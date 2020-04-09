for display only
Opinions on OT plan for Peart, Thomas and Soldier?

NYG27 : 7/23/2020 11:27 am
Curious to get BBIers opinions on how you think the Giants handle the OT positions heading into the season.

If Soldier starts at Left Tackle and Thomas at Right Tackle. What happens if Soldier gets injured or under performs. Does Peart replace him at left tackle or do they uproot Thomas from right tackle to LT and put Peart in as the new RT?

With the investment in Thomas as the future\present left tackle long term, wouldn't it be best to have Thomas be the LT from day 1 and have Soldier move to the right side. That way if Soldier gets injured or under performs, they can just put Peart in at RT.

Best case scenario might be if both rookies perform extremely well and both become starters and Soldier can play the role of veteran swing tackle and mentor both rookies.

How do you think the Giants will handle this position battle entering this season?
Judge already said what the plan is.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/23/2020 11:31 am : link
He wants all his OL playing multiple positions. The best player combination will be the starters. If Solder plays I believe it will be Solder at LT and Thomas at RT not because that is what I would choose but rather that Thomas seems somewhat ambidextrous where he'll look good at both LT and RT but Solder will probably be horrendous on the right side.

If Solder doesn't play then I think Flemming will start at RT with Peart possibly the swing tackle?
if Soldier went down  
Giantsfan79 : 7/23/2020 11:35 am : link
I'd be quite surprised if Peart was his immediate replacement.

Assuming Flemming doesn't flop, I'd imagine this is a red-shirt year for Peart.
Barring injuries  
Jay on the Island : 7/23/2020 11:46 am : link
The plan was for Peart to redshirt this season. Without the OTA’s, minicamps, and preseason it becomes increasingly more likely that Peart doesn’t see the field this season.

Peart is behind Solder, Thomas, Fleming, and Gates(unless he starts at center) at OT. It’s unfair to expect Peart to be ready to start this season.
I wouldn't expect much from Peart  
JonC : 7/23/2020 11:52 am : link
The key is who wins LT, the "loser" plays RT. I expect a professional competition.
RE: I wouldn't expect much from Peart  
Blue21 : 7/23/2020 12:14 pm : link
I agree. And if Solder gets hurt Thomas becomes the LT if he hasn't already won the job already and Flemming becomes next man up. Peart may still have Gates in front of him this year for the swing tackle if an injury happens to Thomas or Solder.
Is there enough time for a competition? I think the best thing is  
Ira : 7/23/2020 12:14 pm : link
make a decision and have the players get comfortable in left and right tackle before the season starts.
Let performances make the decision  
JonC : 7/23/2020 12:22 pm : link
makes more sense to me, and it's typical when there's no clearly entrenched veteran to anoint. Solder needs to rebound and earn it as much as the rookie needs to beat him out.
With Gates and Fleming available  
Gman11 : 7/23/2020 12:30 pm : link
it looks like the team might finally have backups that can actually play.
The plan is to deploy...  
Torrag : 7/23/2020 12:33 pm : link
Solder/Thomas/Peart/Fleming to the greatest advantage of the NY Football Giants.

As mentioned above, Judge already said there will be competition  
LBH15 : 7/23/2020 12:43 pm : link
from the guys than can play Tackle, and they will be tested on both sides. We shouldn't subscribe to theme that it is "best" for Thomas to start automatically at LT since he will likely ultimately be there at some point. The coaches should want the best combo of tackles for the Offense in 2020.

As an aside, I think there is probably more concern of Solder playing RT where he has not been in over a decade versus Thomas playing LT immediately.

To the specific OP hypothetical, if Solder wins the LT and goes down with injury my guess is Fleming or Gates move into RT and Thomas rotates to LT.

Peart winning a job out of the box would be a bit shocking. A good case scenario is that he gets worked in later in the year and maybe gets a start or two so he can get his feet wet and the coaches can determine roster/draft decisions for 2021.
Peart is a good prospect  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 7/23/2020 1:05 pm : link
but I think he is a year away from competing.

I doubt he is even the #3 this year.
Start Solder at OLT, Thomas at ORT  
David B. : 7/23/2020 1:11 pm : link
Peart is likely behind the the other OTs on the depth chart. He has upside, but needs to acquire an NFL body and NFL strength. Hoping they won't need him this year.
Peart basically redshirts  
Biteymax22 : 7/23/2020 1:18 pm : link
Best showing of Solder, Thomas and Flemming plays LT while 2nd best plays RT.

Its a very good sign if Thomas walks out as our LT this year.

One thing worth noting is that Solder is a very good candidate to sit out this season due to his son's health. If it weren't for the likelihood that this were his last opportunity to earn big $$, I would have fully expected him not to play.
RE: Peart basically redshirts  
LBH15 : 7/23/2020 1:30 pm : link
Good point in that last paragraph. Relative to the LT vs RT concept I would think it could work a bit differently. Say these are the rankings after competing:

LT - Thomas #1, Solder #2 and Fleming #3
RT - Thomas #1, Fleming #2 and Solder #3

In the above scenario, Judge and his coaches may still want to have Solder start at Left and Thomas at Right because it is the strongest combination of tackles.

Make sense?
Peart might surprise  
Phil in LA : 7/23/2020 1:43 pm : link
he barely played in HS, then developed quickly enough to become the 99th pick in the draft. He just needed to get stronger and he's had a whole offseason to do that. We'll see what happens, but I wouldn't be surprised if he plays at some point this year, especially if Thomas wins out at LT.
RE: Let performances make the decision  
mfsd : 7/23/2020 1:53 pm : link
I agree with this. As much as Judge might have a good relationship with Solder from their New England days, I trust him (and Garrett and Columbo) not to hand out jobs based on tenure alone. If Thomas wins the LT job, I wouldn't sleep on Fleming at RT. I also agree Peart may see the field sooner than we think.
Managed expectations  
mittenedman : 7/23/2020 1:53 pm : link
Let's slow down on Peart. Until proven otherwise he is a massive project at OT. This guy is like Will Beatty lite. I don't see him as a RT at all - zero power. He is a pure LT.

And given that he's so raw, from such a small school, and on top of that seems like he has a lot of interests outside football, not sure why so many are penciling him into the future of the OL.

Right now, he's Jeff Hatch/Guy Whimper. A project.
As long as the decision  
Dankbeerman : 7/23/2020 2:47 pm : link
is based on whats best for Thomas going forward. I belive Thomas is the best LT and RT on the team. Having Solder move to RT doesnt fix any of his issues. I think Thomas starts and so does the 2nd best tackle. if its Solder Thomas plays RT
RE: As long as the decision  
Milton : 7/23/2020 2:49 pm : link
The decision should be based on whatever gives the Giants the best chance to win on game day.
if I was a betting man  
giants#1 : 7/23/2020 2:53 pm : link
Opening Day:
LT Solder
RT Thomas

1st injury - Fleming
If Solder get injured mid-game, I think Fleming will slide into LT and Thomas stays at RT for that game. If it's then a 3+ week injury, I think you then see Thomas slide over to LT for the next start. Shorter injury and Fleming may stay at LT, particularly if Zietler-Thomas have a nice rhythm working together.

Peart will be lucky to see time as an extra TE this season, but needs to be ready to battle for a 2021 starting spot.
RE: RE: Peart basically redshirts  
Biteymax22 : 7/23/2020 3:34 pm : link
I get what you're saying, the best combination rather than just the best plays LT. 2 Average tackles are better than one above average and one below average.
Peart will start...  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/23/2020 3:41 pm : link
at the low post in the Giants' 2021 off season basketball team.
OR Solder proves he can hold down LT, Thomas starts the season at RT  
Ivan15 : 7/23/2020 5:12 pm : link
And is such an overwhelming road grader that Barkley rushes for 2000 yards.

End of season, Thomas is the RT going forward and Peart is the designated LT of the future.
The best case scenario is if Solder opts out  
Earl the goat : 7/23/2020 6:03 pm : link
And the Giants save 10 million in cap space
Thomas LT
Hernandez LG
Lemieux C
Zeitler RG
Peart RT

Fleming. Gates. Pulley as backups
I didn't even think about Solder opting out...  
Dnew15 : 7/24/2020 9:08 am : link
that seems like a pretty legit scenario given his kid's situation.

Use that cap money to sign Justin Britt  
BigBlueDogFish : 9:05 am : link
