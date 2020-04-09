Opinions on OT plan for Peart, Thomas and Soldier? NYG27 : 7/23/2020 11:27 am

Curious to get BBIers opinions on how you think the Giants handle the OT positions heading into the season.



If Soldier starts at Left Tackle and Thomas at Right Tackle. What happens if Soldier gets injured or under performs. Does Peart replace him at left tackle or do they uproot Thomas from right tackle to LT and put Peart in as the new RT?



With the investment in Thomas as the future\present left tackle long term, wouldn't it be best to have Thomas be the LT from day 1 and have Soldier move to the right side. That way if Soldier gets injured or under performs, they can just put Peart in at RT.



Best case scenario might be if both rookies perform extremely well and both become starters and Soldier can play the role of veteran swing tackle and mentor both rookies.



How do you think the Giants will handle this position battle entering this season?