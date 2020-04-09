What the hell happened to the 2012 Giants?

Started 6-2 only to stumble & go 3-5 down the stretch to finish 9-7 & miss the playoffs. Some of the losses were just downright ugly-Atlanta & Baltimore in December come to mind.
I don't remember any significant injuries, though it's been 8 years so some might slip the mind. Was it Sandy? That's not a joke. We just beat Dallas to go to 6-2 & then Sandy hits & the season-& to be honest, the franchise since-was really never the same. Was it just a team losing steam as the season progressed? Tougher schedule?
The loss that really stung was to the Skins on MNF in DC. We had that game.
No major injuries as far as I can recall (although Nicks wasn't the same after his early season injury) -- I just remember both the offense and defense being completely out of sorts. I think the accumulated mental/physical fatigue got to them. And maybe opponents had figured out our offense and defense to some extent -- it certainly looked very similar to what would occur again and again the next few years.
Simple as the team was ready to play some games and not some others. Also I think that's the year Eli's 4th quarter magic wore off as a couple of losses were there for the taking late but we couldn't get it done.
- Nicks hurt his knee (I believe that was the year he broke his foot in the offseason too) and was largely a shell of himself when he came back.
- Cruz took a huge shot against Pitt and seemed to be off a little from there on.
- Jacobs was gone and Wilson ended up the doghouse. By that time Bradshaw had to handle the load but his ankle/foot issues kept him out of practice regularly. I think by year end we’re had to start Kregg Lumpkin.
- Several on the defense admitted after the season that they thought they could just turn it on for a run but couldn’t. They got smoked in back to back weeks by what would ultimately be 2 of the top 3 teams in the league with the season on the line. They lived and died by TO’s and good specials play most of the year.
That team absolutely had the talent to repeat - they physically kicked the shit out of both GB and SF in revenge games but just wore down. Blowing that 4th Q lead against Pitt was a killer in light of it being right after Sandy and the fact they they - as far as I know - asked for no concession from the league.
Kevin Boothe, David Diehl, and Chris Snee all declined significantly at the same time. David Baas did not play well in the middle either.
Nicks was absolutely destroying Aqib Talib in that game. IIRC he had 180+ yards when Talib stepped on Nicks foot. Nicks was never the same after that. I can't imagine what Nicks must've been going through back then. He was arguably a top 5 WR in the NFL on his way to earning a massive contract extension only to having it all taken away from him.
Nicks was probably the best Giants WR I've ever seen. He had everything.
It's a shame injuries ruined his career. I think he had HOF potential.
He was, During the 2011 playoff run Nicks showed that he was one of the best WR's in the game. I know that Cruz received most of the attention by fans but Nicks was clearly the better WR.
The amount and severity of the injuries this team suffered is simply unbelievable. Combine that with a rapidly deteriorating offensive line and bad drafting... it was the beginning of the fall from grace.
They did beat the Saints pretty good the next week but then, as the above posters stated, too lopsided losses and I believe Chicago's win in week 17 knocked us out.
Losing to Washington 17-16 sealed their fate considering how tough their remaining schedule was.
after the Bucs game in Week 2.
It went on for longer than that. Through 2016 at least.
2008-2012 or so.
Yes, the basic team had talent to make the playoffs if it stayed totally healthy but there was nothing behind the starters.
Giants had a back-breaking loss in the division to Washington & RG3 in second half of the season which probably was the key game. But they also showed they were falling apart as a team late in the season with blowout losses to ATL and BAL.
But the biggest thing is we got old, injured and perhaps unlucky with a break or two.
They would have been resetting their long term plans almost every because of injuries. That has to affect your draft strategy..
I DEFINITELY remember coming home from a weekend out of town and being utterly shocked when I found out we were shut out by Atlanta. The wheels have been off the wagon ever since.
But I can swear it seemed to me Eli got skittish starting in 2012. He couldn't escape as well as he did earlier in his career.
But I can swear it seemed to me Eli got skittish starting in 2012. He couldn't escape as well as he did earlier in his career.
He wasn't skittish in 2012. Eli was exceptional navigating the pocket in 2011. That line played very poorly but Eli was always able to buy time by moving around in the pocket. This was a key reason for his phenomenal season and underrated part of his game. I hope that Jones develops that pocket awareness.
He became skittish around 2016-2017.
Eli took a beating in 2011 and won us a SB.
Eli got whacked by Redskins in a game early in 2016 season in a tough loss.
Not for nothing, but to me that is when the eyes started looking at the rush moreso, he became more impatient in pocket and quick throws and checkdowns increased.
Eli took a beating in 2011 and won us a SB.
I still think Eli could play well for the right team but he'd need a top 5 type OL and a solid run game. Not many teams that fit that type of bill. After being a starter for essentially his whole career and being wealthy I doubt he'd want to be a backup for less than $10m or whatever.
That was a game and moment I’ll never forget. Truly the beginning of the end. The giants and Eli simply didn’t lose that kind of game. They had been killing that moment for the last 7 years or so. Had Philly on the ropes. Road game. Eli with the ball, driving, opposition just begging to be put out of its misery and the giants shit the bed. Eli, coughlin ant the offense got so weird on the last drive in that game. By weird I mean they were super aggressive almost in an arrogant way, but that was kind of their m.o. back then. Except this time they lost the game. Pitt game was another one but to me the loss that started it all was at philly 2012.