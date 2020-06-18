Cowherd on Daniel Jones- Sean : 6/18/2020 1:25 pm

I know a lot here don’t like Cowherd, but he just had a great segment talking about how so many people can’t admit they are wrong, specifically with Jones. Instead of praising him, they dig their heels deeper to support their original opinion.



He made the point if Joe Burrow has the numbers Daniel Jones had last year, he very well may win rookie of the year. Good listen and I think he is right about many in the media protecting their original opinion. I’ll link it once I can find it.