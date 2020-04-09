The Dan Reeves era

for display only
Sean : 7/22/2020 7:35 pm
Reeves was hired prior to the 1993 season, after a disappointing 6-10 season.

What was the fan reaction to the hire? I saw a few posters here compare the prospect of the Giants hiring McCarthy this year to a repeat of Reeves.

Was Reeves hired with hopes of winning again immediately? The team went 11-5 in 93 with the last year of Simms & LT. I vaguely remember the 44-3 pounding at the hands of the Niners in the divisional round.

The team then fell off in 94 & 95 and then Reeves was fired.

I’d assume this era is looked back as a failure. Dan Reeves never felt like a Giants type coach to me & certainly not the guy to oversee a rebuild. Were there other candidates that fans wanted more?
Wasn't he like the 3rd choice?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/22/2020 7:42 pm : link
I think TC was the one we wanted, but he didn't want to leave BC (Bastard led the Eagles to beat ND that fall, ND's 1 loss in '93...I kid. I love TC). Then I think it was Wannstedt, but he picked Chicago. I think we were left with just Reeves as the final guy.
RE: Wasn't he like the 3rd choice?  
djm : 7/22/2020 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14936519 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think TC was the one we wanted, but he didn't want to leave BC (Bastard led the Eagles to beat ND that fall, ND's 1 loss in '93...I kid. I love TC). Then I think it was Wannstedt, but he picked Chicago. I think we were left with just Reeves as the final guy.


This is Correct.

By mid way through the 95 season I hated reeves. Not just because of the record either. He was so stubborn. Think Coughlin but without the super bowl success and coughlin wasn’t carried by Elway like reeves was. He wasn’t a terrible HC by any stretch but reeves was a bad fit here that’s for sure. Any decent body could have coached that 93 team to the Postseason.
I was happy with the Reeves hire and the 1993 success didn't surprise  
truebluelarry : 7/22/2020 8:05 pm : link
I thought he was a good coach. Its too bad it only went downhill from there. Not having a viable replacement for Simms killed them.

I wanted nothing to do with Wannstedt, I was glad he turned the Giants down.

The interesting thing is Reeves was close to being hired in 1979, but they went with Ray Perkins instead.
I honestly hated him  
GiantTuff1 : 7/22/2020 8:10 pm : link
His offensive playbook was run-run and then 50/50 run/pass 98% of the time. I felt he put absolutely zero faith in any of the QBs to let it rip. I know we didn’t have much after Simms was pushed out, but he didn’t do Dave Brown and others any favors or install one iota of confidence in them either. Lucky he had Elway and another generational talent in Vick or else who knows where he would rank in history.

He was stubborn as all hell and it was terrible to suffer through his era as a kid in grade and middle school. I was thrilled when his 4 years were up.

I recognize he’s generally a good coach and maybe a good man, but boy am I sour on him because of his stay here
Reeves was definitely 3rd choice  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7/22/2020 8:11 pm : link
after Wannstedt and Coughlin But there was some optimism due to Reeves's success in Denver. The fucker then cut Phil Simms and Tommy Maddox showed up a year later..Oh and Dave Brown was there too. That's how I remember it.
Dave Brown's  
Pete in MD : 7/22/2020 8:41 pm : link
somewhat recent interview with Rich Eisen tells you a lot about Reeves. Brown came from a offense at Duke that was all about adjusting at the line to the defensive look. Reeves' offense didn't allow for ANY adjustments according to Brown. Made Reeves sound very rigid and set in his ways.
Reeves cut Pepper Johnson too  
yalebowl : 7/22/2020 8:47 pm : link
To make a statement
RE: Reeves was definitely 3rd choice  
jnoble : 7/22/2020 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14936537 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
after Wannstedt and Coughlin But there was some optimism due to Reeves's success in Denver. The fucker then cut Phil Simms and Tommy Maddox showed up a year later..Oh and Dave Brown was there too. That's how I remember it.


Reeves didn't decide on his own to cut Simms, that was George Young and the team ownership who felt they had to move on to Brown or Graham because of the salary cap and Phil's injuries.
RE: Dave Brown's  
jnoble : 7/22/2020 9:01 pm : link
In comment 14936544 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
somewhat recent interview with Rich Eisen tells you a lot about Reeves. Brown came from a offense at Duke that was all about adjusting at the line to the defensive look. Reeves' offense didn't allow for ANY adjustments according to Brown. Made Reeves sound very rigid and set in his ways.


I saw that too. Dave was being very charitable regarding Reeves repeatedly referring to him as a "great coach". But back at the time it was no secret he and Reeves didn't like each other and Brown was thrilled when Jim Fassel was hired because he knew he wouldn't be stuck in a shitty 1950s style offense anymore with a HC making snarky comments about him to the press
Believe it or not...  
Mcphedge : 7/22/2020 9:02 pm : link


...Frank Gifford played a key role in Reeves' hiring by the Giants.
For me, Reeves boils down to 2 oppositional circumstances  
Matt M. : 7/22/2020 9:09 pm : link
He was not a bad hire to lead the team in 93. It was mostly veterans and a bonce back season was expected. However, moving forward from 93 was essentially a rebuild without trying to do a full rebuild. He was not the man for this job and Young was really not the GM to do so as the cap was introduced. It was a bad combination. It left us with a decimated OL that was never properly addressed. So, we had a young QB that the coaches didn't really want behind a terrible OL. As a result, we took a dynamic RB in Hampton and turned him into 3 yards and a clod of dust. The D was still decent, but on the decline. At least we added some good young players in that time who we could build and grow with in Strahan, Armstead, etc. But, Reeves was not the guy to mold a young team, so he relied on bringing in veterans, most of whom were not stellar to begin with.
Not happy with it.  
Red Dog : 7/22/2020 9:25 pm : link
I was one of the fans who was not happy with the Reeves hire.

They could have done worse.

But I really felt they could have done better.
I was happy with the hire, even though he was 3rd choice...  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/23/2020 1:22 am : link
...After you know who, at least he was a former HC, a professional who had success.

Turns out he's a good coach if a roster of vets is laid out in front of him (see Atlanta 1998). But he knows fuck-all about evaluating talent and leading a young team.
RE: Believe it or not...  
Optimus-NY : 7/23/2020 5:24 am : link
In comment 14936553 Mcphedge said:
Quote:


...Frank Gifford played a key role in Reeves' hiring by the Giants.


That's true.
I was not happy about the hire  
TrueBlue56 : 7/23/2020 6:56 am : link
At the time, but was hopeful. When he cut pepper johnson, all hope went out the window. I was against him from that point on. Then he tried making the giants the denver Broncos of the east. Just bad.

I just listened to an interview with OJ Anderson and he didn't have kind words for dan reeves. Reeves really screwed him over too.
I liked the hire of Reeves  
MetsGiantsfan : 7/23/2020 6:58 am : link
He did a good job with the veterans in `93. In `94 the team won 7 in a row which was a great accomplishment. Unfortunately, Young's time as a GM had passed him by. He didn't know how to deal with free agency which necessitated the release of Simms who should not have been released. As someone mentioned that Reeves was stubborn so was Young. Brown was not a starting qb in the NFL. But I do agree Reeves was shaky on talent evaluation. My grandfather used to call him "milktoast." I always respected him and felt he was part of the older generation of the NFL from the Tom Landry days.
reeves was from the tom landry mold  
Torrag : 7/23/2020 7:08 am : link
Very rigid and allowing little freedom. He was also his own worst enemy when evaluating talent. He made numerous bone headed decisions regarding the roster. To cut Ed McCaffrey is still one of the worst personnel decisions in Giants history.

Was a very good coach  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/23/2020 7:20 am : link
I remember Simms saying how in the first team meeting he told the players to sit up straight and how he felt they have a real Head Coach after the Handley years. That veteran team was used to a disciplinarian in Parcells. He maximized the talent in '93.

Things fell apart but I think it was more a talent issue than a coaching one. He did go on to have success in Atlanta with two different QB's.
Last Giants coach to wear  
NoPeanutz : 7/23/2020 7:34 am : link
A suit on the sideline.
hated it, never liked him. turned them into a pussy outfit  
Victor in CT : 7/23/2020 7:36 am : link
THey had a good year in '93 because he did have organizational smarts, knew he had to pick 1 QB and picked the right 1 in Simms and sent Hostetler packing. But Pepper was right about the NJ Broncos thing.
My memory is that he made some really awful personnel  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/23/2020 7:57 am : link
decisions. Handley was a short-term disaster. But Reeves set the team back long-term with some of his choices.
It sounds like Reeves..  
Sean : 7/23/2020 8:41 am : link
was given significant day in personnel decisions. Not typical of how the Giants do things.
They won 10 games and made the playoffs the year after Reeves  
LBH15 : 7/23/2020 8:44 am : link
left didn’t they? There were some head scratching decisions made during his tenure (what NYG tenure didn’t have a few) but not always by him.

What’s the long term setbacks he caused?
RE: It sounds like Reeves..  
Ivan15 : 7/23/2020 9:01 am : link
In comment 14936656 Sean said:
Quote:
was given significant day in personnel decisions. Not typical of how the Giants do things.


One of the complaints (from Reeves) was that he wasn’t given enough control, and I believe that. I liked the hire because he had shown that he could win. He inherited a group of players and led them to a good season. He loved HIS GUYS as all coaches do, and George Young was just flexible enough to allow him to bring them in, but not flexible enough to give Reeves much control over draft picks, free agents and trades. The fact is that Young never got a good handle on free agency or the salary cap, and the team just slowly deteriorated.

He was very controlling of Dave Brown but a lot of coaches will do the same thing with young QBs. Reeves may have been one of those coaches who can be successful when he gets the right talent but can’t build a team up from mediocre to successful with new talent.
I wasn't thrilled with the Reeves hire,  
Section331 : 7/23/2020 9:08 am : link
but i never thought he would end being as bad as he was. His Denver teams were small and soft, and went to 2 SB's due to some insane Elway performances. I was more hopeful after his first season, but we all knew that LT and Phil were on their last legs.

Ultimately, Reeves couldn't accept his role as just a coach. Similar to Parcells, I guess, but Parcells had 2 rings to back him up.
Reeves in season ending loss to Cowboys  
weeg in the bronx : 7/23/2020 9:09 am : link
He got too conservative on the final scoring drive in 4Q. Was content with game tying FG and OT given the momentum shift and weather. I recall a run on third down that went nowhere once we were in FG range. Mistake. Had we won that game we win the division, Cowboys probably don't win the SB.
RE: RE: It sounds like Reeves..  
Victor in CT : 7/23/2020 9:19 am : link
In comment 14936667 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14936656 Sean said:


Quote:


was given significant day in personnel decisions. Not typical of how the Giants do things.



One of the complaints (from Reeves) was that he wasn’t given enough control, and I believe that. I liked the hire because he had shown that he could win. He inherited a group of players and led them to a good season. He loved HIS GUYS as all coaches do, and George Young was just flexible enough to allow him to bring them in, but not flexible enough to give Reeves much control over draft picks, free agents and trades. The fact is that Young never got a good handle on free agency or the salary cap, and the team just slowly deteriorated.

He was very controlling of Dave Brown but a lot of coaches will do the same thing with young QBs. Reeves may have been one of those coaches who can be successful when he gets the right talent but can’t build a team up from mediocre to successful with new talent.


Reeves "success" was that he had Elway in an incredbly weak AFC.
Reeves also didn’t get any favors in those years  
LBH15 : 7/23/2020 9:27 am : link
having to go against an incredibly talented super bowl team in the Dallas Cowboys in his division. Not an excuse to play poorly but those Giant teams were like a JV team versus their roster.
I had always liked Reeves in Denver...  
BillKo : 7/23/2020 10:02 am : link
...and coming off our replacement to Parcells, I was very happy. Esp when he picked Phil Simms as the QB.

Also thought his attire on the sideline was excellent :)



Well, he was following up Handley, so I thought he was fine at first  
Greg from LI : 7/23/2020 10:28 am : link
But the season finale against Dallas in 1993 left a sour taste that only increased year by year. He was every bit the unimaginative, rigid coach that Elway always accused him of being, and his purge of good players like Pepper and Ed McCaffrey for the likes of Mike Croel and Arthur Marshall was disastrous.
I was not a Reeves fan  
ArtVandelay : 7/23/2020 1:52 pm : link
and hated when he made the switch from a 3-4 to 4-3 defense. Not sure the roster moves were all his fault but we went from about 15+ years of great LB's to Michael Brooks, Carlton Baily, and Corey Miller.
One of the many things the Reeves error  
arniefez : 7/23/2020 2:05 pm : link
exposed about the Giants is the nonsense that the Mara men are football lifers and NFL insider experts.

They couldn't give the HC job away after Handley and that's on GY too. They had nothing, no league network, nothing out of the box they wound up hiring Frank Gifford's friend as a last resort and he hated GY as much as Parcells did.

Almost makes it funny all these later that the Sons of Wellington hired McAdoo & Shurmur. But it's not funny.
Reeves felt like the wrong direction (and was)  
JonC : 7/23/2020 3:16 pm : link
Third choice, I'd wager perhaps lower than third, and his systems were not aging well in the NFL without the greatness of Elway. Not a great judge of talent, too rigid and reliant on his own brain, stubborn, conservative, and of course decisions like cutting McCaffrey Sr and bringing in a gaggle of ex-Broncos made it feel like a quick cash grab and no foundational plan. Not that George Young was aging any better in the 90s NFL, but Reeves was no better. His teams couldn't do shit on first and second downs, and were constantly in 3rd and long. He shortened Rodney Hampton's career, did zero to develop Dave Brown or another QB. The lack of development in his young players sealed it for me. After '95, I'd hoped they would can him. He was a lame duck in '96 and it was a lost season. I still remember blowing a 22-0 lead in the season finale to NE. I simply shut off the TV and hopped a train to NYC for a Christmas visit of Midtown with friends, as I was home from Boston.

I had zero interest in hiring him. My feeling at the time was, "welp, he's a professional football head coach, at least".

The team got better after he was fired, namely the defense and running game in '97.
Reading the Dan Reeves Wikipedia page..  
Sean : 7/23/2020 6:12 pm : link
Quote:
Reeves served as New York Giants head coach from 1993–1996. In his first season, he led the Giants to an 11–5 record and a berth in the playoffs. Reeves's 1993 season record is the best ever for a first-year Giant coach, and he was named the 1993 Associated Press Coach of the Year after helping them improve from a 6–10 record in 1992. Reeves was fired after the Giants went 5–11 in 1995 and 6–10 in 1996.


Do not sell Ben McAdoo short!
Link - ( New Window )
Not a Reeves  
Phil in LA : 7/23/2020 9:19 pm : link
Fan when he was hired, and really not a Reeves fan after he agreed to the Giant way of player selection then threw tantrums over every pick.
Michael Brooks and Corey Miller were solid  
Greg from LI : 7/23/2020 10:27 pm : link
They look like LT and Carson compared to the horror show we've seen at LB for the last decade.
Reeves was a fine coach, just not for the Giants during that time  
George from PA : 3:55 am : link
A bad mix..

A complete redo was needed from GM, to players to coach....

Ernie Accorsi and Fassel, Collins era finally had them going in right direction
