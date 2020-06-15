Will Hernandez  

what does everyone think of him as a player. He seems to have very similar traits to Snee but obviously isn't close to that caliber of player yet.
Is he just an average guard, or is there upside still in there with a better surrounding cast and coaching?
I love his profile but his production has been average.
I believe that the best players should also be versatile like the backups. Our best two interior guys are Zeitler and Hernandez. I believe those two should take it upon themselves to be versatile for the good of the entire unit. Ritchie Seubert & Kevin Boothe were both very good at LG but then we found out later than they both could hold down the fort admirably at Center.
I believe that Zeitler should play Center and Hernandez should switch to RG in order to accommodate the fact that neither Gates or Lemieux has ever played Center at any level. Both are longer guards. They should battle it out for LG, not Center.
Opening day OL Depth Chart:
Solder-Gates-Zeitler-Hernandez-Thomas
Peart-Lemieux-Pulley--Slade---Fleming
Lost in all the talk about playing Lemieux at Center is the fact that the rookie started 52 straight games at LG for Oregon (three more than Hernandez did at UTEP), but that wouldn't be lost on me if I was Hernandez. It would light a fire under me, and I hope it has for Hernandez.
Yes Leonbright, lets move every OL to a different spot.
Nice run blocker.
Bad feet/balance in pass protection.
What qualifications do you have to proclaim that a guy who has only played on the left in his entire career is best suited on the right??
It is a pure garbage post.
Agreed. Giants should take some of the better starters they have and move them from their natural positions. And definitely do it in a year where there will likely be less time on the practice field for anyone to second guess it.
Hernandez did appear to take a step back last season after playing well during most of his rookie season. This is a huge year for him and I fully expect him to establish himself as a long term building block.
For the first time in his career Hernandez has some real competition for the starting LG spot. If Hernandez doesn't improve then he is in danger of losing his starting spot to Lemieux or Gates.
Starting OL for opening day is still most likely:
Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder (or Gates steps up at RT or OC).
You ought to try watching a little football, concentrating on OL play, before you touch your keyboard again.
Hernandez is very very good pulling and trapping, and there are dozens of examples of it if you dial up Saquon Barkley highlights.
Huh?? How are we wrong? Hernandez is going to play LG and Zeitler at C?? Proclamations of people being wrong should at least have some fucking evidence that the batshit crazy suggestion is correct.
It is almost natural to list him as LG because, well that's where he's fucking played his entire career in college and the pros.
Every single one of you is wrong. You guys have no idea what's going on.
Maybe move Hernandez to tight end? Maybe he slims down a bit and steps into Baker’s spot at CB?
Snee was dominant in the pull game/ blocking in space, Hernandez isn’t. Hernandez is a big physical guard, that you don’t want in space because of his lack of mobility. Honestly it’s an insult to Snee comparing Hernandez to him at this moment in time.
You ought to try watching a little football, concentrating on OL play, before you touch your keyboard again.
Hernandez is very very good pulling and trapping, and there are dozens of examples of it if you dial up Saquon Barkley highlights.
But you're giving Leonbright a challenge for worst post on this thread, so there's always that.
So you’re telling me Hernandez is as good as Snee or maybe better?
What’s the difference between left and right guards?
Your strength and leverage need to flip based on the side you're playing
Don't know how much that is done today though.