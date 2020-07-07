Best Rushing Touchdowns in Giants History

Unfortunately the only meaningful runs were the 63 Morrison for the Giants to go to 2-1 on the year - eventually losing to the bears in the NFL championship. The 2000 Tiki run against AZ to set the tone for the season. The 2005 run against OK to clinch the division. And of course the 2007 Bradshaw run to spark a Super Bowl.
Hopefully we see some more meaningful runs in the future. Though in today's NFL the impactful plays are more likely to happen through the air.
run, but one of the most memorable (did this make the video?)
I remember screaming 'NO' when he fell into the end zone because I was afraid we were giving TB too much time. It all worked out, though I think that Hail Mary took about 5 years off my life. Had Gronk caught that, I'd still be in a padded cell to this day.
I remember screaming 'NO' when he fell into the end zone because I was afraid we were giving TB too much time. It all worked out, though I think that Hail Mary took about 5 years off my life. Had Gronk caught that, I'd still be in a padded cell to this day.
I was conflicted. They needed the TD to take the lead, I hate getting cute (insert Seahawks reference here), so I knew there was around or under a min left so I was ok with scoring the TD there. If a FG gave them the lead I would have said sure run the clock down to the final play if you can, but needing a TD, in the end however it turned out I would have lived with it either way.
I was conflicted. They needed the TD to take the lead, I hate getting cute (insert Seahawks reference here), so I knew there was around or under a min left so I was ok with scoring the TD there. If a FG gave them the lead I would have said sure run the clock down to the final play if you can, but needing a TD, in the end however it turned out I would have lived with it either way.
(easy for me to say now, lol)
It was 17-15 so a FG would have given us a lead, but New England would have only needed a FG.
I was conflicted. They needed the TD to take the lead, I hate getting cute (insert Seahawks reference here), so I knew there was around or under a min left so I was ok with scoring the TD there. If a FG gave them the lead I would have said sure run the clock down to the final play if you can, but needing a TD, in the end however it turned out I would have lived with it either way.
(easy for me to say now, lol)
It was 17-15 so a FG would have given us a lead, but New England would have only needed a FG.
I thought that was the case, but when I looked at the final score it was 21 - 17, so I forgot the Giants didn't kick the point after? Is that what they did - just took a knee?
First that comes to mind without watching the video
is Tiki vs the Chiefs 12/17/05. I remember the date so well because it was the day I graduated college, and I ducked out of the ceremony as soon as I walked so I could make the trip home to see the game. He was absolutely incredible that day. I miss those late season Saturday games.
I was conflicted. They needed the TD to take the lead, I hate getting cute (insert Seahawks reference here), so I knew there was around or under a min left so I was ok with scoring the TD there. If a FG gave them the lead I would have said sure run the clock down to the final play if you can, but needing a TD, in the end however it turned out I would have lived with it either way.
(easy for me to say now, lol)
It was 17-15 so a FG would have given us a lead, but New England would have only needed a FG.
I thought that was the case, but when I looked at the final score it was 21 - 17, so I forgot the Giants didn't kick the point after? Is that what they did - just took a knee?
and this run I cannot find anywhere. Rodney Hampton's very first touch as a Giant in pre-season from his rookie year. I think he took it about 90 yards for a TD. If anyone can find that please post it.
Have to think we (as in, BBI) might consider a few Brandon Jacobs "truck" jobs to be among the best.
Not that it's the best or longest, but that Bradshaw run against Buffalo, with the playoffs on the line, was huge PLUS I love when he receives the football from Eli, no snow ... and in a couple seconds he runs into a snow storm. Always will be a favorite for me, all things considered.
...on a day that brought arguably the leagues best back, Larry Johnson to Giants stadium, Tiki and Johnson both had amazing days. Johnson had 214 yards, I believe - if memory serves right, Tiki finished with 267, including one insane, long TD run through 7 missed tackles.
In his prime, Tiki was fucking amazing - only Barkley could make us forget that.
How did that run not make this list? I think they need to delete this and re-do it.
RE: First that comes to mind without watching the video
YES! To me, that was the one. Absolutely AMAZING run by Tiki.
I was at that game in the opposite endzone, my brother and I thought Bradshaw fumbled because of Eli's reaction
Rodney Hampton in the playoffs against the Vikings
the Bradshaw run vs the Bills. Has to be my personal favorite as it punched our ticket into the playoffs in '07, feel that moment in particular ignited something special in that team.
There were some great runs by Jacobs too that should be included, hard to complain with many of these though. Tiki and Barkley sure are something. Such a shame about Wilson, I remember meeting him at the Barbershop up in Albany before training camp, real humble kid, terrible his career was cut short.
and some of those are really not that special either. David Wilson's has no business being on a best of list.
One of my favorite TD runs by Tiki was as a rookie (maybe against the Cards). The Giants were in a goal to go and had a run right that Tiki took outside and saw it was defended and turned and came all the way wide left and ran it in. It was a lot of work for about a 7 yard TD, but was really nice to watch.
is Tiki vs the Chiefs 12/17/05. I remember the date so well because it was the day I graduated college, and I ducked out of the ceremony as soon as I walked so I could make the trip home to see the game. He was absolutely incredible that day. I miss those late season Saturday games.
My Dad and I have season tickets in 131 (old stadium was 125), but for some reason, during this game, we were in the 300s.
It was absolutely the best game to sit up there. Seeing Tiki weave through KC on multiple runs that game was incredible.
I think he dedicated that game to Wellington Mara also
Tiki's against the Raiders was great use of blockers.
Saquan's counter against the Skins was my favorite display of his lateral ability to just tilt the playing field.
Shame what happened to David Wilson. He had some serious explosion and jets. Could have been a fun weaopn if not for the neck issue.
(hayted stram, loved hampton)
He was one of the smartest players we’ve had. Made some idiotic choices post-football, but that’s another story.
Barkley is amazing
Not that it's the best or longest, but that Bradshaw run against Buffalo, with the playoffs on the line, was huge PLUS I love when he receives the football from Eli, no snow ... and in a couple seconds he runs into a snow storm. Always will be a favorite for me, all things considered.
Ron Johnson, RIP, a great player who deserves to be remembered among the great Giant running backs.
How did that run not make this list? I think they need to delete this and re-do it.
YES! To me, that was the one. Absolutely AMAZING run by Tiki.
Quote:
I was at that game in the opposite endzone, my brother and I thought Bradshaw fumbled because of Eli's reaction
Should probable be the the best AND most signiicant
Link - ( New Window )
2. Interesting to see the different running styles
Bradshaw is so frenetic when he breaks out, arms/shoulders pumping, everything so violent.
Barkey is compact, wastes no motion when he gets into the open field.
Also, the 2008 game versus Ravens where they went over 200 yards on Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. I think there are some great runs in that one too, not sure if they are TDs.
There were some great runs by Jacobs too that should be included, hard to complain with many of these though. Tiki and Barkley sure are something. Such a shame about Wilson, I remember meeting him at the Barbershop up in Albany before training camp, real humble kid, terrible his career was cut short.
No Rodney Hampton? He had a great long TD against the Cardinals in 1992.
No Frank Gifford? Ron Johnson? Eddie Price?
One of my favorite TD runs by Tiki was as a rookie (maybe against the Cards). The Giants were in a goal to go and had a run right that Tiki took outside and saw it was defended and turned and came all the way wide left and ran it in. It was a lot of work for about a 7 yard TD, but was really nice to watch.
I saw the Bradshaw game in Buffalo live...awesome game.
Wilson had that one crazy game against the saints where every run was a highlight reel too.
Pretty sure that was a screen pass right against the Bills
Don't for get Dave Meggett's TD run against Philly. Most of his amazing TDs were punt returns and receiving, but he has some great TD runs also.
It was absolutely the best game to sit up there. Seeing Tiki weave through KC on multiple runs that game was incredible.
I think he dedicated that game to Wellington Mara also
Saquan's counter against the Skins was my favorite display of his lateral ability to just tilt the playing field.
Shame what happened to David Wilson. He had some serious explosion and jets. Could have been a fun weaopn if not for the neck issue.