raiders in the season finale to clinch the division (until the second half after a couple of Raiders' miscues). And of course the Rams crushed us earlier in the season.

But I also think Parcells/Ehrhardt/Simms take too much flak for the interception at the end of the first half. Wasn't it fluky - bounced off the Giants receiver, otherwise if it succeeded we'd be saying how brilliant Ehrhardt or Parcells are for putting us in field goal range for another 3 before the half. A really bad break for a team that could ill-afford mistakes against a better Rams team.

All that said, the 2008 loss was much more disappointing because it was against the arrogant McNabb and a bitter NFC East rival. Eagles played better and took advantage of opportunities while the Giants did not on theirs. The killer was a really long drive in the 3rd quarter or early in the 4th where McNabb kept converting on 3rd down (was there a personal foul on the Giants that kept the drive going?) So incredibly painful - I can never bring myself to watch that game again. 2008 ranks up there as the most deflating experience as a life long Giants fan, especially after those gems against the Steelers, Cardinals, Cowboys (at home), etc.
...  
christian : 6/11/2020 11:15 am : link
Burress's contributions that season are weirdly lionized. He was on pace to have his least productive season as a Giant.

He was dealing with a bad hamstring, and missed a game when he blew of practice and got suspended. Coughlin also sat him to start the Steelers game because he blew off a PT session.

The Giants were on a 6 game win streak where Burress hadn't gone over 50 yards receiving. He had just got blanked by Cards in the Giants win.

He was on pace for lows in TDs, yards, YPC, and 1st downs as a Giant.

He was a fine blocker, but he wasn't some magical decoy. He was an inconsistent and unreliable player all year and the Giants were rolling good team while Burress was an average contributor.

Jim Johnson made the nice comment about him, that the Giants were easier to game plan for without him. I always thought that was a little silly when in the week 10 Giants win Burress had one reception, and the Giants put up 220 yards on the ground against them.
RE: 2008  
jestersdead : 6/11/2020 11:23 am : link
In comment 14917881 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Because 2008 wasn't a 12-4 team.

Plax shot a 14-2 season in the ass. For real.

To lose that way one and done to the fucking EAGLES. The worst.

The ONLY reason 08 and 89 are palatable at all is 11 and 90.

Exactly. They were 11-1 and stumbled to 12-4 over the last month. Back to back loses to the Cowboys & Eagles and then the 17 loss at Minn where the starters were rested in the 2nd half. Coughlin went against his own line of thinking by resting players. If they are at full strength and beat the Eagles it would have kept them out of the playoffs. Oh well.

2008, easy  
Bramton1 : 6/11/2020 12:47 pm : link
In 1989, we still would have had to get past a 49ers team that was probably a little better than the Giants. But in 2008, I have no doubt that we beat Arizona in the Meadowlands in mid-January. The Steelers would have been a tough beat in the Super Bowl, but we did beat them in Pittsburgh.

In 2000? Nope. Ravens' defense was one off the best ever. Fassel was coaching scaried, and Collins was pissing himself before the game even began.
2000 Giants  
JonC : 6/11/2020 12:52 pm : link
had virtually no shot to win that game given the way the offense played. They were embarrassingly bad in the biggest game possible.
2008 amplified the difference  
arniefez : 6/11/2020 1:03 pm : link
between a HOF NFL HC and a very good NFL HC. As mentioned above Burress wasn't a big part of the offense all year. But once he created the distraction the coaching staff couldn't over come it. I'm old enough to remember a team that started 10-0 lost their starting QB and the coaching staff changed gears and won the Super Bowl with the back up.
RE: ...  
LBH15 : 6/11/2020 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14917944 christian said:
Quote:
Burress's contributions that season are weirdly lionized. He was on pace to have his least productive season as a Giant.

He was dealing with a bad hamstring, and missed a game when he blew of practice and got suspended. Coughlin also sat him to start the Steelers game because he blew off a PT session.

The Giants were on a 6 game win streak where Burress hadn't gone over 50 yards receiving. He had just got blanked by Cards in the Giants win.

He was on pace for lows in TDs, yards, YPC, and 1st downs as a Giant.

He was a fine blocker, but he wasn't some magical decoy. He was an inconsistent and unreliable player all year and the Giants were rolling good team while Burress was an average contributor.

Jim Johnson made the nice comment about him, that the Giants were easier to game plan for without him. I always thought that was a little silly when in the week 10 Giants win Burress had one reception, and the Giants put up 220 yards on the ground against them.


Plax was definitely a pain that season and while actual production was down, the threat of him was still real. Watch the Eagles game where Giants beat them 36-31 versus the defense in the other two games. Safeties and LBs up closer, corners taking more chances on Eli throws, etc. in the latter games.
...  
christian : 6/11/2020 2:10 pm : link
Be that as it may, I think it's silly to believe the Giants were an inconsistent, gimpy, WR, who was dogging it that year away from a championship.

I think the Coughlin got away from the grind it no matter what approach he employed in 07, and not playing the starters against Minnesota was a bad call.

I think Manning just didn't play all that well against.

I think Gilbride got away from the run game at times against Philly, which was weird when they broke a pretty good a Panthers team on the ground to clinch a few weeks before.
and the DL was banged up  
Greg from LI : 6/11/2020 2:18 pm : link
No Osi, Robbins playing with broken hands
RE: ...  
bluepepper : 6/11/2020 2:27 pm : link
In comment 14918060 christian said:
Quote:

I think the Coughlin got away from the grind it no matter what approach he employed in 07, and not playing the starters against Minnesota was a bad call.


That decision has always driven me nuts. TC and the Giants got all sorts of praise for playing all out in a meaningless week 17 game in 2007. Lots of people credited it for getting the team ready for the playoff run in contrast to teams like Indy who always mailed in the last game or two and usually tanked in the playoffs. Now, one year later Tom inexplicably pulls most of the starters by halftime seemingly forgetting the lesson from the previous year. Especially bad since we had lost 2 of our last 3 and needed to get back on the right track. Maybe it wouldn't have mattered but the team and Eli sure as hell came out flat against the Eagles. Something was missing that day. And it wasn't just Plax.
People are not giving the 1989 team enough of a chance against SF  
Greg from LI : 6/11/2020 2:30 pm : link
When they met in the regular season, in Candlestick, it was a very close game that was tied 24-24 late in the fourth quarter. The FG that put the Niners ahead late was one where the Giants gave them a second chance - Cofer missed a 50 yarder but the Giants were offsides, and he then hit a 45 yarder.

Plus LT missed most of the game when scumbag Wesley Walls took out his knee, using the Niners' usual scumbag blocking tactics.
1989, 2000, 2008  
x meadowlander : 6/11/2020 2:42 pm : link
All those seasons did to me was amplify just how fucking hard it is to win a SuperBowl at all. The psychological effect of having won one takes some of the hunger out of a team, I believe. Knowing you are *expected* to run the table takes some of the fire out of some epic teams and yes, the 2007 Patriots are a fine example. Their midseason invincibility had worn off by the time they got to Arizona. Overconfidence and hubris played a part every bit as much as Eli's amazing game.

How many times did Peyton Manning have a 14+ win team fall short?

It is a gauntlet. No team has ever won a Lombardi that didn't truly deserve it.
why do people only blame Plaixco for 2008?  
giantfan2000 : 6/11/2020 3:17 pm : link
it was ultimately Tom Coughlin's fault the team fell apart
Plaxico was just one player ...if he had been injured in game instead of shooting
do you think the Giants still fall apart?

Look at Pats . their premier TE Hernandez was arrested for MURDER and Belichick was able to make it to the AFC Championship game that same season.
RE: ...  
Sonic Youth : 6/11/2020 3:19 pm : link
In comment 14917944 christian said:
Quote:
Burress's contributions that season are weirdly lionized. He was on pace to have his least productive season as a Giant.

He was dealing with a bad hamstring, and missed a game when he blew of practice and got suspended. Coughlin also sat him to start the Steelers game because he blew off a PT session.

The Giants were on a 6 game win streak where Burress hadn't gone over 50 yards receiving. He had just got blanked by Cards in the Giants win.

He was on pace for lows in TDs, yards, YPC, and 1st downs as a Giant.

He was a fine blocker, but he wasn't some magical decoy. He was an inconsistent and unreliable player all year and the Giants were rolling good team while Burress was an average contributor.

Jim Johnson made the nice comment about him, that the Giants were easier to game plan for without him. I always thought that was a little silly when in the week 10 Giants win Burress had one reception, and the Giants put up 220 yards on the ground against them.
He did command extra DB attention, even if it was only based on reputation at that point.

We went from running Plax on the outside to Hixon. Don't get me wrong, I live Hixon, but he was not close to the thread Plax was.

Plus I think the blocking is understated in your post. Burress was an exceptional run blocker.
RE: why do people only blame Plaixco for 2008?  
Sonic Youth : 6/11/2020 3:19 pm : link
In comment 14918098 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
it was ultimately Tom Coughlin's fault the team fell apart
Plaxico was just one player ...if he had been injured in game instead of shooting
do you think the Giants still fall apart?

Look at Pats . their premier TE Hernandez was arrested for MURDER and Belichick was able to make it to the AFC Championship game that same season.
BB is a better head coach, plus Hernandez wasn't as integral to the team's makeup as Burress (IMO)
RE: ...  
LBH15 : 6/11/2020 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14918060 christian said:
Quote:
Be that as it may, I think it's silly to believe the Giants were an inconsistent, gimpy, WR, who was dogging it that year away from a championship.

I think the Coughlin got away from the grind it no matter what approach he employed in 07, and not playing the starters against Minnesota was a bad call.

I think Manning just didn't play all that well against.

I think Gilbride got away from the run game at times against Philly, which was weird when they broke a pretty good a Panthers team on the ground to clinch a few weeks before.


I think Philly was pretty happy they got to play the NYG in the divisional round since they had beaten them just a few weeks earlier. They were confident they could take us w/o Plax, even at home.

Eli didn't play well down the stretch, and Giant offense had 3 turnovers in that playoff game and a few missed FGs too. Defensive line was wearing down as well as season went on.
Giants also ran the ball over 30 times in that playoff game  
LBH15 : 6/11/2020 3:57 pm : link
so not sure they went away from run much at all. They just didn't have any impact plays.
Philly knew they could beat the Giants' offense  
JonC : 6/11/2020 4:14 pm : link
man by man, and they proved it.
RE: Giants also ran the ball over 30 times in that playoff game  
christian : 6/11/2020 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14918128 LBH15 said:
Quote:
so not sure they went away from run much at all. They just didn't have any impact plays.


I remember at the time being bent out of shape the Giants just didn't plow over Philly. I'm sure my anger and the years conspire to paint a colored picture.

That game was a total series of missed opportunities. Bradshaw has the huge return, the Giants are held to a field goal. Giants give the Eagles a short field on the interception. 1st and 5 at the 21 under 2 minutes and the Giants held to three and Philly marches right back matches. The 2 missed field goals. The 2 missed 4th downs.
2008 was our best team since '86  
Matt G : 6/11/2020 5:19 pm : link
But the season unraveled with Plax
Jacobs and Bradshaw in their prime  
Matt G : 6/11/2020 5:24 pm : link
Behind our OL was so much fun to watch
Plax was a key cog to that offense  
widmerseyebrow : 6/11/2020 6:02 pm : link
Yes, they were a running team, but Plax kept them from being one dimensional. Without him they had a relatively pedestrian wide receiver corp and no one that scared you over the top.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6/11/2020 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14918099 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
He did command extra DB attention, even if it was only based on reputation at that point.

We went from running Plax on the outside to Hixon. Don't get me wrong, I live Hixon, but he was not close to the thread Plax was.

Plus I think the blocking is understated in your post. Burress was an exceptional run blocker.


Hixon technically started 7 games, including the Pitt game where Coughlin sat Burress to start, and then brought him on.

- Hixon (7 starts): 26 Rec/414 Yds/15.8 YPC/2 TDs

- Burress (10 games): 35 Rec/454 Yds/13/4 TDs

Rush Yards:
With Burress: 156/game
Without Burress: 159/game

The Giants had an unbelievably tough schedule, and the division was really tough. By the end of the year they were on fumes, and they laid a huge, mistake laden egg in the playoffs.
Sonic ... anyone saying '89 was a lost ring  
Beezer : 6/11/2020 6:58 pm : link
is delusional.

What Stu said is about the way it was.
RE: Jacobs and Bradshaw in their prime  
bluepepper : 6/11/2020 8:26 pm : link
In comment 14918177 Matt G said:
Quote:
Behind our OL was so much fun to watch

Derrick Ward is a forgotten man. In 2008 it was Jacobs and Ward with Bradshaw in reserve. In fact, Bradshaw didn't get any carries in the playoff game.

RE: RE: Giants also ran the ball over 30 times in that playoff game  
LBH15 : 6/12/2020 11:44 am : link
In comment 14918162 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14918128 LBH15 said:


Quote:


so not sure they went away from run much at all. They just didn't have any impact plays.



I remember at the time being bent out of shape the Giants just didn't plow over Philly. I'm sure my anger and the years conspire to paint a colored picture.

That game was a total series of missed opportunities. Bradshaw has the huge return, the Giants are held to a field goal. Giants give the Eagles a short field on the interception. 1st and 5 at the 21 under 2 minutes and the Giants held to three and Philly marches right back matches. The 2 missed field goals. The 2 missed 4th downs.


Yep. I always have a bit of hesitancy when divisional winners take it easy in the last game of season when they have already clinched a spot, and then add on another bye week into the mix.

Rest is always nice but staying sharp/focused in paramount.
RE: 89 was a missed opportunity  
NINEster : 6/12/2020 8:26 pm : link
In comment 14917770 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
It sucked that Bavaro was out though. He was a key missing element. Fuck Vencie Glenn. Thry could have beaten the Niners in Frisco that year.


Did you know that of all the teams that made the NFC Championship Game between '80-'90, only the Eagles made it less than the Giants? Bears, Cowboys made it more, and Rams just as many. Redskins and 49ers double and triple as many times, respectively.

And in the SB era, the Giants have played in 5 SBs, but only played in 5 NFC Championship games. They rank 8th in the NFC at getting to the NFC Championship Game.

4 Lombardi Trophies, which is scraping on Dallas and SF (5), but those teams have been to the NFC Championship 14 and 16 times.

For reference, New England and Pittsburgh are 16 and 15 times respectively.

The history of the New York Football Giants is excellence and luck concentrated in very, very few football games.

RE: RE: 89 was a missed opportunity  
Sonic Youth : 6/12/2020 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14918871 NINEster said:
Quote:
In comment 14917770 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


It sucked that Bavaro was out though. He was a key missing element. Fuck Vencie Glenn. Thry could have beaten the Niners in Frisco that year.



Did you know that of all the teams that made the NFC Championship Game between '80-'90, only the Eagles made it less than the Giants? Bears, Cowboys made it more, and Rams just as many. Redskins and 49ers double and triple as many times, respectively.

And in the SB era, the Giants have played in 5 SBs, but only played in 5 NFC Championship games. They rank 8th in the NFC at getting to the NFC Championship Game.

4 Lombardi Trophies, which is scraping on Dallas and SF (5), but those teams have been to the NFC Championship 14 and 16 times.

For reference, New England and Pittsburgh are 16 and 15 times respectively.

The history of the New York Football Giants is excellence and luck concentrated in very, very few football games.
yeah, we're royalty. Don't you fucking forget it boss. Also represent the greatest city on this planet
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Sonic Youth : 6/12/2020 11:37 pm : link
In comment 14918210 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14918099 Sonic Youth said:


Quote:


He did command extra DB attention, even if it was only based on reputation at that point.

We went from running Plax on the outside to Hixon. Don't get me wrong, I live Hixon, but he was not close to the thread Plax was.

Plus I think the blocking is understated in your post. Burress was an exceptional run blocker.



Hixon technically started 7 games, including the Pitt game where Coughlin sat Burress to start, and then brought him on.

- Hixon (7 starts): 26 Rec/414 Yds/15.8 YPC/2 TDs

- Burress (10 games): 35 Rec/454 Yds/13/4 TDs

Rush Yards:
With Burress: 156/game
Without Burress: 159/game

The Giants had an unbelievably tough schedule, and the division was really tough. By the end of the year they were on fumes, and they laid a huge, mistake laden egg in the playoffs.
hixon starting vs being the #1 option on the team is very different
...  
christian : 2:51 pm : link
The point is with Hixon as the starter, he basically replaced Burress's production and the run game was still productive. The Giants had two of their biggest games of the year on the ground with Burress out of the lineup.

The reality is the Giants were still the no. 1 seed, had home field throughout, and the no. 6 seed Eagles came in a won a sloppy game.

Burress isn't making Carney hit two field goals, he's not catching the bad throw that Samuels picks and returns to the goal line, he's not keeping the Eagles from converting on 3 and 20, he's not keeping Coughlin from running a sneak on 4th and inches instead of handing the ball to Jacobs.

It's a nice, tidy, what could have been story. But Carney, Manning, Coughlin, and the defense are the reasons the Giants lost that game.

Not a WR who dogged it all year, was gimpy, and kept getting in trouble.
The weather was a huge factor in that game too  
Sneakers O'toole : 3:13 pm : link
The downfield passing game was tough going for both teams.
The run game was not as productive  
LBH15 : 3:15 pm : link
without Burress against the Eagles. And it put more pressure on Eli to make up for it, which didn't occur.

Both QBs were struggling to put the ball downfield in those conditions  
Sneakers O'toole : 3:23 pm : link
The ball was being effected in the air

That would have been true with Plax just as it was without him. The Eagles still would have focused on run defense and the short passing game.

RE: ...  
Sonic Youth : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14919011 christian said:
Quote:
The point is with Hixon as the starter, he basically replaced Burress's production and the run game was still productive. The Giants had two of their biggest games of the year on the ground with Burress out of the lineup.

The reality is the Giants were still the no. 1 seed, had home field throughout, and the no. 6 seed Eagles came in a won a sloppy game.

Burress isn't making Carney hit two field goals, he's not catching the bad throw that Samuels picks and returns to the goal line, he's not keeping the Eagles from converting on 3 and 20, he's not keeping Coughlin from running a sneak on 4th and inches instead of handing the ball to Jacobs.

It's a nice, tidy, what could have been story. But Carney, Manning, Coughlin, and the defense are the reasons the Giants lost that game.

Not a WR who dogged it all year, was gimpy, and kept getting in trouble.
Sure, but as is usually the case, the game script would be very different with Burress in there.

Maybe one of those FGs is closer, or we aren't in that 4th down and inches sitution, etc...
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions