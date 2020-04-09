Confidence level going into Super Bowl XLII? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/24/2020 7:53 pm

Mine was high. We had played the Pats tough in the season finale, there was a growing 'Are the Giants a team of destiny?' chatter that I at least bought into, New England wasn't the same team that winter than they were that fall, our DL could get to Brady...



By gameday, I was so confident that we were going to shock the world that I bet my brother in law straight up & won $50. In hindsight, I should have pushed for more, Haha.



To me, still the most satisfying win as a Giant fan.



How were you feeling the morning/afternoon of 2-5-08?



