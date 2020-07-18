Anderson, Hampton, Morris- who was the best?

They were before my time. Texted my old man and asked him who he thought was the best. This was his response:
"This is a topic that needs at least an hour discussion. Ottis in his prime was the best of the three. Rodney was a huge powerful back slowed by injuries. Morris was small but powerful and probably the fastest of the three. He could explode in the hole like he did on a 55 yard playoff touchdown run against the 49ers in the 1986 divisional playoff game. Ottis was the best. Hampton would have been if not injured.
Thoughts?
Hampton
Morris
Anderson
Morris may have had the best season a Giants RB has ever had with over 1500 yards, 15 TDs and offensively carrying the '86 Championship team on his shoulders for a good part of the year.
Meanwhile, Hampton had the best game-to-game production with respect to rushing and receiving yards.
We didn't get to see OJ's best years early on but his second act with the Giants was special. He may have been the best RB among the three but Rodney was the best Giants back of the three. I say that with no disrespect to Joe Morris who may have been the 1986 offensive MVP.
One could argue that Tiki, Bradshaw and Jacobs were a better threesome than those guys too. Different argument for a different day.
In comment 14934769 kinard said:
Giant Morris.
Hampton might have had more impact on a better team but who knows. He was a very good back too.
OJ Anderson was better early in his career, as a Giant, his best years behind him.
Hampton had promise and was great, but wasn't as good as Morris.
The question was who was the best back, not who was the best back as a Giant.
OJ Anderson surpassed 10,000 yards in his career. HOF if the Cards were a better team.
OJ was a great RB when he was with the Cardinals, but his best days were long behind him with the Giants... He filled a hole for Joe Morris in '89 and was able to reinvent himself as a power back but he was severely limited at that point and there was a reason the Giants drafted Hampton in '90
Hampton was a Top 5 RB, who's abilities as a pass catcher were underutilized by the offense... And then by the time Dave Brown, Ken Graham and Danny Kannell were behind centered he was facing stacked boxes for th eremainder of his career. Similar to OJ, he started playing more like a bruiser and less like the slasher he was at the start of his career. He claimed to add weight to help protect himself from the pounding... He also liked to eat and tended to blow up in the off-season. Giants should have done the right thing and let him sign with SF in the '96 offseason... Most likely would have extended his career and he may have won another SB
Ottis Anderson with the Giants was a solid contributor who rose to the occasion when called upon. Other above mentioned what an awesome back he was with St.Louis, but with the Giants he was a smash-mouth plowhorse who could be relied on for 3-yards per carry. He was nearly unstoppable in short yardage and goal line and was also an excellent pass blocker.
Joe Morris had great speen on turf, in 1985 and 1986 he was a threat to score from anywhere on teh field when he touched the ball. But he was strictly a running back. He was not a good receiver and he fumbled a lot.
Anyway, for sake of this argument, I’d say Hampton probably had the best skills of the three, but little Joe was a spark plug and had a good Oline for about three years where he was very productive. OJ Anderson was more power then finesse in his time with the Giants and was never really considered the feature back IIRC. He did have a very good Super Bowl, which IMO, was his best contribution to the Giants and so I’d say
Hampton, Morris Anderson, in that order.
Hampton
Morris
Anderson
I think Tiki was better than any of these three, mostly because he could run, pass and pass block, but also because of the number of games where he put the team on his back and carried it to a win.
That wasn’t the question that was asked, so I would have to say Hampton for the same reasons I put Tiki ahead of all of them.
Just as a straight up Giant, I'd go Hampton.
Overall however OJ had a tremendous career before with the Cardinals. He was basically "over the hill" when he got to the Giants
Morris is not even in the same zip code due to his lack of pass catching skills and once again done at 28 even if he finished at 31. He did have two seasons over 1300 yards but from a physical gifted stand point he comes in third easily as a Giant he wins the fight in the dog award.
Tikis career was amazing. Many gaamrs 150+ on the ground and he was a deadly receiver, in space as good as any back the Giants ever had.
1985 1336 yards rushing and 21 rushing TD
1986 1516 yards rushing and 14 rushing TD
Hampton didn't match Morris production in peak years
Morris gets my vote for peak. He was great those years.
Hampton -a work horse but from 94 onward had less talent around him and gained most of his yards on his own
Morris - not to detract from his success but he ran behind the best OL line in football along with solid QB and coaches. but he sure knew how to find a hole and run through to daylight
Hampton was an exciting player his rookie year, but injuries turned him into more of a grinder. Still an excellent player, but I loved watching Joe Morris.