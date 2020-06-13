Just how talented was the 2000 Giants

...protected the ball and had a pretty favorable schedule (only 2 of 12 wins were against teams that would make the postseason).
Really stout against the run and Strahan finally got healthy down the stretch. Sehorn started to look like his former self toward mid-season but I believe it was a rib injury jumping for an INT that kept him out a few weeks and - TD against Philly aside - was where his play started it's final slide. He seemed to lose his desire for the physical part of things after that.
Many felt had they had to play the Rams or Saints in the playoffs it may have ended there. Not sure I'd completely agreed as the Meadowlands that time of year would have been a fairly distinct advantage against 2 dome teams.
Strahan, Hamilton, Armstead but we had two weak links - Cedric Jones on the DL and especially Dave Thomas at CB. This kept the defense from being top-notch IMO.
Offensively the talent was respectable but not great. Collins was inconsistent and Toomer and Barber were coming on but hadn't really broken out yet. The OL was a patchwork job featuring a couple of old timers in Lomas Brown and Glenn Parker. They were completely over-matched against Baltimore.
Which is shocking since he played so well in the NFCC game.
Deer in the headlights. I like KC, but man he was spooked in that game from the jump.
The fish rots from the top. Fassel himself was spooked.
Granted, the Ravens were going to win that game anyway, but the Giants could've given them a better game than that.
Toomer was quite critical of Fassel's game plan. Said something like they went away from everything that worked for them going into that game and a lot of players just seemed happy to be there but didn't have the killer instinct coming in to win it
problem with the Super Bowl is our two wily vets - Lomas Brown and Glenn Parker - got their asses handed to them.
Still, I would have liked to have seen how that game went had the Jessie INT for a TD had not gotten call back (bogus if you ask me).
The Giants werent scoring in that game besides special teams and defensively. Ravens defense made Collins and Gannon look awful and they could have played for 20 quarters and im not sure Giants offense would have scored
Most likely, BUT Trent Dilfer is Trent Dilfer. And with him throwing a pick 6 and immediately having to come back on the field again, things could have gotten interesting if he turned the ball over again.
and Fassel also get way too much shit for that game.
That defense surrendered 3 points the previous week at Oakland and had 4 ints.
McNair week prior had 0 tds and 1 int.
They gave up 1 touchdown and 13 points total in 4 games. That defense in those playoffs was playing maybe the best football a team ever has defensively.
After the titans scored on the first drive of the rivisional round game, no one else scored a touchdown. 172 minutes giving up 6 total points on defense in the playoffs.
The ripping on Fassel and Collins over that performance bothers me. Like people actually believe it was a gameplan issue and not a Ravens playing possibly the best defense ever issue.
I look back on that season and think of the awesome 7 weeks of football we got to see and the wild ride it was. The Super Bowl sucked, but it doesnt erase the euphoria of the previous 2 games and just that season in general for me
I agree. I was too young for the '85 Bears, but the '00 Ravens defense was the best I've seen.
'85 Bears were a hair "better" IMHO but the Ravens defense was #1 against the run of all-time that I've ever seen. Maybe the '76 Steelers were the best defense ever (if memory serves me) but hard to say.
The 2000 Giants lacked a WR to challenge them and yes the veteran OL's got beat up in the game. Collins was simply horrific. Fassel was out-classed. Bad SB loss. One of the ugliest ever.
Let's look at the facts of the situation. Murdering piece of shit Ray Lewis and his band of scumbags were making it well known that they were trying to injure every QB they faced. Some of the shit they did to Steve McNair was just disgusting. The Ravens were proud to be a murder rap beating band of thugs. Ray Lewis was asked for a statement on the anniversary of the death of the two guys he murdered. Ray should have been in prison but here he was in the Super Bowl. All he did was blow up at the reporter as he stated "I don't owe anybody anything" like a truly classless pile of shit.
So after they knocked out a record number of Abs to get to the Super Bowl bingo dirty they decide to go all out with comments about Kerry Collins being labeled a racist by that dirt ball Musheen Muhamed. They stated that they were going to come at Collins with the intent to injure him.
Fast forward to the first few minutes of the game and we see at least two late hits on Collins with no flag. The cocksuckers riffing that game knew that the Ravens were lowlifes and with ample opportunity to set the tone early they all shoved their heads up their asses and chose to ignore the transgressions. Disgusting. From there it was all downhill for the offense.
Fassel was so busy blowing his buddy who coached the Ravens that he forgot how to make adjustments. He abandoned the run completely, made us one dimensional, and handed the game to that asshole Billick.
Jessie Armtead saved the game for a quick moment until one of the lowlife cocksuckers threw a bogus flag for a bogus penalty. Lewis initiated contact with Keith Hamilton. No foul. But in cocksucker land we lie and cheat for a murderer to win MVP.
Worst fucking day ever for any and every Giant fan. I hope that Ray Lewis rots in hell where he should have the company of his favorite cuckhold refs.
I just remember sitting on the couch at my uncles house in the aftermath of the game with my jaw hanging open like "Wha....what just happened?!?". My cousin asked me if I was about to cry. I felt like a balloon that had all the air let out of it.
They were a pretty talented team and I thought the penalty
Were 2 of the best defenses ever, but the Steel Curtain was just as good as they were. That defense had no weaknesses, the great Giant defenses of the 80's never had a great secondary or it would have been right there, but those three are the best ever, the Steel Curtain gets my vote because they won 4 superbowls with basically the same crew, the 1 year only deal has never been a way to truely measure greatness, that is why the greatest defense was the Steel Curtain.
The 85 Bears had 64 sacks, but did not lead the league, that is because the New York Giants did with 68 sacks, actually it was the 1984 Bears that set the record with 72 sacks, a record that still stands.
come on. Quit holding back. Tell us how you really feel. :)
It was just one of those days when absolutely nothing went the Giants way. Armsetad's TD called back was criminal. And then even when we score on special teams it gets negated on the very next play by the Ravens special teams. And our OL got beaten like a drum. That loss was not just on Collins, that whole offense was scared shitless of the Ravens front 7. I agree with Mook that whenever you hear someone talk about that loss for the most part they blame Collins. That OL was built on a wing and a prayer, and played over it's head. They had not shot to do anything on offense. And credit that Ravens Defense, they were phenomenal all year but especially in the playoffs. Someone said it was the worse loss, I disagree with that. It is second to me, the 2002 San Francisco game still takes that cake for me. Ugh I feel like shit just thinking about those games.
They really got lucky with getting a solid year out of Lomas, Parker and Ziegler.
They werent losing at home in the playoffs that year. That was probably the last time we had a real home field advantage. The place was just rocking in those games against Philly and Minnesota.
Lastly, they should have been more competitive in that SB. A pathetic showing by Fassel, who was openly afraid of the Ravens, and it spread to his QB/team.
One of the Ravens...forget who...said they saw how nervous Kerry looked during pregame warmups and they knew it was over before it even started
Toomer was quite critical of Fassel's game plan. Said something like they went away from everything that worked for them going into that game and a lot of players just seemed happy to be there but didn't have the killer instinct coming in to win it
The Giants werent scoring in that game besides special teams and defensively. Ravens defense made Collins and Gannon look awful and they could have played for 20 quarters and im not sure Giants offense would have scored
That game sucked. Even when I thought we had hope after the Dixon KR TD, the Ravens immediately respond with a Lewis KR TD.
Just an awful game.
Let's look at the facts of the situation. Murdering piece of shit Ray Lewis and his band of scumbags were making it well known that they were trying to injure every QB they faced. Some of the shit they did to Steve McNair was just disgusting. The Ravens were proud to be a murder rap beating band of thugs. Ray Lewis was asked for a statement on the anniversary of the death of the two guys he murdered. Ray should have been in prison but here he was in the Super Bowl. All he did was blow up at the reporter as he stated "I don't owe anybody anything" like a truly classless pile of shit.
So after they knocked out a record number of Abs to get to the Super Bowl bingo dirty they decide to go all out with comments about Kerry Collins being labeled a racist by that dirt ball Musheen Muhamed. They stated that they were going to come at Collins with the intent to injure him.
Fast forward to the first few minutes of the game and we see at least two late hits on Collins with no flag. The cocksuckers riffing that game knew that the Ravens were lowlifes and with ample opportunity to set the tone early they all shoved their heads up their asses and chose to ignore the transgressions. Disgusting. From there it was all downhill for the offense.
Fassel was so busy blowing his buddy who coached the Ravens that he forgot how to make adjustments. He abandoned the run completely, made us one dimensional, and handed the game to that asshole Billick.
Jessie Armtead saved the game for a quick moment until one of the lowlife cocksuckers threw a bogus flag for a bogus penalty. Lewis initiated contact with Keith Hamilton. No foul. But in cocksucker land we lie and cheat for a murderer to win MVP.
Worst fucking day ever for any and every Giant fan. I hope that Ray Lewis rots in hell where he should have the company of his favorite cuckhold refs.
I just remember sitting on the couch at my uncles house in the aftermath of the game with my jaw hanging open like "Wha....what just happened?!?". My cousin asked me if I was about to cry. I felt like a balloon that had all the air let out of it.
A flawed team that was carried by Fox’s D, imv.
It was just one of those days when absolutely nothing went the Giants way. Armsetad's TD called back was criminal. And then even when we score on special teams it gets negated on the very next play by the Ravens special teams. And our OL got beaten like a drum. That loss was not just on Collins, that whole offense was scared shitless of the Ravens front 7. I agree with Mook that whenever you hear someone talk about that loss for the most part they blame Collins. That OL was built on a wing and a prayer, and played over it's head. They had not shot to do anything on offense. And credit that Ravens Defense, they were phenomenal all year but especially in the playoffs. Someone said it was the worse loss, I disagree with that. It is second to me, the 2002 San Francisco game still takes that cake for me. Ugh I feel like shit just thinking about those games.