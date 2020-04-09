for display only
I'm so frustrated with Reese's picks of "shiny" AA types

yatqb : 6/22/2020 1:44 pm
rather than OL in his early rounds.

2017: Engram over Ramzsyk
2016: Apple over Tunsil (ok, bong) OR Decker
2015: Flowers...well, finally an OT, but he got it wrong
2014: Beckham over Zach Martin or Donald

The above are guys that I and a whole lot of folks on the Board wanted at the time...this is not hindsight.

I also fault him for not taking a 7th round flyer on La'el Collins; force him to sit out a year, or for another team to trade with us for his rights.

I don't fault him for Pugh in 2013; he was decent for an 18th pick, and I'm not gonna bust his balls that Frederick went 32nd(?) that year.

Given our pitiful OL at the time, I even felt frustrated in 2018 when DG went with Barkley, who like OBJ is a GREAT talent. Not because he didn't go QB there, but considering our OL issues, I'd have at least explored what I could land in a trade down with both Nelson and McGlinchey as targets, both of whom I loved.

I'm not doing a look at me here, I'm just venting some more about Reese primarily. This link got me going again.
Can we fire Reese again  
YAJ2112 : 6/22/2020 1:54 pm : link
?
Collins was the only real, ‘what have you got to lose’ headscratcher,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2020 2:03 pm : link
not only for us, but others as well..
let it go  
Torrag : 6/22/2020 2:06 pm : link
...

2016 was the year  
Giants in 07 : 6/22/2020 2:24 pm : link
that it was blatantly clear that when it came to the draft, Reese was a fish out of water

The front office did everything wrong leading up to the draft. They tipped who they wanted, then they didn't take a projected top 10 pick at a position of need who dropped because of a coordinated effort, and didn't have a backup plan.

As soon as Apple was announced, you knew how bad of a job they had done.
And the La'el Collins thing  
Giants in 07 : 6/22/2020 2:25 pm : link
was laughable on a league wide scale.

It was like the entire NFL colluded to make sure he ended up a Cowboy
He got Pugh and Richberg wrong as well. Schwartz, too.  
BillT : 6/22/2020 2:26 pm : link
And Pugh instead of Fredricks, Ugh. Almost everything fell apart personnel wise for him.
there ain't no Reese no more son  
Victor in CT : 6/22/2020 2:29 pm : link
"there was one?"
His poor evaluations of OL was his achillies heel  
Eric on Li : 6/22/2020 2:38 pm : link
Schwartz, Baas, and Beatty each provided terrible ROI. That was probably close to $100m among those 3. Jerry too.

Flowers, Pugh, Richburg were varying degrees of poor picks. Flowers was overdrafted and a poor fit with every coach seemingly other than Coughlin, Pugh had ability but was not tough or serious enough. Richburg just ran into some injury issues and didn't work out for whatever reason.

All around just an awful track record. Thank goodness he inherited the core unit from the SB's and for whoever it was in the front office assembling that group under EA because it would seem unlikely to have been Reese based on his track record after.
If he would have had a solid evaluator of  
eric2425ny : 6/22/2020 2:43 pm : link
offensive line talent on his staff he’d still be our GM. His drafting of certain positions was excellent, particularly WR. I mean Beckham, Nicks, Manningham, Steve Smith, signing Cruz as an undrafted FA is remarkable. Even Randle flashed a bit early on. The insane amount of injuries at that position was not his fault. These guys were not oft injured players when acquired.

The offensive line was the downfall because it wasn’t really a lack of attention, but a lack of ability to find the right guys, both in the draft and FA. Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, and then all of the mid round busts like Brewer.
...  
christian : 6/22/2020 2:53 pm : link
Schwartz, Beatty, and Baas collectively made about 60M as Giants. All three of those guys had their Giants careers cut short by injury. I’ll also never complain about David Bass. He was one of the best players on the field that Super Bowl.

Reese made plenty of mistakes constructing the line from about 2012 to his departure, but I can’t pin injuries on him.
My Take  
Samiam : 6/22/2020 3:02 pm : link
The Apple over Tunsil was highly questionable but it came from an inability to regroup on the fly and a conservative nature. Guessing that Reese probably figured that there was something wrong with Tunsil,beyond the bong and that’s why so many teams passed on what was a certain top 5 pick maybe even top 3.

What disturbed me the most was the Engram pick over Ramzyk. By that time, it was clear that the Giants OL sucked. Ramzyk had medical concerns but clearly they were overstated given Ramzyk’s ability to stay on the field not to mention his outstanding performance in a position that’s difficult to find talent. The Giants did have a TE need but there were lots of good TEs who could block. Engram is a matchup nightmare but a 1st round pick looking for a matchup type player is a luxury when you have a crap OL and can get talent in that area instead.

Another 1st round pick that was disturbing was David Wilson who was also a matchup pick. They did need a RB but I don’t think he was ever going to be an every down RB and was also picked to be a matchup problem for the defenses because of his speed. I thought that was another luxury pick.
RE: My Take  
eric2425ny : 6/22/2020 3:09 pm : link
In comment 14923408 Samiam said:
Quote:
The Apple over Tunsil was highly questionable but it came from an inability to regroup on the fly and a conservative nature. Guessing that Reese probably figured that there was something wrong with Tunsil,beyond the bong and that’s why so many teams passed on what was a certain top 5 pick maybe even top 3.

What disturbed me the most was the Engram pick over Ramzyk. By that time, it was clear that the Giants OL sucked. Ramzyk had medical concerns but clearly they were overstated given Ramzyk’s ability to stay on the field not to mention his outstanding performance in a position that’s difficult to find talent. The Giants did have a TE need but there were lots of good TEs who could block. Engram is a matchup nightmare but a 1st round pick looking for a matchup type player is a luxury when you have a crap OL and can get talent in that area instead.

Another 1st round pick that was disturbing was David Wilson who was also a matchup pick. They did need a RB but I don’t think he was ever going to be an every down RB and was also picked to be a matchup problem for the defenses because of his speed. I thought that was another luxury pick.



Agree with you. I do think we would be feeling differently about Engram if he could stay on the field. Every time he starts rolling it’s another 5 or 6 games down with an injury.

David Wilson was a head scratcher for me. Fast guy, good kick returner, but didn’t seem to have very much vision as a runner. He would take the carry and run full speed immediately right into the backs of his lineman. Lacked the patience to find the hole. That was a concern when he came out of college as he was utilized on sweeps which really don’t work on a regular basis in the NFL.
RE: My Take  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2020 3:14 pm : link
In comment 14923408 Samiam said:
Quote:
The Apple over Tunsil was highly questionable but it came from an inability to regroup on the fly and a conservative nature. Guessing that Reese probably figured that there was something wrong with Tunsil,beyond the bong and that’s why so many teams passed on what was a certain top 5 pick maybe even top 3.

What disturbed me the most was the Engram pick over Ramzyk. By that time, it was clear that the Giants OL sucked. Ramzyk had medical concerns but clearly they were overstated given Ramzyk’s ability to stay on the field not to mention his outstanding performance in a position that’s difficult to find talent. The Giants did have a TE need but there were lots of good TEs who could block. Engram is a matchup nightmare but a 1st round pick looking for a matchup type player is a luxury when you have a crap OL and can get talent in that area instead.

Another 1st round pick that was disturbing was David Wilson who was also a matchup pick. They did need a RB but I don’t think he was ever going to be an every down RB and was also picked to be a matchup problem for the defenses because of his speed. I thought that was another luxury pick.


Quote:


What disturbed me the most was the Engram pick over Ramzyk. By that time, it was clear that the Giants OL sucked. Ramzyk had medical concerns but clearly they were overstated given Ramzyk’s ability to stay on the field not to mention his outstanding performance in a position that’s difficult to find talent.


But that’s the key. You’ve got to take the reports you’ve been given AT THE TIME. As it turned out, in this case the Ramzyk concerns were overstated, but again, in retrospect.
I always hope that at some point  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 3:15 pm : link
This place would actually slay this notion that Reese picked all these guys by himself or Marc Ross. It's been proven a gazillion times that the draft is done by COMMITTEE!!! And the same scouts that were hefre when Reese are was here were all still here up until Jusdge moved on from some of them!!

This myth is getting as old as the Saints 1st round pick
RE: I always hope that at some point  
eric2425ny : 6/22/2020 3:29 pm : link
In comment 14923420 GManinDC said:
Quote:
This place would actually slay this notion that Reese picked all these guys by himself or Marc Ross. It's been proven a gazillion times that the draft is done by COMMITTEE!!! And the same scouts that were hefre when Reese are was here were all still here up until Jusdge moved on from some of them!!

This myth is getting as old as the Saints 1st round pick


Those scouts were working for a Reese/Ross then though and were following their directives. That would include who they scout, etc. They may be more successful under different management which it seems like we are seeing today.
I would guess  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 3:39 pm : link
most of those scouts pre-date or worked with Reese. He only (luckily) bought in Ross.

Kinda hard to draft for a future when you're in win now mode with an aging quarterback. And with about 5 people with votes on draft picks including the owner..
If you don't think Coughlin and McAdoo had something  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/22/2020 3:40 pm : link
to do with all those picks -- then you weren't paying attention. It's not all on Reese.

Notwithstanding that -- Beckham was a very good pick and you'd be saying the same thing about Engram if the guy did what we all dreamed he could do -- Engram has all the tools to be a dramatically good skill player

It's hard to pan Wilson -- he was an injury --

Pugh and Richburg were good picks - just couldn't stay on the field

Apple - he was a bad pick - Flowers - he was a bad pick

rest of 1rst rounders
Aaron Ross - very good pick
Kenny Phillips -- I loved that pick
Hakeem Nicks -- fantastic pick
Pierre Paul -- very good pick
Amukamara -- maybe he was a questionable pick

2nd rders
Steve smith -- great pick
Terrell Thomas -- great pick
Clint Sintum -- bad pick
Will Beatty -- ok pick
Linval Joseph -- very good pick
MArvin Austin -- bad Pick
Ruben Randle -- Bad Pick
Jonathin Hankins -- very good pick
Landon Collins -- good pick
Sterling Shepard -- good pick
Dalvin Tomlinson -- Good pick


THird round -- well documented bad picks
almost all of them
Webb, Thompson, OO, Bromley, Moore, Hosley, Jernigan, Jones (not really his fault the guy had a bad accident -- but he was doomed), Barden, Beckum, Manningham (was an ok pick), Alford (was an ok pick)

FOurth round --
DeOssie (good pick), Kehl (bad), Andre Brown (bad),Dillard (bad), Brewer (bad), Robinson and Mosley (bad), Nassib (bad), Andre williams (bad), Goodson (bad), Gallman (ok)

Fift, Sixth and seventh rounders --
pretty much sucked except for Boss and Bradshaw

He gets credit for Cruz

The real problem with Reeses picks was he did not get any depth -- that's what killed us -- his late round picks - 3 and on -- are a pretty dismal record -- but Coughlin, Roth, and the staff also have to take hits there.


RE: I would guess  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2020 3:43 pm : link
In comment 14923442 GManinDC said:
Quote:
most of those scouts pre-date or worked with Reese. He only (luckily) bought in Ross.

Kinda hard to draft for a future when you're in win now mode with an aging quarterback. And with about 5 people with votes on draft picks including the owner..


Yay!! He’s back after a ridiculously long sabbatical..Welcome home..😎
RE: I always hope that at some point  
yatqb : 6/22/2020 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14923420 GManinDC said:
Quote:
This place would actually slay this notion that Reese picked all these guys by himself or Marc Ross. It's been proven a gazillion times that the draft is done by COMMITTEE!!! And the same scouts that were hefre when Reese are was here were all still here up until Jusdge moved on from some of them!!

This myth is getting as old as the Saints 1st round pick


His philosophy of high AA players was no myth. He regularly chose WR/DB types over OL.

As for Richburg, he was an awful pick, not because he was an awful player, but because he was 295 lbs. out of college expected to go against guys like Fletcher Cox. We needed some tough MF'ers in the interior as opposed to finesse players. Pugh was a bit of a finesse player too, but you can get away with that a bit more as an OT if you have good feet.
Again  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 3:59 pm : link
At wwhat point do we acknowledge that their was a committee. I fail to understand the disconnect. Do we not think mr Mra and Coughlin and Chris Mara also had a say in who were drafted?.

Unless someone knows all the tie-breakers between GM, owner, coach and others, ther eis no single point of failure.

The owner himself is even quoted as saying "Coughlin agreed with EVERY pick!
Hey Fiddy  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 4:00 pm : link
you racilist!. I luv you man!! :-)
Reese draft philosophy was backwards  
Torrag : 6/22/2020 4:02 pm : link
he favored high AA prospects who played at lower comp levels with limited resumes over more proven football players. Taking the occasional flyer on those hit the lottery typoe players has a place in a teams draft but it can't be the core of your team.

Its a collaboration  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 4:14 pm : link
But the buck stops with the GM when it comes with the Giants and drafting, free agency, and overall roster.
Gettleman is in the same boat today.  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 4:15 pm : link
.
Sneakers  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 4:19 pm : link
I agree, but why does Reese get constantly and wrongly pointed out as the single point of failure but Gettleman is given the the same excuse, by some? That is rhetorical, of course

They both were/are in almost similar situations. There was no easy way out of it..
Jerry Reese was fired almost three years ago  
Greg from LI : 6/22/2020 4:20 pm : link
Why are there still threads whining about him?
Gettleman certainly doesn't get a pass  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 4:25 pm : link
Not here. Personally I feel like Gettleman's book hasnt been written yet. But that's just me.

Reese wasca moxed bag. He contributed to two championships and deserves his due. By the end,it was time to move on IMO. The biggest flaw of the team, the OLine, had been deteriorating for as decade wiyh no signs of improvement. Change had to come.

Gettleman may end the same way. I think he knows he needs to get that fixed soon or his fate will be the same.
was a mixed bag  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 4:26 pm : link
sorry for the gibberish
Jerry  
Reb8thVA : 6/22/2020 4:29 pm : link
is still waiting for the phone to ring.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 6/22/2020 4:32 pm : link
In comment 14923403 christian said:
Quote:
Schwartz, Beatty, and Baas collectively made about 60M as Giants. All three of those guys had their Giants careers cut short by injury. I’ll also never complain about David Bass. He was one of the best players on the field that Super Bowl.

Reese made plenty of mistakes constructing the line from about 2012 to his departure, but I can’t pin injuries on him.


Perhaps not Baas or Beatty, but Schwartz had been relatively injury prone prior. I was in favor of all 3 signings at the time but I'd like to think teams have a better ability to analyze stuff like that with the information they have access to. Or at least identify/prioritize players whose injury histories are cleaner.
RE: Again  
yatqb : 6/22/2020 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14923459 GManinDC said:
Quote:
At wwhat point do we acknowledge that their was a committee. I fail to understand the disconnect. Do we not think mr Mra and Coughlin and Chris Mara also had a say in who were drafted?.

Unless someone knows all the tie-breakers between GM, owner, coach and others, ther eis no single point of failure.

The owner himself is even quoted as saying "Coughlin agreed with EVERY pick!


You don't think that Reese holds most of the responsibility for those picks, even if others went along with them? He hired Ross, who did an awful job. And unless there was great concern about a pick's behavior/attitude, I expect that ownership went along with the Reese/Ross decisions.

Of course, the scouting department played a huge role in evaluating players, but who oversaw those guys? Reese and Ross. Who evaluated (or should have evaluated) each scout's work product? Reese and Ross. Even if Mara was loyal to long time scouts, Reese and Ross could have given what some scouts reported more weight than that of others, whose reports missed more than they hit. Self scouting is a fundamental role of any good manager.

Do you notice significant improvement in our college drafts since DG took over? Do you notice that Pettit is in the role formerly held by Ross, and that several additions and deletions to our scouting department have occurred since DG took over? Do our improved drafts have nothing to do with these changes, or did the Maras suddenly get smarter in their choices of draftees (since they had so much supposed influence)? I'd say it was likely the change in the college personnel department and GM...seems more likely to me than the Maras.
My theory is that there were too many cooks in the kitchen.  
phil in arizona : 6/22/2020 4:44 pm : link
I think Coughlin, Reese, and Mara all had their own vision of the team they wanted. We made way too many reactionary moves and ended up with a non-functional amalgam.

To be fair to Reese, Coughlin played guys like Markus Kuhn while some guys (probably Reese picks) might not have gotten a fair shake. Jerrel Jernigan had a pretty decent stretch of games in late 2013 and Mara publicly questioned why it took so long to learn that he could play.
Reese was a below average GM.....  
Reb8thVA : 6/22/2020 4:49 pm : link
who if it wasn't for bad luck, would have had no luck at all. Look at his draft picks very few remain on the team and very few are even still in the league. To me that says it all.

He had an eye for talent on some positions WR and DB and was absolutely dreadful on others. Philosophically, I never agreed with him and I never could stomach his approach to the DT position.

Yes,the team won two superbowls under his watch.However, the core of those teams were built under Accorsi. Jerry as head scout had a big role in building those teams but he probably peaked in that position.
yaqtb  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 4:50 pm : link
You never answered my simple question. if the Owner said that the Coach agreed with EVERY pick, then that means at least 2 of the people picking were in agreement with the picks.

You don't think a 2X SB winnning coach won't hold sway over the GM?. If theCoach and the owner agree on a pick, you think Reese is gonna overrule them??

BTW, the 2 scouts who where dismissed, i beleive was with the organixzation about 20 years of not more. So it ain't like Reese hired them.

It was an organizational screw up, from Owner on down.

What?  
Greg from LI : 6/22/2020 4:51 pm : link
Quote:
Do you notice significant improvement in our college drafts since DG took over?


Not really, no. I'm not going to discuss this year's picks because they haven't suited up yet, but I haven't really seen anyone from 2018 and 2019 other than Barkley who anyone not on BBI would think has a good shot of being in the top ten of his position. Dexter Lawrence, maybe, but while he had a decent rookie season it wasn't anything I'd call great.
RE: Reese was a below average GM.....  
Greg from LI : 6/22/2020 4:54 pm : link
In comment 14923503 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
who if it wasn't for bad luck, would have had no luck at all. Look at his draft picks very few remain on the team and very few are even still in the league. To me that says it all.


Well, when virtually all of the best players he drafted had catastrophic injuries that drastically shortened their careers....yeah, that will be the case.
RE: Hey Fiddy  
Big Blue '56 : 6/22/2020 4:55 pm : link
In comment 14923463 GManinDC said:
Quote:
you racilist!. I luv you man!! :-)


Still a murderer!
So i guess that would make Gettleman even worse  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 4:55 pm : link
because he thought he could win with the baren, depleted, salary strapped team he inherited?

Look, Reese time had expired, along with the rest of the staff and it should have been done all at one time. But the simple piling on one guy is ridiculous, and IMO not even correct..

As fat as Gettleman, it remains to sbe seen. It's a mixed bag.
The Giants always agree with the picks in public  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 4:58 pm : link
Always. They speak with one voice on the subject every year. We never hear about the arguments. But do you think they don't happen?

Wouldn't it be strange if they all agreed all the time in reality in the same way th hey do in the media? Does that sound like real life?
I don't think Coughlin and Reese had similar roster building notions a  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 4:59 pm : link
.
Gman, yes, I would expect Reese to have more influence than TC  
yatqb : 6/22/2020 5:01 pm : link
when it comes to the draft. TC wasn't scouting these guys for 6 months, and although he certainly did evaluate players once the season ended, I do believe that he had less influence. I'm not suggesting that they didn't come to agreement, but that the prime mover in the room, particularly for the early rounds, was Reese.
Sneakers  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 5:08 pm : link
I would normally agree with that, but that would mean Mara came out in public and lied on TC. You think he would have let that slide?
Yes I do  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 5:11 pm : link
.
What you said earlier about being oin the same positon  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 5:13 pm : link
At some point, the team had to move off of "winnow while Eli is till QB". I would imagine it's hard to draft for the futire when you are trying to win now. I would imagine, as a whole, the Org was looking for "ready now" players, hoping to hit big, vice drafting guys 3 years down the line.

It was not ignored, I think losing Beatty and Nicks really set some things bad decisions in motion. And missing on guys FA like Bass from SF and SchwartZ.
I don't  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 5:15 pm : link
He doesn't strike me as a man that would let someone call him a liar in public. Especially after getting fired and not even shaking Mara's hand..
My problem with reese and ross  
TrueBlue56 : 6/22/2020 5:16 pm : link
Had more to do with their philosophy more than who they did or didn't draft. Reese and ross constantly talked about basketball on grass. He wanted athletes that had the measurables instead of football players. The other thing was when he did an interview (I believe with Francesa), he said that he would take the "playmaker" over the offensive line every time. He talked about this in relation to drafting beckham over martin.

This is not to bash reese as I appreciate all he did for the organization as a scout and as a general manager early on, but those 2 philosophies (and it showed in his drafts) killed the team.

The JPP of tight ends....smh
yaqtb  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 5:18 pm : link
That's where i disagree and to me, it's too convenient to shield everyine from power and decision making. In most situation, the GM is the guy who makes the decions. In the Giants case, it's always been by committee.
GMAN  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 5:19 pm : link
I think it's part of the deal. They don't break rank in public. They really don't.
You make a statement like that  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 5:22 pm : link
That deal is off. He could have said anything. That wss not a statement to avoid. A simple, we didn't always agree but supported the picks would have been simple..
Do you think it's likely all involved were lockstep in agreement on  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/22/2020 5:27 pm : link
every pick?
You're still frustrated  
pjcas18 : 6/22/2020 5:30 pm : link
by Reese picks? Sure, they sucked and hurt the development of the team, but holding on to frustration this long can't be healthy.

Are you still frustrated that George Young matched the offer sheet to Rodney Hampton?

How about when Accorsi traded up to get Sinorice Moss?

sometimes it's healthiest to just let it go and focus on the present.
RE: Reese was a below average GM.....  
eric2425ny : 6/22/2020 6:15 pm : link
In comment 14923503 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
who if it wasn't for bad luck, would have had no luck at all. Look at his draft picks very few remain on the team and very few are even still in the league. To me that says it all.

He had an eye for talent on some positions WR and DB and was absolutely dreadful on others. Philosophically, I never agreed with him and I never could stomach his approach to the DT position.

Yes,the team won two superbowls under his watch.However, the core of those teams were built under Accorsi. Jerry as head scout had a big role in building those teams but he probably peaked in that position.


This pretty sums it up in one post.
RE: I always hope that at some point  
81_Great_Dane : 6/22/2020 6:28 pm : link
In comment 14923420 GManinDC said:
Quote:
This place would actually slay this notion that Reese picked all these guys by himself or Marc Ross. It's been proven a gazillion times that the draft is done by COMMITTEE!!! And the same scouts that were hefre when Reese are was here were all still here up until Jusdge moved on from some of them!!

This myth is getting as old as the Saints 1st round pick
Not meaning to be snarky here, but who hired the committee? If he's picking the scouts, he can't blame the scouts for bad work; he's responsible for their work.

if ownership is picking the scouts or insisting he retain lousy scouts because they're friends of the organization, that's entirely different.
81  
GManinDC : 6/22/2020 6:38 pm : link
The committee is the owner, GM, coach, Chris Mara that has been known, so No, Reese did not pick the committee
RE: 81  
TrueBlue56 : 6/22/2020 6:54 pm : link
In comment 14923568 GManinDC said:
Quote:
The committee is the owner, GM, coach, Chris Mara that has been known, so No, Reese did not pick the committee


Who was responsible for ross? He was 100% a reese hire just as gettleman brought in mark koncz and promoted chris pettit.

John mara had to literally kick reese and ross out of the building to go scout some quarterbacks and draft eligible players before reese was eventually fired.

I always hear or read that gettleman, and / or pettit is at this college game or that game.
RE: My problem with reese and ross  
yatqb : 6/22/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14923532 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
Had more to do with their philosophy more than who they did or didn't draft. Reese and ross constantly talked about basketball on grass. He wanted athletes that had the measurables instead of football players. The other thing was when he did an interview (I believe with Francesa), he said that he would take the "playmaker" over the offensive line every time. He talked about this in relation to drafting beckham over martin.

This is not to bash reese as I appreciate all he did for the organization as a scout and as a general manager early on, but those 2 philosophies (and it showed in his drafts) killed the team.

The JPP of tight ends....smh


That’s what I was getting at, TrueBlue. Even the high OL picks, aside from Flowers, were more AA guys than power guys.
Two semi-contradictory obsersvations:  
CT Charlie : 6/22/2020 8:33 pm : link
1) As the top guy, Reese was responsible, BUT who was actually evaluating the O-line talent? You'd think that with a pool of excellent recently retired O-linemen, he'd be able to assemble a group of advisors (along with the scouts) who could evaluate talent.

2) Other teams make bad picks, too. The draft is crapshooty.

And I know the OP was complaining more about Reese's priorities than his actual picks, but the thread has evolved.
RE: Two semi-contradictory obsersvations:  
eric2425ny : 6/22/2020 9:08 pm : link
In comment 14923610 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
1) As the top guy, Reese was responsible, BUT who was actually evaluating the O-line talent? You'd think that with a pool of excellent recently retired O-linemen, he'd be able to assemble a group of advisors (along with the scouts) who could evaluate talent.

2) Other teams make bad picks, too. The draft is crapshooty.

And I know the OP was complaining more about Reese's priorities than his actual picks, but the thread has evolved.


None of us (I think anyway) know Reese or what went on in their meetings, etc. so it’s pretty much impossible to answer the first question. Based on Reese’s interactions with the media, and particularly how cocky Marc Ross is, I don’t think they consulted David Diehl, Chris Snee, Kareem McKenzie, Rich Seubert, or Shaun O’Hara on any of their picks. In Reese and Ross’ defense (can’t believe I just said I would defend Ross), but ex-players aren’t always correct in their evaluations either.
I agree w most of the OP  
Sonic Youth : 6/22/2020 10:58 pm : link
but putting the OBJ pick in the categories of the others is incorrect IMO.

I believe Eric always says this, but "the catch" against Dallas is what really sent OBJ off the rails. That's tough to predict.

FWIW, I wanted Martin that year, but did not trust Donald. I thought OBJ was gonna be a throwaway Hilliard WR. So I definitely didn't have it right, and was proved wrong by the results, albeit in the short term.
look, as long as we're all coming clean about our frustrations -  
Del Shofner : 6/22/2020 11:01 pm : link
I can't believe we took Tucker Frederickson over Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers.
What is the purpose of this exercise exactly?  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/22/2020 11:10 pm : link
Reese is long since fired, and we have bitched about these moves more times than I can count.
RE: look, as long as we're all coming clean about our frustrations -  
yatqb : 6:41 am : link
In comment 14923667 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
I can't believe we took Tucker Frederickson over Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers.


Del, that keeps me up nights. :-)
And don’t get me started on Joe Don Looney!  
yatqb : 6:42 am : link
Oh, the agony.
I blame Reese/Ross for shortfall is THE OL  
George from PA : 7:01 am : link
Ruining the balance of the Eli years.

Their 1st 2 Rds were relatively decent but absolutely disaster after that where they should earn their money. I probably blame Ross more as Reese must depend on him.....but this falls as an average result.

Thw OL was their Achilles....as no matter what they did ....it failed badly...their ego didn't help.

To make matters worse, the Giants have had decent GMs, like Young, Acrosi and I think history will be kind to Gettleman.....so they look worse by comparison.

But I would put them as average with a major negative on OL.

The Giant could have had Reggie White and LT!!!!!  
George from PA : 7:03 am : link
Talk about missing out
RE: Sneakers  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:07 am : link
In comment 14923481 GManinDC said:
Quote:
I agree, but why does Reese get constantly and wrongly pointed out as the single point of failure but Gettleman is given the the same excuse, by some? That is rhetorical, of course

They both were/are in almost similar situations. There was no easy way out of it..


Reese's failures to improve the OL get cited here frequently because they are the root cause of the downturn we've seen.

But we shouldn't forget the praise that reese deservedly got too. "In Reese We Trust"! The 2 SB's. The early round picks that were very strong.

Because of the poor preceding seasons, Gettleman has taken flak here since day 1. The excuses made for him aren't excuses made regarding his picks, it is more a rebuttal of the over the top criticism that has been here from day 1. The expectations to turn the team around immediately. The idea that Barkley was a bad pick. There's been hardly anything good said about him as GM, even though it looks like the #1 picks in his first two drafts are going to be cornerstones here.
Oh come on - Gettleman takes a lot of flak  
Greg from LI : 8:15 am : link
because so many of his moves blew up in his face like a trick cigar.
Greg..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:16 am : link
you were one of the people that hated the hire from the beginning because of the way it was done.

That was before he ever made a single move.

And you weren't alone.
You're right, I absolutely did not want him hired  
Greg from LI : 8:23 am : link
However, there has been very little that has gone on that would make me reconsider that opinion.
FMiC  
GManinDC : 8:35 am : link
I agree with your take and Reese did garner a lot of good will, deservedely so, and he got blamed for the ending, deservedely so, evern though he was not the MAIN culprit, but i digress.

Not sure I agree about Getts, I've been lurking and from what i've could gather, Gets did get blamed for the 1st year, deservedely so, but not for the reasons that i beleive. I thought the roster was not that bad but it needed a coaching overhaul from Mcadoo. But the picks in FA was a disater to me

Hiring Schumer was a disaster. No way around it. I think jettisooning OBJ was wrong, but i'm not getting into that.

Drafts are hard to grade. Just bcuz the majority of them started year 1 does not mean they are good. It just means that they had to start bcuz there was no other available option, but somehow, this is a plus for Getts, which makes no sense

Personally, i'm in wait and see mode. Been that way for the last 4 years. I have no feel on this team. For the record, I understand the Barkley pick, it was the right one, but for the wrong team. I understood the Jones pick. makes perfect sense. I just wish they would have gave him more weapons.

Overall, It's a work in progress. i don't feel strongly on the way we are heading one way or another. Too many moving parts and not enough substance.
GMan..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:04 am : link
great to see you back by the way!

Those are all good points. I get painted as a Gettleman supporter, but it is more as a rebuttal to a lot of the criticism. He's made some very poor moves here. He also inherited a team in disarray and is working out of it.

His legacy or failure will be defined by how the team does this season and by how Jones and Barkley play out the rest of their career's in NY.
FMiC  
GManinDC : 9:15 am : link
Thanks and it's funny that we haven't had more interaction (directly) in all these years. Except when you did the statire posts i think once a week(?) ala Mike lupica or was it Peter King?.

Getts. to me was in a no-win situation, like the end of Reese tenure. You had a aging QB, declining, 2x SB winner who still wanted to play and still on a contract. There were no real good options to deal with his Eli's depending departure. He stumbled, but may have gotten it on track with Jones and Barkley. And I agree, his legacy is riding on Jones and barkly, but for some reason, i don't think he is long for this team. I can't see the Giants paying him a 2nd contract. Unless, this team turns into the Cowboys this year.
RE: The Giant could have had Reggie White and LT!!!!!  
Angel Eyes : 10:43 am : link
In comment 14923693 George from PA said:
Quote:
Talk about missing out

Well, Parcells wanted Reggie White, but he didn’t have a lot of traction after the disastrous 1983 season (where the Giants had 3 wins). George Young wanted to fix the offensive line first and the Giants drafted Gary Zimmerman, but Zimmerman didn’t want to play in New York, so the Giants traded him to the Vikings. Both players are in the Hall of Fame. But imagine if we had Reggie White, George Martin, Leonard Marshall, and Lawrence Taylor...
