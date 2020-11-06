for display only
Daniel Jones gets Giants players together for workouts in TX

Heisenberg : 6/11/2020 1:58 pm
Quote:
Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and tight end Kaden Smith were among what was described as “a pretty good group of guys” in attendance during the two weeks of sessions, which included plenty of football and also a fair amount of golf.

This was a come-as-you-go deal, with as many as 15-20 players participating at various points in time. Based on social media posts, receivers Golden Tate and Corey Coleman, star running back Saquon Barkley and Jon Hilliman made their way to Austin as well.

Running the routes designed by new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, discussing the concepts in the passing game, together, on the field, and having Jones get in sync with his targets are all necessary steps that Jones made sure he and his teammates would be able to take during this unusual offseason.

Jones back in mid-May acknowledged he felt an increased responsibility to emerge as a team leader, saying “that’s something I need to take seriously, and I certainly do.”

Link - ( New Window )
that's a beautiful thing  
Dr. D : 6/11/2020 2:15 pm : link
LFGG!

I think we are in good hands  
Captplanet : 6/11/2020 2:19 pm : link
with Danny Dimes.
DJ really wants to succeed.....  
Simms11 : 6/11/2020 2:32 pm : link
He's certainly got all the intangibles that you'd want in a Franchise QB. He's also shown that he can sling it. He's certainly shown he wants to lead, which is exciting to see.
Jones is making all the right moves so far  
Torrag : 6/11/2020 2:36 pm : link
IF we can find a capable starting Center our offense could make major strides.

Couple  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/11/2020 2:38 pm : link
of key tidbits in that article too... virtual offseason program ends Friday. Players tentatively set to report to training camp on July 29.
Love it! Love it!  
GiantBlue : 6/11/2020 2:58 pm : link
Sounds like the players want to get out there as much as we want them to get out there!

LOL!
Austin?!  
HoustonGiant : 6/11/2020 3:01 pm : link
I thought they said it was in Texas.
Lono's gonna be pissed  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/11/2020 3:06 pm : link
this wasn't reported earlier.

In your back yard, buddy?
Let's hope they were able to remain  
Diver_Down : 6/11/2020 3:29 pm : link
isolated while there. Texas and in particular Austin have been surging in COVID-19.
Texas Two Step - Ignore Pandemic/Increase in Spread - ( New Window )
Can’t wait to see Jones  
GoDeep13 : 6/11/2020 3:53 pm : link
This season. I already feel he’s the guy but if he can cement that this upcoming season then we are right back into relative football again fellas.
That's my QB.  
Ryan in Albany : 6/11/2020 3:57 pm : link
Eli showed him the way.
Do you think Baker and Odell...  
EricJ : 6/11/2020 4:06 pm : link
are throwing together?

Kim Jones wants to know...
RE: Do you think Baker and Odell...  
Diver_Down : 6/11/2020 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14918132 EricJ said:
Quote:
are throwing together?

Kim Jones wants to know...


I'm sure there is some pitch and catch going on at the Cheesecake Factory.
I hate to be a pessimist  
BlackLight : 6/11/2020 4:11 pm : link
but between the new players, entirely new coaching staff, the typical offseason rustiness, and a possibly shortened preseason, I am not looking forward to the start of this season.

Every team is going to be out of synch, but I'm honestly worried that we're not even going to be competitive.
Jones already knows what to do  
Dave in Hoboken : 6/11/2020 4:11 pm : link
in just his second year in the league.
RE: I hate to be a pessimist  
UConn4523 : 6/11/2020 4:19 pm : link
In comment 14918135 BlackLight said:
Quote:
but between the new players, entirely new coaching staff, the typical offseason rustiness, and a possibly shortened preseason, I am not looking forward to the start of this season.

Every team is going to be out of synch, but I'm honestly worried that we're not even going to be competitive.


Sucks to think that way. So much to look forward to with this team right now, I’m looking forward to it.
Thats no being a pesssimist  
Bill2 : 6/11/2020 4:42 pm : link
That's:

1) Taking something you heard
2) Hearing what you want from it ( notice know one else thought the same thing...they thought it was a positive insight about our QB
3) Torturing it into confessing a possible hypothesis out of a range if them
4) Elevating the hypothesis into so that for you its the likely reality.
5) Reaching you goal of thinking that you life is harder than it is.

Then sharing it
sorry  
Bill2 : 6/11/2020 4:42 pm : link
hit send accidently before cleaning up the typos
RE: RE: I hate to be a pessimist  
BlackLight : 6/11/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 14918145 UConn4523 said:
Quote:


Sucks to think that way. So much to look forward to with this team right now, I’m looking forward to it.


I think there's a lot to look forward to next season, perhaps - that's assuming that Judge is able to create the culture he wants and the players buy in. I'm an optimist as far as that goes.

But on paper, there isn't much ground for optimism this season. Knowing the playbook cold is the first step. Executing the plays in real time, alongside guys you haven't played with in nine months (if you've met them at all), none of this adds up to success, in my mind.

Maybe the team rights the ship in the latter half of the season, but I suspect we'll have dug ourselves into too deep a hole to realistically contend for the postseason.
RE: sorry  
BlackLight : 6/11/2020 4:44 pm : link
In comment 14918155 Bill2 said:
Quote:
hit send accidently before cleaning up the typos


I'm not sure cleaning up the typos would have made it intelligible.
i'm glad they did it when they did and not now  
GiantsFan84 : 6/11/2020 4:44 pm : link
texas is not looking great with covid at the moment
This is the best news I’ve seen in the past month ...  
Spider56 : 6/11/2020 5:00 pm : link
Austin huh ... ok ... home to UT & Colt McCoy... About a 3 hr ride from where the OC lives... in case he wanted to watch.
colt mccoy proving he's more valuable in the room than alex tanney  
GiantsFan84 : 6/11/2020 5:01 pm : link
and the season hasn't started yet
That's awesome  
OBJRoyal : 6/11/2020 5:31 pm : link
Glad some many of the guys were able to roll through and participate!! Nice job by DJ!!
I wonder what Dwayne Haskins is up to?  
Saquads26 : 6/11/2020 5:41 pm : link
Oh wait no I don’t!
.  
Bill2 : 6/11/2020 5:43 pm : link
I could see how that might very well be true.

But good for you. Man's got to know his limitations
RE: RE: RE: I hate to be a pessimist  
ColHowPepper : 6/11/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14918156 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 14918145 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Sucks to think that way. So much to look forward to with this team right now, I’m looking forward to it./////////


Maybe the team rights the ship in the latter half of the season, but I suspect we'll have dug ourselves into too deep a hole to realistically contend for the postseason.
That's the biggest part of your 'problem', your outlook. I don't think it's realistic expectation to 'contend for the postseason' in this season, however it is played, for the reasons you cite and are knowable by everyone who even halfway follows the team.

I will be thrilled if the Giants play hard for the new Staff, the Staff shows smarts and creativity, the team shows measurable improvement over the course of the season, we find ourselves a C and a cohesive OL, the defense begins to puts some of the new parts together, and DJ and SB stay healthy. That will be a slam dunk success for me, postseason be damned.
sir Heisenberg  
ColHowPepper : 6/11/2020 6:32 pm : link
'The Heavy Water Wars' mean anything to you? Just asking, tnks
RE: I wonder what Dwayne Haskins is up to?  
Danny Kanell : 6/11/2020 7:50 pm : link
In comment 14918182 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Oh wait no I don’t!


He’s been busy posing for photo ops.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I hate to be a pessimist  
BlackLight : 6/11/2020 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14918224 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:

That's the biggest part of your 'problem', your outlook. I don't think it's realistic expectation to 'contend for the postseason' in this season, however it is played, for the reasons you cite and are knowable by everyone who even halfway follows the team.


The level of optimism I'm seeing from the peanut gallery here isn't exactly what I would expect from a group of steely-eyed group of realists who only really expect the team to play hard and develop longstanding team chemistry.
Yeah because those things are bad to have with a team  
montanagiant : 6/11/2020 8:14 pm : link
That's one of the youngest in the NFL and coming off of two shit seasons

SMH...
Playoffs aren’t what I’m looking for  
UConn4523 : 6/11/2020 8:19 pm : link
I’m looking for competence, creativity, and effort. If we start doing that then it will turn the franchise around in a hurry.

Jones fits Judges vision to a T, IMO. He also fits Mara’s vision of getting another in the mold of Eli which will hopefully make him back off and keep out of the rest of the team building.

Don’t know how a Giants fan isnt excited to see it unfold. Of course, we can stink but what fun is following sports only to get excited when you know your team is great?
DJ gets it.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/11/2020 8:42 pm : link
If the kid isn't a success, it won't be for a lack of trying. He's knows his role & is obviously doing everything possible to succeed. Credit to him.
RE: I hate to be a pessimist  
GMENAGAIN : 6/11/2020 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14918135 BlackLight said:
Quote:
but between the new players, entirely new coaching staff, the typical offseason rustiness, and a possibly shortened preseason, I am not looking forward to the start of this season.

Every team is going to be out of synch, but I'm honestly worried that we're not even going to be competitive.


Damn man. With all of the stuff that’s been going on (and not going on) how could any football fan not be looking forward to football season?
not too many teams will hit the ground running this year...  
Doug in MA : 6/11/2020 9:14 pm : link
Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, 49ers, Bills and maybe Texans? Who else?

Patriots have a new qb.
Tom Brady with new team.
Rivers with a new team.
Cowboys with a new coach.
Redskins new coach
Panthers new coach/qb.
Miami new qb.
Chargers new qb.


Giants are not alone
If you're curious to read between the lines info about  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/11/2020 9:24 pm : link
the 'Boys' new HC McCarthy, listen to Kyler Fackrell's interview on the "Huddle Report".

At least I think that's where I heard him speak about his last year in GB under new HC Matt LeFleur. Kyler spoke about revitalized energy in the locker room and among position groups, and how the players bought into LeFleur's coaching style and enthusiasm. He called it a huge change from previously.

Well "previously" was Mike McCarthy's team.

I think Dallas is going to take a step backwards under McCarthy, at least by the end of the season.
Some people make too much of the team aspect of camp  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/11/2020 9:27 pm : link
before July. Not much is done that can't be done individually and over Zoom. These workouts are a nice bonus so when they first get to camp, the chemistry isn't completely foreign. The bulk of the work to prep for season as a team is started when camp does.

As far as we know, it looks like training camp is going to start on time. No idea why so many are pessimistic because of a few missed OTAs.
RE: Let's hope they were able to remain  
joeinpa : 6/11/2020 9:42 pm : link
In comment 14918107 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
isolated while there. Texas and in particular Austin have been surging in COVID-19. Texas Two Step - Ignore Pandemic/Increase in Spread - ( New Window )


👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you
RE: RE: I hate to be a pessimist  
BlackLight : 6/11/2020 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14918293 GMENAGAIN said:
Quote:
In comment 14918135 BlackLight said:


Quote:


but between the new players, entirely new coaching staff, the typical offseason rustiness, and a possibly shortened preseason, I am not looking forward to the start of this season.

Every team is going to be out of synch, but I'm honestly worried that we're not even going to be competitive.



Damn man. With all of the stuff that’s been going on (and not going on) how could any football fan not be looking forward to football season?


That's a separate issue. As a football fan, I'm absolutely looking forward to football season. My pessimism involves the Giants particularly.
BlackLight...  
Brown_Hornet : 6/11/2020 11:56 pm : link
...keep up your bullshit and I'm going to unfriend you.
RE: not too many teams will hit the ground running this year...  
Fred-in-Florida : 6/12/2020 6:13 am : link
In comment 14918301 Doug in MA said:
Quote:
Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, 49ers, Bills and maybe Texans? Who else?

Patriots have a new qb.
Tom Brady with new team.
Rivers with a new team.
Cowboys with a new coach.
Redskins new coach
Panthers new coach/qb.
Miami new qb.
Chargers new qb.


Giants are not alone


Eagles! :-(
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I hate to be a pessimist  
section125 : 6/12/2020 7:39 am : link
In comment 14918263 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 14918224 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:



That's the biggest part of your 'problem', your outlook. I don't think it's realistic expectation to 'contend for the postseason' in this season, however it is played, for the reasons you cite and are knowable by everyone who even halfway follows the team.




The level of optimism I'm seeing from the peanut gallery here isn't exactly what I would expect from a group of steely-eyed group of realists who only really expect the team to play hard and develop longstanding team chemistry.


It is pre preseason. Still a time for optimism! The realist knows this is still a 4-6 win team, but there is time for that later.
Putting a team together is like building a puzzle. Slowly the pieces come together. Next thing you know, it starts to look like the picture on the box.
The heir apparent has gathered his guys to try and work out the new playbook. The receivers joined; they want to win too. If Jones threw a party and nobody came that would be a problem - but they did come.
Anyone who thinks  
Dave on the UWS : 6/12/2020 7:41 am : link
they can predict This season is nuts! There are SO many variables we don’t normally see. Shortened pre season most likely, no real offseason, re arranged locker rooms. Not to make this post COVID, but these are human beings. How will they react to constant testing, fear of infection?
I’m just going to enjoy the teams’ growth. I like the new HC and coaching staff, I think DG got it right with Jones. If they are really competitive by season’s end with the needle pointing way up, I will be happy. Anything else is gravy.
Agree Dave  
Bill2 : 6/12/2020 8:26 am : link
we are going to have to look at how the team comes together and not necessarily their record.

I'm looking for examples of:

Game plans that adjust during the game.

Game plans that unexpectedly win a game.

The more important rookies to play well in the second half.

The defense to come together

Thomas and McKinney to play well

1-2 surprises from lower in the draft or ufda's.

Maybe...maybe a center emerges. Maybe we see better secondary play. But that's all upside surprises. We can't expect it or bake it in to a better record than 6 or so wins...imo.

Of course, progress from DJ would be welcome.
I agree the Giants may have more than an uphill struggle than most  
Spider56 : 6/12/2020 8:28 am : link
teams, but I have a lot of confidence this new staff will figure a way to get it done. Every team has new challenges this year ... McCarthy is far from a slam dunk in Jerrah land, RR still has Snyder to deal with and the Eaglets have an often injured QB with no proven backup... Every city has tons of external noise and look at usually stable NO, how would you like to be Sean Payton dealing with the Saints locker room after the Drew Brees castration? This year, more than most ... I think true leadership with a real open mindedness in player relations and flexibility to change are going to be the keys.
RE: RE: Let's hope they were able to remain  
Diver_Down : 6/12/2020 9:06 am : link
In comment 14918320 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14918107 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


isolated while there. Texas and in particular Austin have been surging in COVID-19. Texas Two Step - Ignore Pandemic/Increase in Spread - ( New Window )



👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you




You can't ignore the pandemic and hope it goes away. The fact is Texas has recorded the highest level of hospitalizations for COVID (not just positive tests) since the pandemic began. Our franchise QB along with key members of our team traveled to a state were cases are surging. Let's hope they kept isolated and aren't impacted.
DD = Eli 2.0  
Sec 103 : 6/12/2020 9:19 am : link
Good to see
Does Texas  
Bill2 : 6/12/2020 9:19 am : link
especially Houston and Dallas, hospitalized " mild cases" that would be sent home for home care up in our neck of the woods??


is COVID a bad word on BBI now too?  
UConn4523 : 6/12/2020 9:21 am : link
man, the rules around this place are getting to be too numerous to keep track of.
RE: RE: RE: Let's hope they were able to remain  
GiantsFan84 : 6/12/2020 10:01 am : link
In comment 14918416 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14918320 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 14918107 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


isolated while there. Texas and in particular Austin have been surging in COVID-19. Texas Two Step - Ignore Pandemic/Increase in Spread - ( New Window )



👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you





You can't ignore the pandemic and hope it goes away. The fact is Texas has recorded the highest level of hospitalizations for COVID (not just positive tests) since the pandemic began. Our franchise QB along with key members of our team traveled to a state were cases are surging. Let's hope they kept isolated and aren't impacted.


This ^^^ Not interested in your concerns joe. thank you
NY Giants should just come out like a bunch of crazed dogs  
LBH15 : 6/12/2020 10:04 am : link
this year and have some fun.
RE: RE: Let's hope they were able to remain  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/12/2020 11:01 am : link
In comment 14918320 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14918107 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


isolated while there. Texas and in particular Austin have been surging in COVID-19. Texas Two Step - Ignore Pandemic/Increase in Spread - ( New Window )



👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you


I hear Jimmy Hendrix's voice like I played the tune yesterday:

Quote:
Hey Joe, where ya' goin' with that gun in your hand?


I imagine some folks want to take overly aggressive policing into their own hands!
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 6/12/2020 11:36 am : link
Better watch out for Florio ratting him out...
RE: RE: RE: Let's hope they were able to remain  
joeinpa : 6/12/2020 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14918416 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14918320 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 14918107 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


isolated while there. Texas and in particular Austin have been surging in COVID-19. Texas Two Step - Ignore Pandemic/Increase in Spread - ( New Window )



👎 please keep these off football threads. Not interested in your concerns. Thank you





You can't ignore the pandemic and hope it goes away. The fact is Texas has recorded the highest level of hospitalizations for COVID (not just positive tests) since the pandemic began. Our franchise QB along with key members of our team traveled to a state were cases are surging. Let's hope they kept isolated and aren't impacted.


Ignore it!!!! Are you kidding me! It s impossible to ignore it. We ve been living it everyday. I m just trying to escape it for a few hours a day.

Reading about and anticipating a football season without reading about the dam thing was my goal

If you think that s unreasonable, by all means continue to include updates in football threads. In the future I ll skip over them.

Your graphic depicting me as head in the sand about this was inaccurate and unnecessary. Your insinuation couldn’t be further from the truth.
