Old time photo thread: the Giants 1975-1979

Some good players on mostly bad teams wearing ugly uniforms.1975: one positive is the Giants were welcomed back to the City of New York and were able to host their home games at Shea Stadium rather than the Yale Bowl in New Haven, CT.Giants vs Dallas 10/12/75#44 Doug Kotar#15 Craig MortonGiants vs St. Louis Cardinals 10/25/75#38 Bob Tucker, #26 Joe Dawkins#56 PAt Hughes, #81 Jack Gregory, #71 Dave GallagherGiants at Green Bay 11/21/75#74 John Hicks, #73 Tom Mullen, #30 Ron JohnsonGiants vs New Orleans 12/14/75#74 John Hicks, #44 Doug Kotar, #70 Bob Hyland1976: The Giants move across the Hudson River into a stadium of their own - Giants Stadium. Designed for football, it was universally regarded as the premiere facility for watching a game in person for three decades.Giants at Washington 9/12/76#15 Craig Morton, #79 Al SimpsonGiants at Los Angeles Rams 9/26/76#10 Brad Van Pelt#81 Jack Gregory#44 Doug Kotar, #39 Larry CsonkaGiants vs Dallas 10/10/76First game at Giants StadiumGiants vs St. Louis Cardinals 12/12/76#15 Craig Morton, #38 Bob TuckerGiants vs Jets 9/4/77 preseasonGiants vs Washington 9/18/77Harry Carson (recovering fumble), #77 Troy ArcherGiants vs Dallas 11/6/77#9 Joe Pisarcik, #33 Bobby HammondGiants at Tampa Bay 11/13/77#20 Jim Stienke, #10 Brad Van PeltGiants vs Chicago Bears 12/18/77#79 Mike Gibbons, #39 Larry Csonka, #63 Doug Van Horn#64 John Mendenhall, #55 Brian KelleyGiants vs Dallas 9/10/78#64 John Mendenhall, #55 Brian KelleyGiants at New Orleans 10/29/78#10 Brad Van Pelt#53 Harry CarsonGiants at Washington 11/12/78#53 Harry Carson, #64 John Mendenhall, #10 Brad Van PeltApril 1979 - two rookies - Head Coach Ray Perkins and QB Phil SimmsGiants vs Tampa Bay 10/7/79#54 Dan Lloyd, #28 Beasley Reece, #55 Brian KelleyGiants at Los Angeles Rams 10/28/79#10 Brad Van Pelt, #75 George Martin#11 Phil SimmsGiants at Tampa Bay 11/18/79#24 Terry JacksonGiants vs Dallas 12/2/79#11 Phil SimmsGiants at St. Louis Cardinals 12/9/79#10 Brad Van Pelt, #24 Terry Jackson, #32 Ottis Anderson running the ball for St. Louis