The Dan Reeves era

Reeves was hired prior to the 1993 season, after a disappointing 6-10 season.
What was the fan reaction to the hire? I saw a few posters here compare the prospect of the Giants hiring McCarthy this year to a repeat of Reeves.
Was Reeves hired with hopes of winning again immediately? The team went 11-5 in 93 with the last year of Simms & LT. I vaguely remember the 44-3 pounding at the hands of the Niners in the divisional round.
The team then fell off in 94 & 95 and then Reeves was fired.
I’d assume this era is looked back as a failure. Dan Reeves never felt like a Giants type coach to me & certainly not the guy to oversee a rebuild. Were there other candidates that fans wanted more?
This is Correct.
By mid way through the 95 season I hated reeves. Not just because of the record either. He was so stubborn. Think Coughlin but without the super bowl success and coughlin wasn’t carried by Elway like reeves was. He wasn’t a terrible HC by any stretch but reeves was a bad fit here that’s for sure. Any decent body could have coached that 93 team to the Postseason.
I wanted nothing to do with Wannstedt, I was glad he turned the Giants down.
The interesting thing is Reeves was close to being hired in 1979, but they went with Ray Perkins instead.
He was stubborn as all hell and it was terrible to suffer through his era as a kid in grade and middle school. I was thrilled when his 4 years were up.
I recognize he’s generally a good coach and maybe a good man, but boy am I sour on him because of his stay here
Reeves didn't decide on his own to cut Simms, that was George Young and the team ownership who felt they had to move on to Brown or Graham because of the salary cap and Phil's injuries.
I saw that too. Dave was being very charitable regarding Reeves repeatedly referring to him as a "great coach". But back at the time it was no secret he and Reeves didn't like each other and Brown was thrilled when Jim Fassel was hired because he knew he wouldn't be stuck in a shitty 1950s style offense anymore with a HC making snarky comments about him to the press
...Frank Gifford played a key role in Reeves' hiring by the Giants.
They could have done worse.
But I really felt they could have done better.
Turns out he's a good coach if a roster of vets is laid out in front of him (see Atlanta 1998). But he knows fuck-all about evaluating talent and leading a young team.
That's true.
I just listened to an interview with OJ Anderson and he didn't have kind words for dan reeves. Reeves really screwed him over too.
Things fell apart but I think it was more a talent issue than a coaching one. He did go on to have success in Atlanta with two different QB's.
What’s the long term setbacks he caused?
One of the complaints (from Reeves) was that he wasn’t given enough control, and I believe that. I liked the hire because he had shown that he could win. He inherited a group of players and led them to a good season. He loved HIS GUYS as all coaches do, and George Young was just flexible enough to allow him to bring them in, but not flexible enough to give Reeves much control over draft picks, free agents and trades. The fact is that Young never got a good handle on free agency or the salary cap, and the team just slowly deteriorated.
He was very controlling of Dave Brown but a lot of coaches will do the same thing with young QBs. Reeves may have been one of those coaches who can be successful when he gets the right talent but can’t build a team up from mediocre to successful with new talent.
Ultimately, Reeves couldn't accept his role as just a coach. Similar to Parcells, I guess, but Parcells had 2 rings to back him up.
was given significant day in personnel decisions. Not typical of how the Giants do things.
Reeves "success" was that he had Elway in an incredbly weak AFC.
Also thought his attire on the sideline was excellent :)
They couldn't give the HC job away after Handley and that's on GY too. They had nothing, no league network, nothing out of the box they wound up hiring Frank Gifford's friend as a last resort and he hated GY as much as Parcells did.
Almost makes it funny all these later that the Sons of Wellington hired McAdoo & Shurmur. But it's not funny.
I had zero interest in hiring him. My feeling at the time was, "welp, he's a professional football head coach, at least".
The team got better after he was fired, namely the defense and running game in '97.
Do not sell Ben McAdoo short!
A complete redo was needed from GM, to players to coach....
Ernie Accorsi and Fassel, Collins era finally had them going in right direction