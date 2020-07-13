Ian Rapoport update on DE Leonard Williams Anakim : 7/13/2020 12:26 pm

Ian Rapoport

@RapSheet

The #Giants & standout DE Leonard Williams are on the same page as Wednesday’s deadline for franchise players to get deals looms: The plan is to play out the 1-year tag, sources say. The hope is Williams excels in the new system and becomes a big part of the team’s future.