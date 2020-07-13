Ian Rapoport update on DE Leonard Williams

Ian Rapoport
The #Giants & standout DE Leonard Williams are on the same page as Wednesday’s deadline for franchise players to get deals looms: The plan is to play out the 1-year tag, sources say. The hope is Williams excels in the new system and becomes a big part of the team’s future.
We would have had the 3d round pick this year, 5th round next year and not franchised Williams for $16M. Because DG indicated that he was interested in Matt Hennessy at Center, I'm assuming DG would have drafted Hennessy because he would have been available as the 3d round pick. I'm also assuming that Hennessy would have cost $1.5M this year, consisting of $1M salary and $500K bonus, which I think is about right for a 3d round pick. So, net of Hennessy's contract, Williams is costing us about $14.5M this year.
Of course, in that scenario, I assume that we would not have Williams for the coming year because we would have no right to franchise and we would not sign him to a long-term contract because that's what Williams is looking for now and DG is not giving it to him.
So, DG would have to look for another defensive lineman. Who would have been available in free agency?
Arik Armstead? But he signed a 5 year contract and I don't think that DG is interested in a contract of that length and guaranteed money. D J Reader? Maybe if DG liked him because only $30M is guaranteed over the next two years. I could go on but I'm guessing that DG looked over potential free agents and liked Williams the best.
But why not wait and sign Williams in free agency? I'm guessing that DG, as he says, wanted to look at Williams, see how he plays, how he fits in, look at other FA contracts and then decide what he wants to do, after getting Judge's input.
So, if Williams plays well and Judge likes him, no reason why the Giants would not be the successful bidder for Williams services in 2021. If the Giants don't sign Williams next year, they get a comp pick, presumably in the 3d round.
When the dust settles, the Giants have Williams this year for net $14.5M and no Matt Hennessy. If Williams plays well, no reason the Giants cannot sign him to a long-term contract in 2021; if Williams signs elsewhere in 2021, the Giants presumably get a comp pick, hopefully in the 3d round.
Would Hennessy have started this year? I am influenced by Sean O'Hara who said the Giants are unlikely to start a rookie Center with a second year QB.
The opportunity cost to the Giants: $14.5 M this year to sign someone else for that amount and, for the sake of argument, Matt Hennessy and a 5th round pick in 2021.
The benefits to the Giants: Williams playing for this year for $14.5M and, presumably, a comp pick in the 2021 draft if we don't re-sign him and the ability to see how he fits in with the coaches and in the locker room- an intangible benefit which can't be quantified.
Smart move or dumb move by DG? Who knows at this time? Williams could play lights out and then sign multiyear contract with the Giants in 2021 or he signs elsewhere in 2021, the Giants get a comp pick in 2021 and sign a different defensive lineman to replace Williams.
Honestly, I cannot get excited either way about the Williams trade at this time. Again, just my opinion, like everyone else's.
How about we do t trade for LW. Use third round pick on Hennessy or whomever. Let LW test free agency. Giants offer him $14.5m per year which is his highest and best in marketplace. He realizes he isn’t worth 18m and takes the Giants offer.
And now we have LW and another future starter for same price we are paying now.
The argument should be, do we want Leonard Williams or not? Because if we do, arguing over 3-4M dollars should not be an issue. Let his agent do that and let the Giants figure out the rest.
For me, it’s the guaranteed money, and the player. It’s how you structure the contract, not the annual dollars.
Everyone was up in arms about the Tate deal until we realized it was basically a 2 year contract.
Ryan, just because you don't see the difference doesn't mean it doesn't exist. More money per year, more guaranteed money, more likely that players is cut down the road clogging up your cap. Did you notice what the Giants did this year? It was so nice knowing we aren't stuck with these long term deals if they don't work out. And it also lowers their numbers in the future making it more likely they stick. Signing a guy for 16 mil per year means his cap number means there will be years with him over 20 mil per. Just because there are ways to push the can down the road so to speak doesn't mean that's what should be done. Part of the reason we have sucked for damn near a decade is how we have handled the cap. We were still paying for Reese's spending spree years later. Not smart. So, yes, there is a big difference between 13 mil per year and 16 mil per year.
Yes. And if he plays great the response will be "but they didn't need to give up a 3rd round pick they could have signed him as a FA". Many have lost perspective on this deal.
Chris Jones just signed for 21m AAV and 60m guaranteed. Basically about double what Reader and Hargrave got as more true NT with 0 pass rush. LW is somewhere in between that, and guess where his AAV is now for this year? Almost exactly in between those 2 tiers.
Gene I wasn't suggesting signing a one year deal, just a structure that estimates to $14.5M per year.
I don't know if that would be the highest and best offer he would get in free agency, or if DG would go higher if he did get a better offer. But that is how you work thru his market value if you cannot come to an agreement, using Free Agency.
Having to deal with the $18M-$20M that he and his agent came up with is a waste of time because he doesn't know if he has an offer at that price...or even $16M for that matter.
Who is freaking out about Williams? You are the one that has made things up when trying to converse with me. If I am getting annoyed at anything it is that your response are not portraying what I am saying. I have not killed Gettleman. I am not calling for his head. It is fairly simple. He fucked up. It happens. Even if we sign him to a long term deal you don't spend a high 3rd round pick and a future 4th/5th on a guy you hope to retain. The Jets were laughing at us as the best they would have done is got a late 3rd in 2020 as compensation. We blew that out of the water with what we have paid so far. You pay that price to get a long term deal done. Even with that "fuck up", I still do hope we resign him at a reasonable deal. 16 per year isn't reasonable. That is full price. I don't want him at that price. I've seen this show before way too many times. I have also complimented Williams numerous times too so I am not freaking out over this. I just completely disagree with the process that was taken to come to this. Don't see why that is hard to understand. You can 100% judge this trade as of now because what Gettleman told us has not materialized. Now if he signs a long term deal for a fair amount next year then great. But that is looking less and less likely now. I also believe that we had a hard on for him and most likely could have gotten him in FA. But that is something we'll never know.
The argument should be, do we want Leonard Williams or not? Because if we do, arguing over 3-4M dollars should not be an issue. Let his agent do that and let the Giants figure out the rest.
For me, it’s the guaranteed money, and the player. It’s how you structure the contract, not the annual dollars.
You say all this, and yet there is no deal with Leonard Williams. And it is reported he will play under the tag for 2020. So it does seem like the money differential is an issue to the Giants and LW otherwise there would be a deal.
Does that make sense?
your post is the exact reason why we should wait and see what happens before freaking out about Williams. If he signs a team friendly deal, are people still going to be bitching about this constantly?
Yes. And if he plays great the response will be "but they didn't need to give up a 3rd round pick they could have signed him as a FA". Many have lost perspective on this deal.
Eric - He could have been signed as a free agent. What's the perspective that folks are missing?
but I will never defend the media and their penchant for fanning the flames. They have next to no credibility with me. Some of the media members are invaluable, but as a whole, they pander to the low hanging fruit variety. Reading the same take on this over and over again speaks to that.
I'm sorry, but when you make some moves that can at best be called "curious"....while winning 9 games in two years...the media is going to call you out. DG has not done enough to earn the benefit of the doubt.
Ok. Thats kind of another story but whatever works. To me this has little to do with 9 wins in two years and I don’t think the giants were going to win much more than that with any other GM but I guess that’s a debate for another time.
The sports media has been wrong a lot more than they have been right. I don’t think that’s up for debate. This trade and the hot takes are overstated. Just my view.
I wanted that pick (3rd) back when the LB from Wisconsin was still on the board. But who knows how that kid turns out.
I left out some of the draft gains were through the compensatory methods but same point.
I also don't think the Williams trade was a win now type move as much as the Giants just wanted to get a younger vet DLineman in here that they could hopefully sign long term. I guess you could call it a win now, but I don't think DG was sitting there deluding himself into believing that Williams was going to help lead a 2-6 team to a 7-1 finish, although to be fair, stranger things have happened.
Giants have a good player in the net that they hope to re-sign. Maybe they could have signed him as a FA outright, maybe not. None of here know for sure. DG obviously had a conviction on the player and a reason to trade for him.
key phrase is "hope to re-sign". Given his cap hit and the cost in draft picks, that's just not good enough for me for a player of his caliber.
That’s fair. I get why people would prefer to redo things if Williams does indeed walk as a FA next season.
We’re still talking about 2 mid round picks. And we did employ the player for 24 games.
Yes. And if he plays great the response will be "but they didn't need to give up a 3rd round pick they could have signed him as a FA". Many have lost perspective on this deal.
Eric - He could have been signed as a free agent. What's the perspective that folks are missing?
The Jets were likely trading him to someone else, that team may have tagged him or resigned him, and even if not and he hit the FA market, he could have chosen to go elsewhere?
Eric - He could have been signed as a free agent. What's the perspective that folks are missing?
You don’t know that. And That’s been my biggest pet peeve with this debate since day one.
But you don't know that either.
But you don't know that either.
Correct - it's an unknown. The "they could have signed him as a FA" posts read to me with a higher degree of certainty implied than the reality that guaranteeing yourself any UFA from another team months ahead of time is always either an extreme longshot or a likely overpay. And not a 13m vs. 16m overpay, a Landon Collins/Byron Jones/Nate Solder highest paid at their positions overpay.
No matter how many social media posts the Ngakoue's of the world make or hometown roots stories we read about Byron Jones at Uconn/Devin McCourtney implying interest it's always a highly volatile proposition that is at absolute best still worse odds than coin flip even if they reach FA.
I said he "could" have been signed as a free agent. Maybe he doesn't get there because another team had a hard-on for him like DG did.
But you don't know that either.
Correct - it's an unknown. The "they could have signed him as a FA" posts read to me with a higher degree of certainty implied than the reality that guaranteeing yourself any UFA from another team months ahead of time is always either an extreme longshot or a likely overpay. And not a 13m vs. 16m overpay, a Landon Collins/Byron Jones/Nate Solder highest paid at their positions overpay.
No matter how many social media posts the Ngakoue's of the world make or hometown roots stories we read about Byron Jones at Uconn/Devin McCourtney implying interest it's always a highly volatile proposition that is at absolute best still worse odds than coin flip even if they reach FA.
So...now you know it took a 3rd and 5th round pick to just be granted the honor of franchise tagging LW for $16M for one year because our Front Office couldn't come to a reasonable longer term deal as to his value. You still believe that is a better outcome than taking the risk of him reaching free agency from the get-go?
Why do teams sign UFAs to big deals all of the time without 8 and 24 game tryouts? What’s so different about Leonard Williams?
Why do teams sign UFAs to big deals all of the time without 8 and 24 game tryouts? What’s so different about Leonard Williams?
Because we already had two defensive tackles and didn't offer much for the pass rush; half a sack isn't good enough for the money he wants.
Really seems like a lot of money, attention, and resources ties up to a player the team isn’t convinced is worth a longterm investment.
Why do teams sign UFAs to big deals all of the time without 8 and 24 game tryouts? What’s so different about Leonard Williams?
Because we already had two defensive tackles and didn't offer much for the pass rush; half a sack isn't good enough for the money he wants.
So the need for more analysis is what then?
Signing Leonard Williams to be a multi-year piece on this defense was what they traded a 3rd and 5th for. That's still their goal and it's still a possibility. And it's very uncertain as to whether or not they would have been able to do so without trading for him.
Whether or not they were right or wrong is still TBD, they could be either. It was a bizarre but aggressive move for a player they believe in. He could prove them right by having a great season on the field and helping this team actually, you know, win some games for once, despite those twisting themselves into pretzels to say otherwise.
Apologies, but how do I keep moving the goalposts?
The Giants want to sign him. They are not yet in agreement.
The trade could be good, or it could be bad for the Giants.
But, if we agree to these basic facts, the argument ends.
BBI cannot let that happen.
Apologies, but how do I keep moving the goalposts?
We were specifically talking about the uncertainty about him being signable as a UFA or not. Before jumping into evaluating the big picture of the trade and tagging him and all the like, what would you have pegged the likelihood at signing LW via FA in October the day before he became a Giant?
The Giants want to sign him. They are not yet in agreement.
The trade could be good, or it could be bad for the Giants.
But, if we agree to these basic facts, the argument ends.
BBI cannot let that happen.
Festivus isn't over until someone pins Dave Gettleman.
But I do agree with your basic facts.
Him being signable as a UFA is extremely high. DG can just offer the highest bid, or maybe the only bid.
Honest answer, I'm not sure - it will entirely depend on how he plays this year and what happens with his contract status next year. If he is the best player on the defense this year and they seriously compete into December for a WC, imo it will have been worth it.
But you can go back to the very first thread when the trade happened and I'm pretty sure I said the tag might be the best thing for us bc the likelihood of a new coaching staff/defensive scheme was high and as a Jet Williams had shown to be more valuable in the previous scheme than Gregg Williams'. So while I hoped they'd reach a quick and favorable extension I didn't expect that to be the case and I was more worried about overpaying long term than tagging him.
Right now, in your view what would have been the better outcome?
Don't worry about what could get worse or better as the next year goes on because as you said you hoped an extension would have been done by now.
You're not going to Giant-hell by answering.
But I would have rolled the dice knowing and being comfortable with seeing him for 16 games on the tag (which I am) because I would not have assumed a guy a few months from FA who already had his 5th year option picked up was going to extend early below the tag value. Especially not after the PR swung so far in his favor post-trade.
Ultimately this deal will come down to whether or not Williams becomes a core player here or not. We were only ever going to figure that out for sure once he gets on the field for Graham/Judge so I would have expected this tag year to be part of that evaluation process.
The value of the picks were simply the mechanism to keep him out of free agency. Plain and simple. Unfortunately, they weren't enough so the franchise tag/salary had to be used to mitigate an upcoming public disaster of potentially losing him. As an aside, not tagging him should have been a real option because clearly the two sides couldn't get together on his market value.
Since DG keeps doubling down with his interest, the Team LW keeps putting on the pressure with more cards. Presumably their latest card was to counter the existing NYG offer with his $18m-$20M/year deal range. Hell, why not ask for it?
But now negotiations have stopped. But its tough to imagine why Team LW won't just start up again at some point with the last counter they gave.
Would it have been so impossible to have a longer term extension, at least in-principle, agreed upon at the time of the trade? And if couldn't, then isn't that the red-flag that you want to know then...not now?
Keep talking.
The value of the picks were simply the mechanism to keep him out of free agency. Plain and simple. Unfortunately, they weren't enough so the franchise tag/salary had to be used to mitigate an upcoming public disaster of potentially losing him. As an aside, not tagging him should have been a real option because clearly the two sides couldn't get together on his market value.
Since DG keeps doubling down with his interest, the Team LW keeps putting on the pressure with more cards. Presumably their latest card was to counter the existing NYG offer with his $18m-$20M/year deal range. Hell, why not ask for it?
But now negotiations have stopped. But its tough to imagine why Team LW won't just start up again at some point with the last counter they gave.
Would it have been so impossible to have a longer term extension, at least in-principle, agreed upon at the time of the trade? And if couldn't, then isn't that the red-flag that you want to know then...not now?
There was an answer and it was clear - if I and my team of professional scouts who do this for a living believed he is a core piece, I'd roll the dice do the trade because core pieces are hard to find in whatever round, let alone the 3rd. And I'd have done so knowing full well that there's a good chance I was tagging him both because of how close he was to UFA and because I was likely to be replacing the coaching staff and what happens if I hire a guy who wants to run a defense that's not ideal? So I'd have looked at the deal as a 3rd for a guy on a 1.5 year deal that I want to extend beyond that.
I don't see what's so hard to understand about the fact that they:
a) want him to be here long term
b) don't yet agree on the AAV
Wanting to retain someone long term doesn't mean they get a blank check. And it is a fantasy (on Gettleman's part to if he thought this) to expect that the player would be willing to quickly resign off a 5th year option for below tag AAV when he was that close to FA.
I want him playing well for us too. It would be better if he was locked up long term doing this. That isn't the case and the more time that passes you see these contracts getting bigger and bigger. You know my stance by now, I hope. We obviously differ in how we view this. I wasn't on this side initially. I wanted it to work out but every passing moment works in Williams'.
Quote:
Nevertheless, the 8 game trial basis of Leonard Williams in NYG uniform never played into DG's calculus, or at least not seriously. No GM in his right mind would go trading multiple picks if he already didn't know what he was looking for in the player. DW aggressively sought LW out, he didn't need the 8 game audition or even 16 more now to make up his mind. Why in the world does BBI need more time to figure out what kind of player he is?
The value of the picks were simply the mechanism to keep him out of free agency. Plain and simple. Unfortunately, they weren't enough so the franchise tag/salary had to be used to mitigate an upcoming public disaster of potentially losing him. As an aside, not tagging him should have been a real option because clearly the two sides couldn't get together on his market value.
Since DG keeps doubling down with his interest, the Team LW keeps putting on the pressure with more cards. Presumably their latest card was to counter the existing NYG offer with his $18m-$20M/year deal range. Hell, why not ask for it?
But now negotiations have stopped. But its tough to imagine why Team LW won't just start up again at some point with the last counter they gave.
Would it have been so impossible to have a longer term extension, at least in-principle, agreed upon at the time of the trade? And if couldn't, then isn't that the red-flag that you want to know then...not now?
There was an answer and it was clear - if I and my team of professional scouts who do this for a living believed he is a core piece, I'd roll the dice do the trade because core pieces are hard to find in whatever round, let alone the 3rd. And I'd have done so knowing full well that there's a good chance I was tagging him both because of how close he was to UFA and because I was likely to be replacing the coaching staff and what happens if I hire a guy who wants to run a defense that's not ideal? So I'd have looked at the deal as a 3rd for a guy on a 1.5 year deal that I want to extend beyond that.
I don't see what's so hard to understand about the fact that they:
a) want him to be here long term
b) don't yet agree on the AAV
Wanting to retain someone long term doesn't mean they get a blank check. And it is a fantasy (on Gettleman's part to if he thought this) to expect that the player would be willing to quickly resign off a 5th year option for below tag AAV when he was that close to FA.
Of course they want him longer term...they traded for him. It’s not like the Giants needed him for a playoff run in November 2019.
And how is it a fantasy to expect an extension quickly? He was being traded for and not going to be let to go into Free Agency to test his value. That was the purpose. The parties could have easily figured out at the time of the trade that Franchise tag value was the floor in Williams view.
The coaching change concept is not really that interesting as part of this discussion.
At $16 million Leonard is listed at $6 million more than the next highest guy.
The Giants didn’t pursue any other DTs in free agency and the didn’t focus their draft picks on the position either. They presumed they would get a deal done.
And every sack he gets in 2020 he can even raise his asking price. Team LW has played this out very well.
At $16 million Leonard is listed at $6 million more than the next highest guy.
The Giants didn’t pursue any other DTs in free agency and the didn’t focus their draft picks on the position either. They presumed they would get a deal done.
And every sack he gets in 2020 he can even raise his asking price. Team LW has played this out very well.
DG did all the heavy lifting for Team LW. It was very safe for Williams to assume he was going to get the tag the second DG traded for him. Knowing that, if the long term offers from the Giants don't blow you away, just bank the guaranteed money on the tag and enter free agency again next year.
Have a drink and chill the fuck out. So tired of this conversation.
The trade happened. Get over it. They obviously aren't looking to give the guy a king's ransom contract else it would have happened already. So, the damage is minimal.
The way we become fixated on certain topics around here is unreal.
Have a drink and chill the fuck out. So tired of this conversation.
The trade happened. Get over it. They obviously aren't looking to give the guy a king's ransom contract else it would have happened already. So, the damage is minimal.
The way we become fixated on certain topics around here is unreal.
so as long as people just defend the trade and call it a smart move, that's perfectly fine to discuss. But nobody can question it? BBI dumbfuck logic at it's finest.
Have a drink and chill the fuck out. So tired of this conversation.
The trade happened. Get over it. They obviously aren't looking to give the guy a king's ransom contract else it would have happened already. So, the damage is minimal.
The way we become fixated on certain topics around here is unreal.
Tired of it? Then click on something else that interests you.
Problem solved.
As an agent/analyst points out in the story, players who have good years don't like the franchise tag because it limits their value.
A player who had a nothing year like LW is happy to get it.
And the kicker is NFLPA has filed the grievance for him to get paid $17.7M for 2020 as a DE.
Good to see Dunleavy telling it like it is. Paul Schwartz wouldn't have written this article.
nyp - ( New Window )
Have a drink and chill the fuck out. So tired of this conversation.
The trade happened. Get over it. They obviously aren't looking to give the guy a king's ransom contract else it would have happened already. So, the damage is minimal.
The way we become fixated on certain topics around here is unreal.
You are addressing a poster who still trots out "touched by the Hand of God" on every thread about Barkley. Even on his second handle!!
Williams has the 2nd highest cap hit on the team, he was acquired via a controversial trade (at the time without second guessing) and was not extended long term.
If there is a football topic ripe for discussion among fans, this is it. And it will (and should) be discussed until a final disposition.
Not sure why as fans we should not discuss something like this ad nauseum.