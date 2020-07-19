Old Time Photo Thread: Fran Tarkenton with the Giants

Tarkenton had a perfect QBR of 158.3 in this game

The Giants paid a hefty price to get Tarkenton from Minnesota in 1967 (1st and 2nd round picks in 1967, 1st round pick in 1968 and 2nd round pick in 1969), but following the disasterous 1-12-1 season in 1966 and Joe Namath emerging as a star with the AFL's Jets, the Giants had little choice as the pressure on them to remain relevant was immense.To his credit, Tarkenton performed well and immediately made the Giants a better team. He had a winning record over his first four seasons in New York (29-27) and was voted to the Pro Bowl each year. He and Homer Jones combined to be a premier big-play tandem.Following a contract squabble with Wellington Mara during the 1971 training camp Tarkenton's play fell off and so did the Giants fortunes as they dropped to last place in the NFC East. Tarkenton was traded back to Minnesota for QB Norm Snead, WR Bob Grim (who Minnesota picked with the 2nd round pick from the Giants in 1967), FB Vince Clements, a 1st round pick in 1972 (DE Larry Jacobson) and a 2nd round pick in 1973 (Brad Van Pelt).training camp 1967 - Allie Sherman, Earl Morral, TarkentonGiants vs Minnesota preseason9/2/67 Giants vs Philadelphia preseason9/24/67 Giants at Dallas10/2/67 Giants vs Green Bay10/22/67 Giants vs New Orleans11/5/67 Giants at Minnesota9/22/68 Giants at Philadelphia10/27/68 Giants at Washington11/3/68 Giants vs Baltimore Colts11/17/68 Giants vs Philadelphia11/24/68 Giants at Los Angeles Rams11/24/68 Giants at Los Angeles RamsGiants at Cleveland 12/1/6812/15/68 Giants vs Dallas9/21/69 Giants vs Minnesota9/21/69 Giants vs Minnesota10/5/69 Giants vs Chicago Bears8/15/70 Giants at San Diego preseason10/11/70 Giants vs Philadelphia10/18/70 Giants at Boston Patriots10/25/70 Giants vs St.Louis Cardinals11/1/70 Giants at New York Jets11/15/70 Giants vs WashingtonGiants at St.Louis Cardinals12/20/70 Giants vs Los Angeles Ramstraining camp 1971 - Tarkenton, Joe Walton, Alex Webster, Y.A. Tittle9/4/71 Giants at Cleveland preseason9/19/71 Giants at Green Bay11/7/71 Giants vs San Diego