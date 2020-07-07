Amani Toomer as a punt returner...

BigBlueVCR @BigBlueVCR
Before he became one of the #NYGiants all time leading WRs @AmaniAToomer started out his career making an impact as a punt returner. Here he broke a tie in Detroit in 1997 to put the Giants in the lead. And yes, he started his career as #89 and moved to #81 in 1998. #GiantsPride https://twitter.com/BigBlueVCR/status/1280613339819892736
Hear hear.
He was a baller. Of all the guys I was happiest for after XLII, him & Strahan were at the top of the list because they were the only two remaining guys (as far as I recall) from XXXV.
I didn't realize that. That's some serious company. Moss, Harrison, Bruce, Owens? Completely changes the debate about his worth to the Giants especially considering they weren't a passing team.
I think the recollections were too fresh regarding Butch Woofolk being a bust (Michigan Alum) and maybe Amani would be too.....as a WR.
However, he went on to be an all-time Giant great and one of my favorite players.
It was why I cheered loudly when we got Mario Manningham as a steal in the third round!
I was hoping he would be Amani TWO!
Except for Dixon return of course :-)
Love this
Maybe he last Giants WR to really last through his career?