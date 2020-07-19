for display only
Decision by Fassel leading up to SB XXXV

Sean : 7/19/2020 1:39 pm
I came across this interview by Tiki yesterday which I never knew of. Tiki was discussing a decision Jim Fassel made two days prior to SB XXXV which had a negative impact on the team.

Back then, it was common for individual introductions prior to the Super Bowl (an aspect of the game I miss today). NE changed that for good the following year.

The Giants alternated each week who got introduced, the defense was introduced prior to the NFC Championship, so Tiki mentions how he was talking to Greg Comella about how amazing it would be to get introduced at the SB. Fassel tells the offense, paraphrasing, “because the defense got us here, they will be introduced.”

Tiki talks about the offense feeling deflated.

If true, that is a brutal job by Fassel. Tiki’s comments are linked.
Link - ( New Window )
Brutal job by Fassel?  
robbieballs2003 : 7/19/2020 1:41 pm : link
Just shows how mentally weak players are that they are worried about their name getting announced at the SB instead of actually winning the Super Bowl. Fassel can be blamed for a lot of things. This isn't one of them. If a player got bummed out that is on the player.
Never heard that.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2020 1:44 pm : link
Not that it would have mattered, as Collins was like a deer in the headlights.

Just a brutal game.
Always enjoyed watching Tiki run.  
LBH15 : 7/19/2020 1:46 pm : link
Talk...not so much.
I agree with Robbie  
fireitup77 : 7/19/2020 1:46 pm : link
That's on Tiki. If that is what he cared about. Hearing his name before the game....
Barber...  
JohnG in Albany : 7/19/2020 1:57 pm : link
sounds like an egotistical dope if that story is true.
RE: Brutal job by Fassel?  
Sean : 7/19/2020 2:03 pm : link
In comment 14934962 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Just shows how mentally weak players are that they are worried about their name getting announced at the SB instead of actually winning the Super Bowl. Fassel can be blamed for a lot of things. This isn't one of them. If a player got bummed out that is on the player.


My issue with Fassel is saying “the defense got us here”, how can you say that to the team?
Collins' knees shaking facing the Ravens D was devastating  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 7/19/2020 2:06 pm : link
.
Sean, I get it and during Fassel's time, I believe,  
robbieballs2003 : 7/19/2020 2:08 pm : link
there was a clear wall up between the defense and offense. Still, this is a player issue. Would I have said that? Probably not. If I was a player would that bother me? No. If you want to be remembered then perform on the biggest stage against one of the top defenses of all time. If Parcells was leading that team guys might have cried and quit. The shit he said to players was way worse and the right players would use that as motivation.
And just think about it this way.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/19/2020 2:16 pm : link
Guys that are SB winners such as Eli, Strahan, Jacobs, Bradshaw, Diehl, Suebert, O'Hara, McKenzie, LT, Carson, Banks, Simms, etc. Do you think they would have been deflated had their names not been called out in the Super Bowl or do you think they were more concerned with focusing on other important things like imposing their will on their opponents. Take guys like Brady and Peyton Manning and other guys who have won multiple SB.

I don't know why I just thought of this but I guess it is relevant. When Peyton Manning was drafted he was asked what he was going to do with his money. His answer was earn it. Championship caliber players have their priorities. Just my opinion.
Tiki is a real piece of work  
GiantEgo : 7/19/2020 2:33 pm : link
I can't believe he would even say such a thing out loud. Maybe a championship caliber player would have used that for motivation instead of being "destroyed".

Heh, as a season ticket  
section125 : 7/19/2020 2:37 pm : link
holder we always want the defense announced....
If I am an offense and fassel said that  
Payasdaddy : 7/19/2020 3:03 pm : link
I am pumped to go out there and wreck someone big time
Not the first time he's said that.  
an_idol_mind : 7/19/2020 3:05 pm : link
He really doesn't understand how weak that makes him sound.
Tiki's a dummy and that reaction highlights it...  
Torrag : 7/19/2020 3:23 pm : link
I would say this if I was Fassel I'd stick with whatever had been done during the season. That's what got you there. Or at worst tell the team since it's the Superbowl we'll flip a coin or have some kind of offense v defense competition for it. I wouldn't have told one unit the other one 'got us here'.
And if the D pitches a shut out leading to a nyg win  
djm : 7/19/2020 3:35 pm : link
Fassel is a genius.
Tiki doesn’t look good saying that..  
Sean : 7/19/2020 3:49 pm : link
But, imagine Belichick pinning one side of the ball against the other? That is a very bad move as a coach imo.
So why didn't Tiki talk to Fassel about it?  
torrey : 7/19/2020 4:02 pm : link
instead of Comella?
Fassel was obviously  
Big Al : 7/19/2020 4:05 pm : link
the worsted coach in the history of worsted coaches.
I'm sure this directly lead to Tiki getting chased down from behind...  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/19/2020 4:31 pm : link
...by Ray Lewis.
Tiki  
Mr. Nickels : 7/19/2020 4:36 pm : link
deflated and couldn't get up to play in the biggest game of his life because he wasn't personally introduced? What a cry baby narcissist!!
Crazy to think  
Mr. Nickels : 7/19/2020 4:40 pm : link
if we won that game and if Plax doesn't shoot himself and we repeat 2008 (assuming everything else stayed the same re getting Eli)

We would have 6 Super bowl wins with the Steelers.. THAT close to best franchise in Super Bowl history in terms of championships and none of the respect
Thanks goodness for Ron Dixon  
Matt in SGS : 7/19/2020 5:19 pm : link
because I"d have hated to be the only Super Bowl team to be shut out in a Super Bowl.
RE: Thanks goodness for Ron Dixon  
Mr. Nickels : 7/19/2020 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14935037 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
because I"d have hated to be the only Super Bowl team to be shut out in a Super Bowl.


Armstead should have been a touchdown too
More evidence that Tiki was part of the problem  
SteelGiant : 7/19/2020 5:35 pm : link
The team should care about how cool it is to WIN the super bowl not about hearing your name on a loud speaker. If you want to hear your name take the ball and put it in the endzone.

You rarely win championships when your leaders are ME players. Giants won their Superbowl, no tiki, no shockey, no problem. I said it then and I will say it forever Fassel's mistake was putting to many eggs in the Tiki basket.
Tiki reminds me of a modern day Mercury Morris...  
BCD : 7/19/2020 5:49 pm : link
his brain isn't as screwed up as Morris but they both sound alike in their speech patterns....both sound fake and nerdy....but I still love them... both favorite players of mine.
Only SB Tiki played in...  
x meadowlander : 7/19/2020 5:59 pm : link
...only one Giants lost. I understand the anger, I understand the desire to place blame, but I'm gonna guess if the offense is introduced before the game, the result is the same.
While I can understand being disappointed  
Matt M. : 7/19/2020 6:07 pm : link
I don't buy for a minute that it contributed to the level of play, execution, or outcome. If it did, that player (or players) need to look in the mirror. IF anything, a professional athlete should be either unfazed or super laser focused and motivated.
RE: Only SB Tiki played in...  
SteelGiant : 7/19/2020 6:24 pm : link
In comment 14935053 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...only one Giants lost. I understand the anger, I understand the desire to place blame, but I'm gonna guess if the offense is introduced before the game, the result is the same.


I don't blame Tiki for the loss. We got our butts handed to us. That kind of whooping does not fall on one man's shoulders. I was just commenting why I just never liked Tiki even if he was a solid running back. I just don't think there is coincidence that him retiring and us winning one either.
When I hear comments like this one it just solidifies my reasoning that is all. This is same reason why I supported the trading of Odell, great talent but not a champion.
I know there are tons of ME players on championship teams but the difference between those are the ones who win make it about them between the whistles and between the lines on the field. Not between the lines on paper regarding their feelings.
That story doesn’t make Fassel look great.  
Mike from Ohio : 7/19/2020 7:25 pm : link
But it makes Tiki look much, much worse. If he was that focused on having his name announced at the Superbowl, he was the kind of me first player some fans mock him for.
Really crappy thing for Fassel to say.  
MOOPS : 7/19/2020 7:43 pm : link
I don't think there's any way we win that game, but that sure took the wind out of the O's sails if true.

Sehorn led the team running out of the tunnel and onto the field  
GeofromNJ : 7/19/2020 7:50 pm : link
and the TV mics caught him yelling, "No fear!" Seems to me you say that only when there might be fear.
RE: Sehorn led the team running out of the tunnel and onto the field  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2020 8:03 pm : link
In comment 14935095 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
and the TV mics caught him yelling, "No fear!" Seems to me you say that only when there might be fear.


I don't remember that, but yikes!

I knew that game was over nearly from the jump. Collins looked completely petrified.
RE: Crazy to think  
weeg in the bronx : 7/19/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 14935024 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
if we won that game and if Plax doesn't shoot himself and we repeat 2008 (assuming everything else stayed the same re getting Eli)

We would have 6 Super bowl wins with the Steelers.. THAT close to best franchise in Super Bowl history in terms of championships and none of the respect


If we win that game, does Eli get drafted? Is the pre eruption of Collins forever changed?
RE: RE: Sehorn led the team running out of the tunnel and onto the field  
GeofromNJ : 7/19/2020 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14935100 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14935095 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


and the TV mics caught him yelling, "No fear!" Seems to me you say that only when there might be fear.



I don't remember that, but yikes!

I knew that game was over nearly from the jump. Collins looked completely petrified.

A few days after the game, Harry Carson said that if Fassel had left Jason Garrett in the game when he replaced Collins, the Giants would have won the game. Carson said the Giants had receivers wide open the entire game, but Collins was hurrying his throws and missing his targets.
RE: RE: RE: Sehorn led the team running out of the tunnel and onto the field  
jnoble : 12:42 am : link
In comment 14935143 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14935100 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 14935095 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


and the TV mics caught him yelling, "No fear!" Seems to me you say that only when there might be fear.



I don't remember that, but yikes!

I knew that game was over nearly from the jump. Collins looked completely petrified.


A few days after the game, Harry Carson said that if Fassel had left Jason Garrett in the game when he replaced Collins, the Giants would have won the game. Carson said the Giants had receivers wide open the entire game, but Collins was hurrying his throws and missing his targets.

With all due respect to Harry I don't think any of our QBs were going to pass on that Ravens D
Lol......Tiki is such a loser  
George from PA : 7:11 am : link
Anyone.....that is any kind of competitor....would take that affront and prove Fassel wrong.....

No one has destroyed their legacy more then Tiki after they retired. ...outside of the outright criminals like OJ.
RE: Tiki is a real piece of work  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 7:30 am : link
In comment 14934979 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
I can't believe he would even say such a thing out loud. Maybe a championship caliber player would have used that for motivation instead of being "destroyed".


There is no "i" in team, but there are two of them in Tiki.

The best thing he ever did as a Giant was to retire to allow Eli Manning to lead them to Super Bowl victories.
Tiki was a Rat Bastard  
Glover : 7:41 am : link
Good player, who retired early because he thought he was Barry Sanders or something, and then his sure thing media career flopped epically.
I got three words for ya Tiki: GET OVER IT!
RE: RE: Tiki is a real piece of work  
mfsd : 8:01 am : link
In comment 14935170 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
In comment 14934979 GiantEgo said:


Quote:


I can't believe he would even say such a thing out loud. Maybe a championship caliber player would have used that for motivation instead of being "destroyed".




There is no "i" in team, but there are two of them in Tiki.

The best thing he ever did as a Giant was to retire to allow Eli Manning to lead them to Super Bowl victories.


Tiki and Shockey were both immensely talented players...but there's no question Eli took the next step once he no longer had Tiki and Shockey (who broke his leg mid-2007) as the big mouths on offense in the locker room and huddle.

As time has passed  
Chris684 : 8:18 am : link
I've learned to let go of that game.

There was a time I believed that that bogus holding call on Hamilton would have made a difference. Now I just chalk it up to facing a historically great defense with, and I mean no disrespect to Collins, a less than great/elite QB.

History shows that those dominant units or teams are very hard to beat. It doesn't get any better than the 00 Ravens defense. It was what it was.
Gee, Tiki more worried about personal glory. I'm stunned.  
Victor in CT : 8:47 am : link
I'm sure that's why Collins soiled himself.
Fassel  
PaulN : 8:51 am : link
Did a shit job coaching that game, but who gets announced, who gives a shit. Fassel teams had meltdowns during playoff games, something that was tough to swallow after Bill.
That game Ended When  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9:19 am : link
Jessie Armstead's pick 6 was called back by a bogus defensve holding penalty on Keith Hamilton. Completely took the air out of the team after that
Offense showed up with no plan, and no spine  
JonC : 9:20 am : link
that was the end before the game kicked off.

As soon as the Ravens hit them, they checked out. Game over.
RE: Offense showed up with no plan, and no spine  
jnoble : 9:58 am : link
In comment 14935221 JonC said:
Quote:
that was the end before the game kicked off.

As soon as the Ravens hit them, they checked out. Game over.

Toomer said that he felt like Fassel 's game plan went away from what had worked for them all season up to that point and he felt like players & the coaches seemed happy just to be there but lacked a killer instinct to win it
I think the 2000 Ravens  
JonC : 10:04 am : link
beat the 2000 Giants ten times out of ten. Their defense was that good, the Ravens just had to avoid beating themselves. Giants win over the Vikes allowed us to overrate that team, imv.
RE: I think the 2000 Ravens  
Chris684 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 14935237 JonC said:
Quote:
beat the 2000 Giants ten times out of ten. Their defense was that good, the Ravens just had to avoid beating themselves. Giants win over the Vikes allowed us to overrate that team, imv.


This.

I find it incredible knowing how good that defense was and it was still yet to add eventual Hall of Famers in Suggs and Reed.
we had a small chance to win that game the armstead TD..argh  
Paulie Walnuts : 10:36 am : link
but Fassel err'ed in not spreading out the Ravens defense
only way to beat them, they were special.

but Collins got cheap shotted and hurt by fat tony,
BTW what Siracusa did to illegally hurt QB's in that playoff run was criminal

he actually separated Rich Gannon's shoulder by slamming his full weight on it while getting UP after the play was over..
I have no respect for this guy

we were moving the ball right before HT by spreading them out, them Collins throws a pick.. then in the 2nd half, Fassel when right back to the shit that didnt work
It's called fear  
JonC : 10:47 am : link
I also think it's clear Billick was in his good friend's head before the game. Who knows how much partying and non-football stuff Fassel participated in after the Vikes win.
....  
NJGiantFan84 : 12:20 pm : link
Toomer said the same thing, that it was a huge distraction and they were all disappointed. He later said it was foolish, but at the time they were disappointed.

IIRC, I believe members of the defense approached Fassel asking him to change it, which divided the locker room. One way or the other, a unit was going to be annoyed....before a super bowl.

There were interviews I heard when he spoke about this, but this was the only article I could find from a quick search.



Toomer Disappointed Also - ( New Window )
I've said it countless times here about the defensive holding  
Matt M. : 2:09 pm : link
It was not a bogus call. That season the league made it a point to crack down on defensive holding and Hamilton, I'm pretty sure, led the league in getting flagged.
BigAl  
Spike13 : 8:00 pm : link
Shurmer, Macadoo, Handley, & Reeves made Fassel look like Lombardi.
Say what you will, his coaching tree produced champions, and he had the balls to guarantee a playoff berth. Something I had never heard before his retort.
