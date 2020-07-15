CBS: Nate Solder most overpaid player in the NFL

|
|Quote:
|1. Nate Solder, LT (Giants)
2020 cap hit: $19.5 million
When the Giants made Nate Solder the highest-paid left tackle in NFL history back in 2018, they were probably hoping that his play would justify his pay, but that simply hasn't been the case. Solder has been so bad that he might actually go down as one of the free agent busts in NFL history. If you watched any highlights of the Giants from 2019, you may have noticed that Daniel Jones was almost always running for his life. A big reason for that is because of Solder's struggles: The left tackle surrendered 11 sacks last year, according to Pro Football Focus. If you're wondering what the Giants currently think of Solder, all you have to do is look at they did in the 2020 draft: After only two seasons of watching Solder play, the Giants decided they needed to upgrade at tackle, which is why they selected Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick. Two years after being signed, Solder still has the biggest cap hit of any left tackle in the NFL and the second-biggest cap hit of any offensive linemen heading into 2020.
Quote:
doesn’t opt-out this year. Giants really should’ve moved on while they had the chance.
I'd be pretty surprised if he opted out, let alone shocked if he didn't. What wouldn't surprise me is him losing the starting jobs to Thomas and Fleming and then asked to take a sizable paycut.
He has an immune-compromised son and has already been barking about NFL needing to have better protocol in place. The NFLPA is talking to the NFL regarding player opt-outs on an ongoing basis. Solder would likely qualify for any type of opt-out.
I have no inside info but putting it all together and opt-out for him seems increasingly likely.
He has an immune-compromised son and has already been barking about NFL needing to have better protocol in place. The NFLPA is talking to the NFL regarding player opt-outs on an ongoing basis. Solder would likely qualify for any type of opt-out.
p.s.--I was under the impression that all players would have the option to opt out. No need to qualify. But I could be wrong.
Quote:
He has an immune-compromised son and has already been barking about NFL needing to have better protocol in place. The NFLPA is talking to the NFL regarding player opt-outs on an ongoing basis. Solder would likely qualify for any type of opt-out.
$10M is a lot to walk away from (especially at age 32 when there aren't many more paychecks up ahead).
p.s.--I was under the impression that all players would have the option to opt out. No need to qualify. But I could be wrong.
I think the negotiations are over the the types of salaries "at risk" players and those with "at risk" immediate family members get if they opt-out. I've seen a whole range of possibilities from full salary (without bonus) to only accrued service, benefits and tolling of contract.
If I was in Solder's position, I'd strongly consider opting out depending on the terms offered. I have to imagine he's thinking the same. Maybe my "shocked" language above was too strong, but we'll have to wait and see.
If he opts out I'd be curious what the cap ramifications are. This could (and I don't want to sound fucked up) work in our favor financially - unlike cutting him.
We won't know until it is announced. It is being negotiated now.
If would be absolute disaster if we were up against the cap and paying top dollar for a bum.
Vernon for Zeitler trade looks great at this point.
They panic draft Flowers in the top 10, a massive bust and a team cancer.
They panic sign Solder, a massive FA bust.
They then have to use the 4th overall pick on another LT after another horrendously shitty season to hopefully replace him and finally solidify one of the most crucial positions on the team.
came in to say wait until LW gets his extension...
Quote:
whether they had to add Leonard Williams to the list.
came in to say wait until LW gets his extension...
The article is overpaid players just for 2020. Williams potential long term contract won't affect this ranking but I get it could for a future list.
He's not guaranteed to start. If he plays then most likely he would but at least we have other options. Solder isn't long for this team anyway.
The Giants drafted Beatty and he was playing pretty well at left tackle as early as 2011, and then a series of extremely bizarre injuries kicked in.
Quote:
They let a solid starter Dheil get old and bad before even considering moving on from him.
The Giants drafted Beatty and he was playing pretty well at left tackle as early as 2011, and then a series of extremely bizarre injuries kicked in.
Injuries are definitely another piece of the story. We can throw Pugh in there too.
that being said i do wish nate all the best with his kid and understand him not wanting to play because he's high risk.
If they signed no one, and saved that money, and HAD that same money this year, who are they getting? No one knows.
All we do is talk about the money in sports. Literally every single convo about a player devolves into the cap hit or the money. Ill say this until I am dead, the money itself hasn't corrupted sports, the discussions about money most definitely has.
If Solder was making 4 million less, would it really make any noticeable difference? Maybe.
What annoys me is how people just refuse to see that these leagues and the CBAs in each league is all about players hitting FA. When a VET hits FA, he's going to get paid. A lot. year after year fans still exhibit sticker shock and then rail against that player, GM and team because of the CY. Meanwhile, no one can ever prove fuck all that the team was better off not signing that player because what was the alternative? Was another better player available? Maybe, but that's rarely even broached.
Rant over. I'm sure the resident financial experts around here will cut me to pieces I don't give a crap.
This is debaeable. If this was true, teams wouldn't sign high priced FAs. Yet they still do. Year after year.
Vernon was the cap killing contract of all time. We are now done with it or about to be done with it and we managed to trade him for a good guard. All i heard was that contract was going to hamstring the Giants for the duration. In reality the only thing that sucked about VErnon's existence here was the Giants lost 2 - 3 seasons with VErnon in the fold. His signing didn't lead to the losing. It just didn't help the team win. Maybe the Giants could have signed a different FA? But who was available? The Giants likely don't make the playoffs in 2016 without Vernon. So would the Giants truly have been better off NOT signing VErnon and instead saving the money for a rainy day? Again, this is HIGHLY debateable.
I know it's easy to second guess this stuff, but I don't think it's as clear cut as many here do.
BrianLeonard23 : 11:32 am : link : reply
They let a solid starter Dheil get old and bad before even considering moving on from him.
They panic draft Flowers in the top 10, a massive bust and a team cancer.
They panic sign Solder, a massive FA bust.
They then have to use the 4th overall pick on another LT after another horrendously shitty season to hopefully replace him and finally solidify one of the most crucial positions on the team.
Exactly. They should of been feeding the Oline pipeline with occasionally high draft picks long before our olinemen were showing the wear and tear.
College systems are so different that these Olinemen are just not pro ready (outside of the blue chippers) when they enter the NFL.
GMEN need to be grooming the next guy up, so they can be ready in year 3 or so, to step in.
I love the pick of Lemieux, even with two sold starters in place. Chances are they'll be moving on from the starters in 2 or 3 years, and won't be in panic mode to find a replacement
Exactly. And, the Pats were trying very hard to sign him.
Very true, Robbie. I incorrectly assumed he'd be about average. Maybe the Pats had a very good C and LG that could cover up his mistakes.
Damn. Good LTs are as hard to find as good QBs.
The scouting has been better for lineman, but the financial decisions are brutal.
Quote:
In comment 14933393 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
They let a solid starter Dheil get old and bad before even considering moving on from him.
The Giants drafted Beatty and he was playing pretty well at left tackle as early as 2011, and then a series of extremely bizarre injuries kicked in.
Injuries are definitely another piece of the story. We can throw Pugh in there too.
Quote:
All you need to know about the last decade of NYG football is at LT
BrianLeonard23 : 11:32 am : link : reply
They let a solid starter Dheil get old and bad before even considering moving on from him.
They panic draft Flowers in the top 10, a massive bust and a team cancer.
They panic sign Solder, a massive FA bust.
They then have to use the 4th overall pick on another LT after another horrendously shitty season to hopefully replace him and finally solidify one of the most crucial positions on the team.
Exactly. They should of been feeding the Oline pipeline with occasionally high draft picks long before our olinemen were showing the wear and tear.
The Giants picked plenty of lineman in that era — none of them panned out.
From 2009 on the Giants drafted Beatty, Brewer, Mosley, Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers in the 4th round or above.
Not to mention all of the UFAs.
Coughlin and Reese couldn’t draft or develop a lineman to save their jobs — but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
You may have if you watched Patriots games when Solder was there and he was pretty mediocre (at best). IMO. I don't see him trending up.
Quote:
under a competent OL coach
You may have if you watched Patriots games when Solder was there and he was pretty mediocre (at best). IMO. I don't see him trending up.
especially at his age. at 32 with 9 yrs in, his best years are behind him. Way behind him, back in NE
Yikes. - ( New Window )
Quote:
under a competent OL coach
+1
Over 100 starts in a 9-year NFL career at Left Tackle, and you think his poor play for the Giants was the result of bad coaching advice?
Coaching coaching coaching.
They never seemed to work as a unit.
Sometimes it’s simply a peek to the right instead of to the left or step to the right instead of to the left that determines whether or not you make a missile block.
Understanding where your linemate is going to be is part of that process.
Nate Solder may be a complete bust, and he may have a couple of quality seasons left in them.
They panic draft Flowers in the top 10, a massive bust and a team cancer.
They panic sign Solder, a massive FA bust.
They then have to use the 4th overall pick on another LT after another horrendously shitty season to hopefully replace him and finally solidify one of the most crucial positions on the team.
I might be the biggest critic of Jerry Reese's failure to draft OL in high rounds and Marc Ross's staff's ability to find "developing" OL in the middle rounds, but your narrative is poorly remembered and flat out wrong.
Coughlin seemed well aware that Diehl was in fact below average at LT and Reese drafted Will Beatty with a late 2nd round pick to play LT, Beatty's natural position. Reese even rewarded Beatty with a hefty 2nd contract, but Beatty's lack of reliability re toughness to play through injuries (unlike Diehl) spelled the end of his NFL career.
They never seemed to work as a unit.
Sometimes it’s simply a peek to the right instead of to the left or step to the right instead of to the left that determines whether or not you make a missile block.
Understanding where your linemate is going to be is part of that process.
Just like the hokey-pokey.
They panic draft Flowers in the top 10, a massive bust and a team cancer.
They panic sign Solder, a massive FA bust.
They then have to use the 4th overall pick on another LT after another horrendously shitty season to hopefully replace him and finally solidify one of the most crucial positions on the team.
This. Reese refused to draft OL his first 5 years early w the exception of Mr Stay Puff softy Beatty. Then resigned him. No issues drafting DBs and WRs every year early. His last 5 he missed on almost every early pick. Pugh maybe the best of the lot who event when healthy was hardly more than Mediocre.
But hey. Never enough WRs And shitty guys like Sintim Moore Austin for the DL.
usually foolishness is not far behind.
Hence you have the signing of Solder.
I knew the moment I heard of the signing, didn't take a
couple years for me!