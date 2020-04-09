What the hell happened to the 2012 Giants? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/27/2020 7:47 pm

Started 6-2 only to stumble & go 3-5 down the stretch to finish 9-7 & miss the playoffs. Some of the losses were just downright ugly-Atlanta & Baltimore in December come to mind.



I don't remember any significant injuries, though it's been 8 years so some might slip the mind. Was it Sandy? That's not a joke. We just beat Dallas to go to 6-2 & then Sandy hits & the season-& to be honest, the franchise since-was really never the same. Was it just a team losing steam as the season progressed? Tougher schedule?



The loss that really stung was to the Skins on MNF in DC. We had that game.