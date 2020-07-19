for display only
Old Time Photo Thread: Fran Tarkenton with the Giants

truebluelarry : 7/19/2020 6:32 pm
The Giants paid a hefty price to get Tarkenton from Minnesota in 1967 (1st and 2nd round picks in 1967, 1st round pick in 1968 and 2nd round pick in 1969), but following the disasterous 1-12-1 season in 1966 and Joe Namath emerging as a star with the AFL's Jets, the Giants had little choice as the pressure on them to remain relevant was immense.

To his credit, Tarkenton performed well and immediately made the Giants a better team. He had a winning record over his first four seasons in New York (29-27) and was voted to the Pro Bowl each year. He and Homer Jones combined to be a premier big-play tandem.

Following a contract squabble with Wellington Mara during the 1971 training camp Tarkenton's play fell off and so did the Giants fortunes as they dropped to last place in the NFC East. Tarkenton was traded back to Minnesota for QB Norm Snead, WR Bob Grim (who Minnesota picked with the 2nd round pick from the Giants in 1967), FB Vince Clements, a 1st round pick in 1972 (DE Larry Jacobson) and a 2nd round pick in 1973 (Brad Van Pelt).


training camp 1967 - Allie Sherman, Earl Morral, Tarkenton


Giants vs Minnesota preseason


9/2/67 Giants vs Philadelphia preseason


9/24/67 Giants at Dallas


10/2/67 Giants vs Green Bay


10/22/67 Giants vs New Orleans


11/5/67 Giants at Minnesota


9/22/68 Giants at Philadelphia


10/27/68 Giants at Washington


11/3/68 Giants vs Baltimore Colts


11/17/68 Giants vs Philadelphia


11/24/68 Giants at Los Angeles Rams


Giants at Cleveland 12/1/68


12/15/68 Giants vs Dallas


9/21/69 Giants vs Minnesota


10/5/69 Giants vs Chicago Bears


8/15/70 Giants at San Diego preseason


10/11/70 Giants vs Philadelphia


10/18/70 Giants at Boston Patriots


10/25/70 Giants vs St.Louis Cardinals
Tarkenton had a perfect QBR of 158.3 in this game


11/1/70 Giants at New York Jets


11/15/70 Giants vs Washington


Giants at St.Louis Cardinals


12/20/70 Giants vs Los Angeles Rams


training camp 1971 - Tarkenton, Joe Walton, Alex Webster, Y.A. Tittle


9/4/71 Giants at Cleveland preseason


9/19/71 Giants at Green Bay


11/7/71 Giants vs San Diego

Thanks for posting  
steve in ky : 7/19/2020 6:36 pm : link
The Giants of my youth; I loved those teams.
the date on the first game photo is  
truebluelarry : 7/19/2020 6:40 pm : link
8/22/67 Giants vs Minnesota preseason.
Date corrections for 1967  
truebluelarry : 7/19/2020 6:44 pm : link
Giants vs New Orleans 10/8/67
Giants vs Green Bay 10/22/67

They didn't seem so at the time,  
81_Great_Dane : 7/19/2020 6:50 pm : link
but I'm struck by how flimsy the helmets look.
That was a guy who maximized his God given talent.  
Ivan15 : 7/19/2020 6:50 pm : link
.
I loved the trade that brought him to us in ‘67.  
Big Blue '56 : 7/19/2020 7:18 pm : link
He was still only 27 and he almost single-handedly brought us from 1-12-1 the previous year to 7-7. That was beyond remarkable if you looked at the shit we had the year before when we yielded the most points on D in the history of the NFL at that point in time.
Thanks for posting these pictures!  
Gene : 7/19/2020 7:21 pm : link
10/8/67 (vs the Saints) was the 1st Giants game I ever went to. As a kid of 10 years old, going to games at the old, old Yankee Stadium was special.
.  
GiantEgo : 7/19/2020 7:34 pm : link
I was 9 in 1966 my first full season as a fan. Then Fran came in 1967 and made the team respectable pretty much on his own.

NFL watching was a bit taboo in my house as my father vowed to never watch another game after the NFL played the Sunday following Kennedy's assassination. He kept his word.
BB'56 exactly. He was the catalyst and gave us  
carpoon : 7/19/2020 7:36 pm : link
some excitement and hope.
Tarkenton said he played his best football in a Giants uniform  
GeofromNJ : 7/19/2020 7:46 pm : link
He was also not above self-praise.

"Nobody else could have taken those stiffs to .500".
GeofromNJ. Both Tarkenton and Theismann were great. All you had to do  
carpoon : 7/19/2020 8:02 pm : link
was ask them.:)
Good book about that period...  
GA5 : 7/19/2020 8:11 pm : link
sort of a Giants version of Instant Replay, without the happy ending.
Seven Days To Sunday book - ( New Window )
Have maintained for almost half a century  
M.S. : 7/19/2020 9:59 pm : link
That the Tarkington trade was a tactical victory for the Giants but also their greatest strategic blunder!

He took the worst team in the NFL and made them essentially a .500 ball club. We not only gave up a boatload of draft picks for him, but we also missed out on securing premium picks which we would have had without him at QB.

That said, he gave this young Giants fan a lot to root for! A fantastic QB!!!
He ran a west coast offense before it was ever invented.
truebluelarry  
M.S. : 7/19/2020 10:00 pm : link
Great photos BTW!

Thanks so much for posting!!!
Quite a run of the #10 for Giants players  
kinard : 7/19/2020 10:39 pm : link
Tarkenton to Van Pelt to Eli.

Too bad he only played 5 years as a Giant or Fran the Man would be Ring of Honor worthy.
RE: GeofromNJ. Both Tarkenton and Theismann were great. All you had to do  
GeofromNJ : 7/19/2020 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14935099 carpoon said:
Quote:
was ask them.:)

True that.
Notice he was on the move in many of the pictures.  
Since1965 : 7/19/2020 11:44 pm : link
My recollection was that their offensive lines in those days were not very good, and Fran frequently needed his magic to escape the pass rush. It was fun to watch.
The first Giants game I ever attended  
Gman11 : 7/20/2020 7:29 am : link
was a preseason game in Ithaca against the Falcons. Tarkenton played the entire game.
Fran was a Catalyst for Improvement  
varco : 7/20/2020 7:37 am : link
I recall the drubbings the Giants took in 1966 due to poor offensive line and overall defensive play, along with injuries. Fran was able to prolong offensive plays and drives, keeping the defense off the field and wearing down the opponent's defenders. The Giants did have some playmakers - Homer Jones, Aaron Thomas, Joe Morrison, Tucker Fredrickson, etc. Another key addition that year was the late Vince Costello (he passed away in 2019), who solidified the Middle Linebacker spot and who always seemed to be in the middle of plays. The 1967 Giants were able to handle Eastern Division teams (Pittsburgh, Philly, Washington and St. Louis) but were just not good enough to take on Dallas, Cleveland or any Western Division clubs. It was an exciting revival after the disasters of 1966. The continual problem during that era was the inability to draft enough talent to take the next step.
These are great pictures ... and bring back great memories ...  
Spider56 : 7/20/2020 8:00 am : link
As John Madden would say ... “now that’s football” .. thanks for sharing.
RE: The first Giants game I ever attended  
truebluelarry : 7/20/2020 8:08 am : link
In comment 14935169 Gman11 said:
Quote:
was a preseason game in Ithaca against the Falcons. Tarkenton played the entire game.


I think I have a photo from that game. I'll try to find it later today.
Homer Jones traded to Browns for Jim Kanicki and...  
yalebowl : 7/20/2020 9:46 am : link
A throw in Running Back Ron Johnson. Behind Tarkenton was now Tucker Frederickson at FB and Ron Johnson at HB and Bob Tucker at TE and we had a team.

We just needed a defense.
I have very warm memories  
arniefez : 7/20/2020 10:53 am : link
of very cold days at Yankee Stadium with my father and uncles watching Tarkington run for his life and carry a 3 or 4 win team to 7 wins in the good Wellington years. They actually won 9 once. It was a miracle but the fearsome foursome ended it.
truebluelarry  
JimInKgnNY : 7/20/2020 11:04 am : link
Thank you so much for that! I remember watching all of the games from 1968 on. The losses were tough but it brings back great memories.
I had to laugh at the number of pictures that show OT Willie Young on the ground and Tarkenton running away from his man!
RE: truebluelarry  
truebluelarry : 7/20/2020 11:31 am : link
In comment 14935297 JimInKgnNY said:
Quote:
Thank you so much for that! I remember watching all of the games from 1968 on. The losses were tough but it brings back great memories.
I had to laugh at the number of pictures that show OT Willie Young on the ground and Tarkenton running away from his man!


Haha! That's true. It didn't help that there were a lot of all-time great defensive players in that era. Up above included in the game photos are Bob Lilly, Deacon Jones and Dick Butkus. Those guys put a lot of OL's on their rear ends.

Tarkenton was very underrated  
HomerJones45 : 7/20/2020 12:10 pm : link
and he was right about the stiffs.
This was Tarkenton's first game in a Giants uniform  
truebluelarry : 7/20/2020 2:15 pm : link
(Please excuse the wordmarks)




8/12/67 Giants vs Atlanta preseason at Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
RE: Homer Jones traded to Browns for Jim Kanicki and...  
aquidneck : 7/20/2020 5:26 pm : link
In comment 14935229 yalebowl said:
Quote:
A throw in Running Back Ron Johnson. Behind Tarkenton was now Tucker Frederickson at FB and Ron Johnson at HB and Bob Tucker at TE and we had a team.

We just needed a defense.


Ron Johnson was no throw in. He'd been Cleveland's #1 draft choice the year before. Throw in was a LB named Wayne Meylan(?-not sure about last name) who didn't make Giants team.

Giants D in '70 had Feed Dryer, #1 draft choice MLB Jim Files, Spider Lockhart among others.
RE: This was Tarkenton's first game in a Giants uniform  
Gman11 : 7/20/2020 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14935425 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
(Please excuse the wordmarks)




8/12/67 Giants vs Atlanta preseason at Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY


I believe #38 is Ernie Wheelright. Tucker Frederickson didn't play that game and neither did Homer Jones. The only Giants TD came on a pass to Del Shoffner. Game ended in a 10-10 tie.
