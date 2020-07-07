for display only
Best Rushing Touchdowns in Giants History

Des51 : 7/7/2020 4:40 pm
New video on You Tube
Best Rushing Touchdowns in Giants History - ( New Window )
I can not wait to see Barkley with blocking  
George from PA : 7/7/2020 4:54 pm : link
Barkley will be the Giants, if not the entire NFL with competent blocking
Neat Video  
lax counsel : 7/7/2020 5:01 pm : link
Unfortunately the only meaningful runs were the 63 Morrison for the Giants to go to 2-1 on the year - eventually losing to the bears in the NFL championship. The 2000 Tiki run against AZ to set the tone for the season. The 2005 run against OK to clinch the division. And of course the 2007 Bradshaw run to spark a Super Bowl.

Hopefully we see some more meaningful runs in the future. Though in today's NFL the impactful plays are more likely to happen through the air.
Oh my, is Saquan  
section125 : 7/7/2020 5:29 pm : link
something to watch...All he needs is a little blocking.
Not the best  
pjcas18 : 7/7/2020 5:34 pm : link
run, but one of the most memorable (did this make the video?)

didn't Rodney Hampton's first touch go for a long TD?  
Dave : 7/7/2020 5:58 pm : link
(preseason) right up the middle
as hank stram used to say  
Dave : 7/7/2020 5:59 pm : link
hi didi diddle, right up the middle

(hayted stram, loved hampton)
RE: Not the best  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/7/2020 6:01 pm : link
I remember screaming 'NO' when he fell into the end zone because I was afraid we were giving TB too much time. It all worked out, though I think that Hail Mary took about 5 years off my life. Had Gronk caught that, I'd still be in a padded cell to this day.
The Bradshaw TD  
Nick in LA : 7/7/2020 6:32 pm : link
video looked like it was filmed in 1936 on a potato..
RE: RE: Not the best  
pjcas18 : 7/7/2020 6:33 pm : link
I remember screaming 'NO' when he fell into the end zone because I was afraid we were giving TB too much time. It all worked out, though I think that Hail Mary took about 5 years off my life. Had Gronk caught that, I'd still be in a padded cell to this day.


I was conflicted. They needed the TD to take the lead, I hate getting cute (insert Seahawks reference here), so I knew there was around or under a min left so I was ok with scoring the TD there. If a FG gave them the lead I would have said sure run the clock down to the final play if you can, but needing a TD, in the end however it turned out I would have lived with it either way.

(easy for me to say now, lol)


Nothing from  
Mike in Boston : 7/7/2020 8:28 pm : link
Joe Morris or Ottis Anderson?
RE: RE: RE: Not the best  
Mike in NY : 7/7/2020 8:43 pm : link
It was 17-15 so a FG would have given us a lead, but New England would have only needed a FG.
Joe Morrison had a 70 TD ???  
PEEJ : 7/7/2020 10:23 pm : link
Looked like a Packer power sweep. The guards were 20 yds downfield escorting Joe to the endzone. Great execution
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not the best  
pjcas18 : 7/7/2020 10:34 pm : link
First that comes to mind without watching the video  
j_rud : 7/7/2020 10:37 pm : link
is Tiki vs the Chiefs 12/17/05. I remember the date so well because it was the day I graduated college, and I ducked out of the ceremony as soon as I walked so I could make the trip home to see the game. He was absolutely incredible that day. I miss those late season Saturday games.
Orleans Darkwa but no Joe Morris?  
Del Shofner : 7/7/2020 10:40 pm : link
Oh well, still fun to watch. Saquon is incredible, and Tiki sure knew how to use his blockers. That said, Bradshaw in Buffalo is my fave.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not the best  
Mike in NY : 7/7/2020 10:44 pm : link
Failed 2 point conversion (trying to go up 6)
Joe Morrison  
yalebowl : 7/8/2020 6:21 am : link
It was great to see that 70 yard TD by Joe Morrison. He was and is still my favorite Giant.
The Bradshaw run was my favorite...  
EricJ : 7/8/2020 6:59 am : link
and this run I cannot find anywhere. Rodney Hampton's very first touch as a Giant in pre-season from his rookie year. I think he took it about 90 yards for a TD. If anyone can find that please post it.
The fun thing about Tiki’s TD in Green Bay...  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/8/2020 7:52 am : link
...isn’t visible from that angle. From the opposite angle, you could see him look up at the live shot on the end zone scoreboard to see if anyone was gaining on him.

He was one of the smartest players we’ve had. Made some idiotic choices post-football, but that’s another story.
Joe morris 65 yards with no shoe  
STL Gman : 7/8/2020 9:11 am : link
Never forget that run. Think he rushed for over 200 that day
Seems like a young guy put this together  
PatersonPlank : 7/8/2020 10:52 am : link
No Ron Johnson, no Joe Morris, etc. Lots of good runs, just as good or better, from them (including the shoeless run mentioned above).

Barkley is amazing
The great thing to see with Tiki’s 95 yarder against the Raiders  
mfsd : 7/8/2020 11:29 am : link
was Plax and Amani blocking. Plax sealed the edge for Tiki, then Plax and Amani essentially escorted him to the end zone
'Best' is the wrong word  
giants#1 : 7/8/2020 11:47 am : link
'Longest' runs in team history seems more fitting. Most of the runs were pretty inconsequential.
Longest, yeah.  
Beezer : 7/8/2020 11:55 am : link
Have to think we (as in, BBI) might consider a few Brandon Jacobs "truck" jobs to be among the best.

Not that it's the best or longest, but that Bradshaw run against Buffalo, with the playoffs on the line, was huge PLUS I love when he receives the football from Eli, no snow ... and in a couple seconds he runs into a snow storm. Always will be a favorite for me, all things considered.
My favorite was Tiki vs Chiefs...  
x meadowlander : 7/8/2020 12:09 pm : link
...on a day that brought arguably the leagues best back, Larry Johnson to Giants stadium, Tiki and Johnson both had amazing days. Johnson had 214 yards, I believe - if memory serves right, Tiki finished with 267, including one insane, long TD run through 7 missed tackles.

In his prime, Tiki was fucking amazing - only Barkley could make us forget that.
No Ron Johnson or Rodney Hampton??  
HomerJones45 : 7/8/2020 12:16 pm : link
Please.

Ron Johnson, RIP, a great player who deserves to be remembered among the great Giant running backs.
RE: My favorite was Tiki vs Chiefs...  
LBH15 : 7/8/2020 12:18 pm : link
How did that run not make this list? I think they need to delete this and re-do it.

RE: First that comes to mind without watching the video  
Optimus-NY : 7/8/2020 12:28 pm : link
YES! To me, that was the one. Absolutely AMAZING run by Tiki.
RE: RE: Not the best  
cjac : 7/8/2020 12:39 pm : link
I was at that game in the opposite endzone, my brother and I thought Bradshaw fumbled because of Eli's reaction
Rodney Hampton in the playoffs against the Vikings  
WideRight : 7/8/2020 12:52 pm : link

Should probable be the the best AND most signiicant
I didn't realize that Joe Morris had  
MattyKid : 7/8/2020 12:54 pm : link
21 rushing touchdowns in '85. Check 'em out!
Link - ( New Window )
Couple rthings  
Aaroninma : 7/8/2020 1:43 pm : link
1. Leaving out Tiki's run against KC is criminal.

2. Interesting to see the different running styles

Bradshaw is so frenetic when he breaks out, arms/shoulders pumping, everything so violent.

Barkey is compact, wastes no motion when he gets into the open field.
There is also a Bradshaw run in 2011 where he flat out  
LBH15 : 7/8/2020 2:10 pm : link
runs over the Jets safety for a TD. It was great.

Also, the 2008 game versus Ravens where they went over 200 yards on Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. I think there are some great runs in that one too, not sure if they are TDs.
RE: I didn't realize that Joe Morris had  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/8/2020 3:02 pm : link
MattyKid said:
Quote:
21 rushing touchdowns in '85. Check 'em out!
Thanks! The shoeless Dunn against Pittsburgh is around the 6:10 mark of the Morris ‘85 TD reel.
Almost thought they weren't going to include  
beatrixkiddo : 7/8/2020 3:49 pm : link
the Bradshaw run vs the Bills. Has to be my personal favorite as it punched our ticket into the playoffs in '07, feel that moment in particular ignited something special in that team.

There were some great runs by Jacobs too that should be included, hard to complain with many of these though. Tiki and Barkley sure are something. Such a shame about Wilson, I remember meeting him at the Barbershop up in Albany before training camp, real humble kid, terrible his career was cut short.
some  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/8/2020 4:38 pm : link
curious omissions from that... Barber's run against the Chiefs in 2005 may have been the best of his career.

No Rodney Hampton? He had a great long TD against the Cardinals in 1992.

No Frank Gifford? Ron Johnson? Eddie Price?
and duh  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/8/2020 4:39 pm : link
where the heck was Joe Morris? Hell, they could have picked a bunch of his TDs from 1985 alone.
Agreed. There were some glaring omissions  
Matt M. : 7/8/2020 6:53 pm : link
and some of those are really not that special either. David Wilson's has no business being on a best of list.

One of my favorite TD runs by Tiki was as a rookie (maybe against the Cards). The Giants were in a goal to go and had a run right that Tiki took outside and saw it was defended and turned and came all the way wide left and ran it in. It was a lot of work for about a 7 yard TD, but was really nice to watch.
Joe Morris  
upnyg : 7/8/2020 7:40 pm : link
I was at the Pittsburgh game where he lost his shoe and ran for a long touchdown...should be on the list.

I saw the Bradshaw game in Buffalo live...awesome game.

Wilson had that one crazy game against the saints where every run was a highlight reel too.

RE: didn't Rodney Hampton's first touch go for a long TD?  
Amtoft : 7/8/2020 8:04 pm : link
Pretty sure that was a screen pass right against the Bills
RE: and duh  
Amtoft : 7/8/2020 8:06 pm : link
Don't for get Dave Meggett's TD run against Philly. Most of his amazing TDs were punt returns and receiving, but he has some great TD runs also.
Amtoft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/9/2020 8:29 am : link
No, the Hampton run in the presasson was a run right up the gut.
RE: First that comes to mind without watching the video  
Sonic Youth : 7/9/2020 9:41 am : link
My Dad and I have season tickets in 131 (old stadium was 125), but for some reason, during this game, we were in the 300s.

It was absolutely the best game to sit up there. Seeing Tiki weave through KC on multiple runs that game was incredible.

I think he dedicated that game to Wellington Mara also
some nice runs in there  
PaulBlakeTSU : 7/9/2020 10:22 am : link
Tiki's against the Raiders was great use of blockers.

Saquan's counter against the Skins was my favorite display of his lateral ability to just tilt the playing field.

Shame what happened to David Wilson. He had some serious explosion and jets. Could have been a fun weaopn if not for the neck issue.
