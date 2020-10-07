for display only
CBS Sports: Tiki best Giant not in Canton.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/10/2020 6:10 pm
A good pick IMO, or at least the Giants I've seen.

He was probably another strong season or two away from making the HOF. Then again, I see guys like Bettis get inducted & peak Tiki & gt; peak Bettis. Obviously Bettis has the longevity argument, but TD got in the strength of 4 or 5 really dominant seasons.

Obviously I don't ever see Tiki getting in, but if he did, I don't think it would be egregious.
Even worse is how Terrell Davis  
bubba0825 : 7/10/2020 6:17 pm : link
Is in the hall, tiki was a better player
Charlie Connerly  
No Where Man : 7/10/2020 6:26 pm : link
is my pick....
Hate tiki for his mouth  
theold5j : 7/10/2020 6:29 pm : link
But he should be in
The problem is most of the time we weren't good enough  
robbieballs2003 : 7/10/2020 6:43 pm : link
so Tiki got overlooked a lot of the time. But, man, there were years where he was our whole offense and still produced. He was awesome and such a dual threat.
Phil Simms?  
Spider43 : 7/10/2020 6:45 pm : link
I'm fine already with Tiki's mouth. I like him. I'm not sure he's going to make it.
Tiki did it to himself.  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7/10/2020 6:50 pm : link
Problem was, at the time Tiki was more concerned with becoming a sportscaster and life after football than believing in the team. He had no idea they were going to rally around Eli and make it to the Super Bowl the following season.

Had Tiki bought in, had one more productive season with a Super Bowl win... He's in for sure.... But it didn't work out that way...
I think he has a good shot  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/10/2020 7:01 pm : link
to get in like Floyd Little did. One thing that hurts him imv is that the Giants won the Super Bowl the year after he retired. That aside his stats are worthy.
Floyd little was a heck of a back  
Payasdaddy : 7/10/2020 7:18 pm : link
didnt see many broncos games before orange crush in 1977
but he was top 5 back in early 70's
What's the objective test?  
Gene Filipski : 7/10/2020 7:21 pm : link
Pro Bowls? All-Pro?

#20 Jimmy Patton was named to 5 Pro Bowls and 5 All-Pro teams.

#75 Jim Katcavage was named to 3 Pro Bowls and 3 All-Pro teams.

Both should be in the NFL Hall of Fame, IMO.
RE: Tiki did it to himself.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/10/2020 7:21 pm : link
In comment 14931497 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
Problem was, at the time Tiki was more concerned with becoming a sportscaster and life after football than believing in the team. He had no idea they were going to rally around Eli and make it to the Super Bowl the following season.

Had Tiki bought in, had one more productive season with a Super Bowl win... He's in for sure.... But it didn't work out that way...


I think that is jumping to conclusions. How do you know he didn't but in to the team? I have no issue with a player deciding their time is up even if they are on top. Plenty of players have done that. He was taking a beating with all of his touches. We may not agree with his decision but when he stepped on the field he gave it his all.
Jimmy Patton  
truebluelarry : 7/10/2020 7:54 pm : link
far and away is the most deserving Giant not in Canton. There are others, and Tiki is debatable, but Patton tops the list.
There are plenty of Giants players  
section125 : 7/10/2020 7:55 pm : link
that could be in the HoF. Tiki is one. I think Simms could in too. At the time he retired, I think he was top 10 in almost all major categories. I think Simms in the best Giant not in the hall.
Tiki needed two more years near his production just before he retired and he would have been a shoe-in.
Conerly  
Elisha10 : 7/10/2020 8:17 pm : link
Patton
Simms
Katcavage
Rote
Shofner
Then Tiki
Bavaro  
arniefez : 7/10/2020 8:30 pm : link
Before Tiki too.
Ottis Anderson, RB  
JohnB : 7/10/2020 8:41 pm : link
I know he spent more time with the Cards (and is listed as such) but he deserves to be in there. He was a beast.

The best retired Giant not in the HOF? Eli :)
RE: Even worse is how Terrell Davis  
bigblue12 : 7/10/2020 8:44 pm : link
In comment 14931483 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
Is in the hall, tiki was a better player


Tiki was not better than Terrell Davis. TD had an amazingly short career, but had 2,000 yards, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP
RE: Conerly  
Ivan15 : 7/10/2020 8:47 pm : link
In comment 14931562 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
Patton
Simms
Katcavage
Rote
Shofner
Then Tiki


Patton, yes. Simms, was he a very good QB or HOF? Shofner probably yes. Rote never became the player he had the skills to be because of injuries. Katcavage wasn’t really a dominant player, just very good. Tiki, about the same level as Simms and both could have gotten in with 1 or 2 more good years.
Tiki’s 2000-2002 run is overlooked  
djm : 7/10/2020 9:11 pm : link
Everyone focuses on his insane 2004-2006 run but the guy was the best offensive player on an nfc title winning team. Then he was even better in 02. Tiki was a terrific rb for seven years with 3-4 all pro caliber seasons in that span. If he played in Denver and replaced Davis, with shanny and elway i highly doubt the broncos miss a beat.
No Love For Carl Banks?  
Trainmaster : 7/10/2020 9:23 pm : link
Banks
Bavaro
Tiki
my feeling  
mpinmaine : 7/10/2020 9:28 pm : link
tiki can go fuck himself
yeah still.
it's almost comical he will not be considered for the hall before ELI will.. My opinion
I can't speak to Connerly or other guys from that era,  
Mad Mike : 7/10/2020 9:52 pm : link
but I think Tiki's pretty clearly ahead of other recent guys. I don't think he belongs in given the length of his career, Terrell Davis notwithstanding, but I think he's a more deserving candidate than Simms or Banks.
i posted this back in 2011  
PaulBlakeTSU : 7/10/2020 10:19 pm : link
and repost it from time to time. This isn't updated (so guys like Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore have climbed the charts, but the basic tenets still stand).
---------------------------------------------

Tiki Barber is a Hall of Famer. If he had 1-3 years of less-than-average, declining production, he would have all the numbers in the world to get in. Football is a violent sport that had serious long-term health effects on its players. Just Google "Earl Campbell health" for a collection of articles describing how he needs a walker or wheelchair, and shuffles about due to the hits he took as a running back. I can never begrudge a player (especially a running back who only receives hits) from wanting to walk away from the game when health is a potential factor. Granted, there were other factors in Tiki's retirement (his plan to have a great broadcasting career), but the physical toll was one of the factors involved.

So I can't look at someone who had a very solid career, walked away at his peak, and think "he's a few declining years of stat accumulation away from being a Hall of Famer."

Much of this is taken from the other thread, but here are Tiki's accomplishments, and some realistic projections/extrapolations


- Tiki is the 3rd back in NFL history to have 10,000 rushing yards nad 5,000 receiving yards (Marshall Faulk and Marcus Allen).

-Tiki became the third RB in history to have three 200-yard rushing games in a single season (OJ, Earl Campbell)

- Tiki led his team in rushing for 80 straight games, an NFL record.

Tiki is 22nd all-time in rushing yards with 4.7 yards per carry. The only running backs with more rushing yards and a better yard/carry rate are Jim Brown (5.2) and Barry Sanders (5.0). OJ Simpson is tied at 4.7.
---------------
Projection time

Tiki is currently 22nd all-time in rushing yards with 10,449 yards.

3,653 more rushing yards would put him ahead of Curtis Martin and 4th all-time behind Smith, Payton, and Sanders. Barber rushed for 3522 in his two previous seasons combined. Even if he declined, if he suited up for three more seasons, he would still gain plenty of yards. Tiki's 2006 rushing yards total was 89% of his 2007 rushing yards total. Let's assume he "declines" at a similar rate every year (2006 was better than 2004, so it's not necessarily a decline, but let's try it anyway).

If he declined at that same rate, here are his rushing numbers


2006 Rushing yards: 1662
2007* Rushing yards: 1485
2008* Rushing yards: 1327
2009* Rushing yards: 1185

That total adds to 3,997 more yards to his career which would have put him in fourth place all-time rushing. Even if the drop-off is more significant (and it very well might be), it shows that compiling numbers in declining years would elevate him to near the very top of the class in all-time rushing yards. 3214 puts him 5th ahead of Bettis who played until the wheels fell off the bus and he wore down the rims. Granted, his elite yards/carry average would drop, but his overall numbers would be staggering.

And that is just extrapolating rushing yards. Tiki's biggest asset was that he was also a threat to catch out of the backfield and he amassed a fantastic yards from scrimmage total.

Tiki is currently 12th all-time in yards from scrimmage with 15,632 yards and he walked away after three insane seasons and while in his prime. In final three seasons, going backwards, here are his yards from scrimmage: 2127, 2390, 2096.

Marshall Faulk is fourth all-time in yards from scrimmage with 3522 more than Tiki Barber. Is it that crazy to think that a healthy Tiki, even in decline could average 1761 yards from scrimmage over two more seasons? Even if he played in a very declining fashion for three yards, is it crazy to think that he could get

2007* 1600 yards 100 yds/game
2008* 1200 yards 75 yds/game
2009* 800 yards 50 yds/game

That almost seems too easy for Tiki Barber.
If he did that, he would be behind only Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, and Walter Payton in all-time yards from scrimmage. That is some absolutely elite territory. And Tiki would only have to stay healthy. He wouldn't even need more "prime" years.

Obviously, it's a what-if game, but like I said, I won't fault a player from wanting to walk away on top.
Tiki over Banks  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/10/2020 10:48 pm : link
Not in any sane universe
RE: Tiki did it to himself.  
eric2425ny : 7/10/2020 11:02 pm : link
In comment 14931497 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
Problem was, at the time Tiki was more concerned with becoming a sportscaster and life after football than believing in the team. He had no idea they were going to rally around Eli and make it to the Super Bowl the following season.

Had Tiki bought in, had one more productive season with a Super Bowl win... He's in for sure.... But it didn't work out that way...


I agree with this for the most part. It’s not that Tiki didn’t win a Super Bowl, it’s that he crapped all over the team after he left and then they won the Super Bowl the next season. It was a bad look for sure. And then his other exploits such as cheating on his pregnant wife looked even worse. These attributes are considered when they choose who will be in the Hall of Fame, fair or not.
HOF  
Dragon : 7/11/2020 2:15 am : link
Is a like contest today most of us think Eli will get in but in his entire career he was never a top five QB, but for a short period Tiki was one of the top five backs in football. That super bowl year really hurts his numbers because he was in his prime at that time but retired. An award that is always given to Eli is two SB MVP but for sure one belongs to our defense.
I always said if  
TommyWiseau : 7/11/2020 6:44 am : link
Thurman Thomas was in the HOF then Tiki should be. Thomas played 13 seasons to Tiki's 10 and only had 1,500 more rushing yards. Tiki had Thomas beat by about 700 more rec yards. Tiki had quite possibly the best 3 year stretch any RB has ever seen from 2004 to 2006. He amassed over 5000 rushing yards and over 1500 rec yards. Tiki's TD numbers are lower then Thomas but if he didnt have Jacobs behind him taking yhe goal line carries in 05 and 06 their numbers would be similar. His hard work turned him into one of the most dynamic runningbacks in football. People also forget he really stepped up his game in the blocking department when he bulked up. He made some really key blocks in the last 5 years of his career
tiki  
giantfan2000 : 7/11/2020 9:06 am : link

the hall of fame is about entire career
the way that he walked away always struck people the wrong way - he was still a great RB
and then the year he retired Giatns won super bowl
if tiki plays two more years he is probably in the hall

He was definitely at a Hall of Fame level  
mittenedman : 7/11/2020 9:14 am : link
when he retired. I loved watching him run - he'd mastered the game.
Agree with Patton and Conerly  
Big Blue '56 : 7/11/2020 9:19 am : link
before Tiki
Tiki  
PaulN : 7/11/2020 12:17 pm : link
Is deserving, he was a great pass reciever also, I am not entering into debating who is more deserving, I like Kat, Patton, Connerly, Banks, Bavaro, and Tiki. Turn on a Giant game from 84-90, tell me how many games Banks stands out, in my humble opinion Banks gets cheated more then any Giant player.
I forgot  
PaulN : 7/11/2020 12:31 pm : link
About Shofner and Rote.
Forgot to mention:  
Gene Filipski : 7/11/2020 12:36 pm : link
#85 Del Shofner 5 Pro Bowls, 5 All-Pro teams and 1960s All-Decade Team.

After all these years, still mystifies me that he's not in HOF especially when you add in fact that he was on All-Decade Team.

Plus, it was reported at the time but no official verification, that he ran 100 yards in 9.7. But it is a fact that he was a sprinter on the Baylor track team.

Tremendous deep threat!
With Tiki  
GManinDC : 7/11/2020 1:02 pm : link
It's always personal. Still amazed how many grown men are still mad at Tiki over something about 13 years ago!

What's even more amazing, most people agreed with Tiki when he was bad talking Strahan. The $trahan stuff was hilarious. Now years later, he is a pariah and Strahan is looked up more favorably..
Tiki is definitely borderline imo  
Grey Pilgrim : 7/11/2020 1:07 pm : link
But he was a tremendous GIANT. Best Giant rb I"ve ever seen...
RE: Tiki over Banks  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/11/2020 3:31 pm : link
In comment 14931630 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Not in any sane universe


Leonard Marshall was a better player and had direct impact in the winning of SuperBowls.

Same w Bavaro.

Tiki is over looked but those two were as good as anyone in the NFL at their position. Maybe Bavaros career was too short but he was as good a two TE as anyone in the NFL during his time of not the best
RE: No Love For Carl Banks?  
djm : 7/11/2020 3:46 pm : link
In comment 14931597 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Banks
Bavaro
Tiki


Yea I was gonna say this first and foremost but I always beat this drum. I’d throw in additional players like Leonard Marshall and Bart Oates who also don’t get enough national recognition. These were great players who brought in a lot of individual hardware in addition to the historically good team success, barber being the exception there of course. But it’s not like barber played for crappy teams, he made the playoffs 5 out of 10 seasons. That’s above average.
Especially Bart Oates  
djm : 7/11/2020 3:56 pm : link
I’d go as far as say that Oates does make it one day. Probably not too soon but eventually voters will see his name and decide to look a little more closely at the numbers:

172 (165 started) games longevity, big check
11 years 7 missed starts
5 time prob bowler - sustained excellence among his peers, check
15 playoff games, winner, big check
3 time super bowl champion, winner, big check

Played for two storied franchises. Won with both storied franchises. Great leader on and off the field.

Wtf am I missing. His guy screams HOF career. He’s a center. Let me guess center isn’t good enough for the voters and that NYG thing. Probably bit of both...

RE: Conerly  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 7/11/2020 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14931562 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
Patton
Simms
Katcavage
Rote
Shofner
Then Tiki


Good list but I would add Banks, Bavaro, and Wietecha (no one has mentioned him) and leave off Tiki. I'm also iffy with Simms, maybe the Hall of Very Good, but not quite Hall of Fame. Now if he had won XXV instead of Hostetler, I think he would definitely be in.
Tiki  
Spike13 : 7/11/2020 9:21 pm : link
Had field vision that was uncanny. I would jump over ten Terrel’s to have one Tiki.
Unfortunately, Bavaro may have been the best two way TE, I ever saw play. However, Gil Bird assured he will never be in the HOF.
Tiki, was the best at all purpose yards for two consecutive years, without doing my homework.
Only RB, I’ve seen with better field vision than TB, was Ladavian (sp.) Bell.
Simms  
Spike13 : 7/11/2020 9:24 pm : link
Is not a HOF’er
Phil Simms stats vs. the 23 QBs in the Pro Football HOF  
David B. : 7/11/2020 10:26 pm : link
Phil Simms stats vs. the 23 QBs in the Pro Football HOF

So, Phil Simms isn't worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame you say? Well, guess again. He's more than worthy of a bust in Canton, Ohio. Just look at how his career regular season numbers stack up against some of the immortals who are already enshrined.

Completions: 2,576

More than 13 of the 23 HOF QBs: Blanda, Dawson, Namath, Tittle, Van Brocklin, Jurgensen, Bradshaw, Graham, Griese, Layne, Waterfield, Staubach and Starr.

Yards: 33,462

More than 15 of the 23 HOF QBs: Blanda, Dawson, Namath, Tittle, Van Brocklin, Jurgensen, Aikman, Bradshaw, Graham, Griese, Layne, Young, Waterfield, Staubach and Starr.

Touchdowns: 199

More than 9 of the 23 HOF QBs: Namath, Van Brocklin, Aikman, Graham, Griese, Layne, Waterfield, Staubach and Starr.

Interceptions: 157

Less than 16 of the 23 HOF QBs: Blanda, Dawson, Fouts, Unitas, Namath, Moon, Tarkenton, Tittle, Kelly, Van Brocklin, Marino, Jurgensen, Bradshaw, Griese, Elway and Layne.

Rating: 78.5

Higher than 9 of the 23 HOF QBs: Blanda, Unitas, Namath, Tittle, Van Brocklin, Bradshaw, Griese, Layne and Waterfield.

And notice how I didn't even mention the fact that he also played the best statistical game ever by a QB in the Super Bowl?

And in addition to 86, he won 10 games of the 1990 season.

It's time for this screw job to end. Put Phil Simms in the Hall!
Tiki Barber had more yards from scrimmage his final 7 seasons  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7/11/2020 11:07 pm : link
than any player had over a 7 years period in NFL history. (Tomlinson surpassed him with his YFS over his first 7 seasons. Tomlinson had 400 more touches in those 7 years, but just 500 more yards.)

Tiki should be in the Hall of Fame. Enough of the "he should've played another year" or needed to win a ring nonsense.
Tiki in the HOF?  
Gene Filipski : 7/12/2020 3:31 pm : link
Let's look at facts:

Tiki Barber: 3 Pro Bowls and 1 All-Pro Team. 13,441 total yards. 55 rushing TDs and 12 receiving TDs for a total of 67.



Ahman Green: 4 Pro Bowls and 2003 NFC Offensive Player of the Year. Broke Jim Taylor's all-time Packers rushing record. 73 total TDs.

Not in the HOF.

Priest Holmes: 3 All-Pro Teams. 85 total TDs. 2,100 total yards from scrimmage in each of three different seasons.

Not in the HOF.

Jamal Lewis: 2001 Offensive Player of the Year and on the 2000s All-Decade Team. 12,486 total yards.

Not in the HOF.

Shaun Alexander: 2005 MFL MVP. 112 total TDs.

Not in the HOF.

The point of all of the above is to simply point out that there a lot of terrific running backs when Tiki played and are not in the HOF.

As I was growing up, I heard over and over again that in order to be in HOF you had to be the dominant player at your position at the time you played. There were two dominant running backs at the time Tiki played and they are in the HOF:

Edgerrin James: more total yards and TDs than Tiki.

LaDainian Tomlinson: nothing needs to be said.

So, IMO Tiki was a very good running back but not any better than Ahman Green, Priest Holmes, Jamal Lewis or Shaun Alexander and none of them are in the HOF.

Who IMO, since you asked, was the best running back I ever saw?

Ron Johnson, the first 1,000 running back in Giants history and he did it twice. Both times were the only times the Giants made the playoffs. IMO Ron Johnson carried the entire offense on his back.

Who was on Offense with Ron Johnson? Fran Tarkenton was QB and HOFer but WRs were Don Hermann and Clifton Mc Neil who between them caught 6 TDs in 1970; Bob Tucker at TE caught 5 TDs; the OL was Willie Young-Charlie Harper-Greg Larson-Doug Van Horn-Rich Buzin and Larson and Van Horn were pretty good but the rest of the line was average to below average (Buzin). Ron Johnson nevertheless gained 1.000 yards rushing in 1970 with those offensive players.

But who was the best back in my lifetime in Giants history? I only saw him play one year and that was 1964 because I was too young to remember football before then but IMO Frank Gifford was the best back in Giants history. He made the Pro Bowl at three different positions: running back, flanker and defensive back. Is there another player who's done that?

8 Pro Bowls, 6 All-Pro Teams, 1956 NFL MVP and 1950s All Decade Team. His 77 TDs are still a Giants record and he threw 14 TD passes, still the most TD passes by a non-QB in NFL history.

That's honestly how I see it. Just an opinion like everyone else's.
Tiki was not better than Terrell Davis  
Eric on Li : 7/12/2020 3:36 pm : link
he probably has a legitimate claim to being in the HOF, and he may be there if he hadn't ruined his reputation saying dumb shit, but he was not better than Terrell Davis. And his career was not cut short by injuries it was cut short by ego.
RE: Tiki over Banks  
Moondawg : 7/12/2020 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14931630 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Not in any sane universe


No. Banks was as good at what he does in his peak as Tiki was in his peak. Banks just had a shorter span.
RE: Even worse is how Terrell Davis  
santacruzom : 7/12/2020 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14931483 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
Is in the hall, tiki was a better player


I don't see this as controversial. Davis was in the top 3 overall RB conversation when healthy, at a time during which Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders played. He was a touchdown machine and had monster postseason success as well.
RE: I always said if  
santacruzom : 7/12/2020 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14931696 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Thurman Thomas was in the HOF then Tiki should be. Thomas played 13 seasons to Tiki's 10 and only had 1,500 more rushing yards. Tiki had Thomas beat by about 700 more rec yards. Tiki had quite possibly the best 3 year stretch any RB has ever seen from 2004 to 2006. He amassed over 5000 rushing yards and over 1500 rec yards. Tiki's TD numbers are lower then Thomas but if he didnt have Jacobs behind him taking yhe goal line carries in 05 and 06 their numbers would be similar. His hard work turned him into one of the most dynamic runningbacks in football. People also forget he really stepped up his game in the blocking department when he bulked up. He made some really key blocks in the last 5 years of his career


I think Thomas is a better point of comparison than a guy like Terrell Davis. If Thomas is in, Barber deserves to be in as well. The contributing factor, of course, is that the early 90's Bills team simply earned more "fame" than the Giants teams that Barber was on.
RE: Tiki in the HOF?  
djm : 7/12/2020 5:33 pm : link
In comment 14932196 Gene Filipski said:
Quote:
Let's look at facts:

Tiki Barber: 3 Pro Bowls and 1 All-Pro Team. 13,441 total yards. 55 rushing TDs and 12 receiving TDs for a total of 67.



Ahman Green: 4 Pro Bowls and 2003 NFC Offensive Player of the Year. Broke Jim Taylor's all-time Packers rushing record. 73 total TDs.

Not in the HOF.

Priest Holmes: 3 All-Pro Teams. 85 total TDs. 2,100 total yards from scrimmage in each of three different seasons.

Not in the HOF.

Jamal Lewis: 2001 Offensive Player of the Year and on the 2000s All-Decade Team. 12,486 total yards.

Not in the HOF.

Shaun Alexander: 2005 MFL MVP. 112 total TDs.

Not in the HOF.

The point of all of the above is to simply point out that there a lot of terrific running backs when Tiki played and are not in the HOF.

As I was growing up, I heard over and over again that in order to be in HOF you had to be the dominant player at your position at the time you played. There were two dominant running backs at the time Tiki played and they are in the HOF:

Edgerrin James: more total yards and TDs than Tiki.

LaDainian Tomlinson: nothing needs to be said.

So, IMO Tiki was a very good running back but not any better than Ahman Green, Priest Holmes, Jamal Lewis or Shaun Alexander and none of them are in the HOF.

Who IMO, since you asked, was the best running back I ever saw?

Ron Johnson, the first 1,000 running back in Giants history and he did it twice. Both times were the only times the Giants made the playoffs. IMO Ron Johnson carried the entire offense on his back.

Who was on Offense with Ron Johnson? Fran Tarkenton was QB and HOFer but WRs were Don Hermann and Clifton Mc Neil who between them caught 6 TDs in 1970; Bob Tucker at TE caught 5 TDs; the OL was Willie Young-Charlie Harper-Greg Larson-Doug Van Horn-Rich Buzin and Larson and Van Horn were pretty good but the rest of the line was average to below average (Buzin). Ron Johnson nevertheless gained 1.000 yards rushing in 1970 with those offensive players.

But who was the best back in my lifetime in Giants history? I only saw him play one year and that was 1964 because I was too young to remember football before then but IMO Frank Gifford was the best back in Giants history. He made the Pro Bowl at three different positions: running back, flanker and defensive back. Is there another player who's done that?

8 Pro Bowls, 6 All-Pro Teams, 1956 NFL MVP and 1950s All Decade Team. His 77 TDs are still a Giants record and he threw 14 TD passes, still the most TD passes by a non-QB in NFL history.



That's honestly how I see it. Just an opinion like everyone else's.


Good stuff. I defended tiki’s career but honestly I don’t think he’s a HOF player. I do think he stacks up with other HOFers like bettis but I’d keep bettis out too if I had my way.

I think banks and Marshall and Oates are criminally underrated players. I have a hard time knowing that those great 80s NYG defenses only sent 2 guys to canton and Harry wasn’t even on the second title winning team. That just doesn’t work for me.
RE: Tiki in the HOF?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7/12/2020 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14932196 Gene Filipski said:
Quote:

As I was growing up, I heard over and over again that in order to be in HOF you had to be the dominant player at your position at the time you played. There were two dominant running backs at the time Tiki played and they are in the HOF:

Edgerrin James: more total yards and TDs than Tiki.

LaDainian Tomlinson: nothing needs to be said.

So, IMO Tiki was a very good running back but not any better than Ahman Green, Priest Holmes, Jamal Lewis or Shaun Alexander and none of them are in the HOF.



Huh?

Edge James has less career yards from scrimmage than Tiki Barber, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. That's something considering that James had 658(!!!) more touches in his career than Barber.

Barber wasn't better than Ahman Green despite finishing with 3500+ more yards from scrimmage in his career?

Barber finished his career with 3100+ more yards from scrimmage than Jamal Lewis.

Alexander and Priest Holmes didn't even run for 10,000 yards in their careers.

Tiki finished his career with more yards per carry and more yards per touch in his career than any of the players you mentioned. The only guys who averaged more YPC among the 10,000+ yard group are Jim Brown and Barry Sanders. The only other players with 10K rushing and 5K receiving are Marcus Allen and Marshall Faulk. The only guy with more 200+ yard rushing games is OJ Simpson. Barber is 15th all-time in yards from scrimmage. 11 of the players ahead of him are Hall of Famers and 2 of the 3 who aren't are Larry Fitzgerald and Adrian Peterson.

Tiki had hall of fame talent..  
EricJ : 7/13/2020 9:00 am : link
and was on his way. HE decided to walk away from the game in his prime abandoning his chances to get into the HOF. Now fans are arguing why he should get in.

If there was overwhelming support from NFL fans (who are NOT Giants fans) to put Tiki into the hall... then okay I could see it.
RE: Even worse is how Terrell Davis  
EricJ : 7/13/2020 9:44 am : link
In comment 14931483 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
Is in the hall, tiki was a better player


Superbowl MVP. Not sure how you can argue that Eli should get in for that reason and not TD
Shockeyisthebest8056  
Gene Filipski : 7/13/2020 10:12 am : link
Edgerrin James, according to Wikipedia, had 12,246 rushing yards and 3,364 receiving yards for a total of 15,610 yards from scrimmage.

As to the other backs they had more Pro Bowls and/or TDs than Tiki.

RE: RE: Even worse is how Terrell Davis  
djm : 7/14/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 14932398 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14931483 bubba0825 said:


Quote:


Is in the hall, tiki was a better player



Superbowl MVP. Not sure how you can argue that Eli should get in for that reason and not TD


Eli was the very embodiment of exhibiting incredible longevity. He was Terrel Davis but he played for 17 years. Apples and Oranges. The Davis convo around here should start and end with Mark Bavaro. To me there is NO difference between the two players. Both were the best offensive players on a 2 time super bowl winning team. Both got hurt. Actually Bavaro played even longer.
RE: RE: RE: Even worse is how Terrell Davis  
Mad Mike : 7/14/2020 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14932968 djm said:
Quote:
The Davis convo around here should start and end with Mark Bavaro. To me there is NO difference between the two players. Both were the best offensive players on a 2 time super bowl winning team. Both got hurt. Actually Bavaro played even longer.

In what way was Bavaro the best offensive player on the Giants' 2nd SB team? One could make a case for their relative impacts on their respective 1st SB teams, but it's pretty silly to suggest their contributions were similar, or close to similar, on their 2nd. If that's the case for no difference, it in fact establishes a very big difference.
