wasted 12-4 Seasons blue1986 : 6/10/2020 8:30 pm

Which 12-4 season playoff lost felt worse the 1989 divisional lost to the Rams when Flipper Anderson caught the winning touchdown pass in overtime or the 2008 dominant 12-4 team that laid an egg in the first round playoff lost against Eagles The Rams lost sucked all the air outta me as I watched Anderson catch the TD running into the end zone and into the tunnel. I think the 2008 team was better but the 1989 felt worse cause we should have won. We did not show up in the 2008 game.