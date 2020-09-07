Saquon Barkley named the best RB in the NFL by NFL personnel

would've guessed he would be graded 3rd. He's certainly the most talented and explosive, but after the year McCaffery had I'm really surprised he's not #1. I'd take CMC over Elliot, but Elliot is also a hell of a runner and has an argument as #1 as well.
I really hope Barkley stays healthy and reaches his ceiling.
Get the OL fixed in front of him, and it should help slow the game down for him so he uses his vision, which was excellent at the college level, and develops patience to allow the blocks to set up in front of him.
Wasted pick, should have drafted QB or OL. RB don't win championships. -most of BBI
I would not say that RB are easy to get. The problems are they generally require an OL to be in place and the difference between an elite RB and a good RB is not as large as elite vs. good at other positions. How many playoff wins did Barkley/CMac/Zeke account for last year? I get that there are other players on the field, but the need for a RB is heavily decreased in today's game. Yes keeping more men in the box allows less players to be in coverage, but as long as your OL can hold up someone is going to get open or draw a penalty in today's offense. The only scenarios where having the running game matters is in the 4th Quarter when you are trying to protect a lead and need a 10 or 15 play clock eating drive. Even then, what you need is a RB who can consistently get 4-5 yards when you touch a ball, not a guy who is just as much of a threat to take it to the house everytime he touches the ball as he is to get tackled for a gain of 2 yards or less.
He's a threat to take it to the house any time he touches the ball. Similar to what Odell brought to the table. He can also catch a bomb over his shoulder like a WR downfield. He's a great player, not just a great RB. He's a special talent.
Barkley has a few things to prove before he leap frogs CMC and Elliot.
The obvious one is his pass protection — if Jones is going meaningfully cut down on his turnovers he needs to trust his last line of defense. Barkley was a mess in pass pro last year.
The Giants need consistent production on the ground, game to game, and this goes to the running backs and blocking. I look forward to how he is used by Garrett, who has no problem wracking up the carries for a back.
He is one of the top players. Pure running and receiving I think he is the best. He has a lot to prove as a blocker though. The debate on Barkley for me was that we didnt have the pieces in place to value a RB that high. If we were a few guys away from competing for the playoffs I think the pick would have been received better. Now 2 seasons in and Barkey has not elevated the team yet.
RE: Shows you how worthless RBs are in this era of NFL
Then what's the rationale behind elite WR's not being seemingly critical to a team's playoff success? You can do this same exercise for many positions not named QB.
A lot of the angst and positional value discussion on RB's arose because the Giants picked Barkley. The Cowboys and Jags weren't as scrutinized for drafting RB's high.
RE: Shows you how worthless RBs are in this era of NFL
Then what's the rationale behind elite WR's not being seemingly critical to a team's playoff success? You can do this same exercise for many positions not named QB.
A lot of the angst and positional value discussion on RB's arose because the Giants picked Barkley. The Cowboys and Jags weren't as scrutinized for drafting RB's high.
The Cowboys had the OL in place. A number of people did question whether they should have taken Jalen Ramsey instead. It wasn't like there was a QB or WR there that the Cowboys should have taken instead.
With Leonard Fournette there were many people who said this was the Jags being the Jags again and reaching. The Jags don't get a lot of coverage nationally so it mainly faded quickly. I would not say a draft strategy was good because the Jags did it.
With the selection of Barkley, you had a team that did not have the OL in place and lacked a QB. Would the Giants have been better off drafting Quentin Nelson at #2 and drafting Nick Chubb at #34 instead of Will Hernandez? Sam Bradford, by many, was the top QB in this draft. At that time he was my #2 guy (behind Baker Mayfield), but I did think he needed to be brought along like Manning or Mahomes where he was not looked at as the opening day starter.
Fournette was a reach because of the type of RB he is
Thanks for making my point. Wasting top 10 picks on RBs gets coaches fired and takes away too much cap room from the positions that do matter to winning OTs, DEs, QBs etc. Next year the Maras are probably going to give Barkley the biggest contract in NFL history for a RB. Good for Barkley he seems like a good person. Bad for anyone who wants the Giants to win a lot of games.
You have to believe in your scouting and draft board
Saying the Cowboys built an OL and then plugged in the RB is a bit misleading. The guy they plugged in could well be in the HoF in ten years. Saying the Giants should've picked a QB or Nelson doesn't guarantee a better build either, just look at the progress of Darnold so far, for example. He's an average QB, and Rosen is a bust.
I get saying RB isn't a great use of the #2 pick. But, if he was the best player in that draft, they did just fine. They picked a HoF talent in Barkley. That's not good enough, in light of the other players they could've drafted?
DG is poised to make a bigger cap mistake in LW, if you want to be concerned about waste. Look at the contract he handed to Solder, the contract of Zeitler, picking Hernandez in the top 40, $15M per to a CB not considered elite. Overpaying is part of the game now, going to have to look past it. If you're doing a good job overall, your face of the franchise tailback can be afforded rather easily in the big financial picture.
and I'm still ok with the selection of Barkley. He's going to be the engine of the offense. Cowboys offense lives and dies with the performance of Elliott, despite their talent on that side of the football. He's their engine. Barkley's going to figure it out soon and all bets will be off.
Agree with all your points. He was the right pick. Why it is still being debated is another question.
The money he is spending on the FA market has not been a fruitful endeavor. I am am being nice with that. It's been an a disaster. The LW thing is just another in a pattern really dumb pickups.
My only issue about having your offense around a RB is that he is irreplaceable. One hammy or high ankle sprain and then what?. We know, injuries can happen to anyone, but with a guy with that skillset, you can't duplicate.
I’m in the minority, but I don’t think Barkley is in a tier of talent by himself. He’s in the top band with Elliot and CMC. All three have HOF type skill.
Barkley, like the other two is the type of player you can build an offense around, and that’s special.
The key as always is to get the stars to align on your roster. The numbers say a RB peaks early and depreciates more quickly. Doesn’t make Barkley a bad pick, just a variable to contend with — that shouldn’t hurt feelings in the discussion.
This is a good post.
Don't agree teams still in need of restructuring should be overpaying at egregious levels (Solder) but understand general theme that it generally happens.
The NY Giant problem still comes back to the draft and what collateral was used on what positions when. Running backs at overall #2 are a stretch for a team in this bad a shape.
but it's going to happen. Merely pointing out we have numerous examples of bad contracts and players not living up to them that are really egregious. I expect this will not be the case with SB.
I haven't seen anyone lay out a better use of the #2 pick yet. It sounds good on paper speaking in general about positions like QB and Edge being more important, but I don't see any practical examples that were clearly better options in the 2018 draft. Trading down for one of the QBs and a lesser tailback prospect doesn't add up to more than the best player in the draft, imv. You don't draft the "best QB" simply because you need one. You have to believe in that player and his ability to win championships. Rosen wasn't that guy. It's not looking super for Darnold so far.
At some point you have to put your chips down on the actual talent. It's how the bet teams have used the draft and built teams for decades.
Football. Barkley & McCaffrey are 20-44 the past two years with all their big RB stat numbers.
JFC you’re the worst. We can play this stupid fucking game with any position and player. Ready? Try and keep up.... how many Super Bowls has aaron Donald won? How about JJ Watt? Or everyone’s worldly Qb Lamar jackson? He’s on a well oiled team and well coached, no titles yet. How many titles has kali Mack won? What about the all world guard in Indy? None. I guess those aren’t valuable positions either.
There were absolutely other options rather than picking Barkley.
Whether you think they are better options is subjective and goes a lot to positional value, life cycles of RBs and a few other factors. But let's not downplay that there were other options with merit.
But with a team in need of deep restructuring all over the place, the debate that more longer term value could have been had from B. Chubb or Q. Nelson or trading out of that spot is warranted. This shouldn't at all be about forcing the QB in debating the options here.
Everybody likes to point to Barkley's stats in his rookie year but these Chubb and Nelson above also were clear cut standouts as well. And it wasn't very difficult to see that they were going to be either pre-draft (like Barkley).
We bet on the talent, I'm good with it. A trade down for a booty is a good option, but the booty has to be there. No indications it was despite how many like to bash the GM (and I'm not remotely his biggest fan). Nelson is special but still an OG, a position truly down the food chain. Chubb had questions about where he would play in the NFL.
I understand the macro argument about picking the RB #2 overall not being optimal positionally. But, if there's no franchise QB available to you at that slot then optimal tends to go out the window unless you can trade down. In that case, it's another wasted exercise unless we know what was on the table.
Just maybe this has more to do with the teams they play on? Where did this falicy come from your top pick in any draft will magically make you a playoff team? There are 22 players out there. The Giants had the #2 pick for a reason, because their 22 players sucked. Having 1 stud and 21 left improves them, but its a process. You need to improve numerous positions, and Barkley/Jones/Peppers are a great start.
By the way, why not say the same thing about Jones and Engram. We didn't get magically better after their picks either?
Only a few guys ever had more than 12 sacks in their rookie year and those names include guys like Reggie White, Dwight Freeney, etc. He is clearly special and I think that is downplayed because he got injured last season.
And Nelson being a Guard should not be downplayed at all. He is an elite offensive lineman, and has been since Day 1. And my guess is he will be blocking at this level well beyond Barkley running at his top level. Fans of the NY Giants should be very cognizant how bad the offense plays when anybody is poor on the OL...whether that is center, tackle or guard.
You seem to be confusing average RB's with star RB's. The star RB's are absolutely positively focal points of the offense. Gurley (pre injury), Elliott, CMC, Barkley, etc are each team's best offensive player and when they aren't on the field the backups generally don't replicate production/impact, and the team suffers. They are absolutely their offenses "engines".
And if your grand thought on all this is Barkley hasn't added value then its a conversations you should bow out of.
This sentence is the only part of your post that has merit..."They are NOT the engine of the offense."
But the "RB's are mainly only used now for short yardage situations" is a real doozy." Really wish the Giants would have drafted a guy who can catch the ball and make things happen in the passing game.
subjective as said to which might have been better. I don't hand the same value to an OG as a LT, it's non-logical positionally imv. I think those against SB are going to be pleasantly surprised when his game matures in the NFL. The macro-financial argument is more of an optimizer thing which I totally understand, but it doesn't eat at me. Solder's contract? Absolutely. Bradberry? Not thrilled with it. Case by case basis.
Ezekiel Elliott IS the engine that makes the Cowboys offense go, despite all its overall talent on offense. I don't recall many here bashing the huge extension he signed. Give SB the same opportunity to grow.
I can see other options provided you got the trade booty you wanted. And, I can see why some wouldn't want to invest in the RB that high, given the health risk factor. But, given the other players available I don't think waging war against SB at #2 is a slam dunk case. More than one way to build a football roster.
I can see other options provided you got the trade booty you wanted. And, I can see why some wouldn't want to invest in the RB that high, given the health risk factor. But, given the other players available I don't think waging war against SB at #2 is a slam dunk case. More than one way to build a football roster.
Very much aligned with above. My points are to only to suggest SB at #2 also should not be seen as slam dunk.
Barkley is the 8th highest paid RB in the league getting paid 74.5% of the league average
Nelson is the 25th highest paid G in the league getting paid 47% of the league average
The suggestion that you can work around and win with the salary of any player completely tosses aside the idea of efficient asset management. You don't win by working around contracts in a hard capped league, especially when you used the #2 pick for that privilege. Any discussion of Gurley and the Rams success must include the fact that their roster was loaded with talent and the most expensive position in the league had a high performing player on a rookie deal.
The crazy thing is this insistence on the pick being a good decision when we've seen how deficient we've been at other positions. The asset allocation part doesn't even get into the fact that we had an immobile QB increasingly allergic to hits in the twilight of his career. Nelson v Barkley not only frees up relative cash but fits to cover weaknesses of your team. That is team building and asset allocation 101.
is different without the impact version of Gurley, it's plain to see.
Agreed.
I don't like the idea of having a team built around any one superstar; however, if its a RB it has the biggest room for collapse as they tend to get hurt a lot and have shorter careers.
You have a top OL you can do anything with an "average" RB, IMHO.
I firmly believe had Barkley not been hurt last year we'd have been picking lower, at least maybe 2 more wins, cause the man can run & catch like no one else in the NFL despite our horrid (very bad..) OL and lack of TE blocking last year.
It still depends on how you view and grade the talent
The thing about asset management that gets tossed aside by most who opposed SB as the #2 pick is the actual football talent available, relative to your needs and roster design. I think too many are getting hung up on allocation and forgetting the actual talent. The positional argument in this instance feels more like hair splitting.
I don't view Nelson as a superior pick to Barkley. If Nelson were a left tackle, there would be more of a debate in my view. The QBs were non-starters, imv. Chubb while a very talented prospect was not a franchise pick, imv. What do the trade down options look like? I don't recall any reaching the public.
RE: There is a good deal of merit of not wanting your Offense
go thru one profiled running back as its engine. In fact, the reasons are numerous and fairly obvious.
Well the Cowboys have been trying. They have a QB that wants to be among the top paid and just threw a truckload at Cooper. What will this next them in 2020 or 2021? We will see but to date they go as Elliott goes and that isn't for a lack of trying other things.
The Rams brought in 3 above average WR's (through the draft/FA/Trade) to compliment Gurley but their sub-par and overpaid QB just isn't good enough without him. They need Akers to replace him quickly.
Any Vikings fans excited to see how they play without Cook? I'm guessing no.
You never want 1 strategy or focal point on offense but that's largely what it is unless you have a top tier QB who can make things happen regardless of personnel. When you have a Goff, Cousins, etc - average at best guys they need to lean on the run game. And that's the majority of the NFL.
was arguably the best offensive line I've ever seen in the modern era, and that was made up of a bunch of late round picks, trades, and free agents. The stars aligned with that mix, and that's what it takes to get a line like that.
Let's face it we aren't going to turn this O-line into a dominant force overnight. I'm still hopeful adding Hernandez and Zeitler were good first steps. Now we have the #1 drafted OT in the fold and a developmental 3rd rounder as well. OC is still a black hole of undetermined status.
That said we don't need it to be dominant right now. We need it to be functional. That's something it hasn't been in many moons. That alone should allow superior offensive talent like Saquon to flourish imo.
This engine thing is not really that much of an interesting theme.
Not sure why it was introduced here but nevertheless.
I do however subscribe to the concept that a good solid OL as a base allows Offenses to be much more relevant over a longer period of time, while making the RB, WR and TE guys a bit more interchangeable/transitional vs. focal points.
was arguably the best offensive line I've ever seen in the modern era, and that was made up of a bunch of late round picks, trades, and free agents. The stars aligned with that mix, and that's what it takes to get a line like that.
And interestingly enough it allowed for a 3-headed running back tandem of Jacobs, Bradshaw and Ward to run like superstars.
Oh yeah, and they were drafted in the 4th, 7th and 7th rounds.
were still the same, I would feel pretty good that we had a better OL and Edge Rusher to rely upon going forward. And that the search for a solid running back(s) would be an easier path.
Yeah but what good is "feeling good"? Isn't that what people who like Barkley get criticized for - liking the potential of our run game/offense?
4-12 is 4-12 regardless of feeling good and if we are going to play the money game on top of it then we can just talk about having to pay Chubb $20-$25m per year in another year and whether we should do that for a guy on a 4-12 team. Rinse, repeat.
How about lets get more good players in here? Positional value means nothing if we don't draft well or spend money wisely or get better coaching (hopefully the arrow is pointing up here).
A lot of the times these narratives are constructed
were still the same, I would feel pretty good that we had a better OL and Edge Rusher to rely upon going forward. And that the search for a solid running back(s) would be an easier path.
Yeah but what good is "feeling good"? Isn't that what people who like Barkley get criticized for - liking the potential of our run game/offense?
4-12 is 4-12 regardless of feeling good and if we are going to play the money game on top of it then we can just talk about having to pay Chubb $20-$25m per year in another year and whether we should do that for a guy on a 4-12 team. Rinse, repeat.
How about lets get more good players in here? Positional value means nothing if we don't draft well or spend money wisely or get better coaching (hopefully the arrow is pointing up here).
I think everybody would support having more good players in the door. It's a nice result but it also requires a thoughtful and strategic process of doing so (unless you want to go with luck) which is the conversation.
You can feel real good about your 12-4 team or you can feel real good about your Best RB in the NFL on your 4-12 team.
It doesn't disregard anything. It means just that - we have had terrible coaching and we need to make better players out of our non-star talent. We need better teachers/leaders, plain and simple.
I think Saquon vs. Nick Chubb is probably going to be the key to wondering if Barkley was "worth it" at #2. Going by the list that the thread is referring to, Barkley is #1 and Chubb is #7.
Chubb actually had the clearly superior season last year, due to Barkley dealing with injuries. His contract is cheaper. If we waited to draft him in the 2nd round, we could have also drafted Quenton Nelson in the 1st and arguably done a better job of fixing our run game.
Quenton Nelson/Nick Chubb vs. Barkley/Will Hernandez... as of right now it seems like the gap between Nelson and Hernandez is far greater than the one between Barkley and Chubb. But it's still early and I wouldn't be surprised if Hernandez stepped his game up with the ex-Dallas guys coaching him. Hernandez's development + Barkley distancing himself from Nick Chubb will be what decides if we made the right choice.
RE: RE: RE: Well if Nelson or Chubb were here and the results
You can feel real good about your 12-4 team or you can feel real good about your Best RB in the NFL on your 4-12 team.
What are you talking about, honest question? Who wouldn't be happy about 12-4 regardless of team makeup? I don't give a shit if my aunt is our starting RB on a 12-4 team, but what does that have to do with sucking with Barkley or Chubb or Darnold?
You made the "feel good" comment about having a top edge rusher on a bad team, not me. I would only ever feel good about 4-12 in a Peyton Manning scenario as QB is the only player with enough upside to "feel good" about a shit rookie year.
I think Saquon vs. Nick Chubb is probably going to be the key to wondering if Barkley was "worth it" at #2. Going by the list that the thread is referring to, Barkley is #1 and Chubb is #7.
Chubb actually had the clearly superior season last year, due to Barkley dealing with injuries. His contract is cheaper. If we waited to draft him in the 2nd round, we could have also drafted Quenton Nelson in the 1st and arguably done a better job of fixing our run game.
Quenton Nelson/Nick Chubb vs. Barkley/Will Hernandez... as of right now it seems like the gap between Nelson and Hernandez is far greater than the one between Barkley and Chubb. But it's still early and I wouldn't be surprised if Hernandez stepped his game up with the ex-Dallas guys coaching him. Hernandez's development + Barkley distancing himself from Nick Chubb will be what decides if we made the right choice.
And not only that...think about Nick Chubb running behind Nelson.
You can feel real good about your 12-4 team or you can feel real good about your Best RB in the NFL on your 4-12 team.
What are you talking about, honest question? Who wouldn't be happy about 12-4 regardless of team makeup? I don't give a shit if my aunt is our starting RB on a 12-4 team, but what does that have to do with sucking with Barkley or Chubb or Darnold?
You made the "feel good" comment about having a top edge rusher on a bad team, not me. I would only ever feel good about 4-12 in a Peyton Manning scenario as QB is the only player with enough upside to "feel good" about a shit rookie year.
No, you missed it. I would feel good about being able to find my starting RB that I was happy with much easier than I would a top flight Edge Rusher or All-Pro Guard.
That's where I find the more suspect draft pick of that pair of draft picks : Will Hernandez ... SB and a better OL there is a tough combo to beat in terms of talent and upside, including Nelson + Chubb.
GMan - posters point to better coaching on the horizon
Then what's the rationale behind elite WR's not being seemingly critical to a team's playoff success? You can do this same exercise for many positions not named QB.
A lot of the angst and positional value discussion on RB's arose because the Giants picked Barkley. The Cowboys and Jags weren't as scrutinized for drafting RB's high.
I am sure glad we had Plaxico in the Green Bay playoff game.
Then what's the rationale behind elite WR's not being seemingly critical to a team's playoff success? You can do this same exercise for many positions not named QB.
A lot of the angst and positional value discussion on RB's arose because the Giants picked Barkley. The Cowboys and Jags weren't as scrutinized for drafting RB's high.
I am sure glad we had Plaxico in the Green Bay playoff game.
Ummmm. Okay. So you were equally glad we had Jacobs and Bradshaw in the SB's??
The Giants will contend again when they have good coaching and a balanced, deep lineup.
The former is a pretty linear path, the latter can come from many angles and combinations.
If you can forget the nonsense of Barkley being uncommonly good, and accept he’s just damn good (like CMC and Elliot are as well) — it’s easier to contextualize he’s both a fantastic player and may or may not have been the right choice.
RB blocking is about desire. You have to want to do it. He said it was that simple.
As long as you know what player to block!
He's a threat to take it to the house any time he touches the ball. Similar to what Odell brought to the table. He can also catch a bomb over his shoulder like a WR downfield. He's a great player, not just a great RB. He's a special talent.
The obvious one is his pass protection — if Jones is going meaningfully cut down on his turnovers he needs to trust his last line of defense. Barkley was a mess in pass pro last year.
The Giants need consistent production on the ground, game to game, and this goes to the running backs and blocking. I look forward to how he is used by Garrett, who has no problem wracking up the carries for a back.
The Cowboys had the OL in place. A number of people did question whether they should have taken Jalen Ramsey instead. It wasn't like there was a QB or WR there that the Cowboys should have taken instead.
With Leonard Fournette there were many people who said this was the Jags being the Jags again and reaching. The Jags don't get a lot of coverage nationally so it mainly faded quickly. I would not say a draft strategy was good because the Jags did it.
With the selection of Barkley, you had a team that did not have the OL in place and lacked a QB. Would the Giants have been better off drafting Quentin Nelson at #2 and drafting Nick Chubb at #34 instead of Will Hernandez? Sam Bradford, by many, was the top QB in this draft. At that time he was my #2 guy (behind Baker Mayfield), but I did think he needed to be brought along like Manning or Mahomes where he was not looked at as the opening day starter.
I get saying RB isn't a great use of the #2 pick. But, if he was the best player in that draft, they did just fine. They picked a HoF talent in Barkley. That's not good enough, in light of the other players they could've drafted?
RB is the position with the largest potential delta between "talent" and production because:
1) It is very reliant on the offensive line
2) Largest durability and career longevity concerns
3) Easier to game-plan around stopping the running game than the pass (without the presence of a top flight OL)
4) Threat of the running game or shorter passes is negated when your team is behind
5) Sometimes running game is non viable because of the clock
The money he is spending on the FA market has not been a fruitful endeavor. I am am being nice with that. It's been an a disaster. The LW thing is just another in a pattern really dumb pickups.
My only issue about having your offense around a RB is that he is irreplaceable. One hammy or high ankle sprain and then what?. We know, injuries can happen to anyone, but with a guy with that skillset, you can't duplicate.
Barkley, like the other two is the type of player you can build an offense around, and that’s special.
The key as always is to get the stars to align on your roster. The numbers say a RB peaks early and depreciates more quickly. Doesn’t make Barkley a bad pick, just a variable to contend with — that shouldn’t hurt feelings in the discussion.
This is a good post.
Don't agree teams still in need of restructuring should be overpaying at egregious levels (Solder) but understand general theme that it generally happens.
The NY Giant problem still comes back to the draft and what collateral was used on what positions when. Running backs at overall #2 are a stretch for a team in this bad a shape.
I haven't seen anyone lay out a better use of the #2 pick yet. It sounds good on paper speaking in general about positions like QB and Edge being more important, but I don't see any practical examples that were clearly better options in the 2018 draft. Trading down for one of the QBs and a lesser tailback prospect doesn't add up to more than the best player in the draft, imv. You don't draft the "best QB" simply because you need one. You have to believe in that player and his ability to win championships. Rosen wasn't that guy. It's not looking super for Darnold so far.
At some point you have to put your chips down on the actual talent. It's how the bet teams have used the draft and built teams for decades.
Besides true Franchise QBs, no one player can put a franchise on their backs in today's NFL. The best LT, WR, and Edge/OLB of the past 10 years and they have nothing to show for it on a team level.
It takes more than one player to get you to the promise land. Just look at all the future HoF QB's still playing. Rodgers, Brees, Marino, Young, etc..1 SB..
I'm not, as a fan. satisfied because we have a possible HoF player. If it does not lead to WINS, what does it matter?
But with a team in need of deep restructuring all over the place, the debate that more longer term value could have been had from B. Chubb or Q. Nelson or trading out of that spot is warranted. This shouldn't at all be about forcing the QB in debating the options here.
Everybody likes to point to Barkley's stats in his rookie year but these Chubb and Nelson above also were clear cut standouts as well. And it wasn't very difficult to see that they were going to be either pre-draft (like Barkley).
I understand the macro argument about picking the RB #2 overall not being optimal positionally. But, if there's no franchise QB available to you at that slot then optimal tends to go out the window unless you can trade down. In that case, it's another wasted exercise unless we know what was on the table.
I only say that bcuz the ORG got bashed for not going up to get Brandon Scherff. Even though he was drafted as a LT and moved to guard, A damn good one at that.
I think, those who don't agree with the RB pick wanted a OL, regardless.
Just maybe this has more to do with the teams they play on? Where did this falicy come from your top pick in any draft will magically make you a playoff team? There are 22 players out there. The Giants had the #2 pick for a reason, because their 22 players sucked. Having 1 stud and 21 left improves them, but its a process. You need to improve numerous positions, and Barkley/Jones/Peppers are a great start.
By the way, why not say the same thing about Jones and Engram. We didn't get magically better after their picks either?
And Nelson being a Guard should not be downplayed at all. He is an elite offensive lineman, and has been since Day 1. And my guess is he will be blocking at this level well beyond Barkley running at his top level. Fans of the NY Giants should be very cognizant how bad the offense plays when anybody is poor on the OL...whether that is center, tackle or guard.
You seem to be confusing average RB's with star RB's. The star RB's are absolutely positively focal points of the offense. Gurley (pre injury), Elliott, CMC, Barkley, etc are each team's best offensive player and when they aren't on the field the backups generally don't replicate production/impact, and the team suffers. They are absolutely their offenses "engines".
And if your grand thought on all this is Barkley hasn't added value then its a conversations you should bow out of.
This sentence is the only part of your post that has merit..."They are NOT the engine of the offense."
Ezekiel Elliott IS the engine that makes the Cowboys offense go, despite all its overall talent on offense. I don't recall many here bashing the huge extension he signed. Give SB the same opportunity to grow.
i didn't label him elite, the NFL did when they named in first team All-Pro for his first two years in the league.
Not suggesting Guard is at the top of my value chain list, but its above running back for certain. So is Edge Rusher.
The engine to me is the QB or the OL as they are inserted to make the Offense work properly on every down, no matter the circumstance. They also don't come off the field at all, sans injury.
Very much aligned with above. My points are to only to suggest SB at #2 also should not be seen as slam dunk.
I don't like the idea of having a team built around any one superstar; however, if its a RB it has the biggest room for collapse as they tend to get hurt a lot and have shorter careers.
You have a top OL you can do anything with an "average" RB, IMHO.
I firmly believe had Barkley not been hurt last year we'd have been picking lower, at least maybe 2 more wins, cause the man can run & catch like no one else in the NFL despite our horrid (very bad..) OL and lack of TE blocking last year.
I don't view Nelson as a superior pick to Barkley. If Nelson were a left tackle, there would be more of a debate in my view. The QBs were non-starters, imv. Chubb while a very talented prospect was not a franchise pick, imv. What do the trade down options look like? I don't recall any reaching the public.
Well the Cowboys have been trying. They have a QB that wants to be among the top paid and just threw a truckload at Cooper. What will this next them in 2020 or 2021? We will see but to date they go as Elliott goes and that isn't for a lack of trying other things.
The Rams brought in 3 above average WR's (through the draft/FA/Trade) to compliment Gurley but their sub-par and overpaid QB just isn't good enough without him. They need Akers to replace him quickly.
Any Vikings fans excited to see how they play without Cook? I'm guessing no.
You never want 1 strategy or focal point on offense but that's largely what it is unless you have a top tier QB who can make things happen regardless of personnel. When you have a Goff, Cousins, etc - average at best guys they need to lean on the run game. And that's the majority of the NFL.
That said we don't need it to be dominant right now. We need it to be functional. That's something it hasn't been in many moons. That alone should allow superior offensive talent like Saquon to flourish imo.
I do however subscribe to the concept that a good solid OL as a base allows Offenses to be much more relevant over a longer period of time, while making the RB, WR and TE guys a bit more interchangeable/transitional vs. focal points.
And interestingly enough it allowed for a 3-headed running back tandem of Jacobs, Bradshaw and Ward to run like superstars.
Oh yeah, and they were drafted in the 4th, 7th and 7th rounds.
I think the crappy OL contributed a bit here.
Of course and it still does. It’s not one or the other but many people seem to think it is.
Nelson could very well have solidified a side of the line, only to see a mediocre back or RBBC put up pedestrian numbers for a team that still had often injured WR's and Engram.
I also guarantee that if Chubb were here and missed his sophomore season that there wouldn't be some glowing optimism about him. People would bitch that we wasted a high pick on a oft-injured guy.
Yeah but what good is "feeling good"? Isn't that what people who like Barkley get criticized for - liking the potential of our run game/offense?
4-12 is 4-12 regardless of feeling good and if we are going to play the money game on top of it then we can just talk about having to pay Chubb $20-$25m per year in another year and whether we should do that for a guy on a 4-12 team. Rinse, repeat.
How about lets get more good players in here? Positional value means nothing if we don't draft well or spend money wisely or get better coaching (hopefully the arrow is pointing up here).
The "get better coaching" thing that gets tossed around all the time kind of disregards the fact that we had the most dead money last year of any team. Puzzling to make coaching the biggest problem when you have the least money to spend on players.
Even more puzzling when you spend very high resource amounts on a position that many teams do not.
This idea that you can shoot yourself in the foot and then say how can you dance with all this blood on the floor?
That's essentially what the "get more good players" argument amounts to. You get "more good players" when you allocate resources efficiently from a high level. High level it isn't magic, it isn't actually overly complicated conceptually.
You amass draft picks and get your starting players at lower costs, you make bets on players upside and you win them. When you have a top player at a valuable position you pay them top dollar.
Anything other than this and you are making your job more difficult.
I think everybody would support having more good players in the door. It's a nice result but it also requires a thoughtful and strategic process of doing so (unless you want to go with luck) which is the conversation.
You can feel real good about your 12-4 team or you can feel real good about your Best RB in the NFL on your 4-12 team.
It doesn't disregard anything. It means just that - we have had terrible coaching and we need to make better players out of our non-star talent. We need better teachers/leaders, plain and simple.
Chubb actually had the clearly superior season last year, due to Barkley dealing with injuries. His contract is cheaper. If we waited to draft him in the 2nd round, we could have also drafted Quenton Nelson in the 1st and arguably done a better job of fixing our run game.
Quenton Nelson/Nick Chubb vs. Barkley/Will Hernandez... as of right now it seems like the gap between Nelson and Hernandez is far greater than the one between Barkley and Chubb. But it's still early and I wouldn't be surprised if Hernandez stepped his game up with the ex-Dallas guys coaching him. Hernandez's development + Barkley distancing himself from Nick Chubb will be what decides if we made the right choice.
What are you talking about, honest question? Who wouldn't be happy about 12-4 regardless of team makeup? I don't give a shit if my aunt is our starting RB on a 12-4 team, but what does that have to do with sucking with Barkley or Chubb or Darnold?
You made the "feel good" comment about having a top edge rusher on a bad team, not me. I would only ever feel good about 4-12 in a Peyton Manning scenario as QB is the only player with enough upside to "feel good" about a shit rookie year.
Chubb actually had the clearly superior season last year, due to Barkley dealing with injuries. His contract is cheaper. If we waited to draft him in the 2nd round, we could have also drafted Quenton Nelson in the 1st and arguably done a better job of fixing our run game.
Quenton Nelson/Nick Chubb vs. Barkley/Will Hernandez... as of right now it seems like the gap between Nelson and Hernandez is far greater than the one between Barkley and Chubb. But it's still early and I wouldn't be surprised if Hernandez stepped his game up with the ex-Dallas guys coaching him. Hernandez's development + Barkley distancing himself from Nick Chubb will be what decides if we made the right choice.
And not only that...think about Nick Chubb running behind Nelson.
No, you missed it. I would feel good about being able to find my starting RB that I was happy with much easier than I would a top flight Edge Rusher or All-Pro Guard.
I am sure glad we had Plaxico in the Green Bay playoff game.
Ummmm. Okay. So you were equally glad we had Jacobs and Bradshaw in the SB's??
The former is a pretty linear path, the latter can come from many angles and combinations.
If you can forget the nonsense of Barkley being uncommonly good, and accept he’s just damn good (like CMC and Elliot are as well) — it’s easier to contextualize he’s both a fantastic player and may or may not have been the right choice.
As long as you know what player to block!