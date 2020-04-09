Confidence level going into Super Bowl XLII?

Mine was high. We had played the Pats tough in the season finale, there was a growing 'Are the Giants a team of destiny?' chatter that I at least bought into, New England wasn't the same team that winter than they were that fall, our DL could get to Brady...
By gameday, I was so confident that we were going to shock the world that I bet my brother in law straight up & won $50. In hindsight, I should have pushed for more, Haha.
To me, still the most satisfying win as a Giant fan.
How were you feeling the morning/afternoon of 2-5-08?
I also felt super confident going into Super Bowl XXXV.
I'll never forget this, but I drove down to my best friend's house in East Brunswick to watch SB 42. I was listening to WFAN. Eddie Coleman was doing a show while I was driving down there. He's a Pats fan. And I'll never even forget where I was on the turnpike when he said it (I was passing by Newark Airport by Exit 14) when he actually said he was picking the Giants to win, despite being a Pats fan. I just about crashed my car. And one of the first things I thought about after the Giants won, was Eddie Coleman of all people picking the Giants to win, even despite him being a Pats fan.
Strange, random story but something that still hasn't left my memory even 12 years later. I can even picture what the sky looked like and what time of day it was when he said that as I was passing by the Airport. Strange, but true.
Looking back, its kind of crazy. Eli and Coughlin's vindication, Strahan's curtain call, and knocking off an undefeated juggernaut. Very few fans, regardless of the sport, get to experience something like we did.
You went to bed? I dont think I slept until Monday afternoon.
LOL. I partied all night, took the next day off, & hit the pillows around noon Monday. True story.
A very good night all-around.
You could just feel it. It was a quiet, comfortable confidence that I didn't feel again until Superbowl 46.
I also didn't go to sleep. I had taken that Monday off work, and my wife was leaving on a business trip the next morning at 7am. She came down to leave and I was still watching highlights.
The single greatest sports moment of my 44 years on earth. I doubt it will ever be topped. When people wonder why I have so much loyalty to Coughlin and Eli, that pretty much tops the list.
That game's a blowout if not for that absurd call, that even Wilfork thought was a joke.
Milton, I visited cousin up in Maine that October where the Pats beat Washington-a good team that year too- something like 56-7. They were just a machine. They weren't the same team come later that season.
Especially with Gronk hobbled. If not for the ridiculous Boothe holding call, it wouldn’t have been much of a game.
Wrong game
This. The Pats through the first 10 or so games were a different team than the one in the 2nd half of the season. The team in the 1st half was the most dominant football team ever, the team in the 2nd half was an extremely good team but not that far ahead of the pack.
Their win over the Chargers in the AFC Champ game was uninspiring and the Giants defense was looking extremely good during the NFC playoff run. Eli looked like a new man and the Eli to Plax connection was glorious vs. the Packers.
We were definitely the underdogs but I didn't think we had no shot. We were playing at our highest level all season while the Pats were playing about as bad as they had all year entering the game. We had just gone down to the wire in a classic regular season game with them. We also just kicked the Packers' ass in Lambeau, I know it went to OT but we should've won by 10.
I still thought the Pats would win but I thought we had a real chance at the upset if Eli didn't fold under the pressure.
Ha! I didnt even bother calling in sick on Monday. Just didnt show up.
I was hopeful, can't say confident.
The two I was confident for are XXI and XXXV. One worked out; the other one is best forgotten.
We had an epic Super Bowl party that carried over to a local bar afterwards. I took Monday off, and consumed every ounce of content that was available. Went out and bought all of the local newspapers and framed them (they're still up in my basement). It's head and shoulders my favorite day as a sports fan.
I was supremely confident going into Super Bowl 47. If it wasn't for that BS holding call on Kevin Boothe (that Vince Wilfork admitted was BS) that game would have been a route.
I had a gas station job at the time, my coworker had a little tiny tv she brought in for me and basically did all the work so I could just watch the game. Shout out to that chick.
I was very confident they were going to win. When the drive started I just sat there with a smile on my face. I knew what was going to happen.
I thought those wins New England had over Jacksonville and (especially San Diego) vs an injured Rivers were rather unimpressive. The two weeks the Giants defense and Steve Spagnuolo had to prepare (and seeing them in week 17) helped out a ton.
Those were the slowest two weeks in my entire life leading up to that Super Bowl.
Once Tyree caught it though, I was like, this is epic shit right here.
I do remember posting in the ESPN conversation for the game, saying to Patriots' fans, "See you in the Super Bowl."
I told my wife I wasn't going to work the next day, watched ESPN repeat its post game show until maybe 5am, and bought a Giants license plate and 19-0 DENIED shirt off the NFL Shop (they pulled those shirts a few days later due to a copyright cease and desist from the Patriots, but I got mine!)