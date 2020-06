rather than OL in his early rounds.2017: Engram over Ramzsyk2016: Apple over Tunsil (ok, bong) OR Decker2015: Flowers...well, finally an OT, but he got it wrong2014: Beckham over Zach Martin or DonaldThe above are guys that I and a whole lot of folks on the Board wanted at the time...this is not hindsight.I also fault him for not taking a 7th round flyer on La'el Collins; force him to sit out a year, or for another team to trade with us for his rights.I don't fault him for Pugh in 2013; he was decent for an 18th pick, and I'm not gonna bust his balls that Frederick went 32nd(?) that year.Given our pitiful OL at the time, I even felt frustrated in 2018 when DG went with Barkley, who like OBJ is a GREAT talent. Not because he didn't go QB there, but considering our OL issues, I'd have at least explored what I could land in a trade down with both Nelson and McGlinchey as targets, both of whom I loved.I'm not doing a look at me here, I'm just venting some more about Reese primarily. This link got me going again. Link - ( New Window