The Dan Reeves era

Reeves was hired prior to the 1993 season, after a disappointing 6-10 season.



What was the fan reaction to the hire? I saw a few posters here compare the prospect of the Giants hiring McCarthy this year to a repeat of Reeves.



Was Reeves hired with hopes of winning again immediately? The team went 11-5 in 93 with the last year of Simms & LT. I vaguely remember the 44-3 pounding at the hands of the Niners in the divisional round.



The team then fell off in 94 & 95 and then Reeves was fired.



I’d assume this era is looked back as a failure. Dan Reeves never felt like a Giants type coach to me & certainly not the guy to oversee a rebuild. Were there other candidates that fans wanted more?