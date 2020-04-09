Giants-49ers '90 NFC title game... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/28/2020 7:30 pm

Eric's thread on Erik Howard got me to watching the 4th quarter of this game for like the 423742740th time...



After Craig gets 6 yards on 3rd & 4 to get to our 41 or 42 with around 3 minutes left, what were you thinking? This was the play right before the fumble. I was young, but I vividly remember thinking it looked bleak. We had all 3 timeouts left & the 2 minute warning, but I think that we probably lose if we don't force a fumble there. SF would have just bled the clock-forcing us to use our timeouts-& pin us deep if they had to punt.



Thankfully Howard made that play, the offense made some plays, & Bahr made that kick.



'THERE WILL BE NO THREEPEAT!'