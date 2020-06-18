Cowherd on Daniel Jones

I know a lot here don’t like Cowherd, but he just had a great segment talking about how so many people can’t admit they are wrong, specifically with Jones. Instead of praising him, they dig their heels deeper to support their original opinion.
He made the point if Joe Burrow has the numbers Daniel Jones had last year, he very well may win rookie of the year. Good listen and I think he is right about many in the media protecting their original opinion. I’ll link it once I can find it.
While I think it's fair to point out Jones' issues (A SHITLOAD of fumbles and a lot of dangerous passes and near INTs, leading one to question his ability to protect the football), he also flashed a lot of good signs and made a lot of big boy throws. I think the relative lack of hype around him is due to the initial reaction most had of the pick.
This is so true it’s not even funny anymore and if you gave me a job and I had tons of time on my hands devoted to said job, I’d be able to prove this without a shadow of any doubt.
Eli Manning went through more scrutiny both here and nationally than any qb ever. And that’s a fact. Jones is going to challenge Eli for that title.
P.S. I'm not saying fumbles aren't an important stat it's just never used to judge a QB, it's used now to fit a certain narrative.
Kyler Murray was ROY last season.
P.S. I'm not saying fumbles aren't an important stat it's just never used to judge a QB, it's used now to fit a certain narrative.
It’s not bullshit or some conspiracy. DJ was setting records with his fumble rate.
I really can’t blame people for thinking that way. Turnovers are very big. Whoever wins the turnover battle, wins the game most of the time. QB fumbles especially often lead to easy scores.
I really hope he can limit turnovers since the rest of his game is solid or shows the potential to be solid but continuing turnovers will drive him out of the game.
Quote:
Analysts rarely ever discuss fumbles when judging a QB. The 5 stats that are shared are completion %, yards, TDs, and INTs, and passer rating. All of a sudden this is the reason these experts are downgrading Jones? Bullshit. Seriously, it's complete bullshit. I know that his were higher than normal but you almost never hear a QB's fumbles get incorporated in an analysis. Now they're doing it to not admit that they're wrong.
P.S. I'm not saying fumbles aren't an important stat it's just never used to judge a QB, it's used now to fit a certain narrative.
It’s not bullshit or some conspiracy. DJ was setting records with his fumble rate.
The point I'm making is that you never ever hear about a QB's fumbles. That's never a stat that's mentioned. If Kyler Murray fumbled like that no one would mention it because there was a more positive opinion of him during the draft. Only player they're mentioned for is Jones. I'm not saying fumbles aren't important, but unless it's Jones they don't get mentioned, much less dominate the entire analysis.
If you just look at his starts, he had 17 fumbles in 12 starts, which put him on pace for the record.
There's no way to rationalize it as anything less than a huge problem.
And it has nothing to with Murray, saving face, or how any analyst previously viewed DJ. It’s a real thing.
I listen for entertainment, Cowherd is one, but I dismiss their takes when it s obvious they are spinning, as is the case with the lack of regard for Jones.
I agree with his assessment, particularly his breakdown of the NE game.
But there isn't much more to say on the fumbling, it either gets better or it doesn't. All of his other attributes should be discussed as well and they are just as if not more important.
Presume you all can decide which guys are worth your attention.
Not to belabor the point, but both of these issues go far, far beyond sports.
He made so many wow throws last year that just let you know he belongs in this league. There was a 4th down play against the bears last year where he sidestepped a defender and hit Tate between the corner and safety in the end zone that made my jaw drop. Kid can sling it.
That is overstating by half, imo. My recollection of many of the turnovers is that of a DE, NT, or DT crashing the pocket, extending the arm and stripping the ball as Jones set, arm cocked, to pass. This is rookie, from Duke, thrust into the hot crucible of a shit show for an OL.
Can he take steps to reduce the propensity? Sure, two hands on ball, quicker release, improved awareness in the pocket (the most problematic). But some of you guys make it seem like this is Eli running toward the first down marker and the ball just slip-sliding out of his hands. It is not.
There's room to celebrate his TD rate, deep pass rating, and scrambling ability, and be honest how bad his fumbling is.
He fumbled more in just over 12 games than any QB has in a full season since 2002. Prorate his fumbles per start and he was on record tying pace. In this era of protected QBs that's alarming.
He just didn't have sorta bad issue, he had an all time bad issue. It's not a nitpick -- he was literally fumbling at all time worst rate.
He'll get better, he's a smart hard worker. He's going to be a really good quarterback. But this is a huge problem, that will define him if he doesn't get better.
There's no denying Jones was thrown to the wolves behind a dreadful offensive line. He was tied for the league lead in hits despite only playing 3/4 of the year, easily led the league in hits, and led the leage in sacks per game.
The rub is other guys who got hit and sacked a ton don't cough it up like him. Fitzpatrick tied for hits, had 9 fumbles. Matt Ryan who led the league in sacks had 9 too. That's the order of difference that's alarming.
Part of the 'fumbling problem', as has been said, is that Jones hangs in there fearlessly, a mark of potential good QB but also a red flag of recklessness, if not addressed. Garrett, getting the ball out more quickly (products of experience and a better OL to see/process the field), will help. But his problem is made out to be this dread, fatal flaw that is inbred into this athletic QB. It's not a fatal flaw unless and until it shows no sign of abating in his 2nd year. This fatal flaw is a product of a multitude of factors, some key ones that are not endemic to the player.
You take an old bear like Fitzpatrick and yes he's more savvy and physically compact. He's also pushing 38. A younger, faster, player shouldn't be coughing the ball up at twice the clip.
I don't think it's an unfixable, innate flaw. I just think the symptoms exhibited last year are real and alarming.
It's bad to the degree, that it's not the type of thing you live with. He's got to get it down to ~1 fumble a start -- at 1.4 per start you risk getting taken off the field.
I also saw the Orlovsky interview and I feared he was going to say that zone coverages confused him but it was really about driving the ball into open spaces before the defender could jump the ball while watching his eyes. I have no doubt that he is not only working on ball security but improving his arm strength as well. He is a smart kid with a great work ethic. Of course we should be concerned, but I think we should also be very hopeful for the future. He is obviously far more talented than anyone gave him credit for coming out of college.
Really? Doesn't Cowherd have a regular segment on his show called "What I was Wrong about?
If anything, the guy everyone was wrong about was Murray. There was a body of commentators who thought he should go play baseball. Instead, the shrimp put up a good season in a tough division. or Drew Lock, who didn't get picked until the second round but looked capable in his 5 game audition. If he keep it going next season, he could be the qb steal of the draft in the second round.
You guys are so concerned about being validated by some talking head. If you have seen enough of Jones to really like him, then what do you care what Cowherd or Woody what's his name or whoever think of him? Trust your instincts.
He needs to work on the fumbling, that is for sure. It is a big deal and should not be understated. There is no guarantee it gets better.
The bigger is performing when there are expectations. This is a big deal. Last year he was playing with house money. Eli started the season and there were no expectations to win for Jones. The Giants lost a shit ton, and non of it is pinned on Jones. Those days are over now. He has to show he can perform when it counts and when there is an expectation to win. I am not saying he wont, but you have to see it to believe it. He also was banged up last season, but we were spoiled with Eli.
Cowherd is right, anyone who laughed at the pick looks foolish now. He can clearly play in the league. Now it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy and be a franchise guy.
I'm sure if you look hard enough, you can find unflattery among the thousands of clowns parading as sport critics. They suck.
Jones has all the tools to be a good quarterback. He'll also have the benefit of spending his first years and Shurmur and Garrett -- who are both good with young QBs.
I suspect fumbles are split into 3 buckets --
1) getting physically compromised with no time to anticipate
2) getting physically compromised when you should have anticipated
3) Carelessness
The Giants and Jones need to improve by all 3 dimensions.
That is overstating by half, imo. My recollection of many of the turnovers is that of a DE, NT, or DT crashing the pocket, extending the arm and stripping the ball as Jones set, arm cocked, to pass. This is rookie, from Duke, thrust into the hot crucible of a shit show for an OL.
Can he take steps to reduce the propensity? Sure, two hands on ball, quicker release, improved awareness in the pocket (the most problematic). But some of you guys make it seem like this is Eli running toward the first down marker and the ball just slip-sliding out of his hands. It is not.
CHP I am a big advocate of DJ, but I don’t understate this issue. In fact, you said it best above that unless that fumbling rate does go down, DJ’s career, or lack thereof, will indeed be defined by it.
Rookies fumble...got it. We had a bad OL and hopefully new resources will improve it...got it. He is doing drills to address it...got it. All reasonable.
My concern is that this was fairly noticeable in the preseason. Then it was apparent in the first few games/starts. And then it continued as season progressed. I am fairly sure he and his coaches talked about it and implemented drills to help mitigate it. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to take now, did it?
We don’t know how this will play out this year, but I will tell you...the first game that ball hits the ground because he doesn’t have two hands on it while defenders are around him is going to cause a crap load of doubt.
Hopefully the first time it happens is like week 7. :-)
He will need to be better at playing for the next down while hanging in there at big moments in a game to make a play imo.
His issues are far more correctable than if he were inaccurate, had a propensity for poor decisions, or if he looked overwhelmed. If he displayed any of those 3 things I’d be far more worried about them than fumbling.
Quote:
apologizing for being wrong about DJ?! Why is Schein so down on Daniel Jones? I hope DJ makes them all eat crow this year!!
Really? Doesn't Cowherd have a regular segment on his show called "What I was Wrong about?
Does he? I’m not a regular listener
And admitting you're wrong about something isn't a weakness. It's actually a plus.
His issues are far more correctable than if he were inaccurate, had a propensity for poor decisions, or if he looked overwhelmed. If he displayed any of those 3 things I’d be far more worried about them than fumbling.
Jones has the same numbers as Murray last year and some are anointing Murray the next greatest while jury is still out on Jones. Jones has a very good rookie season considering his supporting cast; nobody knows if he’ll fix his fumbling issues but he definitely did enough for all of us to be more optimistic than most are.
Jones averaged 1.8 turnovers per start, Murray averaged .9.
That becomes problematic when for the last 70 years the team that has the fewer turnovers wins nearly 80% of the time.
Again, I don't put all of the responsibility on him. He had arguably the worst left tackle in the NFL, arguably the worst center in the NFL, his running back struggled in pass protection, and he was a rookie.
But it's really, really important he stops fumbling the ball.
And it has nothing to with Murray, saving face, or how any analyst previously viewed DJ. It's a real thing.
When Collins had his fumbling issues I barely heard anyone mention it, I believe the same for Culpepper. I'm not disagreeing with you on their importance. It's just never part of any analysis and to think that it's now part of the analysis for any reason other than the perception of the player is naive.
Jones has the same numbers as Murray last year and some are anointing Murray the next greatest while jury is still out on Jones. Jones has a very good rookie season considering his supporting cast; nobody knows if he’ll fix his fumbling issues but he definitely did enough for all of us to be more optimistic than most are.
In 2002, the year after he set the new record, Collins fumbled the ball 8 times. So rapid improvement is possible. Thank you Jim Fassel.
Culpepper tied the record the next season in 2002, in his fourth season, and had persistent problems with fumbling when he was starting with the Vikings. So that’s a negative example that wasn’t fixed.
Quote:
His fumbling is a significant issue and has to be rectified otherwise his starting role down the road will be in jeopardy.
And it has nothing to with Murray, saving face, or how any analyst previously viewed DJ. It's a real thing.
When Collins had his fumbling issues I barely heard anyone mention it, I believe the same for Culpepper. I'm not disagreeing with you on their importance. It's just never part of any analysis and to think that it's now part of the analysis for any reason other than the perception of the player is naive.
This thought process is silly. You say its important but question why, for any reason, it is part of an analysis on DJ.
Go back to looking at old pictures of the grassy knoll to find the second shooter.
Daniel Jones averages under 4 carries per game and a lot of those aren't by design, they are running from pressure. Its reasonable to assume that with a bit better protection and more designed runs where he's prepared for contact that he can cut down on the fumbling fairly easily.
Bingo. The Giants received a TON of criticism on the pick of Jones. A ton. I can't remember too many picks being panned as bad as him. It was a groupthink mentality, and it was stupid. The criticism of where he was picked was ridiculous. If you have what you think is a franchise QB, you take him. You don't get cute and risk losing him.
Goodness gracious, why would anyone listen to Adam Schiem? Ewe!
Why that is, is a matter for the individual poster to decide.
But that's what's going on.
I'd argue sensitivity from some fans when discussing Jones, is what's going on.
He had a wonderful, really positive year. He's got all of the tools to be a really good NFL quarterback. He and his supporting cast need to address the one weakness, which just happens to be a big concern.