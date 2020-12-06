RB Tyrone Wheatley

Did you like the selection of him in the first round despite having a 1000+ yard runner in Rodney Hampton on the team? Where did it go wrong for him? Didn't care enough about the game (like sleeping during meetings)? Weight issues? Tiki, Hampton, Way, and even Gary Brown were simply just better?
To answer the ?, I didn't have a problem with his selection at the time. I believe Hampton was a UFA in a year or so. The problem with Tyrone was, from all accounts, he just didn't really care. He was late to meetings, fell asleep in meetings, weight issues...
Tyrone Jr. was with Michigan for awhile. His younger brother Terius is at Virginia Tech.
He never lived up to his potential in the NFL, but he did have some solid performances for the Raiders late in his career. He was a really good short yardage guy for them if I remember correctly.
Ha! That's what I saw, too.
It was pretty weird that everyone points to his motivation but I remember him absolutely destroying people when he was blocking on kick returns and he is now a coach so there appears to be a love for the game.
Very disappointing career but I do blame our coaching. I think it was Fassel who would only run him on toss sweeps to try to use his speed. That wasn't the best play for him. Gruden used him a lot of differently where he ran him up the middle out of an eye formation and he ran very tough. His career his a resurgence under Gruden on the Raiders but then I think he hurt his shoulder.
He was probably my worst miss in regards to the draft.
Yeah he was puzzling. I liked the pick at the time but as JonC said he just oozed this aura of bad attitude. And then as noted above he would have these flashes on special teams crushing people, or have a run where he would finish it by annihilating the guy trying to tackle him. A game against the Saints comes to mind where he literally threw the defensive back out of his way with one hand and went in to score. It just always seemed like wasted talent with him.
I think the “system fit” for lack of a better term was the reason he wasn’t great for the Giants. Gruden figured out how to use him well.
First draft pick I can remember from childhood and reminds me of grandparents old house and the smell of their garage for some reason.
George Adams too. Adams and Bunch both looked great early then careers got torpedoed by injury. Not quite the same level of bust as the others.
I had a Wheatley jersey and Dayne jersey- for some reason when I was a kid I really did not like Tiki. I also bought a Jacobs jersey from the online NFL store to get custom made his rookie year because they were not available.
Tiki was better than I gave him credit for, but I always felt we used him like he was Marshall Faulk and he as not Marshall Faulk, and made us one dimensional. It was not his fault that I did not like him. I just thought that we never spread the ball around enough in those years.
I am not sure I was wrong in my feelings. I do not think it was by chance that we won a Super Bowl as soon as Tiki left.
It ended his career. He had a very good season in 1998, the team wanted him back, and then the accident ended his career.
I liked him a lot. Very punishing runner.
Guy ran too high and it took him a half hour to get it into gear.
And then nothing in 1999. I recall he had a motor cycle accident? Was that after his career was over or did that end his career?
It ended his career. He had a very good season in 1998, the team wanted him back, and then the accident ended his career.
I liked him a lot. Very punishing runner.
Yeah Gary Brown was fun to root for. Thought we had found our guy for at least a few more years. Although if I remember right he was no spring chicken in '98 when he signed with us.
Now, he might have had those negative feelings back then and then a spark lit. But it's odd that someone so ambivalent about the game would coach others.
1995 Giants 13 78 245 3.1
1996 Giants 14 112 400 3.6
1997 Giants 14 152 583 3.8
1998 Giants 4 14 52 3.7
1999 Raiders 16 242 936 3.9
2000 Raiders 14 232 1,046 4.5
2001 Raiders 12 88 276 3.1
2002 Raiders 14 108 429 3.9
2003 Raiders 15 159 678 4.3
2004 Raiders 8 85 327 3.8
I think I remember watching him have one good game.
He was nothing incredible with the Raiders, but those 99 and 2000 seasons in particular were solid. He was money in short yardage back then. The poster who noted that he was misused in NY was correct. They played him like some kind of third down back instead of just letting him run between the tackles which he was good at. I’m not saying he would have been great in NY, but I don’t think he was given a very good chance to be successful early in his career with his poor utilization.
Wheatley was built like the proverbial brick shit house. He had an unbelievable physique. I don't know if he took drugs, but he could have been a poster-child for steroids.
I agree with all the posters who said that he was being used incorrectly by the Giants. There seemed to be very few holes opened for him by our O-line.
I liked the pick at the time. The first problem Wheatley had was that when he was picked Reeves and Young were clashing and they then re-signed Hampton to a big deal. He didn’t get much of a chance his rookie season and he was starting to play well in the 1997 season as a one two punch with Way and then he got hurt. After that he fell out of favor with Fassel for some reason. I don’t think he was ever used right after he got hurt in 1997. He did play really well for the Raiders so I don’t think he was a bum. I think he was a case of being with the wrong team at the wrong time. He’s been a running backs coach at Michigan for a few years so I don’t buy that he doesn’t like or know the game.
Michael Strahan And that’s because we took him in Rd2 I guess with no first rounder that year.
We were the opposite of Reese in the 90’s. We were pretty good in the middle and late rounds but sucked in round 1. Wasn’t Sehorn a second or third round pick as well?
Those are some pretty atrocious numbers. Only two seasons of over 4 yards per carry in a 10 year career? Makes you wonder how he lasted 10 years.
One more than he had here.
94 - Lewis.
95 - Wheatley.
96 - Jones.
Yikes. What really sucks is that the team actually reached a pretty competitive level in 97-2002. If we had hit on those mid 90s picks they likely win more postseason games once Collins arrived on the scene. I can’t imagine a team missed more first rounders than nyg did over that 3 year run. I know it comes off as me defending GY but I have to blame reeves. The lack of any kind of synergy or cohesiveness between Reeves and young was apparent from day one. I know young had his warts in the 90s but reeves sucked here. Young did just fine in that 97 draft, his last.
My god.
The thought of him playing with Hampton was truly exciting for it's potential -- but alas it was never to be