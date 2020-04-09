Why the Giants will be a dumpster fire

Considering how awful their offensive line was in 2017, particularly with Ereck Flowers at left tackle, the Giants clearly felt like adding a competent left tackle during the 2018 offseason was worth the price of not having to worry about some RDE wrecking the game from week to week. And so, they made a decent (not great by any stretch) LT in Nate Solder, who was one month away from turning 30 at the time they signed him, the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. The deal? Four years, $62 million.
What a mind-blowingly stupid contract. It was easy to see the Giants weren't going anywhere in 2018, or likely anytime soon. By the time any sort of rebuilding of the roster was to take shape, Solder would be deep into his 30's, and likely in decline.
Solder is now 32 years old, and he stunk 2019. ProFootballFocus had him down for 11 sacks allowed in 2019, third-worst in the league, according to them. Out of curiosity, I watched every Giants sack on the season, and how PFF arrived at only 11 Solder sacks allowed is beyond me. He was partly culpable, by my count, for at least 19 sacks last season, and seven (!) forced fumbles, shown here:
We could debate how many of those sacks should be given to Solder, but he sure as hell should be credited with more than 11.
By the time the Giants will be good enough to compete for a Super Bowl -- which doesn't appear to be anytime soon -- Solder will be long gone. In 2020 though, he'll be the Giants' left tackle at a whopping $19,500,000 on their cap, because it would cost more to cut him than to keep him.
Next offseason, he'll count for $6.5 million in dead money when they release him. What a huge waste of money.
Unfortunately, this organization has been run poorly for a while now, and that manifests itself with the product on the field. Now, we all hope it turns around, because they have a promising young nucleus of players, but that is far from a sure thing.
When a team loses as many games as this team has over the past five seasons, everyone is open for criticism. I am a Gettleman fan, and I think that he’s made some solid personnel moves, but the same time, he certainly has made his share of mistakes as well.
We all knew that this rebuild was going to be a time consuming challenge. Now, we just hope that it is a successful one.
This is neither satirical or over the top just the truth
The Giants have become one of the worst franchises in the NFL in recent years, and their badness is becoming a norm
Over the last six seasons, the Giants have lost at least 10 games five times. Over that span, they have compiled a record of 35-61 (0.365), and a point differential of -311. They're 3-9 against the Cowboys, and 1-11 against the Eagles.
That 35-61 overall record is better than the following teams:
this is all correct. I think the fact that they did not give a serious attempt at correcting the pass rush gave away that they have no plans on competing this season. I bet that Gettleman isin't fired after the season as long as they show some improvement, even if they still suck. I don't think he's on as much of a hot seat as has been reported.
That was a horror show. Weak, slow, passive...just what everyone wants in a LT. As bad as Flowers for 16M per.Thomas needs to start at LT and Peart cannot be any worse than Solder at RT. Solder needs to get cut. He is a risk to Jones development.
The Giants have become one of the worst franchises in the NFL in recent years, and their badness is becoming a norm
Over the last six seasons, the Giants have lost at least 10 games five times. Over that span, they have compiled a record of 35-61 (0.365), and a point differential of -311. They're 3-9 against the Cowboys, and 1-11 against the Eagles.
That 35-61 overall record is better than the following teams:
That's it. Over the last six years, the Giants have a better record than the Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Browns.
That stuck out to me as well. The numbers vs Dallas and Philly are embarrassing. Interesting how the Giants are a dumpster fire but 2 years ago the Jags were on the brink of a Super Bowl....goes to show you how quickly things can change
That was a horror show. Weak, slow, passive...just what everyone wants in a LT. As bad as Flowers for 16M per.Thomas needs to start at LT and Peart cannot be any worse than Solder at RT. Solder needs to get cut. He is a risk to Jones development.
Yeah, that film was as bad as I have seen for a LT. I was actually giving him the benefit of the doubt to still be a starter this year and probably at LT. Not sure now.
RE: I wish it wasn't so well written and on point...
THE WORST team in the league over the last three years, and except for one aberration, they have sucked for nearly a decade. There is very little negative that you could write about the Giants on the field over the last several years that could be refuted out of hand. Only the Redskins should fear this team, based on past performance.
As a poster above said, until they win more games...
This is nearly spot on. The most poignant aspect of this article is point 10, which unfortunately may hold this franchise back for a long time to come.
That being said, the one hope is DJ. If he can clean up his pocket presence and stop putting the ball on the ground, he has elite potential and could become the best qb in the division as soon as this year.
One of my good friends is an Eagles fan. The final game, where DJ showed awesome pocket presence, eluded rush, and fired a perfect pass downfield to tie the game collectively scared the sh*t of this fan and his cohorts - as he put it. They just hadn't seen a Giant qb do it with that precision in a long time.
Again, big if - but worth dreaming about. Until then, this organization is a dumpster fire of the highest order.
There’s a lot of truth to it as well. We have been awful the last few years. I have been a patient Gettleman supporter thus far aside from some of his dumb lower tier FA moves.
However, that will change if they don’t start improving this year. I know they have a second year QB, new coach, etc. Unless we have major injuries I would like to see at least 6 or 7 wins and some sign of life from the team in general. Another 4 wins or less season would be absolutely awful.
I thought this was that annual thing where they lampoon every team in the NFL with funny and kind of true things.
But this was just a very well reasoned presentation of the many facts that have made the Giants one of the worst franchises in the NFL. I agree with pretty much everything written except think the writer is a little tough on Judge not saying players names. I like the Judge so far, think he’s done everything right. But, yeah, the Belichick tree is pretty bare and he’s young and inexperienced AF and covid makes this all a lot harder. Still, now is the time to be hopeful of the Judge. Gonna take time though.
Anyway, the sad truth is that the Giants have been inarguably pathetic and worse than only one or two other teams. We fucking suck until we don’t.
That was a horror show. Weak, slow, passive...just what everyone wants in a LT. As bad as Flowers for 16M per.Thomas needs to start at LT and Peart cannot be any worse than Solder at RT. Solder needs to get cut. He is a risk to Jones development.
Yeah, that film was as bad as I have seen for a LT. I was actually giving him the benefit of the doubt to still be a starter this year and probably at LT. Not sure now.
Watching the Solder tape you keep waiting for it to end, like a bad horror movie. But it keeps going and going. I had to check the scroll at the bottom. 2:19 Lol
That was a horror show. Weak, slow, passive...just what everyone wants in a LT. As bad as Flowers for 16M per.Thomas needs to start at LT and Peart cannot be any worse than Solder at RT. Solder needs to get cut. He is a risk to Jones development.
Yeah, that film was as bad as I have seen for a LT. I was actually giving him the benefit of the doubt to still be a starter this year and probably at LT. Not sure now.
Watching the Solder tape you keep waiting for it to end, like a bad horror movie. But it keeps going and going. I had to check the scroll at the bottom. 2:19 Lol
If this was a regular corona-free offseason, I wonder if it would have been realistic that Solder got cut if Thomas and Peart played well in preseason? Or if Cam Fleming looked solid for that matter.
McKinney is much faster than the time he ran (everyone acknowledges that), and 4.5 is fine for a DB:
CB Deandre Baker 4.52
CB James Bradberry 4.50
Slot CB (?) Julian Love 4.54
S Jabrill Peppers 4.46
I did think this was a strange section of the article. 40 times are really overrated anyway, especially when you are talking about DB’s. It’s more quickness as they have to constantly adjust to the WR’s movements.
to be breaking in a first-time HC & his new staff . Maybe they might get set back a year . That would guarantee Gettleman’s banishment . Be a good thing . But I think they’re going to surprise . On Defense , they had absolute morons coaching them . The pass rush could conceivably get better with more sound schemes and game -planning .
I had very little interest in them the last couple seasons. I put my time in watching the games with no passion or optimism . I’m over that . Looking forward to a new era of Giants football . Hope I’m around long enough to see ascend to the upper echelon .
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
What a mind-blowingly stupid contract. It was easy to see the Giants weren't going anywhere in 2018, or likely anytime soon. By the time any sort of rebuilding of the roster was to take shape, Solder would be deep into his 30's, and likely in decline.
Solder is now 32 years old, and he stunk 2019. ProFootballFocus had him down for 11 sacks allowed in 2019, third-worst in the league, according to them. Out of curiosity, I watched every Giants sack on the season, and how PFF arrived at only 11 Solder sacks allowed is beyond me. He was partly culpable, by my count, for at least 19 sacks last season, and seven (!) forced fumbles, shown here:
We could debate how many of those sacks should be given to Solder, but he sure as hell should be credited with more than 11.
By the time the Giants will be good enough to compete for a Super Bowl -- which doesn't appear to be anytime soon -- Solder will be long gone. In 2020 though, he'll be the Giants' left tackle at a whopping $19,500,000 on their cap, because it would cost more to cut him than to keep him.
Next offseason, he'll count for $6.5 million in dead money when they release him. What a huge waste of money.
We can nit pick the article here and there, but the truth is, most of those issues have been brought up on BBI as well.
To his point about Joe Judge, I have a very odd confidence he's going to buck the trend of the Belichik coaching tree.
And FWIW, I think Flores did a heck of a job getting 5 wins out of a team with almost 0 talent on it. People were picking them to go 0-16 prior to the season start.
Unfortunately, this organization has been run poorly for a while now, and that manifests itself with the product on the field. Now, we all hope it turns around, because they have a promising young nucleus of players, but that is far from a sure thing.
When a team loses as many games as this team has over the past five seasons, everyone is open for criticism. I am a Gettleman fan, and I think that he’s made some solid personnel moves, but the same time, he certainly has made his share of mistakes as well.
We all knew that this rebuild was going to be a time consuming challenge. Now, we just hope that it is a successful one.
Over the last six seasons, the Giants have lost at least 10 games five times. Over that span, they have compiled a record of 35-61 (0.365), and a point differential of -311. They're 3-9 against the Cowboys, and 1-11 against the Eagles.
That 35-61 overall record is better than the following teams:
Buccaneers: 34-62 (0.354)
Jaguars 32-64 (0.333)
Browns 24-72 (0.250)
That's it. Over the last six years, the Giants have a better record than the Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Browns.
I honestly believe PSL's deserve refunds. What a garbage product.
If the Jones fumbling issues aren't addressed, Giants are screwed. Gripes about Solder are spot-on. Slow back 7 on defense, yup.
He didn't even mention that little has been done to address the thin receiving corps.
Interesting note about the speed of the secondary, I hadn't considered that. They appear to have another collection of Strong Safeties, like they did Collins' rookie year, last year and now again.
Still have JAG's at LB.
This team makes the same mistakes over and over again. Let's hope they just win the Super Bowl anyway.
Still can't believe Gettleman got another year.
Over the last six seasons, the Giants have lost at least 10 games five times. Over that span, they have compiled a record of 35-61 (0.365), and a point differential of -311. They're 3-9 against the Cowboys, and 1-11 against the Eagles.
That 35-61 overall record is better than the following teams:
Buccaneers: 34-62 (0.354)
Jaguars 32-64 (0.333)
Browns 24-72 (0.250)
That's it. Over the last six years, the Giants have a better record than the Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Browns.
That stuck out to me as well. The numbers vs Dallas and Philly are embarrassing. Interesting how the Giants are a dumpster fire but 2 years ago the Jags were on the brink of a Super Bowl....goes to show you how quickly things can change
Yeah, that film was as bad as I have seen for a LT. I was actually giving him the benefit of the doubt to still be a starter this year and probably at LT. Not sure now.
Still can't believe Gettleman got another year.
No, no, see, it's still all that dastardly Jerry Reese's fault!
Agreed.
As a poster above said, until they win more games...
That being said, the one hope is DJ. If he can clean up his pocket presence and stop putting the ball on the ground, he has elite potential and could become the best qb in the division as soon as this year.
One of my good friends is an Eagles fan. The final game, where DJ showed awesome pocket presence, eluded rush, and fired a perfect pass downfield to tie the game collectively scared the sh*t of this fan and his cohorts - as he put it. They just hadn't seen a Giant qb do it with that precision in a long time.
Again, big if - but worth dreaming about. Until then, this organization is a dumpster fire of the highest order.
However, that will change if they don’t start improving this year. I know they have a second year QB, new coach, etc. Unless we have major injuries I would like to see at least 6 or 7 wins and some sign of life from the team in general. Another 4 wins or less season would be absolutely awful.
But this was just a very well reasoned presentation of the many facts that have made the Giants one of the worst franchises in the NFL. I agree with pretty much everything written except think the writer is a little tough on Judge not saying players names. I like the Judge so far, think he’s done everything right. But, yeah, the Belichick tree is pretty bare and he’s young and inexperienced AF and covid makes this all a lot harder. Still, now is the time to be hopeful of the Judge. Gonna take time though.
Anyway, the sad truth is that the Giants have been inarguably pathetic and worse than only one or two other teams. We fucking suck until we don’t.
Quote:
That was a horror show. Weak, slow, passive...just what everyone wants in a LT. As bad as Flowers for 16M per.Thomas needs to start at LT and Peart cannot be any worse than Solder at RT. Solder needs to get cut. He is a risk to Jones development.
Yeah, that film was as bad as I have seen for a LT. I was actually giving him the benefit of the doubt to still be a starter this year and probably at LT. Not sure now.
Watching the Solder tape you keep waiting for it to end, like a bad horror movie. But it keeps going and going. I had to check the scroll at the bottom. 2:19 Lol
Quote:
In comment 14923776 averagejoe said:
Quote:
That was a horror show. Weak, slow, passive...just what everyone wants in a LT. As bad as Flowers for 16M per.Thomas needs to start at LT and Peart cannot be any worse than Solder at RT. Solder needs to get cut. He is a risk to Jones development.
Yeah, that film was as bad as I have seen for a LT. I was actually giving him the benefit of the doubt to still be a starter this year and probably at LT. Not sure now.
Watching the Solder tape you keep waiting for it to end, like a bad horror movie. But it keeps going and going. I had to check the scroll at the bottom. 2:19 Lol
If this was a regular corona-free offseason, I wonder if it would have been realistic that Solder got cut if Thomas and Peart played well in preseason? Or if Cam Fleming looked solid for that matter.
CB Deandre Baker 4.52
CB James Bradberry 4.50
Slot CB (?) Julian Love 4.54
S Jabrill Peppers 4.46
Thanks Jon, I forgot about that. No way they cut him then.
CB Deandre Baker 4.52
CB James Bradberry 4.50
Slot CB (?) Julian Love 4.54
S Jabrill Peppers 4.46
I did think this was a strange section of the article. 40 times are really overrated anyway, especially when you are talking about DB’s. It’s more quickness as they have to constantly adjust to the WR’s movements.
Another mediocre year?
The owners would do cartwheels for a mediocre year.
It would be OK if the Giants were just bad, the NFL is set up so that teams that know how to get better can get better fast. We are not one of those teams.
Right?
Sigh.
Umm I hope there is sarcasm in your response because I think everything in that article is spot on
I had very little interest in them the last couple seasons. I put my time in watching the games with no passion or optimism . I’m over that . Looking forward to a new era of Giants football . Hope I’m around long enough to see ascend to the upper echelon .