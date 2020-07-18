Anderson, Hampton, Morris- who was the best? Pascal4554 : 7/18/2020 10:39 pm

They were before my time. Texted my old man and asked him who he thought was the best. This was his response:



"This is a topic that needs at least an hour discussion. Ottis in his prime was the best of the three. Rodney was a huge powerful back slowed by injuries. Morris was small but powerful and probably the fastest of the three. He could explode in the hole like he did on a 55 yard playoff touchdown run against the 49ers in the 1986 divisional playoff game. Ottis was the best. Hampton would have been if not injured.



Thoughts?