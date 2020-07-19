Old Time Photo Thread: Fran Tarkenton with the Giants

The Giants paid a hefty price to get Tarkenton from Minnesota in 1967 (1st and 2nd round picks in 1967, 1st round pick in 1968 and 2nd round pick in 1969), but following the disasterous 1-12-1 season in 1966 and Joe Namath emerging as a star with the AFL's Jets, the Giants had little choice as the pressure on them to remain relevant was immense.
To his credit, Tarkenton performed well and immediately made the Giants a better team. He had a winning record over his first four seasons in New York (29-27) and was voted to the Pro Bowl each year. He and Homer Jones combined to be a premier big-play tandem.
Following a contract squabble with Wellington Mara during the 1971 training camp Tarkenton's play fell off and so did the Giants fortunes as they dropped to last place in the NFC East. Tarkenton was traded back to Minnesota for QB Norm Snead, WR Bob Grim (who Minnesota picked with the 2nd round pick from the Giants in 1967), FB Vince Clements, a 1st round pick in 1972 (DE Larry Jacobson) and a 2nd round pick in 1973 (Brad Van Pelt).
training camp 1967 - Allie Sherman, Earl Morral, Tarkenton
Giants vs Minnesota preseason
9/2/67 Giants vs Philadelphia preseason
9/24/67 Giants at Dallas
10/2/67 Giants vs Green Bay
10/22/67 Giants vs New Orleans
11/5/67 Giants at Minnesota
9/22/68 Giants at Philadelphia
10/27/68 Giants at Washington
11/3/68 Giants vs Baltimore Colts
11/17/68 Giants vs Philadelphia
11/24/68 Giants at Los Angeles Rams
Giants at Cleveland 12/1/68
12/15/68 Giants vs Dallas
9/21/69 Giants vs Minnesota
10/5/69 Giants vs Chicago Bears
8/15/70 Giants at San Diego preseason
10/11/70 Giants vs Philadelphia
10/18/70 Giants at Boston Patriots
10/25/70 Giants vs St.Louis Cardinals
Tarkenton had a perfect QBR of 158.3 in this game
11/1/70 Giants at New York Jets
11/15/70 Giants vs Washington
Giants at St.Louis Cardinals
12/20/70 Giants vs Los Angeles Rams
training camp 1971 - Tarkenton, Joe Walton, Alex Webster, Y.A. Tittle
9/4/71 Giants at Cleveland preseason
9/19/71 Giants at Green Bay
11/7/71 Giants vs San Diego
Giants vs Green Bay 10/22/67
NFL watching was a bit taboo in my house as my father vowed to never watch another game after the NFL played the Sunday following Kennedy's assassination. He kept his word.
"Nobody else could have taken those stiffs to .500".
Seven Days To Sunday book - ( New Window )
He took the worst team in the NFL and made them essentially a .500 ball club. We not only gave up a boatload of draft picks for him, but we also missed out on securing premium picks which we would have had without him at QB.
That said, he gave this young Giants fan a lot to root for! A fantastic QB!!!
He ran a west coast offense before it was ever invented.
Thanks so much for posting!!!
Too bad he only played 5 years as a Giant or Fran the Man would be Ring of Honor worthy.
True that.
I think I have a photo from that game. I'll try to find it later today.
We just needed a defense.
I had to laugh at the number of pictures that show OT Willie Young on the ground and Tarkenton running away from his man!
Haha! That's true. It didn't help that there were a lot of all-time great defensive players in that era. Up above included in the game photos are Bob Lilly, Deacon Jones and Dick Butkus. Those guys put a lot of OL's on their rear ends.
8/12/67 Giants vs Atlanta preseason at Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
We just needed a defense.
Ron Johnson was no throw in. He'd been Cleveland's #1 draft choice the year before. Throw in was a LB named Wayne Meylan(?-not sure about last name) who didn't make Giants team.
Giants D in '70 had Feed Dryer, #1 draft choice MLB Jim Files, Spider Lockhart among others.
I believe #38 is Ernie Wheelright. Tucker Frederickson didn't play that game and neither did Homer Jones. The only Giants TD came on a pass to Del Shoffner. Game ended in a 10-10 tie.