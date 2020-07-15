for display only
Barnwell ranks Giants' offensive weapons #7 in NFL for 2020

shockeyisthebest8056 : 7/15/2020 12:08 am
I'm surprised he had them that high, ahead of teams like the Broncos and Cardinals.

Most interesting part about the Giants were these two stats...

- Daniel Jones wasn't able to get his five key weapons -- Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton -- on the gridiron together for a single snap in 2019.

- Jones dropped back 77 times with only Shepard missing from that bunch and posted a passer rating of 100.7, 13 points higher than his season-long total.
Ranking offensive weapons for all 32 NFL teams in 2020: Barnwell picks the best and worst - ( New Window )
If Slayton turns out to be the real deal  
Milton : 7/15/2020 1:34 am : link
It will make a huge difference. Otherwise a true #1 receiver will be a priority in next year's draft. The Giants need to find their Tyreek Hill, but without the baggage.
RE: If Slayton turns out to be the real deal  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 8:07 am : link
Regardless of how Slayton does, the Giants will almost 100% be drafting a WR next year early. Next year's WR class is potentially better than this year and with so many teams loading up on WRs this year I can see us getting good value there.

Also, all 32 teams are looking for Tyreek Hill without the baggage. That's a unicorn. When you find one let us know. Lol.
Also, Tate is old and Shepard is likely one concussion from retirement  
Greg from LI : 7/15/2020 8:10 am : link
They absolutely will need another receiver going forward.
Agreed with Greg  
KDavies : 7/15/2020 8:52 am : link
On paper, Barkley, Engram, Slayton, Shep, and Tate are a good core of weapons. However, Engram and Shep are injury prone. So you are left with Barkley, a 2nd year WR in Slayton, and Tate. Their WR core is still pretty weak beyond Slayton, as they got very little separation for Jones last year.

Also, "offensive weapons" mean very little if you don't have a passable OL. That is more the key than any ranking of any hypothetically healthy group of offensive weapons
Define 'early'  
giants#1 : 7/15/2020 8:53 am : link
Many thought they would take a WR this year (especially in rds 3-7) for the same reasons: Tate's old, Shep's concussions, Slayton a 5th round pick, etc.

Personally, I view 'early' in the draft as Rds 1-2 and I can easily see them forgoing a WR 'early' next draft. Slayton's viewed as having a limited ceiling due to his draft status (perhaps correctly), but he was a top 5 rookie WR last year and caught 48 rec for 740 yards and 8 TDs in 14 games (9 starts). And that's with a rookie QB and many of the other top weapons missing time (helped him get more targets, but also meant more attention from D). If Slayton catches 60 for 900+ this season, it'd be safe to pencil him in as a legit #2 WR going forward. That alone would lower the priority of a WR early in the draft.

Less likely, but possible, would be Engram staying healthy and producing like he's capable. Obviously he's a "TE" but an elite receiving TE mitigates the need for a true #1 WR.

And perhaps most importantly, they still have major holes elsewhere. #1 priority (IMO) right now would be ER, but you can make an argument they still need more OL help, ILB and potentially another CB depending on Baker's situaiton and how Beal/Ballentine progress.



RE: Define 'early'  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 8:56 am : link
First 3 rounds is early to me. Who thought they were taking a WR that early this year? There was a pretty good consensus around here that because of the depth at the position we would most likely take a WR later in the draft. It would have had to been too good of value to pass up if we took a WR early. I think most on here didn't start really entertaining the idea of a WR until round 3 at the earliest.
RE: RE: Define 'early'  
KDavies : 7/15/2020 9:02 am : link
First 3 rounds is early to me. Who thought they were taking a WR that early this year? There was a pretty good consensus around here that because of the depth at the position we would most likely take a WR later in the draft. It would have had to been too good of value to pass up if we took a WR early. I think most on here didn't start really entertaining the idea of a WR until round 3 at the earliest.


I think a lot of people talked about WR early. The BBI mock draft had a WR in the 2nd. I saw a ton of talk of WR as a possibility in the 1st.

Truth is, I don't think any of us fans have a clue what the Giants will do in the draft. I don't think anybody predicted the Giants going all OL, and back 7 in the draft, and not picking a single skill position player, or DL.

Gettleman and/or Judge could devalue the WR position, think they can get quality pass catchers much later in the draft or UDFA, and prefer to build up the trenches/secondary.
And giants#1,  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 9:03 am : link
Even in your scenario, if Slayton has a good year where does that leave us at WR? We really don't have much youth at the position with big upside. As has been pointed out already, Shep is a concussion away from retirement, Tate is getting up there, Engram has been injured. Where is the pipeline? We absolutely will need another WR next year. How we go about getting one is the question not if we do, imo.

Now, there is no guarantee that we do draft a WR early. There is no guarantee that this upcoming WR class is what it is cracked up to be. We don't know what our team needs will be going into the draft. There are way too many variables. I am oversimplifying it but just seeing what we have at the position moving forward, the fact so many teams took WRs last year, the fact that as of now it looks like a loaded class, etc.
KDavies  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 9:08 am : link
a ton of talk about WR in the first. Come on. Who? We were drafting 4th. Anybody saying that is nuts. I know Colin tried beating that drum. I appreciate his contribution but I always find myself disagreeing with a lot of what he says.

As far as the second goes, eh. It was always possible with the talent at the position but people were much more on Baun, Gross-Matos, Erz, the Houston OT whose name I forgot, one of the safeties, etc. So, I disagree that people thought we were going WR early as much as they were just throwing some names out like Claypool if we decided to go WR early. Gettleman made it very clear that the OL needed to be fixed once and for all. No way he was passing on one of these tackles. And no way was he waiting until the third to address our poor ass defense. And hearing the rumors from guys that have proven to be in the know it sounded like McKinney and Baun were legit options at 2 and potentially Espensa (sp?).
I will say that this past draft also really lined up with a lot of our  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 9:26 am : link
pressing needs outside of pass rusher. But this was a very poor draft for pass rushers overall. Obviously we weren't able to address all our needs though. And that is why I think we go WR early. IF, and this is a big IF, our OL comes together in 2020 then we will finally have something to hang our hat on. Keep a strength a strength. If our OL comes together then our running game will produce and then it'll be time to set up Jones with another weapon.

So many things change but positions I can see being addressed next year in FA and the draft are in no particular order:

RB
WR
C
OL (another OL whether that be an interior OL or OT)
Edge
CB

We could still look at other positions like ILB, DL, TE, S.
it would seem that  
ryanmkeane : 7/15/2020 9:34 am : link
Gettleman and Judge agree on the fact that you can find WR in mid rounds and free agency. I'm glad it would *appear* they are on the same page with that.
RE: I will say that this past draft also really lined up with a lot of our  
ryanmkeane : 7/15/2020 9:35 am : link
So...the entire roster?
Maybe i'm in the minority  
ryanmkeane : 7/15/2020 9:44 am : link
it seems every year people complain about our WR depth. Right now our top 3 is solid. We've got the most talented RB in football. We *seem* to have an improved OL. Those two things allow for our WRs to be more productive even if we don't have a top flight top 15 kind of WR. Where did having Beckham leave us? He would blow by his guy and Eli would have 2 seconds to throw the ball.

Yes, the injury history with Shepard and Engram is troubling. Outside of cutting them I'm not sure how you can prevent injuries moving forward. Now that we've got the OL sorted out, let's bring in some additional WR next year either with draft or FA.
RE: KDavies  
KDavies : 7/15/2020 9:53 am : link
In comment 14933325 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
a ton of talk about WR in the first. Come on. Who? We were drafting 4th. Anybody saying that is nuts. I know Colin tried beating that drum. I appreciate his contribution but I always find myself disagreeing with a lot of what he says.

As far as the second goes, eh. It was always possible with the talent at the position but people were much more on Baun, Gross-Matos, Erz, the Houston OT whose name I forgot, one of the safeties, etc. So, I disagree that people thought we were going WR early as much as they were just throwing some names out like Claypool if we decided to go WR early. Gettleman made it very clear that the OL needed to be fixed once and for all. No way he was passing on one of these tackles. And no way was he waiting until the third to address our poor ass defense. And hearing the rumors from guys that have proven to be in the know it sounded like McKinney and Baun were legit options at 2 and potentially Espensa (sp?).


I saw talk of Ruggs, Jeudy, and Lamb, mostly with advocates pushing to trade down from 4. I was not for it by any stretch of the imagination, but let's not pretend there wasn't plenty of discussion of WR in the 1st
RE: RE: I will say that this past draft also really lined up with a lot of our  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 10:02 am : link
Yes, of course. Lol. No team is set everywhere and there are different degrees of need. We obviously have Barkley so it isn't a huge need but a legit reliable backup is necessary imo. We have no idea what is going in at C so as of now it is a need. If Gates proves to be a solution then awesome. WR is not a 2020 need but it is a future need. With regard to the OL. We hope Peart develops fast and can take over that RT spot. We will most likely release Solder at the end of the year unless he completely turns his game around. Flemming is on a one year deal? If so, OT will be addressed but the importance placed on the position is directly tied to how our rookies develop. Same for CB. Is Baker still here? Who starts opposite Bradberry? Hopefully guys step up. I will say this, Graham has a track record of playing a ton of man. In order to run those types of defenses you need quality corners. They will always be replenishing that position.

With all of that said, Edge seems to be a priority no matter what happens next year. Even if guys step up, you can never have enough Edge rushers. So, while I listed most positions some may turn out to be minor situation. We'll soon find out.
RE: Maybe i'm in the minority  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14933337 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
it seems every year people complain about our WR depth. Right now our top 3 is solid. We've got the most talented RB in football. We *seem* to have an improved OL. Those two things allow for our WRs to be more productive even if we don't have a top flight top 15 kind of WR. Where did having Beckham leave us? He would blow by his guy and Eli would have 2 seconds to throw the ball.

Yes, the injury history with Shepard and Engram is troubling. Outside of cutting them I'm not sure how you can prevent injuries moving forward. Now that we've got the OL sorted out, let's bring in some additional WR next year either with draft or FA.


I would say people are necessarily complaining about our depth. It's the injuries that suck and most teams cannot trot out 5 really good WR. But for the long term outlook we definitely need another guy in the pipeline.
RE: RE: KDavies  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 10:07 am : link
Again, I completely disagree. Almost nobody was pegging us for a WR in the first. People talked about the top WRs because they were intriguing but that doesn't mean we were drafting them even with a trade down. A few posts doesn't mean that is what the thought process was for many. Gettleman would have gotten destroyed if that was the case. It wasn't happening.
RE: RE: RE: KDavies  
KDavies : 7/15/2020 10:34 am : link
I agree that a WR at #1 would not have been the best move, however I think you are rewriting history trying to say it wasn't in the discussion. A quick google search shows the following:

PFF had Giants taking Jeudy in a mock draft:

https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2020/02/24/new-york-giants-select-wr-jerry-jeudy-in-latest-pff-mock-draft/

Giants.com discussing Jeudy vs. Wills:

https://www.giants.com/news/jerry-jeudy-jedrick-wills-nfl-draft-2020-alabama-crimson-tide-football

Fansided had Jeudy as 1 of 5 players the Giants could take at #4.

Clutch points had Jeudy as a target:

https://clutchpoints.com/new-york-giants-3-early-targets-with-the-no-4-overall-pick-in-the-nfl-draft/

Bigblueview discussing Henry Ruggs:

https://www.bigblueview.com/2020/4/22/21227124/2020-nfl-draft-making-the-case-henry-ruggs-iii-wr-alabama-ny-giants-analysis

Fanduel with Jeudy as a player the Giants should take:

https://www.fanduel.com/theduel/posts/3-players-the-giants-should-take-in-the-2020-nfl-draft-01dtq5gx1y1r

PFF has Giants taking Ruggs in another mock draft:

https://heavy.com/sports/2020/03/new-york-giants-mock-draft-henry-ruggs-alabama-pff/

Bleacher report mocking Ruggs to Giants:

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2884700-2020-mock-draft-mike-taniers-final-predictions

NFL spinzone mocks Lamb to Giants:

https://nflspinzone.com/2020/04/12/nfl-mock-draft-2020-mid-april-redskins-dolphins-cowboys/5/

PFF with a mock draft having Lamb to Giants:

https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2020/01/17/new-york-giants-select-ceedee-lamb-in-latest-pff-mock-draft/

robbie agreed on  
ryanmkeane : 7/15/2020 10:51 am : link
getting another talent in the pipeline. I would be very shocked if we didn't spend a top 80 pick on WR next year. I think when it became clear we weren't going to use a round 1-2-3 pick on WR for the 2020 draft, then it sort of becomes drafting for value at that point in the late rounds. I was really high on Peoples-Jones, but I believe he fell to the 6th...at that point, who knows. He might not pan out...and he probably has the same likelihood of being good as some of the UDFA's we brought in.
one thing is for sure  
ryanmkeane : 7/15/2020 10:55 am : link
if there's even a whiff of flashy or ego driven or diva...i think the current regime will shy away from it. They'd be looking for a Barkley type personality at WR if they go that way in round 1 or 2...vs a Beckham type (obviously).
Nice list.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 10:58 am : link
I can argue against a lot of those. PFF uses value to go outside the box. The Giants put a million "vs." things up as to spark clicks. All offseason we were told how nobody knows anything this year because of the limited interactions people normally had at the combine and other offseason events like pro days.

I will also say that every time something like those articles popped up they were quickly shot down around here. Personally, I don't really pay attention to mock drafts. They are clickbait imo. None of them know anything. It's entertainment in my eyes not anything of substance.

With all of that said, I see you point. I still disagree but that is because of what we look at. I have a handful of people I like to listen to and my point of view was mostly this site and the conversations here. Your point of view seems to be just publications which is perfectly fine. Everybody has their own memories of what occurred in the past. I understand where you are coming from now.
RE: robbie agreed on  
robbieballs2003 : 7/15/2020 11:01 am : link
Yeah, I was expecting WR on day 3 but it seemed like WRs were still flying off the board before our picks. There wasn't really a guy I was like we need to draft him. With that said, Peoples Jones was very interesting. His workout numbers scream top tier WR. He never really put it together but at that point in the draft anybody could make the point for drafting him. The upside is through the roof.
I think the true #1 WR is very overrated in todays NFL  
blueblood : 7/15/2020 1:06 pm : link
you can just as effective with multiple weapons with different skillsets that can do different things. But I dont believe you GOTTA have that #1 WR to be successful in the NFL.
Giants will start  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/15/2020 4:32 pm : link
winning when their OL is a weapon again. Plenty of WR's will be coming out of the draft for the foreseeable future with how the game is played at lower levels imo.
Interesting question...  
Giant John : 7/15/2020 7:17 pm : link
But don’t sell our free agent signings short. There is some talent there.
RE: Maybe i'm in the minority  
djm : 7/16/2020 10:32 am : link
I am with you. Even go as far to say I couldn't care less about WR right now. I think the position is stable even if it isn't inspiring.

We need athletic maniacs up front on D, one more interior OL and one more CB, assuming Baker is not to be counted on long term. To me those are the needy roster spots. WR is literally the least of our worries right now. We have two solid vets and an up n coming young star in Slayton. Plus Engram and he's going to explode this year.
plus  
djm : 7/16/2020 10:35 am : link
like Rob said, so much can happen in a season. Before 2011 we all thought the WRs were in trouble. Then we end the season thinking the WRs are the best we've seen in decades. If even one WR comes out of nowhere and emerges as a young option we would be singing a different tune heading next offseason. Give those undrafted FAs a shot. We have a full year of player development, hopefully, yet to unfold.
Obviously the offense hinges on Jones development (and the OL)  
Eric on Li : 7/16/2020 10:40 am : link
Barkley is an elite gamebreaker. Most teams don't have a player as good as him. And the top 4 receiving group around him (including Engram) is solid.

If Jones takes any step forward from how he played last and the OL is solid (neither is a given) this will be a good offense.

As has been the case every year since July 4th 2015, defensive ineptitude is what will either hold this team back or more ideally improve enough to allow it to compete as it did in 2016.
RE: Obviously the offense hinges on Jones development (and the OL)  
SGMen : 7/16/2020 11:57 am : link
Jones is of course the key to the offense. He can throw the ball fairly well and hits receivers in stride which is what you definitely want in a QB.
His pocket awareness needs work and therefore he needs to be protected better. The OL really needs Solder to have that "bunch back / adequate enough" kind of year AND especially for Thomas to develop.
We have a lot of question marks on the OL and that will likely hold us back with a very short camp ahead.
RE: KDavies  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/16/2020 12:17 pm : link
Robbie you're a true asset to this Forum but your memory is flawed here. And it's not a matter of MANY posters calling out for a WR, even at 4, when most were pretty set against it.

It's WHO advocated, or at least suggested, that the real value at 4 in this draft wasn't at OL, where said poster questioned all of the top 4 OTs as "value". On several occasions this poster, one of the most respected on BBI and a guy with at least one real link to inside the FO's thoughts.

Can you recall now one of the ardent leaders of the "I'm not sure there's an OL worthy of slot 4" cadre?

It was JonC. And plenty of people followed his line of thinking that the best value at 4 MIGHT be one of the WRs.

I'm sure, cuz I was among the leading proponents of the counter argument pushing for an OL.
Let's all hope Corey Coleman comes back 100%  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/16/2020 12:20 pm : link
from his ACL tear. He has talent and speed and seemed to really turn a corner with the Giants under Shurmur and Tyke Tolbert.

He could really be something, if he's healthy, in Garret's system.

Praying for his success.
RE: RE: KDavies  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7/16/2020 12:22 pm : link
C'mon man. There wasn't "plenty of discussion" about drafting a WR high. The discussion was heavily slanted to which OL we would take and how it would be a massive waste if we took a DT. WR was barely on the radar.

It's like after Baker got arrested and there were posts talking about how his massive red flags were discussed on draft day.
RE: RE: KDavies  
LBH15 : 7/16/2020 12:38 pm : link
Any talk about WR with #1 pick was basically toothless. The logical play was always OT. And when Giants put the bulk of their free agent money on other positions it basically guaranteed it. Gettleman himself at his pre draft media sessions was pretty much leaning OT all the way.

Lots of folks making up facts on the ground  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/16/2020 12:48 pm : link
after the draft of Thomas at 4.

There was, maybe not "plenty" but there was sure as hell enough talk about a WR being a viable selection...

At least until Sy weighed in strongly that he thought the pick would be either an OL or Simmons.

And lots and lots of talk about doubt about all 4 of the top OTs.

Surprised a little FMiC doesn't recall this too.
Feel free to go count or guess at how many threads started  
LBH15 : 7/16/2020 12:57 pm : link
back in spring regarding any/all of the 4 OTs vs threads started about a wide receiver.

It may very well be 200 to 3.
RE: Lots of folks making up facts on the ground  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7/16/2020 1:58 pm : link
Any threads started about WR's were dismissed as being fairly useless to discuss. Were some threads started? Sure. Then again, probably any position outside of P and K was started too.

Wouldn't say there was much discussion about a WR and certainly less that was reasonable.
