Will Hernandez

CMicks3110 : 6/15/2020 10:59 pm
what does everyone think of him as a player. He seems to have very similar traits to Snee but obviously isn't close to that caliber of player yet.

Is he just an average guard, or is there upside still in there with a better surrounding cast and coaching?

I love his profile but his production has been average.

He had a horrible line coach  
Phil in LA : 6/15/2020 11:24 pm : link
his first 2 years, so we'll have to wait to see what he is.
He is like Snee and a natural fit at RG  
LeonBright45 : 6/15/2020 11:29 pm : link
I never liked him on the left because of his lack of range in pass protection.

I believe that the best players should also be versatile like the backups. Our best two interior guys are Zeitler and Hernandez. I believe those two should take it upon themselves to be versatile for the good of the entire unit. Ritchie Seubert & Kevin Boothe were both very good at LG but then we found out later than they both could hold down the fort admirably at Center.

I believe that Zeitler should play Center and Hernandez should switch to RG in order to accommodate the fact that neither Gates or Lemieux has ever played Center at any level. Both are longer guards. They should battle it out for LG, not Center.

Opening day OL Depth Chart:

Solder-Gates-Zeitler-Hernandez-Thomas
Peart-Lemieux-Pulley--Slade---Fleming
Hernandez seemed to regress last year, after a good rookie season.  
Klaatu : 6/16/2020 6:33 am : link
I suspect some of that can be blamed on poor coaching (as well as the poor play of the guys on either side of him), but certainly not all of it. The onus is on him and only him to up his game or lose his spot.

Lost in all the talk about playing Lemieux at Center is the fact that the rookie started 52 straight games at LG for Oregon (three more than Hernandez did at UTEP), but that wouldn't be lost on me if I was Hernandez. It would light a fire under me, and I hope it has for Hernandez.
Leonbright  
Tuckrule : 6/16/2020 6:55 am : link
You my friend are lost. You want to move will to right guard because you think he fits there? Cool. He played strictly left guard his entire college career and pro career. You want to move Zietler, a pro bowl right guard, to center. While we’re at it let’s move Thomas to center, Gates to left tackle and see how that goes.
coaching has sucked, and he's played between some of the  
Victor in CT : 6/16/2020 7:28 am : link
worst players i've seen on the Giants OL since the '70s in Solder and Halapio/Pulley.

Yes Leonbright, lets move every OL to a different spot.
Klaatu  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/16/2020 8:08 am : link
that is a interesting viewpoint. Competition is always good.
Will Hernandez  
M.S. : 6/16/2020 8:18 am : link

Nice run blocker.

Bad feet/balance in pass protection.

The time to try Hernandez at RG was when he was a very raw rookie  
Ivan15 : 6/16/2020 9:16 am : link
And the Giants were scrounging for a RG. Now, 2 years later, with a solid RG, it is best to leave him alone at LG. Maybe at some future date, you try him As a backup Center but not now.
RE: He is like Snee and a natural fit at RG  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/16/2020 9:20 am : link
What qualifications do you have to proclaim that a guy who has only played on the left in his entire career is best suited on the right??

It is a pure garbage post.

RE: He is like Snee and a natural fit at RG  
LBH15 : 6/16/2020 9:46 am : link
Agreed. Giants should take some of the better starters they have and move them from their natural positions. And definitely do it in a year where there will likely be less time on the practice field for anyone to second guess it.
RE: Hernandez seemed to regress last year, after a good rookie season.  
Jay on the Island : 6/16/2020 11:38 am : link
Hernandez did appear to take a step back last season after playing well during most of his rookie season. This is a huge year for him and I fully expect him to establish himself as a long term building block.

For the first time in his career Hernandez has some real competition for the starting LG spot. If Hernandez doesn't improve then he is in danger of losing his starting spot to Lemieux or Gates.
RE: RE: He is like Snee and a natural fit at RG  
Jay on the Island : 6/16/2020 11:39 am : link
What could possibly go wrong?
What Phil said  
arniefez : 6/16/2020 1:21 pm : link
last year he regressed from a decent rookie year. Clean slate. Let's see how the next year whenever it is goes.
The legend of Shane Lemieux  
Greg from LI : 6/16/2020 1:35 pm : link
I've never seen such a hyped-up 5th round pick before.
RE: The legend of Shane Lemieux  
Victor in CT : 6/16/2020 2:14 pm : link
but the 4th round! Conrad Goode. Adrien "the JPP of TEs" Robinson. Now THOSE were prospects!
Hernandez is nothing like Snee  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/16/2020 9:32 pm : link
Snee was dominant in the pull game/ blocking in space, Hernandez isn’t. Hernandez is a big physical guard, that you don’t want in space because of his lack of mobility. Honestly it’s an insult to Snee comparing Hernandez to him at this moment in time.
In our new coaching staff and "energy" I will believe in for Hernandez  
SGMen : 6/16/2020 9:45 pm : link
I think he'll have his best year ever simply because he was "raw" as a rookie and last year the team was just bad.

Starting OL for opening day is still most likely:

Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder (or Gates steps up at RT or OC).
Nope  
LeonBright45 : 6/16/2020 10:35 pm : link
Every single one of you is wrong. You guys have no idea what's going on.
RE: Nope  
LBH15 : 6/16/2020 11:58 pm : link
Well, we still have several months for you to set us straight.
He can be a good player  
mittenedman : 12:05 am : link
in a power scheme. Too much zone with Shurmur, he regressed. Not that kind of player
RE: Hernandez is nothing like Snee  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:43 am : link
You ought to try watching a little football, concentrating on OL play, before you touch your keyboard again.

Hernandez is very very good pulling and trapping, and there are dozens of examples of it if you dial up Saquon Barkley highlights.

But you're giving Leonbright a challenge for worst post on this thread, so there's always that.
RE: Nope  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:48 am : link
Huh?? How are we wrong? Hernandez is going to play LG and Zeitler at C?? Proclamations of people being wrong should at least have some fucking evidence that the batshit crazy suggestion is correct.
Hernandez..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:49 am : link
at RG.

It is almost natural to list him as LG because, well that's where he's fucking played his entire career in college and the pros.
RE: RE: Nope  
Jim from Katonah : 11:46 am : link
Maybe move Hernandez to tight end? Maybe he slims down a bit and steps into Baker’s spot at CB?

(The danger of Mr. Bright’s no fair catches policy on full display).
RE: RE: Hernandez is nothing like Snee  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:57 pm : link
So you’re telling me Hernandez is as good as Snee or maybe better?
RE: He is like Snee and a natural fit at RG  
Angel Eyes : 4:12 pm : link
What’s the difference between left and right guards?
Hmm..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:14 pm : link
the sides they play on??
RE: Hmm..  
Angel Eyes : 4:22 pm : link
Aside from that.
It is..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:24 pm : link
a pretty big difference. It is like saying what's the difference between batting right handed and left handed.

Your strength and leverage need to flip based on the side you're playing
Difference between Left & Right Guard  
LBH15 : 4:35 pm : link
Some teams used to slide their Centers to the left in protections to help support pass rush against QBs blind side. Therefore, the Right Guard was often left alone to handle an interior pass rusher, making him a bit more valuable in that instance.

Don't know how much that is done today though.
