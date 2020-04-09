EDGE Markus Golden intends to sign his tender on July 28th

Pat Ragazzo
Update: I’m told by a source that barring anything unexpected, Markus Golden intends to sign his tender on the 28th when the #Giants vets are due to report for their first COVID test
have the horses to get them to a place where they can compete for a championship...however, I'd like to believe that for the first time in a long time they have the horses to compete in their division and in games against good teams.
Looking back at rosters from the past 10 years it's amazing how terrible their roster talent has been.
But I kind of expected this because Golden seems like a genuinely great guy.
The only downside is now that one of the young players won’t make the roster. With no preseason the young players around the league won’t be able to impress other teams if they don’t make their teams final rosters.
It’ll be easier for other teams to stash players on the practice squad.
Speaking of the practice squad every team is allowed to use 5 spots on players without restrictions. That means a 10 year veteran could be signed to a practice squad if they are willing.
that the market wasn’t at least very solid for him. You think a 8+ sack guy would get a lot more looks these days.
I think the NFL correctly assessed that he's Robert Ayers. He can put up sacks but he's not making the impact play to play to the point where he's dictating any extra attention. He's a capable rusher who puts up those stats on volume and extra effort. Remember when Osi had that year where he had 10 sacks and like 9 FF? Golden hasn't forced a fumble since 2016 (pre-injury). He was always more of an undersized effort guy but I suspect the injury took away the little bit of explosiveness he did have.
He's ok versus the run, but is not a force. He doesn't really play downhill the way you expect from a 3-4 OLB, doesn't create turnovers or impact plays that change games, there's little violence or physical presence to his game, etc. The NFL has spoken on his value.
The only glaring hole on the entire roster that doesn’t have either an exciting upside player or a solid vet is center.
Not overly impressed with Tomlinson, he's a better 4-3 piece. Depth behind them is inconsistent, Hill really took a step back and McIntosh is the definition of inconsistent. We need results on the field after a disappointing 2019.
The pin your ears back edge rusher is going out of vogue. You can’t have a guy like Golden out there for 900 snaps. I think he’s an underrated pass rusher - he’s got nice moves rushing inside and outside. But he’s a situational player.
The Giants need help at outside linebacker — 3 down guys who can rush, stop the run, and cover the flat occasionally . Between Carter, Ximines, Frackrell, and Golden — I don’t see a guy well rounded enough to stay on the field in every situation.
SSS, but Tomlinson played very well after the LW trade.
What happened to BJ? Went from a starter to barely playing in maybe a third of the plays. If he could come on we could shift to a 4-3 at times to leverage DL strengths.
I think bar is a little low to start throwing around superlatives for anyone on the defense.
When the Giants defense supposedly improved post-Williams they gave up 30+ points in 6/8 games. They gave up nearly 370 yards of offense per game and only caused 4 turnovers.
I'd also be careful to get too excited about small down tick in rush yards when the pass yards stayed pretty ugly. Might be correlation there.
The Giants had an average pass rush, average rush defense, and abysmal pass defense. Lots of players have much to prove before they start handing out contracts and ass slaps.
Thank you. I kept saying this earlier in the year - the defense improving somewhat didn't make them actually. good. It meant they were still bad, but better than they had been.
Who on the Giants defense is a decent bet to be among the ten best at his position next season? Lawrence, maybe. Can't think of anyone else, unless McKinney has one helluva rookie season.
Greg, who cares about being top ten at a particular position. It's how the players work together as a unit. Notoriety comes from winning. When you win you get the recognition. There have been plenty of defenses over the years that play well as a unit. The whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. And nobody is saying they will be great. I have already stated that they are still a work in progress. They have to prove it. Still, I don't think looking at the criteria you laid out that that makes a valuable way of evaluating a defense. We sucked last year and coaching was a big issue. And more than coaching was just accountability. There was none.
But we still don’t have any game changers. Is there a guy on our defense who’s a legit Pro Bowl caliber guy? That the opposing offense is losing sleep over when game planning? Maybe Lawrence can develop into one. I don’t see anyone else yet.
Golden at a reasonable price is a good get to return. But he’s not that big of a difference maker.
Assume we are at any disadvantage at all, I like this team, they are young and inexperienced, but as a unit everything is new, and they have no bad habits either, I believe this team is going to surprise us, to what degree I don't know, but we have a lot of young talent and you never know how far that will take us.
With all the 4 and 5 receiver sets being used
Love and Holmes can both play slot CB
After this long period without sports to watch, it feels so good that
He only had the 4th most run stops for any EDGE defender in all of football
THANK YOU! Finally, somebody giving Golden his props as a solid two-way player. He was tied for 16th in the NFL in tackles for loss, tied for 17th in sacks, and of the Top 20 sack leaders, he had the most total tackles out of all 20 of them. In fact, out of the 50 players with the most sacks in football, he had the 4th-highest number of tackles. So please stop acting like he's a liability against the run. I'm not saying he's Carl Banks, but he's far from a pushover vs the run, and his non-stop motor is a plus, not something to apologize for. Bradberry, Martinez, and Golden were 3 huge FA signings, IMO. And our DTs are 4-deep at a very high level. I think our Defense is gonna surprise people. Not saying it's a strength, but it's not gonna be the push-over it has been for 3 years now.
Obviously we need the coaches to prove themselves and this year with new systems it may be trying but I think the needle is point up.
Looking back at rosters from the past 10 years it's amazing how terrible their roster talent has been.
His career earnings are about $13m. Sitting out a season that's roughly 25% of his career earnings doesn't seem like a wise move any way you cut it.
I think the NFL correctly assessed that he's Robert Ayers. He can put up sacks but he's not making the impact play to play to the point where he's dictating any extra attention. He's a capable rusher who puts up those stats on volume and extra effort. Remember when Osi had that year where he had 10 sacks and like 9 FF? Golden hasn't forced a fumble since 2016 (pre-injury). He was always more of an undersized effort guy but I suspect the injury took away the little bit of explosiveness he did have.
Probably because they watched all the film on him last year versus just looking up on ESPN how many sacks he had (like many on this thread).
To be fair, FAs often get overpaid. Think this is a case of getting underpaid. He shouldn't have gitten the $ he was seeking, but $4m seems a little light
Whoa Nellie.
And yeah, Gettleman had one go his way which is nice.
The back end will be a work in progress until it proves otherwise, but up front there aren't too many teams who will be able to win at the point of attack better than those 3.
The Giants need help at outside linebacker — 3 down guys who can rush, stop the run, and cover the flat occasionally . Between Carter, Ximines, Frackrell, and Golden — I don’t see a guy well rounded enough to stay on the field in every situation.
SSS, but Tomlinson played very well after the LW trade.
What happened to BJ? Went from a starter to barely playing in maybe a third of the plays. If he could come on we could shift to a 4-3 at times to leverage DL strengths.
I'm hoping Hill's regression was due to coaching. Tomlinson probably is a 4-3 DT, but they're "multiple" - so we'll see.
And, he's still out of work.
Thank you. I kept saying this earlier in the year - the defense improving somewhat didn't make them actually. good. It meant they were still bad, but better than they had been.
Who on the Giants defense is a decent bet to be among the ten best at his position next season? Lawrence, maybe. Can't think of anyone else, unless McKinney has one helluva rookie season.
I think bar is a little low to start throwing around superlatives for anyone on the defense.
Thank you. I kept saying this earlier in the year - the defense improving somewhat didn't make them actually. good. It meant they were still bad, but better than they had been.
Who on the Giants defense is a decent bet to be among the ten best at his position next season? Lawrence, maybe. Can't think of anyone else, unless McKinney has one helluva rookie season.
Greg, who cares about being top ten at a particular position. It's how the players work together as a unit. Notoriety comes from winning. When you win you get the recognition. There have been plenty of defenses over the years that play well as a unit. The whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. And nobody is saying they will be great. I have already stated that they are still a work in progress. They have to prove it. Still, I don't think looking at the criteria you laid out that that makes a valuable way of evaluating a defense. We sucked last year and coaching was a big issue. And more than coaching was just accountability. There was none.
I think bar is a little low to start throwing around superlatives for anyone on the defense.
Thank you. I kept saying this earlier in the year - the defense improving somewhat didn't make them actually. good. It meant they were still bad, but better than they had been.
Who on the Giants defense is a decent bet to be among the ten best at his position next season? Lawrence, maybe. Can't think of anyone else, unless McKinney has one helluva rookie season.
Hopefully Bradberry.
One data point we have is Bettcher inherited a talented defense in AZ, and while he didn’t have the sustained success his predecessor had, he didn’t fall to pieces.
He comes to the Giants and looks like he’s totally out of his league.
Maybe it’s the program, maybe he was succeeding on the backs of Arian and Bowles. Or maybe the Giants have bottom level talent.
Golden at a reasonable price is a good get to return. But he’s not that big of a difference maker.
I agree with all points
With all the 4 and 5 receiver sets being used
Love and Holmes can both play slot CB
THANK YOU! Finally, somebody giving Golden his props as a solid two-way player. He was tied for 16th in the NFL in tackles for loss, tied for 17th in sacks, and of the Top 20 sack leaders, he had the most total tackles out of all 20 of them. In fact, out of the 50 players with the most sacks in football, he had the 4th-highest number of tackles. So please stop acting like he's a liability against the run. I'm not saying he's Carl Banks, but he's far from a pushover vs the run, and his non-stop motor is a plus, not something to apologize for. Bradberry, Martinez, and Golden were 3 huge FA signings, IMO. And our DTs are 4-deep at a very high level. I think our Defense is gonna surprise people. Not saying it's a strength, but it's not gonna be the push-over it has been for 3 years now.