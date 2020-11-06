Daniel Jones gets Giants players together for workouts in TX

|
|Quote:
|Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and tight end Kaden Smith were among what was described as “a pretty good group of guys” in attendance during the two weeks of sessions, which included plenty of football and also a fair amount of golf.
This was a come-as-you-go deal, with as many as 15-20 players participating at various points in time. Based on social media posts, receivers Golden Tate and Corey Coleman, star running back Saquon Barkley and Jon Hilliman made their way to Austin as well.
Running the routes designed by new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, discussing the concepts in the passing game, together, on the field, and having Jones get in sync with his targets are all necessary steps that Jones made sure he and his teammates would be able to take during this unusual offseason.
Jones back in mid-May acknowledged he felt an increased responsibility to emerge as a team leader, saying “that’s something I need to take seriously, and I certainly do.”
In your back yard, buddy?
Texas Two Step - Ignore Pandemic/Increase in Spread - ( New Window )
I'm sure there is some pitch and catch going on at the Cheesecake Factory.
Every team is going to be out of synch, but I'm honestly worried that we're not even going to be competitive.
Sucks to think that way. So much to look forward to with this team right now, I’m looking forward to it.
1) Taking something you heard
2) Hearing what you want from it ( notice know one else thought the same thing...they thought it was a positive insight about our QB
3) Torturing it into confessing a possible hypothesis out of a range if them
4) Elevating the hypothesis into so that for you its the likely reality.
5) Reaching you goal of thinking that you life is harder than it is.
Then sharing it
I think there's a lot to look forward to next season, perhaps - that's assuming that Judge is able to create the culture he wants and the players buy in. I'm an optimist as far as that goes.
But on paper, there isn't much ground for optimism this season. Knowing the playbook cold is the first step. Executing the plays in real time, alongside guys you haven't played with in nine months (if you've met them at all), none of this adds up to success, in my mind.
Maybe the team rights the ship in the latter half of the season, but I suspect we'll have dug ourselves into too deep a hole to realistically contend for the postseason.
Quote:
I will be thrilled if the Giants play hard for the new Staff, the Staff shows smarts and creativity, the team shows measurable improvement over the course of the season, we find ourselves a C and a cohesive OL, the defense begins to puts some of the new parts together, and DJ and SB stay healthy. That will be a slam dunk success for me, postseason be damned.
He’s been busy posing for photo ops.
That's the biggest part of your 'problem', your outlook. I don't think it's realistic expectation to 'contend for the postseason' in this season, however it is played, for the reasons you cite and are knowable by everyone who even halfway follows the team.
The level of optimism I'm seeing from the peanut gallery here isn't exactly what I would expect from a group of steely-eyed group of realists who only really expect the team to play hard and develop longstanding team chemistry.
Jones fits Judges vision to a T, IMO. He also fits Mara’s vision of getting another in the mold of Eli which will hopefully make him back off and keep out of the rest of the team building.
Don’t know how a Giants fan isnt excited to see it unfold. Of course, we can stink but what fun is following sports only to get excited when you know your team is great?
Every team is going to be out of synch, but I'm honestly worried that we're not even going to be competitive.
Damn man. With all of the stuff that’s been going on (and not going on) how could any football fan not be looking forward to football season?
Patriots have a new qb.
Tom Brady with new team.
Rivers with a new team.
Cowboys with a new coach.
Redskins new coach
Panthers new coach/qb.
Miami new qb.
Chargers new qb.
Giants are not alone
At least I think that's where I heard him speak about his last year in GB under new HC Matt LeFleur. Kyler spoke about revitalized energy in the locker room and among position groups, and how the players bought into LeFleur's coaching style and enthusiasm. He called it a huge change from previously.
Well "previously" was Mike McCarthy's team.
I think Dallas is going to take a step backwards under McCarthy, at least by the end of the season.
As far as we know, it looks like training camp is going to start on time. No idea why so many are pessimistic because of a few missed OTAs.
👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you
Quote:
but between the new players, entirely new coaching staff, the typical offseason rustiness, and a possibly shortened preseason, I am not looking forward to the start of this season.
Every team is going to be out of synch, but I'm honestly worried that we're not even going to be competitive.
Damn man. With all of the stuff that’s been going on (and not going on) how could any football fan not be looking forward to football season?
That's a separate issue. As a football fan, I'm absolutely looking forward to football season. My pessimism involves the Giants particularly.
Eagles! :-(
Quote:
That's the biggest part of your 'problem', your outlook. I don't think it's realistic expectation to 'contend for the postseason' in this season, however it is played, for the reasons you cite and are knowable by everyone who even halfway follows the team.
The level of optimism I'm seeing from the peanut gallery here isn't exactly what I would expect from a group of steely-eyed group of realists who only really expect the team to play hard and develop longstanding team chemistry.
It is pre preseason. Still a time for optimism! The realist knows this is still a 4-6 win team, but there is time for that later.
Putting a team together is like building a puzzle. Slowly the pieces come together. Next thing you know, it starts to look like the picture on the box.
The heir apparent has gathered his guys to try and work out the new playbook. The receivers joined; they want to win too. If Jones threw a party and nobody came that would be a problem - but they did come.
I’m just going to enjoy the teams’ growth. I like the new HC and coaching staff, I think DG got it right with Jones. If they are really competitive by season’s end with the needle pointing way up, I will be happy. Anything else is gravy.
I'm looking for examples of:
Game plans that adjust during the game.
Game plans that unexpectedly win a game.
The more important rookies to play well in the second half.
The defense to come together
Thomas and McKinney to play well
1-2 surprises from lower in the draft or ufda's.
Maybe...maybe a center emerges. Maybe we see better secondary play. But that's all upside surprises. We can't expect it or bake it in to a better record than 6 or so wins...imo.
Of course, progress from DJ would be welcome.
Quote:
👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you
You can't ignore the pandemic and hope it goes away. The fact is Texas has recorded the highest level of hospitalizations for COVID (not just positive tests) since the pandemic began. Our franchise QB along with key members of our team traveled to a state were cases are surging. Let's hope they kept isolated and aren't impacted.
Quote:
This ^^^ Not interested in your concerns joe. thank you
Quote:
👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you
I hear Jimmy Hendrix's voice like I played the tune yesterday:
I imagine some folks want to take overly aggressive policing into their own hands!
Quote:
Ignore it!!!! Are you kidding me! It s impossible to ignore it. We ve been living it everyday. I m just trying to escape it for a few hours a day.
Reading about and anticipating a football season without reading about the dam thing was my goal
If you think that s unreasonable, by all means continue to include updates in football threads. In the future I ll skip over them.
Your graphic depicting me as head in the sand about this was inaccurate and unnecessary. Your insinuation couldn’t be further from the truth.