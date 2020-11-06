Daniel Jones gets Giants players together for workouts in TX

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and tight end Kaden Smith were among what was described as “a pretty good group of guys” in attendance during the two weeks of sessions, which included plenty of football and also a fair amount of golf.



This was a come-as-you-go deal, with as many as 15-20 players participating at various points in time. Based on social media posts, receivers Golden Tate and Corey Coleman, star running back Saquon Barkley and Jon Hilliman made their way to Austin as well.



Running the routes designed by new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, discussing the concepts in the passing game, together, on the field, and having Jones get in sync with his targets are all necessary steps that Jones made sure he and his teammates would be able to take during this unusual offseason.



Jones back in mid-May acknowledged he felt an increased responsibility to emerge as a team leader, saying “that’s something I need to take seriously, and I certainly do.”