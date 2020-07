Barnwell ranks Giants' offensive weapons #7 in NFL for 2020

Daniel Jones wasn't able to get his five key weapons -- Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton -- on the gridiron together for a single snap in 2019.

Jones dropped back 77 times with only Shepard missing from that bunch and posted a passer rating of 100.7, 13 points higher than his season-long total.

I'm surprised he had them that high, ahead of teams like the Broncos and Cardinals.Most interesting part about the Giants were these two stats... Ranking offensive weapons for all 32 NFL teams in 2020: Barnwell picks the best and worst - ( New Window