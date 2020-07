Decision by Fassel leading up to SB XXXV

I came across this interview by Tiki yesterday which I never knew of. Tiki was discussing a decision Jim Fassel made two days prior to SB XXXV which had a negative impact on the team.Back then, it was common for individual introductions prior to the Super Bowl (an aspect of the game I miss today). NE changed that for good the following year.The Giants alternated each week who got introduced, the defense was introduced prior to the NFC Championship, so Tiki mentions how he was talking to Greg Comella about how amazing it would be to get introduced at the SB. Fassel tells the offense, paraphrasing, “because the defense got us here, they will be introduced.”Tiki talks about the offense feeling deflated.If true, that is a brutal job by Fassel. Tiki’s comments are linked. Link - ( New Window