Decision by Fassel leading up to SB XXXV

I came across this interview by Tiki yesterday which I never knew of. Tiki was discussing a decision Jim Fassel made two days prior to SB XXXV which had a negative impact on the team.
Back then, it was common for individual introductions prior to the Super Bowl (an aspect of the game I miss today). NE changed that for good the following year.
The Giants alternated each week who got introduced, the defense was introduced prior to the NFC Championship, so Tiki mentions how he was talking to Greg Comella about how amazing it would be to get introduced at the SB. Fassel tells the offense, paraphrasing, “because the defense got us here, they will be introduced.”
Tiki talks about the offense feeling deflated.
If true, that is a brutal job by Fassel. Tiki’s comments are linked. Link
Just a brutal game.
My issue with Fassel is saying “the defense got us here”, how can you say that to the team?
I don't know why I just thought of this but I guess it is relevant. When Peyton Manning was drafted he was asked what he was going to do with his money. His answer was earn it. Championship caliber players have their priorities. Just my opinion.
We would have 6 Super bowl wins with the Steelers.. THAT close to best franchise in Super Bowl history in terms of championships and none of the respect
Armstead should have been a touchdown too
You rarely win championships when your leaders are ME players. Giants won their Superbowl, no tiki, no shockey, no problem. I said it then and I will say it forever Fassel's mistake was putting to many eggs in the Tiki basket.
I don't blame Tiki for the loss. We got our butts handed to us. That kind of whooping does not fall on one man's shoulders. I was just commenting why I just never liked Tiki even if he was a solid running back. I just don't think there is coincidence that him retiring and us winning one either.
When I hear comments like this one it just solidifies my reasoning that is all. This is same reason why I supported the trading of Odell, great talent but not a champion.
I know there are tons of ME players on championship teams but the difference between those are the ones who win make it about them between the whistles and between the lines on the field. Not between the lines on paper regarding their feelings.
I don't remember that, but yikes!
I knew that game was over nearly from the jump. Collins looked completely petrified.
If we win that game, does Eli get drafted? Is the pre eruption of Collins forever changed?
and the TV mics caught him yelling, "No fear!" Seems to me you say that only when there might be fear.
A few days after the game, Harry Carson said that if Fassel had left Jason Garrett in the game when he replaced Collins, the Giants would have won the game. Carson said the Giants had receivers wide open the entire game, but Collins was hurrying his throws and missing his targets.
and the TV mics caught him yelling, "No fear!" Seems to me you say that only when there might be fear.
With all due respect to Harry I don't think any of our QBs were going to pass on that Ravens D
No one has destroyed their legacy more then Tiki after they retired. ...outside of the outright criminals like OJ.
There is no "i" in team, but there are two of them in Tiki.
The best thing he ever did as a Giant was to retire to allow Eli Manning to lead them to Super Bowl victories.
I got three words for ya Tiki: GET OVER IT!
I can't believe he would even say such a thing out loud. Maybe a championship caliber player would have used that for motivation instead of being "destroyed".
There is no "i" in team, but there are two of them in Tiki.
The best thing he ever did as a Giant was to retire to allow Eli Manning to lead them to Super Bowl victories.
Tiki and Shockey were both immensely talented players...but there's no question Eli took the next step once he no longer had Tiki and Shockey (who broke his leg mid-2007) as the big mouths on offense in the locker room and huddle.
There was a time I believed that that bogus holding call on Hamilton would have made a difference. Now I just chalk it up to facing a historically great defense with, and I mean no disrespect to Collins, a less than great/elite QB.
History shows that those dominant units or teams are very hard to beat. It doesn't get any better than the 00 Ravens defense. It was what it was.
As soon as the Ravens hit them, they checked out. Game over.
As soon as the Ravens hit them, they checked out. Game over.
Toomer said that he felt like Fassel 's game plan went away from what had worked for them all season up to that point and he felt like players & the coaches seemed happy just to be there but lacked a killer instinct to win it
This.
I find it incredible knowing how good that defense was and it was still yet to add eventual Hall of Famers in Suggs and Reed.
only way to beat them, they were special.
but Collins got cheap shotted and hurt by fat tony,
BTW what Siracusa did to illegally hurt QB's in that playoff run was criminal
he actually separated Rich Gannon's shoulder by slamming his full weight on it while getting UP after the play was over..
I have no respect for this guy
we were moving the ball right before HT by spreading them out, them Collins throws a pick.. then in the 2nd half, Fassel when right back to the shit that didnt work
IIRC, I believe members of the defense approached Fassel asking him to change it, which divided the locker room. One way or the other, a unit was going to be annoyed....before a super bowl.
There were interviews I heard when he spoke about this, but this was the only article I could find from a quick search.
Toomer Disappointed Also - ( New Window )
Say what you will, his coaching tree produced champions, and he had the balls to guarantee a playoff berth. Something I had never heard before his retort.