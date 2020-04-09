Opinions on OT plan for Peart, Thomas and Soldier?

Curious to get BBIers opinions on how you think the Giants handle the OT positions heading into the season.
If Soldier starts at Left Tackle and Thomas at Right Tackle. What happens if Soldier gets injured or under performs. Does Peart replace him at left tackle or do they uproot Thomas from right tackle to LT and put Peart in as the new RT?
With the investment in Thomas as the future\present left tackle long term, wouldn't it be best to have Thomas be the LT from day 1 and have Soldier move to the right side. That way if Soldier gets injured or under performs, they can just put Peart in at RT.
Best case scenario might be if both rookies perform extremely well and both become starters and Soldier can play the role of veteran swing tackle and mentor both rookies.
How do you think the Giants will handle this position battle entering this season?
If Solder doesn't play then I think Flemming will start at RT with Peart possibly the swing tackle?
Assuming Flemming doesn't flop, I'd imagine this is a red-shirt year for Peart.
Peart is behind Solder, Thomas, Fleming, and Gates(unless he starts at center) at OT. It’s unfair to expect Peart to be ready to start this season.
I agree. And if Solder gets hurt Thomas becomes the LT if he hasn't already won the job already and Flemming becomes next man up. Peart may still have Gates in front of him this year for the swing tackle if an injury happens to Thomas or Solder.
As an aside, I think there is probably more concern of Solder playing RT where he has not been in over a decade versus Thomas playing LT immediately.
To the specific OP hypothetical, if Solder wins the LT and goes down with injury my guess is Fleming or Gates move into RT and Thomas rotates to LT.
Peart winning a job out of the box would be a bit shocking. A good case scenario is that he gets worked in later in the year and maybe gets a start or two so he can get his feet wet and the coaches can determine roster/draft decisions for 2021.
I doubt he is even the #3 this year.
Its a very good sign if Thomas walks out as our LT this year.
One thing worth noting is that Solder is a very good candidate to sit out this season due to his son's health. If it weren't for the likelihood that this were his last opportunity to earn big $$, I would have fully expected him not to play.
Good point in that last paragraph. Relative to the LT vs RT concept I would think it could work a bit differently. Say these are the rankings after competing:
LT - Thomas #1, Solder #2 and Fleming #3
RT - Thomas #1, Fleming #2 and Solder #3
In the above scenario, Judge and his coaches may still want to have Solder start at Left and Thomas at Right because it is the strongest combination of tackles.
Make sense?
I agree with this. As much as Judge might have a good relationship with Solder from their New England days, I trust him (and Garrett and Columbo) not to hand out jobs based on tenure alone. If Thomas wins the LT job, I wouldn't sleep on Fleming at RT. I also agree Peart may see the field sooner than we think.
And given that he's so raw, from such a small school, and on top of that seems like he has a lot of interests outside football, not sure why so many are penciling him into the future of the OL.
Right now, he's Jeff Hatch/Guy Whimper. A project.
LT Solder
RT Thomas
1st injury - Fleming
If Solder get injured mid-game, I think Fleming will slide into LT and Thomas stays at RT for that game. If it's then a 3+ week injury, I think you then see Thomas slide over to LT for the next start. Shorter injury and Fleming may stay at LT, particularly if Zietler-Thomas have a nice rhythm working together.
Peart will be lucky to see time as an extra TE this season, but needs to be ready to battle for a 2021 starting spot.
Quote:
Best showing of Solder, Thomas and Flemming plays LT while 2nd best plays RT.
I get what you're saying, the best combination rather than just the best plays LT. 2 Average tackles are better than one above average and one below average.
End of season, Thomas is the RT going forward and Peart is the designated LT of the future.
Thomas LT
Hernandez LG
Lemieux C
Zeitler RG
Peart RT
Fleming. Gates. Pulley as backups
Thomas LT
Hernandez LG
Lemieux C
Zeitler RG
Peart RT
Fleming. Gates. Pulley as backups