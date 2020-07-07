The 2003 NY Giants Sean : 7/7/2020 6:57 pm

I remember heading into that season expectations were VERY high. The Giants had spent the prior offseason overhauling their Special Teams including signing Brian Mitchell.



William Joseph was drafted to bulk up the defensive line. Ernie Accorsi spent the offseason loading up in areas where the team let them down in the collapse at SF.



The offense finished very strong in 2002, the team ended the regular season winning 4 straight and was up 38-14 on the Niners in the wild card round.



The offense was poised for a big year with Collins, Tiki, Toomer & Shockey all in the fold.



I remember that summer having some controversy as it was Parcells first year in Dallas & Shockey had fired off some offensive insults his way. With the Eagles coming off a NFC title loss, Dallas hiring Parcells & the Giants with high expectations, it made for what was expected to be an exciting year in the division.



What were your expectations in August of 2003?