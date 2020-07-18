for display only
Anderson, Hampton, Morris- who was the best?

Pascal4554 : 7/18/2020 10:39 pm
They were before my time. Texted my old man and asked him who he thought was the best. This was his response:

"This is a topic that needs at least an hour discussion. Ottis in his prime was the best of the three. Rodney was a huge powerful back slowed by injuries. Morris was small but powerful and probably the fastest of the three. He could explode in the hole like he did on a 55 yard playoff touchdown run against the 49ers in the 1986 divisional playoff game. Ottis was the best. Hampton would have been if not injured.

Thoughts?
Considering the surrounding cast  
montanagiant : 7/18/2020 10:40 pm : link
I'd go:
Hampton
Morris
Anderson
As a Giant  
Spider43 : 7/18/2020 10:42 pm : link
Joe Morris gets my vote. OJ had his best years as a Card.
Really tough call...  
kinard : 7/18/2020 11:14 pm : link
OJ may have been the best of the three, but not necessarily the best Giants RB. As the earlier poster said - his best years were as a Cardinal.

Morris may have had the best season a Giants RB has ever had with over 1500 yards, 15 TDs and offensively carrying the '86 Championship team on his shoulders for a good part of the year.

Meanwhile, Hampton had the best game-to-game production with respect to rushing and receiving yards.

We didn't get to see OJ's best years early on but his second act with the Giants was special. He may have been the best RB among the three but Rodney was the best Giants back of the three. I say that with no disrespect to Joe Morris who may have been the 1986 offensive MVP.

One could argue that Tiki, Bradshaw and Jacobs were a better threesome than those guys too. Different argument for a different day.

OJ was the best, he was outstanding with the Cardinals  
gtt350 : 7/18/2020 11:15 pm : link
.
RE: Really tough call...  
Southern Man : 7/18/2020 11:26 pm : link
Nice deliberation and I'd have to agree. Hampton as #1 with more years as the feature back and more yards overall. But Morris was very special in '85 and '86 (especially in '85). OJ had a great end to his career with us, he was the best of the three, but he made his bones with the Cards.

This one is easy  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/18/2020 11:31 pm : link
Career OJ. Not close. And there not a knock on the other two guys


Giant Morris.

Hampton might have had more impact on a better team but who knows. He was a very good back too.
Morris...  
x meadowlander : 7/19/2020 7:23 am : link
...numbers don't lie. In his prime, Joe was a rabbit quick and very powerful short bowling ball who was very hard to tackle.

OJ Anderson was better early in his career, as a Giant, his best years behind him.

Hampton had promise and was great, but wasn't as good as Morris.
Anderson  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 7/19/2020 7:39 am : link
He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

The question was who was the best back, not who was the best back as a Giant.
By the numbers....  
x meadowlander : 7/19/2020 7:41 am : link
Morris and Anderson both averaged 4.0 ypc over the course of their careers, Hampton 3.8.

OJ Anderson surpassed 10,000 yards in his career. HOF if the Cards were a better team.
Yeah for career?  
x meadowlander : 7/19/2020 7:43 am : link
Not close. OJ Anderson was an elite back on some really crappy Cardinal teams.
Tough question to answer  
Matt G : 7/19/2020 8:06 am : link
Morris probably had the best two single seasons of the three (as a Giant) in '85-'86. He was so good and a perfect fit with that team. Despite being the smallest player on the team, he was the strongest (even stronger than NT Erik Howard which is baffling)... He was like a freight train coming through the line... His 3 TD game vs WAS, his 200 yard performance vs PIT in the snow (+50 yard TD run with one shoe), etc... Clearly one of the top RBs in the NFL... But his career started slow and ended rather quickly due to injuries.

OJ was a great RB when he was with the Cardinals, but his best days were long behind him with the Giants... He filled a hole for Joe Morris in '89 and was able to reinvent himself as a power back but he was severely limited at that point and there was a reason the Giants drafted Hampton in '90

Hampton was a Top 5 RB, who's abilities as a pass catcher were underutilized by the offense... And then by the time Dave Brown, Ken Graham and Danny Kannell were behind centered he was facing stacked boxes for th eremainder of his career. Similar to OJ, he started playing more like a bruiser and less like the slasher he was at the start of his career. He claimed to add weight to help protect himself from the pounding... He also liked to eat and tended to blow up in the off-season. Giants should have done the right thing and let him sign with SF in the '96 offseason... Most likely would have extended his career and he may have won another SB
I'd say the 1990-1993 version of Hampton  
truebluelarry : 7/19/2020 8:20 am : link
was as good a back as the Giants have ever had. He was a complete player - could run with power between the tackles, had the speed to get around the corner, good vision and playmaking ability, was a very good pass receiver and he was always secure with the ball (at the time of his retirment was I believe 3rd all time in fewest fumbles for aplayer with over 1,000 touches). Its true he did put on weight and slow down the last 3-4 years of his career, but he did that to protect his body as his knee was giving him trouble, he'd lost some that speed and elusiveness that made his special.

Ottis Anderson with the Giants was a solid contributor who rose to the occasion when called upon. Other above mentioned what an awesome back he was with St.Louis, but with the Giants he was a smash-mouth plowhorse who could be relied on for 3-yards per carry. He was nearly unstoppable in short yardage and goal line and was also an excellent pass blocker.

Joe Morris had great speen on turf, in 1985 and 1986 he was a threat to score from anywhere on teh field when he touched the ball. But he was strictly a running back. He was not a good receiver and he fumbled a lot.
As a Giant I probably lean to Hampton over Morris.  
LBH15 : 7/19/2020 8:41 am : link
As running back overall career-wise its Anderson.
Morris  
XBRONX : 7/19/2020 8:46 am : link
had two very good years. That's it.Same as Rodney. Otis had five very good years for Cards.
Why not throw Tiki into this conversation?  
Simms11 : 7/19/2020 8:58 am : link
Tiki could have arguably been the best RB that the Giants had as well?! In fact he could be considered a HoF back as well. He’s a guy that could catch, run and block, as well as return punts. He was a beast in his last few years. Fumbling was a problem for him early on, but was corrected by TC.

Anyway, for sake of this argument, I’d say Hampton probably had the best skills of the three, but little Joe was a spark plug and had a good Oline for about three years where he was very productive. OJ Anderson was more power then finesse in his time with the Giants and was never really considered the feature back IIRC. He did have a very good Super Bowl, which IMO, was his best contribution to the Giants and so I’d say
Hampton, Morris Anderson, in that order.
RE: Considering the surrounding cast  
Ivan15 : 7/19/2020 9:03 am : link
In comment 14934761 montanagiant said:
Quote:
I'd go:
Hampton
Morris
Anderson


I think Tiki was better than any of these three, mostly because he could run, pass and pass block, but also because of the number of games where he put the team on his back and carried it to a win.

That wasn’t the question that was asked, so I would have to say Hampton for the same reasons I put Tiki ahead of all of them.
If you throw Tiki in, then talk about Ron Johnson  
Spirit of '86 : 7/19/2020 10:55 am : link
Ron Johnson had a short, 6 year, but excellent Giant career. I would rate him above OJ as a Giant.
Career wise, Anderson.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2020 10:59 am : link
He was a damn good back with the Cards before coming to the Giants.

Just as a straight up Giant, I'd go Hampton.
Morris is very much peak vs. career.  
Mad Mike : 7/19/2020 11:02 am : link
His peak was the best of the three (at least as a Giant), but it was short. I'd give Hampton the nod over Morris for a Giants career. Overall it's Anderson, but obviously his best years were elsewhere.
Joe Morris...  
BamaBlue : 7/19/2020 11:36 am : link
Some fans may have been very young, or Little Joe was before their time. For those, check-out this Joe Morris tribute video.
Joe Morris Tribute Video - ( New Window )
Based on his Giants career only, I'd say:  
PatersonPlank : 7/19/2020 12:56 pm : link
Morris, Hampton, OJ (but its close between Morris and Hampton).

Overall however OJ had a tremendous career before with the Cardinals. He was basically "over the hill" when he got to the Giants
Of the three in his prime OJ Anderson was the best  
Torrag : 7/19/2020 1:30 pm : link
When we had them I'd say Hampton was the best of the three. He just edges out Morris who played with a better team behind a better O-line.
Morris, Hampton and OJ  
Grey Pilgrim : 7/19/2020 1:35 pm : link
In that order...
Stats  
Dragon : 7/19/2020 2:19 pm : link
Say it’s Anderson by a landslide but at one point Hampton was the best back in Giants history prior to Tiki. Looking at the whole picture Hampton never had that 1500 year which Anderson did but both at 28 looked done Anderson was able to play until 35 with 1 3/4 very good years while Hampton was done. Anderson was as physical gifted as only a few backs have ever been but lower leg injuries did curtail those skills as time went on.

Morris is not even in the same zip code due to his lack of pass catching skills and once again done at 28 even if he finished at 31. He did have two seasons over 1300 yards but from a physical gifted stand point he comes in third easily as a Giant he wins the fight in the dog award.
Tiki was better than all 3 by far...  
x meadowlander : 7/19/2020 2:31 pm : link
...and Barkley has potential to be the best yet.

Tikis career was amazing. Many gaamrs 150+ on the ground and he was a deadly receiver, in space as good as any back the Giants ever had.
Otis should be in the HOF  
arniefez : 7/19/2020 2:56 pm : link
he is by far the best NFL player of that group.
If we are going on overall talent  
steve in ky : 7/19/2020 3:15 pm : link
Anderson, Hampton, then Morris
RE: Morris is very much peak vs. career.  
US1 Giants : 7/19/2020 3:55 pm : link
In comment 14934898 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
His peak was the best of the three (at least as a Giant), but it was short. I'd give Hampton the nod over Morris for a Giants career. Overall it's Anderson, but obviously his best years were elsewhere.


1985 1336 yards rushing and 21 rushing TD
1986 1516 yards rushing and 14 rushing TD

Hampton didn't match Morris production in peak years

Morris gets my vote for peak. He was great those years.
Morris  
XBRONX : 7/19/2020 4:45 pm : link
had two great years,period.
...  
Chuck Q : 7:31 am : link
OJ - most talented but lost a step (and gained weight) during his Giant years but was still talented
Hampton -a work horse but from 94 onward had less talent around him and gained most of his yards on his own
Morris - not to detract from his success but he ran behind the best OL line in football along with solid QB and coaches. but he sure knew how to find a hole and run through to daylight
Morris was the most fun to watch.  
barens : 8:14 am : link
His lack of height allowed him to shoot through holes better than the aforementioned, and was a threat to take it to the house at any time.

Hampton was an exciting player his rookie year, but injuries turned him into more of a grinder. Still an excellent player, but I loved watching Joe Morris.
OJ  
PaulN : 9:02 am : link
He was a great back for 5 years with the Cards, then resurected his career when Hampton got injured and had that great superbowl performance, we don't win that game without him. Joe and Rodney were both very good players, Joe was more explosive though, at the top of thier games, Joe gets the edge, but Rodney was the better all around player, Joe always said, he was a running back, not a halfback, Rodney was a halfback.
If you  
PaulN : 9:27 am : link
Expanded it to Tiki and Ron Johnson, then the order, and not everything is stats is, Tiki, OJ, Ron Johnson, Joe Morris and Rodney Hampton tied. The Giants had 2 winning seasons from 64 to 80, both when Ron Johnson was healthy and the feature back. He would have been sensational on a good team, would have loved to see Tarkenton with Ron Johnson and Homer Jones. Johnson could do everything well, and when you evaluate a player you can't throw out years he was not a Giant, it don't work that way, so OJ is clearly ahead of everyone except Tiki. Ron Johnson would have been a hall of famer if not for injuries, Tiki would have been a hall of famer, and still could, if not for Tiki, OJ still has a shot, Joe and Rodney are a notch below the top three.
As others have said  
JonC : 10:08 am : link
OJ in his prime was a HoF talent. As a Giant, Morris had the best peak but it was really short. Hampton's early injuries changed his abilities, never really got to see what he could have been in the NFL. Also, having little talent around him got him pounded into the ground by Reeves. By the time he signed the ill-advised offer sheet with the 49ers, Young should have let him go.
Hampton  
Thegratefulhead : 1:16 pm : link
Got a raw deal. Should have been a 10k back. My favorite of the three. Love them all though.
Anderson  
Giant4Life : 7:17 pm : link
Hampton and Morris were great Giants, but Anderson was a great running back and the only HOFer out of the three.
