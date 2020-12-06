for display only
RB Tyrone Wheatley

Anakim : 6/12/2020 12:24 pm
Did you like the selection of him in the first round despite having a 1000+ yard runner in Rodney Hampton on the team? Where did it go wrong for him? Didn't care enough about the game (like sleeping during meetings)? Weight issues? Tiki, Hampton, Way, and even Gary Brown were simply just better?
I swear for a second I saw 'RIP Tyrone Wheatley'  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/12/2020 12:28 pm : link
Because 2020...

To answer the ?, I didn't have a problem with his selection at the time. I believe Hampton was a UFA in a year or so. The problem with Tyrone was, from all accounts, he just didn't really care. He was late to meetings, fell asleep in meetings, weight issues...
Loved the pick based on his college productivity  
JonC : 6/12/2020 12:35 pm : link
But, no he didn't care about his job and his work ethic reflected it. I met the man once and it was further evident.
Feeling old moment of the day. Tyrone has at least two kids playing  
DCGMan : 6/12/2020 12:38 pm : link
college ball.

Tyrone Jr. was with Michigan for awhile. His younger brother Terius is at Virginia Tech.
I remember being excited enough  
eric2425ny : 6/12/2020 12:48 pm : link
about him that I bought his jersey. I thought him and Hampton were going to be a great duo.

He never lived up to his potential in the NFL, but he did have some solid performances for the Raiders late in his career. He was a really good short yardage guy for them if I remember correctly.
A long line of less than productive Big Ten RBs for the Giants  
Ivan15 : 6/12/2020 12:49 pm : link
Woolfork, Montgomery, Dayne, Bunch, Wheatley.
RE: I swear for a second I saw 'RIP Tyrone Wheatley'  
Klaatu : 6/12/2020 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14918592 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Because 2020...


Ha! That's what I saw, too.
By all accounts, he simply didn't really like football all that much  
Greg from LI : 6/12/2020 12:52 pm : link
It was just something he did to make money.
Swheatly!  
trueblueinpw : 6/12/2020 12:56 pm : link
Got to say that... but, not much else.
Absolutely loved the pick  
SLIM_ : 6/12/2020 12:57 pm : link
I thought he was the best player in the draft. When he hit 10, I was saying they should trade up for him. As each pick came with him not being selected, I got more and more excited until... he started playing.

It was pretty weird that everyone points to his motivation but I remember him absolutely destroying people when he was blocking on kick returns and he is now a coach so there appears to be a love for the game.

Very disappointing career but I do blame our coaching. I think it was Fassel who would only run him on toss sweeps to try to use his speed. That wasn't the best play for him. Gruden used him a lot of differently where he ran him up the middle out of an eye formation and he ran very tough. His career his a resurgence under Gruden on the Raiders but then I think he hurt his shoulder.

He was probably my worst miss in regards to the draft.
If you know people who were near him at the time  
JonC : 6/12/2020 1:00 pm : link
they'll tell you the work ethic and care wasn't there. Now, if it popped up at times in a game then maybe someone lit a fire under his arse, but it always died out quickly.
The myth of Ty Wheatley, Raider star, will never die  
Greg from LI : 6/12/2020 1:13 pm : link
He had one good season in Oakland. One.
RE: Absolutely loved the pick  
Johnny5 : 6/12/2020 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14918623 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
I thought he was the best player in the draft. When he hit 10, I was saying they should trade up for him. As each pick came with him not being selected, I got more and more excited until... he started playing.

It was pretty weird that everyone points to his motivation but I remember him absolutely destroying people when he was blocking on kick returns and he is now a coach so there appears to be a love for the game.

Very disappointing career but I do blame our coaching. I think it was Fassel who would only run him on toss sweeps to try to use his speed. That wasn't the best play for him. Gruden used him a lot of differently where he ran him up the middle out of an eye formation and he ran very tough. His career his a resurgence under Gruden on the Raiders but then I think he hurt his shoulder.

He was probably my worst miss in regards to the draft.

Yeah he was puzzling. I liked the pick at the time but as JonC said he just oozed this aura of bad attitude. And then as noted above he would have these flashes on special teams crushing people, or have a run where he would finish it by annihilating the guy trying to tackle him. A game against the Saints comes to mind where he literally threw the defensive back out of his way with one hand and went in to score. It just always seemed like wasted talent with him.
Tyrone was and excellent back who was used completely wrong  
gtt350 : 6/12/2020 1:34 pm : link
the coaching was horrendous. They would send him in on third down and always, always run a sweep.everyone knew it was coming. He could have done so much more
Loved the pick at the time..  
Chris in Philly : 6/12/2020 1:39 pm : link
He was a dominant player in college. But I think if he could have made money running track, he would have been much happier doing that...
All you fans hating on Wheatley  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/12/2020 1:43 pm : link
Forget that he was good back for the Raiders after he left the Giants.

I think the “system fit” for lack of a better term was the reason he wasn’t great for the Giants. Gruden figured out how to use him well.

First draft pick I can remember from childhood and reminds me of grandparents old house and the smell of their garage for some reason.
RE: A long line of less than productive Big Ten RBs for the Giants  
mfsd : 6/12/2020 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14918611 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Woolfork, Montgomery, Dayne, Bunch, Wheatley.


George Adams too. Adams and Bunch both looked great early then careers got torpedoed by injury. Not quite the same level of bust as the others.
actually, just looked it up, I'm wrong about Adams  
mfsd : 6/12/2020 1:44 pm : link
he played at Kentucky
did any team in the league have a worse  
Enzo : 6/12/2020 1:45 pm : link
run of first round picks than we did in the 90s?
Anakim mentioned Gary Brown. I forgot about him. One good season, 1998  
Ivan15 : 6/12/2020 1:51 pm : link
And then nothing in 1999. I recall he had a motor cycle accident? Was that after his career was over or did that end his career?
I actually met Tyronne  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/12/2020 1:58 pm : link
several times. In fact I was in his house in Ramsey a couple of times. Actually a really nice guy. Used to leave game tickets for my friend and I(a local cop who new him well). He admitted openly that most of the blame early on with Fassel was on him. He said he needed to grow up a bit. He was really into his Michigan background. Hung around with Toomer. Was very happy to see his success in Oakland but missed those tix!
Not Dead = Great News!!  
SteelGiant : 6/12/2020 2:01 pm : link
damn you 2020, I can never look at a thread title the same again.

I had a Wheatley jersey and Dayne jersey- for some reason when I was a kid I really did not like Tiki. I also bought a Jacobs jersey from the online NFL store to get custom made his rookie year because they were not available.

Tiki was better than I gave him credit for, but I always felt we used him like he was Marshall Faulk and he as not Marshall Faulk, and made us one dimensional. It was not his fault that I did not like him. I just thought that we never spread the ball around enough in those years.

I am not sure I was wrong in my feelings. I do not think it was by chance that we won a Super Bowl as soon as Tiki left.

What he did as a Raider  
JonC : 6/12/2020 2:13 pm : link
is of zero consequence to what he did as a Giant.
RE: Anakim mentioned Gary Brown. I forgot about him. One good season, 1998  
Greg from LI : 6/12/2020 2:16 pm : link
In comment 14918654 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
And then nothing in 1999. I recall he had a motor cycle accident? Was that after his career was over or did that end his career?


It ended his career. He had a very good season in 1998, the team wanted him back, and then the accident ended his career.

I liked him a lot. Very punishing runner.
He wasn't anything special for the Raiders either  
Greg from LI : 6/12/2020 2:17 pm : link
Better than as a Giant, but mediocre nevertheless.
Hated the pick  
M.S. : 6/12/2020 2:26 pm : link

Guy ran too high and it took him a half hour to get it into gear.

RE: RE: Anakim mentioned Gary Brown. I forgot about him. One good season, 1998  
Johnny5 : 6/12/2020 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14918665 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14918654 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


And then nothing in 1999. I recall he had a motor cycle accident? Was that after his career was over or did that end his career?



It ended his career. He had a very good season in 1998, the team wanted him back, and then the accident ended his career.

I liked him a lot. Very punishing runner.

Yeah Gary Brown was fun to root for. Thought we had found our guy for at least a few more years. Although if I remember right he was no spring chicken in '98 when he signed with us.
not saying he loved the game  
mort christenson : 6/12/2020 2:42 pm : link
but for a guy who people say didn't like it, he wound up staying in it forever. He became a RB coach and has been doing that.

Now, he might have had those negative feelings back then and then a spark lit. But it's odd that someone so ambivalent about the game would coach others.
I wouldn't call his Raider career anything special  
Gman11 : 6/12/2020 2:54 pm : link
games carries yds avg
1995 Giants 13 78 245 3.1
1996 Giants 14 112 400 3.6
1997 Giants 14 152 583 3.8
1998 Giants 4 14 52 3.7
1999 Raiders 16 242 936 3.9
2000 Raiders 14 232 1,046 4.5
2001 Raiders 12 88 276 3.1
2002 Raiders 14 108 429 3.9
2003 Raiders 15 159 678 4.3
2004 Raiders 8 85 327 3.8
Ick  
Gman11 : 6/12/2020 2:55 pm : link
Sorry about the formatting or lack thereof.
Tyrone Weakly . . . .  
TC : 6/12/2020 2:57 pm : link
I remember him well!:-(

I think I remember watching him have one good game.
I've known many who loved the game, and spent years coaching it  
JonC : 6/12/2020 2:57 pm : link
but hated being a player in some aspects of it. Loved/hated it, politics, hated playing injured, or hated being made a target for poor performance, etc.
RE: I wouldn't call his Raider career anything special  
eric2425ny : 6/12/2020 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14918690 Gman11 said:
Quote:
games carries yds avg
1995 Giants 13 78 245 3.1
1996 Giants 14 112 400 3.6
1997 Giants 14 152 583 3.8
1998 Giants 4 14 52 3.7
1999 Raiders 16 242 936 3.9
2000 Raiders 14 232 1,046 4.5
2001 Raiders 12 88 276 3.1
2002 Raiders 14 108 429 3.9
2003 Raiders 15 159 678 4.3
2004 Raiders 8 85 327 3.8


He was nothing incredible with the Raiders, but those 99 and 2000 seasons in particular were solid. He was money in short yardage back then. The poster who noted that he was misused in NY was correct. They played him like some kind of third down back instead of just letting him run between the tackles which he was good at. I’m not saying he would have been great in NY, but I don’t think he was given a very good chance to be successful early in his career with his poor utilization.
If I remember correctly, he was a day or two late arriving at  
Marty in Albany : 6/12/2020 4:38 pm : link
training camp in Albany. When he arrived, I saw that he was limping as he walked out to the first practice. I said, to myself, "Oh great! We drafted an injured player."

Wheatley was built like the proverbial brick shit house. He had an unbelievable physique. I don't know if he took drugs, but he could have been a poster-child for steroids.

I agree with all the posters who said that he was being used incorrectly by the Giants. There seemed to be very few holes opened for him by our O-line.
RE: Absolutely loved the pick  
Fritz : 6/12/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 14918623 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
I thought he was the best player in the draft. When he hit 10, I was saying they should trade up for him. As each pick came with him not being selected, I got more and more excited until... he started playing.

It was pretty weird that everyone points to his motivation but I remember him absolutely destroying people when he was blocking on kick returns and he is now a coach so there appears to be a love for the game.

Very disappointing career but I do blame our coaching. I think it was Fassel who would only run him on toss sweeps to try to use his speed. That wasn't the best play for him. Gruden used him a lot of differently where he ran him up the middle out of an eye formation and he ran very tough. His career his a resurgence under Gruden on the Raiders but then I think he hurt his shoulder.

He was probably my worst miss in regards to the draft.


I liked the pick at the time. The first problem Wheatley had was that when he was picked Reeves and Young were clashing and they then re-signed Hampton to a big deal. He didn’t get much of a chance his rookie season and he was starting to play well in the 1997 season as a one two punch with Way and then he got hurt. After that he fell out of favor with Fassel for some reason. I don’t think he was ever used right after he got hurt in 1997. He did play really well for the Raiders so I don’t think he was a bum. I think he was a case of being with the wrong team at the wrong time. He’s been a running backs coach at Michigan for a few years so I don’t buy that he doesn’t like or know the game.
Yeah, I remember liking the pick  
ZogZerg : 6/12/2020 4:46 pm : link
But, of course, was disappointed with how it turned out.
rooted for him  
mpinmaine : 6/12/2020 6:10 pm : link
he didnt do much at all.
Somewhere between a whole lot of uninspiring  
LBH15 : 6/12/2020 6:38 pm : link
first round picks in the 1990s drafts of Jarrod Bunch, Derek Brown, Thomas Lewis, Tyrone Wheatley and Cedric Jones was a guy named...

Michael Strahan And that’s because we took him in Rd2 I guess with no first rounder that year.
RE: Somewhere between a whole lot of uninspiring  
eric2425ny : 6/12/2020 8:26 pm : link
In comment 14918835 LBH15 said:
Quote:
first round picks in the 1990s drafts of Jarrod Bunch, Derek Brown, Thomas Lewis, Tyrone Wheatley and Cedric Jones was a guy named...

Michael Strahan And that’s because we took him in Rd2 I guess with no first rounder that year.


We were the opposite of Reese in the 90’s. We were pretty good in the middle and late rounds but sucked in round 1. Wasn’t Sehorn a second or third round pick as well?
Didn't they call him China Doll  
TheEvilLurker : 6/12/2020 8:49 pm : link
on this site? I forgot who started it.
RE: I wouldn't call his Raider career anything special  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:47 am : link
In comment 14918690 Gman11 said:
Quote:
games carries yds avg
1995 Giants 13 78 245 3.1
1996 Giants 14 112 400 3.6
1997 Giants 14 152 583 3.8
1998 Giants 4 14 52 3.7
1999 Raiders 16 242 936 3.9
2000 Raiders 14 232 1,046 4.5
2001 Raiders 12 88 276 3.1
2002 Raiders 14 108 429 3.9
2003 Raiders 15 159 678 4.3
2004 Raiders 8 85 327 3.8


Those are some pretty atrocious numbers. Only two seasons of over 4 yards per carry in a 10 year career? Makes you wonder how he lasted 10 years.
RE: The myth of Ty Wheatley, Raider star, will never die  
djm : 10:57 am : link
In comment 14918632 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He had one good season in Oakland. One.


One more than he had here.
RE: did any team in the league have a worse  
djm : 11:04 am : link
In comment 14918649 Enzo said:
Quote:
run of first round picks than we did in the 90s?


94 - Lewis.
95 - Wheatley.
96 - Jones.

Yikes. What really sucks is that the team actually reached a pretty competitive level in 97-2002. If we had hit on those mid 90s picks they likely win more postseason games once Collins arrived on the scene. I can’t imagine a team missed more first rounders than nyg did over that 3 year run. I know it comes off as me defending GY but I have to blame reeves. The lack of any kind of synergy or cohesiveness between Reeves and young was apparent from day one. I know young had his warts in the 90s but reeves sucked here. Young did just fine in that 97 draft, his last.
91 jarred bunch  
djm : 11:11 am : link
92 Derrick brown

My god.
Oh and the cherry on top  
djm : 11:11 am : link
Dave brown.

Bunch was not a bad pick.  
Matt M. : 1:58 pm : link
He could not recover from bad injuries. But, he looked every bit worth the pick early on.
Yeah Wheatley  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:31 pm : link
looked like Tarzan and played like Jane when he was a Giant -- BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

The thought of him playing with Hampton was truly exciting for it's potential -- but alas it was never to be
