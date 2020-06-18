for display only
Cowherd on Daniel Jones-

Sean : 6/18/2020 1:25 pm
I know a lot here don’t like Cowherd, but he just had a great segment talking about how so many people can’t admit they are wrong, specifically with Jones. Instead of praising him, they dig their heels deeper to support their original opinion.

He made the point if Joe Burrow has the numbers Daniel Jones had last year, he very well may win rookie of the year. Good listen and I think he is right about many in the media protecting their original opinion. I’ll link it once I can find it.
It's amazing to me how they see one flaw, albeit a big one  
BestFeature : 6/18/2020 1:31 pm : link
But that's all they can focus on. "He looked great but..." is reasonable but "look at all the fumbles!" is not.
he is completely right on the issue  
KDavies : 6/18/2020 1:31 pm : link
I have seen Chris Simms admit he is wrong, but a lot of these guys get dug in on their positions so much and refuse to admit they were wrong.
I like Cowherd. He’s generally a good listen,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2020 1:35 pm : link
even if I disagree with his takes at times
I think this  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/18/2020 1:38 pm : link
is especially true for draft prognosticators. We've seen instances of NBA/NFL analysts go back and revise their scouting reports and grades on a player to try and look like they didn't miss the mark so much. They are very biased and root for their projections to end up as accurate as possible.

While I think it's fair to point out Jones' issues (A SHITLOAD of fumbles and a lot of dangerous passes and near INTs, leading one to question his ability to protect the football), he also flashed a lot of good signs and made a lot of big boy throws. I think the relative lack of hype around him is due to the initial reaction most had of the pick.
Watch Burrow  
Pete in MD : 6/18/2020 1:41 pm : link
have inferior numbers to Jones and win ROY while the talking heads drool over him.
RE: I like Cowherd. He’s generally a good listen,  
Thegratefulhead : 6/18/2020 1:46 pm : link
This. Just because someone says something I disagree with I don't put them in the trash. Colin has some crazy takes. Trying to get ratings, you have to say some shit, know what I mean?
Here’s the segment  
Sean : 6/18/2020 1:47 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Do not forget the anti New York part of this  
Chris L. : 6/18/2020 2:06 pm : link
generally speaking, those outside of New York LOVE to s__t on New York. Look no further than Eli Manning and the debate that goes on outside of New York as to whether or not he is a Hall of Famer. Its a joke!!! Unfortunately, our boy Daniel Jones is going to have to put up with this disrespect all the way through.
RE: Do not forget the anti New York part of this  
djm : 6/18/2020 2:14 pm : link
This is so true it’s not even funny anymore and if you gave me a job and I had tons of time on my hands devoted to said job, I’d be able to prove this without a shadow of any doubt.

Eli Manning went through more scrutiny both here and nationally than any qb ever. And that’s a fact. Jones is going to challenge Eli for that title.
The fumbles are a complete red herring, btw  
BestFeature : 6/18/2020 2:20 pm : link
Analysts rarely ever discuss fumbles when judging a QB. The 5 stats that are shared are completion %, yards, TDs, and INTs, and passer rating. All of a sudden this is the reason these experts are downgrading Jones? Bullshit. Seriously, it's complete bullshit. I know that his were higher than normal but you almost never hear a QB's fumbles get incorporated in an analysis. Now they're doing it to not admit that they're wrong.

P.S. I'm not saying fumbles aren't an important stat it's just never used to judge a QB, it's used now to fit a certain narrative.
It doesn't..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/18/2020 2:25 pm : link
even have to be Burrow as the example.

Kyler Murray was ROY last season.
So, he's commenting on an assessment of Jones by Adam Schein.  
Klaatu : 6/18/2020 2:26 pm : link
That explains everything. I'd rather read Pat Leonard than listen to Adam Schein.
I never thought I’d hear Cowherd  
Simms11 : 6/18/2020 2:39 pm : link
apologizing for being wrong about DJ?! Why is Schein so down on Daniel Jones? I hope DJ makes them all eat crow this year!!
RE: The fumbles are a complete red herring, btw  
LBH15 : 6/18/2020 2:49 pm : link
It’s not bullshit or some conspiracy. DJ was setting records with his fumble rate.

I  
DanMetroMan : 6/18/2020 2:56 pm : link
think DJ had a very solid rookie season and I think he's going to be at least average (which isn't a knock for a starting NFL QB), I do think the fumbles have to be mentioned. It's a legit issue until it's not.
RE: It's amazing to me how they see one flaw, albeit a big one  
Ivan15 : 6/18/2020 3:00 pm : link
I really can’t blame people for thinking that way. Turnovers are very big. Whoever wins the turnover battle, wins the game most of the time. QB fumbles especially often lead to easy scores.

I really hope he can limit turnovers since the rest of his game is solid or shows the potential to be solid but continuing turnovers will drive him out of the game.
RE: RE: The fumbles are a complete red herring, btw  
BestFeature : 6/18/2020 3:01 pm : link
The point I'm making is that you never ever hear about a QB's fumbles. That's never a stat that's mentioned. If Kyler Murray fumbled like that no one would mention it because there was a more positive opinion of him during the draft. Only player they're mentioned for is Jones. I'm not saying fumbles aren't important, but unless it's Jones they don't get mentioned, much less dominate the entire analysis.
I thought Eli had a big turnover problem early in his career. I had an  
Ivan15 : 6/18/2020 3:03 pm : link
Image of Eli hitting the ground and the ball rolling away. However, stats don’t support my image. Eli had nowhere near the problem Jones apparently is having.
...  
christian : 6/18/2020 3:08 pm : link
Prorated, Jones was on pace for 22 fumbles, just shy of the record. That includes the game where had a few mop up snaps and had a fumble.

If you just look at his starts, he had 17 fumbles in 12 starts, which put him on pace for the record.

There's no way to rationalize it as anything less than a huge problem.
I got your point, it just isn’t a good one.  
LBH15 : 6/18/2020 3:09 pm : link
His fumbling is a significant issue and has to be rectified otherwise his starting role down the road will be in jeopardy.

And it has nothing to with Murray, saving face, or how any analyst previously viewed DJ. It’s a real thing.
The media, in all arenas  
joeinpa : 6/18/2020 3:13 pm : link
Has long ago stopped being objective and become a voice for whatever narrative they are promoting, personal or an alliance.

I listen for entertainment, Cowherd is one, but I dismiss their takes when it s obvious they are spinning, as is the case with the lack of regard for Jones.
i'm hot/cold on Cowherd  
UConn4523 : 6/18/2020 3:17 pm : link
but he explains his stance well which is all I ask when these guys give their opinions (whether I agree with it or not).

I agree with his assessment, particularly his breakdown of the NE game.
His fumbling is an issue  
UConn4523 : 6/18/2020 3:19 pm : link
but I'm going to see how it goes year 2. If the rate is the same we have a problem, if it goes down then we have our answer there too.

But there isn't much more to say on the fumbling, it either gets better or it doesn't. All of his other attributes should be discussed as well and they are just as if not more important.
Not mentioning his fumbles if you are a credible analyst  
LBH15 : 6/18/2020 3:36 pm : link
discussing DJ in detail would be as disingenuous as making that the only thing you did mention.

Presume you all can decide which guys are worth your attention.
It's here. Starts at 04:33  
Gruber : 6/18/2020 3:37 pm : link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrcLJERiOFo
The ability to admit a mistake is becoming a lost art.  
j_rud : 6/18/2020 4:02 pm : link
As is using the available evidence to form an opinion. Most would rather filter the evidence to support an already established position.

Not to belabor the point, but both of these issues go far, far beyond sports.
He’s not wrong  
Danny Kanell : 6/18/2020 4:13 pm : link
You even see it here. There are posters who hated the pick who couldn’t wait to come on here to gloat after a game last year where he had a fumble or a pick.
Jones is going to be damn good.  
NYG07 : 6/18/2020 4:18 pm : link
I was one of the ones that wanted the Giants to move on from Manning but was also not excited about the pick. His fumbling issues I think will be easily corrected with an improved offensive line and focus on keeping 2 hands on the ball.

He made so many wow throws last year that just let you know he belongs in this league. There was a 4th down play against the bears last year where he sidestepped a defender and hit Tate between the corner and safety in the end zone that made my jaw drop. Kid can sling it.
NYG07, thank you  
ColHowPepper : 6/18/2020 4:41 pm : link
about 26 posts on this thread, ostensibly defending Jones and the pick, but many of the anti-guys who want to prove themselves 'right', à la Cowherd, and no one mentions a major, major factor in Jones' fumbling problem: an OL that could not protect the edge or rush right over C. LBH15 and christian, both reasonable posters, make it sound that his fumbling is a profound tell and DJ's career will not be defined in terms of the rest of his obvious talent unless and until the fumbling problem is addressed.

That is overstating by half, imo. My recollection of many of the turnovers is that of a DE, NT, or DT crashing the pocket, extending the arm and stripping the ball as Jones set, arm cocked, to pass. This is rookie, from Duke, thrust into the hot crucible of a shit show for an OL.

Can he take steps to reduce the propensity? Sure, two hands on ball, quicker release, improved awareness in the pocket (the most problematic). But some of you guys make it seem like this is Eli running toward the first down marker and the ball just slip-sliding out of his hands. It is not.
...  
christian : 6/18/2020 4:45 pm : link
The goal should be fair analysis, yes?

There's room to celebrate his TD rate, deep pass rating, and scrambling ability, and be honest how bad his fumbling is.

He fumbled more in just over 12 games than any QB has in a full season since 2002. Prorate his fumbles per start and he was on record tying pace. In this era of protected QBs that's alarming.

He just didn't have sorta bad issue, he had an all time bad issue. It's not a nitpick -- he was literally fumbling at all time worst rate.

He'll get better, he's a smart hard worker. He's going to be a really good quarterback. But this is a huge problem, that will define him if he doesn't get better.
I agree that Jones is going to be a good qb for us. The Orlovsky  
Ira : 6/18/2020 4:48 pm : link
interview said a lot to me. The fumbling issues should improve quickly. He's great against man coverage, but needs to add some more arm strength to zip it in against zone.
RE: NYG07, thank you  
christian : 6/18/2020 4:58 pm : link
There's no denying Jones was thrown to the wolves behind a dreadful offensive line. He was tied for the league lead in hits despite only playing 3/4 of the year, easily led the league in hits, and led the leage in sacks per game.

The rub is other guys who got hit and sacked a ton don't cough it up like him. Fitzpatrick tied for hits, had 9 fumbles. Matt Ryan who led the league in sacks had 9 too. That's the order of difference that's alarming.
^  
ColHowPepper : 6/18/2020 5:12 pm : link
data is data and has to be taken at face value, but also in context. Fitzpatrick and Ryan are, what, 10-year vets? Fitzpatrick is built much more compact, Jones is longer, so there is the physics of that exposure.

Part of the 'fumbling problem', as has been said, is that Jones hangs in there fearlessly, a mark of potential good QB but also a red flag of recklessness, if not addressed. Garrett, getting the ball out more quickly (products of experience and a better OL to see/process the field), will help. But his problem is made out to be this dread, fatal flaw that is inbred into this athletic QB. It's not a fatal flaw unless and until it shows no sign of abating in his 2nd year. This fatal flaw is a product of a multitude of factors, some key ones that are not endemic to the player.
...  
christian : 6/18/2020 5:25 pm : link
I don't discount 1) Jones will get better 2) the Giants line sucks.

You take an old bear like Fitzpatrick and yes he's more savvy and physically compact. He's also pushing 38. A younger, faster, player shouldn't be coughing the ball up at twice the clip.

I don't think it's an unfixable, innate flaw. I just think the symptoms exhibited last year are real and alarming.

It's bad to the degree, that it's not the type of thing you live with. He's got to get it down to ~1 fumble a start -- at 1.4 per start you risk getting taken off the field.
I agree with ColHowPepper here.  
NYG07 : 6/18/2020 5:55 pm : link
There is no doubt that the fumbles are a concern. However, to my eyes I saw Jones last year as a player who was trying to do too much on a shitty team and a QB who was fearless in the pocket. I think ultimately that stems from his time at Duke where he was surrounded by players that would never have a chance of sniffing an NFL field. He felt he had to carry the team. I don't have a breakdown on his fumbles but I remember quite a few where he was hit during his wind up.

I also saw the Orlovsky interview and I feared he was going to say that zone coverages confused him but it was really about driving the ball into open spaces before the defender could jump the ball while watching his eyes. I have no doubt that he is not only working on ball security but improving his arm strength as well. He is a smart kid with a great work ethic. Of course we should be concerned, but I think we should also be very hopeful for the future. He is obviously far more talented than anyone gave him credit for coming out of college.
RE: I never thought I’d hear Cowherd  
River Mike : 6/18/2020 6:07 pm : link
Really? Doesn't Cowherd have a regular segment on his show called "What I was Wrong about?
You guys are so tender  
HomerJones45 : 6/18/2020 6:10 pm : link
Admit they were wrong about what? Practically everyone had him as a first round pick, the only disagreement was where in the first round.

If anything, the guy everyone was wrong about was Murray. There was a body of commentators who thought he should go play baseball. Instead, the shrimp put up a good season in a tough division. or Drew Lock, who didn't get picked until the second round but looked capable in his 5 game audition. If he keep it going next season, he could be the qb steal of the draft in the second round.

You guys are so concerned about being validated by some talking head. If you have seen enough of Jones to really like him, then what do you care what Cowherd or Woody what's his name or whoever think of him? Trust your instincts.
You would need to have your head  
rocco8112 : 6/18/2020 6:14 pm : link
examined if you were not excited about what Jones accomplished last season.

He needs to work on the fumbling, that is for sure. It is a big deal and should not be understated. There is no guarantee it gets better.

The bigger is performing when there are expectations. This is a big deal. Last year he was playing with house money. Eli started the season and there were no expectations to win for Jones. The Giants lost a shit ton, and non of it is pinned on Jones. Those days are over now. He has to show he can perform when it counts and when there is an expectation to win. I am not saying he wont, but you have to see it to believe it. He also was banged up last season, but we were spoiled with Eli.

Cowherd is right, anyone who laughed at the pick looks foolish now. He can clearly play in the league. Now it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy and be a franchise guy.
...  
christian : 6/18/2020 6:24 pm : link
I recall the lion's share of serious criticism being around where in the first he was drafted, not that he was drafted in the first.

I'm sure if you look hard enough, you can find unflattery among the thousands of clowns parading as sport critics. They suck.

Jones has all the tools to be a good quarterback. He'll also have the benefit of spending his first years and Shurmur and Garrett -- who are both good with young QBs.

I suspect fumbles are split into 3 buckets --

1) getting physically compromised with no time to anticipate

2) getting physically compromised when you should have anticipated

3) Carelessness

The Giants and Jones need to improve by all 3 dimensions.
RE: NYG07, thank you  
LBH15 : 6/18/2020 6:28 pm : link
CHP I am a big advocate of DJ, but I don’t understate this issue. In fact, you said it best above that unless that fumbling rate does go down, DJ’s career, or lack thereof, will indeed be defined by it.

Rookies fumble...got it. We had a bad OL and hopefully new resources will improve it...got it. He is doing drills to address it...got it. All reasonable.

My concern is that this was fairly noticeable in the preseason. Then it was apparent in the first few games/starts. And then it continued as season progressed. I am fairly sure he and his coaches talked about it and implemented drills to help mitigate it. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to take now, did it?

We don’t know how this will play out this year, but I will tell you...the first game that ball hits the ground because he doesn’t have two hands on it while defenders are around him is going to cause a crap load of doubt.

Hopefully the first time it happens is like week 7. :-)
Fumbling can be  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/18/2020 7:07 pm : link
improved upon. What concerned me was his pocket awareness which led to many of the fumbles. That is not an easy fix. I think many times he was waiting for a receiver to get open. Poor down/distance is a major cause. Fix the running game and I think the fumbles go way down.

He will need to be better at playing for the next down while hanging in there at big moments in a game to make a play imo.
Not An Issue  
WillVAB : 6/18/2020 7:12 pm : link
He fumbled a lot because he got hit a ton behind a shit OL. He wasn’t making bad decisions or poor throws. That’s what you get concerned about — not fumbling stats behind a porous OL.
It’s pretty simple for me  
UConn4523 : 6/18/2020 7:34 pm : link
his pluses as a passer behind that OLine and with his supporting cast in and out of the lineup all year far outweighs the negative impact his fumbling had (in part due to that same OL).

His issues are far more correctable than if he were inaccurate, had a propensity for poor decisions, or if he looked overwhelmed. If he displayed any of those 3 things I’d be far more worried about them than fumbling.
RE: RE: I never thought I’d hear Cowherd  
Simms11 : 6/18/2020 7:35 pm : link
Does he? I’m not a regular listener
I think he'll be improved with an upgraded OL, better coaching, &  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/18/2020 7:40 pm : link
him putting the work in on it this offseason. If the dude fails, it won't be for a lack of trying.

And admitting you're wrong about something isn't a weakness. It's actually a plus.
RE: It’s pretty simple for me  
SGMen : 6/18/2020 8:22 pm : link
I recall the pressure on D. Jones every snap. Fumbling for trying to make things happen is an unfortunate part of the game and he clearly struggled. However, he is a rookie and this is fixable.
The fumbling needs to be corrected  
csb : 6/18/2020 10:39 pm : link
So did Peyton’s 25+ interceptions his rookie year.

Jones has the same numbers as Murray last year and some are anointing Murray the next greatest while jury is still out on Jones. Jones has a very good rookie season considering his supporting cast; nobody knows if he’ll fix his fumbling issues but he definitely did enough for all of us to be more optimistic than most are.
...  
christian : 6/18/2020 11:01 pm : link
Jones was arguably more productive than Murray. If you dissect their seasons, the only measure Jones is inferior is turnovers.

Jones averaged 1.8 turnovers per start, Murray averaged .9.

That becomes problematic when for the last 70 years the team that has the fewer turnovers wins nearly 80% of the time.

Again, I don't put all of the responsibility on him. He had arguably the worst left tackle in the NFL, arguably the worst center in the NFL, his running back struggled in pass protection, and he was a rookie.

But it's really, really important he stops fumbling the ball.
RE: I got your point, it just isn’t a good one.  
BestFeature : 6/18/2020 11:08 pm : link
When Collins had his fumbling issues I barely heard anyone mention it, I believe the same for Culpepper. I'm not disagreeing with you on their importance. It's just never part of any analysis and to think that it's now part of the analysis for any reason other than the perception of the player is naive.
RE: The fumbling needs to be corrected  
SGMen : 6/18/2020 11:16 pm : link
Excellent point with Peyton Manning's 27 or so interceptions as I recall. Rookies make mistakes and D. Jones didn't get first team reps in camp; didn't play for a top college team like Murray; and, had the worst OL in the league. Barkley also needs to pick up his blitz blocking cause he outright missed a few times that made you go "say what!!!" - smarter than that.
I only made it halfway through the thread  
allstarjim : 6/18/2020 11:42 pm : link
But didn't Jones improve towards the latter half of the year? I seem to remember that he was not using two hands on the football early in the year and made that a point of emphasis later in the year and that resulted in better ball protection. Is that right?
RE: I only made it halfway through the thread  
SGMen : 6/18/2020 11:44 pm : link
I don't recall him fumbling the last two games. I think you are right though.
One minor correction - the NFL record for fumbles is 23  
cosmicj : 6:35 am : link
Shared by our own Kerry Collins when he was on the Giants and Daunte Culpepper. So Jones wasn’t on a record setting pace, but Obviously Titans is a big problem to be corrected.

In 2002, the year after he set the new record, Collins fumbled the ball 8 times. So rapid improvement is possible. Thank you Jim Fassel.

Culpepper tied the record the next season in 2002, in his fourth season, and had persistent problems with fumbling when he was starting with the Vikings. So that’s a negative example that wasn’t fixed.


RE: RE: I got your point, it just isn’t a good one.  
LBH15 : 9:14 am : link
This thought process is silly. You say its important but question why, for any reason, it is part of an analysis on DJ.

Go back to looking at old pictures of the grassy knoll to find the second shooter.
biggest difference between Collins and Culpepper  
UConn4523 : 9:36 am : link
was style of play. In 2002 when fumbling 23 times he averaged over 6.5 carries per game at a 5.7 YPC average - he was part of their run offense. He also wasn't really a good passer then (high ints, poor awareness in general). It wasn't until 2004 when he became a much better pocket passer which coincides with his fumbles falling drastically (9).

Daniel Jones averages under 4 carries per game and a lot of those aren't by design, they are running from pressure. Its reasonable to assume that with a bit better protection and more designed runs where he's prepared for contact that he can cut down on the fumbling fairly easily.
Looking back  
aGiantGuy : 12:21 pm : link
The criticism wasn’t just about where he was drafted, it’s that he was drafted before Haskins, which a lot of analysts thought Haskins to the Giants was a done deal.
RE: Looking back  
KDavies : 12:38 pm : link
Bingo. The Giants received a TON of criticism on the pick of Jones. A ton. I can't remember too many picks being panned as bad as him. It was a groupthink mentality, and it was stupid. The criticism of where he was picked was ridiculous. If you have what you think is a franchise QB, you take him. You don't get cute and risk losing him.
Some of the knock on the pick...  
trueblueinpw : 12:49 pm : link
Many people thought that DJ was a solid pick just not so high in the draft. It’s too soon to tell who’s right and who’s wrong. If he turns out to be Dave Brown, then it’s a bad pick. If he turns out to be Kerry Collins, then it’s fine that Getty went and got his full bloom lover. Time will tell.

Goodness gracious, why would anyone listen to Adam Schiem? Ewe!
People and Pundits are still made the Giants took Jones  
BigBlueCane : 3:23 pm : link
over Haskins.

Why that is, is a matter for the individual poster to decide.

But that's what's going on.
...  
christian : 3:47 pm : link
How does a comment from a pundit pointing out how well Jones played, and how he was wrong in his draft analysis -- turn into a statement on how fans and the media resent not taking Haskins?

I'd argue sensitivity from some fans when discussing Jones, is what's going on.

He had a wonderful, really positive year. He's got all of the tools to be a really good NFL quarterback. He and his supporting cast need to address the one weakness, which just happens to be a big concern.
