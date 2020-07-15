Barnwell ranks Giants' offensive weapons #7 in NFL for 2020

I'm surprised he had them that high, ahead of teams like the Broncos and Cardinals.
Most interesting part about the Giants were these two stats...
- Daniel Jones wasn't able to get his five key weapons -- Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton -- on the gridiron together for a single snap in 2019.
- Jones dropped back 77 times with only Shepard missing from that bunch and posted a passer rating of 100.7, 13 points higher than his season-long total. Ranking offensive weapons for all 32 NFL teams in 2020: Barnwell picks the best and worst
Regardless of how Slayton does, the Giants will almost 100% be drafting a WR next year early. Next year's WR class is potentially better than this year and with so many teams loading up on WRs this year I can see us getting good value there.
Also, all 32 teams are looking for Tyreek Hill without the baggage. That's a unicorn. When you find one let us know. Lol.
Also, "offensive weapons" mean very little if you don't have a passable OL. That is more the key than any ranking of any hypothetically healthy group of offensive weapons
Personally, I view 'early' in the draft as Rds 1-2 and I can easily see them forgoing a WR 'early' next draft. Slayton's viewed as having a limited ceiling due to his draft status (perhaps correctly), but he was a top 5 rookie WR last year and caught 48 rec for 740 yards and 8 TDs in 14 games (9 starts). And that's with a rookie QB and many of the other top weapons missing time (helped him get more targets, but also meant more attention from D). If Slayton catches 60 for 900+ this season, it'd be safe to pencil him in as a legit #2 WR going forward. That alone would lower the priority of a WR early in the draft.
Less likely, but possible, would be Engram staying healthy and producing like he's capable. Obviously he's a "TE" but an elite receiving TE mitigates the need for a true #1 WR.
And perhaps most importantly, they still have major holes elsewhere. #1 priority (IMO) right now would be ER, but you can make an argument they still need more OL help, ILB and potentially another CB depending on Baker's situaiton and how Beal/Ballentine progress.
First 3 rounds is early to me. Who thought they were taking a WR that early this year? There was a pretty good consensus around here that because of the depth at the position we would most likely take a WR later in the draft. It would have had to been too good of value to pass up if we took a WR early. I think most on here didn't start really entertaining the idea of a WR until round 3 at the earliest.
Quote:
Many thought they would take a WR this year (especially in rds 3-7) for the same reasons: Tate's old, Shep's concussions, Slayton a 5th round pick, etc.
First 3 rounds is early to me. Who thought they were taking a WR that early this year? There was a pretty good consensus around here that because of the depth at the position we would most likely take a WR later in the draft. It would have had to been too good of value to pass up if we took a WR early. I think most on here didn't start really entertaining the idea of a WR until round 3 at the earliest.
I think a lot of people talked about WR early. The BBI mock draft had a WR in the 2nd. I saw a ton of talk of WR as a possibility in the 1st.
Truth is, I don't think any of us fans have a clue what the Giants will do in the draft. I don't think anybody predicted the Giants going all OL, and back 7 in the draft, and not picking a single skill position player, or DL.
Gettleman and/or Judge could devalue the WR position, think they can get quality pass catchers much later in the draft or UDFA, and prefer to build up the trenches/secondary.
Now, there is no guarantee that we do draft a WR early. There is no guarantee that this upcoming WR class is what it is cracked up to be. We don't know what our team needs will be going into the draft. There are way too many variables. I am oversimplifying it but just seeing what we have at the position moving forward, the fact so many teams took WRs last year, the fact that as of now it looks like a loaded class, etc.
As far as the second goes, eh. It was always possible with the talent at the position but people were much more on Baun, Gross-Matos, Erz, the Houston OT whose name I forgot, one of the safeties, etc. So, I disagree that people thought we were going WR early as much as they were just throwing some names out like Claypool if we decided to go WR early. Gettleman made it very clear that the OL needed to be fixed once and for all. No way he was passing on one of these tackles. And no way was he waiting until the third to address our poor ass defense. And hearing the rumors from guys that have proven to be in the know it sounded like McKinney and Baun were legit options at 2 and potentially Espensa (sp?).
So many things change but positions I can see being addressed next year in FA and the draft are in no particular order:
So...the entire roster?
Yes, the injury history with Shepard and Engram is troubling. Outside of cutting them I'm not sure how you can prevent injuries moving forward. Now that we've got the OL sorted out, let's bring in some additional WR next year either with draft or FA.
I saw talk of Ruggs, Jeudy, and Lamb, mostly with advocates pushing to trade down from 4. I was not for it by any stretch of the imagination, but let's not pretend there wasn't plenty of discussion of WR in the 1st
Quote:
Yes, of course. Lol. No team is set everywhere and there are different degrees of need. We obviously have Barkley so it isn't a huge need but a legit reliable backup is necessary imo. We have no idea what is going in at C so as of now it is a need. If Gates proves to be a solution then awesome. WR is not a 2020 need but it is a future need. With regard to the OL. We hope Peart develops fast and can take over that RT spot. We will most likely release Solder at the end of the year unless he completely turns his game around. Flemming is on a one year deal? If so, OT will be addressed but the importance placed on the position is directly tied to how our rookies develop. Same for CB. Is Baker still here? Who starts opposite Bradberry? Hopefully guys step up. I will say this, Graham has a track record of playing a ton of man. In order to run those types of defenses you need quality corners. They will always be replenishing that position.
With all of that said, Edge seems to be a priority no matter what happens next year. Even if guys step up, you can never have enough Edge rushers. So, while I listed most positions some may turn out to be minor situation. We'll soon find out.
Yes, the injury history with Shepard and Engram is troubling. Outside of cutting them I'm not sure how you can prevent injuries moving forward. Now that we've got the OL sorted out, let's bring in some additional WR next year either with draft or FA.
I would say people are necessarily complaining about our depth. It's the injuries that suck and most teams cannot trot out 5 really good WR. But for the long term outlook we definitely need another guy in the pipeline.
Quote:
a ton of talk about WR in the first. Come on. Who? We were drafting 4th. Anybody saying that is nuts. I know Colin tried beating that drum. I appreciate his contribution but I always find myself disagreeing with a lot of what he says.
Again, I completely disagree. Almost nobody was pegging us for a WR in the first. People talked about the top WRs because they were intriguing but that doesn't mean we were drafting them even with a trade down. A few posts doesn't mean that is what the thought process was for many. Gettleman would have gotten destroyed if that was the case. It wasn't happening.
Quote:
Quote:
I agree that a WR at #1 would not have been the best move, however I think you are rewriting history trying to say it wasn't in the discussion. A quick google search shows the following:
PFF had Giants taking Jeudy in a mock draft:
https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2020/02/24/new-york-giants-select-wr-jerry-jeudy-in-latest-pff-mock-draft/
Giants.com discussing Jeudy vs. Wills:
https://www.giants.com/news/jerry-jeudy-jedrick-wills-nfl-draft-2020-alabama-crimson-tide-football
Fansided had Jeudy as 1 of 5 players the Giants could take at #4.
Clutch points had Jeudy as a target:
https://clutchpoints.com/new-york-giants-3-early-targets-with-the-no-4-overall-pick-in-the-nfl-draft/
Bigblueview discussing Henry Ruggs:
https://www.bigblueview.com/2020/4/22/21227124/2020-nfl-draft-making-the-case-henry-ruggs-iii-wr-alabama-ny-giants-analysis
Fanduel with Jeudy as a player the Giants should take:
https://www.fanduel.com/theduel/posts/3-players-the-giants-should-take-in-the-2020-nfl-draft-01dtq5gx1y1r
PFF has Giants taking Ruggs in another mock draft:
https://heavy.com/sports/2020/03/new-york-giants-mock-draft-henry-ruggs-alabama-pff/
Bleacher report mocking Ruggs to Giants:
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2884700-2020-mock-draft-mike-taniers-final-predictions
NFL spinzone mocks Lamb to Giants:
https://nflspinzone.com/2020/04/12/nfl-mock-draft-2020-mid-april-redskins-dolphins-cowboys/5/
PFF with a mock draft having Lamb to Giants:
https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2020/01/17/new-york-giants-select-ceedee-lamb-in-latest-pff-mock-draft/
I will also say that every time something like those articles popped up they were quickly shot down around here. Personally, I don't really pay attention to mock drafts. They are clickbait imo. None of them know anything. It's entertainment in my eyes not anything of substance.
With all of that said, I see you point. I still disagree but that is because of what we look at. I have a handful of people I like to listen to and my point of view was mostly this site and the conversations here. Your point of view seems to be just publications which is perfectly fine. Everybody has their own memories of what occurred in the past. I understand where you are coming from now.
Yeah, I was expecting WR on day 3 but it seemed like WRs were still flying off the board before our picks. There wasn't really a guy I was like we need to draft him. With that said, Peoples Jones was very interesting. His workout numbers scream top tier WR. He never really put it together but at that point in the draft anybody could make the point for drafting him. The upside is through the roof.
Yes, the injury history with Shepard and Engram is troubling. Outside of cutting them I'm not sure how you can prevent injuries moving forward. Now that we've got the OL sorted out, let's bring in some additional WR next year either with draft or FA.
I am with you. Even go as far to say I couldn't care less about WR right now. I think the position is stable even if it isn't inspiring.
We need athletic maniacs up front on D, one more interior OL and one more CB, assuming Baker is not to be counted on long term. To me those are the needy roster spots. WR is literally the least of our worries right now. We have two solid vets and an up n coming young star in Slayton. Plus Engram and he's going to explode this year.
If Jones takes any step forward from how he played last and the OL is solid (neither is a given) this will be a good offense.
As has been the case every year since July 4th 2015, defensive ineptitude is what will either hold this team back or more ideally improve enough to allow it to compete as it did in 2016.
His pocket awareness needs work and therefore he needs to be protected better. The OL really needs Solder to have that "bunch back / adequate enough" kind of year AND especially for Thomas to develop.
We have a lot of question marks on the OL and that will likely hold us back with a very short camp ahead.
Robbie you're a true asset to this Forum but your memory is flawed here. And it's not a matter of MANY posters calling out for a WR, even at 4, when most were pretty set against it.
It's WHO advocated, or at least suggested, that the real value at 4 in this draft wasn't at OL, where said poster questioned all of the top 4 OTs as "value". On several occasions this poster, one of the most respected on BBI and a guy with at least one real link to inside the FO's thoughts.
Can you recall now one of the ardent leaders of the "I'm not sure there's an OL worthy of slot 4" cadre?
It was JonC. And plenty of people followed his line of thinking that the best value at 4 MIGHT be one of the WRs.
I'm sure, cuz I was among the leading proponents of the counter argument pushing for an OL.
He could really be something, if he's healthy, in Garret's system.
Praying for his success.
Quote:
C'mon man. There wasn't "plenty of discussion" about drafting a WR high. The discussion was heavily slanted to which OL we would take and how it would be a massive waste if we took a DT. WR was barely on the radar.
It's like after Baker got arrested and there were posts talking about how his massive red flags were discussed on draft day.
Quote:
Any talk about WR with #1 pick was basically toothless. The logical play was always OT. And when Giants put the bulk of their free agent money on other positions it basically guaranteed it. Gettleman himself at his pre draft media sessions was pretty much leaning OT all the way.
There was, maybe not "plenty" but there was sure as hell enough talk about a WR being a viable selection...
At least until Sy weighed in strongly that he thought the pick would be either an OL or Simmons.
And lots and lots of talk about doubt about all 4 of the top OTs.
Surprised a little FMiC doesn't recall this too.
It may very well be 200 to 3.
There was, maybe not "plenty" but there was sure as hell enough talk about a WR being a viable selection...
At least until Sy weighed in strongly that he thought the pick would be either an OL or Simmons.
And lots and lots of talk about doubt about all 4 of the top OTs.
Surprised a little FMiC doesn't recall this too.
Any threads started about WR's were dismissed as being fairly useless to discuss. Were some threads started? Sure. Then again, probably any position outside of P and K was started too.
Wouldn't say there was much discussion about a WR and certainly less that was reasonable.